NCAA Indoor Championships, Boston, MA, March 7-9

Amber Anning again impressed as she won the NCAA indoor 400m in another Olympic qualifying time of 50.79. The 23-year-old, who won a world 4x400m medal in Budapest last year, finishes the season ranked fourth fastest in the world behind the three medallists from the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow and ranked second all-time in Britain and first in the 200m.

The day before the final she ran 50.74 in her heat and 22.90 for 200m to qualify for that final too in order to gather more points for her Aksansas team.

Third in Anning’s race – though sixth overall over the two races – was fellow Budapest relay medallist and the reigning world under-20 and European under-23 champion Yemi Mary John in her second sub-52 of the weekend.

John did pick up a relay silver medal though during USC’s 3:27.62 clocking.

Last year Anning was part of Arkansas’s record-breaking fastest ever 4x400m team but after her individual exploits she wisely sat out the relays this time where her team, still big favourites having swept the podium places in the 400m, were disqualified for a lane infringement.

It made no difference in the overall team competition, however, as Arkansas (55 points), aided by Anning’s contribution, won easily from Florida (50) and Georgia (33).

Last summer Kenny Ikeji of Harvard shocked with a NCAA hammer victory and here the young Briton won the weight throw with a top-class 24.32m throw which was just seven centimetres down on his recent British record 24.39m which ranks him third worldwide in 2024.

Fellow Brit Ruben Banks was fourth and just missed out on third with a 23.05m throw.

Bahamas’ Terrence Jones Junior sped to a 6.54 and 20.23 sprint double while Nico Young won a quality 3000m (7:41.01) and 5000m (13:25.29) double.

Parker Valby of Florida Gators did the same women’s distance double in impressive times of 8:41.50 and 14:52.79.

Christopher Morales Williams had bettered the world indoor 400m record in the SEC Championships but was denied a world record on a timing technicality. However he proved it was no fluke with a 44.67 victory as Auhmad Robinson wasn’t ever far back and also went inside 45 seconds.

Jasmine Jones impressed in the women’s hurdles as she ran 7.77 to improve on her time in finishing second in the US Championships.

There was a surprise in the women’s high jump with Rachel Glenn equalling her recent 1.94m PB before clearing 1.97m at the second attempt and then clearing 2.00m with her first attempt to defeat Lamara Distin who had finished fifth in Budapest and set a Jamaican record 2.00m in the SEC Championships which the Jamaican failed to manage here.

Defending 800m champion Yusuf Bizimana narrowly exited in the heats but Britain still won a medal through Finley Mclear who took bronze as Jamaican Rivaldo Marshall was a clear winner.

Caleb Dean (7.56) edged Johnny Brackins (7.57) in the hurdles and the latter also finished fourth in his US Championships winning event the long jump where Jamaican Wayne Pinnock won with a national record and world lead of 8.40m and Jamaica also won the high jump through Romaine Beckford.

Another Jamaican victory went the way of world under-20 200m champion Brianna Lyston who sped to a 7.03 clocking at 60m and she has the unenviable task of trying to make her team in the Olympics.

A further athlete who if she doesn’t make the Olympic team this year will surely challenge is JaMeesia Ford who won the 200m in an world under-20 record of 22.34.

Leo Neugebauer won the heptathlon in a German record 6347, a score that would have been good enough for a medal in Glasgow.

Jack Turner was in the 12 Glasgow invitees but his invitation was not taken up. He was in the medal mix after better performances in the 60m, 60m hurdles and high jump than in his earlier in the year 6000 point score that ranks second all-time in the UK but a no height in the pole vault ended his challenge.

Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan took gold in the shot.

Arizona State clocked a world lead of 3:02.35 in the 4x400m relay.

In the men’s competition, Texas Tech (50.5), led by Jones’ sprint success were clear men’s winners from Arkansas (41) and Florida (39).

Men: 60: 1 Terrence Jones Jr. BAH 6.54; 2 Kalen Walker 6.59; 3 Don’drea Swint 6.60; 4 Wanya McCoy BAH 6.60; 5 Travis Williams JAM 6.64; 6 Caleb Dean 6.67; 7 Cheickna Traore CIV 6.68; 8 Abdul-Rasheed Saminu GHA 6.69. Heat 1: 1 Kalen Walker 6.60; 2 Don’drea Swint 6.61; 3 Caleb Dean 6.61; 4 Cheickna Traore CIV 6.61; 5 Abdul-Rasheed Saminu GHA 6.62; 6 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA 6.63; 7 Antoine Andrews BAH 6.64; 8 Marcellus Moore 6.67. Heat 2: 1 Terrence Jones Jr. BAH 6.56; 2 Travis Williams JAM 6.60; 3 Wanya McCoy BAH 6.60; 4 Jordan Anthony 6.63; 5 David Foster 6.63; 6 Shawn Brown 6.64; 7 Justin Braun 6.70; 8 Cameron Rose 6.77

200: 1 Terrence Jones Jr. BAH 20.23; 2 Tarsis Orogot UGA 20.46; 3 Lance Lang 20.95; 4 Wanya McCoy BAH 25.60. B: 1 Cheickna Traore CIV 20.30 NR; 2 Robert Gregory 20.37; 3 Anthony Greenhow 20.84; Cameron Miller DQ. Heat 1: 1 Cameron Miller 20.54; 2 Shawn Brown 20.75; 3 Kennedy Lightner 20.92; 4 Laurenz Colbert 21.45. Heat 2: 1 Robert Gregory 20.51; 2 Anthony Greenhow 20.73; 3 Dominick Yancy 20.80; 4 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA 20.87. Heat 3: 1 Terrence Jones Jr. BAH 20.34; 2 Tarsis Orogot UGA 20.52; 3 Lance Lang 20.57; 4 Javonte Harding 20.81. Heat 4: 1 Wanya McCoy BAH 20.34; 2 Cheickna Traore CIV 20.38 NR; 3 Shevoie Reid JAM 20.81; 4 Demar Francis JAM 21.06

400: 1 Christopher Morales Williams CAN 44.67; 2 Auhmad Robinson 44.91; 3 Jevaughn Powell JAM 45.59; 4 Nathaniel Ezekiel NGR 46.32. B: 1 Judson Lincoln IV 45.57; 2 William Jones 45.78; 3 Shaemar Uter JAM 45.94; 4 Brian Herron 46.01. Heat 1: 1 William Jones 45.40; 2 Jevaughn Powell JAM 46.05; 3 Chris Robinson 46.16; 4 D’Andre Anderson JAM 46.35. Heat 2: 1 Brian Herron 45.97; 2 Dubem Amene NGR 46.39; 3 Michael Joseph LCA 46.47; Khaleb McRae DQ. Heat 3: 1 Christopher Morales Williams CAN 45.88; 2 Shaemar Uter JAM 46.09; 3 Nathaniel Ezekiel NGR 46.14; 4 Justin Robinson 47.10. Heat 4: 1 Judson Lincoln IV 45.72; 2 Auhmad Robinson 45.85; 3 Eugene Omalla UGA 46.37; 4 Dominick Yancy 46.62

