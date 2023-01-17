Yalemzerf Yehualaw runs 29:19 for 10km in Valencia while Emily Sisson and Jess Warner-Judd are among those to excel in the Houston Half
Chevron/Aramco Houston Marathon and Half-Marathon, January 15
There were top quality half-marathon wins for Ethiopians Hiwot Gebremaryam and Leul Gebrselassie with the latter defeating Wesley Kiptoo by a second.
Gebremaryam led past 5km in 15:14 and 10km in 30:52 and though the second 10km took a much slower 32:06, she held on for a 66:28 victory.
Emily Sisson ran strongly over the second half and finished 28 seconds back in setting a US record 66:52 and third went to a superb run for Jess Warner-Judd and her 67:19 moved her to fourth all-time among British athletes behind Paula Radcliffe (65:40), Eilish McColgan (66:26) and Liz McColgan (67:11).
Warner-Judd is of course a sub-two 800m performer.
Earlier in the day, Sam Harrison had replaced Warner-Judd in fourth spot for the UK all-time lists at 10km in Valencia.
Warner-Judd went through 5km in 15:31 and 10km in 31:17 (ahead of Sisson) and though losing a little pace through 15km (47:23) and 20km (63:44 – 32:27 second 10km).
The marathons saw wins for Dominic Ondoro (2:10:36) and Hitomi Niiya (2:19:24), the latter missed the Japanese record by 12 seconds and won by over six minutes.
Men: Mar:
1 Dominic Ondoro KEN 2:10:36
2 Tsedat Ayana ETH 2:10:37
3 Teshome Mekonen ETH 2:11:05
4 Parker Stinson 2:12:11
5 Tyler Pennel 2:12:16
Women: Mar:
1 Hitomi Niiya JPN 2:19:24
2 Muliye Dekeb Haylemariyam ETH 2:25:35
3 Sintayehu Lewetegn ETH 2:26:33
4 Tristin van Ord 2:27:07
5 Kinsey Middleton CAN 2:29:22
6 Maegan Krifchin 2:30:16
7 Andrea Pomaranski 2:31:06
8 Beverly Ramos PRI 2:31:54
HM: Men:
1 Leul Gebresilase ETH 60:34
2 Wesley Kiptoo KEM 60:35
3 Mohamed El Araby MAR 60:58
4 Alberto Mindez GUA 61:03
5 Zouhair Talbi MAR 61:08
6 Conner Mantz 61:12
7 Shura Kitata Tola ETH 61:16
HM: Women:
1 Hiwot Gebremaryam ETH 66:28
2 Emily Sisson USA 66:52
3 Jess Warner-Judd 67:19
4 Anna Dibaba ETH 69:22
5 Molly Huddle 70:01
6 Dominique Scott RSA 70:07
9 Jenny Simpson 70:35
Valencia, Spain, January 15
Men:
10km:
1 Weldon Kipkirui KEN 26:55
2 Charles Kipkirui Langat KEN 26:57
3 Daniel Kosen KEN 27:01
4 Rodrigue Kwizéra BDI 27:04
5 Jacob Krop KEN 27:04
6 Rogers Kibet UGA 27:07
7 Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu SSD 27:09
8 Laban Kiplimo KEN 27:15
9 Richard Yator KEN 27:32
10 Isaac Too KEN 27:34
11 Jimmy Gressier FRA 27:40
12 Edwin Tuitoek KEN 27:53
13 Efrem Gidey IRL 27:57
14 Ilias Fifa 27:57
