Baylor Invitational, Waco, TX, USA, April 1-2

The 2019 world 200m silver medallist Brittany Brown improved her 100m PB to 10.99/0.2 well clear of Bahamian Tynia Gaither’s 11.11.

Gaither won the 200m in 22.45/1.3.

There was a fast but albeit wind-assisted time in the 100m hurdles for Tonea Marshall with a 12.56/2.7 clocking with Daniel Roberts also over the limits with a 13.43/2.6 men’s victory.

The women’s pole vault was won by 2016 Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi from the 2021 winner Jenn Suhr as both cleared 4.50m.

Elijah Morrow was first in the men’s 200m in a PB 20.22/1.7) while Hurdle Mechanic teams won both 4x400m relays in 3:01.39 and 3:25.08.

Men:

100 (2.7): 1 Elijah Morrow 10.16

200 (1.7):

1 Elijah Morrow 20.22

2 Wil London 20.65

110H (2.6): 1 Daniel Roberts 13.43

JT: 1 Nnadi Chinecherem NGR Baylor 76.08

4×100:

1 Hurdle Mechanic 39.50

2 Baylor 39.56

4×400:

1 Hurdle Mechanic 3:01.39

2 Baylor 3:02.42

Women:

100 (0.2):

1 Brittany Brown 10.99

2 Tynia Gaither BAH 11.11

200 (1.3):

1 Tynia Gaither BAH 22.45

2 Ashley Henderson 22.76

3 Mariah Ayers Baylor 22.77

4 Nicole Yeargin GBR 23.29

100H (2.7):

1 Tonea Marshall 12.56

2 Ackera Nugent JAM Baylor 12.92

400H:

1 Melissa Gonzalez COL 56.20

2 Kimisha Chambers JAM 57.10

PV:

1 Ekateríni Stefanídi GRE 4.50

2 Jenn Suhr 4.50

TJ:

1 Alex Madlock Baylor 13.34/1.4

2 Koi Johnson Baylor 13.23/2.1 (also 13.16/1.6)

4×100:

1 Hurdle Mechanic 43.39

2 Baylor 44.84

3 Texas-Arlington 44.93

4×400:

1 Hurdle Mechanic 3:25.08

2 Baylor 3:32.03

3 Oklahoma State 3:33.16

CSUN Invitational, Northridge, CA, USA, April 1-2

Men: (2.0): 1 Eric Allen Jr. USC 20.68

Colonial Relays, Williamsburg, VA, USA, April 1-2

Men:

DT:

1 Claudio Romero CHI Virginia 63.03

2 Jordan Roach 58.93

SP: 1 Maria De Aviz BRA Virginia 17.01

Florida Relays, Gainesville, FL, April 1

The week after a world leading 6412 heptathlon, Anna Hall excelled at 400m hurdles as her 55.35 PB headed Masai Russell’s 55.41.

Jacory Patterson was first in the 200m in 20.20 ahead of Liberian NCAA champion and Olympic fifth-placer Joseph Fahnbulleh’s 20.22 and Matt Boling 20.31’s and 400m specialist Randolph Ross’s 20.42 PB.

Fahnbulleh’s later won the 100m in 10.22/1.1.

Abby Steiner was first in the women’s 100m in a PB 11.10/1.5.

North Carolina led home the women’s 4x100m in 42.91 while Kentucky (3:02.21 and 3:26.99) took both 4x400m relays.

William Spencer was firs in the 400m hurdles with 49.56.

Zyaire Nuriddin won the high school 400m in 45.78.

200 (r1) (0.0):

1 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR Florida 20.22

2 Matthew Boling Georgia 20.31

3 Randolph Ross NC A&T 20.42

=4 Lance Lang Kentucky 20.58

=4 Evan Miller SCarolina 20.58

6 Dwight St. Hillare TTO Kentucky 20.59

(r2) (0.0) 1 Jacory Patterson Florida 20.20

(r3) (0.0) 1 Cameron Rose Clemson 20.55

(r4) (2.0) 1 Ryan Willie Florida 20.61

(OlyDev) (0.9) 2 Thomas Somers GBR 20.93

400: 1 Quincy Hall 45.70

(HS) 1 Zyaire Nuriddin 45.78

800: 1 Rajay Hamilton JAM 1:46.97

110H (-0.7):

1 Darius Luff Nebraska 13.70

400H:

1 William Spencer SCarolina 49.56

2 Caleb Dean Maryland 49.78

LJ: 1 Cameron O’Neal GATech 7.93/2.2

DT: 1 Roje Stona JAM Clemson 60.63

HT:

1 Decio Andrade POR Miami (FL) 70.51

2 Kieran Mckeag Alabama 69.71

3 Avery Carter 69.08

4 Yeóryios Korakídis GRE Tennessee 68.19

4×100:

1 Virginia Tech 39.14

2 Kentucky 39.30

4×400:

1 Kentucky 3:02.21

2 North Carolina A&T 3:03.11

Women:

