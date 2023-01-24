Springfield athlete breaks barrier for first time to go top of UK rankings in 2023 while Robbie Simpson wins at Farnborough

CHRISTCHURCH 10km, January 22

Overall:

1 Phill Wylie 30:50

2 Rob McTaggart 32:01

3 James Phillips 32:33

4 Kevin Willsher 34:01 M40

5 Philip Mosley 34:11 M45

Women:

1 Vicki Ingham 35:57

2 Lauren Baker-Little 38:43

3 Emma Caplan 39:12

W50: Kathryn Bailey 41:39

CANTERBURY 10, Kent, January 22

Cole Gibbens of the local Invicta East Kent club was a clear men’s winner and while Chelsea victories have been scarce of late for the football team, Chelsea Baker beat her namesake Grace to run a PB 58:06 to take the women’s race to follow her 34:13 10km PB from Telford last month.

Overall:

1 Cole Gibbens 52:17 Invicta East Kent Athletic Club

2 Barry Stephenson 53:58 Dartford Harriers AC

3 Rhys Boorman 54:07 Hastings AC

4 Liam White 54:18 Tunbridge Wells Harriers

5 Adam Stokes 54:49 Bristol & West AC

M50: 1 Stephen Male 57:36 Folkestone RC; 2 Andy Stevens 57:47 Thanet Road Runners AC

Women:

1 Chelsea Baker 58:06 Bristol & West AC

2 Grace Baker 59:59 Hastings AC

3 Imogen Amos 60:28 Tonbridge AC

4 Helen Gaunt 60:59 W35 Tonbridge AC

5 Hannah Roberts 62:34 W35 Dartford Harriers

6 Harriet Woolley 62:50 Tonbridge AC

7 Nichola Evans 63:10 W35 Tonbridge AC

8 Rebecca Weston 63:46 Invicta East Kent Athletic Club

W45: Teresa Murphy 64:36 Kent Athletic Club

NIGEL BARGE MEMORIAL 10km, Scotland, January 22

1 Seyd Taha Ghafari Shettleston Harriers 30:47 30:47

2 Ross Good Giffnock North AC 31:08 31:08

3 Stephen Addison Glasgow University Hares and Hounds 31:27 31:27

4 Jack Heathwood Bellahouston Harriers 31:51 31:51

5 Matthew O’Connor Bellahouston Harriers 31:58 31:58

6 Angus Wright U20 Team East Lothian AC 32:03

Women:

1 Meredith Reid U20 Inverclyde Athletics Club 34:12 34:13

2 Natasha Phillips U20 Dundee Hawkhill Harriers 34:38 34:40

3 Josie wren Golder U20 Corstorphine AAC 36:53 36:54

4 Natalie Wangler Edinburgh Napier University / Roadrunners 37:40 37:42

5 Alicia Paton Cumbernauld Amateur Athletics Club 39:04 39:06

6 Gillian Blee W40 Garscube Harriers 39:04

WOLVERHAMPTON TURKEY TROT 5, January 22

Overall:

1 Luke Vine Tip 24:20

2 Matthew Scarsbrook Bir 25:41

3 Daniel Robinson BRAT 26:31

Women:

1 Lucy Calrow Wolverhampton and Bilston 30:02

2 Lucie Tait-Harris BRAT 31:49

3 Jessie Walker Tip 32:14

W45: Lynne Callaghan 33:21

LINDA FRANKS 5, Cheltenham, January 22

Overall:

1 J Denne (Western Tempo, M35) 25:42; 2 S Kenyon (Severn, M35) 26:35; 3 M James (Western Tempo, M45) 26:48



M55: 1 J Mower (Glouc) 29:15.

M80: 1 C Harrison 51:03



Women:

1 G Collier (Glouc, W35) 29:17; 2 T Hinxman (Glouc, W50) 29:25; 3 A Bullingham (Western Tempo) 29:57



W35: 2 K Telford (CLC) 30:45; 3 K Newcombe (Stroud) 30:48.

W40: 1 H Knight (CLC) 31:01.

W45: 1 K Krzywiec (NCT&R) 31:47.

W50: 2 T Truman (Stroud) 33:28

FARNBOROUGH WINTER HALF-MARATHON, Hampshire, January 22

Robbie Simpson races on the roads sparingly, but the world mountain running championships bronze medallist always turns in consistent performances, Martin Duff reports.

Here the 31-year-old, who ran 2:14:56 in the 2019 London Marathon after placing third in the 2018 Commonwealth Games with 2:19:36, was a narrow winner in 65:23.

Chasing Simpson home was Thames Valley’s Daniel Mulryan, with 65:36, in his first half since 2017.

Women’s winner Hannah Pullen set a PB 78:35 with a 60-metre victory over top W40 Kelly Edwards, who was also in new territory.

