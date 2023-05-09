Victories for Jamie Crowe and Lynn McKenna and W60 world masters best of 18:22 (18:16 chip) for Fiona Matheson in Scotland

Road

Sri Chinmoy 5km Race inc Scottish Athletics Road Championship, Silverknowes, Edinburgh, May 5

GB International Jamie Crowe of Central AC set a course record of 14:14 when winning in Edinburgh.

Crowe’s kilometre splits according to Strava were a slow 3:06 then 2:50, 2:45, 2:41 and 2:45 with a further few seconds to the finish

The event again incorporated the Scottish Athletics 5km road Championships and gave Crowe another National championship to add to his two national cross country titles.

Falkirk Victoria’s Scott Stirling took second in 14:16, which is also inside Callum Hawkins’ 14:17 time from 2015. His clubmate Kane Elliott was third in 14:19.

Behind them, the traditional strength in depth of the event was again evident as 23 runners broke the 15-minute barrier, including five under-20 athletes. GB junior hill running international Fraser Gilmour from Kilbarchan showed some good flat speed to record 14:30 in fifth place overall.

Shettleston’s Lynn McKenna took the women’s title in 16:04, the third fastest time on the course behind Morag Millar’s 15:52 and Mhairi Maclennan’s 16:00 from 2019.

Dundee’s Natasha Phillips took second and first under-20 in 16:14, with Stefanie Tucker of Aberdeen AC taking the bronze in 16:22.

Despite the strong breeze on the shores of the Firth of Forth, there was the usual in-depth competition from the Scottish clubs. In a field of almost 600 on the night, 260 athletes finished under 18 minutes and a further 78 in the next minute. Just under 400 athletes made it under the 20 minute barrier.

In the masters category, there were excellent performances as well. Gala Harrier Darrell Hastie clocked 14:59, just out-kicking East Kilbride’s Grant Bailie (15:00) for the M40 title. Hastie did extra well considering he had a heavy fall mid race and finished with cuts and bruises.

Fellow Gala Harrier Sara Green made it a Borders double, taking the W40 title in 16:54 just two weeks after her London Marathon. Lesley Bell took the W40 silver in 17:27.

Fiona Matheson of Falkirk Victoria Harriers took the W60 category gold. Her time of 18:22 gun (18:16 chip) is well inside her previous British age group best of 18:43 and resulted in her fastest time since she did the same race back in 2019.

It is also believed to be a world best though there are no official world masters records at 5km.

In-form Teviotdale Harriers’ world masters champion Alastair Walker’s chip time of 16:38 was just outside his M65 world and British record.

Men:

1 Jamie CROWE Central 14:14

2 Scott STIRLING FVH 14:16

3 Kane ELLIOTT FVH 14:19

4 Gavin SMITH Cambus 14:28

5 Fraser GILMOUR Kilb 14:30

6 Duncan ROBINSON Giff N 14:34

7 Cameron MILNE Central 14:34

8 Peter BRADSHAW ED U H&H 14:35

9 Alastair HAY Central 14:36

10 Finlay ROSS-DAVIE Garsc 14:37

Women:

1 Lynn McKENNA Shett 16:04

2 Natasha PHILLIPS Dund HH 16:14

3 Stefanie TUCKER Aberdeen 16:22

4 Constance NANKIVELL Ed U H&H 16:39

5 Amy TEASDALE Kilb U17 16:40

6 Nynke MULHOLLAND Inverc 16:52

7 Millie McCLELLAND-BROOKS Inverc 16:54

8 Sara GREEN Gala W40 16:54

9 Jennifer WETTON Central 17:03

10 Caitlyn HEGGIE Ross U17 17:10

Scottish Athletics masters winners (all gun times)

M40: Darrell Hastie (Gala Harriers) 14:59

M50: Robert Harrison 16:27

M60: Alastair Walker (Teviotdale Harriers) 16:38

M70: Ed Norton (PH Racing) 19:46

W40: Sara Green (Gala Harriers) 16:54

W50: Allie Chong (Giffnock North AC) 19:10

W60: Fiona Matheson (Falkirk Victoria Harriers) 18:22

W70: Patricia Allen (Motherwell AC) 33.12

BIDEFORD 10km, Devon, May 7

This keenly contested Devon race saw Woodford Green’s Phil Norman score narrowly over local runner Shaun Antell in 30:36, Martin Duff reports.

