The best of Sunday’s and midweek’s road results

CHESTER SPRING 5, Chester, April 13

Overall:

1 J Richardson (W Ches, U17) 25:23; 2 B Biggs (Buck) 25:25; 3 R Davis (Wrex) 25:29; 4 N Williams (Vale R) 25:49; 5 M Young (W Ches) 25:52

M45: 1 S Hayes (Dees) 26:28; 2 R McKenna (Shrews) 26:59; 3 G Wells (W Ches) 27:41

M50: 1 L Jones (Dees) 27:04

M80: 1 J Thomas (Buck) 50:12

U20: 1 M Douglass (W Ches) 26:49

Women:

1 H Cowley (Cheshire Dragons) 28:53; 2 S Hunter (Ack) 29:06; 3 J Marsden (Cheshire Dragons, W40) 29:12

W40: 2 L Thompson (Cheshire Dragons) 31:46

W50: 1 N Smith (Cheshire Dragons) 30:46

W60: 1 M Ludden (Buck) 36:36; 2 S Hancock (Osw) 36:41

W65: 1 J Littler (Hels) 38:17

RUNTHROUGH CHASE THE SUN OLYMPIC PARK 10km, London Olympic Park, April 13

Overall:

1 J Davies 33:58; 2 N Twomey (Rane, M35) 34:08; 3 R Weston (Guern, M35) 34:25

M70: 1 G Webster (Wesh) 45:07

Women:

1 M Hussein 39:15; 2 E Freeden (VP&TH) 40:46; 3 F Tideswell (W45) 43:06

RUNTHROUGH CHASE THE SUN OLYMPIC PARK 5km, London Olympic Park, April 13

Overall:

1 I Leigh (High) 16:38; 2 J Baver (London City Runners, M35) 17:47; 3 O Mountstephens (Loughton) 18:05

Women:

1 L Thompson (VP&TH) 19:08; 2 K Thompson (Eton M) 19:29; 3 A Cardwell (Than) 19:54

GOSPORT 5km SUMMER SERIES, Gosport, April 12

Overall:

1 J Baker (Chich, M45) 15:50; 2 L Banner (Stubb G) 16:14; 3 T Blake (Loughborough Uni Tri Club) 16:54

Women:

1 C Halls (BMH, W35) 18:45; 2 K Slater (Soton, W35) 19:31; 3 M Lloyd (BMH, W45) 19:44

W70: 1 J Tombs (Gosp) 25:45

ESSEX ROAD RELAY CHAMPIONSHIP, Colchester, April 10

Havering took the men’s four-stage event but their Reading half-marathon winner James Connor had to concede to Dean Williamson on the opener before they soon took control to win by 42 seconds, Martin Duff reports.

Ilford closed right up on the final stage, to threaten to claim third, but fell short despite Ahmed Abdulle comfortably posting the fastest stage of the day with 13:36.

Colchester Harriers added the women’s three lap race but their Lucy Davies’ opening 17:11 was bettered by top W40 Elizabeth Davies’ 17:03 for Springfield’s top veteran team.

Men (4×4.5km approx):

1 Havering 58:23 (J Connor 14:00, J Stewart 15:19, R Warner 14:49, B Davies 14:16); 2 Southend 59:05 (S Boxall 15:05, R Gillard 14:55, O Randall 14:41, D Smale 14:24); 3 Colchester H 59:34 (D Williamson 13:58, N Filer 15:31, M Caulfield 15:23, J Middlemist 14:43); 4 Ilford 59:45; 5 Colchester & Tendring 60:16; 6 Thurrock 61:15

Fastest: A Abdulle (Ilford) 13;36; Williamson 13:58; Connor 14:00

M40 (3×4.5km approx):

1 Southend 47:21 (L Taylor 15:39, M Randall 15:59, C Holmes 15:43); 2 Colchester 47:57 (D Widowson 15:46, D Brayfoot 16:14, J Nears 15:57); 3 Havering 47:57 (J Lendon 15:41, J Blog 16:11, D Meredith 16:04); 4 Colchester B 49:55; 5 Springfield 50:26; 6 Ilford 50:29

Fastest: Taylor 15:39; Lendon 15:41; Holmes 15:43

M50 (3×4.5km approx): 1 Springfield 49:16 (J Gunn 15:55, T Ballard 17:07, A Salin 16:53); 2 Colchester 50:26; 3 Havering 51:57

Fastest: Martin 15:55; Waine 16:12; K Higgins (Col H) 16:37

M60 (3×4.5km approx): 1 Colchester 55:07 (C Ridley 16:18, C Stevenson 18:48, D Wright 20:01); 2 Thurrock 57:59; 3 Southend 58:27

Fastest: Ridley 16:18; S Le Mare (S’end) 18:19; Stevenson 18:48

Junior boys (3×2.5km approx):