800: 1 Rivaldo Marshall JAM 1:46.96; 2 Sean Dolan 1:47.61; 3 Finley McLear GBR 1:47.68; 4 Nick Plant 1:47.75; 5 Tarees Rhoden JAM 1:47.79; 6 Darius Kipyego 1:47.99; 7 Handal Roban VIN 1:48.16; 8 Abdullahi Hassan CAN 1:50.78. Heat 1: 1 Rivaldo Marshall JAM 1:47.21; 2 Nick Plant 1:47.26; 3 Finley McLear GBR 1:47.49; 4 Handal Roban VIN 1:47.55; 5 Abdullahi Hassan CAN 1:47.70; 6 Nathan Green 1:48.38; 7 Carter Fitzgerald 1:49.99; Conor Murphy IRL DNF. Heat 2: 1 Sean Dolan 1:47.57; 2 Tarees Rhoden JAM 1:47.66; 3 Darius Kipyego 1:47.67; 4 Tinoda Matsatsa 1:47.81; 5 Yusuf Bizimana GBR 1:47.87; 6 Samuel Austin 1:49.08; 7 Cole Lindhorst 1:52.07; 8 Leo Davis 1:52.98

Mile: 1 Luke Houser 4:01.72; 2 Adam Spencer AUS 4:01.92; 3 Lucas Bons 4:02.12; 4 Ethan Strand 4:02.44; 5 Abel-Rudisha Teffra 4:02.57; 6 Colin Sahlman 4:02.57; 7 Parvej Khan IND 4:03.05; 8 Joe Waskom 4:03.26; 9 Nick Foster 4:05.32; 10 Gary Martin 4:12.44. Heat 1: 1 Adam Spencer AUS 3:57.08; 2 Joe Waskom 3:57.13; 3 Parvej Khan IND 3:57.13; 4 Gary Martin 3:57.29; 5 Ethan Strand 3:57.73; 6 Nick Foster 3:57.85; 7 Steven Jackson 4:10.97. Heat 2: 1 Lucas Bons 3:58.60; 2 Luke Houser 3:58.62; 3 Colin Sahlman 3:58.73; 4 Abel-Rudisha Teffra 3:58.77; 5 Aidan Troutner 3:59.07; 6 Isaiah Labra 4:00.67; 7 Isaac Basten 4:10.87; 8 Carson Williams 4:20.88

3000: 1 Nico Young 7:41.01; 2 Parker Wolfe 7:42.38; 3 Alex Maier 7:44.68; 4 Liam Murphy 7:45.64; 5 Ky Robinson AUS 7:46.13; 6 Brian Musau KEN 7:46.79; 7 Habtom Samuel ERI 7:46.86; 8 Ryan Schoppe 7:48.11; 9 Aaron Las Heras ESP 7:50.54; 10 Anass Essayi MAR 7:54.67; 11 David Mullarkey GBR 7:55.42; 12 Yaseen Abdalla SUD 7:55.57; 13 Theo Quax NZL 7:56.35; 14 Marco Langon 8:00.83; 15 Luke Houser 8:08.03; 16 Matt Strangio 8:24.07

5000: 1 Nico Young 13:25.29; 2 Parker Wolfe 13:27.37; 3 Ky Robinson AUS 13:27.79; 4 Habtom Samuel ERI 13:30.07; 5 Peter Maru UGA 13:30.51; 6 Alex Maier 13:31.17; 7 Aaron Las Heras ESP 13:31.55; 8 Jackson Sharp AUS 13:31.63; 9 Kirami Yego KEN 13:36.32; 10 Said Mechaal ESP 13:36.99; 11 Patrick Kiprop KEN 13:39.18; 12 Alex Phillip 13:43.00; 13 Dennis Kipngetich KEN 13:43.26; 14 Theo Quax NZL 13:45.34; 15 Evans Kiplagat KEN 13:46.41; 16 Tom Brady 13:48.32

60H: 1 Caleb Dean 7.56; 2 Johnny Brackins 7.57; 3 Ja’Qualon Scott 7.59; 4 De’vion Wilson 7.65; 5 Connor Schulman 7.66; 6 Jaheem Hayles JAM 7.73; 7 Darius Brown 7.74; 8 Ethan Exilhomme 7.82; Heat 1: 1 Caleb Dean 7.61; 2 Ethan Exilhomme 7.65; 3 Jaheem Hayles JAM 7.65; 4 De’vion Wilson 7.70; 5 Demario Prince JAM 7.71; 6 Tai Brown 7.74; 7 Antoine Andrews BAH 7.78; 8 Grant Conway 7.81; Heat 2: 1 Johnny Brackins 7.58; 2 Ja’Qualon Scott 7.58; 3 Connor Schulman 7.59; 4 Darius Brown 7.63; 5 Daniel Harrold 7.73; 6 Jason Holmes-Williamson 7.74; 7 Darius Luff 7.80

HJ: 1 Romaine Beckford JAM 2.27; 2 Caleb Snowden 2.24; 3 Devin Loudermilk 2.21; 4 Tyus Wilson 2.21; 5 Zayne Palomino JAM 2.18; 5 Omamuoyvwi Erhire NGR 2.18; 7 Riyon Rankin 2.18; 8 Andrew Taylor 2.18; 9 Tito Alofe 2.18; 9 Kennedy Sauder 2.18; 11 Kamyren Garrett 2.15; 11 Brion Stephens 2.15; 13 Ushan Thiwanka Perera SRI 2.15; 14 Trey Allen 2.15; 15 Kaithon McDonald 2.10; 16 Kampton Kam SGP 2.10

PV: 1 Keaton Daniel 5.70; 2 Bradley Jelmert 5.65; 3 Conner McClure 5.55; 4 James Rhoads 5.50; 5 Scott Toney 5.50; 6 Clayton Simms 5.50; 7 Alexander Slinkman 5.40; 8 Marshall Faurot 5.40; 9 William Staggs 5.40; 10 Christyan Sampy 5.30; 11 Max Manson 5.30; 11 Mathis Bresko 5.30; 13 Ashton Barkdull 5.30; Skyler Magula NH; Hunter Garretson NH; Garrett Brown NH

LJ: 1 Wayne Pinnock JAM 8.40 =NR; 2 Jeremiah Davis 8.20; 3 Malcolm Clemons 8.11; 4 Johnny Brackins 8.01; 5 Prestin Artis 8.00; 6 Sincere Robinson 7.90; 7 Till Steinforth GER 7.87; 8 Caleb Foster 7.73; 9 Tye Hunt 7.66; 10 Salif Mane 7.56; 11 Kareem Hatem Mersal ITA 7.45; 11 JC Stevenson 7.45; 13 Jordan Turner JAM 7.31; 14 Kenson Tate 7.11; 15 Remar Pitter 6.75; Nikaoli Williams JAM NM