Deep in the field and second to Julian Matthews’ M55 first place in 35:30, was former Westbury international Simon Mugglestone. The 1987 European junior 5000m champion has a lifetime best of 28:41 dating back to 1990 and here, in only his second run out over the distance in many a year, posted 36:11.

The women’s race went to Nikki Kelly in 35:56 as fourth there, top W60 Claudine Benstead, who was top ranked over-60 in 2020 ran 40:40. It was a time a shade slower than her fourth ranked time this year.

Overall:

1 P Norman (WG&EL) 30:36; 2 S Antell (Bide) 30:40; 3 R Richmond (Bide, M40) 31:06; 4 J Landers (Tamar) 31:08; 5 D Mapp (Bide) 31:22; 6 H Javer 32:18; 7 A Chambers 32:58; 8 A Leworthy (N Dev) 32:58; 9 J Dicks (B&H) 33;17; 10 L Nicholls (Corn) 33:30; 11 P Faulkner (Salf) 33:41; 12 L Hamley 34:03

M40: 2 R Hardy (Axe V) 34:28; 3 P Morgan (S Moult) 35:01

M50: 1 A Parvis (St Aust) 37:15

M55: 1 J Matthews (N Dev) 35:30; 2 S Mugglestone (Bide) 36:11; 3 M Cowill (Bide) 36:52; 4 L Williams (Ex’mth) 37:09

M60: 1 S Sincock (Oke) 39:44

M65: 1 A Glenn 41:39

M70: 1 J Shapland (Bide) 41:30

M75: 1 D Parsons (Oxf C) 52:43

Women:

1 N Kelly (Tav) 35:56; 2 R Orchard (Corn, W40) 38:28; 3 F Woodhead (Bide) 38:51

W55: 1 O Wilson 45:26

W60: 1 C Benstead (Oke) 40:40

W70: 1 M Humphries (Tiv) 55:20; 2 S Woodhead 56:43

JOHN WEST LIVERPOOL SPRING 10km, Sefton Park, Merseyside, May 7

Overall:

1 I Lawton (Prime Tri, M40) 31:24; 2 M Scaife (Liv) 33:00; 3 O Chadwick (Wall’sy) 33:18; 4 P Howard (St Hel) 33:39; 5 R Grantham (Wirr, M50) 34:31; 6 J Makin 34:46

M40: 2 A Cowin (Penny L) 35:16

M50: 2 P Sankey (Liv) 37:15

M60: 1 G Callaghan (Liv PS) 38:22; 2 P Schumann 38:33

M70: 1 M Walker (S’port W) 44:03

Women:

1 S Pyke (Penny L) 38:40; 2 E Cornell-Fielding (Mossley) 39:32; 3 R Jacks (S’port W, W35) 39:57

W45: 1 L Blizzard (Warr) 41:54

W60: 1 S O’Brien (Widnes) 49:37

W65: 1 B Cahill (St Hel Str) 52:13

RANELAGH HARRIERS RICHMOND HALF-MARATHON, Surrey, May 7

Overall:

1 C Job (G&G) 71:54; 2 T Almond (Rei P) 74:08; 3 M Sunderland (Wok, U20) 74:15; 4 C Trerise (Wok) 74:58; 5 N Impey (Dulw R, M40) 74:52

M40: 2 M Leyshon 75:21; 2 D Brighton (Wok) 76:20

M45: 1 C Blackburn (Holl Sp) 75:22

M55: 1 S Massey (SoC) 78:29

M60: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 83:18; 2 S Corfield (SoC) 86:13; 3 I Roots (Barnes) 89:07; 4 S Smith (Strag) 89:08

Women:

1 G Reynolds (W35) 81:05; 2 L Bailey (Strag, W40) 81:40; 3 S Palmer (Rane) 83:46; 4 L Rooney (Coll, W40) 84:46; 5 I Parker-Elms (Strag, U20) 85:35

W45: 1 E Skinner (S Lon) 89:21

W50: 1 D Jackson (S Lon) 91:41

W55: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 87:03; 2 P Flynn (Strag) 97:25; 3 R Hutton (S Lon) 1:41:25

W60: 1 P Wilkins (S Lon) 1:41:23; 2 M Coe-O’Brien (S Lon) 1:43:47; 3 J Holmes (Strag) 1:44;14

W70: 1 J Davies (E&E) 1:56:01

SUNDERLAND 10km & HALF-MARATHON, Tyne & Wear, May 7

Liam Taylor posted his second top performance of the week when he took the 10km in 32:17 by adding to his fastest lap in the North East Masters Road Relay championship from mid-week, Martin Duff reports.

