Pre-Christmas fell races around the UK were highlighted by the Stoop event

THE STOOP, Haworth, Keighley, December 18

A reasonably sized field participated in this traditional festive fell race with a simple up and down course over five miles near Keighley in very wintry conditions.

Nathan Lawson was the men’s winner by 10 seconds from Ben Rothery with a big gap to third-placer Paul Pruzina.

Lex Whitaker won the women’s race by over two minutes from Rachel Pilling.

Overall (4.9M/700ft):

1 N Lawson (Dark Pk) 27:35

2 B Rothery (Ilkley) 27:45

3 P Pruzina (P&B) 29:37

4 J Cummings (Ilkley) 31:26

5 M Sennett (Wharf, M40) 31:36

M50: R Joel (Ilkley) 40:19

M60: S Booth 42:45

M70: H Atkinson (Bing) 52:05

U21: A Franklin (Hali) 31:55

TEAM: Wharf 22

Women:

1 L Whitaker (HAC, U21) 36:27

2 R Pilling (P&B, W40) 38:41

3 H Thomas (K&C) 39:31

W50: A Weston (Ilkley) 45:46

W60: K Brierley (Tod) 47:06

TEAM: K&C 33

SKIRRID, Llanvihangel, December 17

Overall (5.7km/4150m):

1 W Turner (Mynydd D) 26:35

2 J Like (Mynnyd D) 27:29

3 M James (Here) 28:10

4 J Williams (Hengo, M45) 28:16

5 A Tyler (M50) 28:26

M55: M Fawcett (M55) 31:24

M60: S Darke (MDC) 34:29

M65: M Coombs (Mount D) 37:33

M70: N Grant (Chep) 41:27

M75: G Gunner (Croft A) 43:40

Women:

1 K Entwistle (Price) 29:29

2 C Patterson (Mynydd D, W40) 32:28

3 K Hinshelwood (Parc Bryn) 33:45

W45: D Stenner (Mount D) 35:09

W50: H Andrews (Br’end) 40:30

W60: N Childs (Mount D) 40:55

TOUR DE HELVELLYN, Askham, December 17

Overall (37.3M/6526ft, age not declared):

1 H Chatfield 3:42:24

2 D Clarke 3:42:40

3 R Harris 3:49:56

4 D Hall 3:54:16

5 P Brennan 3:55:32

Women:

1 S Hodgson 4:27:03

2 E Bisson 4:35:28

3 T Elias 4:43:40