1 C&T U15 24:42 (S Plummer 8:04, S Hobbs 8:09, L Morley-Robertson 8:29); 2 Havering U17 (C Howell 8:24, S Hart 8:17, M Blacklock 8:46); 3 Braintree U17; 4 Havering U13 (F McClaren 8:26, S Sweeney 9:07, F Rowe 8:15); 5 Havering U15; 6 Ilford U15

Fastest U17: Hart 8:17

U15: J Grange (Ilf) 7:48

U13: Rowe 8:15

Women (3×4.5km approx):

1 Colchester 52:37 (L Davies 17:11, V Primmer 18:01, H Hogan-Steele 17:25); 2 Chelmsford 54:03 (R Luxton 17:36, R Broome 18:20, M Williams 18:06); 3 Col H B 55:43 (E Burgess 18:14, J Sheekey 18:52, R Cooke 18:37); 4 Southend 55:55; 5 Havering 57:09; 6 Chelmsford 60:53

Fastest: L Davies 17:11; Hogan-Steele 17:25; Broome 17:36

W40 (3×4.5km approx):

1 Springfield 54:30 (E Davies 17:03, E Smith 20:01, S Bilbie 17:26); 2 Colchester H 56:22; 3 Loughton 58:39

Fastest: E Davies 17:03; Bilbie 17:26; L Shewbridge (Col H) 18:11

W50 (3×4.5km approx):

1 Colchester H 61:16 (D Morley 18:55, T Smedley 20:46, N Hilson 21:36); 2 Springfield 65:56; 3 Tiptree 68:15

Fastest: Morley 18:55; A Angell (S’field) 19:35

W60 (3×4.5km approx): 1 Orion 68:08 (J Robinson 24:30, K Allworthy 23:25, C Kennedy 20:13); 2 Harwich 74:10; 3 Tiptree 82:07

Fastest: Kennedy 20:13

Junior (3×2.5km approx):

1 Chelmsford U17 28:28 (S Cottam 9:24,K Atkinson 9:39; Morgan 9:25); 2 Chelmsford U13 28:31 (L Wilkin 9:23, A Shipton 9:41, E Harrold 9:27); 3 Havering U15 28:47 (H Evans 9:46, R Warner 9:33, C Evans 9:28); 4 Havering U17 28:49; 5 Colchester U15 29:07; 6 Chelmsford U15 29:11

Fastest U17: N Sewell (Hav) 8:56

U15: C Evans 9:28

U13: Wilkin 9:23

Full results are on Run Britain here

Full results on Run Britain here

BRIGHTON MARATHON, April 10

In the marathon there were wins for Alix Ramsier (2:29:08) and Melissah Gibson (2:51:07).

Finishing within a minute of Ramsier’s PB were Ben Holmes (2:29:26) and Will Green (2:30:02).

Ania Gabb (2:52:44) and Sarah Handley (2:56:01) completed the top three women.

Overall (chip):

1 A Ramsier 2:29:08; 2 B Holmes 2:2926; 3 W Green 2:30:02

Women (chip):

1 M Gibson 2:51:07; 2 A Gabb 2:52:44; 3 S Hanley 2:56:01

Full results have still not been processed by Power of 10/Run Britain over 10 days after the event because the organisers have still not supplied the correct information,

BRIGHTON 10km, April 10

Cardiff Half-Marathon winner Natasha Cockram produced the top performance of the Marathon weekend as she missed her PB by a few seconds with a 33:29 10km victory.

Harriet Bloor was second in 33:56 with Cassie Thorp third in 34:42.

The men’s 10km was close, with Ronny Wilson (30:04) just getting the better of Blake Moore (30:08) and Jack Hutchens taking third in 30:38.

Overall (chip):

1 R Wilson 30:04; 2 B Moore 30:08; 3 J Hutchens 30:38

Women (chip):

1 N Cockram 33;29; 2 H Bloor 33:56; 3 C Thorp 34:42

BELVOIR HALF-MARATHON, Hose, April 10

Overall:

1 O Matharu (Holme P) 75:42; 2 B Corleys (Bush J, M45) 76:48; 3 S Meadows 79:58

Women:

1 N Hoffman (W40) 84:58; 2 H Green (Lich) 88:09; 3 C Bradbury (Beeston) 89:54

BIG FLAT RUNWAY RACES, York, April 10

Inter Counties cross-country champion Calum Johnson won the 10 miles race by exactly six minutes in an UK lead 48:05.

Jason Cherriman won the marathon by 20 minutes in 2:37:51.

