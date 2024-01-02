Fast times in Ribble Valley despite the wind, plus news of internationals running the Chevin Chase and an unofficial UK five miles best for Dewi Griffiths over the festive season

RIBBLE VALLEY 10km, December 31

In windy conditions, Marc Scott got the better of Emile Cairess by five seconds with a 28:47 win with a strong final kick.

World indoor 3000m medallist Scott had run 28:36 at Telford earlier in the month.

Cairess, who ran 2:08:07 in the TCS London Marathon last April, was competing for the first time since a 60:52 half-marathon in Copenhagen in mid September.

Well over 200 metres back, former world steeplechase finalist Zak Seddon won the battle for third ahead of Richard Allen and Jacob Cann in 29:40.

Jess Warner-Judd, a brilliant eighth in the World Championships 10,000m in 2023, won this event in 31:18 in 2022 but found the conditions tougher this time although her 32:42 still gave her a near 400m victory over Emily Kearney.

Kearney improved on her fourth spot in 2022 and also ran quicker with a 33:59 just ahead of Olivia Mason, who ran in Britain’s winning under-23 team in the European Cross-Country. Mason ran a PB of 34:00 though clocked 33:57 on chip time, two seconds faster than Kearney’s chip time which was identical to her gun time.

1 Marc Scott Richmond & Zetland H 28:47

2 Emile Cairess Leeds City 28:52

3 Zak Seddon Bracknell 29:40

4 Richard Allen Leeds City 29:43

5 Jacob Cann Newham &Amp; Essex B 29:45

6 Daniel Bebbington Blackburn h 29:48

7 Matt Ramsden Blackburn H 29:52

8 James Young Morpeth H 29:55

9 David Devine Liverpool H 29:58

10 Daniel Racle Altrincham 30:01

U20: 1 Jacob Deacon Salford H 30:07

M40: 1 Ben Fish Blackburn H 32:00

M45: 1 Gareth Raven East Cheshire H 33:33

M50: 1 Colin Walker Pudsey &Amp; Bramley 36:21

M55: 1 Daniel Bennett Rochdale H 35:40

M60: 1 Chris Upson Cambuslang H 36:51#

M70: 1 Stanley Owen Salford H 41:54; 2 Anthony Whitehouse Totley 42:01

Women:

1 Jess Warner-Judd Blackburn H 32:42

2 Emily Kearney Warriors Pentathlon 33:59

3 Olivia Mason Border H 34:00

4 Esme Davies Border H 34:02

5 Millie Mcknespiey Leeds City 34:32

6 Sally O’Gorman Stockport h 34:36

7 Rhianne Hughes Leeds City 34:40

8 Carla Davies Preston H W35 34:57

9 Jennifer Walsh Leeds City 35:03

10 Eve Pannone 35:16

U20: 1 Faye O’Hare Liverpool H 36:07

W40: 1 Rebecca Robinson Kendal 35:19

W50: 1 Sarah Louise Cumber Halifax H 40:39

W55: 1 Sara Avery Cheshire Dragons 40:55

W60: 1 Cathy Flitcroft Preston H 45:26

W65: 1 Erica Christie Cambuslang H 48:06

GLYNNEATH 5, West Glamorgan, December 26

Dewi Griffiths ran out a winner by almost three minutes but his 22:29 clocking is unlikely to be recognised as a British best for five miles as the event did not have appear to have a UK licence despite being a long standing event.

It had a licence last year, however, and ironically Griffiths’ listed PB is 25:18 from this race 15 years ago when he was just 17 years old.

The best five-mile times do not compare with the quickest 10kms but this does represent sub-4:30 miling for the clearly in-form 2:09 marathoner and represents just inside 28 minutes for 10km albeit 1.2 miles short.

According to Power of 10, there is less than 10 seconds covering the all-time top six over certified courses at the distance – Ian Hamer (22:35), Steve Binns (22:38), Dave Lewis (22:40), Rob Denmark (22:41), Richard Nerurkar (22:42), Steve Jones (22:43) and Andy Bristow (22:44) although quicker equivalents have been set over the slightly shorter 8km distance.

Overall: 1 D Griffiths (Swan) 22:29; 2 M Roderick (Tri0Hard) 25:27; 3 M Harvey 25:40; 4 A Brown (Merthyr Tri) 26:58

Women: 1 F Williams (Port T) 29:32; 2 S Howard (Port T) 32:42; 3 L Williams (Neath) 33:51

CHEVIN CHASE, Guiseley, December 26

Joe Hudson, who ran a 13:54.14 indoor 5000m PB earlier in the month in the USA, transferred his form to the trails with a course record of 37:10 in this traditional and long-established seasonal off-road race.

In second place was French triathlete Vincent Luis. The two-time world champion, who won an Olympic medal in the triathlon relay in 2021, is the boyfriend of British Olympic triathlon relay winner Georgia Taylor-Brown.

Lucy Williamson won the women’s race in 46:23 which saw the leading quartet separated by around a minute.

Overall: 1 J Hudson K&C 37:10; 2 V Luis FRA 38:40; 3 D Coy 38:43; 4 N Edmondson Ilkley 38:53; 5 F Roden Abbey R 39:10; 6 G Rush Leeds M40 39:46

Women: 1 L Williamson Mynydd Du Mountain R 46:23; 2 V Sewell Knavesmire 46:47; 3 R Flaherty Bingley H 47:00; 4 Y Small Bingley H 47:25

ST ALBANS NYE 10km, December 31

Jonathan Janes won the men’s race by over two minutes in 33:00.

