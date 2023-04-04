Successful return for Brighton Marathon and impressive runs in Reading and Wales in our UK road race results round-up

BRIGHTON MARATHON & BM 10km, East Sussex

While marathon debutante Marshall Smith won the marathon comfortably enough for Ashford, there was an almighty dash for the line for the minor placings, Martin Duff reports.

For that, Will Langdon’s 2:36:15 just got it over Jack Pugh and Barney Reed as just a tick separated the three of them.

Smith said: “When I started thinking about doing my first marathon, I decided it had to be in Brighton and I’m glad I made that decision. The crowd was absolutely electric all the way around the course and they really got me through. In fact, it seemed the further into the race I got, the louder the cheers got. It was everything I thought the Brighton Marathon would be and more.”

The women’s section saw Helen Reid first home in 2:55:11 in a race that bills itself as Britain’s second biggest marathon. It had over 12,500 entries and over 7000 finished.

She said: “It was a total surprise. I had a little injury coming into today so I was not expecting this. It was a great event with fantastic support.”

The 10km held on a new course – starting and finishing on Hove Lawns and a total of 2,744 people finished as Jack Kavanagh won in 31:04 from Kurtis Gibson but, in third, 48-year-old Kojo Kyereme ran 31:12, a performance that came after a couple of sub-15-minute road 5km races in Battersea under the lights.

“I would have taken a top 10 finish today,” said Kavanagh. “My PB before today was 33:42 and I didn’t know that time was in me. But it’s a course that’s definitely suited for running personal bests. It’s a great event with great views and great organisation.”

Joelle Cortis, who hails from Malta, won the women’s race in 35:45.

She said: “It was definitely a bit colder here today than it is in Malta and my toes were freezing when I stood on the start line but I came here to the BM10K because it is a fast, flat course with good conditions to run. I also love coming to the UK so to win makes me very happy.”

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the Brighton Marathon Weekend, said: “When London Marathon Events took on the Brighton Marathon Weekend, we knew it was a special set of events but today has surpassed our expectations. The Brighton Marathon and BM10K are a true celebration of activity and this incredible city of Brighton.

“To see so many people on the streets and at our new finish area at Hove Lawns, cheering on thousands of participants throughout the day, many of them raising crucial funds for charities, has been a special experience. We are already looking forward to how we can build on this and make the Brighton Marathon Weekend even more spectacular in future years.”

Overall (26.2M):

1 M Smith (Ashf) 2:24:07; 2 W Langdon (L Goat) 2:36:15; 3 J Pugh 2:36:15; 4 B Reid 2:36:16; 5 A Finke (C&C) 2:36:44; 6 B Harrison (BMH) 2:36:55; 7 K Matsumoto 2:37:18; 8 K Seyed 2:37:36; 9 R Fryer (Ports) 2:37:39; 10 T Blunt 2:40:31

Women:

1 H Reid 2:55:11; 2 L Barnes (Harl) 2:56:10; 3 F Hughes (UTS, W35) 2;56:42

Overall (10km):

1 J Kavanagh (Holl Sp) 31:04; 2 K Gibson (THH) 31:10; 3 K Kyereme (SB, M45) 31;12; 4 C Rogers (FoT) 31:25; 5 U Altan (Belg) 31:25; 6 J Burgess (Lewes) 31:46

M50: 1 l Sida (Lewes) 35:56

M60: 1 S Mills (Uck) 35:50

Women:

1 J Cortis (MLT, W35) 35:45; 2 l Schofield (B&H, W50) 36:56; 3 L Lavender (Lewes) 37:08; 4 L Keep (Lewes) 37:10; 5 R Searle (Phoe) 37:15; 6 C Peers (B’mth) 37:40

W40: 1 L Rooney (Coll) 38:03

2wish Great Welsh Marathon Events Marathon and Half-Marathon, April 2

It was a glorious day with perfect race conditions at Wales’ first marathon road race of the year! Athletes gathered at Pembrey Country Park to take on both the half and full marathon distances. Hailed a great success, with both male and female records smashed in the marathon by Swansea Harrier’s, Blair McWhirter and Kelly Dicks. McWhirter set a new course record, shaving over 10 minutes off the quickest elite runner to date while Dicks became the first female to run the distance on the course in under three hours.

