Fast times in Telford and North East titles for Philippa Stone and Cameron Allan



Telford 10km, December 10

A record 52 men broke 30 minutes, the most of any 10km in Britain and though the course was quite wet and there was occasional rain, conditions were good.

World indoor 3000m medallist Marc Scott, who was unable to make the British team for Brussels after a disappointing run in Liverpool, bounced back with a victory in 28:36.

Four seconds back Charlie and George Wheeler both timed 28:40 as the first six ran 28:45 or faster.

The 5km split was 14.15 with a lead group of six together and Scott pulled away in the last mile but missed the course record by four seconds.

In the women’s race 56 women broke 36 minutes and Georgia Bell (32:23) led the way just ahead of Lauren McNeil (who had a quicker chip time after starting further back). But there was also a stunning debut run from Olympic 800m finalist Alex Bell who broke 33 minutes in third.

The latter showed unprecedented endurance to suggest the 1:57.66 800m performer could run a significantly fast 1500m in Olympic year.

Men: 1 M Scott 28:36; 2 C Wheeler 28:40; 3 G Wheeler 28:40; 4 S Stirling 28:41; 5 D Griffiths 28:41; 6 J Gray 28:45; 7 A Lepretre 29:06; 8 C Brisley 29:09; 9 I Crowe-Wright 29:18; 10 C Bradley M35 29:19; 11 M Johnsen 29:21; 12 K Taylor 29:22; 13 B Potrykus 29:26; 14 Crockett 29:27; 15 J Noblett 29:27

U20: 1 A Melloy 29:40

M40: 1 R Richmond 30:49

M50: 1 P Wylie 30:49

Women: 1 G Bell 32:23; 2 L McNeil 32:26; 3 A Bell 32:59; 4 N Phillips U20 33:06; 5 N Scott 33:12; 6 S Wallis 33:18; 7 A Nerurkar 33:19; 8 M Gadsby 33:25; 9 H Hall W35 33:31; 10 B Gunn 33:33

W40: 1 R Wiseman 34:29

W45: 1 K Longley 37:29

W50: 1 T Hinxman 37:59

W60: 1 M Williamson 39:40

North East Counties Championships, South Shields December 9

Temple Park hosted the 117th version of these championships as Cameron Allan and Philippa Stone took the two senior races, Martin Duff reports.

In wet and windy conditions, it was Stone, the Northern cross country silver medallist, who had the biggest win of the day by coming home over 400-metres clear of Catriona McDonald to retain her title.

Allan too had a convincing victory but William Cork kept things honest and just held off Sam Hancox to take second in the men’s race.

The 2022 World University11th placer spent most of the summer in the United States where he ran 28:37.09 for 10,000-metres in Azuza.

In the under-20 men’s race, Josh Blevins retained his title by making it three age group wins in a row after also taking the under-17 event in 2021.

The junior and under-17 women ran and scored in the team stakes, together and it was Northern under-17 runner-up Charlotte Dillon who retained her title and ended up out a winner by about 50-metres, over top under-20 Millie Breese.

The closest race of the day was the under-13 girls’ where Olivier Murphy, the Northern champion, was pushed by Gabrielle Pinder before winning a by a few metres.

Men: 1 C Allan (Hought) 41:03; 2 W Cork (Morp) 41:44; 3 S Hancox (Morp) 41:45; 4 C Coulson (Hought) 42:02; 5 E Hetherington (Blyth) 42:11; 6 L Taylor (Sund) 42:17; 7 G Jayasuriya (Midd & C) 42:19; 8 M Wilson (Sund H) 42:29; 9 J Fiddaman (Blyth) 42:33; 10 J Cowperthwaite (Midd &C) 42:42

TEAM: 1 Morpeth 70; 2 Sunderland H 116; 3 Gateshead 157

U20: 1 J Blevins (Gate) 29:21; 2 J Dixon (Morp) 29:59; 3 L Davis (W Tempo) 30:11; 4 M Creasey (Midd) 32:42; 5 L Roche (Morp) 31;30; 6 E Phillips (Morp) 31:47

TEAM: 1 Morpeth 13; 2 Durham 48

U17: 1 E Kelso (Morp) 24:35; 2 M Murray (Blay) 24:47; 3 L McDonough (Aln) 24:55; 4 D Watson (NSP) 25:13; 5 R Hart (Crook) 25:20; 6 O Tomlinson (Morp) 25:37

