Pre-Christmas fell races around the UK were highlighted by the Stoop event
THE STOOP, Haworth, Keighley, December 18
A reasonably sized field participated in this traditional festive fell race with a simple up and down course over five miles near Keighley in very wintry conditions.
Nathan Lawson was the men’s winner by 10 seconds from Ben Rothery with a big gap to third-placer Paul Pruzina.
Lex Whitaker won the women’s race by over two minutes from Rachel Pilling.
Overall (4.9M/700ft):
1 N Lawson (Dark Pk) 27:35
2 B Rothery (Ilkley) 27:45
3 P Pruzina (P&B) 29:37
4 J Cummings (Ilkley) 31:26
5 M Sennett (Wharf, M40) 31:36
M50: R Joel (Ilkley) 40:19
M60: S Booth 42:45
M70: H Atkinson (Bing) 52:05
U21: A Franklin (Hali) 31:55
TEAM: Wharf 22
Women:
1 L Whitaker (HAC, U21) 36:27
2 R Pilling (P&B, W40) 38:41
3 H Thomas (K&C) 39:31
W50: A Weston (Ilkley) 45:46
W60: K Brierley (Tod) 47:06
TEAM: K&C 33
SKIRRID, Llanvihangel, December 17
Overall (5.7km/4150m):
1 W Turner (Mynydd D) 26:35
2 J Like (Mynnyd D) 27:29
3 M James (Here) 28:10
4 J Williams (Hengo, M45) 28:16
5 A Tyler (M50) 28:26
M55: M Fawcett (M55) 31:24
M60: S Darke (MDC) 34:29
M65: M Coombs (Mount D) 37:33
M70: N Grant (Chep) 41:27
M75: G Gunner (Croft A) 43:40
Women:
1 K Entwistle (Price) 29:29
2 C Patterson (Mynydd D, W40) 32:28
3 K Hinshelwood (Parc Bryn) 33:45
W45: D Stenner (Mount D) 35:09
W50: H Andrews (Br’end) 40:30
W60: N Childs (Mount D) 40:55
TOUR DE HELVELLYN, Askham, December 17
Overall (37.3M/6526ft, age not declared):
1 H Chatfield 3:42:24
2 D Clarke 3:42:40
3 R Harris 3:49:56
4 D Hall 3:54:16
5 P Brennan 3:55:32
Women:
1 S Hodgson 4:27:03
2 E Bisson 4:35:28
3 T Elias 4:43:40
