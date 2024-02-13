Millrose Games world records and quick times across the world as athletes gear up for the World Indoor Champs in Glasgow in our extensive international round-up

Millrose Games, Armory, New York, USA, February 11

Josh Kerr’s two miles world record (and British 3000m record en route) may have largely been ignored by much of the British media but it was arguably one of the greatest British indoor performances of all-time.

The other global record mark came in the 60m hurdles to the vastly improved Devayne Charlton.

Yared Nuguse just missed the mile world record with George Mills just missing out on Kerr’s British and European record as Britain’s Adam Fogg enjoyed a big breakthrough in fourth.

Laura Muir set an European two miles record.

Men: 60: 1 Christian Coleman 6.51; 2 Abdul Hakim Sani Brown JPN 6.54; 3 Ackeem Blake JAM 6.55; 4 Ryiem Forde JAM 6.60; 5 J.T. Smith 6.60; 6 Shakur Williams JAM 6.61; 7 Demek Kemp 6.61; 8 Andre De Grasse CAN 6.62; 9 Miles Lewis PUR 6.66

800: 1 Bryce Hoppel 1:45.54; 2 Noah Kibet KEN 1:46.09; 3 Mark English IRL 1:46.61; 4 Luciano Fiore 1:46.73; 5 Luis Peralta DOM 1:46.74 NR; 6 Sam Ellis 1:47.44

Mile: 1 Yared Nuguse 3:47.83; 2 Hobbs Kessler 3:48.66; 3 George Mills GBR 3:48.93; 4 Adam Fogg GBR 3:49.62; 5 Casey Comber 3:51.92; 6 Adam Spencer AUS 3:52.70; 7 Charles Philibert-Thiboutot CAN 3:53.12; 8 Cooper Teare 3:53.41; 9 Liam Murphy 3:53.96; 10 Mario García ESP 3:54.15; 11 Sam Prakel 3:55.09; 12 Andrew Coscoran IRL 4:01.69

Intermediate times 1500: 1 Nuguse 3:33.43; 2 Mills GBR 3:33.86; 3 Kessler 3:34.04; 4 Fogg GBR 3:34.37; 5 Philibert-Thiboutot CAN 3:36.53; 6 ooper Teare 3:36.74; 7 Comber 3:36.74; 8 García ESP 3:36.87; 9 Spencer AUS 3:37.34; 10 Murphy 3:38.33; 11 Prakel 3:39.44; 12 Coscoran IRL 3:43.85

2M: 1 Josh Kerr GBR 8:00.67 WR; 2 Grant Fisher 8:03.62 AR; 3 Cole Hocker 8:05.70; 4 George Beamish NZL 8:05.73 AR; 5 Morgan McDonald AUS 8:12.01 NR; 6 Kieran Lumb CAN 8:14.52; 7 Keita Sato JPN 8:14.71; 8 Samuel Firewu ETH 8:15.69; 9 Joe Klecker 8:20.57

Intermediate times 3000: 1 Kerr GBR 7:30.14 NR; 2 Fisher 7:30.88; 3 Beamish NZL 7:34.88 NR; 4 Hocker 7:35.35; 5 McDonald AUS 7:39.70; 6 Sato JPN 7:42.56 NR; 7 Firewu ETH 7:42.70; 8 Lumb CAN 7:42.79; 9 Joe 7:47.51

60H: 1 Dylan Beard 7.44; 2 Daniel Roberts 7.51; 3 Trey Cunningham 7.52; 4 Cordell Tinch 7.52; 5 Damion Thomas JAM 7.64; 6 Michael Dickson 7.70; 7 Orlando Bennett JAM 7.76; 8 Giano Roberts JAM 7.80

PV: 1 Chris Nilsen 5.82; 2 KC Lightfoot 5.82; 3 Austin Miller 5.75; 4 Zach Bradford 5.75; 5 Zach McWhorter 5.50; 6 Matt Ludwig 5.35

U20 60: 1 Jelani Watkins 6.68

300: 1 Caine Stanley 32.85 AU20R; 2 Jayden Mims 32.94

600: 1 Quincy Wilson 1:17.36; 2 Jaden Marchan 1:17.96

Women: 60: 1 Julien Alfred LCA 6.99; 2 Shashalee Forbes JAM 7.14; 3 Destiny Smith-Barnett 7.16; 4 Briana Williams JAM 7.25; 5 Tamara Clark 7.27; 6 English Gardner 7.27; 7 Crystal Emmanuel CAN 7.37; 8 Shannon Ray 7.38

300: 1 Talitha Diggs 36.21; 2 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL 36.42; 3 Leah Anderson JAM 37.40; 4 Candice McLeod JAM 38.01

800: 1 Allie Wilson 2:01.61; 2 Olivia Baker 2:01.91; 3 Lorena Martin ESP 2:01.93; 4 Kaela Edwards 2:02.06; 5 Gabija Galvydytė LTU 2:02.24; 6 Raevyn Rogers 2:02.49

Mile: 1 Elle St Pierre 4:16.41 AR; 2 Jessica Hull AUS 4:19.03 AR; 3 Susan Ejore KEN 4:20.61; 4 Yolanda Ngarambe SWE 4:23.68 NR; 5 Dani Jones 4:23.80; 6 Marta Pérez ESP 4:23.88 NR; 7 Simone Plourde CAN 4:24.67; 8 Maia Ramsden NZL 4:24.83; 9 Lucia Stafford CAN 4:24.92; 10 Josette Andrews 4:25.86; 11 Anna Camp-Bennett 4:26.95

Intermediate Times 1500: 1 St Pierre 4:00.34; 2 Hull AUS 4:01.19 AR; 3 Ejore KEN 4:03.39; 4 Jones 4:05.69; 5 Ngarambe SWE 4:06.10; 6 Pérez ESP 4:06.41; 7 Stafford CAN 4:06.80; 8 Andrews 4:06.82; 9 Plourde CAN 4:06.98; 10 Ramsden NZL 4:07.18 NR; 11 Camp-Bennett 4:08.86

2M: 1 Laura Muir GBR 9:04.84 Area rec; 2 Melknat Wedu ETH 9:07.12 WU20R; 3 Alicia Monson 9:09.70 AR; 4 Nikki Hiltz 9:15.80; 5 Nozomi Tanaka JPN 9:16.76; 6 Emily MacKay 9:18.29; 7 Emily Infeld 9:23.58; 8 Courtney Wayment 9:24.71; 9 Abby Nichols 9:35.30; 10 Alicja Konieczek POL 9:35.43; 11 Roisin Flanagan IRL 9:36.70; 12 Krissy Gear 9:41.26; Medina Eisa ETH DQ