TEAM: 1 Morpeth 22; 2 NSP 30

U15: 1 D Asmelash (TS H) 16:39; 2 Z Gibbon (N Marske) 16:37; 3 M Riddell (T’dale) 16:59; 4 A Cook (Gate) 17:01; 5 A Di Lullo (T’dale) 17:02; 6 J Lonergan (Blay) 17:31

TEAM: 1 Tynedale 24; 2 Darlington 36; 3 Tyne Bridge 61

U13: 1 T McCarlie (Midd) 14:51; 2 D Kelso (Elsw) 14:57; 3 E Line (Morp) 15:00; 4 K Pearson (W’end) 15:13; 5 O Curran (Darl) 15:15; 6 H Englehart (Phoe Flyers) 15:36

TEAM: 1 Darlington 28; 2 Elswick 58; 3 Morpeth 62

Women:

1 P Stone (Midd) 33:06; 2 C McDonald (Morp) 34:45; 3 S Haston (Gate) 35:31; 4 L Mitchell (Durh) 36:00; 5 M Pace (NSP) 27:07; 6 N Burlinson (Durh) 37:29

TEAM: 1 Tyne Bridge 45; 2 Durham 65; 3 Morpeth 75

U20/U17: 1 C Dillon (Hought, U17) 21:59; 2 M Breese (Morp) 22:11; 3 K Francis (Birt) 22:20; 4 Z Jones (Darl, U17) 22:32; 5 E Fellows (Blay, U17) 22:54; 6 A Bell (Gate, U17) 23:04; 7 P Old (NSP, U17) 23;15; 8 J Sails (T’dale) 23:19; 9 A Stobart (T’dale, U17) 23:31; 10 E White (S Shields Tri) 23:33

TEAM: 1 NSP 37; 2 Gateshead 44; 3 Tynedale 50

U15: 1 H Robison (Hought) 19:08; 2 K Alexander-Pye (Hought) 19:11; 3 A Johnson (NSP) 19:13; 4 G Carter (Durh) 19:25; 5 C Owens (Darl) 19:30; 6 E Hall (Durh) 19:47

TEAM: 1 Durham 26; 2 Darlington 44; 3 Gateshead 45

U13: 1 O Murphy (Birt) 15:20; 2 G Pinder (N Marske) 15:23; 3 E Waugh (Alnw) 16:05; 4 E Bradley (Durh) 16:13; 5 I Hall (Birt) 16:35; 6 E Blackburn (Gate) 16:43

TEAM: 1 Birtley 13; 2 Elswick 31; 3 Gateshead 50

STOCKPORT 10, December 4

Men: 1 R Moore Vale Royal 52:28; 2 J Bartley Stockport H 52:48; 3 B Coop Bury 52:56; 4 J Birmingham Salford H 53:02; 5 C Gidlow Stoke M40 54:28

M45: 1 R Coen Wilmslow 55:08

Women: 1 S O’Gorman Stockport 58:14; 2 A Wright Sale 60:24; 3 L Hesketh Clayton-Le-Moors W40 60:59; 4 D Searle Cheshire Dragons W45 61:23

RUN DORNEY HM, December 9

Men: 1 M Chipping 69:12; 2 M Wood 70:19; 3 B Chown 71:39

Women: 1 I Campbell-Black 86:24; 2 K Robinson 95:48; 3 E James 97:10

NORTHERN MASTERS KEN MAYOR 5km CHAMPIONSHIPS, Leeds, December 10



Overall: 1 R Watkinson (Roth, M45) 16:44; 2 A Turner (Roundhay Runners, M35) 16:47; 3 R Walsh (Chor ATC, M50) 17:26



M65: 1 D Gill (Warr) 19:38; 2 S Taylor (Wirr) 20:01

M75: 1 B Lucas (N Masters) 22:11; 2 R Spendlove (Stainl) 23:39

M80: 1 M Barnes (Bolt) 29:08



Women: 1 D Crook (Liv PS, W40) 19:00; 2 J McCarthy (Ilkley, W50) 19:56; 3 S Robson (Bing, W50) 20:22