Overall: 1 J Janes 33:00; 2 N Pollard 35:22; 3 C Winfield 35:24

Women: 1 T Gray 39:18; 2 F Weddell 40:51; 3 L Hicks 42:32

BUNTINGFORD 10, Including BRITISH MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Hertfordshire, December 30

While Alex Milne took the overall race, it was second placed Jack Nixon who won the British Masters title, on a day when most awards went to local runners, Martin Duff reports.

Milne had a comfortable enough margin of half-a-minute when winning in 52:32 in the race based out of Freeman College. It was his first outing over the distance in more than six years although the Hercules Wimbledon runner had a 67:53 half-marathon time this year after running a 2:16:30 PB in London.

For Nixon, his 53:03 rounded off a successful year which had seen M35 titles in both British and European Masters championships.

Duncan Woolmer, in fifth spot overall, was the top M40 home, in 54:52 to annex the BMAF title, while David Lipscomb’s 56:09 took the M45 gold.

Kevin Sambridge was the top M50 to finish, in 58:18 but as he was not entered for the masters championship, that top medal went to second placed Ty Farrer in 58:52.

One of the runners who travelled the furthest to take part in his first British Masters event was 1987 European Junior 5000m champion, Simon Mugglestone, who ran 13:43.82 when taking the British title that year. The former Westbury international still holds the British under-20 road 5km best at 13:54.

Here, Mugglestone’s 59:40 was his first recorded outing over the 10-mile distance since a 47:41 outing over 10 miles at Twickenham in 1991 and a 49:03 when winning at Maidenhead in 1993.

Further up the age groups, top M65 Jonathan Haynes headed all of the over-60 runners with his 65:16 which took him to fourth on the rankings for 2023.

Victoria Knight won the overall women’s race, in 58:27 but, as the 47-year-old was not entered in the masters’ championship, the title went to second placed Clare Thurgood, whose 61:11 PB took the W35 gold.

For Knight, it was her first outing over the 10-mile distance since 2016 when the Cambridge & Coleridge runner set her best time of 56:48 to top the W40 rankings for the year.

Jenny Armson placed fourth in the open race to take the British Masters W40 gold, in 64:09, as Hannah Turner was next home for the W45 title in a PB 65:24.

The women’s over-50 category had good depth but Penny Habbick was a comfortable winner after posting a PB 65:58 to be first home but, as she too was not entered for the masters’ title, the award went to second placed Clare Hayes in 69:15.

There was little competitive action in the W55 class, as Susan Dixon had things very much here own way when winning in 71:25, but Cath Henery was much quicker when taking the W60 title with 74:20. 2023 top ranked Lynda Hembury was quicker than both of them in winning W65 gold with 73:13, albeit more than three minutes down on her best for the year.

Perhaps the most well-known women’s winner was W70 Yuko Gordon, who ran for Hong Kong in the 1984 Olympic Marathon. Here the British 10-mile record holder, with 74:07, found 78:06 enough for another top medal.

Overall: 1 A Milne (HW) 52:32; 2 J Nixon (St Ed, M35) 53:02; 3 B Short (Craw, M35) 54:04; 4 J Hurrell (Lon H, M35) 54:14; 5 D Woolmer (Walt, M40) 54:52; 6 M Roberts (NHRR) 55:15; 7 D Lipscombe (E&E, M45) 56:09; 8 B Corleys (B’field, M45) 56:25; 9 M Amos (Hunts, M40) 56:52; 10 A Campana (Tring, M35) 56:54

M40: 3 L Marshall (Newark) 57:13; 4 J Kraner (Walt) 57:17; 5 L Jackson 58:02

M45: 3 P Brennan (Trent P) 57:10; 4 S Prosser (Herts P) 57:22; 5 D Haylett 57:42; 6 D Beasley (B Stort) 57:47; 7 M Sayers (NHRR) 58:39; 8 B Glasgow (Orion) 59:00; 9 N Pask (NHRR) 59:29; 10 D Harris-Cherguit (FVS) 59:46

M50: 1 K Sambridge (Ware) 58:18; 2 T Farrer (Hunts) 58:52; 3 A Brown (Grange F&D) 59:00; 4 S Aiken (Trent P) 59:11; 5 S Mann (Norw) 60:30; 6 R Thorpe (B Stort) 61:16

M55: 1 S Mugglestone (Bide) 59:40; 2 P Harvey (Gard CR) 60:55; 3 C Dyce (Saffron) 60:59; 4 D Lane (Lon H) 61:27; 5 P Chubb (S’field) 64:35; 6 S Read (Grange F&D) 64:37

M60: 1 D Esposito (Mid M) 65:49; 2 B Bassa (Barn) 68:16; 3 M O’Sullivan (Trent P) 68:44

M65: 1 J Haynes (B Stort) 65:16; 2 D Gill (Warr) 66:44; 3 B Jones (Royst) 71:49

M70: 1 D McLean (Sphinx) 70:06; 2 J Lockspeiser (Serp) 76:37; 3 P Kennedy (Lewes) 77:01

M75: 1 C Taylor (Trent P) 80:50; 2 R Bloom (Herts P) 82:29

BMAF Champs

M35: 1 Nixon 53:02. M40: 1 Woolmer 54:52. M45: 1 Lipscombe 56:09. M50: 1 Sambridge 58:18. M55: 1 Mugglestone 59:40. M60: 1 Esposito 65:49. M65: 1 Haynes 65:16. M70: 1 McLean 70:06. M75: 1 Taylor 80:50

Hertfordshire Vets Champs:

M40: 1 Prosser 57:22. M50: 1 Sambridge 58:18. M60: 1 Bassa 68:16. M70: 1 Taylor 80:50

