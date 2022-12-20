Shaftesbury Barnet Harrier runs UK lead of 23:37 under lights while there are fast runs in Telford including Sam Harrison’s 31:10 for 10km

FRIDAY UNDER THE LIGHTS CHRISTMAS 5, Battersea Park, London, December 16

In an event that took place in the dark in cold conditions, Henry McLuckie was a clear winner in 23:37 from Adam Clarke (23:46) and Jonathan Escalante-Philips (23:50) as the first six broke 24 minutes for five miles.

The winner from Shaftesbury Barnet won the European under-20 1500m bronze medal last year and this year at the age of 20 has improved his mile PB to 3:57.89 and 5000m best to 13:43.10 and his time puts him top of the UK five-mile rankings for 2022 with Clarke going second.

Dani Chattenton won the women’s race in 27:45 (to go ninth in the UK rankings for 2022) from junior international Ellen Weir (28:20) with Annie Birch third in 28:39.

Overall: 1 H McLuckie (SB) 23:37; 2 A Clarke (AFD) 23:46; 3 J Escalante-Phillips (C&C) 23:50; 4 N Shreeve (C&C, M35) 23:51; 5 H Brodie (Bed C) 23:52; 6 D Mulryan (TVH) 23:54; 7 S Jamaal (Lon Hth) 24:09; 8 O Way (ESM) 24:18; 9 E Smith-Rasmussen (Newk) 24:20; 10 M Wilson (Sun) 24:22; 11 T Butler (SB) 24:24; 12 J Millar (B&W) 24:28; 13 W Bryan (Soton) 24:29; 14 C Wyllie (DMV) 24:31; 15 R Wilson (High, M35) 24:33; 16 P Roddy (THH) 24:40; 17 R Sesemann (Kent) 24:44; 18 R Braden (Kent) 24:50; 19 T K³pper (Unatt) 24:53; 20 M Revier (Soton) 24:58; 21 C Emmerson (Bed C) 25:00; 22 C De’Ath (Ton) 25:00; 23 A Walton (HW) 25:05; 24 T Brookes (VP&TH) 25:08; 25 W Newnham (Ryde) 25:12; 26 S Gardner (Belg, M35) 25:15; 27 C O’Neill (Soton) 25:16; 28 J Minter (Bed C) 25:19; 29 S Roberts (Ret) 25:27; 30 G Withers (St Alb) 25:28; 31 J Simmonds (Kent) 25:29; 32 J Taylor-Caldwell (ESM) 25:30; 33 A Ramsier (S Lon) 25:37; 34 C Hudson (Harrow, U20) 25:40; 35 T James (Craw, U20) 25:46; 36 N Wilson (Glas U HH) 25:52; 37 M Welsh (Belg) 25:54; 38 A Tripp (Ips) 25:56



M45: 1 C Compton (Kent) 27:24; 2 A Whitwam (Morp) 27:28; 3 J Lawler (EMAC) 27:36

M50: 1 D Williams (S Lon) 28:26; 2 W Pitt (Kent) 28:29

U20: 3 F Cross (AFD) 26:49

Women: 1 D Chattenton (MKDP) 27:45; 2 E Weir (HW, U20) 28:20; 3 A Birch (Kent) 28:39; 4 S Winstone (Soton, W35) 28:54



W40: 1 J Vickers (S Lon) 31:11

Full results on Power of 10 here

KENT CHRISTMAS CRACKER 5, December 17

Rachel McGuinness easily won the overall race in 29:05, a minute clear of men’s winner Jay Bailey.

The previous day the women’s winner had set a 16:32 parkrun PB at Pegwell Bay, where she had defeated all the men by over a minute.

Her two wins came within a fortnight of her running 2:34:33 in the Valencia Marathon. Less than a year earlier her PB had been 3:06:27.

Overall: 1 R McGuinness (W35) 29:05; 2 J Bailey (Than) 30:21; 3 J Burton (Than) 30:22

M55: P Stevens (Than) 31:35

Women: 1 McGuinness 29:05; 2 C Hart (Dov RR, W35) 34:03; 3 A Stimpson (W35) 35:17

RONNIE WALKER SALTWELL 10km, December 17

In a close race, Ronnie Walker won the men’s event by just two seconds from Conrad Franks.