Intermediate times 3000: 1 Muir GBR 8:31.45; 2 Wedu ETH 8:32.02 WU20R; 3 Monson 8:33.10; 4 Hiltz 8:39.92; 5 Tanaka JPN 8:40.05 NR; 6 MacKay 8:41.37; 7 Infeld 8:45.79; 8 Wayment 8:46.11; 9 Konieczek POL 8:57.67; 10 Nichols 8:57.87; 11 Flanagan IRL 8:58.04; 12 Gear 9:03.14

60H: 1 Devynne Charlton BAH 7.67 WR; 2 Danielle Williams JAM 7.79; 3 Tia Jones 7.79; 4 Ackera Nugent JAM 7.80; 5 Cindy Sember GBR 7.91; 6 Nia Ali 7.95; 7 Megan Tapper JAM 7.98; 8 Sharika Nelvis 8.05; 9 Aleesa Samuel 8.26

U20 60: 1 Adaejah Hodge IVB 7.25; 2 Mckenzie Travis 7.26

300: 1 Sydney Sutton 37.51; 2 Ashley Fulton 38.35. B: 1 Skyler Franklin 37.56

600: 1 Alivia Williams 1:30.79; 2 Michelle Smith ISV 1:30.96; 3 Allison DeLisi 1:31.26

U12 400: 1 Abigail Robisky 57.48

World Indoor Tour, Liévin, France, February 10

Recently this has been the best indoor meeting of the season and there were strong world record attempts from Lamecha Girma at 2000m and Gudaf Tsegay at 3000m and eight world leads.

Femke Bol won the 400m in 49.63 and Grant Holloway the 60m hurdles in 7.32.

The British highlight was provided by Jemma Reekie’s 800m win in 2:00.40 though it was one of the weaker fields of the night and in performance terms Molly Caudery’s 4.75m vault and Laviai Nielsen’s 51.11 400m PB were arguably equally significant performances.

Men: 200: 1 Erriyon Knighton USA 20.21; 2 Ryan Zeze 20.56 NR. B: 1 Blessing Afrifa ISR 20.69 NR; 2 Łukasz Żok POL 20.98

800: 1 Eliott Crestan BEL 1:45.10; 2 Mariano Garcia ESP 1:45.50; 3 Benjamin Robert 1:45.70; 4 Adrián Ben ESP 1:46.06; 5 Yanis Meziane 1:46.08; 6 Tony van Diepen NED 1:50.94. B: 1 Mohamed Ali Gouaned ALG 1:45.35 NR; 2 Alex Kipngetich KEN 1:47.21; 3 Daniel Rowden GBR 1:47.38; 4 Collins Kipruto KEN 1:48.15

1500: 1 Azeddine Habz 3:34.39 NR; 2 Vincent Keter KEN 3:34.44; 3 Robert Farken GER 3:36.11; 4 Adel Mechaal ESP 3:37.23; 5 Narve Gilje Nordås NOR 3:37.45; 6 Tshepo Tshite RSA 3:37.56; 7 Ignacio Fontes ESP 3:37.86; 8 Ruben Verheyden BEL 3:39.19; 9 Romain Mornet 3:39.44; 10 Teddese Lemi ETH 3:41.33

2000: 1 Lamecha Girma ETH 4:51.23; 2 Samuel Pihlström SWE 5:00.01; 3 Charles Grethen LUX 5:01.89; 4 Nicholas Griggs IRL 5:01.98; 5 Federico Riva ITA 5:02.67 NR; 6 Ferdinand Kvan Edman NOR 5:03.41

3000: 1 Selemon Barega ETH 7:31.38; 2 Biniam Mehary ETH 7:33.04; 3 Getnet Wale ETH 7:35.04; 4 Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu SUI 7:39.32; 5 Mezgebu Sime ETH 7:40.81; 6 Hugo Hay 7:40.95; 7 John Heymans BEL 7:41.59; 8 Samuel Tefera ETH 7:46.65

60H: 1 Grant Holloway USA 7.32; 2 Just Kwaou-Mathey 7.43 NR; 3 Jakub Szymański POL 7.48; 4 Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli ITA 7.52; 5 Michael Obasuyi BEL 7.61; 6 Enrique Llopis ESP 7.62 =NR; 7 Job Geerds NED 7.65; 8 Elie Bacari BEL 7.73. Heat 1: 1 Just Kwaou-Mathey 7.52 =NR; 2 Jakub Szymański POL 7.56; 3 Enrique Llopis ESP 7.62 NR; 4 Michael Obasuyi BEL 7.62; 5 Job Geerds NED 7.64; 6 David King GBR 7.67. Heat 2: 1 Grant Holloway USA 7.39; 2 Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli ITA 7.51; 3 Elie Bacari BEL 7.61; 4 Damian Czykier POL 7.65; 5 Tade Ojora GBR 7.66

PV: 1 Sam Kendricks USA 5.76; 2 Thibaut Collet 5.70; 3 Piotr Lisek POL 5.70; 4 Menno Vloon NED 5.60; 5 Bo Kanda Lita Baehre GER 5.60; 5 Kurtis Marschall AUS 5.60

TJ: 1 Hugues Fabrice Zango BUR 17.21; 2 Yasser Triki ALG 17.18 NR; 3 Jean-Marc Pontvianne 17.13; 4 Emmanuel Ihemeje ITA 16.93; 5 Lázaro Martínez CUB 16.87; 6 Simo Lipsanen FIN 16.42

SP: 1 Leonardo Fabbri ITA 22.37 NR; 2 Tom Walsh NZL 22.16; 3 Tomáš Staněk CZE 21.32; 4 Zane Weir ITA 21.03; 5 Bob Bertemes LUX 21.01; 6 Filip Mihaljević CRO 20.86; 7 Scott Lincoln GBR 20.54

Women: 400: 1 Femke Bol NED 49.63; 2 Lieke Klaver NED 50.50; 3 Naomi Van Den Broeck BEL 52.23; 4 Amandine Brossier 52.27. B: 1 Laviai Nielsen GBR 51.11; 2 Andrea Miklos ROU 51.23. C: 1 Nicole Yeargin GBR 53.49; 2 Jessie Knight GBR 53.51

800: 1 Jemma Reekie GBR 2:00.40; 2 Noélie Yarigo BEN 2:01.19; 3 Audrey Werro SUI 2:01.43; 4 Halimah Nakaayi UGA 2:01.46; 5 Lore Hoffmann SUI 2:01.88; 6 Eloisa Coiro ITA 2:02.25

1500: 1 Freweyni Hailu ETH 3:57.24; 2 Diribe Welteji ETH 3:57.48; 3 Birke Haylom ETH 4:00.00; 4 Habitam Alemu ETH 4:00.97; 5 Sarah Healy IRL 4:03.83 NR; 6 Netsanet Desta ETH 4:04.24; 7 Agathe Guillemot 4:04.64 NR; 8 Revee Walcott-Nolan GBR 4:04.64; 9 Esther Guerrero ESP 4:05.27