TJ: 1 Russell Robinson 16.76; 2 Luke Brown JAM 16.73; 3 Jeremiah Davis 16.60; 4 Salif Mane 16.58; 5 Sean Dixon-Bodie 16.50; 6 Brandon Green 16.41; 7 Micaylon Moore 16.11; 8 Kelsey Daniel TTO 16.00; 9 Praise Aniamaka CAN 15.98; 10 Daniel Falode GBR 15.76; 11 Sterling Scott 15.50; 12 Zavien Wolfe 15.47; 13 Terrol Wilson JAM 15.43; 14 Theophelus Mudzengere ZIM 15.33; 15 Mitchell Effing 15.20; 16 Astley Davis JAM 15.16

SP: 1 Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan 21.05; 2 Roje Stona JAM 20.48; 3 Dylan Targgart 19.95; 4 Jason Swarens 19.87; 5 Thomas Kitchell 19.73; 6 Michael Shoaf 19.43; 7 Alexander Kolesnikoff AUS 19.16; 8 John Meyer 19.05; 9 Courtney Lawrence JAM 18.94; 10 Kai Chang JAM 18.78; 11 Hayden Tobias 18.70; 12 Cam Jones 18.67; 13 Djimon Gumbs IVB 18.60; 14 Kevin Shubert 18.53; 15 Andrew Stone 18.46; 16 Warren Barrett JAM 17.98

WT: 1 Kenneth Ikeji GBR 24.32; 2 Trey Knight 24.14; 3 Garret Bernt 23.09; 4 Ruben Banks GBR 23.05; 5 Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan 22.97; 6 Parker Feuerborn 22.81; 7 Henry Zimmerman 22.63; 8 Jayden White 22.23; 9 Jeremiah Nubbe CAN 22.19; 10 Jacob Mechler 21.80; 11 Daniel Cope JAM 21.70; 12 Rowan Hamilton CAN 21.52; 13 Tyler Sudduth 21.48; 14 Cam Jones 21.47; 15 Dennis Ohene-Adu CAN 21.35; 16 Johnathan Witte 20.91

Hep: 1 Leo Neugebauer GER 6347 NR; 2 Heath Baldwin 6238; 3 Till Steinforth GER 6140; 4 Aiden Ouimet 5997; 5 Bruno Comin ESP 5941; 6 Austin West 5900; 7 Colby Eddowes AUS 5885; 8 Marcus Weaver 5859; 9 Daniel Spejcher 5857; 10 Grant Levesque 5842; 11 Yariel Soto PUR 5783; 12 Mason Mahacek 5472; 13 Sean Murphy 4951; Jack Turner GBR DNF; Edgar Campre POR DNF; Rafael Raap NED DNF

Multievents: 60 Heat 1: 1 Heath Baldwin 7.02; 2 Jack Turner GBR 7.03; 3 Yariel Soto PUR 7.05; 4 Daniel Spejcher 7.08; 5 Mason Mahacek 7.11; 6 Bruno Comin ESP 7.12; 7 Sean Murphy 7.21; 8 Marcus Weaver 7.26. Heat 2: 1 Grant Levesque 6.79; 2 Till Steinforth GER 6.84; 3 Edgar Campre POR 6.92; 4 Leo Neugebauer GER 6.98; 5 Colby Eddowes AUS 6.99; 6 Aiden Ouimet 7.00; 7 Austin West 7.01; 8 Rafael Raap NED 7.42

1000: 1 Austin West 2:34.73; 2 Yariel Soto PUR 2:37.19; 3 Marcus Weaver 2:38.12; 4 Aiden Ouimet 2:38.73; 5 Bruno Comin ESP 2:38.75; 6 Mason Mahacek 2:42.60; 7 Colby Eddowes AUS 2:44.77; 8 Heath Baldwin 2:45.20; 9 Leo Neugebauer GER 2:46.42; 10 Daniel Spejcher 2:46.81; 11 Sean Murphy 2:48.12; 12 Till Steinforth GER 2:50.42; 13 Grant Levesque 3:04.26

60H Heat 1: 1 Till Steinforth GER 8.03; 2 Aiden Ouimet 8.10; 3 Bruno Comin ESP 8.16; 4 Austin West 8.17. Heat 2: 1 Jack Turner GBR 8.07; 2 Marcus Weaver 8.15; 3 Leo Neugebauer GER 8.25; 4 Sean Murphy 8.30. Heat 3: 1 Grant Levesque 7.80; 2 Daniel Spejcher 7.98; 3 Colby Eddowes AUS 7.99. Heat 4: 1 Heath Baldwin 7.91; 2 Rafael Raap NED 8.41; 3 Yariel Soto PUR 8.64; 4 Mason Mahacek 8.80

HJ: 1 Heath Baldwin 2.12; 2 Leo Neugebauer GER 2.09; 3 Colby Eddowes AUS 2.06; 4 Bruno Comin ESP 2.03; 5 Sean Murphy 2.00; 6 Marcus Weaver 2.00; 7 Aiden Ouimet 1.97; 8 Mason Mahacek 1.97. B: 1 Till Steinforth GER 2.00; 2 Austin West 1.97; 3 Jack Turner GBR 1.94; 4 Yariel Soto PUR 1.91; 4 Daniel Spejcher 1.91; 6 Grant Levesque 1.88; 7 Rafael Raap NED 1.82

PV: 1 Grant Levesque 5.46; 2 Leo Neugebauer GER 5.16; 3 Yariel Soto PUR 5.06; 4 Till Steinforth GER 5.06; 5 Daniel Spejcher 4.96; 6 Bruno Comin ESP 4.86; 7 Heath Baldwin 4.86; 8 Aiden Ouimet 4.76; 9 Mason Mahacek 4.76; 10 Marcus Weaver 4.66; 10 Colby Eddowes AUS 4.66; 12 Austin West 4.36

LJ: 1 Till Steinforth GER 7.77; 2 Leo Neugebauer GER 7.73; 3 Colby Eddowes AUS 7.46; 4 Aiden Ouimet 7.46; 5 Jack Turner GBR 7.43; 6 Heath Baldwin 7.42; 7 Yariel Soto PUR 7.39; 8 Sean Murphy 7.37; 9 Austin West 7.32; 10 Edgar Campre POR 7.01; 11 Marcus Weaver 7.00; 12 Bruno Comin ESP 6.97; 13 Daniel Spejcher 6.90; 14 Grant Levesque 6.87; 15 Mason Mahacek 6.71; 16 Rafael Raap NED 6.69

SP: 1 Leo Neugebauer GER 16.72; 2 Heath Baldwin 15.87; 3 Daniel Spejcher 15.27; 4 Marcus Weaver 15.25; 5 Rafael Raap NED 14.63; 6 Bruno Comin ESP 14.62; 7 Austin West 14.56; 8 Sean Murphy 14.24; 9 Aiden Ouimet 14.06; 10 Till Steinforth GER 14.05; 11 Grant Levesque 13.44; 12 Jack Turner GBR 12.54; 13 Mason Mahacek 12.43; 14 Yariel Soto PUR 12.32; 15 Colby Eddowes AUS 11.94

