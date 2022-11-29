Second Briton in this year’s TCS London Marathon again to the fore plus news of the British Masters 10-mile event

BMAF 10 miles, Gravesend, November 27

Less than 100 runners ran this all Masters event on the tough Gravesend Cyclopark course with M35 Thomas Beedell narrowly winning from M50 World Masters champion Simon Baines in 54:20.

Anthony Webb won M45 gold while seventh-placer Lee Cooper won M40 gold even though he was behind the second and third M45s.

Pick of the older age group wins came from M75 Peter Young who ran 73:47 and defeated British and Irish Masters International champion Peter Giles by o0ver six minutes.

Gemma Collier, a Gloucester W35, was the first woman to finish in 62:09.

1 54:20 Thomas Beedell Woodford Green AC with Essex Ladies M35-1

2 54:27 Simon Baines Thames Hare & Hounds M50-1

3 54:40 Anthony Webb Medway and Maidstone AC M45-1

4 55:51 Andy Bond Dulwich Runners AC M45-2

5 56:04 James Denne Western Tempo M35-2

6 56:38 Adrian Whitwam Morpeth Harriers & AC M45-3

7 56:44 Lee Cooper Larkfield Athletics Club M40-1

8 57:01 Stephen Fabes Victoria Park Harriers and Tower Hamlets AC M40-2

9 57:10 Gary McKivett Arena 80 AC M40-3

10 57:14 Stephen Male Folkestone RC M55-1

11 58:42 Paul Cheetham Thames Hare & Hounds M50-2

12 58:49 Del Wallace Arena 80 AC M40-4

13 59:03 Esmond Brown South Sound AC M35-3

14 59:52 Chris Cooke Saint Edmund Pacers M60-1

15 60:49 Jonathan Ratcliffe Herne Hill Harriers M55-2

16 61:06 Stuart Beaney Kent AC M45-4

17 61:19 Darren Corneille Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC M40-5

18 61:40 Alastair Bloore Epsom & Ewell Harriers M55-3

19 62:04 Ryan Cunningham Veterans AC M40-6

W1/20 62:09 Gemma Collier Gloucester AC W35-1

22 62:36 Paul Waters Hatton Darts M50-3

24 64:05 Peter Thompson Cambridge & Coleridge AC M60-2

30 65:09 Jon Cross Hart Road Runners M65-1

W2/33 65:33 Kerstin Sung Maidstone Harriers W45-1

35 65:51 David Gill Warrington A C M65-2

38 66:46 Dave Dunstall Seaford Striders RC M60-3

40 68:11 John Orden Arena 80 AC M65-3

W3/42 68:40 Sasha Humphries Tonbridge AC W50-1

W4/43 68:52 Deborah Gilman Hatton Darts W50-2

W5/49 71:23 Taryne McPherson Medway and Maidstone AC W45-2

W6/50 71:50 Jacqueline O’Reilly Paddock Wood AC W35-2

52 73:29 Anthony Lintern Crawley AC M70-1

53 73:47 Peter Young Ryde Harriers M75-1

W7/54 74:09 Sarah Poll Bodyworks XTC Tri Store W45-3

W8/55 74:27 Wiebke Kortum Ranelagh Harriers W50-3

58 76:20 Rose Baker Cambridge Harriers W55-1

59 76:37 Ian Kitching South London Harriers M70-2

62 76:53 Penny Wilkins South London Harriers W60-1

63 77:30 Esther Hunt Birchfield Harriers W40-1

68 79:47 Catherine Ulliott Brighton & Hove AC W55-2

71 80:28 Peter Giles Hercules Wimbledon M75-2

77 85:47 Barbro Julin Ealing Southall & Middlesex W60-2

78 85:58 Maggie Statham-Berry Lingfield RC W65-1

83 89:57 Phil Brennan Stratford Upon Avon AC M80-1

86 92:45 Janice Moorekite Larkfield Athletics Club W65-2

WILMSLOW FESTIVE 10km, November 27

Phil Sesemann carried on what has been a highly successful last few months with a narrow victory.

He gained a top 20 place in August’s European Championships with a 2:15:17 marathon, ran a PB 2:12:10 in London in October and the week after winning the Brampton to Carlisle 10, he won here in 29:21 from top M40 Graham Rush who marginally strengthened his hold on fourth spot in the UK all-time M40 lists with 29:29 on chip and 29:30 on gun.

Both Sesemann and Rush have also found time this autumn to get team golds in the English Cross Country relays and silvers in the National six stage road relays.

Former English National winner Charlie Hulson was third.

Anna Bracegirdle enjoyed a clear women’s victory in 33:11 to follow on from her win in the Wilmslow Half-Marathon back in March.

