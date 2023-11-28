South of Thames event sees team wins for Kent AC and Belgrave, plus detailed results from Liverpool Cross Challenge and Kent League

SOUTH OF THE THAMES 5-MILE TEAM RACE, Beckenham Place Park, Kent, November 25

The Dulwich Runners’ pair of Edward Chuck and Jack Ramm led the field home but could not stop third-placed Cameron Dockerill leading hosts Kent AC to victory, Martin Duff reports.

On the home of a former public golf course, which is now a favourite location for cross-country races, it was Chuck, third in the London Championships a week earlier, who came out on top.

Second in this championship last year, Chuck also won the British Masters M35 title in 2022 as well as placing third M35 in the British & Irish Masters International in Dublin.

Behind, second placed Ramm, they came in ‘two by two’ as hosts Kent AC and Belgrave both also put two runners into the top half-dozen.

Next home after the three pairs, Felix Vaughan, the 2017 South of England under-15 champion, took the junior medal in the event, which previously hailed as the South of the Thames Junior Championship: hence the under-20 medals. Veterans have their medals in the December 7-miler in three weeks.

It was a larger than usual women’s field, despite the counter attraction of a Kent League less than 10 miles away which had 200 women compete.

The winner was Eliza Hawthorn who upstaged former double champion Georgie Bruinvels to take the title. The Stragglers’ runner has set the majority of her road PBs in 2023 and was third in the October running of the Surrey women’s league.

Bruinvels, a former Manchester Marathon winner, won the South of England Championship here in Beckenham earlier this year as well as both of the Association’s 2022 events in addition to also winning here in 2017.

Emily Robbins in third led Belgrave to a clear victory over Kent AC who would have had snatched it if fourth across the line Lara Bromilow, who is second claim, had scored.

Two who were runners-up in the recent Masters International at Glasgow – W50 Nikki Sturzaker and W55 Clare Elms easily won their categories here.

Overall: 1 E Chuck (Dulw R) 24:37; 2 J Ramm (Dulw R) 24:50; 3 C Dockerill (Kent) 24;59; 4 T Mower (Kent, M40) 25:04; 5 S Gebresalasse (Bel) 25:16; 6 S Sommerville (Belg) 25:27 7 F Vaughan (S Lon, U20) 25:22; 8 O Hind (Kent) 25:35; 9 C Job (G&G) 25:38; 10 O Garrod (Bel) 25:40; 11 J Fox (Bel) 25:48; 12 J Tipper (Kent, M40) 25:51; 13 B Babaker (Camb H) 25:57; 14 J Boustead (Kent) 25:59; 15 O Smith (Bel) 26:02; 16 C Wood (Bel) 26:12; 17 J Hartley (Kent) 26:20; 18 N Torry (Kent, M45) 26:23; 19 T Brooke (Camb H) 26:34; 20 R Kelly (Bel) 26:37; 21 L Martell (Kent) 26:49; 22 R Bebbington (Herne H, U20) 26:50; 23 M Edgar (bel) 26:52; 24 N Phillips (Kent, M40) 26:58; 25 G Russell (Kent) 27:02; 26 D Cyprien (S Lon) 27:05; 27 N Chevis (Kent) 27:06; 28 F Bungay (Dulw R) 27:12; 29 J MacDonald (Camb H, M40) 27:15; 30 A Russell (Dulw R, M45) 27:20; 31 F Kearney (Herne H) 27:21; 32 S Evans (Kent, M40) 27:25; 33 J Blackwood (Dulw R) 27:30; 34 S Cordon (Dulw R) 27:33; 35 C Mullin (Kent, M45) 27:34; 36 N Stewart (Kent) 27:37; 37 S Maloney (Herne H, U20) 27:38; 38 N Tearle (G&G, M50) 27:39; 39 P Lighting (Kent, M40) 27:41; 40 D Alkman (Croy, U20) 27:49

M45: 4 C Compton (Kent) 27:57

M50: 2 P Sanders (Kent) 28:00

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 29:53; 2 J Gevers (Kent) 31:04; 3 F Dawson (DMV) 31:07

M60: 1 S Bodie (HW) 30:05; 2 M Stone (SoC) 30:45; 3 C Lydon (Kent) 31:28

M65: 1 M Fletcher (Strag) 34:49

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Kent 27; 2 Belgrave 32; 3 Dulwich R 61; 4 Kent B 70; 5 Belgrave B 74; 6 Kent C 08; 7 Cambridge H 19; 8 S London 129; 9 Kent D 151; 10 Herne H 161

TEAM (8 to score): 1 Kent 57; 2 Belgrave 141; 3 Kent B 263

Women: 1 E Hawthorn (Strag) 27:50; 2 G Bruinvels (AFD) 28:01; 3 E Robbins (Bel) 28:05; 4 L Bromilow (Mil K, W40, gst) 28:00; 5 A Clements (Kent, W40) 28:52; 6 A Crane (DMV) 29:10; 7 C Kandie (Kent) 29:51 8 N Lenane (Belg) 29:54; 9 H Preedy (AFD) 29:56; 10 L Goodson (Bel) 30:34; 11 N Beadle (Bel) 30:41; 12 N Sturzaker (Herne H, W50) 30:54; 13 K Ellison (Herne H, W40) 31:11; 14 S Biggs (Strag, W50) 31:15; 15 M Corden-Lloyd (Bel) 31:19; 16 C Elms (Dulw, W55) 31:26; 17 V Cartwright (Kent, W40) 31:49; 18 S Sinclair (Herne H) 31:56; 19 M Armstrong-Plieth (Croyd, W40) 32:01; 20 B Turner (Kent, W45) 32:08

W50: 3 E Ferguson (Strag) 34:08

W55: 1 2 R Hutton (S Lon) 34:29; 3 O Balme (Dulw R) 35:42

W60: 1 A Norris (Dulw R) 36:18; 2 P Iannella (S Lon) 37:51

W70: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 40:38

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Belgrave 29; 2 Kent 41; 3 Herne H 66; 4 Stragglers 75; 5 Belgrave B 79; 6 Kent B 113; 7 Dulwich R 127; 8 S London 152; 9 Croydon 181; 10 Herne H B 189

KENT LEAGUE, Swanley Park, November 25



With no senior men’s fixture, the women had centre stage and Blackheath dominated with a clean sweep of the top three with Morgan Squibb leading home Jess Keene and first vet Carole Coulon.

The winner of the first fixture Holly Dixon and twice league runner-up Chloe Sharp were competing at Liverpool.

