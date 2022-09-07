Road and Multi-Terrain events in early September – including Big Half, Roman Run and Scottish Mid Trail championships

Big Half, London City to Greenwich, September 4

Elite Men:

1 Mo Farah 61:49

It’s victory for @Mo_Farah in the @OfficialBigHalf as the quadruple Olympic and six-time world champion clocks 61:48 (unofficial) 🔥🇬🇧 The best preparation possible for the @LondonMarathon. #BigHalf pic.twitter.com/QngZcDoKgs — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) September 4, 2022

2 Jack Rowe 62:04

3 Jake Smith 62:10

4 Andy Butchart 62:59

5 Omar Ahmed 63:20

6 Weynay Ghebresilasie 63:39

7 Matt Leach 64:06

8 Ellis Cross 64:20

9 Adam Craig 65:27

10 Phil Seseamann 65:40

Elite Women:

1 Eilish McColgan 67:35

A stunning run from @EilishMccolgan who takes approximately two minutes off the course record and clocks 67:34 🔥🇬🇧 She continues her incredible season with victory on the streets of London. #BigHalf pic.twitter.com/ncnJ9ovAIB — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) September 4, 2022

2 Charlotte Purdue 70:15

3 Sam Harrison 70;22

4 Calli Thackery 72:01

5 Stephanie Twell 73:55

6 Emma Styles 74:19

7 Dani Nimmock 75:22

8 Helen Gaunt 78:16

Non Elite

1 Kate Estlea 74:59

2 Anya Culling 75:31

3 Hayley Rosenthal 76:22

4 Imogen Amos 77:45

Further results to follow when processed by Run Britain.

Roman Run. September 3

The annual Tydfilians’ Roman Run returned after a two-year absence.

Due to COVID-19, the race was cancelled in 2020 – which would have marked the 40th Anniversary of the event which was restarted in 1980 to commemorate the Martyrdom of Tydfil 1600 years ago, and follows the route between the Forts of the Roman Legions stationed in Wales.

The winner was Samuel Jody Richards of Pontypridd Roadents (1:40:45) while the first female was Kelly Bowen of Croft Ambrey RC (2:11:03).

Overall: 1 S Richards (Ponty) 1:40:47; 2 S Jones (Parc Bryn) 1:47:46; 3 D Nicholls (Ponty, M40) 1:48:26

Women: 1 K Bowen (Croft A, W35) 2:11:06; 2 C Farley (Run 4 Neath) 2:13:00; 3 C Thomas (AVAAC) 2:23:06

SCOTTISH MID TRAIL CHAMPIONSHIPS, Falkland, September 4

Men (10km):

1 H Hickey (Cenrtr) 31:25

2 C Graham (Lass) 32:00

3 J Dunn (Cors) 32:11

4 A Marshjall (Centr, U20) 32:49

5 K Cooper (Cambus) 33:13

6 J Donald (Dund H) 33:335

7 M Sutherland (Centr) 34:12

8 J Waldie (Perth R) 34:19

9 W Lorente (Dund H, U20) 34:21

10 C Young (I’ness) 34:36

M40: A Davis (PHRC) 35:04

M50: I Macleod (Cors) 39:04

M60: J Farquhar (Pit) 39:49

M70: T Martin (Fife) 42:50

U20:

2 B Sandilands (Fife) 34:58

3 M Sanderson (Fife) 35:05

TEAM:

1 Centr 35

2 Fife 54

3 Dund H 58

4 PHRC 97

5 Cambus 106

U17 (5km):

1 S McCarthy (Cambus) 18:59

2 I Jordan (Perth SH) 19:12

3 F Robb (Cambus) 19:19

4 C Charters (E Kilb) 19:28

5 Z Field (Gala) 19:37

6 F Donaldson (Garsc) 19:50

TEAM:

1 Cambus 11

2 E Kilb 31

U15 (5km):

1 M Lawson (E Loth) 18:41

2 J Alexander (Garsc) 19:06

3 J Wotherspoon (Harm) 19:29

4 D Alexander (Harm) 19:39

5 C Duffy (Ross C) 19:58

6 R Treharne (Garsc) 20:02

TEAM:

1 Garsc 15

2 Harm 15

3 E Kilb 53

4 Cambus 58

Women (10km):