Sophie Harris was a clear winner of the women’s race, around 400 metres clear of Olympic marathoner Aly Dixon.

Overall: 1 W Lindsey (Dur) 33:05; 2 C Franks (Gates) 33:07; 3 D O’Boyle (Dur) 33:13

Women: 1 S Harris (HHH) 35:59; 2 A Dixon (Sun S, W40) 37:30; 3 C Lambert (Midd M) 38:07

DRAYCOTE WATER RUNNING FESTIVAL, Kites Hardwick, December 17

Overall (5km): 1 C Wilson (Spa, M35) 18:20; 2 J Cull (Unatt) 19:12; 3 K Masters (Unatt, W) 21:55

Women: 1 Masters 21:55; 2 A How 23:24; 3 L McDonald (Mass F, W45) 24:36

Overall (10km): 1 A Fogg (Cov) 31:04; 2 P Ball (B&R) 34:52; 3 G Bennett 35:24

Women: 1 R Andrews (R&N) 38:46; 2 M Judge (Bla PJ) 40:43; 3 T Ball 43:51

Overall (HM): 1 P Northall (Lon Hth) 74:52; 2 T Blunt 78:11; 3 V Iliffe (Hinck, M35) 81:16

Women: 1 L Tallis 1:45:39; 2 R Palliser 1:46:03; 3 L Bell (Knowle & Dorridge, W50) 1:46:03

Full results on Run Britain here

ARMADA RELAYS, Plymouth, Devon, December 18

Overall (4x3km): 1 Plymouth U18 42:18 (T Jones 10:37, I Lamerton 10:12, F Squires 11:03, G Norster 10:26); 2 Plymouth Men 43:38 (J Reed 10:07, R Travers 11:57, J Robinson 11:36, D Newman 9:58); 3 Tavistock Women 45:51 (N Kelly 11:15, S Lake 11:49, J Gray 11:38, E Ryder 11:08); 4 Erme V 47:04

Fastest: Newman 9:58; Reed 10:07; Lamerton 10;12

M50 (4x3km): 1 Erme V 48:07 (D Rayfield 12:05, A Bristow 10:51, N Bristow 12:29, A Gatling 12:42)

Fastest: A Bristow 10:51; Hall 11:21; S Anderson (Plym) 11:27

Women: 1 Tavistock 43:38; 2 Plymouth 47:27 (H Blair 11:20, K Anderson 12:47, K Phillips 12:24, A Arnold 10:56); 3 Plymouth U17 51:03 (M Gilby 12:06, P Timson 13:30, M Wilson 12:32, A Chapman12:55)

Fastest: Arnold 10:56; Ryder 11:08; Kelly 11:15

W45: 1 Tavistock 55:10 (H Orme 13:01, C Steven 13;14, L Maybe 1`4:34, S Holland 14:21)

Fastest: Orme 13:01

CHOPWELL WOODS TRAIL RUN MT, Gateshead, December 18

Overall (8M): 1 M Stort (Blyth) 51:37; 2 J Sidoway (Derwent V) 52:15; 3 M Levison (Blay) 53:35

M50: 1 D Dodd (Sund) 58:18

Women: 1 C Fotherby 59:13; 2 R Taylor (Sund, W40) 65:53; 3 L Drummond (Birt, W50) 69:15

PORTSMOUTH MARATHON & SANTA RUN, Hampshire, December 18

Overall (26.2M): 1 S Nicholas (B’mth) 2:42:30; 2 M Leddell (RN) 2:42:43; 3 T Adams (M40) 2:52:47

M40: 2 C Bird 2:54;37

M55: 1 R Wade (B’mth) 3:09:48

Women: 1 C Meraz (GWR, W40) 3:08:31; 2 D Godwin (M’head, W50) 3:15:14; 3 A Smith-James 3:17:37

Overall (13.1M):

1 J Fairs (Hasle, M40) 78:10; 2 A McKinnon (And, M40) 78:18; 3 R Murphy (Denm) 79:06

Women: 1 K Riches 87:21; 2 L Razack 92:31; 3 K Ward (Hasle, W40) 92:42

TELFORD 10km, Telford, December 11

In sub-zero conditions – with snow flurries – the event again proved to be one of Britain’s best quality 10km events as the race hosted the England Championships plus was an England Athletics Age Group Masters qualifying event and an Inter Area match.