Women: 1 V Knight (C&C, W45) 58:27; 2 C Thurgood (C&C, W35) 61:11; 3 L Barnes 64:07; 4 J Armson (QPH, W40) 64:09; 5 H Turner (Dac, W45) 65:24; 6 K Godof (Olney, W45) 65:49; 7 P Habbick (St Alb, W50) 65:58; 8 K Spring (Thurr, W45) 66:41

W40: 2 B Thompson (Morn) 69:07

W45: 5 N Pitman (NHRR) 68:28; 6 H Pool (Read) 70:04; 7 R Arnott (NHRR) 70:08

W50: 2 C Hayes (Grange F&D) 69:15; 3 V Carter (TVH) 69:25; 4 H McIlvenna (Grange F&D) 69:50; 5 A McKeown (NHRR) 70:21; 6 K Mack (T Zone) 70:44; 7 J Lund (Grange F&D) 71:37; 8 A Trauttmansdorff (Lought) 71:44; 9 V Simpson (B Stort) 72:01; 10 M Jesson (Corby) 72:04

W55: 1 S Dixon (Camb H) 71:25; 2 L Heal 76:14

W60: 1 C Henery (Norw) 74:20; 2 C Kluth (Hedge E) 78:18; 3 C Thrussell (NHRR) 78:21; 4 C Findlay (Dac) 78:21; 5 D Potter 82:56

W65: 1 L Hembury (Tring) 73:13; 2 J Kidd (Kenil) 73:53; 3 P Wilson (Ware) 82:22; 4 A Riddell (Serp) 82:24; 5 J Freeman (Norf G) 85:03

W70: 1 Y Gordon (FVS) 78:06; 2 D Wooller (Col H) 86:09; 3 A Henson (Gard CR) 92:22; 4 B Ockendon (I&I) 92:49

BMAF Champs

W35: 1 Thurgood 61:11. W40: 1 Armson 64:09. W45: 1 Turner 65:24. W50: 1 Hayes 69:15. W55: 1 Dixon 71:25. W60: 1 Henery 74:20. W65: 1Hembury 73:13. W70: 1 Gordon 78:06

Hertfordshire Vets Champs:

W40: 1 Turner 65:24. W50: 1 Habbick 65:58. W60: 1 Thrussell 78:21. W70: 1 Gordon 78:06

SERPENTINE NYD 10km, January 1

Seyfu Jamaal, who broke 14 minutes for the first time this summer at 5000m, won by over two minutes in 29:40.

Kader Seyed worked his way into second ahead of former CAU Inter-Counties 5000m winner Adrian Mussett who was third 25 years after he had won the Witham Boxing Day 5.

Now a M50, Mussett took the third place award which allowed the over 50 prize to go to multiple BMAF champion Andy Leach a few days before his 60th birthday.

Olivia Forrest, who, after winning in November at Liverpool, then in December (when she turned 15) won the English Schools Cup Final, an Essex League, then ran parkruns on December 23 (setting a parkrun PB of 17:08) and Christmas Day (17:28) before winning a five-mile multi-terrain race outright on December 28 and the Serpentine 5km the following day before a well-earned three day rest before her first ever 10km.

Melissah Gibson was a clear second. Gibson had remarkably ran 15 sub-three hour marathons in 2023 including a PB 2:40:40 and the Comrades 87km and she ran two marathons in December including a near PB at Pisa just two weeks before this race.

The course in Hyde Park had to be changed in the last week due to an accident on the Serpentine Bridge which caused the masonry above the north side tunnel to fall into the tunnel entrance leaving the original route unpassable and dangerous.

Men: 1 S Jamaal 29:40; 2 K Seyed 31:54; 3 A Mussett M50 32:20

M55: 1 A Leach 35:14

M60: 1 C Lydon 39:18

Women: 1 O Forrest U15 35:59; 2 M Gibson 36:22; 3 C Hyde 38:31

W45: J Skinner 40:06

CHARD FLYER 10km, Devon, January 1

Overall: 1 A Coombs (Wells) 34:40; 2 W Pannell (Salis) 35:18; 3 M Lusby (Wells) 35:21

Women: 1 G Pearson (Run T, W45) 40:13; 2 R Collins (Chard, W35) 44:24; 3 A Phillips (W35) 47:06

BOXHILL KNACKER CRACKER MT, Dorking, Surrey, January 1

Steve Winder retained his title but, just as in 2023 the organisers said that “an organisational error meant that the tow race leaders added extra distance.”

Overall (approx. tough 12km): 1 S Winder (E&E, M50) 48:03; 2 M Leyshon (Rane, M40) 48:20; 3 D Evans (DMV) 48:33

Women: 1 K Lysons (Clap) 58:20; 2 L Browning (Newport, W40) 59:00; 3 E Andrews (Clap) 61:07

HANGOVER 5 MT, Worthing, West Sussex, January 1

Graham Russ, one of Aldershot budding young athletes, from 25 years ago, won by more than a minute on the climb up to the ancient Cissbury Ring and back.

Overall (5M, 180m approx): 1 G Russ (Steyn) 31:53; 2 G Mitchell (Saints) 33:02; 3 T Brown (Henfield) 33:11

Women: 1 L Bourne (Hove) 36:24; 2 C Reading (Chich R) 38:20; 3 G Moffatt (P’slade) 37:27

NEW YEAR HANGOVER RACE, Wirksworth Moor, Derbyshire, January 1

Overall (4.5M): 1 C Jeffrey (D Peak, M50) 26:45; 2 M Lay (Long E, M50) 26:46; 3 E James (Mat, M40) 26:55

M60: 1 G Lowry (Amber V) 30:21

Women: 1 T Greenway (W50) 31:26; 2 L Riddell (Mat) 31:30; 3 S Sutton (Sinfin, W40) 33:04

PENSHURST VILLAGE CROSS-COUNTRY RUN 2023, Kent, December 31

James Kingston rounded off a successful year over the country with another victory and did so over Tonbridge club mate James Taylor, in a low-key event, Martin Duff reports.