100 (1.5):

1 Abby Steiner Kentucky 11.10

2 Grace Nwokocha NGR 11.27

200 (0.0):

1 Talitha Diggs Florida 22.78

2 Karimah Davis Kentucky 22.97

(OlyDev) (0.2)

1 Briana Williams JAM 22.82

2 Shannon Ray 22.95

800: 1 Imogen Barrett AUS Florida 2:02.02

100H (-0.4): 1 Grace Stark Florida 12.99

400H:

1 Anna Hall Florida 55.35

2 Masai Russell Kentucky 55.41

3 Vanessa Watson Florida 56.25

4 Jessica Wright Howard 56.32

(r2)

1 Grace Claxton PUR 56.04

2 Rachel Glenn SCarolina 56.43

(r4) 1 Mariel Bruxvoort Iowa 57.83

HJ:

1 Rachel Glenn SCarolina 1.87

2 Yelena Kulichenko CYP Georgia 1.84

3 Jamari Drake Georgia 1.84

4 Jenna Rogers Nebraska 1.84

LJ:

1 Jasmine Moore Florida 6.52/0.0

2 Claire Bryant Florida 6.47/0.0

SP: 1 Divine Oladipo GBR Vanderbilt 17.43

DT:

1 Rachel Dincoff 60.83

2 Trinity Tutti CAN 57.72

3 Essence Henderson VATech 56.77

4 Debbie Ajagbe Miami (FL) 56.54

HT:

1 Stamatía Skarvélis GRE 70.43

2 Jillian Weir CAN 68.41

3 Maddie Malone Auburn 67.30

4 Sara Killinen FIN VATech 66.37

5 Molly Leppelmeier Kentucky 64.79

JT: 1 Ashley Carter Auburn 53.49

4×100:

1 North Carolina A&T 42.91

2 Florida 43.69

3 Clemson 44.92

6 Wales 45.48

4×400:

1 Kentucky 3:26.99

2 Florida 3:29.20

3 North Carolina A&T 3:31.64

Fresno State West Coast Relays, Clovis, CA, USA, April 1

DT: 1 Aidan Elbettar UCLA 58.47

3000SC: 1 Greta Karinauskaitė LTU CalBaptist 9:51.43

HT: 1 Nadia Maffo FresnoSt 65.32

JT: 1 Vanja Spaić BIH 55.32

Hayward Premiere, Eugene, OR, USA, April 1-2

Men: 10,000: 1 James Mwaura Gonzaga 28:29.01

HT:

1 Sean Donnelly 73.83

2 Justin Stafford 72.47

3 Michael Bryan WichitaSt 70.32

4×100: 1 Oregon 39.53

Women:

SP:

1 Miné De Klerk RSA Oregon 17.19

2 Jaida Ross Oregon 17.13

4×100:

1 Oregon 43.95

2 Oregon 44.47

Joey Haines Invitational, Cape Girardeau, MO, USA, April 1-2

Men:

HT: 1 Logan Blomquist SEMissouri 70.63

SP: 1 Aveun Moore SIllinois 17.10

HT:

1 DeAnna Price 69.09

2 Elisia Lancaster SIllinois 66.67

3 Shauniece O’Neal SIllinois 66.47

4 Amber Simpson GBR Memphis [RS] 62.97

Masked Rider Open, Lubbock, TX, USA, April 1-2

Nigeria’s Olympic fourth-placer Tobi Amusan gained wind-assisted win in the 100m and 100m hurdles with 11.11/2.6 and 12.58/2.6

France’s Amaury Golitin gained a just about legal men’s sprint double with 10.23/2.0 and 20.42/1.9).

Jamaican Sean Bailey was first in the 400m in 45.60.

Men:

100 (2.0): 2 Adam Clayton GBR TxTech 10.30

200 (1.9):

1 Amaury Golitin FRA 20.42

2 Jacolby Shelton TxTech 20.47

400:

1 Sean Bailey JAM 45.60

2 Karayme Bartley JAM 45.77

110H (2.8): 1 Tyrin Lewis WTexasA&M 13.67

LJ: 1 Shakwon Coke JAM BartonCo 7.83/2.4 (also 7.81/1.6)

TJ: 1 Daniel Kelsey TTO NewMexicoJC 16.15/1.8

DT:

1 Gabriel Oladipo TxTech 58.94

2 Nathanial Collier AbileneCr [RS] 58.92

Women:

100 (2.6): 1 Tobi Amusan NGR 11.11

100H (2.6):

1 Tobi Amusan NGR 12.58

2 Demisha Roswell JAM TxTech 12.66

400H: 1 Sylvia Schulz GER TxTech 57.82

HJ: 1 Zarriea Willis 1.86

TJ:

1 Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Katta FRA TxTech [RS] 13.93/1.2

2 Onoara Obamuwagun NGR TxTech 13.34/0.6

DT:

1 Seasons Usual TxTech 59.49

2 Annina Brandenburg GER AbileneCr 58.18

Oliver Nikoloff Invitational, Cincinnati, OH, USA, April 1-2

HT: 1 Annette Echikunwoke NGR 71.59

Sam Howell Invitational, Princeton, NJ, USA, April 1-2

Men: DT: 1 Robbie Otal Princeton 61.71

Stanford Invitational, Stanford, CA, USA, April 1-2

In his first competition since the Olympic Games Nick Miller won the hammer with a 73.13m throw.