Alan Newman again dominated the M70 plus category.

English Schools champion Joseph Scanes repeated his win from Somerhill with a clear under-15 victory.

The England 3000m and South of England 1500m champion has been in brilliant form this winter with the fastest lap in both the National road and cross-country relays.

Erwan Rostan, who according to Power of 10 was taking part in just his third ever race – all Kent leagues – won the combined under-20 and under-17 race.

Luca Szumilewicz matched Rostan and Scanes by winning his second Kent League in the under-13 category and Purdey Hutchings did likewise in the under-13s as she again got the better of Tyla Jade Thomas who had won the first two fixtures.

Sophie Richmond however achieved her fourth league win of the season as she led home the under-15s by half a minute.

Under-20 Amy-Jayne Goodhand and under-17 Lauren Mitchell won their first Kent Leagues of the season.

With no junior races at the final league race in February, the younger awards were decided with Blackheath winning the majority of team awards and the overall club awards.

Overall (5.2km): 1 E Rostan (Camb H, U20) 16:33; 2 F Shepherd (M&M, U17) 16:37; 3 J Starvis (B&B, U17) 16:39; 4 S Scrase-Field (Camb H, U17) 16:48; 5 O Buck (Camb H, U17) 16:49; 6 O Head (Ton, U17) 16:51; 7 G Hopkins (Ton, U20) 16:55; 8 M Bridger (Ton, U17) 17:05; 9 T Lockhart (Ton, U20) 17:09; 10 D Poungui (Camb H, U20) 17:15; 11 T Beghein (Ton, U17) 17:18; 12 S Smialowski (Ton, U17) 17:22; 13 M Constable (B&B, U17) 17:23; 14 J Greenwood (Central P, U17) 17:42; 15 H Fage (B&B, U17) 17:49; 16 A Taylor (Bexley) 17:49; 17 G Bishop (Ton) 17:53; 18 T Ronchetti (M&M) 18:12; 19 R Alford-Smith (B&B) 18:31; 20 L Eldred (Than) 18:50



U20 TEAM: 1 Tonbridge

U20 Standings: 1 L Bullen 24; 2 Rostan 4; 3 Poungui 12

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge

U17 TEAM: 1 Tonbridge 18; 2 B&B 22; 3 M&M 43

U17 Standings: 1 Bridger 27; 2 Greenwood 29; 3 Smialowski 35

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge

M70: 1 A Newman (Ton) 23:44; 2 C Dellow (Dartf RR) 24:31; 3 J Harley (Ton) 25:04; 4 J Graham (S’oaks) 26:00; 5 M Ellsmore (Camb H) 26:16; 6 R Knight (Dartf RR) 28:00; 7 S Briggs (Orp) 28:58; 8 D Grunfeld (Mote) 29:20; 9 S Capey (Greenwich Tritons) 31:16; 10 A Hinds (Beck) 32:24

M75: 1 R Seabrook (Beck) 25:41; 2 P Hadley (Camb H) 30:51; 3 V Thomas (Greenwich Tritons) 32:47

M70+ Standings: 1 Harley 8; 2 Dellow 11; 3 Seabrook 14

U15 (4.2km): 1 J Scanes (B&B) 13:04; 2 J Hill (B&B) 13:39; 3 F Gibson (M&M) 13:44; 4 S Sanz-Kozyra (Inv EK) 13:48; 5 J Petrie (Ton) 13:49; 6 L Draper (Weald Tri) 13:59; 7 C Warren (Ton) 14:02; 8 N Clark (B&B) 14:02; 9 P Fitzmaurice (Judd Sch) 14:04; 10 O Cook (Camb H) 14:08; 11 W Bachelor (Ton) 14:16; 12 N Thomson (Inv EK) 14:19; 13 E Berhe (S Factor) 14:21; 14 D Horgan (B&B) 14:22; 15 O Graffin (Ton) 14:28; 16 L Moloney-Pedro (B&B) 14:28; 17 J Shaw (B&B) 14:31; 18 C Lynch (Central P) 14:43; 19 M Caceres (B&B) 14:46; 20 S Galliard (Ton) 14:46



TEAM: 1 B&B 11; 2 Ton 21; 3 M&M 54

Standings: 1 Hill 6; 2 Gibson 13; 3 Petrie 19

TEAM: 1 Blackheath

U13 (3.1km): 1 L Szumilewicz (Ton) 10:56; 2 Z Kelman (B&B) 10:59; 3 S Watson (Central P) 11:17; 4 J Rogers (Ton) 11:23; 5 J Martin (B&B) 11:23; 6 F Gotkine (B&B) 11:33; 7 N Crossan (B&B) 11:39; 8 A Smith (B&B) 11:39; 9 P Doyle (Judd Sch) 11:40; 10 V Watling (Ton) 11:41; 11 D Kershaw (M&M) 11:41; 12 J Dinnage (Weald Tri) 11:47; 13 J Lee (B&B) 11:48; 14 A van den Berg (Camb H) 11:48; 15 D Davidson-Daniel (Ashf) 11:49; 16 A Tomsett (Ashf) 11:50; 17 O Ajelara (M&M) 11:50; 18 A Crossan (B&B) 11:56; 19 F Paton (Ashf) 11:59; 20 N Preston (Weald Tri) 11:59

TEAM: 1 B&B 13; 2 Ton 15; 3 M&M 49

Standings: 1 Kelman 10; 2 Rogers 20; 3 Smith 30

TEAM: 1 Blackheath

Women (8km): 1 M Squibb (B&B) 29:05; 2 J Keene (B&B) 30:19; 3 C Coulon (B&B, W45) 30:33; 4 A Seager (S Kent) 30:36; 5 P Pitcairn-Knowles (Ton) 30:58; 6 C Young (M&M) 31:04; 7 R McDonnell (Inv EK, W45) 31:13; 8 M Heslop (Ton, W55) 31:23; 9 A Karlsson (Tun W) 31:23; 10 A Michael (Corn) 32:16; 11 G Carter Collins (Ashf D, W40) 32:20; 12 H Bradley (Dartf) 32:32; 13 A Burnhope (Bexley) 32:46; 14 J Butler (B&B, W50) 32:47; 15 A Pearson (B&B, W45) 32:56; 16 K Sanders (Camb H, W40) 32:57; 17 E Owen (Ton, W45) 32:59; 18 J Backley (Camb H, W50) 33:19; 19 E Hale (M&M) 33:22; 20 N Gaudillat (Beck, W45) 33:43; 21 N Goodwin (Folk, W40) 33:47; 22 K Painter (MedwayTri) 33:47; 23 T Nguyen (B&B, W40) 33:53; 24 A Osborne (Beck, W45) 33:53; 25 L Hale (M&M, W45) 33:55; 26 L Brookes (Central P, W40) 33:55; 27 S Cronin (Ton) 33:58; 28 K Cudmore (M&M, W50) 34:00; 29 H Stenning (Beck) 34:01; 30 L Mather (Tun W) 34:01; 31 C Warren (Ton, W35) 34:28; 32 H Newman (Camb H) 34:31; 33 S Dixon (Camb H, W55) 34:40; 34 V Eames (Beck, W40) 34:48; 35 T McPherson (M&M, W45) 34:52; 36 A Cook (Ashf D) 34:55; 37 L Knight (Ton, W50) 35:06; 38 S Painter (MedwayTri) 35:23; 39 R Fagg (Ton, W50) 35:30; 40 S Price (Dartf, W40) 35:39

