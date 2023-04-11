The best of the Easter action including news of another Guernsey win for Steph Twell and a UK best for Yuko Gordon

GOOD FRIDAY RELAYS, Newcastle, April 7

North eastern clubs love their relays and Good Friday was the ideal chance to have another and, in what ended up as a close men’s race, Morpeth led the whole way, Martin Duff reports.

James Young, whose recent outings have been on the World Athletics indoor tour, gave them a good start, with what proved to be the fastest lap of 10:44. Sam Hancox increased the lead by halfway, but Sunderland began to claw back Morpeth’s lead. Finally, Joe Armstrong, with the second-best effort of 10:51, just failed to overhaul the winner’s Lawrence McCourt.

North Shields Poly took the women’s race but Sunderland’s Elisha Tait, in her first outing of the year after a 34:11 10km at Telford in December, had led on the opener with a 12:41 effort. This was ahead of NSP’s Holly Waugh.

Katie Joslyn then took the lead mid-race before UK age-17 800m record holder and 2002 Commonwealth finalist Charlotte Penfold finished things off with the fastest women’s time of 12:40.

The veteran women’s race saw Olympic marathoner Alyson Dixon quickest with a 13:07 clocking but Tyne Bridge won comfortably.

Men (4x2M approx): 1 Morpeth 45:06 (J Young 10:44, S Hancox 11:19, A Doherty 11:48, L McCourt 11:05); 2 Sunderland 45:11 (S Armstrong 11:12, L Taylor 11:37, S Jackson 11:22, Joe Armstrong 10:51); 3 Morpeth B 45:39 (C Parr 11:44, F Brodie 11:10, C Marshall 11:17, W Cork 11:19); 4 Houghton 46:02; 5 Morpeth C 47:24; 6 Tyne Bridge 47:40

Fastest: Young 10:44; J Armstrong 10:51; B Pye (Hought) 10:58

M40 (4x2M approx): 1 Tyne Bridge 50:41 (T Scott 12:15, P Turnbull 12:47, D Wright 12:57, C Stockdale 12:32); 2 Sunderland 50:43; 3 Gateshead 51:50

Fastest: M Barker (Sund) 12:02; Scott 12:15; Stockdale 12:32

M50 (4x2M approx): 1 Sunderland 61:00 (R Gerry 14:54, D Horn 15:56, M Hobson 15:10, P Dunlop 14:49)

Fastest: Dunlop 14:49

83 men’s teams finished

Women (3x2M approx): 1 NSP 40:01 (H Waugh 12:52, K Joslyn 14:23, C Penfold 12:40); 2 Tyne Bridge 41:40 (A Fuller 13:29, R Blain 14:04, S Marr 14:01); 3 Gateshead 42:09 (E Tait 12:41, A Milburn 15:12, I Johnstone 14:09); 4 Gosforth 42:34; 5 Morpeth 42:37; 6 Elswick 42:40

Fastest: Penfold 12;40; Tait 12:41; S Pikett (Elsw) 12:44

W35 (3x2M approx): 1 Tyne Bridge 43:46 (A Dargie 14:11, Z Thompson 15:08, K Stevenson 14:20); 2 Elswick 45:01; 3 Sunderland 45:38

Fastest: A Dixon (Sund St) 13:07; Dargie 14:11; Stevenson 14:20

77 women’s teams finished

EY EASTER RUNNING FESTIVAL, Guernsey, April 7-10

The Aldershot pairing of Joe Morwood and Steph Twell came out on top overall in the four-race programme but each lost out in one of the events to a rival, Martin Duff reports.

RACE 1, EY EASTER 5km, April 7

Ten years after she last competed in the Island’s Easter Festival, former world junior 1500m champion and 2021 Olympic marathoner Steph Twell returned and began the four-day programme with a course record in the 5km, despite it being her first outing over the distance on the roads for six years.

Making the trip to the island with husband Joe Morwood, the 33-year-old, 2016 European 5000m bronze medallist raced to 16:05, to head 2022 overall winner Elle Twentyman.

