European U23 champion stars in Cumbernauld while Windsor and Bristol’s men and Basildon and Nuneaton’s women win English area cross-country titles and Izzy Fry enjoys victory in Northern Ireland

LINDSAYS SCOTTISH CROSS COUNTRY RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Cumbernauld, October 21

Although a national championships event by name, this was not a truly national event as roads were closed and travel all but banned north of Dundee, meaning some north-east clubs did not have the option of taking part.

In perfect conditions, GB and NI internationals Jamie Crowe and Megan Keith anchored the winning men’s and women’s teams – Central AC and Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds – who continue their domination in this event.

Keith, who ran for Britain in the World Championships at 5000m, had the quickest women’s leg by 52 seconds.

The fastest men’s leg was set by Falkirk’s Scott Stirling who this summer has improved his 5000m PB to 13:57.02 with a similar 13:56 PB on the road.

Equally dominant on the day were Giffnock North who took gold and silver in both the male and female young athletes’ events.

Note, official m:s times not produced but the following have been compiled from the fractional times available.

Men (4x4km): 1 Centr 50:15 (C Phillip 12:37, A Marshall 12:32, C Milne 12:44, J Crowe 12:22); 2 Edin U (U20) 51:11 (H Henriksen 12:34, F Davie 12:44, A Wright 12:56, L Cairns 12:57); 3 I’clyde 51:27 (G Yates 13:21, J Bell 12:58, R Gray 12:41, B Portykus 12:27); 4 Cambus 51:45 (K Harvey 12:56, J MacKinnon 12:58, M Chistoforou 13:11, G Smith 12:40); 5 Kilb 51:58 (R Ferguson 13:01, F Gilmour 13:12, J Patton 12:51, L Hannigan 12:54); 6 Edin 52:18 (F Carcas 12:20, N Howlett 13:10, S Leitch 13:24, I Whitaker 13:24); 7 Shett 52:30 (P Neilson 13:09, S Taha Ghafari 12:39, W Ghebreselassie 13:29, M Turner 13:13); 8 Glas U 52:41 (C Bell 12:33, A McGill 12:50, M Tait 13:19, S Addison 13:49); 9 Giff N 53:17 (D Robinson 12:18, N Gajic 13:27, M Knak 14:01, R O’Brien 13:31); 10 Cors 53:17 (J Eykelbosch 13:29, A Smith 13:17, D Cummins 13:18, C McKenzie 13:23); 11 Centr B 53:35; 12 Stir U 54:00; 13 Garsc 54:58; 14 Edin U B 54:59; 15 E Kilb 55:04; 16 Falk V 55:20; 17 Glas U B 55:29; 18 Cors B 55:32; 19 Fife 55:58; 20 Cambus B 56:21; 21 VPCG 56:41; 22 Cors C 57:01; 23 Shett B 57:11; 24 Giff N B 57:24; 25 Moth 57:26

Fastest: S Stirling (Falk V) 12:10, Robinson 12:18, Carcas 12:20, Crowe 12:22, B Potrykus (I’clyde) 12:28, Marshall 12:32, C Campbell (E Loth, U20) 12:33, C Bell 12:33, Henriksen 12:34, Phillip 12:37

U20: Campbell 12:33, C Bell 12:33, Henriksen 12: 34, F Ross-Davie (Edin U) 12:45,

M40+: 1 Cambus 57:31 (J Speirs 14:56, I MacCorquodale 14:04, K Campbell 14:43, G Robertson 13:48); 2 Garsc 58:49 (C Whitny 14:39, J MacLeod 14:24, C Shields 14:46, J Connolly 15:00); 3 Gala 59:19 (D Hastie 13:03, I Stewart 15:21, J McGowan 16:11, G Trewartha 14:44); 4 I’clyde 59:46; 5 Cors 60:05; 6 Shett B 60:53

Fastest: Hastie 13:03, I Whitaker (Edin) 13:25, Robertson 13:48, MacCorquodale 14:04

M50+ (3x4km): 1 Cambus 44:13 (C Upson 14:50, M Gallacher 14:36, J Carter 14:47); 2 Garsc 44:22 (D Scroop 14:54, J Coyle 14:50, N Gemmell 14:38); 3 C’nauld B 44:48 (A Cameron 15:01, W Henderson 15:11, S Allen 14:36); 4 46:35; 5 Centr 46:42; 6 C’nauld 48:06

Fastest: S Brember (Centr) 14:07, R Paterson (I’clyde) 14:12, D Gardiner (Moth) 14:27, Allen 14:36

Young Males (U13-U15-U17, 3×2.5km): 1 Giff N 27:15 (K Dick 10:11, C Dick 8:42, C Shennan 8:22); 2 Giff N B 27:35 (S Deery 9:49, L Muir 8:55, J Wallace 8:51); 3 Falk V 28:01 (B Upfold 10:38, R Taylor 8:42, L Culliton 8:41); 4 Kilb 28:09 (J Jenkins 10:51, A Street 8:41, O Patton 8:37; 5 Cambus 28:24 (E Kennedy 10:11, D Kinnaird 8:58, Z Seenan 9:15); 6 Harm 28:37 (A Forret 10:30, D McIntyre 9:18. K Hardie 8:49); 7 Lass 28:52; 8 Giff N C 28:57; 9 E Kilb 29:04; 10 Giff N D 29:20; 11 Law 29:29; 12 Garsc 29:40; 13 Giff N E 29:54; 14 Gala 29:55; 15 Perth S 30:09

Fastest – U17: Shennan 8:22, A McWilliam (Lass) 8:26, Patton 8:37, J Connor (Giff N) 8:39

U15: A Wilkinson (E Kilb) 8:40, Street 8:41, C Dick 8:42, Taylor 8:42

U13: Deery 9:49, A Wotherspoon (Law) 9:56, K Dick 10:11, Kennedy 10:11,

Women (4x4km): 1 Edin U 58:31 (S Calvert 14:45, H Anderson 15:16, E Shaw 15:08, M Keith 13:22); 2 Shett 61:01 (L McKenna 14:37, A Carr 16:02, E Bell 15:57, F Ross 14:25); 3 Cambus 61:53 (H Addison 15:53, E MacKinnon 15:08, K Clubb 16:05, S Tucker 14:47); 4 Edin U B 62:20 (N Carr 15:06, C Purcell 16:01, K Purcell 15:47, I Hedley 15:26); 5 Edin B 62:37 (N Scott 14:15, L Stoddart 16:09, I Scott-Pearce 16:35, M Sanchez Oller 15:38); 6 Glas U 63:35 (M Padmanabhan 15:40, C Stewart 15:46, L Meinecke 16:26, R Giffen 15:43); 7 Cors 64:46 (JW Golder 15:49, K Macaulay 15:48, K McKenzie-Tait 16:20, K Maxwell 16:49); 8 Edin U C 65:44 (A Maclean 16:08, V Wright 16:22, A Marshall 16:41, A Callow 16:33); 9 Centr 66:13 (K Timmins 17:12, T Wright 16:53, H Scott 16:47, J Wetton 15:21); 10 Giff N 66:14 (E McLennan 15:55, Y McNairn 16:31, K Meiklejohn 17:46, E Creasey 16:02); 11 Edin U D 67:06; 12 Glas U B 67:50; 13 Shett B 67:58; 14 Cors B 68:29; 15 Garsc 68:46; 16 Moray 68:49; 17 Edin B 69:01; 18 Fife 69:16; 19 S’clyde U 69:26; 20 S’earn 71:08; 21 Edin U E 71:50; 22 Lass 71:53; 23 Centr B 72:16; 24 Falk V 72:52; 25 I’clyde 73:07