Sam Harrison ran her fastest ever 10km – 31:10 on chip compared to 31:11 at Trafford earlier in the year – and her official gun time of 31:12 matched her run in March.

Only four British runners – Eilish McColgan (30:19), Paula Radcliffe (30:21), Liz McColgan (30:39) and Jess Judd (31:06) – have ever run quicker and it completes an incredible year for the Vince Wilson-trained athlete who was sixth in the European 10,000m.

Harrison was the only woman in the fastest elite race – such is the success of the event that it is impossible to fit all the athletes into a narrow course within Telford Park and there were three separate races.

The best of the rest among the women was Wales’ Clara Evans who set a PB of 32:39 (32:35 chip) while former European champion Gemma Steel in third, confirmed her improved form this year, ran 32:58 (32:57 chip) for her fastest time for six years.

Lily Partridge (33:05), Georgie Grgec (33:07), Anna Bracegirdle (33:09), Naomi Mitchell (33:11) and Harriet Bloor (33:19) completed a quality top eight all inside 33:20 as 34 women athletes broke 35 minutes.

Pick of the master wins came from England internationals W55 Sarah Avery (37:34) and W60 Monica Williamson (40:13).

The men’s race came down to a two-way battle between Highgate Harriers Alex Lepretre (28:54) and Jacob Allen (28:57) with both setting PB times and indeed six of the first seven set lifetime bests with Conor Bradley third in 29:01 (but 28:59 on chip).

The first 32 were inside 30 minutes and 79 broke 31 minutes.

Overall: 1 A Leprêtre (High) 28:54; 2 J Allen (High) 28:57; 3 C Bradley (Liv H, M35) 29:01; 4 D Mullarkey (Leeds C) 29:04; 5 K Clements (SB) 29:04; 6 S Moakes (Notts) 29:05; 7 N Potter (NEB) 29:13; 8 A Casteel (Spõrvõgens Fk Sweden) 29:15; 9 J Grace (AFD) 29:16; 10 A Milligan (NBH) 29:19; 11 E Buck (Newk) 29:20; 12 J Escalante-Phillips (C&C) 29:20; 13 M Heyden (AFD) 29:21; 14 J Gray (C&C) 29:21; 15 C Brisley (NEB) 29:21; 16 D James (Western Tempo) 29:21; 17 L Duffy (Mans) 29:21; 18 K Taylor (B&W) 29:25; 19 J Cann (NEB) 29:28; 20 B Potrykus (WG&EL) 29:33; 21 L Vine (Tip) 29:34; 22 J Cornish (HW) 29:34; 23 D Mulryan (TVH) 29:35; 24 S Stabler (W&SV) 29:42; 25 D Bebbington (B’burn) 29:44; 26 C Hanlon (Leam) 29:44; 27 B Brown (Soton, U20) 29:45; 28 V Sm┼ngs (Whippets Rp Sweden, M35) 29:45; 29 M Bostock (Wake) 29:46; 30 T Moran (IRL) 29:48; 31 R Wilson (Linc W) 29:50; 32 E Bovingdon (Leeds C) 29:59; 33 R Richmond (Bide, M40) 30:03; 34 S Byrne (Swin) 30:03; 35 J Lund (Keigh) 30:05; 36 P Graham (P’pridd R) 30:06; 37 T Rogerson (Liv H) 30:06; 38 S Hogan (Soton, M35) 30:07; 39 J Millar (B&W) 30:07; 40 E Chuck (Dulw, M35) 30:07; 41 J Williamson (Derry TC) 30:08; 42 C Thomas (TVH) 30:08; 43 A Peacock (BRAT) 30:08; 44 J Hancock (Croy) 30:11; 45 E O’Shea (Charn) 30:13; 46 J Sagar (Spen) 30:13; 47 T Wood (Eryri) 30:15; 48 J McGraw (BRAT) 30:17; 49 J Sanderson (G&G) 30:18; 50 E Hussey (Leeds C, U20) 30:19; 51 J Butler (Swan) 30:19; 52 D Haymes (Der) 30:21; 53 N Barry (Sale, M35) 30:22; 54 E Moran (Exe) 30:22; 55 J Blacknell (AFD) 30:24; 56 I Brasevicius (Million Steps. Lithuania, M35) 30:24; 57 D Gillett (Tel) 30:25; 58 L Ryan (Card) 30:26; 59 J Fallon (IRL) 30:29