3000: 1 Gudaf Tsegay ETH 8:17.11; 2 Hirut Meshesha ETH 8:29.71; 3 Beatrice Chepkoech KEN 8:30.87; 4 Kassie Wubrist ETH 8:40.97; 5 Winnie Jemutai KEN 8:45.17; 6 Agueda Marques ESP 8:46.24; 7 Marwa Bouzayani TUN 8:46.45; 8 Sembo Almayew ETH 8:53.64; 9 Gela Hambese ETH 8:57.73

60H: 1 Tobi Amusan NGR 7.83; 2 Laeticia Bapte 7.97; 3 Sarah Lavin IRL 7.98; 4 Charisma Taylor BAH 8.00; 5 Solenn Compper 8.03. Heat 1: 1 Pia Skrzyszowska POL 7.85; 2 Charisma Taylor BAH 8.00; 3 Sarah Lavin IRL 8.02. Heat 2: 1 Tobi Amusan NGR 7.87; 2 Nadine Visser NED 7.95; 3 Laeticia Bapte 8.02; 4 Luca Kozák HUN 8.05; 5 Solenn Compper 8.06

PV: 1 Eliza McCartney NZL 4.84 NR; eq 2 Wilma Murto FIN/Molly Caudery GBR 4.75; 4 Alysha Newman CAN 4.75; 5 Margot Chevrier 4.65; 5 Angelica Moser SUI 4.65; 7 Tina Šutej SLO 4.65; 8 Roberta Bruni ITA 4.50; 9 Ninon Chapelle 4.50

High Jump Meeting Hustopeče, Czech Republic, February 10

Shelby McEwen won on countback from Korea’s Sanghyeok Woo as both cleared a world leading 2.33m on the third attempt and it was a PB for the American.

Men: HJ: 1 Shelby McEwen USA 2.33; 2 Woo Sang-Hyeok KOR 2.33; 3 Oleh Doroshchuk UKR 2.28; 4 Erick Portillo MEX 2.25; 5 Jan Štefela 2.25; 6 Marco Fassinotti ITA 2.21; 6 Yonathan Kapitolnik ISR 2.21; 8 Norbert Kobielski POL 2.21; 9 Edgar Rivera MEX 2.21; 10 Thomas Carmoy BEL 2.21. B: 4 Kimani Jack GBR 2.14; 5 Adam Brooks GBR 2.09; 7 Charlie Husbands GBR 2.09; 10 Luke Ball GBR 2.04

Women: HJ: 1 Tatiána Goúsin GRE 1.91; 2 Yuliya Chumachenko UKR 1.91; 3 Airinė Palšytė LTU 1.87; 3 Paulina Borys POL 1.87; 5 Solene Gicquel FRA 1.87; 6 Michaela Hrubá 1.87; 7 Safina Sadullayeva UZB 1.87. B: 2 Kate Anson GBR 1.85; 4 Halle Ferguson GBR 1.82; 7 Gabrielle Garber GBR 1.74; 8 Evelyne Fonteyne GBR 1.74; 9 Bernice Coulson GBR 1.69,

Meeting de Paris, France, February 11

Ferdinand Omanyala impressed with a 6.51 victory at 60m.

Men: 60: 1 Ferdinand Omanyala KEN 6.51 NR; 2 Emmanuel Matadi LBR 6.57; 3 Jeremiah Azu GBR 6.59. Heat 2: 1 Ferdinand Omanyala KEN 6.57; 2 Jeremiah Azu GBR 6.59

60H: 1 Jason Joseph SUI 7.50; 2 Just Kwaou-Mathey 7.53; 3 Milan Trajkovic CYP 7.64; 4 Aurel Manga 7.67. Heat 1: 1 Jason Joseph SUI 7.57; Wilhem Belocian DQ. Heat 2: 1 Just Kwaou-Mathey 7.57; 2 Milan Trajkovic CYP 7.63

PV: 1 Jacob Wooten USA 5.70; 2 Robin Emig 5.70; 3 Anthony Ammirati 5.70; 4 Sam Kendricks USA 5.60; 5 Emmanouíl Karalís GRE 5.60; 6 Rutger Koppelaar NED 5.50

LJ: 1 Miltiádis Tentóglou GRE 8.06; 2 Tom Campagne 8.00; 3 Simon Batz GER 7.95

Women: 60: 1 Patrizia van der Weken LUX 7.15; 2 Daryll Neita GBR 7.16; 3 Géraldine Frey SUI 7.17; 4 Delphine Nkansa BEL 7.21; 5 Christania Williams JAM 7.24; 6 N’ketia Seedo NED 7.26. Heat 1: 1 Daryll Neita GBR 7.18; 2 Christania Williams JAM 7.19; 3 N’ketia Seedo NED 7.20; 4 Géraldine Frey SUI 7.22; 5 Amy Hunt GBR 7.28. Heat 2: 1 Patrizia van der Weken LUX 7.14; 2 Delphine Nkansa BEL 7.18; 3 Orlann Oliere 7.22

60H: 1 Charisma Taylor BAH 7.98; 2 Sarah Lavin IRL 8.00; 3 Laeticia Bapte 8.00; 4 Solenn Compper 8.08; 5 Viktória Forster SVK 8.09; 6 Maayke Tjin A-Lim NED 8.10. Heat 1: 1 Laeticia Bapte 7.99; 2 Sarah Lavin IRL 8.03. Heat 2: 1 Charisma Taylor BAH 8.02; 2 Solenn Compper 8.07; 3 Viktória Forster SVK 8.14

LJ: 1 Fatima Diame ESP 6.69; 2 Rougui Sow 6.53; 3 Maryse Luzolo GER 6.46

Meeting Indoor de Lyon, France, February 9

Moroccan Abdelaati El Guesse won the 800m in a short-lived 1:45.28 world lead.

Men: 400: 1 David Sombe 46.86. B: 1 Attila Molnár HUN 46.43

800: 1 Abdellatif El Guesse MAR 1:45.28 NR; 2 Mohamed Attaoui ESP 1:45.49; 3 Álvaro de Arriba ESP 1:47.05; 4 Jakub Dudycha CZE 1:47.12 NU20R; 5 Corentin Le Clezio 1:47.48. B: 1 Mohamed Belbachir ALG 1:47.36; 2 Guy Learmonth GBR 1:47.84

1500: 1 Ossama Meslek ITA 3:38.01; 2 Ryan Mphahlele RSA 3:38.06

3000: 1 Milkesa Fikadu ETH 7:42.66; 2 Etienne Daguinos 7:48.43; 3 Yassin Bouih ITA 7:49.44; 4 Yoann Kowal 7:52.71; 5 Melkeneh Azeze ETH 7:53.15; 6 Raphaeel Depash KEN 7:55.61

60H: 1 Elmo Lakka FIN 7.67

LJ: 1 Simon Batz GER 8.18; 2 Tom Campagne 7.86; 3 Marko Čeko CRO 7.82

Women: 800: 1 Tigist Girma ETH 2:00.57; 2 Lorea Ibarzabal ESP 2:01.94; 3 Anais Bourgoin 2:02.08; 4 Louise Shanahan IRL 2:03.09