After a win in the North East Harrier League earlier this year the 2002 Commonwealth Games 800m finalist Charlotte Penfold completely revised her 10km best down to 34:59.

Lewis MacAlpine took the associated half-marathon overall as Aly Dixon, the 2019 world 50km champion, continued her long racing career with another women’s race victory, this time in 79:04.

Overall (10km): 1 L Taylor (Sund) 32:17; 2 J Ridding (Sund) 32:31; 3 B Bailey (St Ed) 32:27; 4 S Barry (Newc U) 32:37; 5 R Floyd (Morp) 33:24; 6 J Nettleton 33:36; 7 A Rassuley 33:50; 8 M Marshall (Durh) 34:17; 9 P Jamieson (Gate) 34:23; 10 S Jackson (Elvet) 34:29

M40: 1 S Thurlbeck (Sund) 35:05

M50: 1 P Robson (Wearside Tri) 34:43; 2 J Clifford (Darl) 34:49; 3 T Banks (T’dale) 36:57; 4 A Wilton (Sund) 37:33

M60: 1 P Simpson (J&H) 40:43

Women:

1 C Penfold (NSP) 34:59; 2 I Bungay (Elsw) 37:34; 3 S MacLean-Dann (NSP) 38:37; 4 J Eaton (Tyne Br) 39:09

W50: 1 W Chapman (Sund) 42:23; 2 A Banks (T’dale) 42:28

Overall (13.1M):

1 L MacAlpine (Stornoway) 70:34; 2 C Franks (Gate) 72:47; 3 L Walshaw 73:09; 4 M Stott (Blyth, M40) 74:24

M50: 1 Wallace 79:01

Women:

1 A Dixon (Sund Str, W40) 79:04; 2 K Grimoldby (Gate) 86:06; 3 L Custance (Bed H, W40) 87:01

W50: 1 L Darby (Sedge) 92:45; 2 L Lennox (Tyne Br) 95:17

W60: 1 J Gray-Carnaffin 1:40:48

CORONATION 5km, Trowbridge, Wiltshire, May 8

Overall:

1 J Reddaway (Les C) 17:29; 2 D Piper (Hast R, M40) 17:43; 3 S Henderson (Corsh, M40) 18:14

M60: 1 P Reddaway (Corsh) 18:22

Women:

1 A Brazier (W40) 19:26; 2 G Knudsen (Avon VR) 20:24; 3 H Newman 20:25

BITTON 5km, Avon, May 3

Overall:

1 R Earley (Bitt) 16:02; 2 A Bush (Emer G, M40) 16:58; 3 M Barnet (Bitt) 17:04

M50: 1 R Lennard (Emer G) 17:46

M60: 1 P Reddaway (T Bath) 18:03; 2 G Hughes (T Bath) 18:56

M65: 1 J Goodland (B&W) 20:04

Women:

1 H Downing (Emer H) 19:24; 2 N Runkee (Emer G) 20:05; 3 O Zeltner (W’bury) 20:10

W55: 1 K Hoffen (W’bury) 22:52

W60: 1 S Masters (W’bury) 21:49

DICK WEDLOCK FIRE 5, Cambuslang, May 7

Overall: 1 G Baillie (E Kilb, M40) 25:45; 2 M Ryan (PH Racing, M40) 26:58; 3 B Mulgrew (Unatt) 27:11



M45: 1 J Speirs (Kil’k) 27:35. M50: 1 M King (Cambus) 28:11



Women: 1 J Greenshields (Scottish Fire & Rescue Service AC) 32:42; 2 A Bryden (Scottish Fire & Rescue Service AC) 33:31; 3 A Currie (Police Scotland, W40) 36:12

DK MILE, Blyth, May 5



Overall: 1 S Morley (Tyne Br) 4:54; 2 M Diment (Unatt, M35) 5:16; 3 G Penn (NSP, M60) 5:20



Women: 1 K Watson (Blyth, W35) 5:57; 2 E Clark (Heat) 6:06; 3 L Percy (Heat) 6:07

EALING MILE, Ealing, May 5

Overall: 1 B Waterman (ESM) 4:29; 2 G Roberts (Oxf C) 4:49; 3 R Keane (TVH) 4:51



Women: 1 C Pettitt (Vale R) 5:57; 2 B Taylor (Eal E, W40) 6:22; 3 C Morris (Eal E, W40) 6:32

ASSEMBLY LEAGUE 3.5M, Victoria Park, May 4

Robert Wilson, a first claim Highgate Harrier, won in the colours of Eton Manor by five seconds from top M45 approaching M50 Chris Greenwood who led Kent AC to team victory.

