News from recent road, fell, indoor, walks and multi-terrain events featuring a quality North East 10km, a respectable 10km for a cycle pro and an historic first overall women’s win in the 96th Enfield 7 Walk

HEATON 10km, November 12

Chris Coulson narrowly won the men’s race in 31:05 from Adrian Bailes.

The women’s race went to former Belgrave Harrier and Surrey League winner Sophie Pikett.

Former English National age-group champion Justina Heslop was first W40 in fourth overall and she was closely followed by first W45 Helen Waugh, who curiously has done just one other race in the last 12 months according to Power of 10 when running 2:50:45 in the London Marathon.

Ray Smedley, the 1972 Olympic 1500m semi finalist, was the first M70 athlete.

Overall: 1 C Coulson Hough 31:05; 2 A Bailes Birt 31:14; 3 L Taylor Sund M35 31:26; 4 A Brown Morp 31:35 ; 5 F Davies Heat 31:36; 6 J Anderson NSP M40 31:39; 7 C Larkin Heat 31:46; 8 M Hedley Tyne B 31:49

M45: 1 A Heppell Gosf 33:09

M50: 1 R Bee 34:30

M55: 1 W Pearson 35:46

M60: 1 G Penn 37:01

M70: 1 R Smedley 43:17

Women: 1 S Pikett Els 35:00; 2 M Pace 36:37; 3 G Weston 37:01; 4 J Heslop W40 37:10; 5 H Waugh W45 37:32

W50: 1 K Stevenson 38:10; 2 A Fletcher 39:33; 3 J Denholm 39:37

W55: 1 J Murdy 40:08

W60: 1 H Robinson 43:59

BLAST RUNNING 5km / 10km, Edinburgh, November 12

Overall (5km): 1 R Welsh (Gala) 16:36; 2 C Bullen 16:56; 3 R Umpleby (C’thy) 17:01



Women: 1 J Rowlands 19:15; 2 J Bullen (Tm E Loth, U17) 22:14; 3 Y Bogdanova (Unatt, U17) 23:21



W60: 1 K McAllister (Falk) 23:22



Overall (10km): 1 M Pryde (Loth) 31:26; 2 R MacNeil (C’thy) 32:59; 3 M MacIocia (Metro) 33:52



M60: 1 S Ingledew (Edin) 39:12; 2 J Mayers (Muss) 39:53



Women: 1 E Jackson 41:05; 2 J Gudgin (C’gie, W60) 44:39; 3 E Stahr (Unatt) 45:08

BUGGY CLUB 5km, Lisburn, November 12

Overall: 1 D Carlisle (Anna) 19:19; 2 K Henderson (W) 20:30; 3 P Owens (W) 20:44

Women: 1 Henderson 20:30; 2 Owens 20:44; 3 C Frazer 22:31

SODBURY SLOG MT, Chipping Sodbury, Gloucestershire, November 12

Ben Rawlins, a regular in the home countries international 5km race, took this event which is described as ‘not for the faint-hearted’ in 61:41.

Annabell Granger, 50, who clocked 2:45:21 in this year’s London Marathon, ran 75:13 to head the women’s race.

Overall (v tough 10M MT):

1 B Rawlins (W’bury) 61:41; 2 W Massey (W’bury) 62:35; 3 D Shepherd (B&W) 64:05

Women: 1 A Granger (B&W, W45) 75:13; 2 C McAleese (Vegan) 75:58; 3 K Newcombe (Stroid) 77:53

STOWMARKET STRIDERS SCENIC 7, Stowmarket, November 12

Overall: 1 K Clements (SB) 34:16; 2 J O’Brien (M45) 39:47; 3 J Hayward (S’mkt, U20) 39:51



M55: 1 D Solomon (Felix) 42:25



Women: 1 E Moyes (AFD) 41:56; 2 K King (St Ed) 42:48; 3 K Creak (Col H, W35) 43:29

SRI CHINMOY 10km, Battersea Park, November 11

Oliver Prior narrowly won the men’s race in 31:46 while Anna Culling was first woman in 34:08.