1500: 1 Marta Zenoni ITA 4:08.92; 2 Ludovica Cavalli ITA 4:08.94; 3 Nathalie Blomqvist FIN 4:10.05; 4 Gaia Sabbatini ITA 4:13.11

3000: 1 Sarah Madeleine 8:53.51; 2 Klara Lukan SLO 8:53.61; 3 Federica Del Buono ITA 8:57.06; 4 Eloise Walker GBR 8:58.17

60H: 1 Xenia Benach ESP 8.06 NR; 2 Karin Strametz AUT 8.07; 3 Nooralotta Neziri FIN 8.08; 4 Maayke Tjin A-Lim NED 8.08

TJ: 1 Tuğba Danişmaz TUR 14.10; 2 Neja Filipič SLO 13.98; 3 Jessie Maduka GER 13.91; 4 Senni Salminen FIN 13.82

Fayetteville, AR, USA, February 9

Men: 60: 1 Myles Thomas 6.62. Heat 1: 1 Jordan Anthony 6.59. Heat 2: 1 Wanya McCoy BAH 6.58

200: 1 Da’Marcus Fleming 20.74

400: 1 Justin Robinson 45.30. B: 1 Judson Lincoln IV 45.53; 2 Chris Bailey 45.75

800: 1 Miguel Pantojas De Jesus 1:48.08

Mile: 1 Silas Winders 3:59.88

60H: 1 Rasheed Broadbell JAM 7.56; 2 Tyler Mason JAM 7.65; 3 Matthew Sophia NED 7.67. Heat 1: 4 Jack Turner GBR 8.16. Heat 2: 1 Rasheed Broadbell JAM 7.61; 2 Tyler Mason JAM 7.65; 3 Darius Luff 7.65; 3 Hunter Garretson 5.62

LJ: 1 Shomari Rogers-Walton 7.67

TJ: 1 Salif Mane 16.51

WT: 1 Henry Zimmerman 22.91; 2 Cam Jones 22.32; 3 Johnathan Witte 22.30; 4 Kade McCall 21.54; 5 Adam Phillips GBR 21.48

4×400: 1 Arizona State 3:02.73; 2 Florida 3:02.78,

Invitational 800: 1 Rivaldo Marshall JAM 1:46.86; 2 Finley McLear GBR 1:46.97; 3 Niko Schultz 1:47.75; 4 Charles Hunter AUS 1:47.80

HJ: 1 Romaine Beckford JAM 2.21; 2 Vernon Turner 2.21; 3 Devin Loudermilk 2.21

LJ: 1 Malcolm Clemons 8.17; 2 Tajay Gayle JAM 8.15; 3 LaQuan Nairn BAH 7.93; 4 Jason Smith 7.93

Women: 60: 1 Shawnti Jackson 7.23. Heat 1: 1 Shawnti Jackson 7.21

200: 1 Kaylyn Brown 23.01

400: 1 Nickisha Pryce JAM 51.04; 2 Kaylyn Brown 51.49. B: 1 Rosey Effiong 51.65; 2 Rachel Joseph 52.05. C: 1 Pearl Awanya GHA 52.56 NR

800: 1 Shafiqua Maloney VIN 1:58.69; 2 Sanu Jallow 2:01.77; 3 Stephanie Brokaw 2:02.05; 4 Ainsley Erzen 2:02.46

Mile: 1 Berlyn Schutz 4:37.45

60H: 1 Grace Stark 7.95; 2 Destiny Huven 8.07; 3 Leah Phillips 8.10. Heat 1: 1 Grace Stark 8.02. Heat 2: 1 Alia Armstrong 8.00; 2 Destiny Huven 8.10

SP: 1 Alida van Daalen NED 18.11; 2 KeAyla Dove 17.71

WT: 1 Monique Hardy 21.32; 11 Charlotte Williams GBR 18.01

4×400: 1 Arkansas 3:28.55

Invitational HJ: 1 Rachel Glenn 1.90

PV: 1 Emily Grove 4.43

LJ: 1 Taliyah Brooks 6.58; 2 Claire Bryant 6.50

Open 60: 1 Tina Clayton JAM 7.25; 2 Tia Clayton JAM 7.28; 3 Anthonique Strachan BAH 7.30

400: 1 Alexis Holmes 50.80; 2 Lanae-Tava Thomas 51.88; 3 Stacey-Ann Williams JAM 52.33. B: 1 Andrenette Knight JAM 52.68; 2 Gianna Woodruff PAN 53.43; 4 Stephenie Ann McPherson JAM 54.02. C: 1 Paris Peoples 52.95; 2 Sada Williams BAR 53.26; 3 Anna Cockrell 53.69

60H: 1 Cyrena Samba-Mayela FRA 7.90; 2 Christina Clemons 7.90; 3 Taliyah Brooks 7.97; 4 Amoi Brown JAM 8.04

Brighton, MA, USA, February 9-10

Men: 60: 1 Justin Braun 6.61; 2 Travis Williams JAM 6.61; 6 Fred Kerley 6.70. Heat 4: 1 Fred Kerley 6.56

400: 1 Logan Popelka 46.66

800: 1 Handal Roban VIN 1:47.10; 2 Angus Harrington GBR 1:47.86; 4 Daniel Howells GBR 1:48.60

Mile: 1 Ethan Strand 3:54.62; 2 Gary Martin 3:54.73; 3 Brian Musau KEN 3:55.49; 4 Ryan Schoppe 3:56.23; 5 Jesse Hamlin 3:56.59. B: 1 Wes Porter 3:59.50; 2 Damien Dilcher 3:59.56; 4 Joe Ewing GBR 4:00.32

3000: 1 Alex Maier 7:43.22; 2 Dennis Kipngetich KEN 7:44.78; 3 Ben Shearer 7:46.96; 4 Jake Gebhardt 7:50.48; 5 Kirami Yego KEN 7:51.56; 6 Jesse Hamlin 7:52.06; 7 Isaac Alonzo 7:53.72; 8 Yasin Sado 7:56.83. B: 1 Aiden Smith 7:56.11; 2 Corey Campbell GBR 7:56.11; 3 Alexander Stitt AUS 7:57.00; 4 Kian Davis GBR 7:58.72; 5 Charles Sprott AUS 7:58.83; 7 Sergio Del Barrio ESP 8:01.00 NU20R; 9 Lachlan Wellington GBR 8:03.68

60H: 1 Johnny Brackins 7.60. Heat 3: 1 Johnny Brackins 7.62

WT: 1 Kenneth Ikeji GBR 22.89; 2 Jeremiah Nubbe CAN 21.31

4×400: 1 USC 3:03.14; 2 Texas 3:03.93

Women: 60: 1 Samirah Moody 7.27,

200: 1 Madison Whyte 22.96

400: 1 Madison Whyte 52.24. B: 1 Yemi Mary John GBR 53.11

Mile: 1 Billah Jepkirui KEN 4:29.64; 2 Klaudia Kazimierska POL 4:30.33; 3 Şilan Ayyıldız TUR 4:30.38

