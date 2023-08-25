Jamaican successfully defends world title in Budapest in a scintillating 21.41 from Gabby Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson with Daryll Neita fifth and Dina Asher-Smith seventh

Shericka Jackson gave Florence Griffith Joyner’s long-standing world 200m record of 21.34 another scare as the Jamaican stormed to victory on Friday in Budapest in 21.41 (0.1).

It was a championship record – beating the 21.45 she ran 12 months ago in Eugene – in addition to being the second-quickest time in history and the fastest for 35 years.

The 29-year-old had written down two predicted times for herself before the race, too. One of them was 21.40 but she did not reveal the other time. “Let’s just say it was faster than 21.4,” she smiled.

Was she therefore disappointed not to break the world record? “Definitely not,” she said. “I am grateful to run a personal best and championship record. I’m healthy and super grateful.”

After coming off the turn with a lead and striding down the home straight with power and purpose, Jackson won by around five metres from Gabby Thomas, the American clocking 21.81 in second place before visibly opening her mouth in awe when she saw the results flash up.

Sha’Carri Richardson, also of the United States, finished third just a few days after beating Jackson to 100m gold. She clocked 21.92 and looked more than satisfied with her second medal of the week, with more to possibly come in the sprint relay.

Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia was fourth in 22.05 with Britain’s Daryll Neita fifth in a PB of 22.16.

Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas was sixth in 22.29 with Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, the bronze medallist 12 months ago and gold medallist in 2019, seventh in 22.34, whereas Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast followed in eighth.

Jackson now has three of the five fastest times in history and said: “I ran a good race tonight. 21.41 is a time I cannot complain about. It feels good that, even though I used to run 400m, I can still do a very good 100m and 200m.

“I feel like I am a living testimony that you can create something if you really want it and never give up. Even if I was pretty close to the world record it was not the thing on my mind when I ran. I will continue to work and I hope I can maintain at least this level. We will see if the world record will come.”

Thomas, who missed the World Championships last year in Eugene with injury, said: “It was such a fast race. I couldn’t believe it when I looked at the screen afterwards. I ran my race and I stayed composed so I am happy to come out with a silver.”

Richardson became the first American woman since 2011 to win two medals in the 100m and 200m and said: “My goal was to end up in the final of both events so doing that was already mission accomplished for me. But being able to win the 100m and get a medal in the 200m, that’s a dream come true.

“After not qualifying for the team at all last year, to get the podium in both of my races here is amazing. My talent is beyond measure. The competition is only going to get hotter from here so I need to prepare myself for the Olympics. This week has been indescribable. And I know there is better to come.”

Neita was happy with her result and time but she had been aiming for a podium place. “It was such an incredibly fast race, so it is amazing to set a PB in one of the fastest ever women’s 200m finals,” she said. “I am really growing as an athlete and it bodes well for next year.”

She added: “It has been such an amazing season for me. I dabbled in this new event at the start of the year and it’s the first season I’ve properly gone for it over 200m. I’ve been learning so much in this event this year. To qualify for these championships, to make the final, to PB every single round and to come fifth place in the world, I am just so happy and words cannot explain it.”

Asher-Smith was disappointed with her result but took it in her stride and said: “With everything how it has been, I think I executed it pretty well. Obviously I would have wished that this World Champs was very, very different for me. I’ve been feeling like I am in great shape but I had a very bumpy ride through the 100m. So I am happy to have come out here, I am happy to have competed. In a world final I don’t want to be running times that are behind where I want to be but it’s done.”

The British record-holder added: “Sometimes when life hands you lemons you’ve got to make lemonade. I am definitely looking forward to Paris next year. I am really motivated because I know when I am at my best, I’m among the medals, I’m up there – that’s definitely where I am at. I’ve done the best with the cards I’ve been dealt this week.”