1 S Green (Gala, W40) 37:30

2 A Goodall (Edin U) 38:02

3 C MacDonald (Bella R) 38:03

4 L Brown (Garsc, U20) 40:05

5 E Jaffray (Edin U) 41:12

6 J Menzies (PHRC, W40) 42:15

7 J MacLean (Edin, W40) 42:22

8 K O’Brien (Cambus) 43:23

9 A Woodrow (C’thy) 43:32

10 N Brohan (Cambus, W40) 44:17

W50: K Dobbie (Edin) 46:20

W60: I Bracegirdle (Fife) 50:02

W70: L Nicholson (Lass) 54:35

U20:

1 K Paul (Giff N) 45:53

3 K Slimon (HHR) 47:02

TEAM: Cambus 67

U17 (5km):

1 M McClelland-Brooks (E Kilb) 20:20

2 A Teasdale (Kilb) 20:47

3 A Anderson (E Kilb) 21:26

4 K Sandilands (Fife) 21:58

5 A Baillie (Pit) 22:16

6 I Hubbard (Ayr S) 22:21

TEAM:

1 E Kilb 23

2 Storn 40

U15 (5km):

1 N Corrie (Harm) 21:05

2 E Dallas (S’earn) 21:31

3 A Richardson (Gala) 21:52

4 E Konig (Fife) 22:22

5 M Gairn (Glas SoS) 22:49

6 A Stewart (Storn) 23:03

TEAM:

1 Gala 20

2 Storn 30

BBB 10km, Battle, September 4



Overall:

1 W Carey (HY Runners) 35:17; 2 W Withecombe (Hast R) 35:32; 3 D Anderson (Hast, M45) 35:48



Women:

1 S McGoldrick (HY Runners, W40) 42:18; 2 L Leakey (Hail, W35) 42:33; 3 H O’Sullivan (Hail, W45) 44:30

BEDFORD RUNFEST HALF MARATHON / 20M, Bedford, September 4



Overall (HM):

1 S Sims 76:18; 2 B Sporle (Leigh Striders) 77:32; 3 H Bambrick (Bed C) 84:00



Women:

1 L Barnes (Harlow) 87:11; 2 B Pelster (Worc, W40) 91:40; 3 E Sherriffs (Bed H, W35) 1:40:02



Overall (20M):

1 J Chennell (Kett) 1:57:18; 2 J Whitehead (PNV, M40) 2:02:00; 3 A Bridgman (BMH, M45) 2:06:27



Women:

1 R Hawkins (W35) 2:18:14; 2 S McDonald (S Lon, W55) 2:21:34; 3 H Carr (Wym, W35) 2:21:45

HILLINGDON 20, Hillingdon, September 4

Overall:

1 B Goddard (Woking, M35) 1:56:41; 2 M Whitfield (Shrews, M45) 2:01:20; 3 L Clark 2:03:21



M55: 1 A Turnbull (Bed C) 2:10:21

M60: 1 N Rackham (Metros) 2:03:45; 2 S Plummer (ESM) 2:22:50; 3 I Van Lokven (Mil K) 2:24:40



Women:

1 J Rockliffe (Avon VR, W50) 2:14:09; 2 S Palmer (Rane) 2:14:24; 3 M James (S Lon, W45) 2:16:11



W50: 2 S Birkin (Metros) 2:25:47

MAJOR STONE HALF MARATHON, Lockington, September 4

Overall:

1 N Gilchrist (Eal E) 73:28; 2 A Deyes (E Hull, M35) 73:58; 3 S Bateson (E Hull, M45) 74:02



M60: 1 S Dunbar (Salt) 83:29

M65: 1 D Lancaster (York) 92:48; 2 P Cartwright (CoH) 93:00

M70: 1 N Scruton (Scar) 99:03; 2 A Flint (Bev) 1:41:42



Women:

1 V Moverley (E Hull) 84:22; 2 H Hall (Knaves, W45) 90:54; 3 S Harrison (Selb, W50) 1:41:25

OVERTON 5, Overton, September 4



Overall:

1 J Domoney (Salis) 25:01; 2 R Wood (BMH) 25:26; 3 R McTaggart (B’mth, M35) 25:27; 4 M Revier (Soton) 25:37; 5 W Bryan (NE Project) 25:54



M55: 1 A Ridley (Vets) 28:19

M70: 1 M Sheridan (Newb) 32:54

M80: 1 H Bethell (Alton) 45:29



Women:

1 H Hall (Win) 27:48; 2 K Bingle (AFD) 28:49; 3 L Locks (AFD, W45) 29:29; 4 L Hall (AFD) 29:45



W50: 1 S Gurney (Win) 31:39.