3000: 1 Şilan Ayyıldız TUR 8:56.60

5000: 1 Taylor Roe 15:12.71

60H: 1 Jasmine Jones 8.05

HJ: 1 Roschell Clayton JAM 1.88

PV: 1 Gabriela Leon 4.53

LJ: 6 Temi Ojora GBR 5.91; 7 Lucy Fellows GBR 5.76

TJ: 1 Winny Bii KEN 13.72; 2 Temi Ojora GBR 13.54

SP: 1 Nina Ndubuisi GER 17.88; 2 Jayden Ulrich 17.70

4×400: 1 Texas 3:29.80

Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational, Boston, MA, USA, February 9-10

John Reniewicki won the mile in 3:51.72 as world road medallist Callum Elson was sixth in a PB 3:53.22.

There were also fast 5000m races for James West (13:19.98) and Charles Wheeler (13:20.17) who went sixth and seventh all-time indoors among British athletes with outright PBs.

Ellie Leather went fifth all-time in the UK with a 4:25.23 overall PB mile clocking.

There was even more revision in the UK indoor 5000m all-time lists.

Hannah Nuttall (15:03.39), Izzy Fry (15:07.76) and Jenny Nesbitt (15:10.19) all set outright PB’s to go fourth, fifth and sixth.

Men: 800: 1 Ryan Clarke NED 1:46.08; 2 Cian McPhillips IRL 1:46.43; 3 Handal Roban VIN 1:46.81 NR; 4 John Rivera PUR 1:47.13. B: 1 Olivier Desmeules CAN 1:47.44; 2 Tim Mcinerney 1:47.62

1000: 1 Jack Anstey AUS 2:16.95 AR

Mile: 1 John Reniewicki 3:51.72; 2 Anass Essayi MAR 3:51.91; 3 Craig Engels 3:52.05; 4 Eric Holt 3:52.35; 5 Thomas Vanoppen BEL 3:52.66 NR; 6 Callum Elson GBR 3:53.22; 7 Isaac Basten 3:53.54; 8 Rob Napolitano PUR 3:54.12 NR; 9 Charlie O’Donovan IRL 3:54.16; 10 Brett Meyer 3:56.06; 11 Evan Dorenkamp 3:56.23; 12 Robert Heppenstall CAN 3:59.72; 13 Ezekiel Kibichii KEN 3:59.94. B: 1 Benjamin Allen 3:53.17; 2 Nick Foster 3:54.48; 3 Abel-Rudisha Teffra 3:54.62; 4 Ryuma Aoki JPN 3:54.84 AR; 5 Johnny Gregorek 3:55.53; 6 Jack Salisbury 3:55.53; 7 Foster Malleck CAN 3:55.80; 8 Austin Miller 3:56.77; 9 Parker Schneider 3:57.01. C: 1 Parvej Khan IND 3:56.64; 2 Jake Bertelsen 3:57.20; 3 Ben Godish 3:57.43; 4 Will Anthony NZL 3:58.39; 5 Garrett MacQuiddy 3:58.75; 6 Keisuke Morita JPN 3:59.03; 7 Kevin Robertson CAN 3:59.21; 8 Paul Specht GER 3:59.93. D: 1 James Dunne IRL 3:57.26; 2 Nathan Mountain 3:58.16; 3 Ryan Adams MEX 3:58.21; 4 Vivien Henz LUX 3:58.34; 5 Shane Bracken IRL 3:58.56; 6 Cruz Gomez 3:58.69; 7 Wes Porter 3:58.85; 8 Nick Dahl 3:58.96; 9 Camden Gilmore 3:59.19. E: 1 Benne Christian Anderson GER 3:58.78; 2 Eric Zulkofske 3:59.93. F: 1 Jack Crull 3:59.14; 2 Samuel Field AUS 3:59.99; 7 Christopher Olley GBR 4:01.80. I: 2 Freddy Richardson GBR 4:02.30. M: 3 Leo Brewer GBR 4:03.28; 10 Leo Freeland GBR 4:05.78

3000: 1 Habtom Samuel ERI 7:40.63; 2 Ahmed Jaziri TUN 7:41.05 NR; 3 Willy Fink 7:42.47; 4 Miguel Coca 7:44.90; 5 Loic Scomparin FRA 7:46.11; 6 Jean-Simon Desgagnés CAN 7:47.39; 7 Alec Basten 7:47.63; 8 Hamza Chahid MAR 7:47.70; 9 Ben Veatch 7:47.96; 10 Cameron Ponder 7:48.20; 11 Nick Randazzo 7:48.68; 12 Victor Kiprop KEN 7:50.75. B: 1 Abdel Laadjel IRL 7:52.52; 2 Gable Sieperda 7:55.14; 3 David Šlapák CZE 7:56.13; 4 Rodger Rotich KEN 7:56.35; 5 Taha Erraouy MAR 7:56.74; 6 Liam Back NZL 7:57.25; 7 Murphy Smith 7:57.47; 8 Patrick Thygesen AUS 7:57.82. C: 1 Mike Morgan 7:56.01; 2 Jake Allen 7:58.05; 12 Scott Nutter GBR 8:20.97; 13 Kristian Imroth 8:22.84. D: 7 Edward Bird GBR 8:03.53. H: 5 Charlie Eastaugh GBR 8:13.97

5000: 1 Ahmed Muhumed 13:16.99; 2 Anthony Rotich 13:17.52; 3 Peter Maru UGA 13:17.86; 4 Athanas Kioko KEN 13:18.44; 5 Mike Foppen NED 13:18.47; 6 Alex Masai KEN 13:18.96; 7 Travis Mahoney 13:19.09; 8 Sam Parsons GER 13:19.70; 9 James West GBR 13:19.98; 10 Charlie Wheeler GBR 13:20.17; 11 Davor Aaron Bienenfeld GER 13:20.30; 12 Wesley Kiptoo KEN 13:25.93; 13 Benard Keter 13:26.16; 14 Mahadi Abdi Ali NED 13:26.32; 15 Patrick Kiprop KEN 13:27.55; 16 Sebastian Frey AUT 13:35.55; 17 Scott Beattie GBR 13:36.06. B: 1 Tom Brady 13:24.16; 2 Evans Kiplagat KEN 13:26.56; 3 Anthony Camerieri 13:27.24; ; 4 Said Mechaal ESP 13:27.43; 5 Alex Phillip 13:27.83; 6 David Mullarkey GBR 13:28.23; 7 Toby Gillen AUS 13:28.81. C: 1 Peter Lynch IRL 13:31.81; 5 George Wheeler GBR 13:40.21. D: 20 Dominic Nolan GBR 14:21.82. B2: 3 William Aitken GBR 14:11.89

