Results from Mo Farah’s farewell at Manchester plus Chester, the Clive Cookson Cup and Beckenham Relays

Road & MT

AJ BELL GREAT MANCHESTER RUN, May 21

Men (10km):

1 Eyob Faniel 28:27

2 Marc Scott 28:31

3 Stewart Mcsweyn 28:35

4 Jack Rayner 28:41

5 Reid Buchanan 28:44

6 Adam Nowicki 29:01

7 Omar Ahmed 29:03

8 Mo Farah 29:11

9 David Nilsson 29:12

10 Jonny Mellor 29:15

11 Victor Kiplangat 29:19

12 Calum Johnson 29:41

13 Linton Taylor 29:41

14 Gaku Hoshi 29:50

15 Jamie Crowe 30:11

16 Artur Olejarz 30:15

17 Lahsene Bouchikhi 30:19

18 Kadar Omar 30:22

19 Derek Hawkins 30:24

20 Victor Urquhart Smangs 30:26

Men: HM:

1 Michael Jensen 66:20

2 Simon Crawford 68:27

3 Thomas Charles 68:50

4 Harry Lupton 72:20

5 David Young 72:50

6 David Morris 74:45

7 Chris Jones 74:47

8 Paul Bannister 74:53

9 Paul Freary M55 75:13

10 Mark Ward 75:29

Women: HM:

1 Caroline Brenchley 78:44

2 Nichola Sheridan 81:52

3 Sophie Pyke 83:43

4 Jo Woodcock 85:10

5 Carolyn Capsey 85:52

6 Ana Gomez 86:31

7 Eabha Dempsey-Roberts 86:49

8 Sinead Taylor 87:09

9 Nicola Steel 87:10

10 Hettie Maylam 87:43

Women 10km:

1 Hellen Obiri 31:14

2 Peres Jepchirchir 31:59

3 Calli Thackery 32:51

4 Stephanie Twell 32:54

5 Rose Harvey 32:59

6 Julia Van Velthoven 33:25

7 Natasha Cockram 33:49

8 Sarah Lahti 33:51

9 Solange Jesus 34:09

10 Rachael Franklin 34:25

11 Lily Partridge 34:35

12 Rachel Hodgkinson 34:38

13 Jill Holterman 34:45

14 Monika Jackiewicz 35:11

15 Charlie Arnell 35:20

16 Chelsea Baker 35:39

17 Danielle Hodgkinson 35:46

18 Kirsty Longley 36:02

19 Hannah Robinson 36:07

20 Vicky Wright 36:17

ESSAR CHESTER HALF-MARATHON, MAY 21

Andrew Heyes was a clear winner in 65:52 from Olympic marathoner Scott Overall who ran 66:28 to be leading veteran.

Another marathon international Tracy Barlow was a clear women’s winner in 65:17.

Abigail Howarth and first W45 Kelly Edwards completed the top three.

The field was boosted numerically by the inclusion of an England-Wales masters international with M55 Lee Aherne (75:51), M65 David James – a 13:33.91 5000m performer 43 years ago (82:49) and W55 Sara Avery (85:49) standing out among the age group winners.

Men:

1 Andrew Heyes Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield SM 1:05:52

2 Scott Overall Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC M40 1:06:28

3 Ed Shepherd Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies SM 1:06:59

4 Ben Leaman Cambridge & Coleridge AC SM 1:09:05

5 Kristian Watson Mansfield Harriers M35 1:09:37

6 Joshua Teece Central Park Athletics M35 1:10:00

7 Marcus England Western Tempo M40 1:10:17

8 Anthony Woodward Notts AC M35 1:10:47

9 Ben Gamble Tipton Harriers M40 1:11:02

10 Ricky Challinor Buckley RC 1:12:26

11 Stuart Spencer Fitmums and Friends SM 1:12:39

12 Carl Jones Richmond & Zetland Harriers M45 1:12:50

13 Paul Tatler City of Stoke AC M40 1:13:16

14 Andrew Heppell Gosforth Harriers & AC M45 1:13:24

15 Owain Schiavone Cardiff Athletics M40 1:13:33

16 Jonathan Like Mynydd Du M35 1:13:36

17 James Mills Wrexham AAC M35 1:13:49

18 Ross Matthews Parc Bryn Bach Running Club M40 1:14:02

M50: John Clifford Darlington H & AC 1:16:13

M55: Lee Aherne Parc Bryn Bach Running Club 1:15:51

M60: Stuart Dunbar Saltaire Striders 1:19:23

M65: David James Les Croupiers 1:22:49

M70: Ged Ruffle Hart Road Runners 1:32:10

Women:

1 Tracy Barlow Thames Valley Harriers FV35 1:15:17

2 Abigail Howarth Vale Royal AC Senior Female (17-34) 1:19:39

3 Kelly Edwards Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club FV45 1:20:02

4 Lindsay Fisher West Cheshire Athletic Club FV35 1:20:15

5 Alison McEwing Erme Valley Harriers FV35 1:21:06

6 Emily Jemutai Cheruiyot Blackburn Harriers & AC FV40 1:21:26

7 Abbey van Dijk Derby Athletic Club FV35 1:21:58

8 Joanna Marsden Cheshire Dragons FV40 1:22:14

9 Annabel Granger Bristol and West AC FV50 1:22:20

10 Alison Thorn Erme Valley Harriers FV45 1:22:51

11 Sarah Semmens Long Eaton Running Club FV45 1:23:14

12 Sally Armitage Ilkley Harriers AC FV40 1:23:14

13 Victoria Ratcliffe Somer AC FV45 1:23:18

19 Sandra Chipper Lliswerry Runners FV50 1:25:25

20 Lauren Longhurst Mornington Chasers FV35 1:25:40

21 Sara Avery Cheshire Dragons FV55 1:25:49

W60: Fiona Usher Lincoln & District Runners 1:35:14

W65: Lynda Hembury Tring RC 1:35:04

CLIVE COOKSON 10km, May 21

Charlotte Penfold, the 2002 Commonwealth Games 800m finalist, kept her winning form going with a clear win in 34:45 which gave her three minutes advantage over W45s Stephanie Maclean Dann and Diane Foster.

James Anderson won the men’s race in 33:12.

Men:

1 James Anderson North Shields Polytechnic Club M40 33:12

2 Luke Hilliard Elswick Harriers 33:33

3 Thomas Sursham Wallsend Harriers & AC 33:43

4 Zak Kettle Tyne Bridge Harriers 34:06

5 Louis Head Heaton Harriers & AC 34:10

Women:

1 Charlotte Penfold North Shields Polytechnic Club W35 34:45

2 Stephanie Maclean Dann North Shields Polytechnic Club W45 37:59

3 Diane Foster Tynedale Harriers W45 2/28 38:13

BINFIELD 10km, Berkshire, May 21

Overall:

1 B Fowler (Brack) 33:32; 2 H Mayne 34:30; 3 G Thomas 34:55

M40: 1 O Griffin 35:19

Women:

1 N Gray (Read RR, W35) 39:27; 2 H Barnard 41:21; 3 R Cooper 42:11

WIZZ AIR HACKNEY HALF-MARATHON, London, May 21

Herne Hill’s Sam Branwell ran his best ever time of 67:56, but it will not feature on his Power of 10 profile as this event does not have a licence, Martin Duff reports.

The 23-year-old improved his personal best by 42 seconds to head James Bartram by nearly three minutes.

Kirsty Fraser also set a PB in the women’s section with 77:16

Overall:

1 S Bramwell (Herne H) 67:56; 2 J Bartram (THH) 70:44; 3 W Crudgington (T Bath) 71:05; 4 N Bester (SAF) 71:25; 5 O Hind (Kent) 71:35; 6 S Gardiner 71:53; 7 R Metcalf (Lon H) 72:01; 8 A Geddes (T Bath) 72:11; 9 B Goater (HW) 72:14; 10 H Fry (Best A) 72:05

M40: 1 M Stevens 72:52; 2 W De-Ath 73:17

M50: 1 J Forsyth 80:24

M60: 1 P Kelland (Lon H) 86:24

M65: 1 J Black (Eton M) 94:43

Women:

1 K Fraser (Preston) 77:16; 2 H Freeman 77:31; 3 G Bruinvels (AFD) 78:05; 4 S Winter (L City) 78:16; 5 B Briggs (CoH) 78:29; 6 R Woolfe (THH) 79:45; 7 A Culling (Best A) 81:26; 8 S Forbes-Smith (Tri Surrey) 82:53; 9 I Boddy 82:56; 10 A Walker (Best A) 83:01

W40: 1 C Bradley (Lon H) 85:20

W50: 1 S Lamb (VP&TH) 90:35

W60: 1 M Williamson (Leam) 91:04

W65: 1 J Barrow-Green (VP&TH) 1:55:27

HAMPTON COURT PALACE 10km, East Moseley, May 21

Overall:

1 O Garrod (Belg) 32:44; 2 M Cryer (M40) 35:19; 3 R Urquart 35:25

Women:

1 L Broughton (W35) 39:50; 2 A Freeman 40:24; 3 K Butler 40:57

STORT 10, Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire, May 21

Overall:

1 N Greenwood 52:49; 2 G Chapman (Royst, M40) 56:53; 3 S Sawyer (Witham) 57:16

Women:

1 J Stretton (S’field, W35) 59:09; 2 G Mason (Herts P), U17) 65:39; 3 C Wade 67:10

W55: 1 L Helm-Manley (Harl) 75:29

KNOWLE RUN 10km, Solihull, Warwickshire, May 21

Overall:

1 J Williams (S&SH) 32:05; 2 G Wainwright (K&D, M40) 32:42; 3 J Smith (U20) 34:01

Women:

1 K Leeson (K&D, W45) 42:51; 2 A O’Leary (S&SH) 44:51; 3 R Mills 45;07

THE GREAT WEST RUN HALF-MARATHON, Exeter, Devon, May 21

Alex Carter just shaved his best to win overall in 67:24.