4×400: 1 Arizona State 3:02.35; 2 Florida 3:02.53; 3 Usc 3:04.67; 4 Arkansas 3:04.77. B: 1 Texas A&M 3:03.35; 2 Texas Tech 3:03.37; 3 Alabama 3:03.94; Texas DQ. C: 1 Tennessee 3:04.63; 2 LSU 3:05.30; 3 Kansas State 3:05.39; 4 BYU 3:05.56

4xDISMED: 1 Oklahoma State 9:25.24; 2 Georgetown 9:25.77; 3 Virginia 9:27.18; 4 North Carolina 9:27.96; 5 Arkansas 9:28.88; 6 Indiana 9:29.37; 7 Iowa State 9:30.07; 8 Wisconsin 9:30.16; 9 Washington 9:30.40; 10 Virginia Tech 9:32.20; 11 Northern Arizona 9:38.25; 12 Michigan 9:38.40

Men’s TEAM: 1 Texas Tech 50.5; 2 Arkansas 41; 3 Florida 39; 4 N Arizona 31; 5 N Carolina 26

Women: 60: 1 Brianna Lyston JAM 7.03; 2 Kaila Jackson 7.08; 3 Jadyn Mays 7.12; 4 Jacious Sears 7.13; 5 Shenese Walker JAM 7.19; 6 Grace Stark 7.20; 7 Semira Killebrew 7.20; 8 Alyssa Colbert 7.22. Heat 1: 1 Kaila Jackson 7.07; 2 Brianna Lyston JAM 7.07; 3 Grace Stark 7.18; 4 Dajaz Defrand 7.24; 5 Dennisha Page 7.25; 6 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR 7.27; 7 Alicia Burnett 7.30; 8 Leah Bertrand TTO 7.37. Heat 2: 1 Jacious Sears 7.07; 2 Jadyn Mays 7.12; 3 Semira Killebrew 7.16; 4 Alyssa Colbert 7.21; 5 Shenese Walker JAM 7.23; 6 Kiley Robbins 7.31; 7 Success Umukoro NGR 7.32; 8 Shawnti Jackson 7.39

200: 1 JaMeesia Ford 22.34 NU20R; 2 McKenzie Long 22.51; 3 Jadyn Mays 22.60; 4 Nickisha Pryce JAM 23.18. B: 1 Kaila Jackson 22.63; 2 Jacious Sears 22.69; 3 Rosey Effiong 23.10; 4 Amber Anning GBR 23.62. Heat 1: 1 Jadyn Mays 22.49; 2 Kaila Jackson 22.55; 3 McKenzie Long 22.60; Heat 2: 1 Rosey Effiong 22.51; 2 Jacious Sears 22.70; 3 Niesha Burgher JAM 22.99; 4 Dajaz Defrand 23.08; Heat 3: 1 JaMeesia Ford 22.45; 2 Nickisha Pryce JAM 22.79; 3 Thelma Davies 23.15; 4 Iyana Gray 23.32; Heat 4: 1 Amber Anning GBR 22.90; 2 Madison Whyte 22.90; 3 Kevona Davis JAM 23.35; 4 Shawnti Jackson 23.62

400: 1 Amber Anning GBR 50.79; 2 Rosey Effiong 51.03; 3 Yemi Mary John GBR 51.97; 4 Kenisha Phillips GUY 53.92. B: 1 Nickisha Pryce JAM 51.00; 2 Aaliyah Butler 51.64; 3 Jermaisha Arnold 51.83; 4 Savannah Sutherland CAN 52.33. Heat 1: 1 Isabella Whittaker 52.93; 2 Kaylyn Brown 52.97; 3 Joanne Reid JAM 52.98; 4 Rachel Joseph 53.35. Heat 2: 1 Amber Anning GBR 50.74; 2 Aaliyah Butler 51.46; 3 Yemi Mary John GBR 51.87; 4 Dejanea Oakley JAM 53.50. Heat 3: 1 Rosey Effiong 51.17; 2 Kenisha Phillips GUY 52.42; 3 Jessica McDowell 52.73; 4 Vimbayi Maisvorewa ZIM 53.29. Heat 4: 1 Nickisha Pryce JAM 51.75; 2 Savannah Sutherland CAN 52.26; 3 Jermaisha Arnold 52.51; 4 Abbey Glynn 52.57

800: 1 Juliette Whittaker 1:59.53; 2 Michaela Rose 1:59.81; 3 Meghan Hunter 2:02.15; 4 Hayley Kitching AUS 2:02.16; 5 Gabija Galvydytė LTU 2:02.31; 6 Wilma Nielsen SWE 2:02.33; 7 Lindsey Butler 2:02.39; 8 Maggi Congdon 2:06.41. Heat 1: 1 Michaela Rose 2:02.19; 2 Lindsey Butler 2:02.51; 3 Wilma Nielsen SWE 2:02.56; 4 Maggi Congdon 2:02.64; 5 Gabija Galvydytė LTU 2:02.89; 6 Gladys Chepngetich KEN 2:03.31; 7 Sanu Jallow 2:04.83; 8 Carley Thomas AUS 2:05.34. Heat 2: 1 Juliette Whittaker 2:03.54; 2 Meghan Hunter 2:03.60; 3 Hayley Kitching AUS 2:03.64; 4 Roisin Willis 2:03.64; 5 Sophia Gorriaran 2:04.61; 6 Kelly-Ann Beckford JAM 2:06.55; 7 Kate Jendrezak 2:07.20; 8 Ainsley Erzen 2:08.72

Mile: 1 Maia Ramsden NZL 4:25.13; 2 Billah Jepkirui KEN 4:27.14; 3 Kimberley May NZL 4:27.36; 4 Melissa Riggins 4:29.02; 5 Margot Appleton 4:29.07; 6 Ceili McCabe CAN 4:29.26; 7 Klaudia Kazimierska POL 4:30.65; 8 Flomena Asekol KEN 4:35.34; 9 Maggi Congdon 4:36.71; 10 Shannon Flockhart GBR 4:36.73. Heat 1: 1 Kimberley May NZL 4:31.84; 2 Ceili McCabe CAN 4:32.25; 3 Melissa Riggins 4:32.83; 4 Shannon Flockhart GBR 4:33.08; 5 Flomena Asekol KEN 4:33.67; 6 Maggi Congdon 4:34.06; 7 Anna Workman CAN 4:36.71; 8 Kileigh Kane 4:44.24. Heat 2: 1 Maia Ramsden NZL 4:35.44; 2 Billah Jepkirui KEN 4:35.56; 3 Margot Appleton 4:35.58; 4 Klaudia Kazimierska POL 4:35.73; 5 Şilan Ayyıldız TUR 4:36.21; 6 Laura Pellicoro ITA 4:36.23; 7 Chloe Foerster 4:36.35; 8 Carmen Alder ECU 4:41.55