The 20-year-old South of England and English National champion, who also placed 21st in the European under-23 championships, entered the new year after a 200m victory over his team mate, as Alexander Jeffreys was a close third.

Overall: 1 J Kingston (Ton) 29:22; 2 J Taylor (Ton) 30:08; 3 A Jeffreys (Tun W) 30:11; 4 M Mellor (Tun W) 30;29; 5 M Bridge (Ton, U18) 31:09; 6 E Steel (Tun W, M40) 31:28; 7 G McIntosh (Wadhurst, M40) 31:41; 8 A Hurrell (Clap) 31:52

Women: 1 A Ellis (Hails, W40) 32:36; 2 E Etheridge (Guern) 37:16; 3 E Roper (W40) 37:38

ELY NEW YEAR’S EVE 10km, Cambridgeshire, December 31

It was a case of ‘as you were’ at the front on the men’s race as Alex Molloy again headed Chris Darling to the line.

However, both of them were about 20 seconds slower than in 2022 as Melloy beat his Cambridge & Coleridge club mate by seven seconds in 31:54.

Overall: 1 A Melloy (C&C) 31:54; 2 C Darling (C&C) 32:01; 3 S Baldwin (C&C) 32:59; 4 S Smith (C&C, M45) 33:01; 5 T Henson (St Ed) 33:04; 6 D Hudson (Hunts, M40) 33:09; 7 C Shand (St Ed) 33:44; 8 F Krylander (C&C) 33:50; 9 C Standforth (Ryst) 34:17; 10 D Lewis (P&NV, M45) 35:06

M40: 2 S Robinson 35:10

M45: 3 K Brawn (P’boro &NV) 35:18; 4 D Beazley (B Stort) 35:58

M50: 1 R Lowe (Harl) 36:47

Women: 1 L Drummond &C&C) 39:25; 2 K O’Neill (March, W35) 39:36; 3 G Bridges (Ely) 39:39

W40: 1 A Stewart (Hunts) 40:18

W45: 1 K Sharman (Higham) 39:55

W65: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 49:08

END OF YEAR 10, Staplehurst, Kent, December 31

Overall: 1 J Lane (M&M, M45) 58:41; 2 D Horsman 61:09; 3 T Webb (Kent, M50) 61:23

M70: 1 M Davies 75:33

Women: 1 A Karlsson (Tun W) 66:11; 2 L Leakey (Hails, W35) 70:22; 3 R Howard (Quakers, W35) 72:28

MARHAM FLYERS NEW YEAR’S EVE 10km, Norfolk, December 31

Overall: 1 J Orrell (Hunts) 33:08; 2 R Simmonds (Ryst) 34:44; 3 S Mead (Hunts, M50) 34:49

M45: 1 S Killen (3 Counties) 35:50

M60: 1 N Kenny (Ryst) 39:32

Women: 1 E Grubb (Norw) 36:31; 2 L Finch (Bure) 37:40; 3 A Beck (Bure, W40) 38:26; 4 D Robinson (Ryst) 38:37; 5 A Southam (Ryst) 38:52; 6 L McDonnell (Wym, W45) 39:17

W50: 1 L Robbins (Ryst) 44:02

W65: 1 A Ellen (Norf G) 51:41

PLAIN CRAZY, Warminster, Wiltshire, December 30

Former Commonwealth Games marathon ninth placer, in 2010, Holly Rush put her more recent mountain experience to good use by placing sixth overall, Martin Duff reports.

Listed on Power of Ten as Holly Stables, the former Team Bath runner has also represented Britain in the European marathon championships and World Mountain Running championships.

Overall (12.5M tough MT): 1 J Bewley (Win, M40) 82:51; 2 J Reid (W’minster, M40) 86:13; 3 R Heyes (Devizes) 87:12

Women: 1 H Rush (Avon VR, W45) 89:59; 2 L Richens (W’bury, W40) 95:40; 3 A Patrickson (Salis, W40) 1:42:09

CAMBRIDGE HARRIERS 7.5M XC, December 30

Overall: 1 B Babaker (Camb H) 45:41; 2 J MacDonald (Camb H, M40) 46:03; 3 O Buck (Camb H, U17) 46:40; 4 A Vosper (Camb H, U20) 48:40; 5 M Brierley (Dartf, U20) 48:53; 6 D Worden (Camb H, M35) 50:44; 7 J Greenwood (Central P, U17) 51:04; 8 R Burford (Dartf, M50) 52:10; 9 D Hope (Camb H, M40) 52:20; 10 J Arnold (Central Park Athletic) 52:55



M45: 1 S Thompson (Camb H) 54:47; 2 M Tynan (Greenwich Tritons) 56:05.

M50: 2 P Dawes (Dartf) 59:41; 3 S Jarvis (Dartf RR) 59:48.