Overall:

1 A Carter (T Bath) 67:24; 2 S Fox (Exe) 69:06; 3 B Neale (Tav) 69:19; 4 W Douglas (W Tempo) 72:39; 5 T Morton 73:27

M45: 1 I Tyson 75:43

M50: 1 A Mee (L Goat) 80:25

Women:

1 R Mee (SWRR) 81:21; 2 L Coad (SWRR) 83:54; 3 E Reed (W35) 84:47

W40: 1 A Jones 85:17

W45: 1 R Alterman 87:17

W55: 1 H Harbottle 1:42:47

HOGWEED 10km, inc Avon Championship, Yate, Avon, May 22

Overall:

1 O Beale (W’bury, M40) 33:54; 2 M Cant 34:30; 3 A Glover (W’bury, M45) 34:51

M50: 1 S Wood (Cleve) 35:49

M60: 1 A Price 40:06

M70: 1 N Langridge (Thorn) 45:22

TEAM: 1 Westbury 25; 2 B&W 42; 3 Southville 109

Avon Champs: Beale. M40: Beale. M45: Glover. M50: Wood. M60: Price. M70: Langridge

Women:

1 C Nicholas (Hogweed, W40) 38:22; 2 R Stowell (Bitt, W40) 40:13; 3 L Sanigar (Bitt, W40) 40:26

W50: 1 L Cronin (B&W) 45:27

TEAM: 1 Bitton 125; 2 Thornbury 201; 3 Bitton B 288

Avon Champs: Nicholas. W40: Nicholas. W50: Cronin

WEST END 8, Syston, Leicestershire, May 21

The Leicestershire Road Race league continued as Newham & Essex Beagles Frank Baddick relegated the winner of the previous race in the series to second, Martin Duff reports.

Baddick ran 41;19 for this rarely raced distance to head Matt Scarsbrook, who had run 70:16, two weeks earlier, in the Bosworth Half-marathon, by 13 seconds.

Emma Styles, 37, who set a PB 74:19 in the Big Half at Greenwich last year, won the women’s section in 47:29.

Overall:

1 F Baddick (NEB) 41:19; 2 M Scarsbrook (Badgers) 41:32; 3 W Clarke (Barrow) 42:50; 4 J Harrison 43:34; 5 S Allen (OWLS) 44:07; 6 A Adie (Desford) 44:13; 7 D Cox (W End) 44:23; 8 B Farah (OWLS) 44:30; 9 T Heaver (Wreake) 44:42; 10 P Featherstone (Wreake, M40) 44:46

M40: 2 S Green (OWLS) 45:42; 3 L O’Connor (Poplar) 46:25

M50: 1 D Masser (Hinck) 47:19; 2 R Whitelegg (Hinck) 49:40

M60: 1 B Benson (Hunc) 49:48

Women:

1 E Styles (Nun) 47:29; 2 J Mule (W End) 50:02; 3 K Dale (Poplar) 50:10; 4 A Lester (Barrow) 50:34; 5 S Horner (W End) 51:23; 6 L Jones (Wreake) 52:18

W50: 1 K Evans (R’hoggs) 57:07

W55: 1 N Nealon (Hunc) 56:47

U20: 1 J Rathod (Hunc) 45:37

CALDERDALE WAY RELAY, Halifax, May 21

Overall (6 stages in pairs, 10.55M-8.46M-4.8M-9.36M-7.55M-10.6M):

1 Calder V 6:15:11 (A Whittem/B Mounsey 74:57, S Hall/M Burton 59:35, E Peers/C Pickins 40:55, S Godsman/G Mulholland 73:55, J Williams/D Zinis 57:07, E Hyland/M Howard 68:42); 2 Barl 6:18:14; 3 Ross 6:20:20; 4 Stadium 6:39:27; 5 Slaith 6:52:55; 6 Holm 6:56:27; 7 Clay 7:04:29; 8 Sale 7:15:21; 9 Puds P 7:17:05; 10 Sale (mixed) 7:19:00