3000: 1 Parker Valby 8:41.50; 2 Olivia Markezich 8:46.71; 3 Doris Lemngole KEN 8:50.70; 4 Lexy Halladay 8:53.08; 5 Hilda Olemomoi KEN 8:55.88; 6 Riley Chamberlain 8:56.89; 7 Scrimgeour Chloe 8:57.28; 8 Madison Elmore 8:58.52; 9 Sadie Sargent 9:02.90; 10 Kaylee Mitchell 9:02.91; 11 Melissa Riggins 9:15.87; 12 Billah Jepkirui KEN 9:16.97

5000: 1 Parker Valby 14:52.79; 2 Taylor Roe 15:15.01; 3 Hilda Olemomoi KEN 15:17.27; 4 Doris Lemngole KEN 15:17.43; 5 Lexy Halladay 15:20.73; 6 Molly Born 15:20.89; 7 Scrimgeour Chloe 15:21.80; 8 Grace Hartman 15:28.57; 9 Jenna Hutchins 15:31.42; 10 Phoebe Anderson GBR 15:37.21; 11 Aubrey Frentheway 15:37.30; 12 Ella Baran 15:38.72; 13 Samantha Bush 15:40.83; 14 MacKenzie Doyle 15:49.30; 15 Gracelyn Larkin CAN 16:03.80; 16 Lucy Jenks 16:07.16

60H: 1 Jasmine Jones 7.77; 2 Grace Stark 7.81; 3 Alia Armstrong 7.94; 4 Destiny Huven 7.99; 5 Leah Phillips 8.00; 6 Aasia Laurencin 8.04; 7 Aaliyah McCormick 8.26; 8 Rosealee Cooper JAM 8.27. Heat 1: 1 Grace Stark 7.83; 2 Alia Armstrong 7.92; 3 Destiny Huven 8.03; 4 Aaliyah McCormick 8.04; 5 Rosealee Cooper JAM 8.05; 6 Leah Phillips 8.06; 7 Paige Magee 8.41. Heat 2: 1 Jasmine Jones 7.90; 2 Aasia Laurencin 7.99; 3 Oneka Wilson JAM 8.07; 4 Emelia Chatfield 8.09; 5 Antoinette Van Der Merwe RSA 8.12; 6 Marissa Simpson JAM 8.17; 7 Layla Anderson 8.19; 8 Rayniah Jones 8.78

HJ: 1 Rachel Glenn 2.00; 2 Lamara Distin JAM 1.97; 3 Elena Kulichenko CYP 1.91; 4 Temitope Simbiat Adeshina NGR 1.91; 5 Bára Sajdoková CZE 1.88; 6 Roschell Clayton JAM 1.88; 6 Jenna Rogers 1.88; 8 Rose Yeboah GHA 1.88 =NR; 9 Sanaa Barnes 1.85; 10 Lilian Turban EST 1.85; 11 Charity Hufnagel 1.85; 12 Destiny Masters 1.85; 13 Miracle Ailes 1.80; 14 Ahshareah Enoe JAM 1.75; 15 Alyssa Jones 1.75; Cierra Tidwell NH

PV: 1 Hana Moll 4.60; 2 Riley Felts 4.50; 3 Chloe Timberg 4.45; 3 Sydney Horn 4.45; 5 Olivia Lueking 4.40; 6 Tori Thomas 4.40; 6 Heather Abadie CAN 4.40; 8 Jessica Mercier 4.40; 9 Molly Haywood 4.40; 10 Alencia Lentz 4.30; 11 Nastassja Campbell 4.30; 11 Marleen Mülla EST 4.30; 13 Kaleila Abrille 4.15; 13 Tessa Mudd 4.15; 15 Mason Meinershagen 4.15; 15 Eva Lowder 4.15

LJ: 1 Sydney Willits 6.74; 2 Claire Bryant 6.71; 3 Alyssa Jones 6.66; 4 Nia Robinson JAM 6.56; 5 Alexis Brown HAI 6.48; 6 Ida Andrea Breigan NOR 6.38; 7 Elizabeth Ndudi IRL 6.35 NU20R; 8 Aaliyah Foster JAM 6.35; 9 Tionna Tobias 6.32; 10 Funminiyi Olajide GBR 6.32; 11 Viktoriya Gorlova RUS 6.31; 12 Ackelia Smith JAM 6.21; 13 Tacoria Humphrey 6.20; 14 Joniar Thomas GRN 6.11; 15 Emilia Sjöstrand SWE 6.06; 16 Sophia Beckmon 6.02

TJ: 1 Rūta Lasmane LAT 14.47 NR; 2 Emilia Sjöstrand SWE 13.72; 3 Mikeisha Welcome VIN 13.71; 4 Viktoriya Gorlova RUS 13.65; 5 Rhianna Phipps JAM 13.59; 6 Darja Sopova LAT 13.58; 7 Winny Bii KEN 13.42; 8 Temi Ojora GBR 13.34; 9 Xiamara Young 13.26; 10 Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Katta FRA 13.23; 11 Simone Johnson 13.17; 12 Shante Foreman 13.16; 13 Rachela Pace MLT 13.03; 14 Busola Akinduro CAN 12.89; 15 Daniela-Martine Wamokpego FRA 12.66; Ackelia Smith JAM DNS

SP: 1 Mya Lesnar 18.53; 2 Jaida Ross 18.47; 3 Jalani Davis 18.15; 4 Nina Ndubuisi GER 18.07; 5 Alida van Daalen NED 17.74; 6 Jayden Ulrich 17.62; 7 Miné De Klerk RSA 17.11; 8 Crystal Herpin 17.09; 9 Myejoi Williams 16.69; 10 Marilyn Nwora 16.64; 11 KeAyla Dove 16.48; 12 Jasmine Mitchell 16.37; 13 Gabby Morris 16.25; 14 Paige Low 16.23; 15 Makayla Mason 15.72; 16 Mensi Stiff 15.62

WT: 1 Jalani Davis 24.80; 2 Shelby Frank 22.69; 3 Jasmine Mitchell 22.15; 4 Guðrún Karítas Hallgrímsdóttir ISL 22.07; 5 Marie Forbes JAM 21.76; 6 Giavonna Meeks 21.73; 7 Olivia Roberts 21.71; 8 Sara Killinen FIN 21.53; 9 Chloe Lindeman 21.52; 10 Chandler Hayden 21.37; 11 Monique Hardy 21.19; 12 Tara Simpson-Sullivan GBR 20.92; 13 Amber Simpson 20.72; 14 Kenna Curry 20.51; 15 Foluke Olujide-Ajibade 20.50; 16 Anthonett Nabwe 20.08

