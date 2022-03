Your round-up of road road results during the first few weeks of March

Results include the Olympic Park 5km and 10km, South Shields Mile, Essex 20, Trafford 10km, Meadows Marathon and Half-marathon, Bideford Half-marathon, Chertsey 10, Duchy 20, IOM 20, Nairn 10km, Exmouth 10km, Hullavington 20, Lydd 20 & Half-marathon, Anglesey 10km & Half-marathon, Berkhamsted Half-Marathon, Cambuslang 10km, Chelmsford 10km & 5km & Half-marathon, City of Newport Half-marathon, Eastbourne Half-Marathon, Haweswater Half-Marathon, High Legh 10km, Regents Park 10km, Norton 9 and Retford Half-Marathon.

They also touch on the Dorney 5km, 10km & Half-marathon, Rother Valley 5km, 10km, 15km & Half-marathon, Oulton Park 10km, 16, 20, 5km, Half-marathon and Marathon, Smokies 10, St Helens 1km, Surrey 5km & Half-marathon, Warwick Half-marathon, Wymondham 20, Minchinhampton 10km, Richmond Park Half-marathon, Chesterfield 5km, Rhayader 10km & 30km, Halewood 5km, Coleraine 5km, Ealing Mile, Aberdeen 3km and Chichester 4.5km.

RUNTHROUGH CHASE THE MOON OLYMPIC PARK 10km, London Olympic Park, March 9

Overall:

1 R Prout (Brent RC, M35) 33:41; 2 J Davies 34:11; 3 T Macintyre (VP&TH) 34:37

M60: 1 M Stone 37:37

Women:

1 S Hill (W40) 41:41; 2 L Alexander 45:36; 3 J Killip (W45) 47:41

RUNTHROUGH CHASE THE MOON OLYMPIC PARK 5km, London Olympic Park, March 9

Overall:

1 J Bennett (SoC, M35) 16:09; 2 D Collins (Lon Hth, M40) 16:40; 3 F Melloni (Lon Hth) 17:01

Women:

F Baillie (BRJ) 19:17; 2 A Cardwell (Than) 19:41; 3 L Tomlins (Hunts) 19:54

SOUTH SHIELDS MONTHLY MILE, South Shields, March 9

Overall:

1 A Bailes (Birt) 4:24; 2 S Morley (Tyne Br) 4:41; 3 J Malley (Gate) 5:19

Women:

1 C Price (Birt) 5:24; 2 L Havis (M’bro, U20) 6:39; 3 M Riley (Crook) 6:47

Essex 20, Rochford, March 6

The 2:26 marathoner Peter Robinson won easily in a PB 1:45:54 (1:45:52 chip) which won him the adjoining Essex title and Inter Counties match in which Essex’s men and Sussex’s women took the honours.

Paul Molyneux (1:48:10, 1:48:09 chip) was second man while Phil Martin, Max Costley and David Hudson also broke 1:50. Ellie Monks was first woman in 2:07:04 (with a 2:06:55 chip time). Katie King and Heidi-Hogan Steele completed the top three.

Overall:

1 P Robinson (Spring S, M35) 1:45:54; 2 P Molyneux (Spring S, M40) 1:48:10; 3 P Martin (PNV, M40) 1:49:19; 4 M Costley (Soton) 1:49:33; 5 D Hudson (Hunts, M40) 1:49:36

M40: 4 C Burgoyne (Spring S) 1:52:12; 5 S Hoenig (Lords) 1:52:36; 6 D Hunt (Soton) 1:56:09; 7 D Blake (Reep) 1:57:19; 8 A Manton (Spring S) 1:58:11; 9 T Grimes (E Lon) 1:58:21; 10 J Hudson (Norw RR) 1:59:02

M45: 1 T Farrer (Hunts) 1:57:06; 2 G Allen (Spring S) 1:57:45; 3 K Brawn (PNV) 1:58:12; 4 C Holmes (S’end) 1:59:13; 5 T Draper (Thurr) 2:00:11

M50: 1 M Waine (Ampt) 2:06:02; 2 A Moore (B’cay) 2:11:34

M55: 1 A Childs (Leigh S) 2:11:01; 2 L Cole (With RC) 2:15:11; 3 W Birch (Rushmere) 2:17:03

M60: 1 T Knightley (Ilf) 2:16:07; 2 P Tullett (Chelm) 2:23:24; 3 M Austin (With RC) 2:25:36

M70: 1 C Moody (Harl RT) 2:52:53

Women:

1 E Monks (Soton, W35) 2:07:04; 2 K King (St Ed) 2:09:35; 3 H Hogan-Steele (Col H) 2:10:19; 4 L Colman (S’end, W40) 2:11:16; 5 R Mulvey (HY Runners) 2:11:52; 6 A Harris (Phoe) 2:12:33; 7 C McErlean (Soton, W35) 2:12:37; 9 K Borland (Win, W35) 2:12:39; 10 J Watkinson (Wym, W35) 2:13:49; 12 V Alikhan (B&H) 2:14:37