M40: 2 G Tomlinson (Chorlton) 30:33; 3 M Doherty (I’clyde) 30:54; 4 R Price (Read) 31:19; 5 J Bowie (Merc) 31:50; 6 R Losoa (Norway) 32:04; 7 S Dixon (High) 32:08; 8 M Harvey (Swan) 32:12; 9 R Michaelson-Yeates (SSH) 32:44

M45: 1 J Hunter (Leam) 32:50; 2 A Heppell (Gosf) 32:51; 3 J Bailey (Newk) 32:59; 4 R McKenna (Shrews) 33:22; 5 P Burden (Taun) 33:23; 6 R Pearse (W’sey) 33:28

M50: 1 N Tearle (G&G) 34:06; 2 A Wilson (Malvern Buzzards) 34:30; 3 M Waine (Ampt) 34:56

M55: 1 J James (Wells) 34:10; 2 T Wright (Corn) 34:14; 3 H Bampton (Hun H) 36:02; 4 T Shanker (Manc Y) 36:10

M60: 1 D Walmsley (Manc H) 36:29; 2 B Benson (Hunc) 36:33; 3 T Marshall (Chep) 36:43; 4 T Clayton (SinA) 37:22; 5 R Tailford (Tyne Br) 37:54; 6 D Esposito (Mid M) 37:56; 7 J Saunders (Teign) 38:08; 8 B Whitehead (Kett) 38:17; 9 P Wright (Hatt D) 39:57

M65: 1 J Haynes (Bish S) 38:38

M70: 1 G Ruffle (Hart RR) 40:33; 2 P Hough (Shrop S) 42:30; 3 P Savill (Shrews) 44:26

M75: 1 C Clarke (Shrop S) 48:45; 2 M Edwards (Harb) 50:35

U20: 3 T Bentley (Tip) 30:43; 4 F Kavanagh (Lough S) 30:57; 5 A Hudson (Sutt) 31:01; 6 R Serif (Vale R) 31:05; 7 D McCluskey (Maldwyn) 31:43; 8 E Diamond (Bux) 31:45; 9 J Dutton (Salf) 32:10; 10 A Hammond (Bath) 33:00



Women: 1 S Harrison (Notts) 31:12; 2 C Evans (P’pridd R) 32:39; 3 G Steel (Charn, W35) 32:58; 4 L Partridge (Bir) 33:05; 5 G Grgec (Herne H) 33:07; 6 A Bracegirdle (Salf) 33:09; 7 N Mitchell (Read) 33:11; 8 H Bloor (Lewes, U20) 33:19; 9 C Taylor (PNV) 33:29; 10 H Hall (Win) 33:32; 11 L Church (Read) 33:37; 12 V Hopkins (Ton) 33:38; 13 K Estlea (AFD) 33:42; 14 G Kersey (Bas) 33:46; 15 S Pennycook (Fife) 33:57; 16 J Craig (N Down) 34:06; 17 M Grice (AFD) 34:06; 18 E Tait (Gate) 34:11; 19 L Janes (Herts P, W35) 34:11; 20 E Palmer (Birm U) 34:12; 21 G Malir (Leeds C) 34:13; 22 E Moyes (AFD) 34:13; 23 C Baker (B&W) 34:18; 24 S Potter (Leeds C) 34:20; 25 C Davies (Prest, W35) 34:21; 26 E Roche (Mil K) 34:25; 27 M Ryan (IRL) 34:32; 28 C Kelsall (FRA) 34:36; 29 S Winstone (Soton, W35) 34:43; 30 L Reed (Have, W35) 34:43; 31 K Drew (Taun) 34:45; 32 C Arnell 34:50; 33 R Hamilton-James (W’bury, U20) 34:54; 34 S Crumly (Read) 35:15; 35 B Penty (Knaves, W35) 35:15; 36 A Birch (Kent) 35:22; 37 R Gifford (Leam) 35:24