Fastest: Keith 13:23, Scott 14:15, Ross 14:25, McKenna 14:37, Calvert 14:45, Tucker 14:47, Carr 15:06, Shaw (U20) 15:08, MacKinnon 15:08, J Selman (Fife) 15:13, N Mulholland-Stummer (I’clyde) 15:13

U20: Shaw 15:08, Hedley 15:26, Giffen 15:43, Golder 15:49

W40+ (3x4km): 1 Gala 49:57 (K Barden 16:39, P Baillie 18:01, S Green 15:17); 2 Garsc 50:47 (K White 15:46, M Senior 17:36, G Blee 17:25); 3 Ochil 53:54 (E Mooney 17:30, H Dean 19:33, A Mudge 16:51); 4 PHRC 54:20; 5 Cambus 54:59; 6 Giff N 55:30

Fastest: Green 15:17, White 15:46, K Blunden (Moray 16:12, C Heasman (Helen) 16:26

W50+: 1 Giff N 54:55 (M McCutcheon 18:40, S Lewis 18:48, A Chong 17:27); 2 Edin 56:19 (J Dunbar 16:56, E Davies 20:00, K Dobbie 19:23); 3 Kirkin 57:10 (AM McGregor 17:46, E Hogg 18:37, M McCallum 20:47); 4 Gala 58:06; 5 Fife 60:36; 6 Falk V 60:48

Fastest: F Matheson (Falk, W60) 16:42, Mudge 16:51, Dunbar 16:56, J Menzies (PHRC) 17:13

Young Females (U13-U15-U17, 3×2.5km): 1 Giff N B 31:44 (L Tonner 11:02, A Gallagher 10:24, S Wilson 10:18); 2 Giff N 32:00 (E Cameron 11:13, M Boothman 10:56, R Walsh 9:51); 3 Falk V 32:16 (S Robertson 11:08, E Christie 10:31, K Hedges 10:37); 4 I’clyde 32:21 (O Lyne 11:33, E Binnie 11:21, M McClelland-Brooks 9:27); 5 Kilb 32:34 (E Nicholson 11:00, V McVeigh 22:29, Z Redmond 10:05); 6 Harm 32:54 (A Holden 11:53, N Corrie 10:46, N Nyabadza 10:15); 7 I’ness 33:10; 8 Aird 33:28; 9 I’ness B 33:41; 10 Gala 33:46; 11 Giff N 33:51; 12 Harm 34:13; 13 Perth S 34:21; 14 E Kilb 34:29; 15 Harm B 34:36

Fastest – U17: McClelland-Brooks 9:27, Walsh 9:51, C Heggie (I’ness) 10:04, Redmond 10:05

U15: L Macrae (I’ness) 10:09, E Dallas (S’earn) 10:24, Gallagher 10:24, M Frew (E Kilb) 10:31

U13: I Turner (E Loth) 10:51, L Connell (S’earn) 10:56, Nicholson 11:00, Tonner 11:02

SOUTH OF ENGLAND CROSS COUNTRY RELAYS, Wormwood Scrubs, London, October 21

While many of the South’s leading clubs were absent, the event is continuing to grow and while still below the success of the road relays it is now a worthy area championships.

Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow won the senior men’s competition by 40 seconds.

Dulwich Runners moved up from fourth to second on the last leg thanks to 2022 British Masters champion Ed Chuck.

Victoria Park led the opening leg from Windsor but thereafter the latter dominated proceedings.

Windsor also showed their strength in depth with their B team finishing fifth.

English National medallist and now a M40 Andy Coley-Maud ran the fastest leg of 11:54.

Windsor also won the under-20 women’s competition by almost a minute.

Basildon dominated the women’s event with Gemma Kersey leading home the first leg with the overall fastest leg.

Chelmsford were the only other double winners taking the under-17 men’s and under-13 girls’ titles.

Norwich were the only under-20 men’s winners while Havering also had a half minute in hand in taking the under-15s.

Hercules Wimbledon won a competitive under-13 boys contest.

Chiltern’s under-17s and Brentwood’s under-15 girls were the other champions.

Men (4×4.5km): 1 Windsor S E & Hounslow 48:29 (A Tovey 11:59, D Brookling 12:10, H Donovan 12:20, B Moore 12:01); 2 Dulwich R 49:09 (J Ramm 12:09, M Bloor 12:34, R Armstrong 12:27, E Chuck 12:01); 3, Guildford & Godalming 49:26 (D Maud 12:24, C Job 12:45, A Coley-Maud 11:54, T Foster 12:24); 4 Victoria Park H & Tower H 49:46 (A Lawrence 11:58, A Millbery 12:22, R Bartram 12:42, D Howarth 12:45); 5 WSEH B 50:48 (A Gladley 12:30, M Shantry 12:33, S Millett 12:30, D Green 13:16); 6 London Heathside 51:23 (J Wooldridge 12:54, W de Cothi 13:20, Y Sevestre 12:25, J Owen 12:46); 7 Highgate 51:45 (M Salvadori 12:28, G Bennett 13:19, J McVann 12:53, H Weinberger 13:07); 8 Reading 51:53 (J Lyne 12:21, L Jolly 12:30, S Rodda 13:08, A Rennie 13:56); 9 Thames Valley Harriers 52:27 (N Faulkner 12:34, R Vallance 12:56, J Hooley 13:34, H Cayssials 13:24); 10 Serpentine 52:29 (F Smithers 12:31, F Martinez 13:09, P Wooldridge 13:38, V Lio 13:12); 11 Herne H 52:39 (R Willmott 13:11, B Paviour 13:06, S Coombes 13:12, J Cunningham 13:12); 12 Belgrave 53:01 (J Neville 12:49, A Janiaud 13:19, T Gardner 14:12, C McNally 12:43); 13 Guildford & Godalming B 53:37 (C Kershaw 13:02, O Gosden 13:17, C Pickett 13:06, M Brimicombe 14:12); 14 Blackheath & Bromley 54:06 (L De Bruyn 14:00, K Fini 13:26, A Gibbins 13:33, A Leggatt 13:09); 15 London Heathside B 54:23 (K Geoghegan 13:25, I Abukar 13:42, F Minelle 13:51, A Barnes 13:26); 16 Newbury 54:31 (M Green 12:49, B Thomas 13:36, B Gerrard 13:36, H Russell 14:32); 17 Hillingdon 55:40 (P Warburton 13:18, A Hamud 12:14, E Spencer 14:11, P Leppard 15:59); 18 Serpentine B 55:42 (M Posa 14:00, S Barrett 14:16, N Wagner 14:07, N Besson 13:21); 19 Newham & Essex Beagles 55:56 (S Lawrence 13:20, P Jackson 13:01, A Robinson 14:01, M Williams 15:35); 20 Newbury B 56:12 (P Holloway 13:27, M Robbins 14:13, P Jewell 14:15, D Bennett 14:19); 21 Queens Park H 56:23; 22 Harrow 57:14; 23 TVH B 58:35; 24 Belgrave B 58:40; 25 QPH B 59:09; 26 Herne H B 59:14; 27 B&B B 60:27; 28 Aldershot Farnham & D 61:22 (B Bishop 13:29, M Boucher 14:55, R Batchelor 15:03, A Hislop 17:56); 29 Ealing Eagles 61:31); 30 London Heathside C 62:25