Overall (5km):

1 D Tate (Selb, M40) 15:38; 2 A Crawford (Unatt, M35) 18:42; 3 N Lyon (R’well, M35) 18:52

Women:

1 C Dukes (Bart D) 23:11; 2 B Constantine (Ripon) 24:22; 3 P Mcintosh (Sun S, W50) 26:24

Overall (10km):

1 T Power (Hallam) 31:48; 2 A Hodgson (SSh, M35) 32:22; 3 D Todd (Tadcaster, M40) 34:39

M65: 1 M Rose (P’stone) 39:48

M75: 1 W Allan (Tadcaster) 47:13

Women:

1 E Bradbury (Blay) 37:32; 2 N Elliott (Notts) 38:04; 3 H Hall (Knaves, W45) 41:48

Overall (10M):

1 C Johnson (Gate) 48:05; 2 G Ravenhall (N Leeds) 54:05; 3 L Armoush (Leeds C, W) 58:50

Women: 1 Armoush 58:50; 2 J Stafford (Ack, W55) 79:35; 3 C Mulvenna (Unatt, W40) 83:17

Overall (HM): 1 M Chipping 71:18; 2 J White 77:43; 3 G Booth (Bury) 78:18

Women:

1 V Moverley (E Hull) 84:43; 2 S Armstrong (Roundhay Runners) 86:22; 3 C Fowler (W40) 95:43

Overall (Mar):

1 J Cherriman (Leeds C, M40) 2:37:51; 2 T Howarth (Stad R, M45) 2:58:57; 3 D I’anson (LonelyGoat, M60) 3:20:46

Women: 1 V Brides (Horsf, W35) 4:15:26

DERBY 10km, Derby, April 10

Former English National cross-country champion Lily Partridge won the women’s race by over two minutes in 34:25.

Sam Moakes was first man by an even bigger margin in 31:08.

Overall:

1 S Moakes (SinA) 31:08; 2 S Owen (Ilk) 33:50; 3 S Martin 33:53

M70: 1 G Moss (Shelt) 44:51

M75: 1 M Weir (Belp) 43:43

Women:

1 L Partridge (Bir) 34:25; 2 G Weston (Charn) 36:49; 3 V Wills (Der) 37:42

W45: 1 H Gill (Mat) 37:53

W60: 1 A Hall 44:06

FLAT CAPS 10km, Sowerby Bridge, April 10

Overall:

1 J Fradgley 38:30; 2 R Fairbanks (Sale, M40) 40:43; 3 B Blosse (Tod) 40:47

Women:

1 S Carter (SBSnails) 50:15; 2 S Cleal (Queensb, W50) 51:25; 3 H Armitage (Stainl, W55) 52:09

HARTLEPOOL MARINA 5, Hartlepool, April 10



Lewis Gamble-Thompson ran the quickest five miles by an Englishman this year with a 24:14 clocking that gave him a two-minute victory.

W50 competitor Dawn Richardson (31:07) was first woman.

Overall:

1 L Gamble-Thompson (New M) 24:14; 2 J Wilson (NE Project) 26:19; 3 S Bennett (Hart, M40) 26:44

M50: 1 V Brudenell (N Yks M) 28:15; 2 D Fielden (Ayc) 28:19

M55: 1 A Oliver (Hartlepool Burn Road) 28:34

Women:

1 D Richardson (Quak, W50) 31:02; 2 H Scott (M&C, W40) 31:15; 3 T Surtees (Ayc, W35) 31:55

FLITWICK 10km, Flitwick, April 10

Jordan Clay was a clear men’s winner in 31:39 with David Hudson (31:58) second and Joanna Hudson (39:42) first woman.

Overall:

1 J Clay (NEB) 31:39; 2 D Hudson (Hunts, M40) 31:58; 3 J Janes (Bed C) 32:15

Women:

1 J Hudson (W35) 39:42; 2 C Lathwell (Stop, W45) 40:23; 3 C Dunham (W35) 41:11

GREAT WELSH HALF MARATHON, Llanelli, April 10

Well under 24 hours after running for Swansea in the National Road relays, Dewi Griffiths was back in action with a 68:11 half-marathon victory which gave him first place by over nine minutes.

Kelly Bowen (89:29) was first woman.

Overall:

1 D Griffiths (Swan) 68:11; 2 D Summers (L’nelli, M40) 77:31; 3 J Figoni (Unatt) 77:53

Women:

1 K Bowen (Croft A, W35) 89:21; 2 J Jenkins (Unatt, W55) 89:32; 3 L Summers (Torfaen, W50) 91:47



W60: 1 D Chick 99:05

GREAT WELSH MARATHON, Llanelli, April 10

Cardiff Triathlete Oliver Webb (2:39:07) and Lliswerry’s Emma Wookey (3:10:26) took marathon honours.

Overall:

1 O Webb (Cardiff Triathletes) 2:39:07; 2 D Craig (Les C, M45) 2:43:21; 3 M Bryant (Swan, M35) 2:43:52



Women:

1 E Wookey (Llis) 3:10:26; 2 C Boothman (Pemb TC, W45) 3:12:33; 3 P Tanner (Hard) 3:12:47

HIGHWORTH 5, Highworth, April 10

Kiya Dee, the 2020 English National and UK Inter Counties under-15 cross-country champion in 2020, is now in the under-17 age group and she was first woman in 30:28.