W35: 7 R Vickers (Ports) 36:13; 8 L Reeve (Kenil) 36:21

W40: 1 A Hollingworth (Stoke) 36:39; 2 L Bromilow (Mil K) 37:27

W45: 1 C Parsons (Cheshire Dragons) 36:41; 2 C Martin (Tel) 37:31; 3 C Shelley (Tring) 38:05

W50: 1 T Hinxman (Glouc) 38:39; 2 J Cook (Shrews) 38:41; 3 R Cooke (Buck&St) 38:53; 4 L Tait-Harris (BRAT) 39:08; 5 S Dixon (Hoad) 39:14; 6 H Heley (Sils) 39:46

W55: 1 S Avery (Cheshire Dragons) 37:34

W60: 1 M Williamson (Leam) 40:13; 2 J Reay (Exm H) 42:10; 3 H Bolt (Datch) 42:24; 4 J Cordingley (Sale) 43:43; 5 A Barker (N Der) 44:54

W65: 1 J Kemp (Northwich) 48:57

W70: 1 A Dockery (B&W) 49:34

W75: 1 M Crosswell (Worc) 57:41

U20: 3 I King (Mil K) 37:21; 4 A Walters (Corby) 37:41

Full results on Run Britain here

TORRINGTON CHRISTMAS CAPER, Devon, December 18

Overall (tough 9M): 1 M Jenkin (Bide, M40) 58:15; 2 S Minting (Ex’mth) 60:58; 3 D Nutt (N Dev, M40) 61:45

M60: 1 N Einchcomb (SWRR) 66:31

Women: 1 J Meek (Win, W45) 64:52; 2 E Dyson (Haldon, W35) 66:03; 3 L Watts (Bide, W40) 74:02

HURST GREEN TURKEY TROT MT, Saltwell, December 17

Overall (4.95M): 1 T Adams (Ilk) 28:00; 2 N Marsh (Leeds) 28:06; 3 J Bridge (B’burn) 30:10

Women: 1 H Stroud (Leeds) 38:23; 2 S Edwards (R Rose, W35) 41:11; 3 H Whyte (CleM, U20) 41;19

RUNTHROUGH CHASE THE MOON OLYMPIC PARK 5km / 10km, Olympic Park, December 14

Overall (5km): 1 J Pond 18:31; 2 V Primmer (Col H, W) 20:30; 3 G Dickson (Unatt) 21:05



Women: 1 Primmer 20:30; 2 E Cumner (Col H, W40) 22:32; 3 S Vernal (E Lon, W40) 24:59



Overall (10km): 1 L Amatruda (VMR) 41:04; 2 D Williams 41:42; 3 B Amatruda 41:56



Women: 1 I Ovenden 46:25; 2 S Wilkins 47:20; 3 H Hunter (Best Athletics) 50:18

BOSCOMBE WINTER 5km SERIES, Bournemouth, December 13

Overall: 1 R McTaggart (B’mth, M35) 16:36; 2 W Newbery (New F, M40) 16:58; 3 H Richardson (B’mth, U17) 16:59



M75: 1 M Anglim (Hard) 24:53



Women: 1 L Baker-Little (Poole R, W35) 19:28; 2 K Wilkinson (Poole R, U17) 19:33; 3 E Coltman (B’mth, U17) 21:38



W70: 1 P Jarvis (Poole R) 23:48.

W75: 1 S Barrett (Poole R) 25:28

