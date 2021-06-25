Steeplechaser Emma Coburn and shot putter Jessica Ramsey seal Tokyo spots

After a two-day break, action resumed at the US Olympic Team Trials in Eugene on Thursday (June 24) with more stunning quality on show. The two winners of the day each broke the meeting record as Tokyo places were decided in the women’s steeplechase and shot, while there were also some special times in the first round of the women’s 200m as the meeting confirmed it is by far and away the greatest and most competitive national championships in the world.

The 2017 World champion Emma Coburn won the steeplechase in a meeting record 9:09.41, only taking the lead on a 68.87 final circuit as she beat Courtney Frerichs (9:11.79), who followed her home just as she had at the 2017 World Championships in London.

Val Constien took the all-important third spot with a seven-second PB of 9:18.34 in an event where eight of the top nine had the Olympic qualifying mark.

The one field final of the day provided a shock as the 29-year-old Jessica Ramsey, who has never previously qualified for a global event, smashed her PB by almost a metre to win with a meeting record throw of 20.12m. That performance put her in Tokyo medal contention as she became only the second athlete to better 20 metres in 2021.

Ramsey opened with a 19.45m to take an immediate lead but dropped to second in the third round before responding with her big throw in round four.

In second, Rio fifth-placer Raven Saunders went third in the world rankings with a 19.96m PB in an event in which eight of the 12 finalists had the Olympic qualifying standard. Adelaide Aquilla gained the vital third spot by just three centimetres with a throw of 18.95m.

The 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson chose not to contest the 200m despite a previous 22.16 season’s best and her absence meant that 15 of the 16 qualifiers for the semi-finals have the Olympic qualifying time compared to just two athletes having the qualifying mark at the moment on the eve of the British Championships.

Judging by the first-round heats, the US will still have an incredibly strong trio as 2018 NCAA champion Gabby Thomas smashed her PB and broke 22 seconds for the first time to set a world-leading 21.98, with Rio semi-finalist Jenna Prandini next best in a PB of 22.14.

Eight athletes went sub-22.50 with two rounds still to run and London 2012 winner Allyson Felix only qualified 10th-fastest with 22.56 for a fastest loser’s spot.

Had Athing Mu run the 400m, then it is likely Felix, who was third in the US trials, would not have qualified for Tokyo over one lap but the NCAA champion decided to focus on 800m here and she won her heat in 2:00.69, though Chanelle Price was fastest with a 1:59.86 clocking. Double world medallist Ajee’ Wilson also won her heat in 2:00.55.

World champion and world leader DeAnna Price confirmed her position as the Tokyo favourite with a 77.10m meeting record to easily head the hammer qualifying as the first six, who all have the Olympic qualifier, threw beyond 70 metres.

The three big names all qualified for the women’s pole vault final as 10 cleared 4.50m, with 2012 Olympic champion Jenn Suhr, Rio and Doha runner-up Sandi Morris and world leader Katie Nageotte among the five athletes to have a perfect record.

The five-time global outdoor long jump champion and London 2012 winner Brittney Reese showed she is returning to top form with a season’s best 6.86m to qualify in first, with Rio champion Tianna Bartoletta qualifying in ninth with a 6.54m leap.

Sam Prakel was the fastest in the 1500m heats with 3:39.02, with NCAA champion Cole Hocker winning his heat in 3:39.72. Hocker had also entered the 5000m heats which were held later in the day but chose to focus on the 1500m.

Olympic champion Matt Centrowitz qualified untroubled with a 3:40.09 heat which placed him fourth in Hocker’s race.

Olympic silver medallist Paul Chelimo was fastest over 5000m with 13:36.66, closing with a 56.94 final circuit, though Eric Jenkins ran a 55.06 last lap and 1:55.49 last 800m to win his heat in 13:43.18, with NCAA champion Cooper Teare a close fourth as he also produced a sub 1:56 closing two laps.

The splendidly named Legend Boyesen Hayes was on top in discus qualifying with 62.59m, though there was a shock as Turner Washington – who threw 66.26m when he was crowned NCAA champion earlier this year – could only manage 58.65m and failed to make the final.

Kenny Selmon was the best of the 400m hurdlers in the first round with 49.03 as 13 of the 16 qualifiers for the semi-finals were inside 50 seconds.

