Hurdler comes within one hundredth of a second to breaking a two decade long record in Loughborough at UK School Games

2022 UK SCHOOL GAMES, Loughborough, September 2-3

The sprint hurdle titles went to Noah Hanson (12.61/1.2) and Lia Bonsu (a PB 11.15/-0.2).

Hanson, 16, had finished as a runner-up in the Schools International, the English Schools and the England Championships to Jaiden Dean – who was absent here – but improved his personal best from 12.77 to 12.61 (1.2) and only missed Tristan Anthony’s 23-year-old UK record by 0.01 of second.

It meant he went second all-time in the age group, setting a UK 2022 lead.

Stephanie Okoro – European under-18 bronze medallist at 400m hurdles – won the 300m hurdles in an UK lead of 41.86 and took victory by over a second.

Noah Hanson was definitely on fire at the @_SchoolGames. 100mH GOLD🥇with 12.61 PB, and GR to not only top UK U17M rankings, but also move from 10th to 2nd All Time. Noah also picked up GOLD🥇 in the Universal Relay, and SILVER🥈 in the 4x100m.

Another superb prospect Sam Lunt won his 18th successive 400m hurdles race, having last been beaten in the 2021 English Schools race last July and here he won by over a second in 51.88.

He is uniquely the only athlete this year to have won English Schools, Schools International, the England title and the UK School Games as well as the Northern crown.

Sam Riley has dominated the 1500m steeplechase in his first season never lost a race over the barriers, so it wasn’t surprising to see him cross the line first in 4:23.60.

Gabrielle Phelan, who ran for Britain in the European under-18 Championships, went inside five minutes for the first time in winning the women’s steeplechase in 4:57.21.

Scotland’s Gkontouin Imante, only fifth in the Schools International, won the 100m in a PB 10.99 (0.5) and he was third in the 200m, easily won by another Scot Dean Patterson in 21.36 (-0.6).

Patterson was disqualified from the European under-18 Championships final but Faith Akinbileje won gold in Jerusalem and here she won by exactly a second in 23.95 (-1.4).

The 100m was closer and won by Mehitabelle Angelo in 12.04 (-1.7).

The 400m winner from Jerusalem Charlotte Henrich moved down to 300m and enjoyed a clear victory in 38.90.

England under-17 champion Zico Jones won the 400m in 49.50.

Josh Redmond, fourth in the English Schools 800m and Scottish schools winner Hannah Taylor took the two-lap titles in 1:58.09 and 2:09.52 respectively.

English Schools winner Zoe Gilbody won the 1500m in 4:31.99 which wasn’t much slower than a tactical boys race, taken by another Scottish champion, Jame Phillips, in 4:25.01.

Oscar Schofield, 14, who just missed out on England under-17 3000m gold the week before, setting a personal best of 8:24.09 in the process, claimed victory in Loughborough in 8:39.98.

European under-18 runner-up Jess Bailey won the women’s competition in 9:26.18.

High jump victories went to Will Jackson (1.95m) and Gracie Wall (1.73m) while pole vault titles went to Toby Splain (4.20m) and Charley O’Neill (3.45m).

The long jump saw wins for D’mitri Varlack (6.82/1.4) and Jessica Lee (5.79/1.2) with the latter providing one of the Welsh highlights of the day.

Both those wins were narrow as was another vertical jump as Emmanuel Nwachokor triumphed in the triple jump by a few centimetres with a 13.93 (1.5) leap.

According to Power of 10 it was only his fourth triple jump competition ever and in his whole athletics career he has only competed in five meetings in the last four seasons!

Scotland’s Libby White, who competed in Jerusalem, was more dominant in the women’s contest as her 11.87m (-0.8) added to her successes this season which also included the Schools International.

The men’s shot couldn’t have been closer between George Leite’s (15.47m) and Travis Scottow (15.47m), the former claiming a personal best.

Michael Jenkins threw 14.39m in the F38 shot put though also recorded a highly impressive 61.19m PB in the discus (with a 1.5kg implement).

Timi Babatunde couldn’t match his 55.70m PB in winning the England title the week before, but his 53.74m was his second best ever throw while Annabel Amadin won the women’s contest with a 42.69m throw.

Jerusalem ninth-placer Kai Barham was a class apart in the men’s hammer as he won by six metres with a 67.17m throw.

