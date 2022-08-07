Nigeria’s world champion wins Commonwealth crown as England’s Cindy Sember earns bronze

When Oluwatobiloba ‘Tobi’ Amusan settled into her blocks for the women’s 100m hurdles final on the last day of the Commonwealth Games, there was anticipation that she might break the world record again.

At the World Championships in Eugene last month she set a world record of 12.12 in her semi-final before a wind-assisted 12.06 in the final later that night. Here in Birmingham, though, her final was so early – 10.25am – that some spectators in the sold-out Alexander Stadium had barely taken their seats.

Racing with a small patella tendon strap on her left knee, the 25-year-old Nigerian burst out of the blocks with what heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson would call “mean intentions” and, racing into a slight headwind of -0.2m/sec, coasted to victory in style from Devynne Charlton of Bahamas and Cindy Sember of England.

There was no world record, though. Instead she had to settle for a Games record of 12.30, beating the mark set by Brigitte Foster-Hylton of Jamaica in 2006.

Charlton ran 12.58 with Sember taking a brilliant bronze in 12.59 in front of the home crowd as Megan Tapper of Jamaica (12.67), Michelle Jenneke of Australia (12.68) and Danielle Williams of Jamaica (12.69) just missed out on the medals.

“It was a very poorly executed race but I am just thankful for the win,” said Amusan. “I think my first five hurdles were rusty but then I got it together. It could be much better but I know what I can do.”

Sember said: “It feels amazing. I can’t imagine it. I’ve had a long season and have come back from a lot of injuries. An Achilles rupture took me out for about two years and I’ve had a shoulder issue and hamstring, so I’m just grateful to be healthy.

“The worlds [fifth place in Eugene] gave me a lot of confidence. I knew I had a chance to win a medal here. I feel very good and competitive and this is only just the beginning for me.”

