Surrey, Will Bolton, Round Norfolk and Cross Keys relays take place while wins for Omar and Cockram in Swansea Bay

Here is our round-up of road racing, cross-country and trail running results from the UK during September so far.

Admiral Swansea Bay 10km, September 19

Kadar Owen (29:11) had a clear win over Dewi Griffiths (29:36).

Natasha Cockram, in her first race since her 12th place in the Commonwealth Games marathon, was a clear women’s winner in 33:10.

Overall:

1 Kadar Omar Birchfield 29:11

2 Dewi Griffiths Swansea 29:36

3 Dylan Evans Shaftesbury B 29:51

4 James Heneghan Pontypridd Road 30:00

5 Michael Ward Cardiff 30:07

6 Adam Bowden Bridgend 30:30

7 Matthew Rees Swansea 30:50

8 Felix McGrath Bristol and West 30:53

9 Phillip Matthews Parc Bryn Bach 30:57

10 Adam Bull Pontypridd Road 31:03

Women:

1 Natasha Cockram Micky Morris 33:10

2 Megan Carter-Davies Swansea 35:18

3 Lauren Cooper Parc Bryn Bach 35:22

4 Kate Roberts Swansea 35:29

5 Donna Morris Builth & District 35:44

Additional results to follow when processed by Po10.

SURREY ROAD RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Wimbledon, September 18

After going ahead with fewer than normal teams last year due to the lingering pandemic effects, the races have still not returned to pre-pandemic participation levels, Martin Duff reports.

South London took the men’s race after Hercules Wimbledon led on the opener with Andrew Penney’s 13:54, ahead of the eventual winner Gary Laybourne’s 14:03. Ollie Garrod then put South London ahead on stage two as they went on to win.

Guildford & Godalming might have challenged but they were never in the chase so Andy Coley-Maud’s second-best time of 13:58 could only help them secure third.

The women’s race saw Belgrave Harriers lead throughout and their win was made secure on stage three when Sophie Cowper put in the second-best split of the day with 17:18.

This came after Mary James had given hope to South London on stage two with the best effort of 17:06, but they ultimately ended up third.

Men (6×2.8M):

1 S London 86:33 (G Laybourne 14:03, O Garrod 14:15, J Lyne 14:28, J Taylor 14:53, T Higgs 14:01); 2 Hercules W 87:05 (A Penney 13:54, J Croft 14:49, F Johnson 14:26, G Mallett 14:25, R McDowell 15:03, E Mallett 14:28); 3 Guildford & G 89:16 (G Dollber 14:57, C Job 15:06, H Springall 15:28, A Coley-Maud 13:58, M McDaniel 14:42, J Harvey 15:05); 4 Belgrave 89:31; 5 Herne H 94:33; 6 Croydon 94:53

Fastest: Penney 13:54; Coley-Maud 13:58; Laybourne 14:03

M40 (4×2.8M):

1 G&G 69:00 (I Davies 17:34, B Sunckell 16:47, L Lintern 17:29, R Marcus 17:10); 2 Hercules W 71:34; 3 Dorking & MV 75:50

Fastest: R McDowell (HW) 15:13

M50 (3×2.8M): 1 S London 64:51 (D Williams 15:50, N Reissland 16:44, D Gillett 16:23, S Major 15:54); 2 G&G 66:57; 3 Hercules W 75:12

Fastest: Williams 15:50

M60 (3×2.8M): 1 S London 54:26 (D Ogden 16:48, P Stiff 18:42, G Quarton 18:56); 2 Herne H 56:37; 3 S London B 62:34

Fastest: Ogden 16:48

Women (4×2.8M):

1 Belgrave 70:50 (L Goldie-Scott 17:47, L Papaioannou 17:51, S Cowper 17:18, B Brown 17:54); 2 Herne H 71:39 (F Maddocks 18:21, M Hall 18:27, M Cordon-Lloyd 18;13, O McGinley 17:21); 3 S London 72:40 (A Rollason 18:26, M James 17:06, K Mooney 19:15, A Billups 17:53); 4 THH 74:53; 5 HW 77:23; 6 Wimb W 82:55