The half marathon results were also extraordinary, with previous record-holder Dewi Griffiths, beating his own time by almost five minutes, setting a new course record of 63:48. First female, Hannah Munday managed to beat last year’s half marathon record by over two minutes with a 86:36 time.

Men: Mar:

1 Blair Mcwhirter Swansea Harriers 2:28:48

2 Jack Pickett Wolverhampton & Bilston 2:30:12

3 Steffan Walker Sarn Helen 2:36:57

Women: Mar:

1 Kelly Dicks Great Western Runners 2:58:28

2 Joanna Callan 3:04:13

3 Rhiannon Baxter Stilton Striders 3:11:35

Men: HM:

1 Dewi Griffiths Swansea Harriers 63:48

2 Will Munday Swansea Harriers 71:26

3 Mark Thomas Crofty Ambrey RC 73:00

Women: HM:

1 Hannah Munday 86:36

2 Emma Baxter Swansea Harriers 87:08

3 Becky Nicholas 3M Gorseinon Road Runners 89:13

READING HALF-MARATHON, Berkshire, April 2

Ollie Lockley, who dominated his native Isle of Man Easter festival before the pandemic was somewhat outside his 63:02 best from 2019, a year when he was sixth here in 64:46, found 64:35 enough to win comfortably this time, Martin Duff reports.

Standards in the event are not as high as they were, but women’s winner Naomi Mitchell showed that the local Reading club can still give the event a boost. The European Championship marathon runner ran 72:12 here to head Rebecca Murray’s 72:39. It was her first outing since a 2:38:47 clocking in the Seville Marathon in mid-February.

Mitchell qualified for the 2022 European Championships with a second-place finish in the Manchester event when she ran her 2:30:54 best.

Further back, some veterans came good as James Baker, who is now up to 1056 lifetime race wins thanks to a dozen more parkrun outings, took the M45 class in 72:00 and Andrew Leach, who is second on the M55 all time list with 71:10 ran 73:44 here.

Overall:

1 O Lockley (Leeds) 64:35; 2 A Lawrence (VP&TH) 64:53; 3 B Alcock (Bed C) 65:08; 4 S Jamaal (Lon H) 66:25; 5 J Bromley (Buckley) 67:39; 6 A Miell-Ingram (Radley) 67:44; 7 A Gladley (WSEH) 68:15; 8 S Fox (Exe) 68:42; 9 A other 68:53; 10 N Kevern (Brack) 69:09

M40: 1 N Besson (Serp) 71:06; 2 J Cracknell (L Goat) 71:11

M45: 1 J Baker (Chich R) 72:00; 2 J Hunter (Leam) 72:42

M55: 1 A Leach 73:44

M60: 1 N Walker (Read) 88:40

M65: 1 S Butler 90:27

Women:

1 N Mitchell (Read) 72:12; 2 R Murray (Bed C) 72:39; 3 E Styles (Nun, W35) 75:31; 4 R Hughes (Leeds) 76:32; 5 I Pickett (Oxf C) 78:42; 6 V Wallace (Clap) 79:36; 7 M Gibson (Ealing E, W35) 79:59; 8 J Bjil (Candy) 81:01

W45: 1 K Sung (M’stone) 84:31

W50: 1 L Tait-Harris (BRAT) 86:47; 2 D Godwin (M’head) 88:29; 3 E McDowell (Head RR) 89:37

PORT OF BLYTH 10km, April 2

Jordan Bell was a narrow winner of the men’s race in 32:18 while Sophie Marr won the women’s event and was followed in by three W45 athletes led by Diane Foster.