W60: 1 S Gill (H’gate) 21:16

FLOOD LIGHT FESTIVE 5km, Stourport, December 6



Overall: 1 R Meredith (W&B, M35) 16:36; 2 A Soanes (W’vney) 18:43; 3 C Hatton (M55) 18:57



Women: 1 N Bevan (K&S, U13) 19:25; 2 A Jones (K&S, U17) 19:31; 3 M Westwood (K&S, U17) 20:12

RUNTHROUGH CHASE THE MOON OLYMPIC PARK 5km / 10km, Olympic Park. December 6



Overall (5km): 1 B Kelly 15:52; 2 N Harris-Fry (Orion, M35) 16:25; 3 G Brandie (Clap C, M45) 17:24



M60: 1 D Green 19:14



Women: 1 N Frisby (Spring S, W35) 18:54; 2 I Ovenden (Spring S) 19:57; 3 S Altschaeffl (W45) 19:58



Overall (10km): 1 M McCarthy (Belg, M40) 33:41; 2 C Selya-Hammer (VP&TH, M40) 35:21; 3 S Fabes (VP&TH, M40) 35:22



Women: 1 C Wilkinson 38:55; 2 L Hancock (Clap C, W40) 42:26; 3 S Burne (Beck) 43:16

HULLAVINGTON SECRET SANTA 10, Wiltshire, December 10

Overall:

1 J Cracknell (L Goat, M40) 56:08; 2 J Stephens (Chipp) 56:16; 3 C Fox (Swin, M40 ) 62:12

Women:

1 L Midwinter-Brown (Corsh, W50) 71:15; 2 I McNally (Avon VR) 72:15; 3 C Sdsett (Corsh, W50) 76:04

WESTONBIRT HOUSE CHRISTMAS MT 10km, Tetbury, Gloucestershire, December 10

Overall:

1 A Vass (Best A) 35:55; 2 R Grieten (Ciren) 36:06; 3 A Sewell 36:57

Women:

1 A Tredgett (Almost A) 40:16; 2 E Pudifoot 41:01; 3 G Tucker (Tetbury, W40) 43:13

WESTON CHRISTMAS CRACKER MT 10km, Somerset, December 10

Overall:

1 A Whittaker (B&W) 37:13; 2 A Sampson (W’bury, M40) 37:30; 3 D Eagon (B&W) 37:23

M50: 1 P Murrin (Chep) 38:30

M60: 1 K Prince (Burnham) 40:59

M65: 1 P Dodd (Chep) 41:44

Women:

1 A Granger (B&W, W45) 40:01; 2 P Guess (S’ville) 41:33; 3 T Chowdhry (B&W, W45) 42:38

W55: 1 N Morgan (hep) 43:19

COWDRAY PARK WINTER MT 10km, Midhurst, West Sussex, December 9

Overall (short 10km):

1 C Fiford (M’hurst) 33:31; 2 N Darlington (AFD) 34:17; 3 N Wettler Horsh (Amph Tri, W40) 37:06

Women:

1 Wettler 37:06; 2 H Barran (Hasle, W45) 41:15; 3 N Capes (M’hurst, W45) 41:51

LIVERPOOL & DISTRICT LEAGUE, Beacon Park, December 9

Men TEAM: 1 Liv H 51; 2 SHS 92; 3 Wirr 121; 4 Mossley 215; 5 W’sey 221; 6 Skelm B 222

Women TEAM: 1 Mossley 31; 2 W’sey 41; 3 Skelm B 87

NIMRA RUN-FOR-RESCUE TRAIL RACE, Mourne Mountains, December 9

Overall (6M/265m): 1 T Crudgington (Newc, U20) 40:58; 2 A Cunningham (Mourne) 42:17; 3 J McAtee (Mourne) 42:55; 4 P McDaid (Newc, U20) 43:08; 5 E McMullan (Newc, U20) 43:15; 6 T McManus (St Mic, U20) 43:47

M40: J Marrs (Glens) 44:46

M45: G Lyons (N Belf) 45:57

M50: C Bailey (Mourne) 48:42

M55: Delfim Pimentel 53:11

M65: D McGreevy (Newc) 55:34

M70: E Hall (Newc) 59:11

Women: 1 A James (Carmen) 53:10; 2 K Wilton (Jog Lisb, W50) 53:50; 3 Catriona Edington 53:57; 4 B Quinn (Spr’wll, W35) 54:13

