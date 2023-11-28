British distance runner back in shape as he posts good result in American road race, plus there’s news of quick marathon times in China

The Manchester Road Race, Connecticut, USA, November 23

Morgan Beadlescomb and Weini Kelati won the 87th annual Manchester Road Race in impressive fashion.

Beadlescomb, the reigning USATF 5km road running champion and 3:52.03 indoor miler, sprinted away from defending champion Conner Mantz in the final 400m on Main Street.

Beadlescomb, who improved his 5000m time to 13:08.82 this summer, was timed in 21:12 to Mantz’s 21:15. Mantz was the 2021 NCAA cross-country champion who ran 2:07:47 in Chicago last month.

Kelati enjoyed a more clear cut win, taking the women’s title by over 200m in 23:21 to gain her third consecutive victory here.

Both winners gained $7000 in prize money with Kelati also earning $1000 in the Queen of the Hill competition held within the race.

Briton Patrick Dever, who last year ran in the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships and was the NCAA 10,000m champion, ran just his second race of 2023 following an 11th place in Falmouth in August.

Encouragingly, he was six places higher and 18 seconds quicker than he was in the same race in 2022 and was only three seconds back on the podium as he finished fifth.

He averaged 4:30 mile pace for the 4.75-mile event.

Fellow Brit Calli Thackery was eighth in the women’s race in 24:46, averaging 5:13 a mile.

Former Boston Marathon winner Amby Burfoot, now aged 77, remarkably completed the race for the 61st consecutive year and the former Runner’s World editor-in-chief clocked 41:44.

Men: 1 Morgan Beadlescomb 21:12; 2 Conner Mantz 21:15; 3 Isai Rodriguez 21:16; 4 Rory Linkletter CAN 21:17; 5 Patrick Dever GBR 21:18; 6 Amon Kemboi KEN 21:26; 7 Reid Buchanan 21:38; 8 Samuel Chelanga 22:15; 9 Evert Silva 22:17, 10 Eric Hamer 22:20

Women: 1 Weini Kelati 23:21; 2 Annie Rodenfels 23:59; 3 Emily Durgin 24:06; 4 Sara Hall 24:23; 5 Florencia Borelli ARG 24:24; 6 Bethany Hasz 24:39; 7 Megan Hasz 24:40; 8 Calli Thackery GBR 24:46; 9 Mary Munanu KEN 24:51; 10 Joselyn Daniely Brea VEN 25:07

Shanghai Marathon, China, November 26

Kenya’s Philimon Kipchumba won in a Chinese all-comers’ record of 2:05:35 ahead of Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu Felix (2:05:39) and Kenya’s Solomon Yego (2:05:42).

Ethiopia’s Siranesh Yirga won the women’s race in 2:21:28 ahead of 38-year-old Selly Kaptich (2:21:55) and Bahrain’s Asian Games winner Eunice Chumba (2:22:20).

The former world under-18 champion Sandra Tuei was fourth on her debut in 2:22:22.

Men: Mar: 1 Philimon Kipchumba KEN 2:05:35; 2 Alphonce Felix TAN 2:05:39; 3 Solomon Yego KEN 2:05:42; 4 Kenneth Keter KEN 2:05:53; 5 Enock Onchari KEN 2:07:47; 6 Kinde Atanaw ETH 2:08:27; 7 Debessay Desale ERI 2:09:19; 8 Nicolas Kirwa KEN 2:11:16

Women: Mar: 1 Siranesh Yirga ETH 2:21:28; 2 Selly Chepyego KEN 2:21:55; 3 Eunice Chumba BRN 2:22:20; 4 Sandra Tuei KEN 2:22:22; 5 Emily Chepkemoi KEN 2:23:40; 6 Tadu Teshome ETH 2:25:05; 7 Chernet Misganaw ETH 2:26:16; 8 Jackline Sakilu TAN 2:26:50.

Hachioji, Japan, November 25

Kenyans dominated this 10,000m event with Amos Kurgat winning in a 27:10.72 PB from Emmanuel Kiplagat’s 27:12.82.

The first Japanese in 11th place was Keita Sato who set a Japanese under-20 record of 27:28.50.

It is the fastest non-African time ever though such is the African domination it only ranks him 45th best under-20 all-time.

Twelve runners went sub-27:30 and 38 ran inside 28 minutes and 134 runners achieved sub-29 minutes times in six races.