Fastest: Coley-Maud 11:54; Lawrence 11;58; Tovey 11:59; Chuck/Moore 12:01; Ramm 12:09

46 teams finished

U20 (3x3km): 1 Norwich 28:47 (D Adams 9:58, Z Houghton 9:37, H Smith 9:13); 2 WSEH 29:18 (G Thomas 9:27, W Goddard 9:36, J Mingoia 10:16); 3 Reading AC 29:35 (C Parker 9:28, A Methven 10:00, E Lewis 10:07); 4 Herne H 30:46 (H Bell 9:53, S Maloney 10:33, R Bebbington 10:21); 5 Norwich B 31:04 (T Bongaerts 9:22, J Kandola 9:50, R Hopkins 11:53); 6 AFD 31:11 (R Man 9:58, B Dakin 10:31, L Vilimanovic 10:43); 7 London Heathside B 31:56; 8 TVH 32:34

Fastest: Smith 9:13; Bongaerts 9:22; Thomas 9:27

U17 (3x3km): 1 Chelmsford 28:41 (A Durham 9:53, S Plummer 9:15, J Hurrell 9:33); 2 Norwich 28:46 (T Ash 9:25, W Percival 9:49, M Clark 9:34); 3 Chiltern 29:26 (A Hughes 9:23, E Pinder 9:54, I Jessop-Tranter 10:09); 4 Shaftesbury 29:56 (R Gayer 9:45, J Clement 10:17, A O’Gorman 9:55); 5 Highgate 30:00 (A Mulvhill 9:57, L Bailey 9:59, F Cha-Kent 10:04); 6 Brighton & Hove 30:05 (R Curtis 10:02, A Khursheed 10:30, F Goodman 9:34); 7 Luton 30:17 (J Hampson-Wallace 9:44, H Johnson 10:25, N Davis 10:09); 8, Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 30:31 (C Welch 9:45, S Toqeer 9:51, S Thuo 10:55); 9 Norwich B 30:37 (M Rose-Brown 9:54, H Aston 10:51, M Parsley 9:53); 10 Basildon 31:29 (F Evison 10:34, D Curran 10:43, L Sleath 10:13); 11 Eastbourne Rovers 31:47; 12 TVH 32:15; 13 Epsom & Ewell 32:22; 14 Croydon 32:33; 15 Holland Sports 33:09

Fastest: Plummer 9:15; Hughes 9:23; Ash 9:25;

U15 (3x3km): 1 Havering 19:12 (F McLaren 6:23, S Sweeney 6:41, F Rowe 6:09); 2 St Mary’s Richmond 19:42 (D Jelfs 6:20, H Harding 6:44, T Mythen 6:39); 3 Herne H 19:51 (T Clerkin 6:35, L Roch 6:50, C Holmes 6:27); 4 Chiltern 20:12 (A Suleyman 6:48, J Holdsworth 6:35, I Collier 6:50); 5 Epsom & Ewell 20:16 (S Tsolo 6:42, T Holland 6:55, E Bertheussen 6:40); 6 Woodford Green & Essex Ladies 20:19 (H Stockill 6:27, D Arnold 6:52, L Norden 7:02); 7 Eastbourne 20:29 (F Lumber-Fry 6:41, T Petherick 6:59, J Messer 6:50); 8 Dacorum 20:31 (L Oliver 6:54, T Pritchard 6:56, T Murhpy 6:42); 9 Norwich 20:35 (J Browne 7:08, J Linstead 6:46, F Haynes 6:42); 10 Shaftesbury 20:40 (J Morris 6:57, C Hilton 7:02, E Phillips 6:42); 11 London Heathside 20:42; 12 VP&TH 20:49; 13 Guildford & Godalming 20:56; 14 WSEH AC 21:02; 15 Hillingdon 21:05; 16 Herne H B 21:07; 17 Bracknell 21:15; 18 Wycombe Phoenix 21:17; 19 Reading 21:18; 20 S London 21:49

Fastest: Rowe 6:09; Jelfs 6:20; McLaren 6:23

28 teams finished

U13 (3x2km): 1 Hercules Wimbledon 21:24 (J Fraser 7:07, M Harrison 7:23, T Creed 6:56); 2 Bracknell 21:37 (E Langley-Aybar 7:01, O Pullen 7:47, J Legg 6:50); 3 Eastbourne 21:39 (J Webster 7:12, A Franklin 7:32, B Roberts 6:57); 4 WSEH 21:41 (J Brooker 7:23, T Bainbridge 7:12, A Evans 7:07); 5 S London 21:45 (E Englefield 7:41, W Hughes 7:15, F Jenkin 6:49); 6 Basildon 22:03 (M Meadows 7:19, L Berry 7:20, J Gilbey 7:25); 7 Guildford & G 22:14 (H Wilson 7:21, I Middleton 7:44, G Bone 7:10); 8 WSEH B 22:25 (T Fay 7:37, A Charles 7:24, B Hilliar 7:25); 9, Optima Racing 22:44 (R Berry 7:43, R Wouters 7:54, H Mythen 7:07); 10 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 22:59 (A Burniston 6:57, E Trepess 7:57, C Griffin 8:06); 11 Dacorum 23:04; 12 Hercules W B 23:32; 13 Reading 23:38; 14 Chiltern 23:51; 15 Wycombe Phoenix 24:01