Angela McAuslan-Kelly was equally dominant in the women’s contest as her 57.37m win added to her victories in both Scottish and English Championships this summer.

Felix Mcardle Hodge has been unbeaten in the under-17 age group all summer and though he won by less than a metre his 60.67m throw was his second best ever and only bettered by his English Schools mark.

Ayesha Jones has also had an incredible season and in her 20th competition of 2022, she enjoyed her 19th win and her only reversal all summer was the qualifying competition at the European under-20 event at Jerusalem.

U20 men:

SP: F20: 1 F Zamparelli (Melbourne All Stars) 14.63



U17: 100 (0.5): 1 G Imante (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 10.99; 2 J N’Douba (Delhi All Stars) 11.07; 3 O Acquah (Glasgow All Stars) 11.09; 4 D Elenwa (Melbourne All Stars) 11.11.

200 (-0.6): 1 D Patterson (Gold Coast All Stars) 21.36; 2 E Cunningham (Manchester All Stars) 22.11; 3 G Imante (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 22.47.

400: 1 Z Jones (Glasgow All Stars) 49.50; 2 H McPhee (Gold Coast All Stars) 49.84; 3 A Beck (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 49.95; 4 B Greenleaf (Manchester All Stars) 50.34; 5 E Curran (Delhi All Stars) 50.60; 6 R Pearson (Birmingham All Stars) 50.88.

800: 1 J Redmond (Victoria All Stars) 1:58.09; 2 M Ayling (Gold Coast All Stars) 1:58.21; 3 J Kinrade (Delhi All Stars) 1:58.36; 4 T Waterworth (Glasgow All Stars) 1:58.39; 5 O Denson (Manchester All Stars) 1:58.71; 6 W Steadman (Birmingham All Stars) 1:58.73.

1500: 1 J Phillips (Glasgow All Stars) 4:25.01; 2 C Foley (Delhi All Stars) 4:26.47; 3 H Dover (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 4:27.55; 4 H Wilson (Birmingham All Stars) 4:28.22; 5 W Rabjohns (Victoria All Stars) 4:30.60; 6 L Mallon (Melbourne All Stars) 4:32.8

3000: 1 O Schofield (Manchester All Stars) 8:39.98; 2 O Patton (Birmingham All Stars) 8:44.67; 3 B Peck (Glasgow All Stars) 8:45.49; 4 R Marshall (Gold Coast All Stars) 8:47.97; 5 L McCay (Victoria All Stars) 8:49.60; 6 J Dargan (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 8:54.16; 7 I Henderson (Delhi All Stars) 8:57.42.

100H (1.2): 1 N Hanson (Victoria All Stars) 12.61; 2 O Parker (Birmingham All Stars) 13.14; 3 F O’Neill (Glasgow All Stars) 13.38; 4 I Grant (Melbourne All Stars) 13.42; 5 A Dingley (Delhi All Stars) 13.75.

400H: 1 S Lunt (Victoria All Stars) 51.88; 2 D Gumbs (Gold Coast All Stars) 52.89; 3 H Christian (Birmingham All Stars) 53.24; 4 B Heron (Manchester All Stars) 53.48; 5 C Johnson (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 56.26; 6 Z Williams (Delhi All Stars) 56.54; 7 C West (Melbourne All Stars) 57.92.

HJ: 1 W Jackson (Birmingham All Stars) 1.95; 1 M Ogedenbe Dobies (Gold Coast All Stars) 1.95; 3 O Roberts (Melbourne All Stars) 1.95; 3 M Tait (Delhi All Stars) 1.95; 5 H Blunn (Glasgow All Stars) 1.90; 5 F Thurman (Manchester All Stars) 1.90.

PV: 1 T Splain (Delhi All Stars) 4.20; 2 O Witcombe (Victoria All Stars) 4.10; 3 R May (Melbourne All Stars) 4.00; 4 G Mackenzie (Gold Coast All Stars) 3.80; 5 I Henson (Manchester All Stars) 3.70; 6 A Graham-Mulvaney (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 3.70; 7 H Newton (Birmingham All Stars) 3.70.

LJ: 1 D Varlack (Birmingham All Stars) 6.82/1.4; 2 B Parker (Victoria All Stars) 6.73/0.7; 3 E Ellis (Manchester All Stars) 6.49/1.6.