W40: 2 C Cummings (Norw) 2:17:18; 3 E Jolley (Ports) 2:19:24; 4 S Wright (Harl) 2:19:28

W45: 1 T Alcaraz (March) 2:15:02; 2 T English (Col H) 2:18:25; 3 S Bilbie (Spring S) 2:21:39; 4 S Sawyer (Arena) 2:25:36

TRAFFORD 10km, Partington, March 6

Three British women broke 31:30 in the same race for the time ever during the best domestic women’s 10km in history.

Olympic 5000m and 10,000m runner Jess Judd went fourth all-time in the UK as she improved her PB of 31:38 by almost half a minute with a 31:06 chip time and 31:09 gun time.

It was her first race for six weeks, since her 67:52 half-marathon, and the time is notably quicker than her track 10,000m PB of 31:20.96.

Even more of an improvement on the all-time lists was made by runner-up Samantha Harrison as she moved up from equal 19th (32:07), taking almost a minute off that PB with a time of 31:11 (31:12 gun time) to go fifth all-time.

In third, Charlotte Arter improved her Welsh record to 31:26 (31:28 gun) but she still dropped a place overall on the all-time lists due to the performances of Judd and Harrison.

Ireland’s Shona Heaslip was fourth in 32:16, while Loughborough’s Northern Ireland prospect Grace Carson was fifth in 32:45 (32:49 gun) compared to her listed 10km PB of 39:22!

Manchester Marathon winner Anna Bracegirdle was sixth in a PB 32:52 (32:58 gun), the first time she has been below 34 minutes, let alone 33!

Altogether 13 runners broke 35 minutes, including W45 Kirsty Longley, and her 34:30 chip time (34:37 gun) moved her second all-time among W45s – only bettered by former British marathon record-holder Priscilla Welch’s 34:02 set 32 years ago.

The men’s race didn’t quite match the fireworks of the women’s but was still mightily impressive as four men broke 28:40 and 21 were under 30 minutes. Birchfield’s Kadar Omar won in a PB 28:27 from Jonny Mellor’s 28:33.

Olympic marathoner Ben Connor was third in 28:37 just ahead of Lucian Allison’s 28:38.

Recent addition to the M40 ranks – John Gilbert – the former English National medallist and South of England champion ran a PB 29:56 to go into the UK all-time top ten in the age group.

Overall:

1 K Omar (Bir) 28:28; 2 J Mellor (Liv H, M35) 28:33; 3 B Connor (Der) 28:37; 4 L Allison (Linc W) 28:38; 5 L Jagger (Shef/Dearn) 29:04; 6 E Shepherd (WG&EL) 29:07; 7 R Wilson (Linc W) 29:16; 8 T Cooke (Win) 29:22; 9 P O’Donnell (IRL) 29:23; 10 C Brisley (NEB, U20) 29:27; 11 D Devine (Liv H) 29:39; 12 M Brown (Salf) 29:50; 13 J Moores (Salf) 29:53; 14 S Stirling (Falk) 29:55; 15 R James (Soton) 29:55; 16 W Strangeway (Linc W, M35) 29:56; 17 J Gilbert (Kent, M40) 29:57; 18 D Gillett (Tel) 29:57; 19 R Warner (B’burn) 29:57; 20 L Milburn (Roth) 29:59; 21 W Munday (MedwayTri) 30:00; 22 T Cornthwaite (Salf, M35) 30:15; 23 E Smith (Newc S, U20) 30:20; 24 T Straw (Linc W) 30:21; 25 N Shanahan (M40) 30:23; 26 M Saleh (Shef/Dearn) 30:25; 27 C Jones (Western Tempo, M35) 30:25; 28 J Mercer (Horw) 30:27; 29 M Walsh (Kesw, M40) 30:27

M40: 4 G Tomlinson (Traff) 30:50; 5 S Curley (Chorlton) 31:08; 6 J Bowie (Merc) 31:37; 7 B Lima (Salf) 31:49; 8 C Moulton (Boalloy) 31:50; 9 K Waterhouse (Salf M) 32:26; 10 J Cleaver (Ross) 32:28; 11 A Stacey (CAN) 32:38

M45: 1 J Prest (Traff) 32:34; 2 S Crook (Stock H) 32:43; 3 C Greenwood (Kent) 32:53; 4 M Collier (Salf) 33:11

M50: 1 M Russell (Salf) 33:55; 2 A Porter (Bram R) 34:27; 3 I Grime (Salf) 34:32; 4 C Batho (Stock H) 34:39