M60: 1 T Durey (Central P) 58:09; 2 M Leat (Camb H) 58:13

M75: 1 V Thomas (Greenwich Tritons) 87:16; 2 P Hadley (Camb H) 87:23

Women: 1 M Kane (Petts) 56:23; 2 N Bygrave (G’way) 62:19; 3 V Buck (Kent, W45) 62:31; 4 D Lester (Camb H, U15) 62:39; 5 S Haffenden (Petts, W50) 63:11; 6 L McCarthy (Green Tri, W50) 63:28



W40: 1 S Price (Dartf) 64:29

W45: 2 S Kyle (Central P) 64:40

W50: 3 E Navarri (Greenwich Tritons) 66:09

W55: 1 C Bond (Camb H) 68:10

W70: 1 M MacDonald (Camb H) 85:51

ILFORD AC 10, Hainault Forest, December 30



Overall: 1 M Muir (Ilf, M45) 65:17; 2 J Adler (Ilf) 66:36; 3 S Philcox (Ilf, M55) 70:42



M40: 1 S Parris (Ilf) 72:04

M50: 1 D Holeyman (Ilf) 71:55

M60: 1 T Pamphilon 75:33

Women: 1 P Bedford (Camino Ultra, W40) 81:53; 2 B Evans (E Lon, W55) 84:07; 3 C Wagh-Cameron (Eton M, W40) 84:51



W45: 1 C Koon (E Lon) 88:15

W60: 1 A Dunne (E Lon) 1:52:21

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, London Hyde Park, December 29



In what was at least her 92nd competition of 2023 according to Power of 10, National under-15 3000m champion Olivia Forrest won from fellow under-15 Tara Ferguson in 16:57. Under-17 Fleur East was third.

Morgan Roberts won the men’s race in 15:18 narrowly ahead of world 40 mile track best record setter Ollie Garrod.

Pick of the master competitors was former South of England masters champion Carole Coulon who was fifth overall and first W45 in a PB 17:44.

AW master athlete of the year Sue McDonald was only second W55 to fellow South London Harrier Ruth Hutton but her performances over the year won her the overall age-graded competition for 2023.

Overall: 1 M Roberts (Herne H) 15:18; 2 O Garrod (Belg) 15:24; 3 T Mackay (Fulham) 15:43



M50: 1 S Coombes (Herne H) 16:27; 2 D Gillett (S Lon) 17:15.

M55: 1 N Reissland (S Lon) 17:49.

M60: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 18:41; 2 A Green (Northants Tri) 18:45

M70: 1 M Forder (Wimb W) 21:02

M80: 1 T Rea (H’field) 27:05.

U17: 1 R Gayer (SB) 15:53; 2 M Sanderson (B Beagles) 16:02.

U15: 1 H Stockill (WG&EL) 16:11

Women: 1 O Forrest (B Beagles, U15) 16:57; 2 T Ferguson (WSEH, U15) 17:27; 3 F East (Ports, U17) 17:35



W35: 1 M Gibson (Eal E) 17:57

W45: 1 C Coulon (B&B) 17:44.

W55: 1 R Hutton (S Lon) 20:11; 2 S McDonald (S Lon) 20:59; 3 A Smith 21:16.

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 21:27; 2 P Wilkins (S Lon) 23:38; 3 C Helder (Wimb W) 23:46; 4 A Davidson (DMV) 23:53

W70: 1 N Stanford (Serp) 27:07. U15: 3 B Davies (WG&EL) 18:52

REVESBY XMAS 5 / 10, Revesby, December 28



Olivia Forrest won this overall event.

Overall (5M): 1 O Forrest (B Beagles, U15W) 35:18; 2 D Nattrass (Lincs S&C) 36:18; 3 C Seaton 37:53



Women: 1 Forrest 35:18; 2 A Warner 44:29; 3 L Spalding (W40) 47:15



Overall (10M): 1 L Mullen (Skegness & District, M35) 62:00; 2 I Bailey (M45) 66:08; 3 T Hansen (Unatt, M35) 68:42



Women: 1 A Penrose 85:49; 2 A Wild (W50) 97:50; 3 B Burton (W45) 99:57

OXSPRING AMBLE REVENGE 13km, Oxspring, December 28



Overall: 1 T Fryers (P’stone) 55:51; 2 M Noble (H&R) 56:20; 3 E Cowper-Coles (Denby Dale AC, W) 57:34



Women: 1 Cowper-Coles 57:34; 2 S Thorne (Steel) 62:12; 3 C Brock (Steel, W35) 62:41

HEREFORD COURIERS CHRISTMAS 10km, Hereford, December 28



Overall: 1 F O’Murchu (B&H, U20) 31:35; 2 D Bodman (Parc BB) 33:12; 3 E Apperley (Croft A) 33:46



M60: 1 T Marshall (Chep) 37:21



Women: 1 A Birch (Kent) 36:23; 2 A Carter (Here C) 41:39; 3 N Morgan (Chep, W55) 42:20

AYRODYNAMIC TURKEY TROT, Ayr, December 27

Overall: 1 G Yates (I’clyde) 32:17; 2 G Templeton (Bella H) 32:30; 3 J Downey (Kil’k) 32:38; 4 A Campbell (Cambus) 32:42; 5 W Ewens (Ayr S) 32:57; 6 E Bell (S’clyde U) 33:29; 7 R McGavock 33:32; 8 F Armstrong (Bella H) 33:38; 9 C Ferguson (Kil’k) 34:47

M40: P Murphy (Hsh) 35:36

M60: C Upson (Cambus) 39:00

Women: 1 E Creasey (Giff N) 37:56; 2 Katie Broadfoot 43:40; 3 S Paterson (Edin) 44:32

AYLESBURY BOXING DAY 5km, Aylesbury, December 26



Overall: 1 K Lindars (VoA) 15:58; 2 M Dicks (Mil K) 16:06; 3 T Halling (B&W) 16:21



Women: 1 A Wright (Sale) 17:48; 2 A Jubb (St Alb, U20) 18:59; 3 T Gray (Dac, U17) 19:03

CHRIS CARTER BOXING DAY RACE, Brighton, East Sussex, December 26

The 91st running of the event was re-named after Brighton and Hove’s long-term servant and former UK 800m and 880 yards record-holder, Chris Carter who organised the race for many years.