W55: 3 K Marchant (Beck) 36:24

W60: 1 G Arnott (Beck) 41:24

TEAM: 1 B&B 6; 2 Ton 23; 3 M&M 53; 4 Camb H 66; 5 Beck 73; 6 TWH 73

TEAM (6 to score): 1 B&B 58; 2 Ton 98; 3 M&M 190; 4 Camb H 223

U20/U17 women inc W65+: 1 A Goodhand (Inv EK, U20) 18:57; 2 L Mitchell (MedwayTri, U17) 19:07; 3 A Matthews (M&M, U17) 19:21; 4 C Firth (B&B, U20) 19:22; 5 A Royden (M&M, U20) 19:27; 6 E Webb (M&M, U20) 19:33; 7 A Lawrence (Camb H, U17) 19:45; 8 M Slattery (B&B, U17) 19:56; 9 L Sutton (M&M, U20) 20:03; 10 H Diprose (S’oaks, U17) 20:12; 11 L Crossley (M&M, U20) 20:19; 12 M Barlow (B&B, U17) 20:28; 13 O Magee-Brown (B&B, U20) 20:37; 14 I Crossley (M&M, U17) 20:54; 15 A Hawkes (M&M, U17) 21:03; 16 K Dervish (B&B, U17) 21:04; 17 I Morris (S’oaks, U17) 21:05; 18 B Palmer (M&M, U17) 21:27; 19 F Perry (Dartf, U20) 21:30; 21 Z Vallis (Inv EK, U17) 21:33 39 S Richardson (Tun W, W65) 28:27; 40 B Ockendon (I&I, W70) 29:06



W65: 2 L Joannes (Tun W) 29:52; 3 J Moorekite (Larkf) 29:54

W70: 2 M MacDonald (Camb H) 29:15

U20 TEAM: 1 M&M 12; 2 B&B 19

U20W Standings: 1 Firth 9; 2 Goodhand 14; 3 Webb 15

TEAM: 1 Blackheath

U17 TEAM: 1 M&M 17; 2 B&B 9; 3 Sev’oaks 28

U17W Standings: 1 Slattery 11; 2 Lawrence 12; 3 Barlow 26

TEAM: 1 Blackheath

W65+ Standings: 1 Richardson 5; 2 MacDonald 11; 3 G Legon 30

U15 (4.2km): 1 S Richmond (Weald Tri) 15:16; 2 N Mossi (B&B) 15:45; 3 A McDonagh (B&B) 15:56; 4 R Crossley (M&M) 16:00; 5 I Gowing (Ton) 16:09; 6 J Mahoney (CP Tri) 16:25; 7 M Watts (Ton) 16:35; 8 A Dinnage (Weald Tri) 16:47; 9 S Cudmore-Smith (M&M) 16:47; 10 D Lester (Camb H) 16:57; 11 C Yeatman (Camb H) 17:10; 12 A Clement (Greenwich Tritons) 17:12; 13 S Tran (B&B) 17:15; 14 I Brand (Camb H) 17:15; 15 A Foley (Ton) 17:17; 16 C Stevens (B&B) 17:31; 17 B Regan (B&B) 17:39; 18 O Baker (M&M) 17:42; 19 A Price (Bexley) 17:42; 20 C Allen (Camb H) 17:48

TEAM: 1 B&B 8; 2 Ton 27; 3 M&M 31

Standings: 1 Richmond 4; 2 McDonagh 11; 3 Cudmore-Smith 41

TEAM: 1 Blackheath

U13 (3.1km): 1 P Hutchings (Ton) 11:38; 2 T Thomas (Dartf) 11:40; 3 S Ellis (Ton) 11:55; 4 S Mossi (B&B) 11:58; 5 C Foster (Camb H) 12:28; 6 A Homans-Yau (B&B) 12:30; 7 A Watts (Ton) 12:30; 8 F Pearson (B&B) 12:30; 9 M Holliday (Dartf) 12:30; 10 E McGillivray (B&B) 12:56; 11 S Thwaites-Ramaiya (Dartf) 13:05; 12 I Jenkins (B&B) 13:10; 13 F Hitchings (MedwayTri) 13:12; 14 C Morez (B&B) 13:14; 15 M Kemp (Than) 13:18; 16 H Hughes (B&B) 13:18; 17 L Sanders (Camb H) 13:22; 18 S Ryan (Dartf) 13:27; 19 E Yeatman (Camb H) 13:29; 20 E Butcher (Ton) 13:33

TEAM: 1 Ton 11; 2 B&B 18; 3 Dart 22

Standings: 1 Thomas 6; 2 Hutchings 6; 3 Ellis 14

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge

DUNBARTONSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Balloch, November 25

Men: 1 J Wilkes Gars 31:40; 2 R Hamlin W’lands 31:44; 3 G Stewart W’lands 31:48; 4 A Kirk Kirkin 31:50; 5 C Smith Gars U20 31:58; 6 N Gemmell Gars M50 32:22

TEAM: 1 Garsc 20; 2 W’lands CC 30; 3 Kirkin 47; 4 Garsc B 75; 5 W’lands CC B 85

U17: 1 A Dunn VPCG 18:26; 2 Z Martin Clydes 19:51; 3 L Rider Clydes 21:35

TEAM: C’dale 9

U15: 1 A Ritchie Helens 18:38; 2 J Turner VPCG 18:55; 3 G Gontor VPCG 20:17

TEAM: Helen 12

U13: 1 A Ross VPCG 11:41; 2 M Connelly Gars 11:58; 3 W Heasman Helens 12:50

U11: 1 R Tinker VPCG 6:57; 2 A Matheson VPCG 6:58; 3 M Freer VPCG 7:18

TEAM: VPCG 6

Women: 1 M Blair Gars 34:23; 2 C Heasman Helens W40 36:49; 3 S Canty 38:14; 4 G Blee W40 38:40; 5 K Patel W40 39:36; 6 H Smith Gars 39:50