In the 5000m, Australian Ky Robinson ran a 13:23.61 outdoor PB ahead of Britain’s European under-23 cross-country champion Charles Hicks’ 13:24.58 PB and England Commonwealth Games qualifier on his home track. There were also PBs for Isaac Akers (13:32.84) and Jonathan Shields (13:38.56).

There was also a British runner-up in the women’s race as Jenny Nesbitt’s outdoor PB 15:24.59 placed her closely behind Molly Grabill’s winning 15:22.97 PB. Charlotte Arter was fifth in a PB 15:30.35.

In the 10,000m races there were good runs for Scott Beattie (28:19.90) and Beth Kidger (33:01.14).

Jon Hopkins was second in the steeplechase in 8:34.78.

World under-20 champion Udodi Onwuzurike from Nigeria won the 100m in 10.07/0.6 to go close to the African under-20 record and then the following day he won the 200m in 20.38/0.3.

Men:

100 (0.6): 1 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR Stanford 10.07

(h2) (0.9) 1 Onwuzurike 10.14

200 (0.3): 1 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR Stanford 20.38

3000SC:

1 Ryan Smeeton CAN OklahomaSt 8:34.37

2 Jonathan Hopkins GBR 8:34.78

3 Felix Kandie KEN Liberty 8:37.00

4 Estanislao Nicolas ESP LoyolaMary 8:37.51

5 Zach Litoff SantaClara 8:37.86

6 Jake Mitchem ColoMines 8:37.87

5000:

1 Ky Robinson AUS Stanford 13:23.61

2 Charles Hicks GBR Stanford 13:24.58

3 Cole Sprout Stanford 13:27.02

4 Andrew Kent Colorado 13:28.28

5 Micheál Power IRL Tulsa 13:29.57

6 Amon Kemboi KEN Arkansas 13:30.96

7 Isaac Akers GBR Tulsa 13:32.84

8 Yamato Yoshii JPN 13:35.87

9 Cathal Doyle IRL Portland 13:38.01

10 Jonathan Shields GBR BoiseSt 13:38.56

11 Evan Burke CAN Stanford 13:38.82

(r2) 1 George Kusche RSA Nebraska 13:39.51

10,000:

1 Mohamed Mohumed GER 28:13.83

2 Victor Kiprop KEN Alabama 28:15.72

3 Casey Clinger BYU 28:16.15

4 Abdihamid Nur NArizona 28:17.33

5 Alex Maier OklahomaSt 28:18.18

6 Brandon Garnica BYU 28:19.60

7 Scott Beattie GBR Tulsa 28:19.90

8 Patrick Kiprop KEN Arkansas 28:21.11

9 Dillon Powell ColoMines 28:22.78

10 Thomas Pollard IowaSt 28:23.19

11 Shea Foster OklahomaSt 28:25.44

13 Matthew Leach GBR 28:34.04

23 Charlie Wheeler GBR Wisconsin 28:55.23

HT: 1 Nick Miller GBR 73.13

Women:

1500: 1 Val Constien 4:09.97

3000SC: 1 Carmen Riaño ESP Miami/OH 9:57.42

5000:

1 Molly Grabill 15:22.97

2 Jenny Nesbitt GBR 15:24.59

3 Natalie Cook 15:25.93

4 Abby Nichols Colorado 15:27.11

5 Charlotte Arter GBR 15:30.35

6 Andrea Soraya Limon MEX 15:32.71

10,000:

1 Lauren Gregory Arkansas 32:34.21

2 Amelia Mazza-Downie AUS NewMexico 32:55.26

3 Beth Kidger GBR 33:01.14

LJ: 1 Marie-Jeanne Ourega FRA AcademyArt 6.43/0.9

HT:

1 Camryn Rogers CAN Cal 74.18

2 Anna Purchase GBR Cal 67.77

3 Amy Phillips GBR NDakotaSt 65.98

JT: 1 Virginia Miller Stanford 55.26

4×100: 1 California 44.45

Texas v. Texas A&M, College Station, TX, USA, April 2

Jamaican Charokee Young was another surprise world leader as her big 50.00 PB bettered her countrywoman Stacey Ann Williams’ 50.56 and Kennedy Simon’s 50.68 PB.

Tyra Gittens equalled her Trinidadian high jump record with 1.95m while Deborah Acquah set a Ghanaian record of 6.89/0.7 in the long jump.

Adrian Piperi was first in the shot with a top quality 21.53m.