TJ: 1 E Nwachokor (Glasgow All Stars) 13.93/1.2; 2 J Hilton (Gold Coast All Stars) 13.88/0.4; 3 G Isgrove (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 13.33/0.2; 4 Z McKenzie (Birmingham All Stars) 13.16/-0.1; 5 B Lee (Manchester All Stars) 13.07/-0.4.

SP: 1 G Leite (Victoria All Stars) 15.49; 2 T Scottow (Melbourne All Stars) 15.47; 3 D Alade (Gold Coast All Stars) 14.57; 4 A Akende (Glasgow All Stars) 13.22.

DT: 1 T Babatunde (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 53.74; 2 T Gannon (Manchester All Stars) 50.12; 3 M Adeniran (Birmingham All Stars) 49.60; 4 L Tutcher (Delhi All Stars) 44.82; 5 N Franklin (Glasgow All Stars) 44.78; 6 B Robb (Gold Coast All Stars) 44.48; 7 M Warren (Victoria All Stars) 41.05; 8 D McNichol (Melbourne All Stars) 39.34.

HT: 1 K Barham (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 67.17; 2 C Hendry (Birmingham All Stars) 60.60; 3 C Elford Pond (Victoria All Stars) 57.89; 4 F Ogunwolu (Gold Coast All Stars) 55.21; 5 F Hanham (Delhi All Stars) 54.40; 6 M Page (Glasgow All Stars) 52.04; 7 S Thomas (Manchester All Stars) 42.42; 8 R Stainsby (Melbourne All Stars) 42.30.

JT: 1 F Mcardle Hodge (Victoria All Stars) 60.67; 2 I Ridge (Birmingham All Stars) 59.82; 3 L Jones (Manchester All Stars) 58.17; 4 T Rutter (Glasgow All Stars) 57.56; 5 B Lynch (Melbourne All Stars) 56.55; 6 B Williams (Gold Coast All Stars) 55.23; 7 R Lombard (Delhi All Stars) 53.64; 8 Z Fearn (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 51.48.



U17 women:

100 (-0.7): 1 M Angelo (Birmingham All Stars) 12.04; 2 O Akande (Manchester All Stars) 12.09; 3 T Rizzo (Glasgow All Stars) 12.13; 4 L Bradley (Delhi All Stars) 12.28; 5 K Slater (Gold Coast All Stars) 12.31; 6 R Tapper (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 12.41; 7 Q Nguta (Melbourne All Stars) 12.45.

200 (-1.4): 1 F Akinbileje (Manchester All Stars) 23.95; 2 T Brown (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 24.95; 3 R Akinsanya (Birmingham All Stars) 25.13; 4 F Vidal (Victoria All Stars) 25.44.

300: 1 C Henrich (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 38.90; 2 E Holmes (Melbourne All Stars) 39.70; 3 N Le’Gall (Birmingham All Stars) 39.82; 4 A Bremans (Victoria All Stars) 40.84.

800: 1 H Taylor (Melbourne All Stars) 2:09.52; 2 A Bennett (Victoria All Stars) 2:09.91; 3 C McCloy (Gold Coast All Stars) 2:11.42; 4 A Hedge (Manchester All Stars) 2:12.08; 5 P Old (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 2:12.64; 6 M Thomson (Delhi All Stars) 2:14.12.

1500: 1 Z Gilbody (Gold Coast All Stars) 4:31.99; 2 L Harris (Glasgow All Stars) 4:32.83; 3 S Livingstone (Birmingham All Stars) 4:33.36; 4 L Foster (Delhi All Stars) 4:42.54; 5 F Murdoch (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 4:43.02.

3000: 1 J Bailey (Gold Coast All Stars) 9:26.18; 2 R Flaherty (Melbourne All Stars) 9:37.47; 3 S Nicholls (Delhi All Stars) 9:43.67; 4 C Heggie (Birmingham All Stars) 9:59.99; 5 E Loosley (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 10:04.00; 6 E Thomson (Manchester All Stars) 10:05.85.

80H (-0.2): 1 L Bonsu (Melbourne All Stars) 11.15; 2 J Duncton (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 11.21; 3 P King (Delhi All Stars) 11.25; 4 S Lisk (Birmingham All Stars) 11.43; 5 J Self (Manchester All Stars) 11.49; 6 J Hilditch (Glasgow All Stars) 11.85; 7 K Brant (Victoria All Stars) 11.89.