Women: 800: 1 Michaela Rose 1:59.49; 2 Madeleine Kelly CAN 2:00.93; 3 Jazz Shukla CAN 2:01.34; 4 McKenna Keegan 2:01.67; 5 Hayley Kitching AUS 2:01.84; 6 Ellie Baker GBR 2:01.94. B: 1 Angel Piccirillo 2:01.04; 2 Kelly-Ann Beckford JAM 2:03.06. E: 1 Iris Downes GBR 2:06.45; 3 Helen Braybrook GBR 2:06.73

1000: 1 Sabrina Southerland 2:41.62; 8 Mena Scatchard GBR 2:47.69

Mile: 1 Regan Yee CAN 4:24.95; 2 Ellie Leather GBR 4:25.23; 3 Flomena Asekol KEN 4:26.47; 4 Amina Maatoug NED 4:29.22; 5 Christina Aragon 4:30.91; 6 Rebecca Mehra 4:31.39. C: 3 Elise Thorner GBR 4:35.72; 4 Adva Cohen ISR 4:35.85 NR; 5 Gemma Finch GBR 4:36.03. H: 4 Abigail Hancock GBR 4:46.00

5000: 1 Courtney Frerichs 15:01.06; 2 Hannah Nuttall GBR 15:03.39; 3 Doris Lemngole KEN 15:04.71; 4 Ella Donaghu 15:06.20; 5 Izzy Fry GBR 15:07.76; 6 Julie-Anne Staehli CAN 15:07.93; 7 Jenny Nesbitt GBR 15:10.19. B: 1 Alexandra Millard GBR 15:27.02. E: 1 2 Nia Clatworthy GBR 16:27.81; 7 Jessica Scheriff GBR 16:33.78

Inv 3000: 1 Lauren Ryan AUS 8:42.31; 2 Madie Boreman 8:45.50; 3 Esther Gitahi KEN 8:46.51; 4 Abbey Cooper 8:48.80; 5 Gabrielle Jennings 8:49.64; 6 Elly Henes 8:49.93; 7 Hilda Olemomoi KEN 8:50.07; 8 Scrimgeour Chloe 8:50.97; 9 Melissa Riggins 8:52.82; 10 Erin Teschuk CAN 8:54.66. B: 1 Glynis Sim CAN 8:52.57; 2 Samantha Bush 8:56.31; 3 Juliet Cherubet KEN 8:57.56; 4 Gracie Hyde 8:58.33. C: 7 Sarah Tait GBR 9:16.29

Spokane, WA, USA, February 9-10

Men: 200: 1 Michael Ohioze GBR 20.98

Seattle, Washington, USA, February 9-10 (oversized track)

Australian Ky Robinson won the 3000m in 7:36.69.

Men: Mile: 1 Aaron Las Heras ESP 3:58.22; 2 Isaiah Labra 3:58.42; 3 Kang Nyoak AUS 3:58.54; 4 Ollie Newman 3:59.79

3000: 1 Ky Robinson AUS 7:36.69; 2 Aaron Las Heras ESP 7:37.26; 3 Matt Strangio 7:39.02; 4 Theo Quax NZL 7:39.85; 5 Wil Smith 7:44.97; 6 Evan Jenkins 7:46.58; 7 Colin Sahlman 7:48.59; 8 Brodey Hasty 7:52.59; 9 Cole Sprout 7:53.36; 10 Leo Daschbach 7:55.40. B: 1 Tom Anderson GBR 7:54.71; 2 Jackson Mestler 7:56.31; 3 Isaac Hedengren 7:56.54; 4 Milo Skapinsky 7:56.70; 5 Grady Rauba 7:56.75; 6 Nicholas Russell 7:57.04; 7 Ian Twyman 7:57.29; 8 Oisín O’Gailin IRL 7:57.53; 9 Macauley Franks 7:57.88. C: 5 Thomas Chaston GBR 8:07.24. E: 5 Fraser Sproul GBR 8:11.83

5000: 1 James Corrigan 13:30.67; 2 Joey Nokes 13:31.30; 11 Daniel Racle GBR 14:20.93. B: 10 Christian Graham GBR 13:59.20

SP: 1 Adrian Piperi 20.16

Women: 800: 1 Meghan Hunter 2:02.17; 2 Maggi Congdon 2:02.20

Mile: 1 Chloe Foerster 4:28.14; 2 Laura Pellicoro ITA 4:31.39; 3 Lexy Halladay 4:31.89. B: 10 Yasmin Austridge GBR 4:41.80

3000: 1 Lexy Halladay 8:51.00; 2 Riley Chamberlain 8:51.21; 3 Sadie Sargent 8:54.12; 4 Amy Bunnage AUS 8:54.88; 5 Alyson Churchill 8:55.02; 6 Jenna Hutchins 8:55.50; 7 Yazmine Wright 8:57.16; 8 Ella Baran 8:57.67; 9 Phoebe Anderson GBR 8:59.70; 14 Sophie O’Sullivan IRL 9:15.75

5000: 1 Briana Scott CAN 15:23.76; 2 He Wuga CHN 15:26.34; 15 India Weir GBR 15:51.02. B: 10 Emily Chaston GBR 16:34.48

Clemson, SC, USA, February 9-10

Men: 60: 1 Eric Harrison TTO 6.59. Heat 3: 1 Eric Harrison TTO 6.59

200: 1 Javonte Harding 20.65; 2 Makanakaishe Charamba ZIM 20.78. B: 1 Shavique Bascus 20.72. C: 1 Jordan Ware 20.74

400: 1 Chris Morales Williams CAN 45.39 NR; 2 Auhmad Robinson 45.66; 3 Dubem Amene NGR 45.75. B: 1 Matthew Boling 45.47; 2 Nathaniel Ezekiel NGR 45.54. C: 1 Brian Faust 45.83. D: 1 Houssam Hatib MAR 46.02 NR

60H: 1 Paris Williams 7.58; 2 Jaqualon Scott 7.68. Heat 1: 1 Jaqualon Scott 7.60. Heat 2: 1 Paris Williams 7.60. Heat 3: 1 Cameron Murray 7.61; 2 Lafranz Campbell JAM 7.65. Heat 5: 1 Cameron Murray 7.58. Heat 6: 1 Paris Williams 7.62

LJ: 1 Jeremiah Davis 8.20; 2 Jordan Turner JAM 7.90; 3 Cameron Crump 7.88

TJ: 1 Jordan Scott JAM 16.81; 2 Jeremiah Davis 16.69; 3 Luke Brown JAM 16.63

SP: 8 Rhys Allen GBR 17.16

4×400: 1 Alabama 3:03.28; 2 Texas A&M 3:03.81

Inv 800: 1 Tarees Rhoden JAM 1:47.38. B: 1 Sam Whitmarsh 1:47.78; 3 Charles Crick GBR 1:49.26