In the 200m won by Laila Owens’ 22.57/2.0, Rhasidat Adeleke was a close second in an Irish record 22.59.

Julien Alfred won the 100m in a St. Lucia record 11.07/0.3 while Kaylah Robinson set a world leading mark in the hurdles in 12.80/1.7.

Devon Achane gained a men’s sprint double of 10.12/2.2 and 20.20/1.3.

Barbadian Jonathan Jones led home the 400 m in 45.07 ahead of Nigerian Emmanuel Bamidele’s 45.25.

Italian Gabriele Montefalcone clocked 49.42 PB in the 400m hurdles.

Texas achieved fast relay times in the men’s 4×100 (39.08) and 4×400 (3:02.33) and women’s 4×100 (42.82).

Men:

100 (2.2):

1 Devon Achane TexasA&M 10.12

2 Marcellus Moore Texas 10.20

200 (1.3): 1 Devon Achane TexasA&M 20.20

400:

1 Jonathan Jones BAR Texas 45.07

2 Emmanuel Bamidele NGR TexasA&M 45.25

3 Willington Wright Texas 45.64

400H:

1 Gabriele Montefalcone ITA Texas 49.42

2 James Smith TexasA&M 49.53

LJ: 1 Stacy Brown Jr Texas 7.93/0.9

SP:

1 Adrian Piperi Texas 21.53

2 Jalil Brewer Texas 19.55

4×100:

1 Texas 39.08

2 Texas A&M 39.14

4×400: 1 Texas 3:02.33

Women:

100 (0.3): 1 Julien Alfred LCA Texas 11.07

200 (2.0):

1 Laila Owens TexasA&M 22.57

2 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL Texas 22.59

400:

1 Charokee Young JAM TexasA&M 50.00

2 Stacey-Ann Williams JAM Texas 50.56

3 Kennedy Simon Texas 50.68

4 Tierra Robinson-Jones TexasA&M 51.18

100H (1.7):

1 Kaylah Robinson TexasA&M 12.80

2 Emelia Chatfield Texas 13.04

400H: 1 Brooke Jaworski Texas 57.26

HJ:

1 Tyra Gittens TTO Texas 1.95

2 Lamara Distin JAM TexasA&M 1.93

LJ:

1 Deborah Acquah GHA TexasA&M 6.89/0.7

2 Tyra Gittens TTO Texas 6.58/1.9

3 Ackelia Smith JAM Texas 6.46/1.3

TJ:

1 Deborah Acquah GHA TexasA&M 13.84/3.1

2 Ackelia Smith JAM Texas 13.32/0.4

SP: 1 Marilyn Nwora Texas 17.28

JT: 1 Lianna Davidson AUS TexasA&M 53.74

4×100:

1 Texas 42.82

2 Texas A&M 43.23

4×400: 1 Texas A&M 3:31.92

VertKlasse Meeting, High Point, NC, USA, April 1-2

Men:

200 (1.9): 1 Diamantae Griffin Liberty 20.63

PV: 1 Scott Houston 5.67

4×100: 1 Liberty Liberty 39.44

Women:

PV: 1 Sydney Horn HighPoint 4.45

HT: 1 Laura Igaune LAT 66.09

Sydney, Australia, March 26-April 3

Liz Clay impressed with a 100m hurdles world lead of 12.72/0.5, well clear of Celeste Mucci’s 12.96.

Olympic decathlete Cedric Dubler won his event with a world lead and PB score of 8393 points.

The Olympic silver medallist Nicola McDermott won the high jump with a 1.94m leap while Peter Bol (1:48.78) and Catriona Bisset (1:59.82) booked their championships 2022 places at 800m.

Kurtis Marschall was first in the pole vault with a 5.60m leap.

The American-based Jessica Hull, who was sixth in the world indoor 3000m, showed further world-class form with a 15:06.13 5000m win ahead of Rose Davies (15:07.49) while Briton Cali Thackery – daughter of former world half-marathon medallist Carl – gained a World Championships qualifier in third with 15:09.08.

Oliver Hoare won the 1500m in 3:40.79 from Matthew Ramsden, who then followed that up with a 5000m title (13:40.69).

Nina Kennedy took the pole vault title with 4.35m, while Mackenzie Little was the first in the women’s javelin with 62.09m.

Jake Doran was first in the 100m with a wind-assisted 10.05/3.7 ahead of New Zealand’s Edward Osei-Nketia (10.17)

There was a Kiwi 100m win though for Zoe Hobbs (11.17/1.1) well clear of Ella Connolly’s 11.29.

Nick Hough was first in the men’s hurdles with 13.68/-0.6 while junior Aidan Murphy was first in the 200m in 20.53/-0.9.

Samantha Dale won long jump gold with a wind-assisted 6.64/2.7.

Briton Jade Lally was first in the discus with a 59.29m throw.