Overall (4.2M): 1 L Taub (B&H) 24:52; 2 D Stent (Vegan) 24:53; 3 J Ashley (Phoe, M45) 25:06

M60: 1 J Thompson (Arena) 25:57

Women: 1 S Packham (B&H, W40) 28:11; 2 A Culshaw (Phoe, W50) 30:57; 3 E Tilly 32:11

Walk Overall (4.2M):

1 M George Hove, M55) 42:25; 2 D Kemp (Arena, M65) 43:35; 3 J Lennon (Steyning, W65) 45:31

JERSEY BOXING DAY 10km, St Helier, December 26



Overall: 1 J Saunders 32:49; 2 B Andrews-Callec (Jer, U17) 33:10; 3 J Brien (Jer) 33:31



Women: 1 C Frazier (Jer) 41:15; 2 R Adamson (Jer) 43:08; 3 L Powell 47:00

QUEEN’S HEAD CANTER, Belper, Derbyshire, December 27

Overall (undulating out and back 5km): 1 L Beresford (Mat, M40) 17:05; 2 N Baker (N Der, M40) 17:58; 3 S Anderson (Eton M) 18:01

Women: 1 K Meeson (Traff) 19:55; 2 J Reed 20:55; 3 K Ramsey (Charn, W55) 21:32

U13: 1 J Lenton (Heanor) 21:51

BOXING DAY MT RUN 3.5, Hindhead, Surrey, December 26

In his first race in the UK since 2020 Chris Phillips-Hart won by over a minute over the ups and downs of the Devils Punchbowl, Martin Duff reports.

Over in the USA, the Serpentine runner had a 30:37 10km outing before a 2:21:20 for 11th in November’s Philadelphia Marathon.

Overall (3.5M): 1 C Phillips-Hart (Serp) 20:35; 2 D Titcomb (Harrow) 21:44; 3 A Zavala 22:34

Women: 1 K Scott (M’night) 27:18; 2 C Livingston 27:32; 3 L Wagstaff (Chiswick) 27:44

CLEVEDON BOXING DAY 4, Somerset, December 26

Kurt Taylor found the conditions much more favourable than those during the previous year’s race and bettered Bristol & West team mate, Jack Miller’s time then by more than a minute in 18:39, Martin Duff reports.

In perfect running conditions with only a slight breeze, the 2022 Midland cross-country bronze medallist took a narrow win over Miller in 18:43 as Ellie Wallace won the women’s section.

Third in the Home Countries International 5km back in August where she ran 15:59, Wallace ran in 20:32 for victory by over two-and-a-half minutes.

The 2022 winner Claire Hammett had to be satisfied with this spot behind top veteran Caroline Nicholas.

Overall: 1 K Taylor (B&W) 18:39; 2 J Miller (B&W) 18:43; 3 F McGrath (B&W) 19:02; 4 C Williams (Newp) 19:24; 5 A Hocking (N Som) 19:30; 6 A Chambers (M40) 19:42; 7 B Robinson (B&W) 19:43; 8 J Gentry (N Som) 19:53; 9 L Prior (AFD) 20:05; 10 C Williams (Newp) 20:09

M40: 2 A Jenkin (Bide) 20:11

M50: 1 M Nurminen 23:02

M60: 1 S Burgess (Avon VR) 24:01

M70: 1 T Hutchison (T Bath) 27:40

M80: 1 B Gillitt 35:29

Women: 1 E Wallace (N Som) 20:32; 2 C Nicholas (W40) 23:06; 3 C Hammett (THH) 23:07

W45: 1 J Sanzo (B&W) 24:29

W55: 1 N Morgan Chep) 25:59

W60: 1 R Vincent (Weston) 30:16

W70: 1 J Orme (Portis) 30:57; 2 A Dockery (W’bury) 31:57

RUNNERS NEXT THE SEA 6-MILE BEACH RUN, Holkham, Norfolk, December 26

Overall (on sand): 1 N Adams (NNBR, M45) 32:41; 2 T Barnford 34:07; 3 T Anderson (P’boro &NV) 36:16

M60: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 38:59

Women: 1 A Ely (Wym, W45) 39:10; 2 O Walwyn (Norw, W40) 41:32; 3 C Brown (Wym, W60) 42:21

SALTWOOD RUN MT 5km, Hythe, Kent, December 26

Overall (tough & muddy): 1 A Welch 17:13; 2 P Hogben (Cant) 17:19; 3 J Bruce (Folk, U20) 17:48

U15: 1 J Foster (Inv EK) 19:27

Women: 1 A Seager (S Kent) 19:54; 2 A Goodhand (Inv EK, U20) 20:00; 3 A Chappell (Ashf, U15) 20:35

STAR & GARTER BOXING DAY RUN 5km, Stockport, Greater Manchester, December 26

Freya Murdoch, 16, took the women’s race in 18:00.

Overall: 1 Z Rose (Stock) 16:24; 2 M Fryer (Helsby) 16:33; 3 S Warburton (Salf, M45) 16:40

M50: 1 S Humphries (Stock) 17:52

Women: 1 F Murdoch (Stock, U17) 18:00; 2 B Brennan (Bramhall, W45) 19:34; 3 R Johnson (W35) 19:36

W40: 1 E Finney (Sale) 19:42

W50: 1 S Brown (Stock) 20:57; 2 S Thomas (Stock) 21;59

W55: 1 K Doyle (Stock) 23:12

W65: 1 H Todd (Stock) 26:16

HILLINGDON AC CHRISTMAS MORNING RUN, Ruislip, Middlesex, December 25

Despite getting beaten last year by James Laing, Robert Thompson bounced back to take his ninth victory in this, the 56th running of the event, Martin Duff reports.