W55: 1 L Elliott (Win) 30:31; 2 T Lake (Liss) 33:20; 3 K Noyce (And) 34:41

W60: 1 C Kluth (Hedge End) 36:28

TREGGY 7, Launceston, September 4

Overall:

1 T Morton (Mile H) 38:18; 2 S Larkham (Tav, M35) 39:30; 3 R Orton (Bod RR, M40) 40:01



M50: 1 P Whear (Corn) 40:16

M55: 1 P Sowerby (Truro) 42:21



Women:

1 A Harrold (Truro, W40) 45:28; 2 S Roberts (Phoe) 47:44; 3 R Gibbons (Corn, W40) 49:02



W65: 1 J Bremner (Tamar) 52:30

WEALD ST GEORGE’S 10km, Sevenoaks Weald, September 4



Overall:

1 S Frogley (Phoe) 35:52; 2 S McCabery (Oxt, M50) 37:35; 3 R Cunningham (M40) 37:55



Women: 1 R Durant 43:25; 2 R Aylward (Beck) 43:30; 3 S Claridge (S’oaks, W50) 44:17



W70: 1 B Coomber (Oxt) 46:11

CHELTENHAM HALF-MARATHON & 10km, Gloucestershire, September 4

Western tempo dominated with six in the top ten as Dominic James won in 68:19, for the club which is now three years old after breaking away from Cheltenham & County, Martin Duff reports.

The South West counties cross-country silver medallist prevailed by more than two minutes as London Heathside’s Andrew Barnes was the best of the non-local challengers.

Overall (13.1M):

1 D James (W Tempo) 68:19; 2 A Barnes (Lon H) 70:40; 3 M England (W Tempo, M40) 70:42; 4 B Price (W Tempo, M40) 70:48; 5 A Lee (W Tempo, M40) 71:40; 6 R Green (M40) 72;25; 7 A Jones (W Tempo) 73:19; 8 J Bibbings 73:54; 9 J Parker (W Tempo, M45) 73:58; 10 O Zerilli (Les C) 74:39; 11 J Willgoss (W Tempo) 74:52; 12 A Kirkup (L Goat, M40) 75:29

M45: 2 A Bailey (W Tempo) 78:23

M50: 1 A Mee (L Goat) 80:43

Women:

1 R Owen (L Goat) 83:00; 2 F Carter (L Goat, W50) 83:55; 3 L Richens (W’bury, W40) 89:45

W45: 2 J Gallagher (Cleve) 90:00

W55: 1 J Chelin 1:42:57

Overall (10km):

1 J Minter (Bed C) 32;12; 2 P Duffy 36:16; 3 B Minter 36:35

Women:

1 A Wilk 42:03; 2 K Herring 46:51; 3 G Hopkinson 48:16

OAKLEY 20, Bedfordshire, September 4

Katie King moved up to eighth on the 20-mile lists for the year with a 13-minute victory in a PB 2:07:12, Martin Duff reports.

There was also a good rankings mark for overall winner Kevin Sambridge, as his 2:02:31 put him in third place on the over-50 lists for the year and bodes well for an improvement in his 2:45:43 marathon best.

Overall:

1 K Sambridge (Ware, M50) 2:02:31; 2 C Campbell (Holme P) 2:03;48; 3 R Barnes (Stops) 2:05:35

M60: 1 H Beasley (St ED) 2:18:24

Women: 1 K King (St Ed) 2:07:12; 2 J Gooderham (St Ed) 2:20:40; 3 J Lynch (Strat) 2:21:51; 4 J Colley (C&C) 2:22:24; 5 L McDonnell (Wym, W40) 2:23:19

W55: 1 P Downing (M’thorpe) 2:31:33

W60: 1 C Findlay (Dac &T) 2:5156

W65: 1 A Riddell (Serp) 3:14:40

CHESTNUT TREE HOUSE LITTLEHAMPTON 10km, West Sussex, September 4

Overall:

1 M McDaniel (G&G) 32:31; 2 A McCaskill 32:35; 3 L Briscoe (Fitt) 34:23; 3 S Moss (Worth) 34:45

M50: 1 C Oosthuizen (T Zone) 37:10

M70: 1 D Posnett 47:38

Women:

1 E Footman (Worth, W40) 38:51; 2 S Rushforth (Phoe, W45) 41;28; 3 J Thomson (T Zone) 41:49

W50: 1 S Kennett (Lancing) 44:04

STRAGGLERS MT RIVER RELAY, September 4

Overall (Mixed): 1 Clapham Pioneers 2:41:20; 2 Stragglers 2:53:19; 3 Clapham B 2:57:40; 4 26.2RRC 3:01:37; 5 W4H 3:04:42; 6 Bearcats 3:05:20