Kent also won the women’s team race as Alexa Joel and Bryony Proctor finished second and third but Dulwich’s Polly Warrack won her first league race as the event first run in 1976 had it’s first race of the summer on the traditional 3.5 mile course around Victoria Park.

Men:

1 Robert Wilson Eton Manor 17:09

2 Chris Greenwood Kent M45 17:14

3 Jake Simmonds Kent 17:25

4 Edward Chuck Dulw 17:53

5 Andy Bond Dulw M45 18:02

6 Matt Speed Kent 18:09

7 Joe Elliott SEAC 18:13

8 James Pitts Camb H M45 18:15

9 Robert Donohue Kent 18:18

10 Thomas South Dulw M45 18:21

11 Jack Brotchie Dulw 18:23

12 James Macdonald Camb H M45 18:28

13 Raj Paranandi SEAC 18:31

14 Che Compton Kent M45 18:36

15 Calum Fraser Kent 18:43

M50: 1 Robin Jones SEAC 19:48

M50: 2 Kev Howarth Petts W 19:54

M55: 1 Jonathan Ratcliffe Kent 20:15

M60: 1 Kemuel Solomon Serp 21:56

M65: John Black Eton M 22:40

M70: Mike Mann Dulw 26:05

Women:

1 Polly Warrack Dulw 19:55

2 Alexa Parker Kent 20:00

3 Bryony Proctor Kent W35 20:23

4 Georgina Povall SEAC 20:57

5 Amy Clements Kent W40 21:05

6 Ellie Freeden Kent 21:13

7 Lily Zechmann VPHTH 21:19

8 Hazel Norton-Hale VPHTH W35 22:12

9 Jade Dos Santos VPHTH 22:46

10 Victoria Cartwright Kent W40 22:56

11 Ellie Daglish VPHTH 22:56

12 Victoria Buck Kent W45 22:57

W55: 1 Michelle Lennon Dulw 23:05

W70: 1 Ros Tabor Dulw 29:24

W70: 2 Claire Steward Dulw 31:53

BUXWORTH 5, Buxworth, May 3



Andy and Lauren Heyes gained a winning double.

Overall: 1 A Heyes (Hallam) 27:21; 2 L Parker (Bram R) 29:23; 3 C Winfield (Bux) 30:01



Women: 1 L Heyes (Hallam) 30:39; 2 L Wasinski (G’dale) 35:24; 3 F Waterhouse (Stock H) 35:25

DUDLEY KINGSWINFORD 10km, Kingswinford, May 3



Overall: 1 H Brocklehurst (BRAT) 32:43; 2 R Meredith (Tip, M35) 33:01; 3 D Lightfoot 34:09



M75: 1 P Chilton (Sedgley Striders) 50:37



Women: 1 M Smith (B&B) 37:25; 2 L Calrow (W&B) 39:12; 3 L Collins (Hale, W40) 40:55

RUN EXE SUMMER 5km SERIES, Exeter, May 2

Overall: 1 B Neale (Tav, M35) 15:21; 2 D Brooks (MavRun, M45) 16:02; 3 O White (Exm H, M35) 16:04



M65: 1 S Baker (Tamar) 19:51.

M70: 1 J Shapland (Bide) 20:08.

U15: 1 T Glew (Torb) 17:15



Women: 1 I Padfield (Stroud) 17:22; 2 F German (SWRR) 18:04; 3 M Edwards (Phoe, U20) 18:51



W60: 1 C Newman (Exm H) 19:03; 2 C Benstead (Okehampton) 19:55; 3 J Reay (Exm H) 20:59.