Fastest: Jenkin 6:49; Burniston 6:57; Langley-Aybar 7:01

23 teams finished

Women (3x6km): 1 Basildon 33:02 (G Kersey 10:27, I Ives 11:27, A Rex 11:09); 2 Stragglers 33:21 (E Hawthorn 10:32, S Biggs 11:40, L Bailey 11:10); 3 Belgrave 33:38 (F Harrison 10:49, L Goodson 11:37, E Gordon 11:13); 4 TVH 33:55 (I Franco 11:23, C Baker 11:25, H Blake 11:08); 5 Guildford & G 34:00 (S Lecoutre 10:45, E Warren 11:15, H Knights 12:00); 6 Herne H 34:13 (S Tooley 11:22, K Hewitt 11:33, S Grover 11:19); 7 London Heathside 34:53 (R Piggott 11:15, L Woolcock 11:46, R Male 11:53); 8 Reading 36:11 (K West 12:10, A Godfrey 11:50, S Francis 12:11); 9 TVH B 36:16 (J Dring-Morris 12:07, L Da Silva 11:46, E Sheridan 12:24); 10 Ranelagh 36:23 (C Day 11:30, L Urbas 13:16, S Whatmough 11:38); 11 Serpentine 36:27 (M Hemmings 12:53, H Woodhead 12:05, K Casterton 11:31); 12 London Heathside B 36:31 (F Stocco 12:10, C Kennedy 12:20, L Alderson 12:02); 13 WSEH 36:37 (N Thompson 11:58, I Rayner 12:37, C Adamo 12:04); 14 Newbury 36:56 (L Buchanan 12:42, E Downie 12:32, J Franklin 11:43); 15 Clapham 37:04 (M Marques 12:26, K Lysons 11:59, L Hancock 12:39); 16 TVH C 37:39; 17 Ealing Eagles 38:34; 18 Dulwich R 39:12; 19 Fulham 39:26; 20 Reading B 39:31

Fastest: Kersey 10:27; Hawthorn 10:32; Lecoutre 10:45; Harrison 10:49; Rex 11:09; Bailey 11:10

30 teams finished

U20 (3x3km): 1 WSEH 35:08 (S Dhillon 12:15, R Clutterbuck 10:38, K Manek 12:17); 2 Epsom & Ewell 36:01 (M Laidlaw 11:28, S Glencross 11:56, P Mitchell 12:38); 3 Norwich 36:13 (M Symonds 12:16, L Hemmings 12:23, T Crane 11:35); 4 Dacorum 36:47 (I Frost 11:19, B Moody 12:55, F Crowley 12:34); 5 Epsom & E B 37:38 (G Fordham 12:39, C Arkwright 12:36, S Osborn 12:24); 6 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 40:19 (F Garside 12:01, H Duncombe 14:15, I Law 14:05)

Fastest: Clutterbuck 10:38; Frost 11:19; Laidlaw 11:28

U17 (3x3km): 1 Chiltern 33:41 (F Baxter 11:16, L Wilkinson 10:54, L Jessop-Tranter 11:32); 2 WSEH 34:09 (E Bartlett 11:01, E Davey 11:05, A Saha 12:04); 3 Guildford & G 34:26 (A Bushell 11:37, R Simons 11:39, V Isaacs 11:11); 4 Crawley 34:43 (N Lesova 11:23, A Cox 12:19, S Shaw 11:02); 5, Reading 35:17 (Z Rennie 11:31, A Marden 12:09, E James 11:39); 6 WSEH B 36:18 (S Massie 11:48, A Passos 12:18, A Manek 12:14); 7 S London 36:45 (A Kemp 11:28, M Morrell 12:45, J Booth 12:34); 8 London Heathside 36:47 (E Watkins 11:57, I Cannell 12:58, I Watkins 11:53); 9 Norwich AC 37:06 (G Shirley 12:02, E Hernon 13:49, S Barrett 11:16); 10 Croydon 37:43 (Z Jetha 11:48, H Smith 12:59, L Cole 12:57); 11 TVH 37:46; 12 Wycombe Phoenix 38:05; 13 Guildford & G B 38:47; 14 Bracknell 38:55; 15 Crawley B 39:52

Fastest: Wilkinson 10:54; Bartlett 11:01; Shaw 11:02

U15 (3x2km): 1 Brentwood 21:14 (E Warn 7:16, M Tiller 7:22, O Forrest 6:37); 2 Eastbourne 21:36 (F Pearce 7:06, R Petrova 7:36, D Connor 6:55); 3 Chelmsford 21:37 (E Harrold 7:03, L Wilkin 7:16, A Shipton 7:20); 4 WSEH 22:36 (T Ferguson 7:07, G Colley 7:27, C Bullock 8:03); 5 Basingstoke & MH 23:39 (D Allford 7:30, U Doublet 7:38, A Edwards 8:31); 6 Epsom & Ewell 23:43 (S Coppola-Johansen 7:23, I Wilson 8:02, A Codrington 8:19); 7 Shaftesbury 24:05 (P Shaw 7:17, A Jackson 8:27, M Hayakawa 8:22); 8 Basildon 24:16 (P Pepper 8:30, D Bakler-Kugler 8:10, Z Morley 7:37); 9 Guildford & G 24:21 (R Davies 8:10, A Auckland 8:11, R Skinner 8:00); 10 S London 24:31 (D Booth 7:46, M Rungusumy 8:07, M Welch 8:40); 11 Dacorum 24:45; 12 Basingstoke & MH B 24:49 (A Spencer 8:29, A Speirs 8:10, M Spiers 8:11); 13 Hy R 25:12; 14 Norwich 25:13; 15 London Heathside 25:20

Fastest: Forret 6:37; Connor 6:55; Harrold 7:03

U13 (3x2km): 1 Chelmsford 22:25 (H Woodley 7:37, A King 7:19, E Kelly 7:30); 2 Chiltern 22:47 (K Gorman 7:11, N Clarke 7:50, M Davis 7:47); 3 Hy R 23:03 (I Buchanan 7:07, K Morgan 7:57, A Cole 8:00); 4 St Mary’s Richmond 23:14 (E Ponkratieva 7:31, M Lepine 7:53, E Archer 7:51); 5 WSEH 23:18 (O Watson 7:48, Q Bookless 8:17, Z Allan 7:13); 6 Bracknell 23:40 (H Lucas 8:01, C Healy 7:56, T Davies-Dixon 7:44); 7 Harrow 23:42 (K Dalton 7:43, M Sanders 8:16, B Dalton 7:44); 8 Chelmsford B 23:49 (B Cooke 8:02, F Philipps 7:34, O Martin 8:14); 9 Guildford & G 24:16 (Z Wright 7:52, J Simons 8:24, E Bayley 8:01); 10 S London 24:26 (G Booth 7:48, L Tomassi 8:20, G Sone 8:20); 11 Shaftesbury 24:28; 12TVH 24:35; 13 Herne H 24:47; 14 Hy RB; 15 Bracknell B 25:33

Fastest: Buchanan 7:07; Gorman 7:11; Allan 7:13

28 teams finished

Midland Counties Cross-Country Relays, Aldersley Stadium, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, October 21

Overnight rain left the course soft in parts although the wind eased for the racing. However, with many Midland area towns under feet of floodwater the turn-out was poor especially for young athletes’ races, Martin Duff reports.