Men:

1 Jordan Bell Blackhill Bounders 32:18

2 Alistair Douglass Morpeth H 32:32

3 Lewis Liddle Morpeth 32:33

Women:

1 Sophie Marr Tyne Bridge H 38:22

2 Diane Foster Tynedale H W45 38:49

3 Alison Dargie Tyne Bridge H W45 39:09

4 Stephanie Maclean-Dann North Shields P W45 39:34

LONDON LANDMARKS HALF-MARATHON, Westminster, April 2

David Smale came out on top of this race which attracted more than 15,000 entrants and claimed to be the only half to take in both the Cities of London and Westminster, Martin Duff reports.

The Southend 31-year-old was credited with a 73:33 gun to tape time, the same as second placed Ben Leaman but was given the nod over his quicker chip time, of 68:03.

This is a PB for Smale and also meant that women’s winner Alice Neil also had a new best of 81:33.

Overall (chip times):

1 D Smale (S’end) 68:03; 2 B Leaman (C&C) 68:06; 3 S Gardiner 72:09; 4 P Williams 72:29; 5 M Ginsberg 73:09; 6 J Esteban (M40) 74:14

M50: 1 D Easter 81:18

M55: 1 D Stevens 80:27

M60: 1 M Weintraub 88:30

M65: 1 I Thorn 96:18

M70: 1 A Alori 94:37

Women:

1 A Neil 81:33; 2 A Cleary 81:57; 3 B Shepherd 83:13

W40: 1 C Arroye 86:40

W50: 1 N Audlam-Gardiner (High) 94:30

W55: 1 S Harris (St Alb) 92:14

W60: 1 L Mead 96:02

BAILDON BOUNDARY WAY MT, Baildon, April 2

Overall (13.3M):

1 J Cummings (Ilkley) 81:03; 2 N Hardy (S’taire) 86:43; 3 P Boynton (Horsf) 87:59; 4 C Walker (P&B, M50) 90:10; 5 R Herrington (St Ther) 90:51; 6 P Johnson (Barns H) 92:04; 7 N Edmondson (Horsf) 92:30; 8 P Weir (S’taire) 92:47

M60: S Dunbar (S’tire) 99:01

M65: K Brewster (Vall) 2:12:10

M70: D Leslie (Abbey) 2:14:11

Women:

1 H Hardaker (K&C, W45) 1:43:35; 2 J Roberts (Ilkley) 1:46:09; 3 S Harris (Vall, W40) 1:46:09; 4 N Jones (Bing, W40) 1:48:28; 5 N Walmsley (R’hay, W40) 1:53:54

W50: L Watson (Bing) 1:55:23

W55: T Watson (Ilkley) 2:07:50

W60: S Sunderland (Vall) 2:13:55

W65: H Love (S’taire) 2:25:06

RAT RACE ULTRA TOUR OF ARRAN, Brodick, April 1-2

Overall (60M, age not declared):

1 T Jessop 10:24:41; 2 R Robinson 10:53:13; 3 P Avery 10:55:48; 4 D Silvester 11:40:42; 5 C Rhodes 11:46:46; 6 G Rawson 11:48:09

Women:

1 J Szczepaniak 12:39:26; 2 S Attwood 13:33:02; 3 N Peckett 13:48:24; 4 C Hanson 14:26:56

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY 5km, MARCH 31

Men:

1 J Poole Serp M40 15:40; 2 A Greenleaf Win M40 15:44; 3 T Aldred Lon H M40 15:46

M55: 1 R Tomlinson M&M 17:52

M60: 1 S Corfield SoC 18:25

Women:

1 L Hall AFD 17:33; 2 R Vallance TVH 19:40; 3 A Cross THH 19:53

W55: 1 P Major S Lon 22:07; 2 L Thomas HW 22:57

CHICHESTER CORPORATE CHALLENGE, race 3, West Sussex, March 29

In a repeat of the opening race of the triple-header, Paul Navesey and Cassie Thorpe were back to winning ways.