W75: 1 C Lavis (Yate & Sodbury) 24:58

PEDNOR 5, Chesham, May 1

Overall: 1 J Laing (Hill) 25:57; 2 D Lawrence (Harrow) 26:15; 3 B McCawley (C&C) 26:17



M60: 1 M Turney (Chilt) 30:42



Women: 1 S Gerrie (ESM, W40) 31:30; 2 H Wells (Hill) 31:54; 3 B Whitfield (Hill, W40) 32:07



W65: 1 L Hembury (Tring) 35:25

TRACK & FIELD

UK YOUTH DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE LOWER – MIDLAND PREMIER NORTH/EAST, Milton Keynes, May 7

U15 boys: 80H: A: 1 J Vural (R&N) 11.99. 4×100: 1 R&N 46.59. DT: A: 1 M Stumpenhusen (R&N) 41.99. JT: A: 1 H Swanepoel (Mil K) 43.11



U13: 800: A: 1 J Longworth (Bir) 2:18.24



U15 girls: 100: A (2.5): 1 I Davies (Bir) 12.44. 200: A (1.5): 1 I Knight (R&N) 25.29; 2 I Davies (Bir) 25.31. 300: A: 1 B Rennocks (Notts) 42.33; 2 M Taylor (R&N) 42.83. B: 1 E Martin (Cov) 42.73. 800: B: 1 E Jacobs (Mil K) 2:16.36. 75H: A: 1 G McCollin (R&N) 11.62. 4×100: 1 Bir 50.73. HJ: A: 1 I Knight (R&N) 1.60



U13: 800: A: 1 I Davey (Notts) 2:25.94

Full results on Power of 10 here

UK YOUTH DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE LOWER – MIDLAND PREMIER SOUTH/WEST, Carmarthen, May 7



U15 boys: 300: A: 1 L Salvage (Newp) 37.92. HT: A: 1 C Merrett (Yate) 34.10. JT: A: 1 O Boon (Yate) 42.90



U13: JT: A: 1 H Bucher (Chelt) 39.99



U15 girls: 300: A: 1 L Hale (Swan) 42.17. 800: A: 1 L Codling (Newp) 2:17.69. HT: A: 1 H Scott (Swin) 39.00



U13: LJ: A: 1 R Chasweka (Swan) 4.52/-2.6

Full results here

BE FIT TODAY TRACK ACADEMY OUTDOOR SERIES 2, Lee Valley, May 7

Amy Hunt, the British junior 200m record-holder (22.42 in 2019), ran 11.62 and 11.64 in her two 100m races though Cassie Pemberton shared wins with her after beating her 11.58 in the latter race.

Men: 100: A2 (2.0): 1 M James (Hill, U15) 11.60. A3 (-1.3): 1 N Graham (NEB, U15) 11.41. A5 (1.2): 1 D Ellington (E&H, U17) 10.78; 2 D Williams (BFTTA, U17) 10.91; 3 P Ogbonmwan (BFTTA, U17) 10.98; 4 M Winter (WG&EL, U17) 11.18; 5 K Obeng (BFTTA, U17) 11.20. A7 (0.2): 1 J Arthur (BFTTA, U20) 10.78. A8 (1.2): 1 T Wilson (BFTTA, U17) 10.56; 2 J Gibbs (Lut, U20) 10.75. A13 (1.5): 1 M Addison (BFTTA) 10.57; 2 A Cross (C&C) 10.68. A14 (-0.4): 1 J Otugade (SB) 10.43; 2 E Jones (Liv PS) 10.49. A15 (1.1): 1 O Bromby (Soton) 10.28; 2 J Hanson (Woking) 10.43; 3 A Robertson (Sale) 10.48; 4 K Aiken (SB) 10.58. A16 (1.6): 1 A Campbell (Bir) 10.55; 2 J Watson-Brown (SB) 10.61. B5 (0.6): 3 N Graham (NEB, U15) 11.34. B6 (1.3): 4 K Obeng (BFTTA, U17) 11.20. B7 (1.1): 2 P Ogbonmwan (BFTTA, U17) 10.90; 7 M Winter (WG&EL, U17) 11.15. B8 (1.5): 1 C Anuyagu (VP&TH) 10.68; 2 M Aminu (Tel) 10.70; 4 E Lowe (VP&TH, U20) 10.80; 5 J Nash (E&H, U20) 10.80; 6 D Williams (BFTTA, U17) 10.86. B9 (1.3): 1 J Watson-Brown (SB) 10.47; 2 K Aiken (SB) 10.49; 3 N Baker (Craw) 10.61; 4 J Arthur (BFTTA, U20) 10.72; 5 D Ellington (E&H, U17) 10.85. B10 (3.3): 1 O Bromby (Soton) 10.14; 2 E Jones (Liv PS) 10.22; 3 J Hanson (Woking) 10.33; 4 A Campbell (Bir) 10.41. 150 (-0.9): 2 A Mc Sween (ESM, M40) 17.80. 200: r5 (-1.0): 1 T Wilson (BFTTA, U17) 21.50; 2 E Lowe (VP&TH, U20) 21.97. r6 (0.8): 3 S Callister (Sale, M35) 23.73. r7 (-0.8): 3 A Richards (WG&EL, M35) 23.10. r8 (0.1): 1 M Addison (BFTTA) 21.34. r9 (-0.1): 1 A Campbell (Bir) 21.29; 2 Z Plummer (SB) 21.43; 3 E Agyare (E&H) 21.47; 4 D Danylenko (Swan) 21.63. r10 (-1.4): 1 J Hanson (Woking) 21.12; 2 K Aiken (SB) 21.44; 3 N Baker (Craw) 21.51; 4 J Watson-Brown (SB) 21.70. 400: r2: 1 T Waterworth (Hunts, U17) 49.68. r3: 1 D Putnam (B&B) 46.61; 2 J Hoyle (TVH) 48.15; 3 M Ayling (St Ed, U17) 48.19; 4 T Gaunce (Dac, U20) 49.23