Twell also won a bronze over 1500m at the 2010 Europeans but her record as a member of Great Britain teams in the Euro cross is exceptional with a number of junior Euro team titles at cross country and four individual under-20 wins at World and Euro championships.

In bright clear weather the pace, in the 5km race, was good as Morwood broke clear but, despite having a 20-metre advantage going into the final 200m, was unable to make it a family double, as a frantic battle behind saw the 31-year-old just lose out.

The race for the minor places between improving Jerseyman George Rice and local middle distance man Richard Bartram carried them within touching distance of the leader.

Their increased pace then carried Bartram to the front within the final few metres, to snatch the race in a 15:08 PB.

In his first race of the year, Morwood, the 2019 South of the Thames champion, was only just outside his best with 15:09, as Rice was a close third.

Twentyman was slower than her best of 15:46 and also a little down on her 16:08 here last year, whilst Roe (nee Mercier) was in her first 5km since 2019, with 17:09.

Overall (5km):

1 R Bartram (Guern) 15:08; 2 J Morwood (AFD) 15:09; 3 G Rice (Jers) 15:11; 4 D Galpin (Guern) 15:44; 5 L Holmes (U17) 15:46; 6 A Roe (Guern) 15:50

M45: 1 D Holmes 16:20; 2 M Jamieson 16:30

M60: 1 G Merfield (Guern) 18:11

U20: 1 J Le Tissier (Guern) 16:31

Women: 1 S Twell (AFD) 16:05; 2 E Twentyman (Taunt) 16:35; 3 S Roe (Guern) 17:09; 4 M Chapple (Guern) 17:34; 5 U Maisch (Guer/GER,W45) 18:22; 6 N Petit (Guern) 18:43; 7 K King (St Ed) 18:46; 8 R Williams (Guern) 19:01

W40: 1 A Critchlow (Guern) 19:53; 2 M Nicole (Guern) 19:54

W50: 1 C Forbes (Norw) 21:39

W55: 1 M Gallienne (Guern) 22:02; 2 A Gavey (Guern) 23:41

W60: 1 S Curnow (Bitt) 23:44

W65: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 22:10

Race 2 KEITH FALLA FULL COURSE CROSS-COUNTRY, L’Ancresse, April 8

The Aldershot pair of Joe Morwood and Steph Twell made no mistakes in the cross-country on Saturday, as the conditions were good for the event held over the traditional 4.75-Mile L’Ancresse course.

There was an easterly wind behind the runners in the middle section of the route, which allowed a fast mid-race rhythm, as Morwood moved clear soon after the mile point. By mid-race, he had already built up a substantial lead. As Guernsey runners Dan Galpin and Alex Rowe trailed.

Galpin’s strong running over the second half of the race kept Morwood in sight but, by the finish, was 20 seconds adrift, with Rowe the same amount down.

Twell made it an Aldershot double but, at the line her margin over Elle Twentyman was just 10 seconds after keeping the 5km winner in her sights. Nix Petit narrowly took third from Katie King and was top local, albeit three minutes down.

Overall:

1 J Morwood (AFD) 24:48; 2 D Galpin (Guern) 25:08; 3 A Rowe (Guern) 25:28; 4 S Galpin (Guern) 25:47; 6 S Twell (AFD, W) 26:34; 7 E Twentyman (Taunt, W) 26:44; 8 D Holmes (M40) 27:04; 9 M Batiste (Guern) 27:15; 10 M Jamieson (M45) 27:27

M65: J Kirk (B’mth) 35:27

U20: 1 J Le Tissier (Guer) 27:57

Women: 1 Twell 26:34; 2 Twentyman 26:44; 3 N Petit (Guern) 29:50; 3 K King (St Ed) 29:53; 4 U Maisch (Guer/GER,W45) 30:07; 5 R Williams (Guern) 32:02; 6 V King 34:20

W50: 1 C Forbes (Norw) 34:25

W55: 1 M Gallienne (Guern) 36:10

W65: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 37:20

Race 3: EY EASTER 4x1M relay, Delancey Park, April 9,

Guernsey’s junior team “Lister’s Lads” consisting of middle-distance runners Gian-Luca Robilliard, Nic Ackerman, Henry Lister and Jack Le Tissier, overhauled early leaders “We haven’t got a name yet” on the final leg to claim relay victory.