PV: 1 Keaton Daniel 5.63

WT: 1 Ruben Banks GBR 23.88; 2 Tyler Sudduth 22.97; 3 Daniel Cope JAM 22.32

Women: 60: Heat 1: 1 Jacious Sears 7.13. Heat 2: 1 Dennisha Page 7.18; 2 Kaila Jackson 7.21. Heat 3: 1 Dajaz Defrand 7.18; 2 Semira Killebrew 7.22. Heat 2a: 1 Jacious Sears 7.14

200: 1 JaMeesia Ford 22.36 NU20R; 2 Anavia Battle 22.81. B: 1 Aaliyah Butler 22.80; 2 Dajaz Defrand 22.91

400: 1 JaMeesia Ford 51.33; 2 Charokee Young JAM 52.83. B: 1 Jermaisha Arnold 51.75; 2 Karimah Davis 52.04. C: 1 Isabella Whittaker 52.14. D: 1 Zaya Akins 52.23; 2 Javonya Valcourt BAH 52.32; 3 Jessica McDowell 52.33. N: 2 Zoe Pollock GBR 54.70

60H: 1 Rayniah Jones 7.95; 2 Mariam Abdul-Rashid CAN 8.01; 3 Layla Anderson 8.07. Heat 1: 1 Mariam Abdul-Rashid CAN 8.03; 2 Layla Anderson 8.11; 3 Issy Wakefield GBR 8.27; 4 Marcia Sey GBR 8.29. Heat 2: 1 Oneka Wilson JAM 8.03. Heat 3: 1 Rayniah Jones 8.02. Heat 7: 1 Issy Wakefield GBR 8.33; 2 Marcia Sey GBR 8.41

LJ: 1 Alexis Brown HAI 6.56; 2 Elizabeth Ndudi IRL 6.40; 17 Ella Rush GBR 5.91

4×400: 1 Georgia 3:29.28; 2 Texas A&M 3:29.58. B: 1 Penn 3:29.86

Inv 800: 1 Gladys Chepngetich KEN 2:01.83; 2 Bailey Goggans 2:02.98

HJ: 1 Lamara Distin JAM 1.97 =NR; 2 Rose Yeboah GHA 1.88 =NR; 3 Elena Kulichenko CYP 1.88

SP: 1 Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM 18.70; 2 Portious Warren TTO 17.83; 3 Makayla Mason 17.38; 4 Kelsie Murrel-Ross GRN 16.85 NR

WT: 1 Chandler Hayden 22.80; 2 Amber Simpson GBR 21.54

Lubbock, Texas, USA, February 9-10

Nigerian Ruth Usoro set a world lead of 6.87m in the long jump while Terrence Jones junior ran 6.47 for 60m.

Men: 60: 1 Terrence Jones Jr. BAH 6.47; 2 Don’drea Swint 6.49; 3 Kalen Walker 6.51; 4 Antoine Andrews BAH 6.58. B: 1 Zachaeus Beard 6.54; 2 Benjamin Azamati GHA 6.56. Heat 1: 1 Kalen Walker 6.52. Heat 2: 1 Terrence Jones Jr. BAH 6.54. Heat 3: 1 Don’drea Swint 6.53

200: 1 Dominick Yancy 20.64. B: 1 Kashie Crockett 20.68

400: 1 Dominick Yancy 45.74

600 yds: 1 Dominic Byles 1:09.46; 2 Lloyd Frilot 1:09.47

60H: 1 Caleb Dean 7.55; 2 Daniel Harrold 7.63; 3 Grant Conway 7.67. Heat 1: 1 Caleb Dean 7.58. Heat 2: 1 Daniel Harrold 7.66. Heat 3: 1 Antoine Andrews BAH 7.65

HJ: 1 Hamdi Mahamat Alamine Saleh QAT 2.20; 2 Aleksandr Gerasimov RUS 2.20; 3 Kaithon McDonald 2.20

LJ: 1 Jalen Seals 7.83; 2 Zayed Latif MAR 7.76

4×400: 1 Texas Tech 3:04.81

Women: 60: 1 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR 7.10; 2 Success Umukoro NGR 7.15. Heat 11: 2 Sileena Farrell GBR 7.51

200: 1 Niesha Burgher JAM 22.90

400: 1 Abbey Glynn 51.77

600 yds: 1 Abbey Glynn 1:18.19

60H: 1 Paige Magee 8.03. Heat 3: 1 Demisha Roswell JAM 8.01

PV: 1 Anicka Newell CAN 4.58

LJ: 1 Ruth Usoro NGR 6.87

SP: 19 Omolola Kuponiyi GBR 13.56; 21 Samantha Callaway GBR 13.43

World Indoor Tour, Torun, Poland, February 6

Jeremiah Azu won the 60m in 6.57.

Ewa Swobada won the women’s 60m in a then world-leading 7.01 but Zaynab Dosso pushed her all the way setting an Italian record 7.02.

Habitam Alemu won the 800m easily in 1:57.86 though the Ethiopians were even more impressive at 1500m where they had the first four with Freweyni Hailu’s 3:55.28 getting the better of Diribe Welteji’s 3:55.47.

Men: 60: 1 Jeremiah Azu GBR 6.57; 2 Oliwer Wdowik 6.60; 3 Akihiro Higashida JPN 6.61; 4 Richard Kilty GBR 6.61; 5 Kevin Kranz GER 6.63; 6 Simon Hansen DEN 6.67. Heat 1: 1 Akihiro Higashida JPN 6.62; 2 Dominik Kopeć 6.66. Heat 2: 1 Jeremiah Azu GBR 6.58; 2 Oliwer Wdowik 6.62; 3 Kevin Kranz GER 6.63; 4 Richard Kilty GBR 6.65; 5 Adrian Brzeziński 6.69

800: 1 Tshepiso Masalela BOT 1:46.07; 2 Abdellatif El Guesse MAR 1:46.22; 3 Catalin Tecuceanu ITA 1:46.64; 4 Tony van Diepen NED 1:46.98; 5 Andreas Kramer SWE 1:46.99; 6 Niels Laros NED 1:47.16 NU20R; 7 Daniel Rowden GBR 1:47.59; 8 Mateusz Borkowski 1:47.81

1500: 1 Samuel Tefera ETH 3:34.61; 2 Biniam Mehary ETH 3:34.83 WU20R; 3 Tshepo Tshite RSA 3:35.06 NR; 4 Adel Mechaal ESP 3:35.53; 5 Ossama Meslek ITA 3:35.63 NR; 6 Ruben Verheyden BEL 3:36.55; 7 Robin Van Riel NED 3:36.88; 8 Filip Rak 3:37.30; 9 Teddese Lemi ETH 3:38.68; 10 Maciej Wyderka 3:39.31

3000: 1 Selemon Barega ETH 7:25.82; 2 Getnet Wale ETH 7:26.73; 3 Darragh McElhinney IRL 7:54.02