Overall (4.5km):

1 P Navesey (Solent End) 13;41; 2 O Sumber (T Purser) 13:52; 3 C Walker-Powell 13:5olent) 13;59; 5 31; 4 M Roustael 13:57; 5 J White (Solent) 13:59; 6 W Campbell 14:00

Final standings (3×4.5km): 1 L Banner T Purser) 42:42

Women: 1 C Thorp (Solent) 15:06; 2 A Chaplin (Ports GS) 16:34; 3 A Brooks (T Purser) 16:39; 4 M Billins (T Purser) 16:48; 5 A Pirie (T Purser) 16:53; 6 E Muelas (Ports GS) 16:57

Final standings (3×4.5km): 1 Billins 50:02

INTER-SCHOOLS ROAD RUNNING CHALLENGE, race 3, Chichester, West Sussex, March 29

Oscar Reynolds notched up his third win in the senior boys’ competition.

Boys Year 9 & 10 (2.8km):

1 O Reynolds (B’field) 8:35; B Ward (Ditcham) 9:03; 3 M Hill (B Luffa) 9:26

Year 7&8 (2.1km):

1 B Stewart (B Luffa) 6:37; 2 O Knipe (Cams H) 6:48; 3 L De Giovani (Churchers) 6:55

Boys Year 6 (1.6km):

1 J Tildersley (St Swithun’s) 4:26; 2 O Cameron (Horndean) 4:27; 3 H Johnson (Kingsham) 4:57

Girls Year 9/10 (2.1km): 1 Smart (Oaklands) 6:47; 2 L Hellyer (Chich Free) 6:54; 3 C Jones (Meon) 6:58

Year 7/8: 1 C Oakley (Bohunt) 7:02; 2 A Klidjian (Royal) 7:10 3 E Hill (B Luffa) 7:31

Year 6 (1.6km): 1 t Shaw (St John’s) 5:01; 2 R Baker (St Judes) 5:02; 3 3 F Klepatz (P’field) 5:13

HAVERING AC SPRING WARM UP OPEN, Hornchurch, April 2

U17 mixed events: HJ: B: 4 E Bailey (Bas, U17W) 1.65



Mixed events: 100: r9 (3.6): 1 J Ajayi (Have, U17) 10.90. 200: r10 (2.3): 1 J Ajayi (Have, U17) 22.49. 800: r5: 1 F McLaren (Have, U15) 2:04.75. 1500: r2: 1 F Rowe (Have, U15) 4:16.30; 9 J Barker (Have, M55) 4:48.42. PV: 1 L Williams (Have, M35) 3.50



Men: JT: 1 P Brinton-Quinn (Have) 66.06



U20: DT: 1 P McLean-Tattan (Have) 39.97



Women: 300H: 2 C Williams (Have, W35) 46.86



W35: 100H (2.1): 1 C Williams (Have) 14.51

LIVERPOOL HARRIERS & AC OPEN MEETING, Liverpool, April 2

U13 mixed events: HJ: 1 G Taylor (Liv PS, U13W) 1.40



Men: 400H: 1 R Yates (Traff, M35) 54.61



Mixed events: 3000: 6 H Cross (Liv H, U15W) 10:01.14; 7 V Teare (Liv H, U15W) 10:51.48