Pen: 1 Jadin O’Brien 4497; 2 Jenelle Rogers 4430; 3 Kristīne Blaževiča LAT 4427; 4 Allie Jones 4369; 5 Elīza Marija Kraule LAT 4353; 6 Destiny Masters 4338; 7 Angel Richmore SWE 4320; 8 Avery McMullen 4259; 9 Pippi Lotta Enok EST 4209; 10 Alaina Brady 4101; 11 Charity Hufnagel 4059; 12 Juliette Laracuente-Huebner 4040; 13 Lydia Bottelier 4000; 14 Olivija Vaitaityte LTU 3988; 15 Brianna Smith 3923; Annika Williams DNF

Multievents 800 Heat 1: 1 Kristīne Blaževiča LAT 2:13.19; 2 Jadin O’Brien 2:13.30; 3 Allie Jones 2:16.43; 4 Olivija Vaitaityte LTU 2:16.60; 5 Alaina Brady 2:20.53; 6 Avery McMullen 2:21.13; 7 Lydia Bottelier 2:21.58; 8 Pippi Lotta Enok EST 2:21.65; 9 Elīza Marija Kraule LAT 2:22.74; 10 Angel Richmore SWE 2:23.09; 11 Jenelle Rogers 2:24.08; 12 Juliette Laracuente-Huebner 2:24.19; 13 Charity Hufnagel 2:24.47; 14 Destiny Masters 2:25.62; 15 Brianna Smith 2:28.17

60H Heat 1: 1 Alaina Brady 8.50; 2 Pippi Lotta Enok EST 8.59; 3 Angel Richmore SWE 8.77; 4 Annika Williams 17.31. Heat 2: 1 Allie Jones 8.20; 2 Avery McMullen 8.24; 3 Jadin O’Brien 8.35; 4 Kristīne Blaževiča LAT 8.45. Heat 3: 1 Lydia Bottelier 8.77; 2 Brianna Smith 8.88; 3 Charity Hufnagel 8.91; 4 Olivija Vaitaityte LTU 9.11; Heat 4: 1 Destiny Masters 8.32; 2 Elīza Marija Kraule LAT 8.45; 3 Jenelle Rogers 8.50; 4 Juliette Laracuente-Huebner 8.72

HJ: 1 Destiny Masters 1.84; 1 Juliette Laracuente-Huebner 1.78; 2 Charity Hufnagel 1.78; 2 Kristīne Blaževiča LAT 1.72; 3 Jenelle Rogers 1.75; 3 Elīza Marija Kraule LAT 1.75; 3 Brianna Smith 1.75; 3 Pippi Lotta Enok EST 1.69; 3 Avery McMullen 1.69; 3 Olivija Vaitaityte LTU 1.69; 6 Angel Richmore SWE 1.75; 6 Alaina Brady 1.69; 7 Lydia Bottelier 1.75; 7 Jadin O’Brien 1.69; 8 Allie Jones 1.63

LJ: 1 Elīza Marija Kraule LAT 6.36; 2 Allie Jones 6.30; 3 Jenelle Rogers 6.28; 4 Kristīne Blaževiča LAT 6.20; 5 Avery McMullen 6.16; 6 Pippi Lotta Enok EST 6.16; 7 Jadin O’Brien 6.07; 8 Destiny Masters 6.06; 9 Angel Richmore SWE 6.04; 10 Juliette Laracuente-Huebner 6.01; 11 Alaina Brady 5.84; 12 Olivija Vaitaityte LTU 5.60; 13 Brianna Smith 5.58; 14 Charity Hufnagel 5.57; 15 Lydia Bottelier 5.56

SP: 1 Jadin O’Brien 14.34; 2 Angel Richmore SWE 14.11; 3 Jenelle Rogers 13.96; 4 Allie Jones 12.56; 5 Charity Hufnagel 12.48; 6 Kristīne Blaževiča LAT 12.43; 7 Pippi Lotta Enok EST 12.13; 8 Elīza Marija Kraule LAT 11.98; 9 Olivija Vaitaityte LTU 11.98; 10 Avery McMullen 11.61; 11 Destiny Masters 11.61; 12 Brianna Smith 11.57; 13 Alaina Brady 11.46; 14 Lydia Bottelier 11.16; 15 Juliette Laracuente-Huebner 9.52

4×400: 1 South Carolina 3:26.20; 2 Georgia 3:30.07; 3 Texas A&M 3:36.11; Arkansas DQ. B: 1 USC 3:27.62; 2 Houston 3:28.28; 3 Texas 3:28.91; 4 Penn 3:31.82. C: 1 Tennessee 3:29.79; 2 Oregon 3:30.89; 3 LSU 3:31.05; 4 Ucla 3:33.13

4xDISMED: 1 BYU 10:51.42; 2 Notre Dame 10:53.14; 3 Florida 10:54.40; 4 Arkansas 10:56.15; 5 Oregon 10:57.24; 6 Providence 10:57.34; 7 Oklahoma State 10:57.54; 8 Penn State 10:57.65; 9 Boston College 10:58.67; 10 Stanford 11:03.99; 11 Washington 11:04.06; 12 Virginia 11:11.25

Women’s TEAM: 1 Arkansas 55; 2 Florida 50; 3 Georgia 33; 4 Oregon 21; 5 Ole Miss 30

NCAA-II, Pittsburg, KS, USA, March 8-9

(oversized track)

Men: 60: 1 Terrell Robinson Jr. 6.61; 2 Isaac Botsio GHA 6.67; 3 Micah Gremling 6.70. Heat 1: 1 Terrell Robinson Jr. 6.64. Heat 2: 1 Malachi Adams 6.64; 2 Micah Gremling 6.68;

200: 1 Jabez Reeves 21.09; 2 Stephen Harris 21.17. B: 1 Josh Verhoff 21.14. Heat 1: 1 Stephen Harris 21.16

400: 1 Dakarai Bush 46.88; 2 Prince Griffin 47.32. B: 1 Jonah Vigil 46.96

800: 1 Wes Ferguson 1:48.13; 2 David Cardenas 1:48.60; 3 Harry Ross-Hughes GBR 1:48.90

Mile: 1 Caleb Futter 4:18.02; 2 Miguel Coca 4:18.30; 3 Jagger Zlotoff 4:18.60; 8 George Couttie GBR 4:21.15. Heat 2: 5 George Couttie GBR 4:11.46

3000: 1 Simon Kelati 7:57.62; 2 Miguel Coca 7:57.86; 3 Loic Scomparin FRA 7:58.69

5000: 1 Hamza Chahid MAR 13:51.02; 2 Romain Legendre FRA 13:51.76; 3 Simon Kelati 13:55.77

60H: 1 Cale Kassen 7.74; 1 Daylin Williams 7.77; 2 Parker Wormek 7.80. Heat 1: 1 Daylin Williams 7.72. Heat 2: 2 Parker Wormek 7.77

HJ: 1 Jaivon Harrison 2.19; 2 Jonathan Rankins-James 2.19; 3 Cadman Evans Dufu GHA 2.19