A 15:48 return was the 32-year-old’s third fastest time over the 3.2-mile double lap and victory was his by 19 seconds, as the tables were turned over second-placed Laing.

Overall (3.2M): 1 R Thompson (Hill) 15:48; 2 J Laing (Hill) 16:07; 3 D Thompson (Hill) 17:47

M65: 1 C Marchand (Hill) 22:45

M70: 1 A Mansi (Hill) 25:41

Women: 1 C Patterson (Hill) 21:03; 2 K Newman (Hill) 21:30; 3 M Spencer (Hill, W45) 22:51

W50: 1 Z Dobbs (Hill) 24:34

RONNIE WALKER SALTWELL 10km, Gateshead, December 23



Sophie Pikett was first woman.

Overall: 1 L Taylor (Leeds C) 32:01; 2 L Taylor (Sun, M35) 32:33; 3 S Jackson (Sun, M40) 32:39



Women: 1 S Pikett (Els) 36:31; 2 H Warburton (Sale) 37:16; 3 A Fuller (Kenil) 37:36

WIMBLEDON CHRISTMAS RUN MT 10km, Roehampton, Surrey, December 23

James Naldrett won overall but deep in the field, 2010 under-17 Inter-County bronze medallist and World Schools fourth placer, Susan Shiel-Rankin took third in the women’s section, in one of her rare outings.

Overall: 1 J Naldrett (Windrush) 36:22; 2 V Baranov 37:23; 3 S Moore 38:08

Women: 1 A Hands (Clap) 40:00; 2 N Maini 41:24; 3 S Shiel-Rankin (AFD) 44:56

DERBY MIDWEEK RACES, December 20

Overall (5km): 1 J Rainsford (Heanor) 15:24; 2 T Potter (Ivan) 16:45; 3 A Hurdman (S Der) 16:47

Women: 1 J Lenton (Heanor, U11) 21:00; 2 O James 21:35; 3 E Eldridge (Vegan, W40) 21:58

Overall (1M): 1 E Rowley (Heanor) 5:10; 2 K Meeson (Traff, W) 5:35; 3 G Lowry (Amber V, M60) 5:50

Women: 1 Meeson 5:35; 2 J Lenton (Heanor, U11) 6:07; 3 E Eldridge (W40) 6:57

SEARCH FOR SANTA MT 6, Chelmsford, December 20



Overall: 1 T Rehal (WG&EL) 31:57; 2 D Spain (Mid E, M55) 46:34; 3 P Hodgson (L Bad) 47:24



Women: 1 P Gowers (Spring S) 52:43; 2 S Wilson-Frost 52:56; 3 S Jordan (Hals) 53:32

WESTON PROM 5 (IncL JUNIOR MILE), Weston-super-Mare, December 21



Overall (1M): 1 S Barker (N Som, U17) 5:09; 2 E Salter (Taun, U13) 5:52; 3 F Barker (U17) 5:57



Women: 1 A Cook (Wells, U17) 6:07; 2 L Hawkins (U17) 7:13; 3 H Hobbs (U17) 7:16



Overall (5M): 1 C Moore (GWR) 27:00; 2 J Richardson (Cleve) 27:29; 3 T Day (Kesw) 27:36



Women: 1 H Green (B&W) 31:28; 2 K Dicks (GWR) 31:44; 3 P Guess (S’ville) 31:53



W45: 1 V Ratcliffe (Somer) 32:02.

W65: 1 S Masters (W’bury) 36:39

RUNTHROUGH BATTERSEA PARK CHASE THE MOON 5km / 10km, Battersea Park, December 20



Overall (5km): 1 N Bunting (PNV) 15:32; 2 H Kentish (Mil K, U20) 15:46; 3 J Achchi (Unatt, M35) 15:52



M45: 1 S Fell (PNV) 16:23.

M50: 1 R Lowe (Harl RT) 17:05.

U20: 2 H Totton (Mil K) 15:56.

U17: 1 N Hammett (MKDP) 15:57



Women: 1 J Wood (Dur) 16:29; 2 M Freeland (Mil K, U20) 17:14; 3 E Bartlett (WSEH, U17) 17:40



U15: 1 K Ealden (AFD) 18:27



Overall (10km): 1 T Mackay (Fulham) 31:44; 2 V Patel (M40) 32:58; 3 R Eveson (Strag) 33:08



Women: 1 E Robbins (Belg) 35:26; 2 A Birch (Kent) 36:12; 3 L Bailey (Strag, W40) 36:28

FELL RACES

DALESIDE BREWERY AULD LANG SYNE, Haworth, December 31

Overall (9.6km/300m): 1 J Cummings (Ilkley) 44:14; 2 J Bxter (P&B) 44:27; 3 R Howie (HHR) 45:07; 4 A Worster (Tod) 45:48; 5 T Collinge (Q’bury) 46:03; 6 M Athersmith (Wharf) 46:49; 7 C Shearer (Barl) 46:51; 8 M Dawson (N Derbs, M40) 47:23; 9 I Holmes (Bing, M50) 47:42; 10 W Barton (Amble) 48:15

M60: D Parkington (Prest) 59:02

U21: M Boocock (P&B) 48:34

TEAM: Wharf 34

Women: 1 A Watkinson-Powell (Dark Pk) 50:48; 2 E Gibbins (Dur U, U21) 54:40; 3 H Cairns (Wharf) 55:10; 4 H Hardaker (K&C, W40) 55:39; 5 C Jackson (Calder V) 56:43; 6 D Berdeni (Dark Pk) 56:55