The tight twisting nature of the mile long Delancey course made for interesting running as the beaten quartet had Aldershot’s series leaders Joe Morwood and Steph Twell in their line-up.

They were led off by Alex Rowe, whose 5:02 was the fastest run of the day, then extended by Morwood’s 5:07.

Ulrike Maisch was next up for the leaders as Lister cut into their lead before Le Tissier swept past Twell, whose time of 5:50 was quickest amongst the women and whose team were a comfortable second and leading mixed quartet.

Deep in the field on the last leg, the second-best time among the women was given to local 15-year-old Eleanor Jamieson, as the course was said to have proved popular with runners and spectators alike.

Overall (4x1M): 1 Lister’s Lads 21:27 (G Robilliard 5:11, N Ackerman 5:42, H Lister 5:27, J Le Tissier 5:07); 2 We don’t have a team name yet 22:05 (A Rowe 5:02, J Morwood 5:07, U Maisch (W) 6:06, S Twell (W) 5:50; 3 Twenty galloping Galpin men 23:16 (Sean Galpin 6:23, Sammy Galpin 5:25, D Galpin 5:19, E Twentyman (W) 6:08)

Fastest

Men: Rowe 5:02; Morwood/Le Tissier 5:07; G Robilliard (Guern) 5:11; C Bain (Guern) 5:16; D Galpin 5:19

Women: Twell 5:50; E Jamieson (Guer, U15) 5:58; M Chapple (Guern) 6:04; Maisch/N Petit (Guern) 6:06; Twentyman 6:08

35 teams completed

Race 4 EY 10km ROAD RACE, Grandes-Rocques, April 10

Joe Morwood sealed the overall Easter title with a commanding run in the final race but Elle Twentyman upset the form book to edge Twell for the first time over the weekend but Twell took the women’s overall title.

With the opening 8km run with mainly a decent tailwind, the pace was solid as the lead group whittled down to Morwood and local runners Steve Dawes and Dan Galpin by 5km.

First Dawes, then Galpin faded leaving Morwood on his own for the last 2km.

Turning into the wind for the final kilometre and a half, the Aldershot man stopped the clock at 31:20, 12 seconds clear of Galpin, as Dawes took third.

Twentyman had the cleaner start of the leading women contenders with Twell initially struggling to get on terms but was leading past Bordeaux with less than 2km remaining. However, the Taunton athlete overhauled her rival and finished the stronger to beat her 2022 course record with 33:05 as Twell followed in 33:12, well clear of Sarah Roe’s 35:35.

Overall: 1 J Morwood (AFD) 31:20; 2 D Galpin (Guern) 31:32; 3 S Dawes (Guern, M40) 31:56; 4 A Rowe (Guern) 32:11; 5 E Twentyman (Taunt, W) 33:05; 6 S Galpin (Guern) 33:06; 7 A Dart (Brack) 33:07; 8 S Twell (AFD, W) 33:12; 9 L Holmes (U17) 33:48; 10 L Richards (Guern) 33:49

M40: 2 D Holmes (Guern) 34:13

M45: 1 M Jamieson (Guern) 35:25

Women: 1 Twentyman 33:05; 2 Twell 33:12; 3 S Roe (Guern) 35:35; 4 M Chapple (Guer) 37:41; 5 N Petit (Guern) 37:48; 6 U Maisch (Guern/GER, W45) 38:36

W60: 1 S Curnow (Bitt) 47:41

W65: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 47:42

Final standings

Men: 1 Morwood; 2 D Galpin; 3 Rowe

Women: 1 Twell; 2 Twentyman; 3 Petit

MANX RUNNING FESTIVAL, April 7-9

Overall – Men:

1 L Taylor (Leeds U) 4; 2 E De Melo (Sheff U) 10; 3 M Knowles (Edin U, U20) 17; 4 R Gardiner (Leeds U B, U20) 17; 5 P Aste (Camb U) 17; 6 C Leeming (U20) 67:20; 7 D Bradford (Manc U, M35) 25; 8 J Dunn (HBT B) 30; 9 E Wheelwright (Leeds U, U20) 32; 10 N Marsh (Leeds U0 36

M40: A Norman (Manc U) 143

M55: S Chambers (Salf) 352

M65: R Maw (Mine) 671

U17: D Dunwell (Northern) 240

TEAM: 1 Leeds U 3; 2 Camb U 6; 3 Edin U 11; 4 Leeds U 11; 5 Manc U 17

Women: 1 A Goodall (Edin U) 3; 2 R Franklin (Manx H B) 8; 3 K Lowery (Leeds U) 8; 4 L Crookes (Leeds U) 17; 5 L Mitchell (Dur U) 19; 6 E Barlow (Sheff U) 23; 7 H Cox (Lees U) 24; 8 B Bergestrand (Leeds U, U20) 33; 9 Z MacDonald (Sheff U) 39; 10 F Davies (Dur U) 41

W35: B Watterson (Manx H B 48)

W40: C Quayle (Kenil) 121

TEAM: 1 Leeds U 3; 2 Dur U 9; 3 Edin U 10; 4 Manx H B 13; 5 Sheff U 14

EASTER BUNNY 10km, Yeovil, Somerset, April 10

In her first outing for nearly four years, Olympian Kate Reed took the women’s race in 36:16. The now 40-year-old’s 32:07 PB dates back to 2007.

Overall: 1 B Smith (Ealing E) 33:51; 2 D Cahill (DC Perf) 33;56; 3 W Loveridge (hard) 34:09

M60: 1 S Simcock (Oke) 40:03

M70: 1 M Sparkes (Yeo) 44:30

Women: 1 K Reed (B&W, W40) 36:16; 2 V Ingham (Poole R, W35) 36:45; 3 G Pearson (R Time, W45) 38:41

W55: 1 N Morgan (Chep) 41:18

GUISELEY GALLOP 10km, April 9

Under-20 Rebecca Flaherty, who has been on the podium this winter at the World Mountain Championships under-20 race, English National, UK Inter-Counties and English Schools Championships, was a comfortable women’s winner.

Dominic Coy was the men’s winner by over two minutes.

Men: 1 Dominic Coy Ilkley 34:22; 2 Andrew Humphries Airecentre Pacers 36:37; 3 Craig Shearer Barlick Fell Runners 36:57

M45: 1 Julian Hood Skipton AC 38:00

Women: 1 Rebecca Flaherty Bingley H 40:58; 2 Sarah Shanks W40 Valley Striders 43:56; 3 Ruth Kitchen Ilkley H 44:08

TROWSE 10km, Norfolk, April 9

Overall:

1 R Andrews (Norw, U20) 31:33; 2 D Adams (Norw, U20) 32;39; 3 J Ocal (Norw) 32;49; 4 S Todd (Norw) 33:17; 5 N Adams (NNBR, M45) 33:25; 6 L Woods (Bure, U20) 34:33

M50: 1 M Collier (Norf G) 37:07

M65: 1 B Smith (Bungay) 40:30

Women:

1 J Andrews (Bungay, W45) 37:06; 2 A Ely (Wym, W45) 40:28; 3 S Osborn (New J) 40:57

W50: 1 M Lewis (Wym) 41:11

W55: 1 L Hurr (Norf G) 45:04

W60: 1 C Brown (Wym) 44:34

MAIDENHEAD GOOD FRIDAY EASTER 10, Berkshire, April 7

Now in its 68th year, the event has moved around the town and is now held from an office park to the west of the town before venturing out on to the country lanes, Martin Duff reports.

In cool early morning conditions, it was won this year by High Wycombe’s Liam Busby in 52:30, as Sophie Delderfield gave herself an early birthday present as she won the women’s section by over 150 metres in 60:15 the day before her 40th birthday.