Men: 10,000: 1 Amos Kurgat KEN 27:10.72; 2 Emmanuel Kiplagat KEN 27:12.82; 3 Richard Etir KEN 27:15.53; 4 Benson Sigei KEN 27:22.30; 5 Evans Keitany KEN 27:22.96; 6 Kibet Kandie KEN 27:23.01; 7 Kiprono Sitonik KEN 27:24.22; 8 Cosmas Mwangi KEN 27:24.83; 9 Emmanuel Maru KEN 27:25.32; 10 Philemon Ruto KEN 27:28.31; 11 Keita Sato 27:28.50 AU20R; 12 Felix Korir KEN 27:28.53; 13 Mebuki Suzuki 27:30.69; 14 Daniel Kosen KEN 27:33.35; 15 Vincent Yegon KEN 27:34.32; 16 Jun Kasai 27:36.75; 17 Kotaro Shinohara 27:38.66; 18 Titus Wambua KEN 27:43.05; 19 James Muoki KEN 27:44.08; 20 Akira Akasaki 27:48.09; 21 Josphat Ledama KEN 27:48.74; 22 Yamato Yoshii 28:01.02; 23 Katsuhiko Suzuki 28:02.81; 24 Ryuya Kajitani 28:03.59; 25 Biyazen Alehegn ETH 28:06.20. B: 1 Shadrack Rono KEN 27:42.37; 2 Isaac Ndiema KEN 27:45.65; 3 Simon Musio Saidamu KEN 27:46.72; 4 Ryuto Igawa 27:47.21; 5 Dan Kiplangat KEN 27:47.77; 6 Shuho Dairokuno 27:49.31; 7 Yuta Bando 27:51.10; 8 Muthoni Muiru KEN 27:53.32; 9 Benuel Magoma KEN 27:54.24; 10 Denis Matheka KEN 27:54.69; 11 Tamaki Fujimoto 27:54.81; 12 Hironori Kishimoto 27:54.91; 13 Bernard Kimani KEN 27:55.54; 14 Gilbert Kiprotich KEN 27:56.71; 15 Cleophas Kandie KEN 27:58.29; 16 David Shungea KEN 27:58.66; 17 Willy Kwemoi KEN 27:58.94; 18 Amos Bett KEN 28:00.27; 19 Sodai Shimizu 28:01.47; 20 James Mutuku KEN 28:04.26; 21 Stephen Lemaya KEN 28:04.43; 22 Joseph Waweru KEN 28:05.15; 23 Jonson Mugeni KEN 28:13.89; 24 Tomoya Ogikubo 28:13.91; 25 Yuta Nakayama 28:14.57; 26 Dennis Kipruto KEN 28:19.61. C: 1 Yuki Muta 28:04.41; 2 Timothy Kibet KEN 28:09.86; 3 Paul Onyiego KEN 28:10.36; 4 Daisuke Hosomori 28:14.66; 5 Tatsuo Iyoda 28:14.80

Cross International de la Constitucion (WA CC Tour Gold), Alcobendas, Spain, November 26

Last season’s World Athletics Cross Country Tour winner, Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera, won clearly with 29:34. Runner-up Martin Kiprotich from Uganda clocked 29:42 and third-placed Celestin Ndikumana from Burundi 29:56. The top European and best Spanish runner was mountain running specialist Andreu Blanes in sixth in 30:19.

Ethiopian favorite Likina Amebaw won the women’s 8.04km race in 26:34, five seconds ahead of another Ethiopian runner Asayech Ayichew 26:39.

The top European in third was Italian Nadia Battocletti (26:51).

Men: XC: 1 Rodrigue Kwizéra BDI 29:34; 2 Martin Kiprotich UGA 29:42; 3 Célestine Ndikumana BDI 29:56; 4 Filmon Kibrom ERI 29:58; 5 Aron Kifle ERI 30:11; 6 Andreu Blanes 30:19; 7 Yves Nimubona RWA 30:46; 8 David Bascuñana 30:53; 9 Oliver Löfqvist SWE 30:57; 10 Roberto Alaiz 31:13; 11 Adrià Ceballos 31:17; 12 Jaime Migallón 31:35; 13 Ruben Marques 31:44; 14 Brahim El Ourzadi MAR 31:54; 15 Fernando González-Mohino 32:00; 16 Ismail Atriki 32:07; 17 Mohamed Aataati MAR 32:17; 18 Eleazar Canton 32:18; 19 Jorge Fresnillo 32:18; 20 Hugo de Miguel 32:20

Women: XC: 1 Ayel Likina ETH 26:34; 2 Asayech Ayichew ETH 26:39; 3 Nadia Battocletti ITA 26:51; 4 Lucy Muli KEN 27:27; 5 Anna Arnaudo ITA 27:45; 6 Cristina Ruiz 28:00; 7 Lili Anna Vindics-Tóth HUN 28:13; 8 Claudia Estévez 28:22; 9 María Azucena Díaz 29:04; 10 Alessia Zarbo FRA 29:13; 11 Claudia Corral 29:16; 12 Lucía Rodríguez 29:25; 13 Rocío Garrido 29:31; 14 Carla Arce 29:43; 15 Maria Barbero 29:51

Florence Marathon, Italy, November 26

Clementine Mukandanga won the women’s race in a Rwandan record of 2:25:54 ahead of Uganda’s Rebecca Cheptegei (2:27:07) and Tanzania’s Failuna Matanga (2:28:57).

Italy’s Said El Otmani won the men’s race in a PB 2:12:39 ahead of Kenyans Edwin Kipleting (2:13:50) and Hillary Biwott (2:15:05).

Men: Mar: 1 Said El Otmani 2:12:38; 2 Edwin Kipleting KEN 2:13:50; 3 Hillary Biwot Chemweno KEN 2:15:05; 4 Abdi Ibrahim Abdo BRN 2:19:45; 5 Adrian Bednarek POL 2:21:46

Women: Mar: 1 Clementine Mukandanga RWA 2:25:53 NR; 2 Rebecca Cheptegei UGA 2:27:07; 3 Failuna Abdi Matanga TAN 2:28:57; 4 Purity Cheromei KEN 2:31:29; 5 Mercy Jeptoo Tuitoek KEN 2:36:25; 11 Lucy Rochford GBR 2:58:39

Marathon de la Rochelle, France, November 26

Men: Mar: 1 Kennedy Kipyeko KEN 2:10:49; 2 Berhanu Heye ETH 2:10:49; 3 Edwin Soi KEN 2:10:53; 4 Abdu Assen ETH 2:10:53; 5 Emmanuel Ngatuny KEN 2:11:04; 6 David Rono KEN 2:13:51; 7 Josphat Bett KEN 2:13:54

Women: Mar: 1 Tejinesh Tulu ETH 2:31:40; 2 Pauline Kittu KEN 2:38:58; 3 Emilie Lasserre 2:47:24; 9 Tess Brewer GBR 2:57:16