W50: R Thackray (Bing) 60:21

W60: C Whitaker (Tod) 72:26

W70: A Baldwin (Stain) 75:28

TEAM: Wharf 31

BOWSTONES, Poynton, December 31

Overall (6.8M/1066ft): 1 S McCarron (Sale, M40) 43:42; 2 F Mayoh (Traff) 45:03; 3 C Donnelly (Sale, M40) 45:15; 4 M Burley (Macc) 45:36; 5 A Curvis (Sale) 46:03; 6 G Langford (Chorlton) 46:29; 7 N Hamlin (Alt) 46:38; 8 J O’Donnell (Chorlton) 46:44; 9 Simon Marwood (M40) 46:51; 10 P Carpenter (Stock H) 46:56

M50: L Ashwood (Disl) 47:55

M60: J Moore (Goyt) 48:56

M70: A Bocking (Ches HR) 73:47

Women: 1 S Wood (Sale) 47:17; 2 T Rogers (Buck) 52:07; 3 F Waterhouse (Stock H) 54:26; 4 F Kenney (Wilm, W40) 56:25; 5 A Birtwistle (Macc) 57:49; 6 K Szabo (Chorlton, W40) 58:44

W50: A Lynes (Macc) 62:02

W70: A Oldham (E Ches) 68:50

WANSFELL, Ulverston, December 27

Overall (2.5M/1400ft): 1 Billy Cartwright (Mat) 20:46; 2 B Sharrock (Amble) 20:50; 3 G Dale (Amble) 21:17; 4 T Simpson (Amble) 21:18; 5 J Battrick (Kesw) 21:45; 6 H Bolton (Kesw) 21:49

M40: R Jebb (Helm H) 22:45

M50: S Mounsey (Howg) 26:51

M60: T Bolton (N Fells) 30:54

M70: J Gomersall (Amble) 36:05

U18: R Ashworth (Amble) 22:31

Women: 1 N Jackson (Kesw) 24:20; 2 M Jebb (Helm H, U18) 26:11; 3 S Taylor (Helm, H, W40) 26:14; 4 C Lambert (Kesw) 27:11

W60: S Staniek (Amble) 35:55

W70: W Dodds (Dallam) 37:29

BARF TURKEY TROT, Trassey Track, December 26

Overall (5.5M/1500ft): 1 P Pruzina (P&B) 36:49 (rec); 2 E Lenon 38:04; 3 A Crutchley (Newc, U21) 40:22; 4 J Steede (Flens, M40) 41:47; 5 L McMullan (Newc) 42:41; 6 J Marrs (M40) 43:14

M45: M Harte 45:05

M55: J Thin (HBT) 48:15

M60: D Mathers (Mourne) 48:32

M65: D McGreevy (Newc) 51:20

M70: P McGuckin (Lunch L) 61:11

Women: 1 S Graham (Mourne) 51:15; 2 D Wilson (Drom, W50) 52:21; 3 A Perry (B’drain) 57:00; 4 H Hacking (W40) 57:06

W55: S Pruzina 62:55

DEVIL’S CHAIR DAWDLE OR DASH, Stiperstones, December 26

Overall (3M/8700ft): 1 H Holmes (Mat) 21:27; 2 M Jones (Dark Pk) 22:11; 3 A Dentham (Mercia, U18) 23:25; 4 S Willhoit (Mercia, W) 23:39; 5 A Watkins (Mercia) 24:01; 6 C Preece (Tel, U18) 24:16

M40: D Saunders (Mercia) 24:19

M50: R Evason 27:56

M60: E Davies 29:29

M70: P Simon 38:22

Women: 1 Willhoit 23:39; 2 C Stuart (Mercia, U18) 26:46; 3 A Williams (Traff) 28:24; 4 C White (Mercia) 29:16

W40: C France 32:58

W50: F Williams (Dolly M) 33:09

W60: S Howarth (Mercia) 33:54

TWO TURTLE DOVES, Totley, December 26

Overall (7.75km/260m): 1 F Grant (Drk Pk) 32:37; 1 T Spencer (Bux) 32:54; 3 A Smith (C’thy) 35:11; 4 J Dale (VPH, M40) 35:23; 5 G Hopkinson (Mat) 35:59; 6 M Wainwright (Mat) 37:52

M50: C Jeffery (Dark Pk) 39:52

M60: B Foreman (Mat) 42:54

M70: A Whitehouse (Totley) 47:18

Women: 1 I Peters (SYO) 42:23; 2 S Evans (Steel) 42:39; 3 A Murgatroyd (C’thy) 43:38; 4 P Edwards (C’thy) 43:44

W40: C Gibbons (HRRC) 45:32

W50: A Wainwright (Dark Pk) 50:22

W60: N Rafferty (Steel) 53:44

WHINBERRY NAZE DASH, Rawtenstall, December 26

Overall (6.4km/229m): 1 G Cunliffe (Ross) 23:15; 2 J Ormrod (Ross, U19) 24:37; 3 R Hope (P&B, M45) 25:04; 4 M Driver (Holc) 26:00; 5 A Wright (Tod) 26:01; 6 M Burley (Macc) 26:35; 7 L Piper (Brightn P) 26:41; 8 J Cleaver (Ross, M40) 27:06

M50: J Wright (Tod) 28:08

M55: G Goodwin (Acc RR) 28:56

M60: T Raffle Alt) 32:30

M65: W Lowe (Ross) 33:55

M70: D Schofield (Ross) 38:57

M75: K Taylor (Ross) 40:05

Women: 1 J Wells (Ross) 31:11; 2 E Richardson 31:37; 3 D Gowans (Tod, W55) 31:56; 4 R Cleaver (Ross, U15) 32:09; 5 L Bradshaw (CLC Str, W40) 32:53

W60: L Whittaker (Wharf) 41:20

