Sprinter is one of several winners for GB & NI at the event in Bydgoszcz so far this week

Sophie Hahn struck gold in the T38 100m on day two of the WPA European Para Championships in Bydgoszcz. Her success adds to the British victories also posted by her team-mates Columba Blango (T20 400m), Maria Lyle (T35 200m), Zak Skinner (T13 100m), Fabienne André (T34 100m).

Hahn won a third consecutive European gold medal over the short sprint. The world record-holder clocked 12.58 (0.3) ahead of Luka Ekler of Hungary and Margarita Goncharova of Russia.

Olivia Breen clocked a personal best of 13.01 to finish in fourth, just 0.02 seconds outside the medals, while Ali Smith was sixth in 13.46.

Hahn said: “I’m very happy and really pleased with the time. It is a quick track so I could not have asked for much more today to be honest.

“It felt incredible to be competing at a major Championships again. I was a bit nervous on the line because we’ve had nothing for a year and then all of a sudden, we are at a European Championships. So, I’m really happy I could produce that performance.”

Skinner won a surprise sprint gold after a blistering performance. The long jumper has been working on his speed work and it certainly paid dividends on the track as the Loughborough-based athlete won his first European title.

Skinner got out of the blocks well and the second half of his race was a masterclass as he moved away from his French opponent, Axel Zorzi, who was the fastest qualifier for the final over the heats earlier in the day.

He said: “I came into these championships hoping for a medal in the 100m, and then this happened. I felt good out there and I had to execute the race and I knew the gold was there for the taking. I didn’t think that it would actually happen! I felt so good but then I could feel someone on the inside lane, and I was thinking ‘don’t tense’, but every time I thought that there was more tensing.

“A massive thanks to the team and my family, we have worked so hard for this. Every step of the way they have been there, and I am so grateful for them. It makes all so worth it.

“I’m really excited for the long jump. I was scared on that start line, I might not look it, but I was so nervous. If I mess up once in the long jump, I get five more attempts but out in the 100m you are not getting anything back.”

Lyle secured her third European title in the women’s T35 200m final as she won in a Championship record of 30.75 (-3.4).

The 21-year-old got off to a great start around the bend, leaving her opponents behind as she created a clear advantage heading into the home straight. The challenging headwind was an obstacle for the whole field, but the Scottish athlete finished strongly to secure the title.

She said: “I’m really pleased with that today. We’ve had a lot of GB success lately, obviously here on day one, but also at a lot of able-bodied champs recently. So, I was really looking forward to getting out there on the track.”

André secured her first European title as she won the women’s T34 100m on day three of the championships. She started well and held an advantage over her rivals in the opening few pushes and she extended that leading margin as the contest unfolded. She held off the threat of Russia’s Veronika Doronina winning it in 18.94 (1.0) to her opponent’s 19.50.

The former swimmer, who is competing at her first European Championships for the British team, told British Athletics: “I was coming out here with no expectations. I just wanted to have a good experience at my first European Championships, so I just came out here and gave it my best. I left all I could on the track, and it is amazing to come away with a gold medal.

“I’ve really enjoyed being on the team, everyone has been so supportive. I’ve learned so much while I’ve been here. I’ve only ever been to one international competition before, so it is good to get the experience under my belt. I’m looking forward to the 800m next.”