U20: 1 L Donaldson Gars 42:09

W60: 1 P McCrossan Clydes 43:01

TEAM: 1 Garsc 19; 2 Helen 49; 3 Dumb 53; 4 W End R 53; 5 Garsc B 68

U15: 1 A Ross VPCG 18:55; 2 F Matheson VPCG 22:25; 3 E Doran VPCG 25:53

TEAM: VPCG 6

U13: 1 Z McPherson Helens 12:47; 2 L MacKenzie Helens 14:35; 3 S Friel VPCG 15:08

TEAM: VPCG 12

U11: 1 C Laing VPCG 7:54; 2 M Beattie W Dunb 8:09; 3 C Gardiner Gars 8:16

TEAM: W Dunbs 13

LIVERPOOL CROSS CHALLENGE, Sefton Park, January 25

Senior men

1 Hugo Milner Derby AC 28:38

2 Matthew Stonier Invicta East Kent AC 29:02 U23

3 Jack Rowe Aldershot Farnham & District AC 29:02

4 Rory Leonard Morpeth Harriers & AC 29:03 U23

5 Calum Johnson Gateshead Harriers & AC 29:06

6 Zakariya Mahamed Southampton AC 29:12

7 Angus McMillan City of York AC 29:13

8 Callum Elson Cambridge & Coleridge AC 29:15

9 Alfie Manthorpe City of Sheffield and Dearne AC 29:17

10 Charles Wheeler Milton Keynes Distance Project 29:20

11 Tomer Tarragano Brighton & Hove City AC 29:21 U23

12 Will Barnicoat Aldershot Farnham & District AC 29:25 U23

13 Jeremy Dempsey Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers 29:26

14 joe wigfield Wirral AC 29:30

15 Jamie Crowe Central AC 29:32

16 Marc Scott Richmond & Zetland Harriers 29:32

17 Scott Stirling Falkirk Victoria Harriers 29:33

18 Henry Mcluckie Isle of Wight AC 29:38 U23

19 George Wheeler Milton Keynes Distance Project 29:38

20 Scott Beattie Morpeth Harriers & AC 29:41

21 James Kingston Tonbridge AC 29:43 U23

22 Dylan Evans Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers 29:44

23 Kurt Taylor Bristol & West AC 29:46

24 Joshua Dickinson Leeds City AC 29:46 U23

25 Alexander Lepretre Highgate Harriers 29:47

26 Jack Gray Cambridge & Coleridge AC 29:49

27 Ellis Cross Aldershot Farnham & District AC 29:51

28 Jack Millar Bristol & West AC 29:57

29 Phil Norman Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies 30:00

30 Lachlan Wellington City of Portsmouth AC 30:02 U23

31 Richard Slade Chiltern Harriers AC 30:02

32 Oliver Smart Tavistock Run Project 30:05 U23

33 Duncan Robinson Giffnock North AAC 30:09 U23

34 Harry Henriksen Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds 30:10 U23

35 Oscar Bell Herts Phoenix AC 30:11

36 George Watson Cheltenham & County Harriers 30:11

37 Max Miharvie Dulwich Runners AC 30:13

38 Lewis Hannigan Kilbarchan AAC 30:14 U23

39 John Millar Ipswich Harriers 30:14

40 Ben Potrykus Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies 30:21

41 Matthew Ramsden Blackburn Harriers & AC 30:21

42 Edward Blythman Bedford & County AC 30:22 U23

43 Freddie Carcas Edinburgh AC 30:25

44 Daniel Haworth Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield AC 30:25

45 Ryan Martin Central AC 30:26 U23

46 Tewelde Menges Medway & Maidstone AC 30:27

47 Thomas Crockett Exeter University AC 30:28 U23

48 Stuart McCallum Hercules Wimbledon AC 30:33

49 Max Abernethy Aberdeen AAC 30:34 U23

50 Daniel Bebbington Blackburn Harriers & AC 30:35

51 Scott Nutter Border Harriers & AC 30:36 U23

52 Charlie Davis Birmingham Running Athletics and Triathlon Club 30:36

53 Samuel Moakes Notts AC 30:37

54 Joe Morrow Oxford University AC 30:44

55 Roger Poolman Highgate Harriers 30:45

56 George Beardmore Worcester AC 30:47 U23

57 Dominic Nolan Croydon Harriers 30:49

58 Benjamin MacMillan Central AC 30:51 U23

59 Ollie Lockley Leeds City AC 30:52

60 Cameron Allan Houghton Harriers AC 30:53

61 Michael Ward Cardiff AAC 30:54

62 Flynn Jennings Bideford AAC 30:59 U23

63 Joe Blacknell Aldershot Farnham & District AC 31:02 U23

64 Gavin Smith Ronhill Cambuslang Harriers 31:02

65 Grant Cunliffe Rossendale Harriers & AC 31:03

66 Lachlan Oates Shettleston Harriers 31:06

67 Matthew Bowser Lincoln Wellington AC 31:08

68 Mark Pearce Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers 31:09

69 Alex Miell-Ingram Radley AC 31:10

70 Calum Phillip Central AC 31:11

71 Richard Allen Leeds City AC 31:11

72 Sam Eglen Aldershot Farnham & District AC 31:14

73 Matt Willis Wrexham AC 31:16

74 William Cork Morpeth Harriers & AC 31:16

75 Eddie Narbett Carnethy Hill RC 31:17

76 Joe Wilkinson Bingley Harriers & AC 31:17

77 Aaron Doyle Vale Royal AC 31:20 U23

78 Luke Fisher Carnethy Hill RC 31:22

79 Callum Tharme Ronhill Cambuslang Harriers 31:23

80 Jospeh Buckley St Helens Sutton AC 31:30

81 Jack White City of Norwich AC 31:33

82 Michael Bartram Cambridge & Coleridge AC 31:37

83 Lewis MacAlpine Stornoway R & AC 31:39

84 Ben Miles Cardiff AAC 31:43 U23

85 Ross Harrison Liverpool Pembroke & Sefton H & AC 31:43 U23

86 Marcus Etheridge Invicta East Kent AC 31:44

87 Finlay Ward Rugby & Northampton AC 31:46 U23

88 Dominic Smith Birchfield Harriers 31:46 U23

89 Jordan Rowe Thames Valley Harriers 31:47

90 Matt Jackson Liverpool Harriers & AC 31:47

91 Lewis Rodgers Fife AC 31:47