Men

Bristol & West dominated the senior men’s event but this was only after East Midlands Grand Prix winner Haydn Arnall had given Rugby & Northampton a narrow first lap lead, with a 19:02 split for the 6km distance.

Alexander Stewart followed him home for Bristol before handing over to second fastest overall Ben Robinson who really extended the lead with an 18:32 split. Luke Burgess extended the advantage before Jack Millar, the Inter-counties fifth placer, doubled the lead over their rivals with an 18:02 fastest lap.

This gave Bristol victory by more than two minutes as Rugby & Northampton were four minutes to the good of third placed Tipton.

Tipton won the masters event by nearly a minute from the Birmingham Running & Triathlon outfit but did not figure in the fastest lap times. James Drakeford’s 19:47 had given Nuneaton a big opening stage lead, ahead of BRAT’s Dan Robinson’s 20:09 split, before Tipton went ahead through Darren Perry.

The Birmingham club kept the race honest by closing on Tipton in the second half but could not totally make up the deficit as the green and white hoops won by 50 seconds, as Drakeford’s time was fastest overall.

Men (4x6km): 1 Bristol and West 75:11 (A Stewart 19:06, B Robinson 18:32, L Burgess 19:33, J Millar 18:02); 2 Rugby & Northampton 77:25 (H Arnall 19:02, F Ward 19:49, A Wright 19:24, B Musgrove 19:12); 3 Tipton 81:13 (M Banks 19:33, I Williams 20:06, P Brookes 20:27, J Read 21:08); 4 Rugby & Northampton B 82:02 (A McDonnell 20:53, W Gardner 20:16, L Starr 20:12, J Comerford 20:43); 5 Wolverhampton & Bilston 82:13 (D Maskew 20:46, H Dyall 20:57, L Lambeth 20:15, J Bonser 20:16); 6 Tipton B 82:16 (K Quiney 20:02, L Vine 19:37, A Soley 20:24, C Lomax 22:15); 7 Bromsgrove and Redditch 82:51 (L Richardson 19:59, T Adkins 20:39, P Ball 21:26, M Appleton 20:49); 8 Bristol and West B 83:13 (L Gawler 20:24, W Christofi 20:24, J Connors 21:25, S Kerfoot 21:02); 9 Coventry Godiva 84:34 (J McLeod 20:42, D Clarke 19:47, D Taylor 21:57, A Boon 22:10); 10 Halesowen 84:58 (J Thomas 20:05, S Mannings 21:13, J Hoult 22:15, P Dear 21:27); 11 Worcester 86:00 (A Wilson-Spence 19:42, A Hills 22:17, D Kirby 22:33, R Campbell 21:30); 12 W Bromwich 87:01 (Runner A 21:34, Runner B 20:58, Runner C 23:23, Runner D 21:08); 13 Cheltenham 87:18 (H Miles 20:58, J Bell 21:33, R Finch 21:58, M Foster 22:50); 14 Tipton C 87:41 (T Quiney 20:59, R Patel 21:26, E Compton 21:44, K Hazlewood 23:33); 15 Sphinx 87:55 (R Ortolan 20:39, P Langer 22:48, O White 24:08, D Brewis 20:22); 16 Bromsgrove & B 88:30; 17 Dudley & Stourbridge Harriers 88:42 (H Law 21:10, D Ratcliffe 21:59, G Worrall 22:01, J Tipper 23:34); 18 Rugby & Northampton C 89:10 (T Brinkley 20:50, L Cherry 21:22, V Carroll 23:12, J Musgrove 23:48); 19 Tipton D 89:30 (T Acha 21:55, G Appleby 23:07, G Griffiths 22:14, A Barnes 22:15); 20 Bournville 90:11

Fastest: Millar 18:02; Robinson 18:32; Arnall 19:02

M40 (4x6km): 1 Tipton 85:28 (M Williams 20:44, D Perry 21:01, W Russell 21:55, G Whitehouse 21:50); 2 Birmingham RAT 86:18 (D Robinson 20:09, M Matthews 23:01, M Ince 21:40, M Pollard 21:29); 3 Wolverhampton & Bilston 88:49 (R Meredith 20:44, J Wright 21:53, D Brazier 22:56, A Atkinson 23:17); 4 Nuneaton 89:31 (J Drakeford 19:47, A Parkes 23:08, A Massey 22:56, P Smith 23:42); 5 Tipton B 90:04 (D Hill 22:19, A Cooper-Brown 21:41, D Bate 22:59, K Karasz 23:07); 6 Rugby & N 90:55 (R Francis 21:46, P Furness 24:30, A Rose 22:33, B Merriman 22:07); 7 Coventry G 90:59 (P Eccleston 22:15, S Marshall 22:07, P Gould 22:25, J Chalmers 24:14); 8 Halesowen 91:14 (R White 21:24, N Hazelwood 24:02, A Yapp 22:27, D Lewis 23:22); 9 Bromsgrove & R 91:59 (S Beverley 22:56, B Elesmore 22:00, A Freeman 24:11, T Reichow 22:54); 10 Wolverhampton & B B 94:51 (D Milligan 23:28, T Cheema 24:52, R Cartwright 22:50, G Asbury 23:42); 11 Stourbridge 96:06; 12 Spa 96:27 (J Bryant 26:23, S Davison 22:34, J Hemming 25:40, D Fleming 21:51); 13 Cheltenham 96:47 (K Spilman 25:46, R Pippard 24:32, E Prince 23:33, S Merry 22:58); 14 Bournville 97:01; 15 Wolverhampton & B C 1:42:21

Fastest: Drakeford 19:47; Robinson 20:09; Meredith/Williams 20:44

Women

Nuneaton took the senior women’s race but only after a final lap chase by Rugby & Northampton’s Alice Belcher fell just 10 seconds short at the tape, after closing by more than a minute over the 6km stage.

Rugby had led on the opener with Lucy Stevens third best overall 23:20 before slipping back. Then Belcher’s 21:55 near heroics were not quite enough as second-best overall Olivia Bailey held on with a 23:11 split.