Fastest: James 17:06; Cowper 17:18; McGinley 17:21

W35 (4×2.8M): 1 Wimb W 92:39

Fastest: C Mullinger 18:07

W45 (3×2.8M): 1 G&G 57:49 (S Harrison 19:09, L Hales 20;12, N Cahusac 18:28); 2 S London 62:27; 3 DMV 66:05

Fastest: Cahusac 18:28

W55 (3×2.8M): 1 S London 62:47 (R Hutton 19:17, J Quantrill 23:03, A Smith 20:27); 2 Wimb W 68:35; 3 Wimb W B 80:21

Fastest: Hutton 19:17

BLACKHEATH & BROMLEY WILL BOLTON CROSS-COUNTRY RELAYS, Sparrows Den, Kent, September 17

With the championship relays coming up, Tonbridge took advantage of a local outing and, once again, dominated and had the top two teams in the men’s race, even though Isaac Arnott went wrong on the third leg, Martin Duff reports.

His quartet were in the lead at that point after James Kingston had given them the mid-race advantage. He lost well over three minutes but his squad still managed second.

Kingston, the South of England junior cross-country silver medallist, later turned out again for a mixed team and was fourth best with 13:08.

It was a similar story of two good runs in the women’s race when Nicole Taylor stormed to a first lap 13:57 before her Tonbridge club held on to win from hosts Blackheath & Bromley.

After winning the Sussex cross-country title back in January, Taylor has been out of action before returning in a parkrun two weeks earlier. Taylor later posted the second-best women’s effort of 14:19, again for a mixed quartet, to show she is back to her best. Her 13:57 was just five seconds slower than her 2021 run here.

Men (4x4km):

1 Tonbridge 53:02 (B Pearce 13:40, S Strange 13:06, C De’Ath 12:47, M Taylor (U20) 13:29; 2 Tonbridge B 56:34 (D Bradley 13:27, J Kingston 12:30, I Arnott 17:26, E Coutts 13:11); 3 Herne H 56:42 (M Alemi 13:32, K Sriskandarajah 14:23, H Bell 14:06, R Bebbington 14:31); 4 B&B 56:48; 5 Sevenoaks Sch 56:56; 6 Tonbridge C 57:10

Fastest: Kingston 12:20; De’Ath 12:47; Strange 13:06

U17: G Hopkins (Ton) 14:06; J Sharpe (Ton 14:09; T Claridge (Ton) 14:15

U15 (3x3km):

1 Tonbridge 37:27 (T Bawtree 12:43, F Fujimori 12:53, O Head 11:51; 2 B&B 37:56, J Hill 13:09, J Scaines 12:26, L Elmqvist12:21); 3 Herne H 40:10

Fastest: Head 11:51, Elmqvist 12:21; Scaines 12:26

U13 (3x3km):

1 Herne H 40:10 (C Holmes 12:46, E Cunniffe 13:28, L Heath 13:45); 2 B&B 41:59 (F Hake 13:26, A Atkinson 12:48, D Gillies 13:56); 3 Tonbridge 45:13

Fastest: Holmes 12:46; Cunniffe 13:28; Heath 13:45

Women (4x4km):

1 Tonbridge 64:13 (N Taylor 13:57, H Woolley 16:12, E Ayden (U20) 17:29, M Heslop 16:35); 2 B&B 65:31 (J Keane 15:51, L Eveson 16:53, Z White 17:00, M Smith 15:47); 3 B&B U17 67:58 (L Whyte 15:57, C Firth 15:43, I Spink 18:23, O McGee-Brown 17:55); 4 Herne H 71:11; 5 B&B B 73:00; 6 Sevenoaks 74:00

Fastest: Taylor 13:57; N Taylor (Ton, Mx) 14:19; Firth (U17) 15:43

U15 (3x2km):