W65: S Linklater (S’land) 63:57

U20: A Magee (Lagan) 60:36

VICTORIA PARK RACES, Glasgow, December 2

Overall (HM): 1 O Carrington 70:11; 2 E Mallett 71:33; 3 N Torry (M45) 71:46; 4 V Tavares (M45) 72:11; 5 N Clark 72;11; 6 R Robinson 74;00; 7 A Gilboe (M40) 74:19

M40: 2 L Osterbrink 79:09

M65: C Higgs (Datch D) 94:24

Women: 1 I Briscoe 83:27; 2 C Williams 83:47; 3 P Barker 84:51; 4 J Cannings (W40) 86:31; 5 R Beckett 86:50

W40: 2 V Silio (L Goat) 87:36

W50: E Prideaux (Springf Str) 87:46

W55: A J Reader 87:14

Overall (10km): 1 S Coxon 33:14; 2 N Chevis 34:17; 3 C Berg (Basil) 34:25; 4 B Beckwith 34:38; 5 M Sinner 34:42; 6 B Carr (Garden) 34:47

Women: 1 C Cowper 36:54; 2 C Nuebert 39:12; 3 S Wright (Harlow, W40) 39:58

Fell races

SIMONSIDE CAIRNS, Rothbury, December 10

Overall (11M/1772ft): 1 C Larkin (N’land F) 74:38; 2 C Jones (N’land F) 80:42; 3 C Alborough (Dur F) 82:06; 4 R Hughes (N’land F) 84:01; 5 M Briggs (Morp) 84:06; 6 R Woods (Dur F) 84:30

M40: T Grimwood (Swale) 87:28

M50: A Fletcher 97:13

M60: K Murray (Tev) 1:44:54

Women: 1 K Davis (NSP, W50) 1:45:52; 2 K Robertson (N’land F, W50) 1:49:33; 3 H Heaney (NSP, W40) 1:53:56; 4 S Poxon 1:56:40

W60: C Bagness (N’land F) 1:59:10

SLIEAU WHALLIAN, St Johns, Isle of Man, December 9

Overall (5km/156m): 1 M Burman (Manx F) 19:47; 2 N Colburn (Manx F) 20:05; 3 A Corlett (Salf) 20:11; 4 Cian Howard (U20) 20:53; 5 H Stennett (Northern, U20) 21:06; 6 O Chambers (Manx F) 21:50

M50: L Taggart (Manx F) 22:19

M60: S Hubbard (Manx F) 25:39

M70: I Callister (Manx H) 33:30

Women: 1 R Franklin (Manx H) 23:44; 2 S White (Manx F) 26:13; 3 M McMullan (Northern, U20) 26:27; 4 A Clayton (Manx H, U20) 26:38

W50: R Craine (Manx F) 27:39

Winter League final standings – Overall (3 races): 1 Burman 67:19; 2 Colburn 68:55; 3 Howard 71:08; 4 Chambers 71:11; 5 Stennett 72:48

M40: G Kelly (Manx F) 77:55

M50: A Sandford (IOMV) 81:20

M60: Hubbard 87:11

M70: Callister 110:21

Women: 1 Frankin 78:58; 2 Clayton 88:59; 3 McMullan 89:21

W50: Craine 94:11

MOORS THE MERRIER, Hebden Bridge, December 9

Overall (34km/1220m): 1 E Hyland (Calder V) 3:05:35; 2 T Brook (Holm, M40) 3:07:03; 3 J Logue (Calder V, M55) 3:10:33; 4 A Ford (Calder V, M40) 3:10:35; 5 M Owens (Penn, M40) 3:23:32; 6 A Storer (M50) 3:31:44

M65: C Harle 4:18:13

M70: N Harris (Ross) 5:56:27

Women: 1 K Klunder (Chorley, W40) 3:48:53; 2 S Richardson (Calder V, W40) 3:59:29; 3 P Cooke (Ack RR) 4:01:54; 4 D Shirfield (Eryri) 4:03:40

W55: M Blackhurst (Tod) 4:07:35

W60: M Goth (Tod) 4:56:43