He only finished 31st overall but the best known sportsman in the race, Leo Hayter, did set a PB.

The professional cyclist who is with Ineos Grenadiers and who won a bronze medal in the world under-20 Cycling road race championships in 2022, ran 35:03.

Overall: 1 O Prior Bel 31:46; 2 B McIntosh Vale R 31:50; 3 N Bester Best 31:58

ESSEX REMEMBRANCE RUNS, Saffron Walden, November 11



Overall (5km): 1 J Lawler (EMAC, M45) 16:18; 2 O Velayos Hernando (SACL) 16:48; 3 A De Koning (Esx Sch, U15) 18:07



Women: 1 V Suett (Hals) 18:53; 2 T Wiley (Harl RT, W35) 20:07; 3 H McCart (Ips J, U15) 20:29



Overall (10km): 1 G Carey (Spring S) 34:18; 2 P Schofield (M40) 35:26; 3 J Preston (Belg) 35:50



Women: 1 S Wright (Harl, W40) 40:08; 2 G Bedford (Hunts, W40) 41:45; 3 K Williams (Royst, W35) 42:15



Overall (HM): 1 D Williamson (Col H) 71:03; 2 A Graves (T’tree, M35) 78:36; 3 C Dyce (Saff, M55) 79:16



M60: 1 O Dare (With RC) 83:36



Women: 1 L McDonnell (Wym, W40) 85:30; 2 A Eddery (Walden Tri, W40) 92:27; 3 D Mallows (T’tree, W40) 93:29

NEWTON 3km / 10km, Cambuslang, November 11



Overall (3km): 1 H Melrose (Loth, U13) 11:37; 2 R Dodds 12:16; 3 R Lennox (Shett, U11W) 13:04



Women: 1 Lennox 13:04; 2 R Collings (Loth, U11) 13:29; 3 E Campbell (Cambus) 15:06



Overall (10km): 1 R MacDonald (Law) 32:27; 2 C Drummond (Giff N) 32:45; 3 E Duernberger (Edin) 32:59



M60: 1 G Matheson (Falk) 39:23



Women: 1 N Wangler 37:22; 2 D Hughes (Edin) 39:15; 3 L Tyler (DunblaneR, W50) 40:04

GLEN CLOVA HALF-MARATHON, Glen Clova, Angus, November 11

Overall: 1 L Rodgers (Fife) 68:32; 2 D Webster (Dund R) 74:32; 3 M Sheridan (Dund R) 77:51

M40: 1 J McBain (Dund H) 79:01; 2 S Curran 80:13

M50: G McKinley (Dund R) 82:31

Women: 1 R Van Rensburg (Fife, W50) 88:05; 2 J Dickson (Fife, W40) 88:26; 3 A McNeilly (Dund R, W40) 89:46

W60: M Taggart (Dund R) 1:45:34

EVEN SPLITS YORK 5km SERIES, York, November 10

Overall: 1 A Ford (Have, U20) 15:01; 2 R Slater (Gosf, U20) 15:02; 3 K Sunman (Holm) 15:03

M65: 1 D I’anson (LonelyGoat) 19:39.

U17: 1 C McAndrew (York) 15:51; 2 B Jamieson Wannell (York) 15:54; 3 W Hardy (York) 16:20



Women: 1 R Sykes (Holm) 17:20; 2 H Foster (Win, U20) 17:58; 3 N Drakeford (Barns) 18:00



W50: 1 J McCarthy (Ilkley) 19:44

WESTON PROM 5 (IncL JUNIOR MILE), Weston super Mare, November 9



Overall (1M): 1 S Barker (N Som, U17) 5:19; 2 E Salter (Taun, U13) 5:48; 3 H Hughes Davies (Unatt, U11) 6:25