M55: 1 R Johnson (Alt) 33:46

M60: 1 D Crewe (Salf) 36:38; 2 C Haskett (Dund H) 37:34

M70: 1 M Chipping (B&W) 44:55

M75: 1 G Cumber (Hal) 48:54

U20: 3 B Draper (Der) 31:27

Women:

1 J Judd (B’burn) 31:09; 2 S Harrison (Charn) 31:12; 3 C Arter (Card) 31:28; 4 S Heaslip (IRL) 32:16; 5 G Carson (Mid U) 32:49; 6 A Bracegirdle (Salf) 32:58; 7 R Franklin (Manx) 33:12; 8 M Williams (Stock H) 33:13; 9 M Ryan (IRL) 33:43; 10 T McCormick (Vale R) 34:04; 11 H Robinson (Bir) 34:08; 12 K Longley (Liv PS, W45) 34:37; 13 E Taylor (Stoke, W35) 34:57; 14 Y Goater (High) 35:24; 15 K Moulds (Vale R) 35:25; 16 H Price (Bury) 35:27

W35: 2 S Winstone (Soton) 35:50; 3 C Firth (WSEH) 36:09

W40: 1 A O’Brien (Liv H) 35:32

W45: 2 D Jepson (FCR) 38:29

W50: 1 L Birchall (Stad R) 39:07; 2 S Cumber (Hal) 39:11; 3 T Fearn (Caist) 39:14

W60: 1 J Cordingley (Sale) 44:52

W65: 1 L Connors (N Masters) 48:14

MEADOWS MARATHON AND HALF-MARATHON, Edinburgh, March 6

Overall (Mar):

1 R Soutar (M50) 2:45:28

2 J Gray 2:53:49

3 I Murphy 2:55:19

Women:

1 J Wallace (W40) 3:43:21

2 L Cowan (W40) 3:54:19

3 C Banks 5:54:56

Overall (HM):

1 R Harvey 74:55

2 A Johnston 79:22

3 R Horgan 81:24

Women:

1 C Arnold (W50) 83:33

2 E Horne 90:59

3 J Bommer (W50) 1:43:46

BIDEFORD HALF MARATHON, Bideford, March 6

Overall:

1 R Richmond (Bide, M35) 66:50; 2 S Fox (Exe) 68:46; 3 B Neale (Tav, M35) 69:25

M50: 1 C Stephenson 77:45

M55: 1 G Bale (Plyms) 78:08; 2 M Colwill (Bide) 78:44

M60: 1 S Sincock (SWRR) 83:29

M70: 1 G Newton (SW Vets) 99:13

Women:

1 K Drew (Taun) 78:17; 2 S Duncan (Weston, W40) 81:52; 3 S Antell (Bide) 83:21

W45: 1 S Stone (Tiv) 83:50

W60: 1 L Clements (Bide) 96:33

W65: 1 B Holmes (Portis) 1:49:49

CHERTSEY HOUSE SERIES 10, Guernsey, March 6

Overall:

1 J Priest (Guern) 53:32; 2 S Dawes (Guern, M40) 53:56; 3 T Le Cheminant (Guern, U20) 55:08

Women:

1 C Truffitt 66:53; 2 E Dudin (W35) 69:12; 3 M Nicolle (Guern, W35) 71:38

DUCHY 20, Redruth, March 6

Overall:

1 J Cutlan (Corn, M35) 2:00:22; 2 R Kelly (Okehampton, M40) 2:05:11; 3 P Sole (Corn, M40) 2:07:56

Women:

1 Z Morrall (Corn, W50) 2:11:32; 2 J Robinson (Looe, W45) 2:22:14; 3 A Sole (Corn, W35) 2:23:20

ISLE OF MAN VETERANS 20, Douglas, March 6

Overall:

1 P Atherton (Western, M35) 1:59:16; 2 M Burman (Manx FR, M35) 1:59:45; 3 J Smith (Unatt, M40) 2:01:35

M50: 1 H Parriick (Northern AC) 2:10:51; 2 G Rice (Western) 2:11:58

M55: 1 R Shipway (Western) 2:04:25

M70: 1 R Webb (Manx FR) 2:45:36

Women:

1 R Pate (Manx FR) 2:23:42; 2 R Craine (Manx FR, W50) 2:32:55; 3 D Atherton (Western, W35) 2:34:26

NAIRN 10km (Inc SCOTTISH NORTH DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS), Nairn, March 6

Overall:

1 M Abernethy (Fraser) 31:51; 2 J Wilson (Moray) 32:14; 3 E Davidson (PNV) 32:18

M65: 1 B Urquhart (Fraser) 41:24

Women:

1 C Fraser (I’ness) 36:49; 2 S Attwood (Skye&L, W40) 38:10; 3 R Pinder (Metro) 39:29

BRADLEY’S SPRING EXMOUTH 10km, Devon, March 6

Overall:

1 S Hall (M55) 36:34; 2 A McEwing (Erme V, W35) 37:37; 3 J Hewitt 37:38

Women:

1 McEwing 37:37; 2 A Thorn (Erme V, W45) 37:57; 3 Z Rowe 39:28

HULLAVINGTON 20, Wiltshire, March 6

Overall:

1 A Kirkup (L Goat, M40) 1:58:38; 2 T Smith (L Fields) 2:02:08; 3 W Langdon 2:02:35

Women:

1 F Rawlings (Cleve, W40) 2:15:43; 2 M Jesson (Corby, W50) 2:32:15; 3 L Letman (W50) 2:38:20

LYDD 20, Lydd, March 6

Overall:

1 J MacDonald (Camb H, M40) 1:52:22; 2 A Bradley (LonelyGoat, M35) 1:57:10; 3 G McKivett (Arena, M40) 1:57:43

M50: 1 I King (Ashf) 2:02:31

Women: 1 K Sung (M’stone, W45) 2:20:12; 2 J Roberts ( W40) 2:22:54; 3 E McDowall (Head, W50) 2:23:29

W50: 2 A Pembrook 2:26:27; 3 K Marchant (Beck) 2:27:40

LYDD HALF-MARATHON, Lydd, March 6

Overall:

1 A Webb (M&M, M45) 71:08; 2 K Gloster (M35) 74:48; 3 D Tyler (Folk) 77:06

Women:

1 V Riches (Had H, W35) 86:38; 2 H Behagg (Dartf RR, W45) 87:16; 3 K Murdoch (HY Runners, W45) 89:28

ANGLESEY ISLAND 10km, Anglesey, March 6

Overall:

1 C Jones (H&R, M35) 33:56; 2 D Griffith (Menai, U20) 35:14; 3 C Moore (Bath) 35:38

Women:

1 K Reynolds (Eryri) 39:47; 2 C Green (N Wal RR, W50) 40:37; 3 L Griffith (W45) 44:12

ANGLESEY ISLAND HALF-MARATHON, Anglesey, March 6

Overall:

1 A Jones (Eryri) 71:27; 2 M Green (N Wal RR, M45) 72:10; 3 T Roberts (Meir) 72:53

M70: 1 S Johnston (Les C) 99:56

Women:

1 L Cooper (Shrews) 78:44; 2 M Ball (Liv RC) 84:16; 3 A Mackenzie (Eryri) 90:23

BERKHAMSTED HALF MARATHON, Berkhamstead, March 6

Overall:

1 J French (Dac) 74:12; 2 D Coleman (Dac, M35) 74:41; 3 K Francis (Ware J, M40) 74:42

Women:

1 K Woodward (E&H, W40) 81:50; 2 H Timmis (Gade V) 87:39; 3 J Kent (Barn, W55) 89:34

W55: 2 S Elliott (Chilt) 92:54; 3 J Shale (Hill) 93:22

CAMBUSLANG DOWN BY THE RIVER 10km, Cambuslang, March 6

Overall:

1 F Stewart (Cambus) 31:06; 2 I Carroll (Bella H, M40) 32:45; 3 G Robertson (Cambus, M40) 33:00

M50: 1 S Wylie (Cambus) 33:39

Women:

1 C Stewart (SCO) 38:14; 2 L Blackwood (Cambus) 38:27; 3 H Morrison (Shett) 40:33

CHELMSFORD 10km, Chelmsford, March 6

Overall:

1 S Clayton (C&T) 33:08; 2 T Murphy (Unatt, M35) 37:09; 3 S Knightbridge (Chelm, M45) 37:27

Women:

1 D Knightbridge (W40) 43:03; 2 K Leadbitter 45:45; 3 C Penney (Aldi UK) 46:00

CHELMSFORD 5km, Chelmsford, March 6

Overall:

1 S Ward 17:43; 2 S Cottam (Chelm, U17W) 19:47; 3 I Budge (B’cay, M60) 21:48

Women:

1 Cottam 19:47; 2 T Jarvis (Jogging Made Easy, W50) 26:44; 3 L Bisliuke (Aldi UK) 27:40

CHELMSFORD HALF-MARATHON, Chelmsford, March 6

Overall:

1 C Bloomfield (B’cay, M45) 71:08; 2 J Rygate 71:17; 3 P Woodmansey (E Lon, M40) 77:00

Women:

1 S Migliorini 85:15; 2 E Drury 90:27; 3 C Baba 92:54

CITY OF NEWPORT HALF-MARATHON, Newport, March 6

Overall:

1 A Teweldebrhan (Newp) 67:43; 2 G King (Win) 69:04; 3 S Derrett (Western Tempo) 71:09

M50:

1 R Jones (Llis) 74:43

M55: 1 J James (Wells) 75:20

M60: 1 D James (Les C) 82:02; 2 S Davies (G’town) 87:50

M65: 1 D Gibson 89:06; 2 T O’Brien 90:34

Women:

1 E Dimond (Llis, W35) 81:06; 2 R Doherty (Higham) 81:10; 3 A Partridge (B&W) 82:49

EASTBOURNE HALF-MARATHON, Eastbourne, March 6

Overall:

1 R Brocklehurst (Hail, M40) 78:32; 2 O Sprague (Seaf, U20) 79:41; 3 N Buckle (Belg) 81:46

Women:

1 C Coulon (B&B, W45) 84:16; 2 L Shi (B’works, U17) 88:12; 3 L Goldie-Scot (Belg) 91:07

HAWESWATER HALF MARATHON, Bampton, March 6

Overall: 1 J Salt (Eden, U20) 73:10; 2 R Howarth (Horw, M45) 75:07; 3 S Green (Eryri) 77:21

M55:1 D Walmsley (Manc H) 81:57

M60: 1 K McCaig (Dumf) 86:27

Women:

1 Y Small (Bing) 87:40; 2 A McKechnie (Queensb, W40) 88:36; 3 K Cousins (L&M) 91:45

HIGH LEGH ROBERT MOFFAT MEMORIAL 10km, High Legh, March 6

Overall:

1 S Aspinwall (Sale) 33:46; 2 S Connon (Chorlton) 34:13; 3 W Morris 34:22

Women:

1 A Roberts (Lymm, W35) 39:43; 2 C Demaine Farrell (Lymm, W40) 41:08; 3 J Johnston (W40) 41:23

MORNINGTON CHASERS REGENT’S PARK 10km, London Regents Park, March 6

Overall:

1 T Aldred (Lon Hth, M40) 33:33; 2 C Gracie (Lon Hth) 34:44; 3 A Barnes (Lon Hth, M35) 34:51

Women:

1 S Stephens (Elm, W40) 42:17; 2 R Armstrong (Orion) 43:39; 3 M Tolson (Morn) 46:09

NORTON 9, Norton, March 6



Overall:

1 J Bartlett (Hallam) 46:37; 2 S Hinchcliffe (Barns, M35) 46:48; 3 S Grace (St Th, M40) 48:56

Women:

1 S Hunter (Ack) 54:58; 2 F Banks (P’fract, W40) 57:12; 3 J Sutcliffe (P’fract, W45) 58:33

RETFORD HALF MARATHON, Retford, March 6

Overall:

1 K Watson (Mans, M35) 69:01; 2 M Snow (CoH, M35) 71:30; 3 C Kilburn (Holme P, M35) 72:13

M45: 1 C Griffiths (Roth) 73:33

M50: 1 M Fillingham (Salt) 76:57; 2 K Geer (RFT) 77:02

M55: 1 A Pearson (P’stone) 79:44; 2 M Waite (Witham Rnr) 81:41

M60: 1 D Brooksbank (Barns) 83:05; 2 M Walters (Holme P) 85:47

M65: 1 R Poynter (Red) 93:56

Women:

1 N Devine (Roth) 78:05; 2 C Hanson (Linc W) 78:26; 3 K Pearson (Roth, W35) 80:50

W45: 1 J Blizard (Roth) 82:10

W65: 1 B Stevens (Red) 1:45:51

RUN DORNEY 10km, Windsor, March 6

Overall:

1 E Murphy (IRL) 33:41; 2 B Hammonds (Stubb G) 34:53; 3 T Hedges 37:44

Women:

1 J Bird (W45) 42:56; 2 J Ferris (Bath, W35) 43:01; 3 A Faulkner (Read RR) 44:27

RUN DORNEY 5km, Windsor, March 6

Overall:

1 S Nott (Calne RC) 15:30; 2 B Rowe (WSEH, U20) 17:06; 3 J Lally (Datch, M40) 17:47

Women:

1 D Nott (Calne RC, W50) 19:15; 2 J Newbery 19:37; 3 E Twomey (Datch, W40) 21:08

RUN DORNEY HALF-MARATHON, Windsor, March 6

Overall:

1 R Franks (HW) 71:49; 2 A Weatherill (Lon Hth, M40) 75:46; 3 S Bright 77:47

Women:

1 F Smith (Clap C) 80:58; 2 J Harbinson (W45) 89:11; 3 J Page (JBR, W40) 97:57

RUN YORKSHIRE ROTHER VALLEY 10km, Sheffield, March 6

Overall:

1 A Oliver 33:37; 2 M Horton 34:55; 3 Z Durham 36:30

Women:

1 S Imbush (H&R) 41:24; 2 C Allen (Hallam) 42:15; 3 J Johnson (P’stone, W55) 43:38

RUN YORKSHIRE ROTHER VALLEY 15km, Sheffield, March 6

Overall: 1 M Wright 58:36; 2 I Boyle 63:28; 3 T Colton 63:37

Women:

1 O Bass 77:52; 2 E Poulten 80:08; 3 H Perrett (W50) 80:56

RUN YORKSHIRE ROTHER VALLEY 5km, Sheffield, March 6

Overall:

1 P Hinchcliffe 17:28; 2 A Hunt 17:36; 3 A Brooke (W) 18:06

Women:

1 Brooke 18:06; 2 A Smith 22:03; 3 E Nelson-Smith 25:22

RUN YORKSHIRE ROTHER VALLEY HALF-MARATHON, Sheffield, March 6

Overall:

1 L Pearson 84:39; 2 N Burnside (SinA, M45) 85:26; 3 M Harding (SLL) 92:58

Women:

1 R Jessica (BBC, W35) 1:50:38; 2 L Eddershaw (W40) 1:50:52; 3 L Bradwell (Unatt) 1:52:25

RUNNING GRAND PRIX OULTON PARK 10km, Tarporley, March 6

Overall:

1 R Trotter 32:41; 2 R Lorre 35:01; 3 J Daley (Boalloy) 35:14

Women:

1 K Dickinson (W35) 45:23; 2 M Bennett (W40) 49:24; 3 N Middlemas (Wesh, W40) 49:29

RUNNING GRAND PRIX OULTON PARK 16, Tarporley, March 6

Overall:

1 B Coop 90:58; 2 N Hicks (G’dale) 1:42:33; 3 G Wieland (Chorlton, W) 1:50:46

Women:

1 Wieland 1:50:46; 2 J Arundale (Hal, W40) 1:55:07; 3 K Epps (NantRC) 2:29:23

RUNNING GRAND PRIX OULTON PARK 20, Tarporley, March 6

Overall:

1 C Prior (Card, M40) 1:52:40; 2 J Bromley 1:52:40; 3 M Young (W Ches) 1:52:56

M55: 1 R Burn (Bux) 2:12:54

Women:

1 J Watkins (W50) 1:58:05; 2 E Renondeau (Vale R, W40) 2:10:25; 3 K Smith (W Ches, W35) 2:12:39

W40: 2 F Buxton (NantRC) 2:21:26

RUNNING GRAND PRIX OULTON PARK 5km, Tarporley, March 6

Overall:

1 A Crawford (M35) 18:19; 2 S Thorne 18:19; 3 M Grady (Widnes RC, M40) 19:14

Women:

1 N Savage (Corn) 20:59; 2 T Watkins (W50) 26:53; 3 A Olverson-Roberts 27:41

RUNNING GRAND PRIX OULTON PARK HALF MARATHON, Tarporley, March 6

Overall:

1 M Ward (M35) 76:11; 2 F Vellacott (Sheff RC, M40) 77:26; 3 R Toomey (M35) 79:55

Women:

1 E Byram (Holm) 85:12; 2 K Gibbs 86:54; 3 H Griffiths 93:09

W60: 1 K Taylor (Marathon 100 Club) 94:51

RUNNING GRAND PRIX OULTON PARK MARATHON, Tarporley, March 6

Overall:

1 J Baker (Stad R, M35) 2:44:21; 2 J Cole (Unatt, M40) 2:46:50; 3 S Amend (Belg, W40) 2:48:57

Women:

1 Amend 2:48:57; 2 S Denton (LonelyGoat, W50) 3:39:16; 3 J Harrison (Del S, W50) 3:41:09

SMOKIES LADIES ONLY 10, Arbroath, March 6

Overall: 1 J Spence (Fife, W) 65:21; 2 L Fraser (Edin, W45) 66:32; 3 K Mcintosh (Dund RR, W) 67:53

ST HELENS 10km, St. Helens, March 6

Overall:

1 M Crehan (SHS) 31:14; 2 S Campbell (Knows) 33:05; 3 R Jones (Kirkby Milers, M35) 34:14

Women:

1 N Jackson (Kesw) 36:23; 2 C Edwards (Kirkby Milers, W40) 38:45; 3 T Massey (SHS, U17) 42:13

SURREY 5km, Woking, March 6

Overall:

1 B Warren (Lut) 16:04; 2 J Parr (FVS, M35) 16:10; 3 M Sunderland (Woking, U17) 16:17

Women:

1 A Hounslow (Black W, W35) 18:49; 2 E Orbell (AFD, U15) 19:02; 3 R Curtis-hall (Unatt) 21:06

SURREY HALF-MARATHON, Woking, March 6

Overall:

1 C Ruddy (I’clyde) 68:25; 2 S Blake (AFD) 68:28; 3 C Powner (Win, M35) 69:31

M40: 1 P Martin (W’ley) 69:36; 2 S Yates (Twemlow) 71:57

Women:

1 E Styles (Nun, W35) 75:09; 2 J Hinton (Lon Hth, W35) 79:11; 3 C Parker (Abing) 79:39

WARWICK HALF-MARATHON, Warwick, March 6

Overall:

1 I Allen (Spa) 67:19; 2 D Brewis (Sphin) 70:42; 3 C Ashford (Knowle & Dorridge, M40) 71:26

U20: 1 A Banfield (Wym) 74:06

Women:

1 N White (N’brook, W35) 83:25; 2 K Wright (Strat, W55) 86:03; 3 Z Kemp (Hum E, W40) 88:27

W60: 1 J Kidd (Kenil) 95:52

WYMONDHAM AC 20, Wymondham, March 6

Overall:

1 M Eccles (Bure, M40) 1:50:12; 2 S Haynes (W’bridge, M45) 1:54:25; 3 M Hayward (Newmkt J, M40) 1:57:00

M40: 3 J Johnson (High) 1:59:14

M55: 1 K Ouaddane (W’vney) 2:17:31

Women:

1 C Rose (N Norf, W40) 2:07:05; 2 L Mcdonnell (Wym, W40) 2:24:04; 3 L Robins (Ryst, W50) 2:28:59

MINCHINHAMPTON 10km, Gloucestershire, March 6

Overall:

1 J Barnes 36:04; 2 L Connolly 37:17; 3 M Sheppard (M40) 37:47

Women:

1 K Roy (W35) 39:26; 2 K De La Hey 43:44; 3 E Chandler 44:20

RUN RICHMOND PARK HALF-MARATHON, March 6

Overall:

1 R Hogan 72:26; 2 J Murphy 82:20; 3 I Withers 84:29

Women:

1 S Meloni (U20) 95:02; 2 N Wittor 1:40:08; 3 G Edmonds 1:40:49

NO WALK IN THE PARK 5km, Chesterfield, March 5

Overall:

1 M Blair (Belp, M40) 16:04; 2 S Gascoyne (C’field, M40) 17:12; 3 D McLaughlin (N Der, M40) 17:17

Women:

1 H Barnett (N Der) 20:18; 2 E Baynes (N Der) 20:34; 3 L Price (N Der, W35) 20:53

RHAYADER ROUND THE LAKES 10km, Rhayader, March 5

Overall:

1 J Tasker (Ogmore Phoenix) 35:02; 2 T Hughes (Shrews) 37:05; 3 A Williams (Tip, W35) 39:09

Women:

1 Williams 39:09; 2 J Eddy (Here C, W45) 42:34; 3 C Wyn Davies (Sarn H) 43:45

RHAYADER ROUND THE LAKES 30km, Rhayader, March 5

Overall:

1 D Connolly (Merc) 1:43:08; 2 M Williams (Tip, M40) 1:46:32; 3 I Williams (Tip, M35) 1:55:14

Women:

1 F Price (Maldwyn) 2:08:35; 2 L Collins (S’bridge, W40) 2:11:29; 3 K Telford (CLC, W35) 2:15:47

WALTON CENTRE HALEWOOD 5km, Liverpool, March 5

Overall:

1 A Parkinson (S Liv) 16:13; 2 C Rowland 16:20; 3 H Sweeney (Liv H, U20) 16:22

Women:

1 L Gawthorne (Liv PS, W40) 19:06; 2 E Fielding (S Liv) 19:15; 3 K Bradley (Penny L) 19:59

COLERAINE CAMPUS 5km, Coleraine, March 4

Overall (5km):

1 T Scullion (M35) 17:09; 2 G Mawhinney (Springw, M35) 17:26; 3 G Linton (Sper, M45) 17:33

M65: 1 G O’doherty (Derry) 19:56

Women:

1 C Scullion (Omagh, U15) 18:17; 2 E McAllister (B&A, U15) 19:00; 3 M Clements (B&A, U15) 19:21

Overall (5km):

1 J Whan (C’liffe) 14:47; 2 C Morgan (St Mal, U20) 14:49; 3 J Williamson (Derry TC) 14:51

M40: 1 G Hill (B&A) 15:38

M45: 1 D Reed (Derry) 15:25

M50: 1 C McDowell (NBH) 16:16

M55: 1 P McKinney (IRL) 16:23; 2 J Turtle (Ballym R) 17:36

U17: 1 C Moran (Mid U) 16:30

Women:

1 J Craig (N Down) 16:28; 2 C Toner (Derry, W40) 17:17; 3 K Bamber (Ballym R) 17:41

W45: 1 S Leetch (Ballym R) 19:00

W50: 1 J Graham (Run fit Causeway) 20:14

EALING MILE, Ealing, March 4

Overall:

1 J Rathborn (Clap C) 4:55; 2 C Clifford (Eal E, M35) 5:00; 3 S Green (Unatt) 5:02

Women:

1 A Critchlow (W4H, W50) 5:45; 2 M Jovani (Runn, W45) 6:24; 3 M Hazzard (Eal E) 6:46

METRO ABERDEEN PROMS 3km, Aberdeen, March 4

Overall:

1 M Edwards (TVH) 8:35; 2 M Mueller (Metro) 9:16; 3 R Lascelles (Metro, M35) 9:51

Women:

1 N Lang (A’deen) 9:52; 2 R Hislop (Metro) 10:56; 3 A Tawse (A’deen, U17) 10:59

CHICHESTER CORPORATE CHALLENGE, race 1, West Sussex, March 2

Cameron Walker-Powell got the 2022 series off to a flying start with victory in 13:47 over four laps of the historic town centre course, Martin Duff reports.

The 17-year-old, who was the top runner in the schools races the last time the event was held in 2020, had a near 50 metre margin over first veteran Mike Houston, whilst many time winner here, James Baker, now 45, was fourth.

Overall (4.5km):

1 C Walker-Powell (Ports) 13:47

2 M Houston (Inspire) 13:56

3 A Dart (T Purser) 14:15

4 J Baker (Chich R, M45) 14:22

5 C Meagjer (T Purser) 14:28

6 W Campbell (Ports, U17) 14:37

M40: 2 M Jolly (Chich Tri) 14:38

M45: 2 J Peters (Chich R) 15:55

M50: 1 Gay (Chich Tri) 16:00

M55: 1 J Garland (Chich R) 16:33

U20: 1 A Moth (T Purser) 14:37; 3 J Howard (T Purser) 15:34

U17: 3 A Smart (Ports) 14:55; 4 J O’Brien (T Purser) 15:30

Women:

1 H Watson (T Purser) 16:40

2 M Billins (T Purser) 16:44

3 K Stillwell (Chich R, W40) 17:09

4 B Digby (Ports, U17) 17:33

5 A Bream (T Purser) 17:50

W40: 2 F Cripps (Vict) 18:29

INTER-SCHOOLS ROAD RUNNING CHALLENGE, race 1, Chichester, West Sussex, March 2

Florence East, the Hampshire Schools champion, was the overall girls’ winner in a repeat of her top spot from the 2020 series, Martin Duff reports.

The daughter of 2002 Commonwealth Games 1500m champion Michael East has a good pedigree as she won by five seconds from Lailer Hellyer, who just headed twin sister Lilia. East’s time of 6:49 for the 2.8km multi-lap course was more than half-a-minute faster than two years earlier and faster that the year 7 and 8 boys that ran the same 2.1km circuit.

Boys Year 9 & 10 (2.8km):

1 O Sumba (Oaklands) 9:06

2 D Ward (Ditcham) 9:22

3 A Schmitt (Churchers) 9:24

4 C Bradfield (B Luffa) 9:26

5 M Hill (B Luffa) 9:53

6 A Sydenham (B Luffa) 9:56

7 M Rowe (P Howard) 9:58

8 N Colljns (B Luffa) 10:00

9 A Palmer (M’hurst) 10:25

10 A Mainwaring (B Luffa) 10:26

TEAM: 1 B Luffa

Year 7&8 (2.1km):

1 C Wilson (Thorndean) 6:49

2 W Allan (M’hurst) 7:16

3 S Wilkes (B Luffa) 7:20

4 A Bramley (M’hurst) 7:20

5 D Davey (M’hurst) 7;28

6 G Elms (M’hurst) 7:37

TEAM: 1 Midhurst

Boys Year 5 & 6 (1.6km):

1 J Tildesley (St Swith) 4:55

2 L de Giovanni (Herne) 4;56

3 J Gregory (F’bourne) 5:10

Girls Year 7-10 (2.1km):

1 F East (M’field) 6:47

2 Laila Hellyer (Chich Free) 6:52

3 Killie Hellyer (Chich Free) 6:56

4 C Jones (Meon) 7:05

5 P Taylor (Test) 7:05

6 E Smart (Oaklands) 7:06

7 E Pemberton (Churchers) 7:10

8 M Smithers (Chich High) 7:20

9 C Annelay (Midhurst) 7:35

10 J Overton-Smith (Sion) 7:37

Year 8: 1 M Smithers (Chich High) 7:29

Year 7: 1 I Sanders (Ditcham) 7:57: 2 C Oakley (Bohunt) 8:06; 3 E Hill (B Luffa) 8:12

Year 5 & 6 (1.6km):

1 F Biggs (Highbury) 5:03

2 D Hillyer (W’bourne) 5:08

3 P Concannon (Oakwood) 5:19

W50: 1 A Thompson 67:38