52 teams finished

Stage 1: Boveney Church to Ham Lane, Windsor (5.6M)

Fastest: 1 R Eveson (Strag) 32:00; 2 O Taylor (Clap P) 32:55; 3 S Ramek (Chess) 33:09

Women: 1 N Archer (Riddle) 36:48; 2 E Tmmis (rebegades) 38:09; 3 E Wattrett (Strag) 40:46

Stage 2: Ham Lane Windsor to Staines Bridge (4.4M):

Fastest: G Robinson (S’hurst) 26:54

Women: C Hodge (Clap P, W) 28:24; S Biggs (Stragg) 29:42

Stage 3: Staines Bridge to Shepperton (6.5M)

Fastest: M White (Clap P) 38:06

Women: S McIntosh (W4H) 46:46

Stage 4: Shepperton to Hurst Park (4.9):

Fastest: S Forrest (Clap P) 31:29

Women: K Stacy (26.2RRC) 34:40; A Critchlow (W4H) 34;40

Stage 5: Hurst Park to Hawker Centre, Kingston (5.2M)

Fastest: R Pouchin (Clap P) 29:56

Women: A Tozer (26.2RRC) 36:58

FLYING MONK MALMSBURY 10km, Wiltshire, September 3

ENGLAND junior 3000m steeplechase champion Kiya Dee came out on top of the women’s section in her maiden 10km outing, Martin Duff reports.

The Cheltenham 17-year-old had taken third spot in the English National cross-country championships back in March, seems to have settled on the ‘chase as one of her best events and also won the Midland under-20 2000m steeplechase title.

In younger age groups, Dee was English Schools cross-country champion.

Overall winner Ollie Campbell was also in new territory: the Cirencester under-20 won in 33:24, nearly two minutes better than his 2019 previous best.

Overall:

1 O Campbell (Ciren, U20) 33:24; 2 J Stephens (Chipp) 34:13; 3 C Chessell (Swin, M40) 34:44; 4 D Giles (Calne) 34:57

M70: 1 S Heavens (Woott B) 47:38

Women:

1 K Dee (Chelt, U17) 38:49; 2 J White (Marl, W40) 39:46; 3 N Glover 44:07

LITTLEBOROUGH LIONS 5km, Lancashire, September 2

Overall: 1 A Worster (Tod) 15:59; 2 C Wray (Roth, M50) 18:14; 3 D Leckie (Tod) 18:20

M75: 1 G Cumber (Hali) 24:21; 2 R Blakeley (Tod) 28:04

Women: 1 S Cumber (Hali, W50) 19:38; 2 A Hindle (R’dale, W50) 20:10; 3 E Fiedler (Tod, W45) 21:20

W55: 1 M Blackhurst (Tod) 22:21

W60: 1 K Brierley (Tod) 22:57; 2 E Milnes (Tod) 25:26

RODWAY MT 10km, Bristol, Avon, September 2

Overall: 1 L Cawler (B&W) 37:54; 2 Z Sheffield (Bitt, W40) 40:44; 3 R Farley (Bitt) 41:48

Women: 1 Sheffield (W40) 40:44; 2 L Wallace (Bitt, W35) 43:02; 3 H Dowling (Emer) 47:54

EALING MILE, Ealing, September 2

Overall:

1 A Wren (Strag, M35) 5:14; 2 D Day (M40) 5:21; 3 B Jones (M35) 5:32



Women:

1 C Morris (Eal E, W40) 6:22; 2 E Clayton (W Norf, U15) 6:24; 3 M Kucharska (Eal E, W45) 6:40

RYE SUMMER CLASSIC SERIES 5km, Rye, September 2

Overall:

1 R Brocklehurst (Hail, M40) 16:45; 2 S Parker-Harding (Hast) 17:14; 3 A Weller (Hast R) 17:38



M80: 1 M Conway (Inv EK) 27:43



Women:

1 A Darvell (Hail) 18:54; 2 M Patch 19:13; 3 I Buckland (HY Runners, W35) 20:26

JCB LAKESIDE 5, Rocester, September 1

Overall:

1 A Miles (Vale R) 26:15; 2 H Bond (Stoke, U20) 28:07; 3 M Taylor (Ashb) 28:20



Women:

1 N Nokes (Stoke) 33:05; 2 E Merrison 35:05; 3 C Higgs (Trent, W55) 35:21