Women: 1 L Hawkins (Unatt, U20) 7:21; 2 E Salter (Taun, U11) 7:38



Overall (5M): 1 C Moore (GWR) 26:29; 2 A Holland (Tav, M35) 27:32; 3 D Stacey (Weston, M40) 28:23



Women: 1 H Taunton (Taun) 29:02; 2 V Ratcliffe (Somer, W45) 31:39; 3 E Gard (B&W) 31:43



W65: 1 J Harrison (B&W) 36:23

JOHN MUIR WAY NOCTURNAL 6-HOUR RACE, Port Seton, November 11

Overall (5km laps):

1 R Turner (Muss, M50) 5:46:16 (68.9km); 2 S Eydmann (W) 6:05:44 (63.6km); 3 J Logan (G’nock) 6:15:26 (63.6km); 4 H Robertson (Spr’burn, M40) 6:32:07 (63.6km); 5 A Aitken (W) 5:56:39 (58.3km); 6 G Flowerdew 6:01:38 (58.3km)

M60: R Toller (Dund R) 5:44:48 (42.4km)

Women: 1 Eydmann 6:05:44 (63.6km); 2 Aitken 5:56:39 (58.3km); 3 H Imrie (W50) 6:01:51 (58.3km); 4 M Young (Penic, W50) 5:59:27 (53km)

W70: R Toller (Dund R) 5:44:47 (37.1km)

BURLEY MOOR RUN, Burley-in-Wharfedale, November 11

Overall (11km/800ft): 1 J Cummings (Ilkley) 42:35; 2 O Murphy (Ilkley) 43:36; 3 H Kingston (NLFR) 44:26; 4 J Hall (Wharf) 45:29; 5 S Bentham (Ilkley) 46:29; 6 T Edwards (Leeds C) 46:43

M50: J Green (Ilkley) 51:22

Women: 1 S Bevan (W50) 58:32; 2 M Riglin (R’lagh) 60:04; 3 S Wilson (P&B) 60:37; 4 J Powell (Wharf, W50)

Shepshed 7, Leicestershire, November 5

Overall: 1 S Allen (OWLS) 38:22; 2 M Martinez (Birst) 40:02; 3 M Couldwell (Charn, M40) 40:41; 4 L O’Connor (Shepshed, M40) 41:04; 5 J Harrison 41:30; 6 C Baxter (Shepshed, M40) 41:46

M50: 1 K Fitch 44:02

M60: 1 B Benson (Hunc) 46:29

Women: 1 C Nurse (W end) 45:38; 2 L Harper (Poplar, W35) 46:28; 3 N Stevenson (Poplar) 47:26

W55: 1 N Nealon (Hunc) 49:24; 2 K Ramsey (Charn) 51:22

WALKS

96th ENFIELD WALK, November 12

In clear skies and sunshine, although on the chilly side, there was a start line quiet time of reflection for the fallen in the service of their country and the passing of the much respected Leaguer Noel Blatchford who died in Italy shortly after winning a European Masters W75 silver medal in Pescara in the 5000m walk.

Appropriately, as history was made with women dominating, Grazia Manzotti, who herself won two golds and a silver in Italy, became the first woman in the long history of the event (this was the 96th edition) to win the overall race, which she did in convincing fashion.

Additionally four other women crossed the finishing line before Mark Culshaw took the men’s title though multi world walks champion and M75 Ian Richards did go faster than Culshaw in the less restrictive category B standard.

Overall:

1W Grazia Manzotti Tonbridge AC 64:30 W50

2W Melanie Peddle Loughton AC 66:57 W55

3W Jacqueline Benson Ashford AC 69:53 SW

4W Penelope Cummings Herne Hill H 71:09 W45

5W Maureen Noel Belgrave H 73:28 W60

1M Mark Culshaw Cambridge H 74:14 M55

2M Stuart Bennett Ilford AC 75:26 M65

3M John Borgars Loughton AC 79:27 M75

6W Fiona Bishop Enfield HAC 81:14 W60

B category

1 Ian Richards Steyning AC 70:08 M75

2 Simon Morgan Ilford AC 76:07 M55

3 Tony Wilkinson 80:55 M60

Fell races

DROGO 10, Drewsteignton, November 12

Overall (16km/536m): 1 M Page (Exe TC) 66:40; 2 C Ayles 67:32; 3 S Minting (Exm, M40) 67:58; 4 M Lesniak (S Molt S) 68:32; 5 M Bruce-White (SWRR) 68:48; 6 T Landy (SWRR, M40) 69:14; 7 A Snook (Axe V, M40) 69:36; 8 R Easterbrook (Teign T, M50) 69:50; 9 S Pole (Dark Pk) 70:27; 10 S Charles-Jones (S Molt S) 71:17; 11 J Pullinger (SWRR) 71:23; 12 W Frewin 71:49

M55: S Scotthorne (L Goat) 78:50

M60: P Merrick 81:34

M65: S Hay (Torr) 87:31

Women: 1 C Walker (Tavis) 74:28; 2 A Jones (SWRR, W40) 76:28; 3 N Savill (SWRR) 76:28; 4 E Debenham (Heughs H, M40) 80:49; 5 C Olford (Teign T) 82:12; 6 C Watkins (Oke, W45) 83:48; 7 S Markwick (Erme V, W40) 85:56; 8 H Harbottle (S Molt S, W55) 86:06

W65: J Reay (Exm) 88:13

DUNNERDALE, Broughton Mills, November 11

Overall (8km/550m): 1 G Dale (Amble) 39:39; 2 J Wright (Amble) 39:50; 3 M Lamb (Kesw) 40:45; 4 M Atkinson (Kesw) 40:47; 5 H Cooling (Howg) 40:55; 6 R Hope (P&B, M40) 41:07; 7 S Leckey (Amble) 41:36; 8 H Stainton (B Combe) 41:57; 9 A Thornton (Howg) 42:10; 10 S Burnstone (Helm H) 42:27

M50: I Holmes (Bing) 43:32

M60: D Griffin (Helm H) 50:51

M70: J Gomersall (Amble) 68:49

TEAM: 1 Amble 10; 2 B Combe 42; 3 Kesw 52

Women: 1 C Taylor (B Comne) 46:52; 2 I Steele 47:43; 3 J Hickman Dunne (Helm H) 49:37; 4 B Halcrow (Amble) 51:31; 5 K Sijpesteijn (R’hay) 51:43; 6 J Gray (Kesw) 52:34

W50: H Elmore (Dark Pk) 53:48

W60: M Ockenden (Bowl) 64:46

TEAM: 1 Amble 17; 2 Helm H 35; 3 Penn 51

NIGHT SUGAR LOAF, Llanwenarth, November 9

Overall (8.8km/350m): 1 M Tame 38:20; 2 O Radford 39:11; 3 T James 39:36; 4 M James (Here) 39:54; 5 B Gibbison (Mynydd D, M40) 40:48; 6 A Tyler (Here, M50) 40:58

M60: A Moir (MDC) 54:53

M70: G Jones (MDC) 72:01

Women: 1 K Ironside 45:24; 2 R Duckworth (U20) 47:58; 3 A Mathew (U20) 48:15; 4 N Taylor (Mynydd D) 49:33

W40: E McWilliams (Mynydd D) 50:58

W50: N Morgan (Chep) 51:12

W60: R Davies (Mynydd D) 63:01

Indoor

GATESHEAD HARRIERS INDOOR SERIES, Gateshead, November 8



U17 mixed events: 60: r5: 1 C Obinna-Alo (Sun, U15W) 7.85



Mixed events: 60: B5: 5 C Kennedy (Gate, M55) 8.44. A12: 2 C Kennedy (Gate, M55) 8.32. PV: 1 T Hill (Darl, U17) 3.80



Men: SP: r1: 1 S Ryan (Gate, M60) 13.45



U15 girls: 60: r1: 1 C Obinna-Alo (Sun) 7.81