Overall:

1 E Knudsen (Avon VR) 25:20; 2 J Stephens (Chipp) 26:54; 3 M Gilbert (Woot B, M40) 27:33

M45: 1 B Leggate (Ciren) 27:58

M50: 1 G O’Brien (Swin) 27:44

M70: 1 S Heavens (Woot B) 36:22

Women:

1 K Dee (H’worth, U20) 30:28; 2 E Hines (Chipp, W45) 31:06; 3 J White (Marlb, W35) 32:01

W60: 1 D Hier (Avon VR) 35:55

KEW THE RUN HALF MARATHON, Kew, April 10

The 2012 Olympic marathoner Scott Overall won the men’s race by nearly three minutes in 69:24.

Overall:

1 S Overall (B&B, M35) 69:24; 2 J Boustead 72:15; 3 R Banias (M35) 74:57

Women:

1 C Paterson (Hill) 82:58; 2 M Corden Lloyd (Belg) 84:45; 3 N Densley (C’ley, W40) 85:19

W65: 1 M Lomas (Charn) 1:49:11

LANCASTER THREE BRIDGES 10km, Lancaster, April 10



Overall:

1 D Finday (Gars) 35:18; 2 D Taylor (Wesh, M35) 35:35; 3 M Trzeciak (M40) 35:49



M65: 1 P Muller (N Masters) 39:31

Women:

1 P Pilling (Rams, W45) 42:01; 2 E Nielsen (Eden, W45) 42:52; 3 K Cheshire (BWF) 43:12

PEN SELWOOD 10km, Pen Selwood, April 10



Overall:

1 C Walker (Wells, M45) 39:46; 2 R Teasdale (Dors, M45) 40:29; 3 E Young 41:50

Women:

1 J Pate 47:03; 2 M Aldridge (Verwood, W45) 47:28; 3 S May (Bide, W50) 48:21

THE PODPLUS KENT SPRING HALF MARATHON, Charing, April 10

Andrew Aitken, son of long-time AW contributor Alastair, won the half-marathon in 76:37.

Overall:

1 A Aitken (SoC, M40) 76:37; 2 L Hardie (M40) 76:58; 3 A Pieris (Kent, M40) 79:29



Women:

1 G Robitu (W35) 1:43:56; 2 N Potter (Dover Roadrunners, W40) 1:44:37; 3 J Scott 1:47:12

THE PODPLUS KENT SPRING MARATHON, Charing, April 10

Lee Rogers (2:46:40) and Lina-Jean Delport (3:29:51) were the marathon winners.

Overall:

1 L Rogers (100MC, M40) 2:46:40; 2 S Thornhill (M45) 3:07:10; 3 J Taylor (M40) 3:08:08

Women:

1 L Delport (Ashf D, W45) 3:29:51; 2 E Stockley (Dover, W40) 3:31:13; 3 M Hjorth (NEJ, W55) 3:38:35

WALLSEND HARRIERS TERRY O’GARA MEMORIAL 5km, Wallsend, April 10

Sam Charlton, who won the four major under-17 cross-country titles in 2019, was a clear men’s winner in 15:00.

He was third in his final major junior race at the English National in February.

Danielle Hodgkinson was an even clearer winner of the women’s race in 16:17.

Overall:

1 S Charlton (Walls, U20) 15:00; 2 S Jackson (Sun, M35) 15:14; 3 L Taylor (Sun, M35) 15:33



U20: 2 P Smallcombe (J&H) 15:48; 3 R Durrant (NSP) 15:55

U17: 1 T Slane (Black B) 15:53



Women:

1 D Hodgkinson (Walls, W35) 16:17; 2 A Fuller (Els) 17:04; 3 A Sneddon (J&H) 17:18



W35: 2 A Dodd (J&H) 18:01

W50: 1 J Brown (Els) 20:00

W60: 1 C Page (Aln) 19:54; 2 A Kirtley (Gate) 22:20; 3 H Robinson (J&H) 22:24

U17: 1 H Waugh (NSP) 17:48; 2 I Bungay (Els) 17:53

WHITE HORSE HALF MARATHON, Grove, April 10

Overall:

1 J Bolton (W’stock, M45) 72:19; 2 A Herbert (Cher R&J) 73:46; 3 M Worringham (Read RR, M40) 74:18

M70: 1 M Chipping (B&W) 96:46

Women:

1 K Wright (Strat, W55) 85:28; 2 I Stubbs (Wit) 87:51; 3 L Glasson (Head) 88:14

W50: 1 K Allred (Eynsh) 88:33