U20: 2000SC: 1 T Manton (Stock H) 6:23.68



U17: 100 (1.2): 1 V Analogbei (Liv H) 11.15



U13: 75H (0.9): 1 R Horton (Moorf) 12.58; 2 J Husain (Wirr) 12.78



Women: 200 (2.0): 2 N McGhee (Liv H, U20) 24.90



U20: 400H: 1 K Dacosta (B’burn, U17) 65.09



U17: 300H: 1 M Pugsley (Shrews) 47.32



U15: 300: r1: 1 R Phillips (Wirr) 42.35



U13: 75: r1 (1.7): 1 G Taylor (Liv PS) 10.29. JT: 1 K Badrock (Liv H) 25.59

PLYMOUTH SPRING WARM UP, Plymouth, April 2

U13 mixed events: 600: 1 I Bater (N Dev, U13W) 1:47.61



Mixed events: 100: r12 (-2.7): 3 N Cookson (Vegan, M55) 12.01. 3000: 3 P Quinn (Torb, U15W) 10:02.86. LJ: 1 T Wright (Taun, U17) 6.49. SP: 1 C Edwards (Ply, W35) 10.88. JT: 1 B Prout (Ply, M60) 35.55



Men: SP: 1 F Zamparelli (Corn) 13.31



U17: 100H (-2.5): 1 J Taylor (Torb) 13.73



Women: 400H: 1 H Ulvede (N Abb, U20) 64.67. DT: 1 N Evans-Shields (Ply, U17) 41.86. HT: 1 H Gellatly (Ply) 47.78



U17: 300H: 1 P Northcott (Ply) 45.99. HT: 1 P Milburn (Tav) 49.16

TRAFFORD MEDAL MEETINGS, Stretford, April 2

U13 mixed events: 75: r1: 1 E Anwyl (Sale, U13W) 10.15. 150: r1: 1 E Anwyl (Sale, U13W) 20.14



U17: 300: r1: 1 N Le’Gall (Wirr, U17W) 40.61; 2 E Bibby (Wirr, U15W) 42.31



Mixed events: 100: r7 (0.1): 5 Q Nguta (Prest, U17W) 12.21. r8 (1.5): 3 N Le’Gall (Wirr, U17W) 12.20



Men: 400: 1 G Kelly (Jag) 48.61



U15 girls: 75H: r1: 1 G Aimiuwu (Traff) 11.67. HT: 1 M Casey (Liv PS) 37.34



U13: 70H: 1 J Seddon (Traff) 11.36. SP: 1 R Kingston (Leeds C) 9.42

WINCHESTER & DISTRICT AC SEASON OPENER, Winchester, April 2

Mixed events: 100: r1 (3.3): 4 M West (Win, W70) 15.73; 5 M Applegate (Salis, M70) 15.76. r8 (1.7): 1 I Walkey (Yate, U17W) 12.14. 200: r1 (1.7): 4 M West (Win, W70) 33.05. r7 (1.1): 1 I Lowe (Guern, U17W) 25.27. r8 (1.3): 4 I Walkey (Yate, U17W) 25.09. 300: r1: 1 C Poore (Win, U15W) 41.89; 2 C Johnson (New FJ, U15W) 42.75. r2: 3 L Bertacchini (Win, U15W) 41.07. 800: r5: 2 D Hodgson (Guern, U17W) 2:15.79. r6: 2 A Mann (Win, U20W) 2:11.89. r7: 3 T Smales (Win, M40) 2:05.80. 1500: r2: 2 S Lewis (Win, W35) 4:59.19. r3: 3 A Mann (Win, U20W) 4:26.94. 3000: 4 L Brenton (Soton, W35) 10:28.44; 6 D Williams (G&G, M60) 10:40.15; 8 V Gill (Win, W40) 10:54.64. LJ: A: 1 S Deol (Read, U13W) 4.82. C: 4 G Osman (Win, U15W) 5.37. HT: 1 F Brennand (B&H, U20W) 42.85. JT: B: 1 J Larsen (Soton, U20W) 41.76; 2 O Boon (Yate, U15) 41.07



Men: HT: 1 S Clifton (Win) 51.20



M50: DT: 1 P Evans (Woking) 37.82; 2 J Clifton (Win) 35.36



Women: DT: 1 E McBriar (Win, U17) 34.01; 2 M Hewitt (Chelm, U15) 30.13. JT: B: 1 J Howells (Win, U17) 37.31