Mixed events: 600: 1 K McKenzie (WG&EL, U20W) 1:35.14; 2 B Taylor (St Ed, U15W) 1:39.46



Women: 100: A5 (1.8): 1 C Downey (BFTTA, U17) 11.96; 2 A Gittens (Herts P, U20) 12.14; 3 N Quainoo (WSEH, U17) 12.26; 4 H Evans (TVH, U17) 12.45. A7 (1.9): 1 L Bradley (Norw, U17) 11.83; 2 S Wright-Taipow (Harrow, U20) 11.95; 3 J Sanyaolu (BFTTA, U20) 12.00; 4 E Patrick (Norw, U20) 12.05; 5 L Tallon (Ton, U20) 12.06; 6 T Rizzo (Herts P, U17) 12.12. A9 (1.4): 1 S Griffiths (Bir) 12.02; 4 L Boland (E&E, W40) 12.25. A10 (0.3): 1 E Quaye (Harrow, U20) 11.97; 2 T Cox (Abing) 12.09; 3 R Tapper (Harrow, U20) 12.23. A11 (1.4): 1 A Hunt (Charn) 11.62; 2 C Pemberton (Bir) 11.67; 3 B Ironside (B’mth) 11.70; 4 F Agyapong (NEB) 11.93; 5 G Akpe-Moses (Bir) 12.02. B1 (0.4): 1 C Pemberton (Bir) 11.58; 2 A Hunt (Charn) 11.64; 3 B Ironside (B’mth) 11.75; 4 F Agyapong (NEB) 11.83; 5 S Wright-Taipow (Harrow, U20) 11.98; 6 E Quaye (Harrow, U20) 12.00; 7 L Bradley (Norw, U17) 12.01. B2 (1.9): 1 G Akpe-Moses (Bir) 11.90; 2 S Griffiths (Bir) 11.99; 3 T Cox (Abing) 12.01; 4 T Rizzo (Herts P, U17) 12.03; 5 E Patrick (Norw, U20) 12.05; 6 L Tallon (Ton, U20) 12.08; 7 J Sanyaolu (BFTTA, U20) 12.09; 8 A Gittens (Herts P, U20) 12.16. B3 (-2.2): 1 R Tapper (Harrow, U20) 12.17; 4 L Boland (E&E, W40) 12.34; 5 N Quainoo (WSEH, U17) 12.42. B4 (-0.4): 1 H Evans (TVH, U17) 12.37. 150 (-0.4): 1 D Aderinto (Camb H) 18.92; 2 K Balogun (Ilf, W35) 19.47. 200: r4 (-1.6): 1 C Downey (BFTTA, U17) 24.17; 2 S Wright-Taipow (Harrow, U20) 24.27. r5 (0.6): 5 E Caux (EMAC, W65) 33.10. r7 (0.1): 1 C Pemberton (Bir) 23.60; 2 B Ironside (B’mth) 23.83; 3 M McIntosh (Harrow, U20) 24.14. 400: 1 P Malik (Harrow) 55.46; 2 I Andrei (Harrow) 55.82; 3 A Wilson (Win, U17) 57.11