Men:

100 (3.7):

1 Jake Doran 10.05

Edward Osei-Nketia NZL 10.17

2 Joshua Azzopardi 10.20

3 Jack Hale 10.20

4 Jai Gordon 10.22

5 Jake Penny 10.24

Ishmail Kamara SLE 10.28w

200 (-0.9):

1 Aidan Murphy 20.53

2 Jake Doran 20.77

3 Calab Law 20.90

400:

1 Alex Beck 46.41

2 Ian Halpin 46.75

3 Callum Rorison 46.92

800:

1 Peter Bol 1:48.78

2 Charles Hunter 1:49.31

3 Dylan Stenson 1:49.61

1500:

1 Olli Hoare 3:40.79

2 Matthew Ramsden 3:41.43

3 Callum Davies 3:42.90

5000:

1 Matthew Ramsden 13:40.69

2 Sam McEntee 13:41.01

3 Jack Bruce 13:42.43

3000SC:

1 Matthew Clarke 8:32.67

2 Max Stevens 8:39.58

3 Liam Cashin 8:43.30

110H (-0.6):

1 Nicholas Hough 13.68

2 Nicholas Andrews 13.75

3 Chris Douglas 13.76

400H:

1 Conor Fry 51.76

2 Michael Tsotsos 52.57

3 Matt Crowe 52.96

PV:

1 Kurtis Marschall 5.60

2 Angus Armstrong 5.40

3 Dalton Di Medio 5.25

LJ:

1 Chris Mitrevski 8.26w

2 William Freyer 7.82

3 Henry Frayne 7.82

TJ:

1 Ayo Ore 16.64w

2 Julian Konle 16.36w

3 Aiden Hinson 16.32w

SP:

1 Aiden Harvey 18.47

2 Damien Birkinhead 18.33

3 Daniel Green IRL 16.76

DT:

1 Matt Denny 62.79

2 Lachlan Page 57.56

3 Nick Dyson 51.29

Qualification:

1 Matt Denny 60.94

HT:

1 Ned Weatherly 69.20

2 Timothy Heyes 67.87

3 Costa Kousparis 66.07

JT:

1 Cameron McEntyre 78.06

2 Cruz Hogan 77.34

3 William White 73.94

Dec:

1 Cedric Dubler 8393

2 Alec Diamond 8002

3 Christian Paynter 7216

10000W:

1 Kyle Swan 39:55.17

2 Will Thompson 41:17.05

Quentin Rew NZL 41:46.41

3 Carl Gibbons 42:41.16

4×100:

1 New South Wales 40.89

2 South Australia 41.09

3 Victoria 41.57

4×400:

1 Queensland 3:13.08

2 South Australia 3:13.39

3 New South Wales 3:13.96

Women:

100 (1.1):

Zoe Hobbs NZL 11.17

1 Ella Connolly 11.29

2 Bree Masters 11.33

3 Mia Gross 11.43

Heat 2 (4.5):

Zoe Hobbs NZL 11.19w

Heat 3 (1.5):

Zoe Hobbs NZL 11.35

200:

Georgia Hulls NZL 23.17

1 Ella Connolly 23.37

2 Jacinta Beecher 23.48

3 Monique Quirk 23.55

Heat 5 (-2.7):

Georgia Hulls NZL 23.39

400:

Izzy Neal NZL 52.86

1 Ellie Beer 53.30

Rosie Elliott NZL 53.48

2 Jessica Thornton 54.48

3 Helen Pretorius 54.91

800:

1 Catriona Bisset 1:59.83

2 Claudia Hollingsworth 2:02.98

3 Tess Kirsopp-Cole 2:03.39

1500:

1 Abbey Caldwell 4:10.75

2 Georgia Griffith 4:11.26

3 Linden Hall 4:12.44

5000:

1 Jessica Hull 15:06.13

2 Rose Davies 15:07.49

Calli Thackery GBR 15:09.08

3 Natalie Rule 15:10.24

4 Isobel Batt-Doyle 15:10.97

3000SC:

1 Amy Cashin 9:37.92

2 Brielle Erbacher 9:38.56

3 Cara Feain-Ryan 9:40.66

100H (0.5):

1 Liz Clay 12.72

2 Celeste Mucci 12.96

3 Michelle Jenneke 13.05

4 Abbie Taddeo 13.05

Heat 1 (0.4):

1 Liz Clay 13.00

400H:

1 Sarah Carli 56.70

2 Brodee Mate 58.39

3 Isabella Guthrie 58.78

HJ:

1 Nicola McDermott 1.94

2 Emily Whelan 1.80

3 Alexandra Harrison 1.75

PV:

1 Nina Kennedy 4.35

2 Liz Parnova 4.20

2 Jamie Scroop 4.20

LJ:

1 Samantha Dale 6.64w

2 Jessie Harper 6.30

3 Tomysha Clark 6.26

TJ:

1 Kayla Cuba 13.51w

2 Desleigh Owusu 13.49

3 Chloe Grenade 12.95w

SP:

1 Emma Berg 13.87

2 Sally Shokry 13.54

3 Kaitlyn Coulter 13.50

DT:

Jade Lally GBR 59.29

1 Taryn Gollshewsky 54.74

2 Hannah Edwards 49.64

3 Sally Shokry 48.83

HT:

1 Alex Hulley 67.51

2 Stephanie Ratcliffe 61.77

3 Caitlyn Hester 55.18

JT:

1 Mackenzie Little 62.09

2 Alexandra Roberts 55.61

Tori Peeters NZL 52.62

3 Jess Bell 50.86

Hep:

1 Taneille Crase 5759

2 Alysha Burnett 5315

3 Tiana Solley 5171

10,000W:

1 Jemima Montag 43:02.97

2 Katie Hayward 44:27.80

3 Rebecca Henderson 44:40.09

4×100:

NZL 44.05 rec

1 New South Wales 45.48

2 South Australia 47.12

4×400:

1 Western Australia 3:41.09

2 New South Wales 3:41.81

3 Victoria 3:42.42

Sportsimo Prague Half-Marathon, Czech Republic, August 2

In cold conditions, Nesphine Jepleting had her biggest ever win in 66:57 ahead of former world cross-country champion Irene Cheptai (67:16) as Kenya took the first three places.

Kenya were even more dominant in the men’s race as they enjoyed the first nine runners home. Kenneth Kiprop Renju (59:28), Philemon Kiplimo (59:33) and Mathew Kimeli (59:46) took the first three places.

Men: HM:

1 Kenneth Renju KEN 59:28

2 Philemon Kiplimo KEN 59:33

3 Mathew Kimeli KEN 59:46

4 Benard Kimeli KEN 59:59

5 Weldon Kipkirui KEN 60:57

6 Josphat Chumo KEN 61:04

7 Kennedy Kimutai KEN 61:10

8 Alfred Barkach KEN 61:10

Women: HM:

1 Nesphine Jepleting KEN 66:57

2 Irene Cheptai KEN 67:16

3 Brenda Jepleting KEN 68:39

4 Bezabeh Fitaw ETH 68:53

5 Sofiya Yaremchuk ITA 69:09

6 Fantu Gelasa ETH 70:20

Schneider Electric Paris International Marathon, France, April 3

There were fast times with Judith Jeptum setting a course record of 2:19:48 to win the women’s race while Deso Gelmisa of Ethiopia won a close men’s race in 2:05:07.

Jeptum was an emphatic winner as she finished three minutes ahead of her nearest rival, Fantu Jimma (2:22:52) and Besu Sado (2:23:16) of Ethiopia. In doing so she beat Purity Rionoripo’s course record of 2:20:55 from 2017.

After making her move at around 28km, Jeptum cruised home an impressive winner in a PB to boot. “It was hard and very cold, too cold for me,” she said referring to the temperatures of only 2C on the otherwise sunny start line.

“I spent a long time alone at the front, but I stayed strong in the final 15 kilometres. Beating the record here in Paris is a real treat. A shout-out to everyone who helped me to prepare, especially my coach and training partners.”

Gelmisa triumphed ahead of fellow Ethiopian Seifu Tura (2:05:10) and Amdouni as the latter clocked 2:05:22 to beat Benoit Zwierzchiewski’s national record of 2:06:36 from 2003.

Gelmisa and Tura had broken away from Amdouni in the latter stages and Gelmisa produced the strongest sprint to win on theAvenue Foch.“I’m really pleased with this win, although I felt cold for most of the race, especially in the first 10 kilometres. It wasn’t easy, but my training in Ethiopia paid off,” he said.

Amdouni, the European 10,000m champion from 2018 and winner of the European Cup 10,000m in Birmingham last summer, smashed his three-year-old PB of 2:09:14 and took more than a minute off the French record.

“I put the Eiffel Tower back where it belongs because, today, people are going to talk about Morhad as a marathon man,” he said.

“I still need more experience over this distance, but it feels great to beat the record and, what’s more, to finish on the podium next to the Ethiopian regulars. There was a moment when I thought I was going to catch up with the two in front, but something was missing. I’ll get better, especially at the refreshment stations, where I wasn’t able to grab any pouches. This record means a lot to me, it settles the score.”

Zwierzchiewski said: “I’m honoured and proud to have seen Morhad beat my French record. He’s a well-rounded, exceptional athlete. It was nice to have my record stand for so long. Everything fell into place. Morhad had shown us glimpses of what he’s capable of in specific training sessions and today he brought it home. Well done!

“He showed flashes of brilliance in the marathon. The European record (2:03:36 by Bashir Abdi of Belgium) is certainly not beyond his reach in the coming years. I think he could hit 2:04 on a faster course and with more experience under his belt.”

Julien Casoli (1:38:36) took the men’s wheelchair title for the fifth time in Paris.