Further back Yuko Gordon improved the W70 British age group best of Angela Copson by 23 seconds to 74:20. The Hong Kong marathon Olympian’s chip time of 74:08 will also be listed, as British Masters are now displaying both gun and chip times on their web pages.

Talking about her run and career, Gordon said: “The race went well but my usual even pacing didn’t work over the rural country lanes and my pace varied between seven and eight minutes each mile over the 10. I could hurtle down the fifth and sixth miles but struggled a little over the pavement’s water puddles. The last mile was the fastest at 6:58, in a desperate dash for sub-74, but missed it.

“This was my pre-London Marathon sharpener, where I hope to improve my London time from 2021 when I missed the W70 world record by 43 seconds.

My running career is long, only because time flies so fast. I started late at age 27 and stopped for 15 years and then returned properly not long before my 65th. I am a better runner now than ever because I have time and less distraction: no more work and my kids have left home and, for the first the time in my running career, I am a full-time athlete.”

The World Masters Association still list 3:35:29 by German Helga Miketta from Essen in 2013 as the world W70 best.

On these times, Gordon said: “World masters road records are in a mess. Just a British record is fine by me. Jeanne Rice ran 3:24:47 (chip time) in Berlin 2019, which is what I regard as the world best. I ran 3:19 at the same race that year but I was nearly 69 after which I had a long Covid break.”

The British record is Gordon’s 3:30:33 (3:25:30 chip) from London last year and she pleads that chip times only should be used for older athletes.

Overall: 1 L Busby (Wyc P) 52:30; 2 F Dyer (Belg) 52:56; 3 L Delderfield (Tring, M40) 53:05; 4 B Fowler (Brack) 53:11; 5 R Price (Read, M40) 53:33; 6 J Tuttle (Mil K) 53:47; 7 I Farnworth (Read) 54:04; 8 M Waddington (Ware) 54:22; 9 M Lock (Wit) 54:29; 10 S Buckle (St Alb, M40) 54:57

M40: 4 A Whitwam (Morp) 55:19; 5 G McKiven 55:57

M50: 1 S Male (Folk) 55:59; 2 J Bolton (W’stock) 56:05; 3 K Spielman 57:26

M60: 1 K Murray (Serp) 61:24; 2 M Turney (Chilt) 61:48; 3 P Reddaway (Ware) 62:48

M70: 1 M Sheridan (Newb) 66:58; 2 G Ruffle (Hart) 68:16

TEAM: 1 Ware; 2 Wycombe P

Women: 1 S Delderfield (VoA, W35) 60:40; 2 M Gibson (Ealing E) 60:54; 3 C Ragan (BMH) 62:29; 4 J Dear (L Buzz) 63:49; 5 K Streams (Read RR, W50) 64:03; 6 K Towerton (BMH) 64:39

W40: 1 S James 66:31

W50: 2 D Godwin (M’head) 65:29; 3 S Pearson (Burn J) 66:26

W60: 1 P Flynn (Strag) 72:10; 2 M Dowling (Brack F) 75:33; 3 C Findlay (Dac) 75:08

W70: 1 Y Gordon (FVS) 74:20 (UK rec)

TEAM: 1 Reading RR; 2 Wycombe P

ST ALBANS 10km, Hertfordshire, April 7

Overall:

1 J McMurray (St Alb) 31:30; 2 C Fawcett (Hart) 33:26; 3 P Blackwell (Harl, M40) 35:00

W50: 1 C Westcott (S&NH) 36:20

M60: 1 B Whitehead (W’boro) 38:55

Women:

1 R Gallop Newark) 36:44; 2 S Swinhoe (Lon H, W50) 38:08; 3 T Gray (Dac, U17) 39:08

W40: 1 J Gray (Dac) 39:42

W60: 1 V Shadbolt (Herts P) 46:30

W65: 1 L Hembury (S&NH) 43:18

CALDERVALE 10, Caldervale, April 7

Overall:

1 R Grantham (Wirr, M50) 59:28; 2 E Fletcher (Howg) 63:27; 3 A Kelly (Unatt) 64:36



M65: 1 P Muller (N Masters) 67:49

Women:

1 J Robinson (Prest, W35) 67:23; 2 A Bernstein (Ramsbottom RC, W35) 68:58; 3 H Jarvis (Barlick, W35) 69:43

METRO ABERDEEN PROMS 3km, Aberdeen, April 7

Overall: 1 M Mueller (Metro) 9:18; 2 C McGuire (A’deen, U17) 9:32; 3 P Knight (Metro, M40) 9:56

Women: 1 J Elvin 10:13; 2 K Simpson (Thistle Fitness, W40) 11:29; 3 A Tawse (JSKRC, U20) 11:54

NEWTOWN CHOCOHOLICS 5km, Newtown, April 7

Overall: 1 A Breeze (Maldwyn, U17) 16:38; 2 B Fanshawe (Aldr) 16:56; 3 M Benson (Unatt) 17:22

M80: 1 R Sharrat (Rhay) 28:10

Women: 1 M Hughes (Maldwyn) 18:44; 2 M McCourt (Maldwyn, U15) 19:08; 3 E Atkinson (Haddington) 19:59

VETERANS AC 5km, Battersea Park, April 4

England Masters M45 international Andy Bond, who hits 50 later this summer, was a clear winner in 15:51.

Melissah Gibson was first woman just six seconds up on W45 Nicky Sturzaker who set a PB 18:16.

M55 Neil Danby (16:29)and M60 David Ogden (17:53) were among the more impressive age-group winners.

Overall: 1 A Bond (Dulw, M45) 15:51; 2 T Jenns (Strag, M45) 16:10; 3 G McKivett (Phoe, M40) 16:13



M50: 1 S Shaw (ESM) 16:23; 2 J Gonzalez-Armas (Vets) 16:52; 3 R Jones (Vets) 17:17

M55: 1 N Danby (Holl S) 16:29; 2 R Tomlinson (M&M) 17:13; 3 M Tennyson (G&G) 17:26; 4 T Booth (G&G) 17:37; 5 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 17:43; 6 N Reissland (S Lon) 17:56

M60: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 17:53; 2 T Tuohy (Dulw) 18:40

M70: 1 G Ruffle (Hart RR) 19:51; 2 M Forder (Vets) 20:39; 3 A Roberts (Vets) 21:24



Women: 1 M Gibson (Eal E, W35) 18:10; 2 N Sturzaker (Herne H, W45) 18:16; 3 G Stoneley (Reig, W45) 18:27



W45: 3 A James-Welsh (Vets) 18:31; 4 Z Oldfield (EMAC) 18:35

W50: 1 C Constantine (Vets) 20:12; 2 H Davies (HW) 20:41

W55: 1 V Filsell (THH) 21:01; 2 P Major (S Lon) 21:36

W60: 1 S Gill (H’gate) 20:50; 2 L Woolhouse (Vets) 20:56; 3 C Helder (Wimb W) 23:13

W65: 1 A Riddell (Serp) 24:39; 2 C Jones (ESM) 25:14; 3 A Morris (Reig) 25:41

VETERANS AC 5km WALK, Battersea, April 4

Dave Annetts followed up his two silver medals in the World Masters with a seven-minute victory here in 22:58 which was easily his fastest ever walk over 5km on road or track.

5kmW:

1 D Annetts (N Herts, M55) 22:58; 2 S Zennaro (Belg, M50) 30:04; 3 D Walsh (Red, M60) 30:12

Women:

1 M Noel (Belg, W55) 31:12; 2 F Bishop (Woking, W60) 33:20; 3 L Morris (Ilf, W60) 37:04

WATFORD HARRIERS OPEN GRADED MEETINGS, Watford, April 5

Former British steeplechase champion Jermaine Mays, who ran for Britain in the 2006 European Championships and is now an M40, ran his first 1500m for years with 4:19.51. His 1500m PB of 3:39.84 was set in Oslo in 2010.