U17: 80H (1.2): 1 R Wright (WG&EL) 11.69; 2 M Fisher (WG&EL) 11.96

CORONATION OPEN MEETING, Basingstoke, May 5



Mixed events: 100: r8 (-1.9): 4 R Watkins (BMH, M70) 15.34. 200: r5 (-1.1): 5 R Watkins (BMH, M70) 31.14. 800: r1: 1 H Ware (BMH, U20) 1:55.63; 9 D Ragan (BMH, M40) 2:04.68. r2: 3 C Chambers (Soton, U15) 2:02.34; 7 P Watkeys (BMH, M40) 2:06.88. r4: 2 E Bonnett (Yeov O, W35) 2:20.12. JT: 1 J Larsen (Soton, U20W) 39.79



U20 men: SP: 1 M Adeniran (BMH) 13.05



Women: SP: 1 S Merritt (Shef/Dearn) 14.11; 2 S Doherty (BMH, U20) 11.03

SOUTHERN COUNTIES VETERANS AC KENT DIVISION 1, Eltham, May 5

Men: 400: r1: 1 S Tester (Ton, M40) 53.3. 3000: r1: 1 C Loudon (Camb H, M35) 8:56.4. PV: 1 L Williams (Have, M35) 3.62; 2 R Platt (B&B, M50) 3.02



M50: 400: 2 W Odele (Camb H, M55) 58.6. 3000: 1 B Reynolds (Ton, M55) 10:15.0. PV: 1 I Crawley (Ton, M60) 3.02



M60: 400: 1 M Woods (Padd W) 61.9; 2 C Bates (Dartf) 63.7; 6 T Carter (Camb H, M70) 72.2



Women: 400: r1: 1 S Williams (B&B, W40) 63.8. 3000: r1: 2 H Roberts (Dartf, W40) 10:52.7. r2: 1 S Dixon (Camb H, W55) 12:09.5. DT: 1 M Berndt (Bexley, W40) 29.47



W50: 3000: 1 M Heslop (Ton, W55) 11:20.0. TJ: 1 W Masters (Bexley) 8.07



W60: 400: 1 H Godsell (B&B, W65) 76.9

SOUTHERN COUNTIES VETERANS AC KENT DIVISION 2, Eltham, May 5

Men: 400: r1: 1 M Rothery (M&M, M45) 56.0. DT: 1 M Lloyd (Bexley, M40) 34.54



M50: DT: B: 1 G Holder (Bexley) 35.95



M60: TJ: 3 R Sibley (M&M, M65) 8.53



W50 women: DT: 1 V Hannam (M&M) 32.91

BMC REGIONAL RACES, Brighton, May 3



Men: 800: A: 1 A Davis (Phoe) 1:49.70; 2 M Waterworth (Phoe, U20) 1:52.80; 7 K Sriskandarajah (Herne H, U17) 1:57.74; 8 J Dunne (Chich, U17) 1:58.87. 1500: A: 1 A Riley (B&H, U20) 3:51.29



Women: 800: A: 1 A Wright (Phoe) 2:08.62; 2 G Tuesday (Lewes, U17) 2:08.95; 3 R Le Fay (Hast, U17) 2:12.45; 4 C Wormley (Craw, U20) 2:12.95; 5 E Strevens (E’bne, U20) 2:13.53; 6 S Wigfield-Turner (Hallam, U20) 2:13.67; 7 L Wormley (Craw, U20) 2:13.78; 8 C Kelly-Gordon (B&B, U20) 2:13.80



Mixed events: 1500: B: 8 A Mann (Win, U20W) 4:21.55

BRIGHTON OPEN, Brighton, May 3

Men: 100: 1 C Anah (Craw, U15) 11.38; 5 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS, M55) 12.04; 6 K Craven (Worth, M50) 12.10; 3 B Steene (B&H, M60) 12.99. r4 (+2.1): 1 J Seacombe (Worth) 10.54; 3 V Anah (Craw, U17) 11.02. 200: 1 J Seacombe (Worth) 21.68; 5 B Zelechowski (Horsh BS, M55) 25.32; 1 K Craven (Worth, M50) 25.51; 4 B Steene (B&H, M60) 27.30. 300: 2 H Gregory (Craw, W) 39.60. 800: 6 J Burrell (Lewes, M60) 2:22.26; 4 S Gordon (Craw, W40) 2:23.65; 5 S Rowe (B&H, U13W) 2:24.96; 6 K Lowe (Phoe, M65) 2:39.55. 3000: 1 J Woods (Worth) 8:28.23; 4 B Kidger (Phoe, W) 9:22.25