Overall:

1 29:21 Philip Sesemann Leeds City (chip 29:21)

2 29:30 Graham Rush Leeds City M40 29:29

3 29:40 Charlie Hulson Deeside AAC 29:40

4 30:15 Callum Rowlinson Salford Harriers 30:14

5 30:32 Tom Cornthwaite Salford Harriers M35 30:32

6 30:43 Nigel Martin Sale Harriers Manchester M35 30:43

7 30:50 Grant Cunliffe Rossendale Harriers & AC 30:49

8 30:58 Ian Lawton Prime Triathlon Coaching M40 30:58

Women:

1 33:11 Anna Bracegirdle Salford Harriers & AC 33:08 1

2 34:41 Carla Davies Preston Harriers W35 34:36

3 34:57 Sarah Dufour-Jackson Vale Royal AC 34:54

4 35:19 Rachel Hodgkinson Liverpool Harriers & AC 35:15

5 35:44 Claire Clancy Wilmslow Running Club W35 35:33

6 36:01 Joanna Marsden Cheshire Dragons W40 35:54

7 36:11 Kate Moulds Vale Royal AC 36:07

8 36:19 Anna Hollingworth City of Stoke AC W40 36:12

9 36:30 Zara Knappy Rotherham Harriers 36:22

10 36:54 Elizabeth Renondeau Vale Royal AC W40 36:49

DOWNTON HALF MARATHON, Downton, November 27

Simone Mitchell won the overall race by almost five minutes.

Overall:

1 S Mitchell (W) 81:45; 2 R Morgan (North Dock Dredgers Tri) 86:30; 3 C Bollom 86:44



Women:

1 Mitchell 81:45; 2 C Hemmings 96:10; 3 L Hares 1:43:58

JIGSAW RUN 5km / 10km, Dunsfold, November 27

Overall (5km): 1 J Kavanagh (Holl S) 15:44; 2 A Crawford 17:52; 3 H Wilcox (Horsh J) 17:59



Women: 1 L Marris (Craw, W35) 19:28; 2 C Jewell 25:39; 3 S Hollingworth (W35) 25:51



Overall (10km): 1 A Sproston (Craw, U20) 32:43; 2 G Lewis ( ) 34:33; 3 A Goodridge (W’ley, M40) 35:53



M60: 1 G Everson ( ) 39:52



Women: 1 M Hayes (Dac) 41:49; 2 E Vermeulen ( ) 42:24; 3 H Gilham (Has B) 42:38

ATW Hatfield 5, November 27

Gemma Kersey enjoyed a two minute victory in the women’s race in a time of 27:12.

Mohammed Elbayan came out on top in the men’s race in 25:59.

Overall:

1 Mohammed ELBAYAN 25:59

2 Stefano FEDERICI 26:13

3 Jude BELL00 26:19

Women:

1 Gemma KERSEY 27:12

2 Lucy BARNES 29:15

3 Yasmin GOATER 29:50

GREAT YARMOUTH EAST COAST 10km, November 27

Overall:

1 James Reed M40 Cambridge & Coleridge AC 32:52

2 Kyle Brooks Norfolk Gazelles AC 33:42.0

3 Simon Partridge M40 Bure Valley Harriers 34:45

Women:

1 Alicia Lacey Norwich Road Runners 37:44

2 Alexandra Ely W45-49 Wymondham AC 40:45

3 Alexandra Mercer Finch Coasters 42:16

BASS BELLE 10 MT, Bassingbourne, Cambridgeshire, November 27

Overall (8.5M road, 1.5M grass track):

1 M Pearce (SB) 52:45; 2 L Wood (Harl Tri) 56:03; 3 E Moffett (Camb R) 58:17

Women:

1 E Hodgson (Camb U, W35) 58:49; 2 S Warren (W45) 71:42; 3 K Miles (W35) 72:03

GRAFFHAM WATER WATERSIDE 10 MT, Cambridgeshire, November 27

Overall:

1 M Amos (Hunts) 56:06; 2 J Bishop (M40) 64:09; 3 J Rusak 64:15

Women:

1 A Buchanan (THH, W45) 69:16; 2 Z Roan (W50) 78:51; 3 A Tellett 80:00

HEREWARD RELAY, Peterborough to Ely, Cambridgeshire, November 27

New running outfit C-Squad took both men’s and women’s team awards but the second team to finish, from host club March AC took an unplanned short cut on the last leg, Martin Duff reports.

That final 10.8-miles from Welney to Ely took the runners through deep water but that did not prevent C-Squad’s final runner Ali Steele from posting the fastest legal split of 62:40 with some athletes running shorter due to direction signs being moved.

Earlier, the race organisers decided that similarly deep puddles on the opener would be avoided and did so with a last-minute change of route. On that one, Ely’s Chris Smith was fastest with a 33:17 split and Polly Keen ran 42:19 for Cambridge & Coleridge.

The event also offered an ultra-opportunity of runners to complete the whole 40 miles and Damian Elsdon was first home in 5:35:39.