Men: Mar:

1 Chalu Deso ETH 2:05:07

2 Seifu Tura ETH 2:05:1

3 Morhad Amdouni 2:05:22 NR,

4 Abayneh Degu ETH 2:06:03

5 Olika Adugna ETH 2:06:27

6 Hillary Kipsambu KEN 2:06:53

7 Mohamed Reda El Aaraby MAR 2:06:55

8 Limenih Getachew ETH 2:07:27

9 Aychew Bantie ETH 2:07:44

10 Asefa Mengistu ETH 2:08:30

11 Mekuant Ayenew ETH 2:10:11

12 Dennis Chirchir KEN 2:10:18

13 Yassine El Fathaoui ITA 2:10:22

14 Mathew Kibiwot KEN 2:10:23

15 Abdelaati Iguider MAR 2:10:42

16 Michael Gras 2:10:55

17 Laban Mutai KEN 2:11:39

18 Julien Wanders SUI 2:11:52

19 Abdelilah El maimouni MAR 2:12:05

20 Félicien Muhitira RWA 2:12:49

Women: Mar:

1 Judith Korir KEN 2:19:48

2 Fantu Jimma ETH 2:22:52

3 Besu Sado ETH 2:23:16

4 Adanech Anbesa ETH 2:24:07

5 Yenenesh Tilahun ETH 2:24:09

6 Jackline Chepngeno KEN 2:24:59

7 Meseret Belete ETH 2:25:41

8 Janet Gichumbi KEN 2:25:57

9 Beyenu Degefu ETH 2:26:18

10 Lindsay Flanagan USA 2:26:54

11 Yeneabeba Eigu ETH 2:27:35

12 Gladys Chepkurui KEN 2:28:55

13 Solange Jesus POR 2:29:04

Berlin Half-Marathon, Germany, April 3

Sheila Chepkirui won the women’s race in 65:02 and was followed home by Joyce Tele (65:50) and Irene Kimais (66:34) with Briton Samantha Harrison smashing her PB with 68:12 to be the first European in fifth as fellow Brit Clara Evans also set a PB of 70:17.

Alex Kibet’s 58:55 gave him a clear win as he led home a Kenyan top-four with Joshua Belet (59:53) and Abel Kipchumba (59:58) also inside the hour.

Men: HM:

1 Alex Kibet KEN 58:55

2 Joshua Belet KEN 59:53

3 Abel Kipchumba KEN 59:58

4 Josphat Kemei KEN 60:03

5 Zerei Mezngi NOR 60:42

6 Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu SSD 61:01 NR

7 Geoffrey Koech KEN 61:17

8 Evans Kipkemei KEN 61:33

9 Pietro Riva ITA 61:36

10 Johannes Motschmann 61:45

Women: HM:

1 Sheila Kiprotich KEN 65:02

2 Joyce Chepkemoi KEN 65:50

3 Irene Kimais KEN 66:34

4 Viola Chepngeno KEN 66:48

5 Samantha Harrison GBR 68:12

6 Katharina Steinruck 69:38

7 Mekdes Woldu FRA 69:43

8 Clara Evans GBR 70:17

9 Bojana Bjeljac CRO 70:43

10 Giovanna Epis ITA 71:07

51 Carole Coulon GBR W45 80:55

Milan Marathon, Italy April 3

Kenya’s Vivian Kiplagat won for the third time in 2:20:18 with reasonably even splits of 69:51 and 70:27.

Ethiopians Sintayehu Tilahun (2:22:19) and Atatel Anmut (2:22:21) completed the top three.

Kenya’s Titus Kipruto won the men’s race in 2:05:05 from Daniel Kibet (2:05:20) and Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu (2:06:20).

Italy’s Iliass Aouani made a solid debut in 10th place in 2:08:34.

Men: Mar:

1 Titus Kibiego KEN 2:05:05

2 Daniel Kibet KEN 2:05:20

3 Alphonce Felix TAN 2:06:20

4 Ashenafi Moges ETH 2:07:06

5 Senebeta Geza ETH 2:07:20

6 Filmon Ande ERI 2:07:25

7 Elkana Langat KEN 2:07:568

8 Ayana Tsedat ETH 2:08:03

9 Cornelius Kibet KEN 2:08:24

10 Iliass Aouani 2:08:34

11 José Márcio da Silva BRA 2:08:37

12 Salvatore Gambino 2:16:00

Women: Mar:

1 Vivian Kiplagat KEN 2:20:18

2 Sintayehu Tilahun ETH 2:22:19

3 Atalel Anmut ETH 2:22:21

4 Melesech Tsegaye ETH 2:24:475

5 Rahma Tusa ETH 2:28:34

6 Zinash Mekonnen ETH 2:29:16

7 Cavaline Nahimana BDI 2:30:09

8 Beatrice Cheptoo KEN 2:31:04

Daegu Marathon, Korea, April 3

Nazret Weldu won the women’s race in an Eritrean record of 2:21:56, taking over six minutes off her previous record.