M40: Calder V 7:24:37

Mixed: 1 Sale 7:19:00 (R Dunn/T Gough 81:05, B Cordingley/L Barner 74:32, H Hughes/A Paget 58:40, K Hunt/C Donnelly 82:41, A Middlemast/L Cooke 72:29, M Spragg/S McCarron 79:33); 2 Wharf 7:31:52; 3 N Leeds FR 8:16:33

Women:

1 Holm 8:16:45 (F Whitworth/J Thomas 1:42:18, K Farquhar/S Cromwell 83:14, A McLean/S Coldwell 47:05, H Croft/G Durrans 94:53, A Smith/J Mullinger 76:12, H Standing/J Jones 93:03); 2 Barl 8:23:16; 3 Calder V (W40) 8:35:56; 4 Clay 9:23:24; 5 K&C 9:46:31; 6 Ross 9:52:13

WHEATHAMPSTEAD 10km, Hertfordshire, May 21

Overall:

1 J Davies (St Alb) 35:33; 2 M Nicholson 36:52; 3 M Jones (St Alb) 38:32

Women:

1 H Hann (St Alb, W35) 40:19; 2 L Fitzgerald (W35) 41:21; 3 F Weddell (St Alb) 41:23

GWR TOWPATH SERIES 10km, Bristol, Avon, May 19

Overall:

1 R Farley (Bitt) 34:16; 2 T Swinn (S’ville) 34:49; 3 A Watt (B&W) 35:01

M70: 1 S Ellis (Portis) 44:54

Women:

1 C McAleese (Vegan, W45) 39:38; 2 H Large (W’bury) 41:14; 3 N Monagahan (B&W, W35) 41:25

WESTONBIRT MULTI-TERRAIN 10km, Tetbury, Gloucestershire, May 18

Bristol & West’s Kate Reed won overall after a close battle with Rachel Felton, Martin Duff reports.

Two of the area’s top over-40 runners joined forces at the National Arboretum with Reed narrowly coming out on top, in 37:08

Now aged 40, the Olympian and many time international, returned to racing after three years out with a 36:18 women’s 10km victory at Yeovilton in April.

Overall:

1 K Reed (B&W, W40) 37:08; 2 R Felton (Stroud, W40) 37:17; 3 T Willoughby (B&W) 37:42

Women:

1 Reed 37:08; 2 Felton 37:17; 3 K Newcombe (Stroud, W35) 39:29

SCOTTS TRAVEL MIDWEEK LEAGUE Div 1, Chingford, May 17

This popular evening series got underway with Ben Hardman leading 18 runners inside 35 minutes, Martin Duff reports.

The Stevenage runner clocked 33:01, as Katie Harbon took the women’s race 36:24.

Overall:

1 B Hadman (NHRR) 33:01; 2 N Harris-Fry (Orion) 33:18; 3 M Waddington (Ware) 33:28; 4 R Barclay (Orion) 33:35; 5 B Birch (Gard CR, M40) 33:39; 6 J Pennell (St Alb) 33:49

M40: 2 M Cooper (St Alb) 34:01; 3 D Sunter (NHRR) 34:05

M45: 1 A Mynott (Ware) 34:40; 2 N Pask (NHRR) 34:57

TEAM: 1 St Albans 292; 2 Orion 396; 3 Ware 457

M40 TEAM: 1 NHRR 72; 2 Trent P 110; 3 Ware 119

Women:

1 K Harbon (NHRR) 36:24; 2 E Baverstock (Orion) nt; 3 K Woodward (Wat J, W35) nt

W45: 1 Z Oldfield (Orion) 40:06; 2 P Habbick (St Alb) nt

W50: 1 W Walsh (St Alb) 42:24

W55: 1 T Coote (Royst) 40:38; 2 V Shadbolt (Gard CR) nt; 2 R Barden (Garden CR) nt

W65: 1 K Allworthy (Orion) nt

TEAM: 1 Orion 120; 2 NHRR 177; 3 St Albans 190

W35 TEAM: 1 Orion 37; 2 NHRR 54; 3 St Albans 57

Overall

Senior TEAM: 1 Orion 516; 2 St Albans 482; 3 NHRR 655

Vets TEAM: 1 NHRR 126; 2 St Albans 191; 3 Orion 180

SCOTTS MIDWEEK LEAGUE Div 2 & 3, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, May 17

Alex Lepretre got the second flight league underway in this combined division 2 and 3 fixture of the league with a run-away victory in 30:17.

The second flight bettered the division one times among the men but, as the event was ARC licensed, the athletes’ times will not feature on their Power of 10 rankings, despite 16 men beating the 35-minute barrier.

