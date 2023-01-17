Yalemzerf Yehualaw runs 29:19 for 10km in Valencia while Emily Sisson and Jess Warner-Judd are among those to excel in the Houston Half

Chevron/Aramco Houston Marathon and Half-Marathon, January 15

There were top quality half-marathon wins for Ethiopians Hiwot Gebremaryam and Leul Gebrselassie with the latter defeating Wesley Kiptoo by a second.

Gebremaryam led past 5km in 15:14 and 10km in 30:52 and though the second 10km took a much slower 32:06, she held on for a 66:28 victory.

Emily Sisson ran strongly over the second half and finished 28 seconds back in setting a US record 66:52 and third went to a superb run for Jess Warner-Judd and her 67:19 moved her to fourth all-time among British athletes behind Paula Radcliffe (65:40), Eilish McColgan (66:26) and Liz McColgan (67:11).

Warner-Judd is of course a sub-two 800m performer.

Earlier in the day, Sam Harrison had replaced Warner-Judd in fourth spot for the UK all-time lists at 10km in Valencia.

Warner-Judd went through 5km in 15:31 and 10km in 31:17 (ahead of Sisson) and though losing a little pace through 15km (47:23) and 20km (63:44 – 32:27 second 10km).

The marathons saw wins for Dominic Ondoro (2:10:36) and Hitomi Niiya (2:19:24), the latter missed the Japanese record by 12 seconds and won by over six minutes.

Men: Mar:

1 Dominic Ondoro KEN 2:10:36

2 Tsedat Ayana ETH 2:10:37

3 Teshome Mekonen ETH 2:11:05

4 Parker Stinson 2:12:11

5 Tyler Pennel 2:12:16

Women: Mar:

1 Hitomi Niiya JPN 2:19:24

2 Muliye Dekeb Haylemariyam ETH 2:25:35

3 Sintayehu Lewetegn ETH 2:26:33

4 Tristin van Ord 2:27:07

5 Kinsey Middleton CAN 2:29:22

6 Maegan Krifchin 2:30:16

7 Andrea Pomaranski 2:31:06

8 Beverly Ramos PRI 2:31:54

HM: Men:

1 Leul Gebresilase ETH 60:34

2 Wesley Kiptoo KEM 60:35

3 Mohamed El Araby MAR 60:58

4 Alberto Mindez GUA 61:03

5 Zouhair Talbi MAR 61:08

6 Conner Mantz 61:12

7 Shura Kitata Tola ETH 61:16

HM: Women:

1 Hiwot Gebremaryam ETH 66:28

2 Emily Sisson USA 66:52

3 Jess Warner-Judd 67:19

4 Anna Dibaba ETH 69:22

5 Molly Huddle 70:01

6 Dominique Scott RSA 70:07

9 Jenny Simpson 70:35

Valencia, Spain, January 15

Men:

10km:

1 Weldon Kipkirui KEN 26:55

2 Charles Kipkirui Langat KEN 26:57

3 Daniel Kosen KEN 27:01

4 Rodrigue Kwizéra BDI 27:04

5 Jacob Krop KEN 27:04

6 Rogers Kibet UGA 27:07

7 Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu SSD 27:09

8 Laban Kiplimo KEN 27:15

9 Richard Yator KEN 27:32

10 Isaac Too KEN 27:34

11 Jimmy Gressier FRA 27:40

12 Edwin Tuitoek KEN 27:53

13 Efrem Gidey IRL 27:57

14 Ilias Fifa 27:57

15 Jonas Glans SWE 27:57 NR

16 Egide Ntakarutimana BDI 28:00

17 Tariq Ahmed Al-Amri KSA 28:02

18 Amanal Petros GER 28:03

19 Andrew Butchart GBR 28:07

20 Paul Chelimo USA 28:12

21 Richard Douma NED 28:14

22 Djilali Bedrani FRA 28:19

23 Jesús Ramos 28:21

24 Zakariya Mahamed GBR 28:26

25 Max Studer SUI 28:26

26 Maximilian Thorwirth GER 28:33

27 Etienne Daguinos FRA 28:35

28 Jonny Davies GBR 28:41

29 Roberto Alaiz 28:43

30 Nassim Hassaous 28:44

31 Joe Wigfield GBR 28:44

34 Mahamed Mahamed GBR 28:47

35 Jacob Allen GBR 28:47

39 Ellis Cross GBR 28:52

40 Calum Johnson GBR 28:52

42 Alexander Lepretre GBR 28:53

47 Phil Sesemann GBR 28:56

50 Ian Crowe-Wright GBR 29:02

60 Jack Gray GBR 29:20

66 Joshua Grace GBR 29:29

69 Mike Ward GBR 29:35

81 Jonathan Escalante-Phillips GBR 29:56

98 Charlie Davis GBR 30:21

102 Norman Shreeve GBR 30:26

125 Chris Thomas GBR 30:44

126 Jamoul Aredar FRA 30:44

129 James McMurray GBR 30:47

138 Chris Rainsford GBR 30:56

143 Thomas Straw GBR 30:59

145 Patrick Roddy GBR 31:00

147 Corey De’Ath GBR 31:02

Women:

5km:

1 Paula Herrero 16:12

2 Hannah Viner GBR 16:52

10km:

1 Yalemzerf Yehualaw ETH 29:19

2 Jeska Chelangat KEN 30:01

3 Esther Borura KEN 30:15

4 Sarah Chelangat UGA 30:24

5 Naomi Mitei KEN 30:40

6 Samantha Harrison GBR 30:51

7 Vicoty Chepngeno KEN 31:05

8 Brenda Jepkoech KEN 31:20

9 Stella Chesang UGA 31:33

10 Alemaz Teshale ETH 31:39

11 Amelia Quirk GBR 31:53

12 Nancy Chepleting Meli KEN 31:54

13 Joselyn Daniely Brea VEN 32:05

14 Steph Twell GBR 32:28

15 Melody Julien FRA 32:29

16 Aude Korotchansky FRA 32:51

17 Nanna Bové DEN 32:53

18 Lucy Reid GBR 32:56

19 Beatriz Álvarez 33:02

20 Sylvia Kiberenge KEN 33:04

26 Elle Twentyman GBR 33:37

27 Naomi Mitchell GBR 33:41

28 Grace Lynch IRL 33:48

29 Helen Hall GBR 33:49

30 Gemma Kersey GBR 34:04

33 Verity Hopkins GBR 34:31

37 Gemma Astin GBR 34:47

41 Ruby Woolfe GBR 35:21

48 Lauren Cooper GBR 36:02

Tata Mumbai Marathon, India, January 15

Ethiopians Hayle Lemi Berhanu (2:07:32) and debuting Anchialem Haymanot (2:24:15) won in course records.

Men: Mar:

1 Hayle Lemi Berhanu ETH 2:07:32

2 Philemon Rono KEN 2:08:44

3 Zewdu Hailu ETH 2:10:23

4 Abdela Godana ETH 2:11:31

5 Okbay Tsegay ERI 2:11:49

6 Aychew Bantie ETH 2:11:53

7 Abida Ezamzami MAR 2:12:36

8 Masresha Bire ETH 2:14:56

9 John Langat KEN 2:16:08

10 Gopi Thonakal 2:16:41

Women: Mar:

1 Anchialem Haymanot ETH 2:24:15

2 Rahma Tusa ETH 2:24:22

3 Letebrhan Gebreslasea ETH 2:24:52

4 Kasu Bitew ETH 2:28:43

5 Melaku Damsie ETH 2:29:22

6 Worknesh Alemu ETH 2:30:45

7 Sichala Kumeshi ETH 2:31:00

8 Ayantu Kumela ETH 2:31:11

9 Sharon Cherop KEN 2:31:30

10 Feyisa Adanech ETH 2:33:01