Overall:

1 R Simpson (Dees) 65:23; 2 D Mulryan (TVH) 65:36; 3 A Pointon (AFD) 67:04; 4 J Turner (B&H) 67:57; 5 C Powner (Win) 68:53; 6 S Blake (AFD) 69:09; 7 D Bradley (Ton) 69:13; 8 R Price (Read, M40) 70:01; 9 D Roos 70:11; 10 J Teece 70:14

M50: 1 N Tearle (G&G) 76:01

M60: 1 C Cooke (St Ed) 78:56

M70: 1 G Ruffle (Hart) 89:58

Women:

1 H Pullan (AFD) 78:35; 2 K Edwards (Leam, W40) 78:59; 3 L Cooper (Shrews) 79:05; 4 A McEwing (Erme V) 79:11; 5 A Granger (B&W, W45) 79:49; 6 A Thorn (Erme V, W45) 80:45; 7 L Locks (AFD (W45) 81:35; 8 S Delderfield (VoA) 82:23; 9 L Rooney (Coll, W40) 83:24; 10 E Kiernan (Taunt) 83:49

W50: 1 K Streams (Read RR) 86:57

W55: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 89:05

W60: 1 C Haling (Chelt) 98:33

W65: 1 L Hembury (Tring) 95:03

FOLKSWORTH 15, Cambridgeshire, January 22

Overall:

1 D Hudson (Hunts, M40) 80:46; 2 P Martin (P’boro &NV, M40) 83:37; 3 M Amos (Hunts) 85:51

M45: 1 T Farrer (Hunts) 89:13

Women:

1 K O’Neill (March) 98:30; 2 R Doherty (Higham) 99:40; 3 Z Smith (Rutland, W40) 1:40;24

W55: 1 P Taylor (Help) 1:44:42

FRED HUGHES 10, St Albans, Hertfordshire, January 22

Scott Cousins retained his title and did so 32 seconds inside his winning 2022 time as he took the race title by more than three minutes, in a PB 49:40, Martin Duff reports.

Kate Rennie the second ranked over-45 last year won the women’s race in 60:03 after coming second overall last year in 59:23 but later adding the summertime St Albans half in 80:33.

Overall:

1 S Cousins (S’field) 49:40; 2 N Elbayan (Dunst) 53:11; 3 M Kitching (QPH) 53:20; 4 J Cox (NHRR) 53:29; 5 A McCarron (QPH, M40) 53:42; 6 J Tipper (Kent, M40) 53:25

M55: 1 A Leach (NHRR) 56:33

M60: 1 P Allen (Tring) 68:50

M70: 1 D Hamilton 89:51

Women:

1 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 60:03; 2 H Hann (St Alb, W35) 61:04; 3 H Mussen (W45) 62:51; 4 J Dear (L Buzz) 63:04; 5 M Gibson (Ealing E, W35) 63:33; 6 A Gabb (Dac) 63:50

W55: 1 K O’Connor 66:20

W65: 1 M Jackson (Dac) 92:21

ROMSEY 5, Hampshire, January 22

Overall:

1 H Smith (Salis) 25:55; 2 M Risden (Soton) 27:03; 3 R Wilkes (IoW) 27:11

M40: 1 D Hunt (Ryde) 28:29

M45: 1 D Spreckley (Avon VR) 27:30; 2 S Price (UK net) 28:23

M50: 1 S Barnes (Newb) 28:36; 2 S Stevens (Win) 29:46

M60: 1 A Graham (L’hill) 30:43; 2 W Yonge (Hedge E) 33:45

M65: 1 J Chapman (Stops) 33:47

M75: 1 G Wickham 40:31

Women:

1 M Rasch (Dors D) 29:19; 2 A Hull (Roms, W35) 31:05; 3 H Shutt (Roms) 32:05

W40: 1 H Patrickson (Salis) 33:47

W50: 1 R Allen (Newb) 35:53

W55: 1 C Davies 36:32; 2 M Blount (Ports) 36:52

W60: 1 S Peters (Tri Hard) 39:41

W65: 1 L Hedworth (Worthy) 40:36; 2 J Taplin (Muddy R) 42:42

W70: 1 C Woodford (N For) 41:58

SLAUGHTERFORD 9 MT, Gloucestershire, January 22

Overall:

1 A Daniel (T Bath) 54:22; 2 A Hammond (T Bath) 56:27; 3 F Mouatt 58:30

Women:

1 G Wood (Avon V, W40) 65:15; 2 H Fell (T Bath) 69:20; 3 V Ratcliffe (Somer, W40) 66:39

VOGRIE COUNTRY PARK TRAIL RUNS, Gorebridge, January 22

Former British international Freya Ross was first woman and first overall, leading home the 132-strong 10km field by four seconds.

Overall (10km):

1 F Ross (Falk V) 44:31; 2 R Kitto 44:35; 3 P Slifer (Muss, M50) 44:44

Women:

1 Ross 44:31; 2 K Gore (Lass) 47:17; 3 M Zobel (W40) 53:20

