Pre-Christmas fell races around the UK were highlighted by the Stoop event

THE STOOP, Haworth, Keighley, December 18

A reasonably sized field participated in this traditional festive fell race with a simple up and down course over five miles near Keighley in very wintry conditions.

Stoop Race start (Dave Woodhead)

Nathan Lawson was the men’s winner by 10 seconds from Ben Rothery with a big gap to third-placer Paul Pruzina.

Lex Whitaker won the women’s race by over two minutes from Rachel Pilling.

Overall (4.9M/700ft):

1 N Lawson (Dark Pk) 27:35
2 B Rothery (Ilkley) 27:45
3 P Pruzina (P&B) 29:37
4 J Cummings (Ilkley) 31:26
5 M Sennett (Wharf, M40) 31:36

First 3 men at Stoop with winner Nathan Lawson centre (Dave Woodhead)

M50: R Joel (Ilkley) 40:19

M60: S Booth 42:45

M70: H Atkinson (Bing) 52:05

U21: A Franklin (Hali) 31:55

TEAM: Wharf 22

Women:
1 L Whitaker (HAC, U21) 36:27
2 R Pilling (P&B, W40) 38:41
3 H Thomas (K&C) 39:31

First 3 women with Lex Whitaker centre (Dave Woodhead)

W50: A Weston (Ilkley) 45:46

W60: K Brierley (Tod) 47:06

TEAM: K&C 33

SKIRRID, Llanvihangel, December 17

Overall (5.7km/4150m):
1 W Turner (Mynydd D) 26:35
2 J Like (Mynnyd D) 27:29
3 M James (Here) 28:10
4 J Williams (Hengo, M45) 28:16
5 A Tyler (M50) 28:26

M55: M Fawcett (M55) 31:24

M60: S Darke (MDC) 34:29

M65: M Coombs (Mount D) 37:33

M70: N Grant (Chep) 41:27

M75: G Gunner (Croft A) 43:40

Women:
1 K Entwistle (Price) 29:29
2 C Patterson (Mynydd D, W40) 32:28
3 K Hinshelwood (Parc Bryn) 33:45

W45: D Stenner (Mount D) 35:09

W50: H Andrews (Br’end) 40:30

W60: N Childs (Mount D) 40:55

TOUR DE HELVELLYN, Askham, December 17

Overall (37.3M/6526ft, age not declared):
1 H Chatfield 3:42:24
2 D Clarke 3:42:40
3 R Harris 3:49:56
4 D Hall 3:54:16
5 P Brennan 3:55:32

Women:
1 S Hodgson 4:27:03
2 E Bisson 4:35:28
3 T Elias 4:43:40