Mixed events: 1500: r5: 2 L Wilkinson (Chilt, U17W) 4:44.10; 3 J March (Barn, U15W) 4:45.44; 7 K Gorman (Chilt, U13W) 4:52.79; 11 N Walmsley (AFD, U13W) 5:00.50. r6: 2 H Cross (Liv H, U15W) 4:42.28. r7: 4 F East (Ports, U17W) 4:35.77; 6 J Elvin (Thurr, U20W) 4:36.34; 9 V Rudkin (W&SV, U15W) 4:40.33; 10 H Cantell (C&C, U13) 4:40.54; 11 G Igoe (Roth, U15W) 4:42.31. r8: 3 L Hale (Swan, U15W) 4:30.24; 5 S Shaw (Craw, U17W) 4:33.61; 7 L Quinn (AFD, U17W) 4:37.96. r9: 4 O Loveday (Hunts, U15) 4:19.13; 8 A Brown (Herne H, W) 4:23.36. r10: 11 N Shasha (Orion, M45) 4:28.09. r11: 3 G Christmas (C&C, U17) 4:02.05; 12 J Mays (Kent, M40) 4:19.51. 3000: r1: 5 A Phillips (SB, U15) 9:49.94; 6 H Reynolds (Norw, U20W) 9:55.21; 11 A Jubb (St Alb, U20W) 10:05.92; 12 H Clark (B&B, U20W) 10:06.55; 13 O Forrest (B Beagles, U15W) 10:07.11; 16 E Smart (Ports, U17W) 10:19.03; 17 L Jones (C&C, U20W) 10:19.80. r2: 1 J Morrow (Oxf U) 8:29.34; 2 O Murray (IRL) 8:30.10; 4 N Campion (Bed C, U20) 8:33.22; 5 T Shaw (York, U20) 8:36.70; 6 L Conway (C&C, U17) 8:37.95; 9 G Stubbs (SB, U17) 8:42.44

BILL WHISTLECROFT SPRING OPEN YEOVIL INC SOUTH WEST SAPPHIRE LEAGUE, Yeovil, April 8

Men: SP: 1 J Tyler (Tav) 15.19; 2 F Zamparelli (Corn) 13.16. DT: r3: 1 N Evans-Shields (Ply, U17W) 42.86; 2 L Harris (Swan, U20W) 35.19



Men: HJ: 1 P Krunity-Salako (Bath, U20) 1.90. DT: r2: 1 J Schrijver (B&W, U20) 39.50. DT: r2: 2 E John (Card, U17) 43.42; 3 L Tutcher (Yate, U17) 43.33. HT: r1: 1 C Richardson (A’dare, U20) 46.03. HT: r2: 1 L Tutcher (Yate, U17) 46.98; 2 A Merrett (Yate, U17) 46.65



Mixed events: LJ: B: 2 W Launder (B’mth, U15) 6.13/0.2; 3 S Rodgers (Taun, U20W) 5.92/1.8; 7 E Bowell (B&W, U20W) 5.53/2.4



U23: 2000SC: 1 O James (B’mth) 6:08.33; 2 H Yelling (B&H, U20) 6:19.82; 3 T Cumberland (Brec, U20) 6:30.28



U20: 110H (-1.9): 1 P Kyle (B&W) 14.89



U17: 100H (-1.6): 1 A Dingley (Ply) 13.98; 2 T Wright (Taun) 13.99. 400H: 1 N Maczugowski (Ply) 56.49; 2 H Bradley (Newp) 58.12. SP: 1 G Leite (N Som) 16.46; 2 L Tutcher (Yate) 13.51



Women: 800: r1: 2 E Bonnett (Yeov O, W35) 2:19.90. 100H: r1 (-0.4): 1 S Rodgers (Taun, U20) 14.42. 300H: 1 P Northcott (Ply, U17) 44.41; 2 J Collinson (Poole, U17) 46.04. 400H: 1 K Mackintosh (Newk) 62.78; 2 H Ulvede (N Abb, U20) 64.30; 4 C Hunt (Yeov O, W40) 68.66. 2000SC: 1 A Murray-Gourlay (Taun) 6:41.17; 2 L Cooper (Parc BB) 6:58.23; 3 K Booth (Taun, W45) 7:13.12; 4 A Brooks (Havant) 7:34.84. HT: r2: 1 E Cooper (Neath, U15) 45.27; 2 H Scott (Swin, U15) 42.25