Bromsgrove & Redditch comfortably won the Masters event after being given a good start by Lisa Thomas’ 24:11 before conceding mid-race to Wolverhampton & Bilston’s Victoria MacKay’s overall fastest vets lap of 23:47. The initial order was then restored by Tamara Freeman’s 24:30 to give Bromsgrove the win.

Women (3x6km): 1 Nuneaton 71:37 (K Spencer 24:25, E Negus 24:02, O Bailey 23:11); 2 Rugby & N 71:47 (L Stevens 23:20, J Lambert 26:33, A Belcher 21:55); 3 Halesowen 72:25 (L Collins 24:38, P Dodd 23:49, A Saker 23:59); 4 Tipton 72:37 (J Charlton 22:10, S Banks 24:31, M Woodward 25:57; 5 Wolverhampton & B 72:42 (L Calrow 24:22, B Tabor 23:23, H Baddeley 24:57); 6 Bromsgrove & R 75:58 (B Sykes 22:50, L Sykes 25:57, S Groom 27:13); 7 Halesowen B 79:54 (S Gill 25:57, M Dale 26:02, R Malone-Priest 27:55); 8 Cheltenham 80:00 (R See 24:43, O Haigh 26:51, M Schofield 28:27); 9 Bournville 80:50 (R 140 26:04, R 140 27:22, R 140 27:25); 10 Worcester 80:52 (V Watkins 27:35, E Oldham 27:55, E Robertson 25:23); 11 BRAT 84:41; 12 Bournville B 86:06; 13 Northbrook 86:58; 14 Cheltenham B 89:25; 15 Tipton B 90:28

Fastest: Belcher 21:55; Bailey 23:11 Stevens 23;20

W35 (3x6km): 1 Bromsgrove &R 74:48 (L Thomas 24:11, F Stanyard 26:08, T Freeman 24:30); 2 Wolverhampton & B 77:03 (H Creamer 25:53, V MacKay 23:47, S Thomas 27:24); 3 Cheltenham 77:31 (P Vymetalova 25:40, J Wilkie 26:38, E Balfe 25:14); 4 Rugby & N 77:46 (L Hession 26:02, K Hemmington 25:12, L Latimer 26:34); 5 Tipton 78:15 (C Holden 24:32, S Street-Hall 26:55, S Walker 26:49); 6 BRAT 81:08 (H Pike 26:28, R Brown 30:35, L Tait-Harris 24:06); 7 Wolverhampton & B B 83:38; 8 Telford B 84:44; 9 Aldridge 86:37; 10 Halesowen 87:01

Fastest: MacKay 23:47; Thomas 24:11: Freeman 24:30

Young athletes races

Participation was well down on previous years with the travel difficulties due to the weather and flooding and also a clash with the Young Athletes League the following day but Wreake & Soar Valley put in an appearance and came away with all three of the boys’ events whilst Cheltenham took two of the girls.

Harry Dadd led off for Wreake in the under-17 men’s event and his 10:11 for the 3km distance was enough for fastest overall as his trio won by well over a minute from Telford.

In the under-15s Wreake also led throughout before closing with Noah Homer’s 10:12 and it was a similar story in the under-13 class as Kieran James repeated his fastest lap heroics from the Midland Road Relay, with an 11:07 clocking for the 3km stint.

Isobelle Standell gave Telford a good start in the women’s under-17 event but her club then lost out to Cheltenham, the only other taker. The time was bettered by Charnwood’s winning under-15 team, where Elizabeth Morley was just two ticks faster than twin sister Eleanor with 12:40.

Cheltenham beat their B team in the under-13 race but it was Annabelle Wood of Telford who was quickest with 12:22.

U17 men (3x3km): 1 Wreake & Soar Valley 33:36 (H Dadd 10:11, C Fraser 12:41, L Paddison 10:46); 2 Telford 35:00 (S O’Gorman 12:07, O Skelton 11:34, E Harrison 11:21)

Fastest: Dadd 10:11

U15 (3x3km): 1 Wreake & Soar Valley 31:15 (J Tyrrell 10:41, S Ball 10:22, N Homer 10:13); 2 Wreake & Soar Valley B 32:57 (K Gilbody 10:52, B Moore 11:06, K James 11:00); 3 Cheltenham 33:21 (R Haines 10:41, H Knight 12:01, T Wightman 10:40); 4 Cheltenham 35:58

Fastest: Homer 10:12

U13 (3x3km): 1 Wreake & Soar Valley 35:13 (B Dadd 12:23, E Rudkin 11:44, K James 11:07); 2 Cheltenham 36:13 (E Hendry 12:19, M Wilkins 11:55, M Harrison 12:00); 3 Charnwood 37:28 (E Harris 12:35, J Cunnington 13:24, H Fletcher 11:29); 4 Worcester 37:57; 5 Telford 39:14; 6 Worcester B 39:42

Fastest: James 11:07

U17 women (3x3km): 1 Cheltenham 38:59 (E Musty 12:07, E Woolley 13:23, M Foster 13:30); 2, Telford 39:05, I Standell 12:02, A Jarrett 14:15, E Gapper 12:49)

Fastest: Standell 12:02

U15 (3x3km): 1 Charnwood 38:37 (F Castledine 13:16, Eleanor Morley 12:42, Elizabeth Morley 12:40); 2 Telford 43:12 (C Anderson-Lodge 13:58, E McCabe 13:53, L Poulter 15:21)

Fastest: Elizabeth Morley 12:40

U13 (3x3km): 1 Cheltenham 38:26 (M Marsden 12:58, M Cowley 12:32, I Wightman 12:58); 2, Cheltenham B 40:48 (K Hodgkinson 13:05, H Woolley 14:31, R Atkins 13:13); 3 Wreake & Soar Valley 41:17 (A Walczak 13:28, E Hillman 15:18, A Kemp 12:32); 4 Telford 43:35; 5 Charnwood 44:18

Fastest: A Wood (Telf) 12:22

NORTH OF ENGLAND CROSS COUNTRY RELAYS, Sheffield

The event was cancelled – for more details of that and other events affected by Storm Babet click here

BELFAST INTERNATIONAL CROSS-COUNTRY (World Athletics Tour Silver), October 21

The 17-year-old Yohanes Asmare from Ethiopia won the senior men’s 8km in 25:26 from Spain’s Ilias Fifa (25:34) and Ireland’s 18-year-old Nick Griggs (25:36).

Brits Izzy Fry (21:18) and Alexandra Millard (21:54) dominated the women’s 6km and they finished well ahead of Julia Koralewska of Poland and Fedra Aldana Luna of Argentina.