300H: 1 S Okoro (Melbourne All Stars) 41.86; 2 A Wilson (Delhi All Stars) 43.05; 3 P Northcott (Birmingham All Stars) 43.26; 4 M Walker (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 45.66; 5 D Bleach (Manchester All Stars) 45.86; 6 V O’Neill (Glasgow All Stars) 46.15; 7 J Collinson (Gold Coast All Stars) 46.45; 8 S Chechik (Victoria All Stars) 46.76.

1500SC: 1 G Phelan (Glasgow All Stars) 4:57.21; 2 R Clutterbuck (Gold Coast All Stars) 4:59.34; 3 E Davey (Birmingham All Stars) 5:02.16; 4 K Gardner (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 5:13.27; 5 L Bickerton (Glasgow All Stars) 5:15.41; 6 C Scott (Delhi All Stars) 5:18.45; 7 J Milburn (Melbourne All Stars) 5:19.77.

4×100: 1 Delhi All Stars 46.94; 2 Kuala Lumpur All Stars 47.09; 3 Birmingham All Stars 47.68; 4 Gold Coast All Stars 48.53; 5 Victoria All Stars 49.25; 6 Manchester All Stars 49.46.

HJ: 1 G Wall (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 1.73; 2 M Secker (Birmingham All Stars) 1.69; 3 E Olivier (Delhi All Stars) 1.65.

PV: 1 C O’Neill (Victoria All Stars) 3.45; 2 N Perry (Birmingham All Stars) 3.45; 3 B Rason (Glasgow All Stars) 3.40; 4 E Rees (Gold Coast All Stars) 3.30; 5 A Smith Jarman (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 3.20; 6 N Ivanov (Delhi All Stars) 3.20; 7 A Beynon (Melbourne All Stars) 3.00; 8 A Scott (Manchester All Stars) 3.00.

LJ: 1 J Lee (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 5.79/1.2; 2 D Snell (Gold Coast All Stars) 5.76/0.7; 3 E Bowell (Victoria All Stars) 5.64/0.8; 4 L Clifford (Delhi All Stars) 5.63/1.9; 5 P Clayton (Manchester All Stars) 5.61/0.2.

TJ: 1 L White (Manchester All Stars) 11.87/-0.8; 2 A Brown (Gold Coast All Stars) 11.46/1.1; 3 O Nzekwe (Delhi All Stars) 11.45/2.1; – O Nzekwe (Delhi All Stars) 11.18/0.6; 4 K Harvie (Victoria All Stars) 11.14/1.6; 5 A Purcell (Glasgow All Stars) 11.08/0.3; 6 E Hanratty (Melbourne All Stars) 10.85/0.1.

SP: 1 H Bridge (Birmingham All Stars) 14.25; 2 M Hopkins (Gold Coast All Stars) 14.05; 3 J Gray (Melbourne All Stars) 13.31; 4 A Bonito (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 13.26; 5 E Bostock (Delhi All Stars) 12.89; 6 A McArdle (Victoria All Stars) 12.53; 7 H Dimond (Manchester All Stars) 12.25.

DT: 1 A Amadin (Delhi All Stars) 42.69; 2 M Porterfield (Gold Coast All Stars) 40.78; 3 S Evans (Manchester All Stars) 39.82; 4 L Harris (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 37.66; 5 C Braka (Melbourne All Stars) 36.63; 6 L Martin (Victoria All Stars) 36.13; 7 E McBriar (Birmingham All Stars) 34.30; 8 G Pollard (Glasgow All Stars) 33.90.

HT: 1 A McAuslan-Kelly (Glasgow All Stars) 57.37; 2 W Bedding (Melbourne All Stars) 51.50; 3 P Milburn (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 50.75; 4 E MacDonald (Birmingham All Stars) 50.00; 5 C Harris (Delhi All Stars) 47.87; 6 H Gay (Gold Coast All Stars) 46.51; 7 K Waddell (Victoria All Stars) 45.71; 8 S Moss-Turner (Manchester All Stars) 45.14.

JT: 1 A Jones (Delhi All Stars) 47.37; 2 D Yelling (Melbourne All Stars) 43.80; 3 A Palmer (Manchester All Stars) 40.43; 4 O Hyndman (Victoria All Stars) 39.79; 5 E McCurdy (Kuala Lumpur All Stars) 38.56; 6 E White (Birmingham All Stars) 37.49; 7 C Walker (Glasgow All Stars) 37.18