U20: 1500SC: 1 O Brown (Wyc P) 5:09.88; 2 L Bickerton (Yeov O, U17) 5:12.65; 3 E Yelling (B&H) 5:17.38; 4 A Cox (Craw) 5:22.38; 5 D Yelling (B&H, U17) 5:23.46; 6 A Cox (Craw, U17) 5:29.13; 7 D Davies (Yeov O, U17) 5:34.01; 8 R Herdman (Brec, U17) 5:36.52; 9 A Brady (Newp, U17) 5:39.19



U17: SP: 1 H Bagnowiec (N Som, U15) 11.06

DAY OF THE 5000m & 3000m PBs, Par, Cornwall, April 8



Mixed events: 3000: A: 6 B Hutchings (Ply, U15) 9:36.0. 5000: 1 S Wallis (Linc W, W) 16:13.2; 3 M Davis (Newq RR, W) 17:10.9; 4 P Whear (Corn, M55) 17:15.6

BE FIT TODAY TRACK ACADEMY OUTDOOR SERIES 1, Lee Valley, April 8

Men: 100: A1 (2.7): 4 G Edwards (Lon Hth, U13) 12.79. A2 (1.7): 2 E Nwokeji (SB, U17) 10.81; 3 D Williams (BFTTA, U17) 11.01. A5 (-0.1): 1 T Panton (Woking) 10.71. B4 (1.7): 1 D Williams (BFTTA, U17) 11.04. B5 (0.5): 1 T Panton (Woking) 10.59. 200: r3 (-0.9): 1 E Nwokeji (SB, U17) 22.05; 3 E Imatitikua-Davidson (BFTTA, U17) 22.19; 4 D Ellington (E&H, U17) 22.47. r4 (2.0): 4 K Kazemaks (Woking, M35) 23.82. r5 (2.1): 1 T Panton (Woking) 21.31; 2 J Kalala (NEB) 21.33



Mixed events: 400: r3: 1 J Hanson (Woking) 48.18; 2 C Kelly (HW, U17) 49.05; 3 T Owler (Folk, U20) 49.34. 600: r2: 2 K Bryan (B&B, U13W) 1:40.40. 800: r3: 2 H McLean (SB, W) 2:07.94. r4: 1 S Stapley (Reig, U17) 1:57.76



U15: 80H (0.1): 1 H Webb (SB) 11.94



U13: 75H (1.6): 1 G Edwards (Lon Hth) 11.89



Women: 100: A4 (3.1): 1 M McIntosh (Harrow, U20) 11.89; 2 C Downey (BFTTA, U17) 11.97; 3 P King (Have, U20) 12.25; 4 E Cadman (Camb H, U15) 12.30. B5 (3.4): 1 M McIntosh (Harrow, U20) 11.87; 2 C Downey (BFTTA, U17) 11.99; 3 J Sanyaolu (BFTTA, U20) 12.14; 5 E Cadman (Camb H, U15) 12.45. 200: r4 (0.7): 1 S Wright-Taipow (Harrow, U20) 24.35; 2 M McIntosh (Harrow, U20) 24.63; 3 E Quaye (Harrow, U20) 24.82

COLCHESTER HARRIERS THROWS DEVELOPMENT MEET, Colchester, April 9

Men: WT: 1 R Earle (Col H, M60) 19.56. HT: 1 B Praim-Singh (S’end) 55.05; 2 Y Bobash (Chelm, M35) 49.06; 3 J Earle (Col H, M35) 44.97. HT: 1 R Earle (Col H, M60) 51.13; 2 W Larkins (Col H, U17) 50.32



Mixed events: DT: 1 R Earle (Col H, M60) 49.47; 2 S Quinn (Chelm, W65) 26.14



Women: HT: 3 S Quinn (Chelm, W65) 30.28