92 Elisha de Mello Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield AC 31:48

93 Gregory Jayasuriya Middlesbrough & Cleveland Harriers 31:49

94 Hugo Hewitt Crawley AC 31:52 U23

95 Tim Harrison Cambridge & Coleridge AC 31:53

96 Liam Rawlings Shrewsbury AC 31:54 U23

97 James McCrae Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield AC 31:55

98 Ben Cumberland Radley AC 31:58 U23

99 Sean Flanagan Leeds City AC 31:59

100 Luca Fanottoli Central AC 32:04

European Relays Trials

1 Josh Lay Rugby & Northampton AC 4:28

2 Adam Fogg Coventry Godiva Harriers 4:29

3 Alex Melloy Cambridge & Coleridge AC 4:31

4 Tom Dodd Birchfield Harriers 4:31

5 James McMurray St. Albans Striders 4:32

6 Tyler Bilyard Great Yarmouth & District AC 4:33

7 Joseph Tuffin Birmingham Running Athletics and Triathlon Club 4:33

8 Sam Charig City of Portsmouth AC 4:34

9 Ian Crowe-Wright Brighton & Hove City AC 4:36

10 Daniel Bebbington Blackburn Harriers & AC 4:38

11 Justin Davies Team Bath AC 4:40

12 Jack Patton Kilbarchan AAC 4:41

13 James Heneghan Pontypridd Roadents AC 4:43

14 Tiarnan Crorken Preston Harriers 4:47

15 Blake Moore Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC 4:50

16 Harry Cox Chiltern Harriers AC 5:06

U20 men

1 Henry Dover Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers 20:10

2 Sam Hodgson Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC 20:14

3 Louis Small Ashford AC 20:19

4 Sam Mills Exeter Harriers 20:22

5 Rowan Miell-Ingram Radley AC 20:23

6 Andrew McGill Livingston & District AAC 20:27

7 Fraser Gilmour Kilbarchan AAC 20:30

8 Jack Small Ashford AC 20:36

9 COREY Campbell Team East Lothian 20:37

10 Joshua Blevins Gateshead Harriers & AC 20:40

11 Dafydd Jones Swansea Harriers AC 20:43

12 George Couttie Harrogate Harriers & AC 20:43

13 Edward Bird University of Kentucky 20:45

14 Connor Bell Central AC 20:46

15 Jacob Deacon Salford Harriers & AC 20:49

16 Luke Birdseye Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC 20:50

17 Ben Brown Southampton AC 20:50

18 Finlay Ross-Davie Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds 20:54

19 joe ponter Taunton AC 20:58

20 Quinn Miell-Ingram Radley AC 20:59

21 Bradley Giblin Trafford AC 21:01

22 Noah Campion Bedford & County AC 21:02

23 William Rabjohns Poole AC 21:03

24 Lucas Cairns Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds 21:05

25 Mark Ruby Poole AC 21:06

26 Logan Beagley Livingston & District AAC 21:07

27 Matthew Taylor Tonbridge AC 21:08

28 Miles Waterworth Brighton Phoenix 21:11

29 Jake Stevens Invicta East Kent AC 21:11

30 Tom Chandler Aldershot Farnham & District AC 21:14

31 Liam McCay Liverpool Harriers & AC 21:15

32 Alex Poulston Wirral AC 21:16

33 Joseph O’Connell Aldershot Farnham & District AC 21:17

34 Joseph Grange Chelmsford AC 21:20

35 Jamie Keir Invicta East Kent AC 21:20

36 Oliver Conway Radley AC 21:20

37 Christopher Hudson Harrow AC 21:20

38 Will Strickley Wirral AC 21:21

39 Kristian Tung Ealing Southall & Middlesex AC 21:22

40 Andrew Thomson Fife AC 21:23

U17 men

1 Craig Shennan Giffnock North AAC 17:04

2 Oscar Schofield Sale Harriers Manchester 17:05

3 Andrew McWilliam Lasswade AC 17:25

4 James Alexander Garscube Harriers 17:26

5 Harry Maxwell Team Bath AC 17:36

6 Oliver Patton Kilbarchan AAC 17:42

7 Iwan Thomas Carmarthen & District Harriers AC 17:44

8 Ash Burgess Birchfield Harriers 17:47

9 Jacob Trangmar St. Edmunds Pacers 17:49

10 Alasdair Nugent Giffnock North AAC 17:49

11 Jon Pepin Southampton AC 17:50

12 Will Atkins Winchester Running Club 17:53

13 Samuel Perry Northern AC Isle Of Man 17:58

14 ewan Busfield Derby AC 17:59

15 Andrew Baird Ross County Athletics Club 17:59

16 Innes Wright Lasswade AC 18:00

17 Bradley Andrews-Callec Jersey Spartan AC 18:07

18 Owen Wallek Brighton Phoenix 18:07

19 Iain Jordan Perth Strathtay Harriers 18:09

20 Robert Price Vale Royal AC 18:09

21 Freddie Meredith Trafford AC 18:10

22 Ben Sproats North Shields Polytechnic AC 18:10

23 Jack Sanderson Settle Harriers 18:12

24 Dillon Millard Taunton AC 18:14

25 Kieran Hardie Harmeny AC 18:16

26 Jonson Hughes Rotherham Harriers & AC 18:19

27 Thomas Gilliver 18:20

28 Charlie Collins Poole AC 18:21

29 Nicholas Hammett Milton Keynes Distance Project 18:21

30 Tom Webb Wells City Harriers 18:23

U15 boys

1 Evan Grime Salford Harriers & AC 9:26

2 Calum Dick Giffnock North AAC 9:30

3 Ray Taylor Falkirk Victoria Harriers 9:31

4 Ewan Withnall Burton AC 9:31

5 Pio Aron Trafford AC 9:39

6 Daibhidh Kinnaird Cambuslang Harriers 9:41

7 Alistair Street Kilbarchan AAC 9:42

8 Will Birchall Exeter Harriers 9:43

9 Louie Muir Giffnock North AAC 9:44

10 Archie Lane Leamington C & AC 9:47

11 Harrison MacMillan Central AC 9:50

12 Samuel Collins Wreake and Soar Valley Athletics Club 9:50

13 Rory MacMillan Central AC 9:51

14 Arthur Elliott City of Stoke AC 9:51

15 William Delamere Southport Waterloo AC 9:51