1 Herne H 42:21 (O Carroll 14:12, S Jack 13:56, O Wright 14:13); 2 Herne H B 44:59; B&B 45:23

Fastest: Jack 13:56; M Barlow (B&B) 14:08; Carroll 14:12

U13 (3x3km):

1 Herne H 48:13 (J Nkoso 16:55, S Mendes 16:10; F Mills 15:08); 2 Tonbridge 48:29 (S Ellis 16:06, A Foley 16:22, S Wright 16:01); 3 B&B 48:40

Fastest: A McDonagh (B&B) 14:42; Mills 15:08; L Kyriacou (B&B) 15:57

ANGELS 10km, Ashleworth, September 18

Overall:

1 S Kenyon (Severn, M35) 33:48; 2 J Parker (Western Tempo, M45) 34:13; 3 D Johnson (Western Tempo, M40) 34:30



M75: 1 M Ford (Chelt) 48:57



Women:

1 G Collier (Glouc, W35) 40:31; 2 H D’ambrosio (W35) 41:28; 3 E Millman (Severn, W45) 42:09

BALSALL COMMON RC 10km, Balsall Common, September 18



Overall:

1 J Jennings (BRAT, M55) 41:15; 2 I Cross (M40) 41:18; 3 O Nugent-Smith (U20) 41:28



Women:

1 J Maundrell (Kenil, W40) 43:41; 2 C Harvey (W40) 48:07; 3 K Pittman (W40) 48:31

LICHFIELD HALF-MARATHON, Staffordshire, September 18

Overall:

1 J Bennett (Bir) 70:56; 2 B Plummer (Barrow) 72:10; 3 D Floyd (Lich) 74:36

Women:

1 O Harris (RSC) 85:53; 2 K Butler 90:01; 3 E Newton 92:30

W50: 1 C Beddow 94:00

LONGWORTH MT 10km, Abingdon, September 18

Overall:

1 W D’Arcy (Rad, U20) 33:49; 2 A Bampton (High) 34:36; 3 Q Miell-Ingram (Rad, U17) 34:38



Women:

1 A Kelly (W Horse) 42:46; 2 C Hazell (W Horse, W50) 46:36; 3 H Howard 47:17

OLDBURY POWER STATION 10, Gloucestershire, September 18

Overall:

1 C McMillan (Weston) 52:34; 2 A Stokes (B&W) 53:25; 3 H Read (Abing) 53:27; 4 K Summers (Weston, M45) 55:44

M40: 1 A Drake (B&W) 58:43; 2 B Burns (Cleve) 58:45

M45: 2 D Ware (Stroud) 58:55

M55: 1 N Faye 61:19; 2 M Dooley (T Bath) 62:14

M60: 1 A Marshall (FoD) 62:43; 2 B Pope (Evesh) 68:00

Women:

1 C Baker (B&W) 59:52; 2 K Dicls (GWR) 63:05; 3 T Bage (Phoe) 63:26

W50: 1 N Davies (Weston) 69:37; 2 T Truman (Stroud) 71:16; 3 S Mumford (GWR) 74:56

W55: 1 N McLachlan 71:52; 2 A Parfitt (B&W) 76:30

STEVENAGE 10km, Hertfordshire, September 18

Overall:

1 S Buckle (St Alb) 33:01; 2 J Yeates (Barn) 33:26; 3 J McDonald (M40) 34:51

M45: 1 A Mynott (Ware) 35:31

M55: 1 H Soares (Steven St) 37:55; 2 N Malpeli (S&NH) 38:04

Women:

1 L Kaye (VP&TH) 39:01; 2 C O’Connor (St Alb) 40:20; 3 C Donkin (W45) 45:05

THORPE PARK 10km, Surrey, September 18

Overall:

1 M Alwin 32:03; 2 R Stone 36:05; 3 G Havard 36:31

Women:

1 G Holden 38:12; 2 A Kerr (W45) 43:27; 3 K Langley (W35) 43:50

TRURO HALF-MARATHON, Cornwall, September 18

Overall:

1 T Morton (Mile High) 74:02; 2 S Reynolds (Truro) 77:51; 3 A Lawrence 79:06

M55: 1 P Sowerby (Truro) 81:49

Women:

1 A Gummow (Herts P) 79:12; 2 L Mitchell (Truro) 85:34; 3 J Buscombe (W35) 92:54

W55: 1 H Mitchell (Truro) 1:44:09

W65: 1 E Ellison (Newq) 1:56:21

W70: J Mills (Launc) 1:48:02

CHISLEHURST MT 10km, Kent, September 18

Overall:

1 G Dunning 36:37; 2 S Thornhill (M50) 38:48; 3 J Greenwood (Cent P, U17) 40:18

Women:

1 P Cooper 46:03; 2 B Ellis 49:42; 3 L McCarthy (W40) 51:17

HOSPICE RUN 10km MT, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, September 18

Overall:

1 D Hobbs 36:54; 2 A Currie 37:01; 3 S Attwood 37:56

Women:

1 G Smialowski (40:47; 2 C Gill 41:51; 3 C Melrose-Cantouris 41:56

WATERMORE 10km MT, Bristol, Avon, September 18

Overall:

1 L Gawlwer 34:13; 2 M Biolgonsk 34:29; 3 J Pitcher 35:29

Women:

1 H Newbury 38:51; 2 E Pitcher 41:49; 3 D Widdup (W40) 44:56

MAMORES STALKER 27km TRAIL RACE, Kinlochleven, September 18

Overall:

1 A Perez 2:03:00; 2 N Swinburn 2:04:12; 3 B Nankervis 2:11:35; 4 J Cox 2:12:16; 5 R Comellas 2:12:35

M40: T Owens 2:24:49

M50: A Gray 3:31:16

Women:

1 A Benjaminsen 2:20:05; 2 E Davis 2:25:05; 3 B Garland 2:32:31

W40: I Nilsson 2:41:19

W50: F Fulton 4:15:42

SALOMON BEN NEVIS ULTRA, Kinlochleven, September 18

Overall (120km/4000m):

1 J Oates 8:06:17

2 w White 8:14:37

3 J Kennedy 8:29:53

4 S Piel 9:02:01

5 V Aranega 9:09:38

M40: A Rowe 9:35:34

M45: I Collins 10:22:48

M50: B Higdon 10:30:39

M55: M Doyle 10:51:49

M65: M Thomasson 12:39:44

Women:

1 L Allen 9:30:47

2 H Burgess 9:52:09

3 S McKeeman 9:59:23

W40: M Dorfschmid 10:04:46

W45: F Lynch 10:42:06

W50: T Gold 12:38:32

W55: E Wood 7:20:27

PHANTOM BREWING COMPANY MT 10km, Reading, Berkshire, September 17

Overall:

1 K Russell (Read RR, M40) 36:22; 2 D Rule (M40) 37:01; 3 E Ward (Finch, M40) 37:07

M75: 1 A Wadham 56:50

Women:

1 N Lee (Read, U20) 41:12; 2 F Ledger (Read RR) 44:50; 3 V Bosley-Fairbrother (W40) 45:22

CHEDDAR 10km, Somerset, September 17

Overall:

1 B Wagstaff (T Bath, U17) 32:40; 2 M Cowell 32:43; 3 D Eagon (B&W) 33;14; 4 R Wilson (Kendal, M40) 33:43; 5 M Kunov 34:07

Women:

1 A Pinckney (Totton, W40) 41:53; 2 R Flinders (Chedd) 44;26; 3 S Hirons (Erme V, W40) 44:32

W55: 1 E Chandler (L Goat) 45:58

CROSS KEYS MT RELAY, Saddleworth, September 17

Overall (Legs 1&3 3M road, Legs 2&4 2.5M/700ft fell):

1 E Ches 76:30 (J Hudak 16:54, G Browne 20:20, D Armstrong 18:22, T McGuinness 20:54); 2 Holm 84:27 (K Sunman 17:18, M Wilson 25:25, J Sunderland 20:20, T Brook 21:25); 3 Horsemen 87:27 (A Brown 22:07, J Henderson 23:27, M Thompson 20:13, M Fleming 21:40)