60H: 1 Jakub Szymański 7.48; 2 Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli ITA 7.56; 3 Roger V. Iribarne CUB 7.57; 4 Tade Ojora GBR 7.59; 5 Krzysztof Kiljan 7.61; 6 Milan Trajkovic CYP 7.64; 7 Damian Czykier 7.65; 8 Tom Wilcock GBR 7.85

PV: 1 Piotr Lisek 5.75; 2 Menno Vloon NED 5.75; 3 Emmanouíl Karalís GRE 5.55; 3 Robert Sobera 5.55; 5 Urho Kujanpää FIN 5.55

TJ: 1 Andy Díaz ITA 17.61; 2 Tiago Pereira POR 17.02; 3 Yasser Triki ALG 16.93; 4 Max Heß GER 16.67; 5 Lázaro Martínez CUB 16.48; 6 Cristian Atanay Nápoles CUB 16.30

Women: 60: 1 Ewa Swoboda 7.01; 2 Zaynab Dosso ITA 7.02 NR; 3 Shashalee Forbes JAM 7.13; 4 Patrizia van der Weken LUX 7.19; 5 Rani Rosius BEL 7.24; 6 Imani Lansiquot GBR 7.24; 7 Krystsina Tsimanouskaya 7.26; 8 Magdalena Stefanowicz 7.28

400: 1 Lieke Klaver NED 50.57; 2 Henriette Jæger NOR 51.05 NR; 3 Laviai Nielsen GBR 51.31; 4 Lada Vondrová CZE 51.80

800: 1 Habitam Alemu ETH 1:57.86; 2 Worknesh Mesele ETH 1:59.93; 3 Noélie Yarigo BEN 2:00.23; 4 Lore Hoffmann SUI 2:00.41; 5 Eveliina Määttänen FIN 2:01.57; 6 Anna Wielgosz 2:01.89; 7 Angelika Sarna 2:02.46

1500: 1 Freweyni Hailu ETH 3:55.28; 2 Diribe Welteji ETH 3:55.47; 3 Hirut Meshesha ETH 3:56.47; 4 Tigist Girma ETH 3:58.79; 5 Beatrice Chepkoech KEN 4:01.17 NR; 6 Halimah Nakaayi UGA 4:02.78 NR; 7 Weronika Lizakowska 4:05.16; 8 Sarah McDonald GBR 4:05.32; 9 Martyna Galant 4:05.67; 10 Aleksandra Płocińska 4:09.51

60H: 1 Nadine Visser NED 7.80; 2 Pia Skrzyszowska 7.81; 3 Sarah Lavin IRL 7.92; 4 Weronika Nagięć 8.02; 5 Marika Majewska 8.06; 6 Luca Kozák HUN 8.13. Heat 1: 1 Pia Skrzyszowska 7.84; 2 Sarah Lavin IRL 7.98. Heat 2: 1 Nadine Visser NED 7.89; 2 Weronika Nagięć 8.08; 3 Marika Majewska 8.09; 4 Natalia Christofi CYP 8.15

Barcelona Half-Marathon, Spain, February 11

There were fast Kenyan wins for Kibiwott Kandie (59:22) and Joyciline Jepkosgei (64:29), the latter’s time a world lead for 2024 and it moves her to sixth all-time.

Second in the men’s race just a second down on Kandie was Andreas Almgren who set a Swedish record of 59:23.

Marc Scott ran 62:06 for 12th with Jacob Allen 15th but the top British performance came from Jess Warner-Judd who was fourth and top European in a lifetime best of 67:07 with Abbie Donnelly also setting a PB of 69:10 in fifth.

Men: HM: 1 Kibiwott Kandie KEN 59:22; 2 Andreas Almgren SWE 59:23 NR; 3 Roncer Konga KEN 59:28; 4 Dinkalem Ayele ETH 59:30; 5 Hillary Kipkoech KEN 59:37; 6 Emmanuel Maru KEN 59:43; 7 Mathew Kimeli KEN 1:00:14; 8 Chimdesa Debele ETH 1:00:23; 9 Ahmed El Jaddar MAR 1:00:40; 10 Peter Mwaniki Aila KEN 1:00:53; 11 Philemon Kiplimo KEN 1:01:01; 12 Emmanuel Roudolff FRA 1:02:05; 13 Marc Scott GBR 1:02:06; 14 Tonosa Hiko IRL 1:03:11; 15 Jacob Allen GBR 1:03:20; 16 Artur Bossy 1:03:23; 17 Andreas Vojta AUT 1:03:47; 18 Tewelde Menges GBR 1:03:51; 19 Simon Sundström SWE 1:03:57; 20 Alex Garcia Carrillo 1:04:08; 35 Daniel Studley GBR 1:05:15; 36 Matthew Sharp GBR 1:05:36; 56 Ben Biggs GBR 1:06:45; 70 Robert Warner GBR 1:07:07; 84 Callum Rowlinson GBR 1:08:20; 89 Daniel Jarvis GBR 1:08:38; 97 Patrick Roddy GBR 1:08:50; 100 Jack Bromley GBR 1:08:55

Women: HM: 1 Joyciline Jepkosgei KEN 1:04:29; 2 Senbere Teferi ETH 1:04:40; 3 Gladys Chepkurui KEN 1:06:34; 4 Jessica Warner-Judd GBR 1:07:07; 5 Abbie Donnelly GBR 1:09:10; 6 Diane van Es NED 1:09:31; 7 Camilla Richardsson FIN 1:09:55 NR; 8 Sofía Segura 1:10:01; 9 Sara Schou Kristensen DEN 1:11:07 NR; 10 Julia Mayer AUT 1:11:09 NR; 21 Anya Culling GBR 1:15:04; 35 Christa Cain GBR 1:17:05; 39 Leila Armoush GBR 1:17:41; 62 Catriona Fraser GBR 1:20:26; 65 Julie Briscoe GBR 1:21:06; 77 Rachel Brown GBR 1:23:02; 91 Caroline Brock GBR 1:23:45

Oceanian & Australian 20km Race Walking Championships, Adelaide, Australia, February 11

World silver medallist Jemima Montag won the women’s 20km race walk in a world lead and an Oceanian record of 1:27:09 ahead of Colombia’s Lorena Arenas (1:27:25) with Liu Hong third in 1:27:44.

Canada’s Olympic 50km race walk bronze medallist Evan Dunfee won the 20km race walk in 1:19:23 ahead of Kyle Swan (1:19:52) and Rhydian Cowley (1:21:01).

Men: 20kmW: 1 Evan Dunfee CAN 1:19:23; 2 Kyle Swan 1:19:52; 3 Rhydian Cowley 1:21:01

Women: 20kmW: 1 Jemima Montag 1:27:09; 2 Lorena Arenas COL 1:27:25; 3 Liu Hong CHN 1:27:44.