Overall:

1 A Lepretre (Barn) 30:17; 2 J Bell (Wat J) 33:03; 3 S Pedley (B Stort) 33:10; 4 O Hill (Wat J) 33:20; 5 D Van Wyk (B Stort) 33:21; 6 A Edgeworth (Dacorom) 33:35; 7 S Fraser (FVS) 33:37; 8 J Yeates (Barn) 33:34; 9 A Patterson (FVS, M40) 33:47; 10 S Collom (Wat J) 33:50

M40: 2 P Cole (Edmon) 34:14; 3 S Jackson (FVS) 34:17

M50: 1 R Lowe (Harl) 34:46; 2 C Westcott (S&NH) 36:05; 3 S Townsend (Dac) 36:59; 4 R Thorpe (B Stort) 37:06; 5 F Ryan (Wat J) 37:15

M60: 1 P Hobson (Harl) 39:49; 2 P Bassa (Barn) 40:42

M70: 1 D Michael (Barn) 47:25

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Wat J 291; 2 FVS 370; 3 Barnet 392

M40 TEAM: 1 Wat J 54; 2 FVS 73; 3 Royston 125

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Harpenden 338; 2 Hitchin 403; 3 Stevenage St 505

M40 TEAM: 1 Hitchin 59; 2 Edmonton 73; 3 Harpenden 104

Women:

1 H Mussen ((Wat J, W45) 41:44; 2 J Edmonds (Royst) 41;47; 3 H Turner (Dac, W35) 41:53

W45: 2 C Lathwell (FVS) 42:03

W55: 1 K Murphy (Barn) 45:01; 2 J Hazirci (Edmon) 45:48

W60: 1 C Findlay (Dac) 46:51

W65: 1 S Roberts (Dac) 48;30

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Royston 155; 2 FVS 175; 3 Wat J 195

W35 TEAM: 1 FVS 22; 2 B Stortford 40; 3eq Barnet/Wat J 52

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 96; 2 Harpenden 189; 3 Hitchin 211

W35 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 23; 2 Harpenden 35; 3 Hitchin 38

Overall

Div 2 Senior: 1 Wat J 486; 2 FVS 545; 3 Royston 569

Vet TEAM: 1 FVS 95; 2 Wat J 105; 3 B Stortford 237

Div 3 Senior: 1 Harpenden 527; 2eq Dacorum/Hitchin 614

Vet TEAM: 1 Hitchin 97; 2 Harpenden 139; 3 Dacorum 207

CARMEN 5, Carrickmore, May 21

Overall (5M): 1 J Williamson (Derry TC) 25:14; 2 R Johnston 26:32; 3 P Mullan (Carmen R) 27:52



Women: 1 M Donnelly 30:38; 2 N McIntyre 31:03; 3 C McCourt 31:38

PATS 5km, Seskinore Forest, May 20

Overall: 1 P Barbour (Omagh, M35) 17:25; 2 L O’Doherty (Mid U, U15) 17:54; 3 D Young (Acorns, M50) 18:00



Women: 1 G Whitehouse (Keep Er Lit, W40) 20:43; 2 L Simpson (Acorns, W40) 21:44; 3 A Gillespie (Unatt, W40) 22:56

BECKENHAM RELAY, Kent, May 17

Kent AC, led off by Cameron Dockerill with the fastest split of the evening, relegated last year’s winners, Dulwich Runners, to second, Martin Duff reports.

Following a couple of sub-15-minute 5km runs under the lights in Battersea Park, Dockerill front ran 12:37, just a second slower than the best time from last year. That was set by Dulwich Runners’ anchor here, Edward Chuck who closed in his club in second with 12:45 this time.

The fastest women’s split came in the Mixed team category as Polly Low-MacRae, the former Polly Warrack, ran the middle leg for her Dulwich Runners threesome, with 15:04 which came after running two fastest legs in the Green Belt Relay a few days earlier.

Kent AC made it a men’s and women’s double as they retained the women only race title after former Aldershot runner Bryony Proctor gave them a solid start with a 15:19 effort – the fastest from the women’s teams.

Multi W55 record breaker Clare Elms followed before Elle Freeden closed them in with a two minute advantage over Kent B team. Kent had won the South of England cross-country bronze medallists in the same park earlier in the year.