PV: 1 Vladyslav Malykhin UKR 5.60; 2 José Tomás Nieto COL 5.34; 3 Grayson Smith 5.34; 8 Jacob Clark GBR 5.14

LJ: 1 Jon Watts 7.57; 2 Markus White 7.55; 3 James Gilbert 7.54

TJ: 1 Tre Betts 15.79; 2 Lloyd McCurdy GUY 15.73; 3 Shyrone Kemp BAH 15.60

SP: 1 Myles Kerner 19.31; 2 Justin Jenks 18.76; 3 Noah Evers 18.57

WT: 1 Peyton Barton 22.72; 2 Braden Rose 22.00; 3 Levi Graham 20.99

Hep: 1 Cale Kassen 5801; 2 Hunter Jones 5783; 3 Elvis Kryoukov CYP 5557

4×400: 1 Pittsburg St. 3:09.78; 2 Grand Valley St. 3:10.99;. B: 1 NW Missouri 3:09.86. C: 1 Lenoir-Rhyne 3:10.76

4xDISMED: 1 Adams State 9:37.94; 2 West Texas A&M 9:42.62; 3 NW Missouri 9:45.14;

Women: 60: 1 Alexis Brown 7.18; 2 Denisha Cartwright BAH 7.30; 3 Marie-Éloïse Leclair CAN 7.36. Heat 2: 1 Denisha Cartwright BAH 7.27. Heat 3: 1 E’lexis Hollis 7.33; 2 Marie-Éloïse Leclair CAN 7.35

200: 1 Alexis Brown 23.32; 2 Marie-Éloïse Leclair CAN 23.46. B: 1 Diandrenique Gaines 23.60

400: 1 Tiffany Hughey 52.58; 2 Anna Salisbury 53.62. B: 1 Omolara Ogunmakinju NGR 52.85. Heat 4: 1 Fatoumata Kabo ITA 53.38. Heat 5: 1 Omolara Ogunmakinju NGR 52.77

800: 1 Alaysia Brooks 2:06.97; 2 Elizabeth Acheson 2:08.43; 3 Aryelle Wright 2:08.88. Heat 3: 1 Alaysia Brooks 2:05.66

Mile: 1 Gracie Hyde 4:38.74; 2 Kaylee Beyer 4:39.86; 3 Elena Carey GBR 4:43.32. Heat 1: 2 Elena Carey GBR 4:45.13

3000: 1 Gracie Hyde 9:22.44; 2 Kaylee Beyer 9:24.15; 3 Brianna Robles 9:25.73

5000: 1 Florance Uwajeneza RWA 16:05.17; 2 Brianna Robles 16:06.20; 3 Anastasia Tucker 16:08.43

60H: 1 Denisha Cartwright BAH 8.04; 2 Blakelee Winn 8.33; 2 Adeyah Brewster BAR 8.38. Heat 1: 1 Denisha Cartwright BAH 8.00. Heat 2: 1 Adeyah Brewster BAR 8.31

HJ: 1 Erica Schamel 1.78; 2 Beyonc’e Kelly 1.75; 3 Eliana Saunders 1.75

PV: 1 Brynn King 4.65; 2 Hannah Miller 4.22; 3 Sabrina Robison 4.12;

LJ: 1 Nicole Warwick 6.55; 2 Jonon Young 6.30; 3 Arianna Passeri 6.20

TJ: 1 Jonon Young 13.19; 2 Auna Childress 13.12; 3 Taylor Nelloms 12.73

SP: 1 Erika Beistle 16.37; 2 Katherine Higgins 15.60; 3 Trista Fintel 15.34

WT: 1 Zoe Pentecost 20.47; 2 Trista Fintel 20.34; 3 Mallory Huber 20.17

Pen: 1 Blakelee Winn 4009; 2 Kayla Goodwin NZL 3950; 3 Naiuri Krein BRA 3885

4×400: 1 NW Missouri 3:35.30; 2 Azusa Pacific 3:38.79; 3 Angelo State 3:39.79

4xDISMED: 1 Adams State 11:17.98; 2 Grand Valley St. 11:22.63; 3 UC-Colo. Spgs. 11:25.13

Auckland, New Zealand, March 10

Men: 100 (0.6): 1 Taiju Hongo JPN 10.36

400: 1 Teo Andant FRA 45.59

1500: 1 Ryoji Tatezawa JPN 3:38.29; 2 Abraham Guem SSD 3:38.83

400H: 1 Takayuki Kishimoto JPN 50.47

LJ: 1 Henry Frayne AUS 7.97w; 2 Daiki Oda JPN 7.92; 3 Natsuki Yamakawa JPN 7.84; 4 Lin Chia-Hsing TPE 7.84

TJ: 1 Ethan Olivier 16.44

SP: 1 Nick Palmer 19.78

JT: 1 Ryohei Arai JPN 83.37

Women: 100 (1.1): 1 Bree Masters AUS 11.36

400: 1 Ellie Beer AUS 51.77; 2 Portia Bing 52.41

800: 1 Alison Andrews-Paul 2:03.82

1500: 1 Rebekah Greene 4:12.50; 2 Brigid Dennehy IRL 4:14.03

JT: 1 Yuka Sato JPN 59.23; 2 Tori Peeters 58.19; 3 Sae Takemoto JPN 57.40

European Throwing Cup, Leiria, Portugal, March 9-10

Irina Rodrigues set a world lead and Portuguese discus record of 66.60m for victory ahead of Germany’s Shanice Craft’s 63.70m while 44-year-old Melina Robert-Michon was third with 62.46m.

Italy’s European indoor champion Zane Weir won the shot put with 21.55m from consistent Brit Scott Lincoln’s 20.98m.

Katrine Koch Jacobsen won Denmark’s first ever title in the hammer with 71.95m ahead of Romania’s European champion Bianca Ghelber (71.66m and last year’s winner Sara Fantini from Italy (70.58m).

Artur Felfner from Ukraine won the javelin with a 81.89m throw.

On the opening day in wet and windy conditions, Ukraine’s Olympic fourth-placer Mykhaylo Kokhan won the hammer with 78.13m from World medalist Bence Halasz’s 76.22. .

In the discus there was a Roumanian win for Alin Firfirica with 66.07m ahead of Sweden´s Olympic medalist Simon Pettersson’s 63.08m.

The Romanian men and German women won the senior team titles.