16 Harry Stockill Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies 9:53

17 Ethan Skipwith Winchester Running Club 9:55

18 Mikey Bacon Rotherham Harriers & AC 9:56

19 Finlay Dobson Emmas Trafford AC 9:57

20 Gabriel Wagstaff Bromsgrove & Redditch AC 10:03

21 Max Taylor Liverpool Harriers & AC 10:05

22 Caleb Still Southport Waterloo AC 10:07

23 Christopher Parikh Manchester Harriers & AC 10:08

24 Caspian Holmes Herne Hill Harriers 10:08

25 Theodor Austin Trafford AC 10:09

26 Sam Aspey Blackburn Harriers & AC 10:11

27 Jack Stockton Wolverhampton & Bilston AC 10:12

28 Oscar Purchase Exeter Harriers 10:13

29 Euan Reid Cambuslang Harriers 10:13

30 Tom Garrod Newport Harriers AC 10:14

U13 boys

1 Jack Baranowski Blackburn Harriers & AC 10:37

2 Adam Paget Rushcliffe AC 10:41

3 Sam Deery Giffnock North AAC 10:47

4 Finlay Stanton Cannock & Stafford AC 10:47

5 James Longworth Birchfield Harriers 10:50

6 Rocco Hawley Wolverhampton & Bilston AC 10:50

7 Bobby Berkett St Helens Sutton AC 10:50

8 Jacob Wagstaff Bromsgrove & Redditch AC 10:52

9 Oscar Adams Shrewsbury AC 10:57

10 William Kershaw Blackpool Wyre & Flyde AC 10:59

11 Peter Herring Liverpool Harriers & AC 11:00

12 Nathaniel Glascott-Tull Warriors Pentathlon & Athletic Club 11:02

13 Struan McKay Aberdeen AAC 11:02

14 Seb Rung Liverpool Harriers & AC 11:02

15 Lucas Guyett Liverpool Harriers & AC 11:05

16 Ewan kennedy Cambuslang Harriers 11:09

17 Albert Yates Preston Harriers 11:09

18 Fred Reese Wirral AC 11:10

19 Samuel Bates Preston Harriers 11:11

20 Samuel Lambert Liverpool Harriers & AC 11:12

21 Alexander Wotherspoon Law & District AAC 11:13

22 Owen Oswick Warriors Pentathlon & Athletic Club 11:16

23 Harry Redhead Warriors Pentathlon & Athletic Club 11:17

24 Noah Cook Barrow Striders 11:21

25 Rhys Davies Scunthorpe Harriers AC 11:24

26 James McGrory Southport Waterloo AC 11:26

27 George Horsfall Sale Harriers Manchester 11:27

28 Theo Zaboklicka Barrow Striders 11:29

29 Harry Hopkinson Rossendale Harriers & AC 11:29

30 Thomas Smout Wirral AC 11:32

U11

1 Sebastian Palmer Wolverhampton & Bilston AC 6:58

2 Ethan Statham Bury Athletic Club 7:01

3 Tom Craker Kendal Seniors and Kendal/Helm Juniors 7:02

Senior women

1 Megan Keith Inverness Harriers AAC 26:02 U23

2 Abbie Donnelly Lincoln Wellington AC 26:55

3 Izzy Fry Newbury AC 27:05

4 Jessica Warner-Judd Blackburn Harriers & AC 27:09

5 Alexandra Millard Invicta East Kent AC 27:18 U23

6 Amelia Quirk Bracknell AC 27:21

7 Poppy Tank City of Plymouth AC 27:24

8 Niamh Bridson Hubbard Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC 27:26

9 Melissa Courtney-Bryant Poole AC 27:28

10 Lauren McNeil Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield AC 27:35

11 Niamh Brown Aldershot Farnham & District AC 27:36

12 Lauren Hall Aldershot Farnham & District AC 27:46

13 Phoebe Barker Tonbridge AC 27:47

14 Ellie Wallace North Somerset 27:51

15 Eloise Walker Edinburgh AC 27:54 U23

16 Nancy Scott Edinburgh AC 27:57

17 Hannah Irwin Cambridge & Coleridge AC 27:58

18 Sarah Astin Belgrave Harriers 28:05

19 Holly Rees Cambridge & Coleridge AC 28:06

20 Sophie Tarver Wirral AC 28:07

21 Kirsty Walker Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds 28:15

22 Philippa Stone Middlesbrough AC 28:15

23 Sophie Wallis Lincoln Wellington AC 28:18

24 Olivia Mason Border Harriers & AC 28:19 U23

25 Jenny Nesbitt Pontypridd Roadents AC 28:24

26 Tia Wilson Bedford & County AC 28:29 U23

27 Lynn McKenna Shettleston Harriers 28:30 U23

28 Helen Hall Winchester & District AC 28:30

29 Holly Page Carnethy Hill RC 28:32

30 Sarah Tait Lasswade AC 28:34 U23

31 Rebecca Murray Bedford & County AC 28:36

32 Kate Maltby Border Harriers & AC 28:44

33 Meg Gadsby City of Norwich AC 28:45 U23

34 Lizzy Janes Herts Phoenix AC 28:46

35 Scout Adkin Ambleside AC 28:52

36 Eleanor Curran Leeds City AC 28:52

37 Almi Nerurkar Brighton Phoenix 28:58 U23

38 Julie Emmerson Coventry Godiva Harriers 29:03

39 Kate Willis City of Norwich AC 29:06 U23

40 Alice Goodall Edinburgh AC 29:13 U23

41 Bethaney Donnelly Salford Harriers & AC 29:16

42 Suzannah Monk Guildford & Godalming AC 29:17

43 Elisha Tait Gateshead Harriers & AC 29:19

44 Stefanie Tucker Cambuslang Harriers 29:21

45 Katie Hawkins Tipton Harriers 29:23 U23

46 Emily Carroll Thames Valley Harriers 29:24

47 Becky Briggs City of Hull AC 29:24

48 Charlotte Alexander Tonbridge AC 29:24 U23

49 Kate Estlea-Morris Aldershot Farnham & District AC 29:27

50 Katie Hughes Aldershot Farnham & District AC 29:29

51 Ellen Weir Thames Hare & Hounds 29:30 U23

52 Maya Todd Mcintyre Rushcliffe AC 29:32 U23

53 Andrea Clement Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC 29:33

54 India Pentland Darlington Harriers & AC 29:34 U23

55 Elsa Palmer University of Birmingham Athletics & Cross Country Club 29:35 U23