Kenyans Pamela Rotich (2:22:43) and Judith Jerubet (2:26:17) completed the top three.

Ethiopia’s Shifera Tamru won the men’s race in 2:06:31 from Kenya’s Dickson Chumba (2:07:11) and Morocco’s Hamza Sahli (2:07:15).

Men: Mar:

1 Shifera Tamru ETH 2:06:31

2 Dickson Chumba KEN 2:07:11

3 Hamza Sahili MAR 2:07:15

4 Zablon Chumba KEN 2:07:18

5 Balew Yihunle ETH 2:07:27

6 Abdellah Tagharrafet MAR 2:08:48

7 Bethwell Kipkemboi KEN 2:09:18

8 Jackson Kiprop UGA 2:09:43

9 Meseret Aragaw ETH 2:10:09

10 Nguse Amsolom ERI 2:10:30

11 Nicolas Kirwa KEN 2:11:20

12 Hassan Toriss MAR 2:12:41

Women: Mar:

1) Nazret Weldu ERI 2:21:56 rec

2 Pamela Rotich KEN 2:22:4

3 Judith Jerubet KEN 2:26:17

4 Abebech Afework ETH 2:26:18

5 Nurit Yimam ETH 2:27:58

6 Souad Kanbouchia MAR 2:28:10

7 Lee Soo-Min 2:32:08

8 Jeong Da-Eun 2:32:28

Barcelona Half-Marathon, Spain, April 3

World 5000m silver medallist Margaret Kipkemboi from Kenya won in her debut half-marathon in 65:26 ahead of Ethiopians Gete Alemayehu (66:37) and Asnakesh Awoke (69:34).

In a quality men’s race with the top five under 59:20, Haftu Teklu won in 59:06 from fellow Ethiopian Chala Regasa (59:10) and Kenya’s Elvis Cheboi (59:15).

Men: HM:

1 Haftu Teklu ETH 59:06

2 Regasa Chala ETH 59:10

3 Elvis Cheboi KEN 59:15

4 Antenyayehu Dagnachew ETH 59:17

5 Derese Kinde ETH 59:18

6 Teresa Nyakora ETH 60:12

7 Alli Chebures UGA 60:53

8 Abe Gashahun ETH 60:56

9 Gebru Redahgne ETH 60:57

10 Thierry Ndikumwenayo BDI 61:36 NR

21 Jack Gray GBR 64:56

25 Richard Horton GBR 65:28

Women: HM:

1 Margaret Kipkemboi KEN 65:26

2 Gete Alemayehu ETH 66:37

3 Asnakech Awoke ETH 69:34

4 Rediet Daniel ETH 70:22

5 Aoife Cooke IRL 70:58

Madrid Half-Marathon, Spain, April 3

Kenyan Winfridah Moraa (67:22) was the women’s winner although many eyes were on fifth-placer Almaz Ayana. Since 2017, the former world and Olympic 10,000m champion from Ethiopia has run just one race – a slow 3000m in 2019 – and here she ran a more encouraging 68:22. Vincent Kipkemoi was first man (61:05).

Men: HM:

1 Vincent Kipkemoi KEN 61:05

2 Edwin Yator KEN 61:11

3 Phenus Kipleting KEN 62:34

4 Panuel Mkungo KEN 62:50,

Women: HM:

1 Winfridah Moseti KEN 67:22

2 Sharon Kemboi KEN 67:28

3 Betelihem Afenigus Yemer ETH 67:47

4 Catherine Relin KEN 68:07

5 Almaz Ayana ETH 68:22

6 Dorcas Kimeli KEN 68:32

Cherry Blossom 10, Washington DC, USA, April 3

Nicholas Kosimbei was first man in 45:15 ahead of Wilfred Kimitei (45:43) and Shadrack Kimining (45:48).

Susanna Sullivan was the women’s winner in a PB 52:32 ahead of Carrie Verdon (52:37) and third was Paige Stoner (52:38).

Britons Rosie Edwards and Steph Twell were 11th in 54:48 and 13th in 55:29 respectively

Men: 10M:

1 Nicholas Kosimbei KEN 45:15

2 Wilfred Kimitei KEN 45:4

3 Shadrack Korir KEN 45:58

4 Futsum Zienasellassie 46:53

5 Reid Buchanan 46:57

6 Lawi Lalang 47:29

7 Brogan Austin 47:32

8 Diego Estrada 47:41

9 Joel Reichow 48:11

12 Max McNeill GBR 49:01

Women: 10M:

1 Susanna Sullivan 52:32

2 Carrie Verdon 52:37

3 Paige Stoner 52:38

4 Sarah Pagano 52:46

5 Kim Conley 53:40

6 Molly Bookmyer 53:55

7 Katja Goldring 54:11

8 Tayler Tuttle 54:20

9 Elaina Tabb 54:23

10 Elena Hayday 54:32

11 Rosie Edwards GBR 54:48

13 Steph Twell GBR 55:29