M40+: E Ches 93:39

Women: Holm (W40+) 1:49:25 (N Brown 23:01, K Farquhar 31:19, R Churchill 27:46, F Whitworth 27:19)

ARROCHAR MT 10km, Arrochar, September 17

Overall:

1 F Donnelly (Shett, M35) 36:06; 2 E Smith (C’town, M55) 42:17; 3 J Fox (M40) 43:08



Women:

1 E Craig (Newton RR) 44:12; 2 E Stewart (Dunoon Hill Runners, W40) 45:49; 3 L Gray (Gars, W40) 45:53

OLD TRAM MILE SERIES, Preston, September 17

Overall:

1 M Holmes (R Rose, M35) 4:57; 2 A Fairbairn (BWF, M45) 4:58; 3 R Price (Chorlton, M35) 5:06



Women:

1 S Ibrahim (B’burn RR) 6:12; 2 J Perry (Garst, W40) 6:17; 3 A Fiddler (Lyth, U13) 6:27

ROUND NORFOLK MULTI-TERRAIN RELAY, Kings Lynn, September 17-18

There were new names at the top of the overall standings as Ryston Runners had the quickest overall time and took the club class from City of Norwich, Martin Duff reports.

The race got away early on Saturday, in fine, if cool weather and 53 of the maximum 55 entries set off in waves, with the slowest first.

The temporary change to the opener last year has now been reversed and the stage returned to a distance of 16.32 miles

42-year-old Martin Eccles was fastest on the opener to Hunstanton with 97:18 and 84.1 percent on the age graded tables.

Nobody significantly bettered that rating until, in the afternoon of the first day, top 2022 ranked W65 miler Jenny Morgan scored 88.6 percent on stage seven from Mundesley to Lessingham. The 66-year-old covered the 9.24 miles in 72:50.

That rating did not last long as, on the very next stage, on to Horsey, Wymondham’s Claire Brown scored a 93.5 per cent rating. The 61-year-old, who is unbeaten in her age group this year was clocked at 51:51 for the 7.52-mile trip and held on to be adjudged the best age-graded runner of the entire race, which had 1071 competing.

Then, also over 90 percent was Norfolk Gazelles’ John Moore (62) with 1:46:22 for the 16.6 miles on to Belton on stage nine.

One former junior international still going well is former Crawley runner Kevin Holland, who was timed at 75:09 for the 13.25-miles from Thetford to Feltwell. Now 47, the 1996 junior English National bronze medallist, was given an 87.8 percent grading.

Philippa Taylor, running here for Norwich, the 2014 British 100km silver medallist, was the quickest woman on stage 14 from Feltwell to Wisington. The 55-year-old, who in previous age groups, has been the top-ranked road runner at various distances, was credited with 89.1 per cent on the tables for her 48:24 for the 7.24-mile run.

Overall (192.62M)

Open: 1 Ryston 20:50:24; 2 Norwich 20:52:39; 3 Ely 21:21:41

Club (inc 5 women & 6 vets): 1 Ryston; 2 Norwich; 3 Bure V 22:08:45

Masters: 1 St Edmunds P 23:02:47; 2 C&C 23:35:39; 3 Reepham 27:28:13

Ladies: 1 Norw RR 25:42:39; 2 Norf Gazelles 26:22:16

Mixed (min 9 women): 1 Wymondham 21:44:16; 2 St Edmunds P 24:00:58; 3 Ryston 24:18:11

ARC Champions: 1 Ely

Individual Age Graded:

Overall: 1 C Brown (Wym) 93.5 per cent; 2 J Moore (Norf G, M60) 90.5 per cent; 3 P Taylor (Norw, W55) 89.1 per cent