Men: SP: 1 Zane Weir ITA 21.55; 2 Scott Lincoln GBR 20.98; 3 Mesud Pezer BIH 20.58; 4 Andrei Toader ROU 20.43; 5 Carlos Tobalina ESP 20.00;

DT: 1 Alin Alexandru Firfirica ROU 66.07; 2 Simon Pettersson SWE 63.08; 3 Daniel Jasinski GER 61.84; 4 Alessio Mannucci ITA 61.63; 5 Gudni Valur Guðnason ISL 60.82; 6 Diego Casas ESP 60.76; 7 Robert Urbanek POL 59.91; 8 Nicholas Percy GBR 59.60

HT: 1 Mykhaylo Kokhan UKR 78.13; 2 Bence Halász HUN 76.22; 3 Hrístos Frantzeskákis GRE 74.96; 4 Serghei Marghiev MDA 74.54; 5 Sören Klose GER 73.41; 6 Merlin Hummel GER 72.97; 7 Mihaíl Anastasákis GRE 72.83; 8 Donát Varga HUN 72.43; 9 Jake Norris GBR 72.23. B: 1 Matija Gregurić CRO 74.06; 2 Adam Paul Kelly EST 73.04; 3 Özkan Baltacı TUR 73.00;

JT: 1 Artur Felfner UKR 81.89; 2 Alexandru Novac ROU 80.73; 3 Ioánnis Kiriazís GRE 80.52; 4 Max Dehning GER 80.30; 5 Cyprian Mrzygłód POL 79.02; 6 Patriks Gailums LAT 78.69

U23 DT: 1 Steven Richter GER 61.00

JT: 13 Benjamin East GBR 65.63

Women: SP: 1 Jessica Schilder NED 18.22; 2 Julia Ritter GER 18.16; 3 Eliana Bandeira 17.60; 4 Jessica Inchude 17.53; 5 María Belén Toimil ESP 17.52; 6 Amelia Campbell GBR 17.51. B: 2 Serena Vincent GBR 16.20

DT: 1 Irina Rodrigues 66.60 NR; 2 Shanice Craft GER 63.70; 3 Mélina Robert-Michon FRA 62.46; 4 Marija Tolj CRO 62.46; 5 Marike Steinacker GER 60.98; 6 Amanda Ngandu-Ntumba FRA 60.90; 7 Daria Zabawska POL 60.63; 8 Liliana Cá 60.45

HT: 1 Katrine Koch Jacobsen DEN 71.95; 2 Bianca Ghelber ROU 71.66; 3 Sara Fantini ITA 70.58; 4 Hanna Skydan AZE 70.43; 5 Silja Kosonen FIN 70.30. B: 1 Zalina Marghieva MDA 69.64; 4 Katie Head GBR 65.24

JT: 1 Adriana Vilagoš SRB 61.17; 2 Eda Tuğsuz TUR 60.50; 3 Marcelina Witek-Konofał POL 60.08; 4 Jana Marie Lowka GER 58.68; 5 Petra Sicaková CZE 58.63; 6 Elína Tzénggo GRE 57.79. B: 1 Marie-Therese Obst NOR 61.69

U23: DT: 5 Zara Obamakinwa GBR 51.41

HT: 1 Thea Löfman SWE 68.08; 2 Nicola Tuthill IRL 67.39

Nagoya Women’s Marathon, Japan, March 10

It was not enough for Olympic selection but Japan’s Yuka Ando won in a 2:21:19 PB after a 69:56 first half and then overtake Bahrain’s Eunice Chumba (2:21:26) with Japan’s Ayuko Suzuki (2:21:33) third.

Former world marathon champion Gotytom Gebreslase dropped out around 35km.

Women: Mar: 1 Yuka Ando 2:21:18; 2 Eunice Chumba BRN 2:21:25; 3 Ayuko Suzuki 2:21:33; 4 Rika Kaseda 2:22:11; 5 Xia Yuyu CHN 2:25:45; 6 Delvine Meringor ROU 2:26:09; 7 Hikari Onishi 2:26:12; 8 Natsuki Omori 2:26:54; 9 Camille French NZL 2:28:23; 10 Giovanna Epis ITA 2:28:24; 11 Li Zhixuan CHN 2:28:49; 12 Akino Asahina 2:28:59; 13 Yuri Mitsune 2:29:49; 14 Yuki Nakamura 2:30:31; 15 Momoko Watanabe 2:30:43

Barcelona Marathon, Spain, March 10

Tadesse Abraham won in a Swiss record and course record of 2:05:01 to go seventh in the European all-time lists.

In her first marathon since maternity leave, Ethiopia’s Degitu Azmirew won the women’s race in 2:19:52, heading a Ethiopian 1-2-3 from Shuko Genemo (2:21:35) and Meseret Dinke (2:22:58).

Men: Mar: 1 Tadesse Abraham SUI 2:05:01 NR; 2 Collins Kipkirui Kipkorir KEN 2:06:44; 3 Edmond Kipngetich KEN 2:07:21; 4 Iliass Aouani ITA 2:08:05; 5 Berhane Tesfay ERI 2:10:19; 6 Geoffrey Koech KEN 2:11:03; 7 Sahlesilassie Nigussie ETH 2:13:10; 48 Bradley Birch GBR 2:29:56; 84 Jonah Lytle GBR 2:36:17

Women: Mar: 1 Degitu Azimeraw ETH 2:19:52; 2 Shuko Genemo ETH 2:21:35; 3 Meleka Meseret ETH 2:22:58; 4 Senbeta Zinah ETH 2:24:51; 5 Boulaid Kaoutar MAR 2:25:03; 6 Carla Salomé Rocha POR 2:27:22; 7 Clémence Calvin FRA 2:31:26; 8 Aurelia Jerotich Kiptui KEN 2:31:32; 9 Eilidh Bell GBR 2:40:11; 10 Emily Robbins GBR 2:45:41; 22 Victoria Simon-Shore GBR 2:54:30; 25 Nellie Chadwick-Smith GBR 2:56:25; 26 Sarah Trahair-Williams GBR 2:56:27; 34 Antoinette Kyriacou GBR 2:59:20; 38 Annabel Hayes GBR 3:00:35; 42 Sarah Duncan GBR 3:01:42; 45 Catriona Probert GBR 3:02:22

Gentbrugge Half-Marathon, Belgium, March 10

Kenya’s Judith Kemboi won on her debut in 66:35.

Britain’s Paulos Surafel set a PB of 61:21 in sixth after being with the lead group at 10.2km (28:58) and 14km (39:40).

Men: HM: 1 Edward Koonyo KEN 60:00; 2 Evans Kipkorir KEN 60:00; 3 Ibrahim Hassan Bouh DJI 60:42 4 Abraham Kasongor KEN 61:13; 5 Kibil Meshack KEN 61:19; 6 Paulos Surafel GBR 61:21; 7 Simon Debognies 61:25; 8 Dorian Boulvin 61:25; 9 Koen Naert 61:34; 19 Mohamud Aadan GBR 64:13; 22 Tewelde Menges GBR 64:26

Women: HM: 1 Judy Kemboi KEN 66:35; 2 Gladys Jemaiyo KEN 69:14; 3 Hildaj Kiptum KEN 69:31; 4 Rabecca Chepkwemoi KEN 69:32; 5 Juliette Thomas 69:48; 6 Lilian Jepkorir KEN 69:56; 7 Hanne Verbruggen 70:23