56 Holly Fisher Ipswich Harriers 29:36 U23

57 Eve MacKinnon Ronhill Cambuslang Harriers 29:37

58 Rosie Hamilton-James Westbury Harriers 29:38 U23

59 Holly Dixon Cambridge Harriers 29:38

60 Louise Small Aldershot Farnham & District AC 29:39

61 Juliet Hodder Wirral AC 29:42

62 Charlotte Dannatt Camberley & District AC 29:44

63 Megan Marchant Western Tempo 29:52

64 Naomi Lang Carnethy Hill RC 29:58

65 Dominique Corradi Sutton & District AC 30:00 U23

66 Millie Jordan-lee Aldershot Farnham & District AC 30:01 U23

67 Jasmine Wood Durham City Harriers & AC 30:02 U23

68 Hannah Seager Charnwood AC 30:03

69 Sara Green Gala Harriers 30:04

70 Emma McColm Preston Harriers 30:05

71 Keira Stern St. Albans AC 30:08 U23

72 Ruth Jones Leeds City AC 30:12

73 Lauren Cooper Western Tempo 30:17

74 Eve Pannone Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield AC 30:19 U23

75 Emma Gordon Belgrave Harriers 30:20 U23

76 Chloe Sharp Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC 30:26

77 Martha Collings Woking AC 30:33 U23

78 Abbie Pearse Steel City Striders RC 30:34

79 Libby Coleman Mansfield Harriers & AC 30:35 U23

80 Sarah Coutts Fife AC 30:38 U23

81 Nynke Mulholland-Stümmer Inverclyde AC 30:40

82 Darcie Hey University of Birmingham Athletics & Cross Country Club 30:42

83 Emma Bond Rugby & Northampton AC 30:45

84 Kitty Shepherd-Cross 30:53 U23

85 Rosie Woodhams Kendal Seniors and Kendal/Helm Juniors 31:03

86 Pippa Carcas Edinburgh AC 31:13 U23

87 Niamh Donnelly Liverpool Harriers & AC 31:14

88 Cade Wright Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds 31:15 U23

89 Sharon Taylor Helm Hill Runners 31:16 35

90 Katrina Entwistle Bristol & West AC 31:16

91 Beth Barlow Manchester Harriers & AC 31:20

92 Abbey Brooke Wakefield District Harriers & AC 31:20 U23

93 Lauren Nichols Bedford & County AC 31:22

94 Aoife Carr Shettleston Harriers 31:24

95 Abby Rex Basildon AC 31:25 U23

96 Julia Jagger Holmfirth Harriers AC 31:28

97 Yasmin Goater Highgate Harriers 31:30

98 Alex O’Brien Liverpool Harriers & AC 31:32 40

99 Maddie Mastrolonardo City of York AC 31:33

100 Olivia Vareille Falkirk Victoria Harriers 31:36

European Relay Trials

1 Bethan Morley Leeds City AC 5:06

2 Khahisa Mhlanga Herts Phoenix AC 5:09

3 Kate Axford Belgrave Harriers 5:11

4 Lilly Hawkins Southampton AC 5:20

5 Ellie Leather Team Bath AC 5:20

6 Megan Davies Sale Harriers Manchester 5:21

7 Saskia Millard Herne Hill Harriers 5:26

8 Hannah Anderson Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds 5:28

9 Holly Archer Cambridge & Coleridge AC 5:30

10 Lauren Church Reading AC 5:34

11 Ty Brockley-Langford Salford Harriers & AC 5:34

12 Emma Howsham Reading AC 5:35

U20 women

1 Innes FitzGerald Exeter Harriers 14:30

2 Jess Bailey Leven Valley AC 15:00

3 Zoe Hunter Leeds City AC 15:18

4 Lizzie Wellsted Colchester Harriers AC 15:20

5 Moli Lyons Cardiff AAC 15:24

6 India Barwell Lincoln Wellington AC 15:29

7 Emily Parker 15:32

8 Lily Neate Winchester & District AC 15:34

9 Beth Rogers Ilkley Harriers AC 15:35

10 Holly Weedall Vale Royal AC 15:38

11 Rebecca Flaherty Bingley Harriers & AC 15:40

12 Natasha Phillips Dundee Hawkhill Harriers 15:45

13 Amelie Lane Wharfedale Harriers 15:47

14 Megan Harris Chelmsford AC 15:47

15 Libby Huxley Preston Harriers 15:51

16 Olivia Martin Abingdon AC 15:54

17 Hattie Reynolds City of Norwich AC 15:54

18 Poppy Palmer-Malins Brighton Phoenix 15:56

19 Ellie Loosley Cambridge & Coleridge AC 15:58

20 Jenny Leggate Cambridge & Coleridge AC 16:01

21 Emilia Platt East Cheshire Harriers & Tameside AC 16:01

22 Lauren Russell Highgate Harriers 16:02

23 Lucy Jones Cambridge & Coleridge AC 16:05

24 Rose Chesterfield Winchester & District AC 16:07

25 Sophie Nicholls Wells City Harriers 16:09

26 Pippa Roessler Aldershot Farnham & District AC 16:09

27 Millie Freeland Marshall Milton Keynes AC 16:10

28 Isabel Holt Blackburn Harriers & AC 16:11

29 Ava Lloyd Wigan & District Harriers & AC 16:13

30 Lily Saxon Solihull & Small Heath AC 16:14

31 Lucy Armitage Sale Harriers Manchester 16:16

32 Holly Haldane Reading AC 16:16

33 Suzy Lecoutre Guildford & Godalming AC 16:17

34 Maddie Hughes Chiltern Harriers AC 16:18

35 Grace Roberts Vale Royal AC 16:18

36 Hannah Irwin Cambridge & Coleridge AC 16:20

37 Isla Paterson Gala Harriers 16:21

38 holly waugh North Shields Polytechnic AC 16:22

39 Isla Hedley Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds 16:25

40 Hannah Clark Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC 16:28

41 Catherine Martin City of Lisburn AC 16:30

42 Iris Courtney Wells City Harriers 16:37

43 Ciara Muzio Brighton & Hove City AC 16:37

44 Sophie Lomas Epsom & Ewell Harriers 16:38

45 Maisie Trueman Burton AC 16:39

46 Faye O’Hare Liverpool Harriers & AC 16:41

47 Sophie Magson 16:44

48 Emily Muzio Brighton & Hove City AC 16:45