Stage 1 (16.32M) Kings Lynn to Hunstanton

Fastest: M Eccles (Bure, M40) 97:18; J Hudson (Norw RR) 1:40:20

M45: AN Adams (NNBR) 1:42:18

M50: P Veitch (C&C) 1:51:00

M 60: M Stacey (March) 2:06:38

Women: J Watkinson Wym, W40) 1:50:08

Stage 2 (13.75M) Hunstanton to Burnham Overy

Fastest: A Steele (Ely) 86:21; J Shiner (R’side) 90:51

M50: R Ebbs (Ryst) 92:18

Women: J Vine (Gard CR, W35) 97:40

Stage 3 (5.76M) Burnham Overy to Wells-Next-the-Sea

Fastest: L Cumbridge (March, U17) 36:42

Women: E Wood (Ryst) 41:26

Stage 4 (11.14M) Wells-Next-the-Sea to Cley

Fastest: R Johnson (Bure, M45) 74:35

M60: P Clarke (Harls) 78:59

Women: J Coley (C&C) 77:56

Stage 5 (10.81M) Cley to Cromer

Fastest: R Simmonds (Ryst) 69:00

M50: C Wartnaby (C&C) 75:22

M60: P Clarke (Harl) 78:59

Women: J Colley (C&C) 77:56

Stage 6 (7.90M) Cromer to Mundesley

Fastest: C Smith (Ely) 43:41

M45: A Pritchard (C&C) 48:25

Women: E Tuck (March, W45) 52:43

Stage 7 (9.24M) Mundesley to Lessingham

Fastest: M Popple (Stamf) 53:14

M45: T Gannon (Norw RR) 54:12; T Corbett (Ealing E) 55:57

M50: D Sampson (Padd W) 62:36

Women: A Beck (Norw RR, W40) 58:27

W45: S Wightman (C&C) 60:07

W65: J Morgan (St Ed) 72:50

Stage 8 (7.52M) Lessingham to Horsey

Fastest: I Bray (Norw RR) 43:41

M55: T Angell (Norw) 50:49

Women: S Jacks (Norw) 43:45

W60: C Brown (Wym) 51:51

Stage 9 (16.60M) Horsey to Belton

Fastest: A Darby (Ely) 90:15

M45: J Johnson (Norw RR) 1:41:29; M Dann (Norw) 1:41:45

M60: J Moore (Norf G) 1:46:22; H Beasely (St Ed) 1:57:50

Women: T Alcaraz (March, W45) 1:50:44

Stage 10 (18.13M) Belton to Earsham

Fastest: D Sparshott (Norw) 1:47:57; A Banfield (Wym, U20) 1:48:37

M40: N Drinkwater (Norf G) 1:49:33

M55: P Holley (New J) 1:57:02

Women: L Smitherman Norf G, W40) 2:15:17

Stage 11 (12.45M) Earsham to Scole

Fastest: N Pollard (New J, M40) 71:33

M40: G Crush (Norw) 73:46

M50: M Sewell (C&C) 80:37

Women: L McDonnell (Wym, W40) 83:30

Stage 12 (19.67M) Scole to Thetford

Fastest: M Hayward (New J, M40) 1:54:25

M45: A Tait (Ely) 2:03:40

Women: K Murrell (Norw RR, W40) 2:16:45

Stage 13 (13.25M) Thetford to Feltwell

Fastest: L Smith (Norw) 68:42

M45: K Holland (Wym) 75:09

M60: P Dockerill (St Ed) 87:18

Women: K King (St Ed) 85:21

Stage 14 (7.27M) Feltwell to Wisington

Fastest: J Ocal (Norw) 40:16

M45: C Holgate (Ely) 41:16

M60: S Dixon (Wym) 48:10

Women: P Taylor (Norw, W55) 48:24

Stage 15 (10.59M) Wissington to Downham Market

Fastest: J Hopgood (Ryst, M40) 61:37

M50: S Wright (Padd W) 64:21