Overall: 1 C-Squad 3:55:04; March 4:04:11 (short cut); 3 Ryston 4:04:19; 4 C&C 4:16:48; 5 C-Squad B 4:17:46; 6 St Edmunds P 4:18:10

Women: 1 C-Squad 4:41:57; 2 Ely 4:57:51

Stage 1: Peterborough to Whittlesey (6.9M)

Fastest: C Smith (Ely) 33;17; J Espley (Ryst) 35:56

M40: A Pritchard (C&C) 37:49

Women: P Keen (C&C) 42:19

W50: G Larham (March) 45:04

Stage 2: Whittlesey to March) (10.5M)

Fastest: R Simmonds (Ryst) 65:36; J Mabon (C&C) 66:09; T Vickery (C-Squad) 66:12

M40: I Clark (C&C) 67:54

Women: B Evason (Ely) 75:02

W40: C Jeffery (St Ed) 76:49

Stage 3: March to Welney (11.5M)

Fastest: A Jakeman (Marh) 69:08; R Sales (C-Squad) 69:48

M50: R Ebbs (Ryst) 72:38

Women: L Cackett (C-Squad) 83:44

Stage 4: Welney to Ely (10.8M)

Fastest: I Williamson (C&C, M40) 61:25 (short route); A Steele (C-Squad) 62:40; G Watts (March) 64:12 (short route)

Women: B Wright (C-Squad) 75:51

94 teams finished

ULTRA Result (40M): 1 D Elsdon 5:35;39; 2 M Stacey 5:49:17; 3 C Parson 5:50:29

LITTLE STRETTON TO STIPERSTONES TIME TRIAL, November 27

Overall (14.5km):

1 D Jones (Mercia, M40) 65:51; 2 K McKenna (AAE, M40) 69:30; 3 S Willhoit (Mercia, W) 69:54; 4 M Frost (M40) 73:04; 5 C Atherton (Amble, M40) 73:10

M50: M Agnew (Mercia) 81:04

M60: L Jones 90:57

Women: 1 Willhoit 69:54; 2 M Jones-Walters 78:48; 3 M Price (Mercia, W50) 81:47

W60: P Paige 2:00:36

UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER ROAD RELAYS, November 26

Men (4x2M):

1 Leicester Uni OB 41:23 (K Cann (9:52, J Finnie 11:51, A Klukowski 10:11, L Warren 9:29); 2 West End 41:41 (J Kingsbury-Smith 11:09, D Cox 10:08, G Seymour 9:50, A Quigley 10:34); 3 HUncote 42:28 (B Benson 10:59, J Rathod 9:54, J Knight 10:46, C Nealon 10:49): 4 M Devils 43:05; 5 D Dave 44:02; 6 Warwick U 45:17

Fastest: Warren 9:29; G Seymour (W End) 9:50; Cann 9:52

Women (3x2M):

1 W End 33;58 (L Slavin 11:38, S Horner 11:30; C Frankland 10:50); 2 Huncote 37:15 (T Urwin 12:46, N Mee 12:50, R Nealon 11:39); 3 Martin’s 37:36 (L Key 13:02, H McLaughlin 12:31, M Kerr 12:03); 4 Warwick U 39:52; 5 Roadhoggs 40:13; 6 Leic Fit 40:53

Fastest: Frankland 10:50; Horner 11:30; Nealon 11:39

RAVENSTONEDALE RED 10km, Kirkby Stephen, November 26

Overall: 1 T Stephenson (Sale, M40) 36:04; 2 B Pennington (Howg, M45) 37:26; 3 A Ackerley (N Yks M, M45) 37:31

Women: 1 S Bulman (New M, W45) 41:05; 2 K Bridge (Eden, W50) 44:41; 3 A Hull (Quak, W40) 46:12

SEVERN BRIDGE 5 NIGHT RUN, Chepstow, Monmouthshire, November 25

Overall: 1 A Whitwell (Durs) 29:26; 2 J Belcher (Llis, M45) 30:30; 3 H Williams (Caldicot, U20) 30:55

Women: 1 L Jones (Les C, W40) 31:05; 2 A Dumane (llis) 31:19; 3 E Hines (Chipp, W45) 37:17

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, London Hyde Park, November 25

British 100km international Ollie Garrod, who improved his marathon PB to 2:22:55 this year, was a clear winner in 15:17 of this Friday lunchtime race.

Nicky Archer was narrowly first woman ahead of UK age group marathon record-holder Sue McDonald.

Overall: 1 O Garrod (S Lon) 15:17; 2 N Besson (Serp, M40) 15:32; 3 B Short (Craw) 15:55

M50: 1 S Coombes (Herne H) 16:31

M60: 1 T Tuohy (Dulw) 19:08

Women: 1 N Archer (W40) 19:27; 2 S McDonald (S Lon, W55) 19:50; 3 K Robertson Arrebola (Serp) 19:53



W55: 2 L Thomas (HW) 21:19

W60: 1 L Killip (Strag) 20:47; 2 H Bolt (Datch) 21:03; 3 J Harrison (B&W) 21:57

W70: 1 R Tabor (Dulw) 25:46; 2 M MacDonald (Camb H) 26:40

DERBY MIDWEEK 5km, November 16

Overall:

1 D Hawley (L Eaton, M40) 16:37; 2 G Kirkman (Der) 16:54; 3 W Roe (Hatton) 16:59

M50: 1 I Chant (L Eaton) 17:39

Women:

1 G Curran (Notts) 19:40; 2 N Charalambous (Der) 20:40; 3 E Partridge (Ivan) 21:19

W50: 1 J Barrowcliffe (L Eaton) 22:43

W60: 1 H Finn (Ivan) 24:36