49 Maisie Burns Chorley Athletc & Triathlon Club 16:46

50 Isabelle Burke Sale Harriers Manchester 16:48

U17

1 Shaikira King Wreake and Soar Valley Athletics Club 15:18

2 Katie Pye Aldershot Farnham & District AC 15:22

3 Millie McClelland-Brooks Inverclyde AC 15:29

4 Scout Storms Birchfield Harriers 15:32

5 Zara Redmond Kilbarchan AAC 15:36

6 Isobelle Jones Wolverhampton & Bilston AC 15:42

7 Eliza Nicholson Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC 15:51

8 Jessica Inglis Law & District AAC 15:55

9 Abigail Reid Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies 15:59

10 Georgia Bell Leven Valley AC 16:00

11 Sophia Roiditis Salford Harriers & AC 16:01

12 Patience Lamb Wreake and Soar Valley Athletics Club 16:08

13 Stephanie Shaw Crawley AC 16:08

14 Abigail Doherty Deeside AAC 16:09

15 Abbie Stewart Stornoway R & AC 16:10

16 Amy Teasdale Kilbarchan AAC 16:11

17 Carys Westcott Reading AC 16:11

18 Esme Heavey Warrington AC 16:12

19 Sophie Jacobs St. Albans AC 16:15

20 Millie Gold Cardiff AAC 16:18

21 Sarah Barrett City of Norwich AC 16:19

22 Natsai Nyabadza Harmeny AC 16:20

23 Ruth Walsh Giffnock North AAC 16:20

24 Lyla Danobrega Bedford & County AC 16:24

25 Caitlyn Heggie Inverness Harriers AAC 16:27

26 Lottie Langan City of York AC 16:34

27 Sara Clough Trafford AC 16:37

28 Imogen Wharton Warrington AC 16:38

29 Imogen Gray City of Salisbury A & RC 16:40

30 Bethany Trow Shrewsbury AC 16:41

31 Jessica Lark West Cheshire AC 16:42

32 Freya Campbell Giffnock North AAC 16:43

33 Niamh Robinson Harrogate Harriers & AC 16:45

34 Isla Bryson Exeter Harriers 16:48

35 Lilia Harris Rotherham Harriers & AC 16:50

36 Scarlett Wilson Giffnock North AAC 16:51

37 Thea Gray Dacorum & Tring AC 16:54

38 Freya Murdoch Stockport Harriers & AC 16:56

39 Nia Griffin Start2Jog 17:01

40 Evey Powell Abingdon AC 17:08

U15

1 Olivia Forrest Brentwood Beagles AC 10:18

2 Libby Hale Swansea Harriers AC 10:32

3 Kitty Scott Aldershot Farnham & District AC 10:34

4 Olivia McGhee Rugby & Northampton AC 10:41

5 Holly Cross Liverpool Harriers & AC 10:41

6 Ellarose Whitworth Lincoln Wellington AC 10:41

7 Katie Webb Marshall Milton Keynes AC 10:46

8 Paige Quinn Torbay AAC 10:48

9 Lois Macrae Inverness Harriers AAC 10:52

10 Graihagh Turner Rotherham Harriers & AC 10:52

11 Maya Schofield Rotherham Harriers & AC 10:53

12 Sophia Chapman Marshall Milton Keynes AC 10:54

13 Cerys Wright Lasswade AC 10:54

14 Grace Igoe Rotherham Harriers & AC 11:01

15 Olivia Steer Exeter Harriers 11:05

16 Violet Rudkin Wreake and Soar Valley Athletics Club 11:06

17 Madison Hughes Maldwyn Harriers 11:11

18 Iris Williams Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC 11:12

19 Daisy Woodcock Border Harriers & AC 11:12

20 Sophie Wood City of Salisbury A & RC 11:12

21 Isla Pastor Warriors Pentathlon & Athletic Club 11:13

22 Imogen Hill Sale Harriers Manchester 11:14

23 Oonagh McManus Sale Harriers Manchester 11:15

24 Holly Simpson Giffnock North AAC 11:20

25 Penelope Boyle Leven Valley AC 11:20

26 Chloe Stuart Shrewsbury AC 11:20

27 Sioned John Cardiff AAC 11:21

28 Rebecca Murphy Liverpool Harriers & AC 11:22

29 Erin Fay Liverpool Harriers & AC 11:23

30 Holly Robison Houghton Harriers AC 11:25

U13

1 Maisie Mullett Wreake and Soar Valley Athletics Club 10:44

2 Ellie Birchall Exeter Harriers 10:55

3 Kara Gorman Chiltern Harriers AC 11:01

4 Eve Beddow Warriors Pentathlon & Athletic Club 11:11

5 Isobel Beddow Warriors Pentathlon & Athletic Club 11:24

6 Trinity Conway Birchfield Harriers 11:31

7 Evie Worrall Liverpool Harriers & AC 11:43

8 Grace Veevers Southport Waterloo AC 11:44

9 Maisie Williams Liverpool Harriers & AC 11:47

10 Beau Rawcliffe Liverpool Harriers & AC 11:47

11 Imogen Turner Team East Lothian 11:48

12 Esmé Cameron Liverpool Harriers & AC 11:49

13 Robyn Heywood-Young Sale Harriers Manchester 11:50

14 Niamh Doorley Inverness Harriers AAC 11:51

15 Daisy Rushton Liverpool Harriers & AC 11:55

16 Isla Yorke Warriors Pentathlon & Athletic Club 11:57

17 Isla Jebb Kendal Seniors and Kendal/Helm Juniors 11:57

18 Kitty Crossland Horwich R M I Harriers 11:57

19 Millie Jordan Blackburn Harriers & AC 11:59

20 Lucia Connell Strathearn Harriers 12:01

21 Emmy Ranner Kendal Seniors and Kendal/Helm Juniors 12:04

22 Pollyanna Kershaw Blackpool Wyre & Flyde AC 12:06

23 Florence Williams Jersey Spartan AC 12:09

24 Bee Metcalfe Leigh Harriers & AC 12:10

25 Ellie Blackhurst Preston Harriers 12:15

26 Alice Carr Rossendale Harriers & AC 12:24

27 Mia Ford Liverpool Harriers & AC 12:25

28 Marnie Nelson Pendle AC 12:25

29 Isabella Heathcock Dudley & Stourbridge Harriers 12:26

30 Eleanor Jenner Chorley Athletc & Triathlon Club 12:27

U11 girls

1 Madison Kindler Brentwood Beagles AC 6:51

2 Lila Pearce Wolverhampton & Bilston AC 7:07

3 Roni Kohring Shrewsbury AC 7:11