U20: 100H (2.5): 1 G Colmer (Win) 15.05



U17: SP: B: 1 M Hewitt (Chelm, U15) 12.44



U15: 75H (3.0): 1 G Osman (Win) 11.74; 2 L Bertacchini (Win) 11.77

BASINGSTOKE & MID HANTS OPEN, Basingstoke, April 1

U17 men: HT: 1 S Simpson (Team K) 40.43



U17 women: 100: r2 (2.0): 1 I Marshall (B&B) 12.46. 200: r2 (1.8): 1 S Kidd (B&B) 25.45. 80H (0.9): 1 S Kidd (B&B) 11.82. LJ: 1 S Kidd (B&B) 5.53



U15: 300: 1 G Sikora (Brack) 41.54; 2 L Metcalfe (Read) 41.65



U13: LJ: 1 M Mosko (Woking) 4.37; 2 L Gray (And) 4.35

BURY AC SPRING THROWS EVENT, Bury, April 1



Men: SP: C: 1 G Pell (Scunt, M50) 12.65. DT: C: 1 N Wedderman (Liv H) 44.98; 2 R Bate (Traff, M40) 35.71. HT: C: 1 R Bate (Traff, M40) 45.93



U15: DT: A: 1 B Roberts (Prest) 36.11. HT: A: 1 A Dodds (Bolt) 37.89



M50: DT: D: 1 G Pell (Scunt) 37.91



Women: SP: D: 1 J Bate (Traff, W40) 10.71. DT: E: 1 J Bate (Traff, W40) 35.61. HT: D: 1 A Leigh (B’burn) 48.19; 2 J Richardson (Sale, U20) 44.75; 3 J Bate (Traff, W40) 39.84; 4 C Bird (Macc, W35) 38.52



U17: DT: B: 1 B Pendlebury (Traff, U15) 32.37. HT: B: 1 J Wilkins (Traff, U15) 39.79; 2 M Casey (Liv PS, U15) 35.17. JT: B: 1 L Oldale (Sale) 36.95

HARROW SPRING THROWS & JUMPS, Harrow, April 1

Mixed events: PV: 1 T Splain (WSEH, U20) 4.20; 2 E Cowan (Unatt) 4.20; 2 G Hopkins (Woking) 4.20; 5 I Turner (Dac, U17W) 3.30; 7 L Jervis-Allan (WSEH, U17W) 3.10



Men: SP: 1 H Lord (Sale) 13.31. DT: A: 2 M Plowman (Yeov O, M35) 48.78; 3 B Acton (Burt) 41.72. DT: B: 3 D Burrell (Lut, M55) 30.75. HT: 1 D Burrell (Lut, M55) 36.28. JT: A: 1 D Sketchley (Harrow, M45) 52.64. JT: A: 1 T Ratcliffe (Dac, M55) 47.14. JT: B: 1 H Smith (Dac, U13) 36.12



Women: DT: A: 1 E Beardmore (Harrow, W35) 43.86; 2 Z Acton (Burt) 35.92. HT: 1 A Merritt (NEB) 55.39; 2 E Beardmore (Harrow, W35) 47.27. JT: A: 1 E Dibble (Harrow) 48.06; 2 R Chivers (Mil K) 37.28. JT: A: 1 P Radford (Dac, U17) 36.33

SOUTH LONDON ATHLETICS NETWORK EARLY SEASON OPEN, Carshalton, April 1

Mixed events: 300: r1: 1 P Phillips (Herne H, M35) 36.61. r3: 3 E Rennie (Herne H, U15W) 42.37. 400: r2: 7 V Radcliffe (Herne H, W45) 64.13. 3000: 9 D Ogden (S Lon, M60) 11:04.72. HJ: 1 S Thompson Moodley (Herne H, U15) 1.75; 4 D Norman (E&E, W45) 1.45



W40 women: 80H (-0.3): 1 D Norman (E&E, W45) 12.87; 2 A Ulewicz (Sutt, W45) 15.72