Men (3×2.5M): 1 Kent 38:43 (C Dockerill 12:37, O Hind 13:02, R Sesemann 13:04); 2 Dulwich R 39:15 (M Bloor 13:04; 2 J Dazeley 13:26, E Chuck 12:45); 3 Tunbridge Wells 40:22 (L White 13:19, W Levett 13:50, A Reid 13:13); 4 Kent B 40:50; 5 Dulwich R B 41:12; 6 Blackheath & B 41:58

Fastest: 1 Dockerill 12:37; Chuck 12:45; Hind 13:02; Bloor/Sesemann 13:04; Reid 13:13

Mixed (3×2.5M): 1 Dulwich R 42:05 (A Wilson 13:31, P Lowe-McRae (W) 15:04, R Armstrong 13:30); 2 Tonbridge 43:20; 3 B&B 43:39

Women (3×2.5M): 1 Kent 47:26 (B Proctor (W35) 15:19, C Elms (W55) 15:57, E Freeden 16:16); 2 Kent B 50:01 (J Berg 16:26, A White 16:29, N Sabanci 17:06); 3 Tunbridge W 50:54 (A Farrall 17:12, C Gill 16:23, E Nash 17:19); 4 Kent C 52:06; 5 Dulw R 53:02; 6 Tonbridge 53:43

Fastest: Low-MacRae 15:04; Proctor (W35) 15:19; E Rayner (B&B) 15:32; P Pitcairn-Knowles (Ton Mx) 15:55; Elms (W55)/M Heslop (Ton Mx, W55) 15:57

119 teams finished

EMGP SILVERSTONE 10km, Northamptonshire, May 17

It was as you were for Alice Belcher as the eight-race popular evening series got underway and following her clean sweep of the Grand Prix last year began as she left off with yet another victory, Martin Duff reports.

Now with Rugby & Northampton after moving from Wellingborough, Blecher ran 36:54 a minute down on her best set in April.

Haydn Arnall also carried on where he left off last summer with a repeat men’s win with 31:23 nearly two minutes clear of the rest.

Overall:

1 H Arnall (R&N) 31:23; 2 N Bunting (P’boro &NV) 33:14; 3 J Chennell (Hatb)33:19; 4 C Webb (Higham) 33:31; 5 D Ball (R&N, M40) 33:54; 6 S Tuttle (Mil K) 33:56; 7 A Siggers (R&N, M40) 34:06; 8 J Wayland (W’boro, M45) 34:24; 9 A McDonnell (R&N) 34:34; 10 S Wilkinson (P’boro &NV) 34:36

M40: 3 B Merriman (R&N) 34:51

M45: 2 S Marks (R&N) 35:05

M50: 1 P Langer (Sphinx) 36:12; 2 C Bell (Northants Tri) 36:51

M55: 1 A Green (Northants Tri) 37:41

M60: 1 T Hughes (Leic C) 36:15; 2 B Whitehead (W’boro) 38:44

M65: 1 P Reynolds (Bucks & Stowe) 40:35

M70: 1 J Skelton (Mil K) 40:17; 2 M O’Donnell (Redway) 44:33; 3 S Khennas (R&N) 45:35

TEAM: 1 R&N 2:13:57; 2 Milton Keynes 2:21:53; 3 Wellingboro 2:23:08

M40 TEAM: 1 R&N 2:17:56; 2 W’boro 2:26:03; 3 Kettering 2:32:07

Women:

1 A Belcher (R&N) 36:52; 2 R Andrews (R&N) 37:20; 3 K Barnett (Dav) 38:14; 4 F Molossi-Murphy (W’boro) 39:12; 5 N Martin (W’boro) 39:41

W45: 1 Z Kemp (Human E) 40:44

W50: 1 E Garraway (Bed C) 40:30; 2 L Andrews (Kenil) 41:29

W55: 1 J Hanmer (Harb) 44:48

W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 45:09

W65: 1 N Haggart (Bed H) 45:11

TEAM (3 to score): 1 R&N 1:55:19; 2 W’boro 1:59:56; 2 North RR) 2:08:03

W35 TEAM: 1 North RR 2:08:03; 2 R&N 2:10:46; 3 Bucks & Stowe 2:11:567

Combined TEAM (M&W): 1 R&N 2:13:57; 2 Mil K 2:21:23; 3 W’boro 2:23:08

FELL

CADER IDRIS (WFRA championships counter), Dolgellau, May 20

Overall (10.5M/3000ft):

1 F Grant (Dark Pk) 86:31; 2 T Wood (Eryri) 88:21; 3 3 J Agnew (Mercia) 89:04; 4 G Roberts (Calder V) 89:35; 5 T Haynes (Eryri) 90:32; 6 C Green (Wells) 91:42; 7 L Parker (Stock H) 94:55; 8 J Gomes (Wrex, M40) 95:02; 9 S Edwards (Eryri) 95:08; 10 J Brearley-Ratcliffe 95:26; 11 O Perratt (Lud) 95:38; 12 I Oldfield (Wrex) 96:03; 13 S Willhoit (Mercia, W) 96:15; 14 O Jones (Bris, M40) 96:51; 15 S Lewis (M40) 98:31

M50: S Godsman (Calder V) 1:41:37

M60: R Owen (Eryri) 1:58:29

TEAM: 1 Eryri 4:34:01; 2 Dark Pk 4:55:51; 3 Wrex 4:57:33; 4 Calder V 5:01:32

Women:

1 Willhoit 96:15; 2 L Richardson (Eryri) 1:43:11; 3 K Entwistle (Bris) 1:44:41; 4 K Reynolds (Eryri) 1:50:12; 5 J Henderson (W40) 1:50:13; 6 F Price (Builth) 1:50:30; 7 R Probert Mynydd D, W50) 1:52:15; 8 S Richards (Eryri) 1:56:13; 9 J Lee (Eryri, W40) 1:57:55; 10 F Collett (Dark Pk) 1:58:44

W60: E Collins (Denbigh) 2:24:00

TEAM: 1 Eryri 5:29:36; 2 Mercia 5:48:05; 3 Mynydd D 6:21:29; 4 Dark Pk 6:28:15

GOATFELL (SHR championships counter), Brodick, May 20

Overall (8M/2866ft):

1 A Douglas (I’clyde) 74:43; 2 A Masson (C’thy) 76:27; 3 A Campbell (Cambus) 77:50; 4 D Dry (Shett) 78:21; 5 J Espie (Dees R) 78:38; 6 E Brown (Cors) 79:44; 7 H Pulham (Shett) 80:36; 8 R Simpson (Shett) 80:48; 9 F Thomaon (A’deen) 81:20; 10 M Wilkinson 81:52; 11 R Gardiner (Cors) 82:01; 12 T Callan (W’Lands CC) 83:28; 13 J Dunn (Cors) 84:23; 14 A Fallas (C’thy, M40) 84:49; 15 G Stewart (W’lands CC) 85:56

M50: K Richmond (Shett) 88:10

M60: C Donnelly (Cambus) 91:55

TEAM (provisional): 1 Shett 37; 2 C’thy 57; 3 W’lands CC 68; 4 Cambus 104:

Women:

1 H Page (C’thy) 91:05; 2 C Macdonald (Bella R) 93:26; 3 E Downs (W’lands CC) 94:15; 4 Z Clare (Shett) 97:19; 5 B Hanson (Moorf) 99:23; 6 E Foreman (W’lands CC) 99:47; 7 C Macphail (Shett) 1:40:47; 8 H Leigh (HHR) 1:41:15; 9 K Oakley (Ayr S) 1:42:17; 10 H Fallas (C’thy) 1:43:36

W50: A Mudge (C’thy) 1:43:57

W60: H Dean (Ochil) 2:02:11

TEAM: 1 W’lands CC 21; 2 C’thy 22; 3 Shett 37

STORTH STAMPEDE (English junior championships counter), nr Arnside, Cumbria, May 20

U19 (8.96km/277m):

1 S Bentham (Ilkley) 35:54; 2 W Walker (Clay) 37:05; 3 J Bowen (Amble) 37:46

U19 women:

1 S Rylance (Amble) 45:35; 2 M Preece (Tel) 47:12; 3 C Wilkinson (Horw) 51:43

U17 (5.07km/125m):

1 J Sanderson (Sett) 18:32; 2 T Hooper (Wharf) 18:48; 3 N Gallagher-Thompson (&C) 19:24

U17 women:

1 G Turner (P’stone FPR) 21:51; 2 R Gilldaley (Eden) 21:59; 3 I-M Wilson (Dark Pk) 22:24

U15 (4.8km/113m):

1 P Aron (Traff) 18:23; 2 J Ireland (Macc) 18:27; 3 A White (Traff) 18:31

U15 girls:

1 C McKee (Calder V) 19:38; 2 I Pastor (Warriors) 21:09; 3 P Boyle (Leven V) 21:33

U13 (3.42km/100m):

1 H Hopkinson (Ross) 14:02; 2 J Green (Amble) 14:08; 3 C Dobson (Ross) 14:08

U13 girls:

1 A Carr (Ross) 15:01; 2 M McGoldrick (Sett) 15:07; 3 K Crossland (Horw) 15:32

ROCKY, Leitrim, May 18

Overall (4.25M/1600ft):

1 T Crudginton (Newc, U20) 31:57; 2 A Crutchley 33:11; 3 J Mcatee (Mourne) 33:41; 4 J Scott (Mourne) 34:45; 5 J Millar (Mourne) 35:00; 6 E O’Kane (U20) 35:21; 7 J McKee (Mourne) 35:25; 8 M Harte (Newry, M45) 35:29

M50: W Cartmill (Newry) 39:04

M55: S Hoey (Jog Lisb) 39:18

M60: P Le Blanc (Newry) 40:45

M65: D McGreevy (Newc) 42:11

M70: P McGuckin 48:29

M75: I Taylor (BARF) 61:22

Women:

1 E Dickson (Newry) 39:20; 2 M Hell (N Belf) 40:31; 3 D Wilson (Drom, W50) 41:02; 4 S Mcintyre 43:28; 5 T Cumming (Willow) 43:37

W55: S Farnan (BARF) 47:34

W65: M Mackin (Drom) 49:43

U20: C Savage (Newc) 47:18

PARKS LIFE, BELPER, May 18

Overall (7km/210m):

1 M Bartram (C&C) 26:38; 2 S Flanagan (Leeds C) 27:45; 3 D Hawley (Long E, M40) 29:16; 4 A Young (Belpr, M40) 29:39; 5 S Harrison (Der R) 30:04; 6 L Beresford (Mat, M40) 30:08

M50: J Hunt (Dark Pk) 31:13

M60: S Edwards 35:46

M70: R Morgan (Belpr) 39:37

Women:

1 L Palmer-Blount (Sinf) 32:32; 2 C Williams (Sinf) 33:11; 3 A Rowell (Derw R) 34:44; 4 C Kenny (Derw R) 35:10

W40: J Smith (Long E) 36:01

W50: M Mason (Belpr) 36:26

W60: J Heithus (Sinf) 44:26

FAIRFIELD HORSESHOE (English championships counter), Ambleside, May 13

Overall (14.5km/914m):

1 G Cunliffe (Ross) 78:11; 2 W Cartwright (Mat) 78:16; 3 B Rothery (Ilkley) 78:21; 4 D Haworth (Mat) 79:02; 5 F Grant (Dark Pk) 79:32; 6 B Townshend (Kesw) 79:51; 7 T Lamont (Helm H) 80:50; 8 N Lawson (Dark Pk) 81:46; 9 M Lamb (Kesw) 81:52; 10 W Tighre (Bux) 81:55; 11 L Mccourt (Morp) 82:01; 12 E Vorden (Dark Pk) 83:00; 13 G Dale (Amble) 83:22; 14 B Houghton (Dark Pk) 83:37; 15 S Stead (Kesw) 84:09; 16 S Hebblethwaite (Kesw, M40) 84:27; 17 C Alborough (Dur F) 84:36; 18 S Holding (C’land F) 84:49; 19 R Jebb (Helm H, M45) 85:20; 20 M Atkinson (Kesw) 85:26

M50: G Mulholland (Calder V) 90:09

M60: D Prosser (Kesw) 97:07

M65: S Entwisle (Penn) 1:58:03

M70: M Moorhouse (Mat) 2:05:55

TEAM (provisional): 1 Dark Pk 39; 2 Kesw 46; 3 Helm H 106; 4 Mat 113; 5 Calder V 122; 6 Amble 165

Women:

1 P Williams (Dark Pk) 87:09; 2 N Jackson (Kesw) 93:01; 3 V Wilkinson (Bing, W40) 93:53; 4 S Taylor (Helm H, W40) 95:00; 5 E Cowper-Coles (Denb D) 95:57; 6 C Taylor (B Combe) 96:32; 7 A Fan (Amble) 97:10; 8 L Browne (B Co,be) 98:27; 9 C Lambert (M’bro) 1:42:43; 10 C Leather (Liv PS) 1:42:47; 11 A Whitaker (Harr) 1:44:06; 12 A Pearse (Steel) 1:44:16

W50: L Osborn (Amble) 1:45:57

W55: D Gowans (Tod) 1:58:15

W60: R Browne (Bowl) 1:58:53

W65: B Weight (Bing) 2:16:18

W70: W Dodds (Dallam) 2:23:03

TEAM: 1 B Combe 27; 2 Dark Pk 31; 3 Amble 44; 4 Kesw 52; 5 Bing 80; 6 Helm H 80

SLIEVE DONARD, Iniscarn Forest, May 13

Overall (5.5M/840m):

1 P Pruzina (P&B) 51:48; 2 A Tees (BARF, M40) 55:13; 3 J Steede (Glens, M40) 56:15; 4 A Hannna (Newc) 58:04; 5 J McAtee (Mourne) 58:07; 6 R Carson (Newc, M40) 59:24

M45: R Davison-Kernan (BARF) 63:04

M50: C Bailey (Mourne) 64:34

U20: P McDaid (Newc) 68:08

M55: P Grant (Newc) 71:05

M60: M Burotn (IMRA) 75:38

M65: D McGreevy (Newc) 77:10

M75: J Patterson (Newc) 81:34

Women:

1 D Wilson (Drom, W50) 65:55; 2 B Quinn (W45) 70:23; 3 A James (Carmen) 73:02); 4 R Howley (IMRA) 73:03

W55: A Perry (B’drain) 75:33

W60: P Shields (Murl) 87:06