Men: 8km XC:

1 Yohannes Asmare ETH 25:26; 2 Ilias Fifa ESP 25:34; 3 Nicholas Griggs IRL 25:36; 4 Conor Bradley IRL 25:45; 5 Maciej Megier POL 26:05; 6 Finn McNally IRL 26:22; 7 Eskander Turki IRL 26:40; 8 Matthew Lavery IRL 26:51; 9 Seamus Robinson IRL 26:53; 10 Callum Morgan IRL 27:03; 11 Sebastian Nowicki POL 27:06; 12 Conal McCambridge IRL 27:08; 13 Tony McCambridge IRL 27:22; 14 Lughaidh Mallon IRL 27:48; 15 Christopher Fielding 27:51; 16 Craig McMeechan IRL 27:53; 17 Conall Kirk IRL 27:54; 18 Luke Kelly IRL 28:08; 19 Brhane Gebrebrhan ERI 28:09; 20 Kyle Thompson 28:17; 21 Brandon McKeown IRL 28:23; 22 John Black 28:34; 23 Szymon Skalski POL 28:34; 24 Stephen Lyster IRL 28:44; 25 Mark Malone IRL 28:51; 26 Ethan Dunn IRL 29:04; 27 Philip Goss IRL 29:10; 28 Joel Chambers IRL 29:20; 29 Tommy Arthur IRL 29:27; 30 Oisin Toye IRL 29:35; 31 Peter Carty IRL 29:38; 32 Ricky Johnston IRL 29:51; 33 Daniel McKinney IRL 30:06; 34 Alastair Rodger 30:08; 35 Ethan McMullan IRL 30:11; 36 James Graham 30:17; 38 Ciaran Mckendry 30:36; 39 Martin McKenna IRL 30:39; 40 Pearse Mcbriaty 30:40; 41 Daniel Dines 30:41; 42 Christopher Dean 30:41; 43 Connor Magill IRL 30:44; 44 Lorcan Vallely IRL 30:49; 45 Ronan Toland IRL 30:52; 46 Chris Moran 30:53; 47 Ashley Crutchley IRL 30:53; 48 Ronan McAree IRL 30:57; 49 Russell Hughes IRL 31:00; 50 Andrew Tees IRL 31:04; 51 Craig Harrison IRL 31:06; 52 Fearghal Delaney IRL 31:13; 53 Neill Weir 31:26; 54 Stephen Lunn IRL 31:29; 55 Mark Smith 31:34; 56 Garry Morrow IRL 31:35; 57 Paul Carron 31:36; 58 Eoin McCann 31:45; 59 Adam Withers IRL 31:50; 60 Chris Drysdale 32:01; 61 Stefan Kennedy IRL 32:03; 62 Nigel McKibbin 32:03; 63 David Mckeague 32:06; 64 Matthew McCombe IRL 32:10; 65 Christopher Mcnickle IRL 32:18; 66 Piarais McShan IRL 32:25; 67 Andrew Mcintyre 32:27; 68 Ian Keys IRL 32:29; 69 David Proctor 32:30; 70 Justin Bloomer IRL 32:43

Women: XC: 1 Izzy Fry 21:18; 2 Alexandra Millard 21:54; 3 Julia Koralewska POL 22:11; 4 Fedra Aldana Luna ARG 22:20; 5 Hannah Gilliland IRL 22:38; 6 Amy Greene IRL 22:44; 7 Roise Roberts IRL 22:59; 8 Rebekah Osborne IRL 23:09; 9 Noeleen Scanlon IRL 23:16; 10 Robyn McKee IRL 23:24; 11 Catherine O’Connor IRL 23:33; 12 Natasha Adams IRL 23:40; 13 Kirsti Foster IRL 23:57; 14 Judith Storm IRL 23:58; 15 Sarah McNutt IRL 24:19; 16 Rebecca Rossiter IRL 24:40; 17 Joanne Mills IRL 24:44; 18 Rachel Gibson IRL 24:54; 19 Kathleen Law 25:01; 20 Katie Moore IRL 25:17; 21 Catriona Edington 25:25; 22 Jennifer Martin 25:35; 23 Fiona McQuillan IRL 25:36; 24 Kathryn Rafferty 25:39; 25 Debbie McConnell 25:40; 26 Maeve Haigney 25:41; 27 Anna Blake IRL 25:43; 28 Karen Wilton 25:48; 29 Louise Small 25:56; 30 Catherine Diver IRL 26:01; 31 Emmy Thornton IRL 26:13; 32 Lindsey Smyth 26:13; 33 Shilleer O’Kane IRL 26:23; 34 Leann Gibson IRL 26:37; 35 Sharon Leech IRL 26:39; 36 Odeta Šidlauskaitė LTU 26:41; 37 Veronica Nellins IRL 26:42; 38 Fionnuala O’Hare IRL 26:45; 39 Hazel Parker IRL 26:50; 40 Eimear McCracken IRL 26:52; 41 Tori Smyth IRL 26:56; 42 Sarah Grant IRL 27:01; 43 Ciara Coffey IRL 27:09; 44 Judith McMaster IRL 27:11; 45 Clair Quigley 27:14; 46 Catherine Hribar IRL 27:20; 47 Katie Agnew IRL 27:28; 48 Bernie Quinn IRL 27:31; 49 Nicola Sargent IRL 27:31; 50 Anna Donnelly 27:35

CAMBRIDGE HARRIERS 5M, Bexley, October 21

Men: 1 B Babaker Camb H 30:22; 2 T Brooke Camb H 30:58; 3 S Wells Bex 34:25; 4 H Brookes Central 36:05; 5 M Penny Camb H M40 36:13

Women: 1 A Lawrence Camb H U17 37:37; 2 J Backley Camb H W50 38:43; 3 S Dixon Camb H W55 40:42

ENGLAND MASTERS INTERNATIONAL TEAM SELECTION TRIALS, Markeaton Park, Derby, October 14

The event was held within the North Midlands League.

England’s team for the Masters cross-country International at Glasgow was confirmed after this event with the first four places in the M35-M50 events and first three in the men’s events for the M55 plus and all the women’s events. The younger male events are six to run and the others four per team and the remaining places were selected by committee.

The International cross-country is not yet offering equal opportunity for gender and age!

The event here was compromised slightly when the organisers of the league event refused to allow athletes to compete in the league and the masters event which led to some confusion in the results (they were not available until four days after the event) and team selection with some athletes told of their selection which was then later changed though all athletes offered selection were at least included in the reserves.

The original team manager Matt Long has now resigned and been replaced by former managers Harry and Kim Matthews.

Midlands sixth-placer and Lee Gratton was a clear overall winner of the men’s main race.

Gratton, 16th in the Inter Counties at Loughborough, won from fellow M35 Paul Wright as unusually the M35s dominated with nine of the first 14 finishers.