M55: T Lake (Norw) 70:51

Women: M Beckett (Norw) 69:18

Stage 16 (5.49M) Downham Market to Stowbridge

Fastest: P Lowther (Bungay, U20) 32:49

M44: M Gattett (Norw RR) 36:42

Women: P Keen (C&C) 36:49

W50: S Hurren (Wym) 37:33; N Roger (Ryst) 39:09

W55: C Henery (Norw) 41:06

Stage 17 (11.73M) Stowbridge to Kings Lynn

Fastest: N Chapman (Padd W) 67:24

M45: P Martin (T Dune) 67:25

M50: D Easter (Ryst) 74:38; J Hutchison-Krupat (C&C) 75:13

M75: B Wells (Bed H) 90:17

Women: A Lacey (Norw RR) 76:24

W40: C Cummings (Norw) 76:46

W55: L Hurr (Norf G) 86:23

All 53 teams of 17 finished

EVEN SPLITS YORK 5km SERIES, York, September 16

Overall:

1 D Garbutt (Dur) 14:53; 2 J Bartlett (Hallam) 15:12; 3 B Douglas (Leeds C) 15:26



U20: 1 F Roden (Abbey R) 15:45

U17: 1 A Budding (Ilkley) 16:18



Women:

1 E Mcleod (Roth) 17:51; 2 S Tolkin (R’well, W35) 18:33; 3 E hardy (R’well, W40) 18:34



W65: 1 S Haslam (Scar) 21:50

FRIDAY NIGHT 5km UNDER THE LIGHTS, Battersea Park, September 15

Ben Alcock was fastest man in a PB 14:23 while Megan Gadsby was fastest woman in a PB 16:18.

Overall:

1 B Alcock (Bed C) 14:23; 2 S Byrne (Swin) 14:26; 3 D Mulryan (TVH) 14:30; 4 T Jervis (HW) 14:31; 5 S Jamaal (Lon Hth) 14:32; 6 R Bahelbi 14:42; 7 R Slade 14:42; 8 T Austin 14:43; 9 E Ahmed 14:43; 10 W Boutwood 14:43; 11 R Andrews (U20) 14:44; 12 M Smith 14:44; 13 J Fielding 14:44; 14 S Maund (U20) 14:46; 15 W Zerom (U20) 14:46; 16 B McCawley 14:46; 17 M Rees (M35) 14:48; 18 J Ramm 14:49; 19 G Ecces 14:50; 20 C Jones (M35) 14:50; 21 A Lanz 14:50



M40: 1 K Quinn 15:05; 2 J Hutchins 15:13; 3 L Jolly 15:29; 4 J Herrera 15:44; 5 C Halsey 15:45

M45: 1 J Bailey 15:32; 2 A Inglis 15:42; 3 B Shearer 15:45; 4 J Prest 15:57; 5 A Russell 16:06; 6 J Kettle 16:09; 7 R Paranandi 16:16.

M50: 1 S Coombes (Herne H) 16:23

U20: 4 L Davis 14:55; 5 M Gar 14:57; 6 A Hudson 15:03; 7 D Adams 15:06; 8 J Price 15:17; 9 Z Houghton 15:48



Women:

1 M Gadsby (Norw, U20) 16:18; 2 H Bloor (Lewes, U20) 16:21; 3 K Estlea (AFD) 16:25; 4 H Dixon (Camb H) 16:27; 5 F Todd-Warmoth (U17) 16:33



W40: 1 V Gill 17:53.

W55: 1 C Elms (Kent) 18:21

HOAD HILL HARRIERS MONUMENT MT 5km, September 14

Overall (5km approx):

1 R McKelvie (Lytham) 15:58; 2 M Wall (Leven) 16:05; 3 H Standon (Leven) 16:11

M40: 1 R Wilson (Kendal) 16:22

M50: 1 R Wells Sedburgh) 17:57

Women:

1 K Maltby (B&W) 16:15; 2 J Bailey (Leven, U17) 17:08; 3 L Browne (Glaxo Hoad H) 17:39; 3 P Boyle (Leven, U13) 18:09; 5 S Dixon (Glaxo Hoad H, W50) 18:55

W60: 1 N Cordingley (Bing) 19:29