15 Jonas Glans SWE 27:57 NR
16 Egide Ntakarutimana BDI 28:00
17 Tariq Ahmed Al-Amri KSA 28:02
18 Amanal Petros GER 28:03
19 Andrew Butchart GBR 28:07
20 Paul Chelimo USA 28:12
21 Richard Douma NED 28:14
22 Djilali Bedrani FRA 28:19
23 Jesús Ramos 28:21
24 Zakariya Mahamed GBR 28:26
25 Max Studer SUI 28:26
26 Maximilian Thorwirth GER 28:33
27 Etienne Daguinos FRA 28:35
28 Jonny Davies GBR 28:41
29 Roberto Alaiz 28:43
30 Nassim Hassaous 28:44
31 Joe Wigfield GBR 28:44
34 Mahamed Mahamed GBR 28:47
35 Jacob Allen GBR 28:47
39 Ellis Cross GBR 28:52
40 Calum Johnson GBR 28:52
42 Alexander Lepretre GBR 28:53
47 Phil Sesemann GBR 28:56
50 Ian Crowe-Wright GBR 29:02
60 Jack Gray GBR 29:20
66 Joshua Grace GBR 29:29
69 Mike Ward GBR 29:35
81 Jonathan Escalante-Phillips GBR 29:56
98 Charlie Davis GBR 30:21
102 Norman Shreeve GBR 30:26
125 Chris Thomas GBR 30:44
126 Jamoul Aredar FRA 30:44
129 James McMurray GBR 30:47
138 Chris Rainsford GBR 30:56
143 Thomas Straw GBR 30:59
145 Patrick Roddy GBR 31:00
147 Corey De’Ath GBR 31:02
Women:
5km:
1 Paula Herrero 16:12
2 Hannah Viner GBR 16:52
10km:
1 Yalemzerf Yehualaw ETH 29:19
2 Jeska Chelangat KEN 30:01
3 Esther Borura KEN 30:15
4 Sarah Chelangat UGA 30:24
5 Naomi Mitei KEN 30:40
6 Samantha Harrison GBR 30:51
7 Vicoty Chepngeno KEN 31:05
8 Brenda Jepkoech KEN 31:20
9 Stella Chesang UGA 31:33
10 Alemaz Teshale ETH 31:39
11 Amelia Quirk GBR 31:53
12 Nancy Chepleting Meli KEN 31:54
13 Joselyn Daniely Brea VEN 32:05
14 Steph Twell GBR 32:28
15 Melody Julien FRA 32:29
16 Aude Korotchansky FRA 32:51
17 Nanna Bové DEN 32:53
18 Lucy Reid GBR 32:56
19 Beatriz Álvarez 33:02
20 Sylvia Kiberenge KEN 33:04
26 Elle Twentyman GBR 33:37
27 Naomi Mitchell GBR 33:41
28 Grace Lynch IRL 33:48
29 Helen Hall GBR 33:49
30 Gemma Kersey GBR 34:04
33 Verity Hopkins GBR 34:31
37 Gemma Astin GBR 34:47
41 Ruby Woolfe GBR 35:21
48 Lauren Cooper GBR 36:02
Tata Mumbai Marathon, India, January 15
Ethiopians Hayle Lemi Berhanu (2:07:32) and debuting Anchialem Haymanot (2:24:15) won in course records.
Men: Mar:
1 Hayle Lemi Berhanu ETH 2:07:32
2 Philemon Rono KEN 2:08:44
3 Zewdu Hailu ETH 2:10:23
4 Abdela Godana ETH 2:11:31
5 Okbay Tsegay ERI 2:11:49
6 Aychew Bantie ETH 2:11:53
7 Abida Ezamzami MAR 2:12:36
8 Masresha Bire ETH 2:14:56
9 John Langat KEN 2:16:08
10 Gopi Thonakal 2:16:41
Women: Mar:
1 Anchialem Haymanot ETH 2:24:15
2 Rahma Tusa ETH 2:24:22
3 Letebrhan Gebreslasea ETH 2:24:52
4 Kasu Bitew ETH 2:28:43
5 Melaku Damsie ETH 2:29:22
6 Worknesh Alemu ETH 2:30:45
7 Sichala Kumeshi ETH 2:31:00
8 Ayantu Kumela ETH 2:31:11
9 Sharon Cherop KEN 2:31:30
10 Feyisa Adanech ETH 2:33:01