First M45 Jan Bailey who was fifth and first Englishman in the Masters International in Dublin, was third across the line ahead of Stephen Jackson who led home the M40s by two seconds from Rob Warner.

Ben Paviour led home the M50s from World Masters Indoor 3000m champion Anthony O’Brien.

Phil Leybourne, who competed for England in the International five years ago, narrowly led home the M55s in the Vets but it’s worth noting that multi masters international winner Tim Hartley was a couple of minutes quicker in the league and will lead England in Glasgow.

John Convery, who was second M60 in Dublin, led home his age group narrowly from Peter Knight.

The women’s race plus M65 and over men, was comfortably won by BMAF cross-country and 1500m champion Juliet Potter. Potter was second W40 in Dublin.

Becky Penty was first W35 home 25 seconds back but was the only W35 to make the top six.

W40 Rebecca Luxton just beat her fellow age groupers Nicola Curtis and Jane Hodgson to take third overall.

Sarah Murphy was sixth and the leading W45 while in tenth in-form European Masters 800m champion Nikki Sturzaker was clearly first W50.

Nicki Nealon, a multi European and World masters track medallist in the W40 age group, but has not competed in the International since being a W45 in 2014, led home the W55s though was just behind Monica Williamson, third in Dublin, who was first W60 by over a minute from Sue Cordingly.

The W65 was much closer with Lorraine Daglish finishing just two seconds clear of Jenny Morgan.

Dot Kesterton was first W70 and she was just over a minute ahead of leading W75 Angela Copson, just a few weeks after winning European W75 gold at 800m, 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m as well as relay gold.

Copson led home her age group by ten minutes from Elaine Statham

The men were led home by Jonathan Haynes, who third in Dublin and finished 24th within the women’s and M65 plus race.

Kevin Newman was just 13 seconds back.

Close behind the leading 65s was first M70 David Butler who finished almost a minute ahead of Stan Owen. The 1972 Olympic 1500m semi finalist and European Indoor 3000m medallist Ray Smedley was sixth in his age group.

The M75 was unusually one of the most competitive age groups and last year’s Dublin winner Peter Giles, who is now aged 79, could only finish fourth here in a race won by BMAF 400m, 800m and 1500m champion Malcolm Weir from John Exley.

England’s team are expected to do better than in Dublin but it is clear that so far a separate trial race has not attracted as many leading English vets as anticipated and some suggest awarding it an England Championships event with medals might give it a greater purpose and stronger field and possibly not holding it on a league weekend might make the younger age groups stronger.

M35:

1 L Gratton 36:18; 2 P Wright 37:34; 3 G Jayasuriya 37:41; 4 R Connor 39:16; 5 D Awde 39:16; 6 J Read 39:28; 7 J Carter 39:36

M40:

1 S Jackson 38:01; 2 B Gamble 38:03; 3 R Warner 38:43; 4 M Eccles 39:15; 5 N Phillips 39:48; 6 D Wheat 40:31; 7 L Athersmith 40:58

M45:

1 J Bayley 37:36; 2 M Burrett 39:13; 3 O Beale 39:42; 4 J Hunter 40:08; 5 A Gibbins 40:41; 6 G Raven 40:50; 7 A Russell 41:28

M50:

1 B Paviour 39:42; 2 A O’Brien 40:03; 3 S Doyle 40:21; 4 J Prest 40:36; 5 A Bond 40:57; 6 A Beevers 41:21; 7 C Nicoll 42:09

M55:

1 P Leybourne 41:26; 2 F Rafferty 41:34; 3 J Richardson 43:50; 4 A Brown 45:02; 5 T Hyland 48:28; 6 D Hands 48:34

M60:

1 J Convery 42:57; 2 P Knight 43:06; 3 S Watmough 43:22; 4 A Marshall 44:06; 5 M Tennyson 44:09; 6 E Southam 44:22; 7 M Cursons 44:44; 8 D Ogden 45:22

M65 (6km approx.):

1 J Haynes 26:05; 2 K Newman 26:18; 3 D Bedwell 27:10; 4 M Whitmore 27:35; 5 G Davis 28:49; 6 D Gibbons 29:06; 7 M Eustace 29:30; 8 C Morrison 29:31

M70:

1 D Butler 26:23; 2 S Owen 27:14; 3 T Hutchison 28:06; 4 J Skelton 28:30; 5 S Thorp 28:53; 6 R Smedley 29:03; 7 M Page 29:49

M75:

1 M Weir 30:10; 2 J Exley 30:32; 3 P Young 30:53; 4 P Giles 32:18; 5 M McNally 32:22; 6 R Bloom 32:33; 7 G Newton 32:52; 8 M Mann 32:53

W35 (6km approx.):

1 B Penty 24:08; 2 T Rogers 24:33; 3 L Niemz 24:38; 4 R Gallop 25:03; 5 N Sutton 25:14; 6 F Sharpley 25:55; 7 K Sheedy 26:09

W40:

1 Juliet Potter 23:43; 2 R Luxton 24:18; 3 N Curtis 24:21; 4 J Hodgson 24:23; 5 E Renondeau 24:48; 6 J Franklin 25:13; 7 C Wills 25:35; 8 L Gawthorne 25:36; 9 L Da Silva 25;44; 10 A Baird 26:04

W45:

1 S Murphy 24:31; 2 J Sanzo 25:26; 3 Z Oldfield 25:37; 4 M Cook 25:52; 5 S Lewis 25:56; 6 C Lathwell 26:10; 7 K Haniver 26:43

W50:

1 N Sturzaker 25:03; 2 K Rennie 25:18; 3 A Davies 26:50; 4 C Betmead 26:52; 5 R Coupe 27:44; 6 R Thackray 27:47; 7 H Smith 28:07

W55:

1 N Nealon 26:59; 2 N Skilton 27:15; 3 C Jolliffe 27:34; 4 K Ramsey 27:57; 5 F Jeffries 29:07; 6 J Hanmer 29:27; 7 R Loutit 29:39

W60:

1 M Williamson 26:55; 2 S Cordingly 28:01; 3 C Wood 28:08; 4 C Page 28:09; 5 H Robinson 29:53; 6 S Gill 29:59; 7 G Richardson 30:16

W65:

1 L Daglish 31:21; 2 J Morgan 31:23; 3 J Fabes 32:01; 4 L New 32:02. 5 M Derrick 32:20; 6 M Thompson 34:24

W70:

1 D Kesterton 32:26; 2 M Statham-Berry 34:29 3 J Georghiou 37:18

W75:

1 A Copson 33:23; 2 E Statham 43:25

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE

» Special Offer: Subscribe today and get your first three months for just £24.99 here