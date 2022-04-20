Detailed US results including world-leading efforts at Walnut and Gainesville

Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, CA, USA, April 13-16

Golden Games part

Olympic 100m medallist Fred Kerley won a top class 200m in a world lead 19.80/1.6 just ahead of Michael Norman’s 19.83 and Rai Benjamin’s 20.01, while Canadian Jerome Blake was a close fourth in a PB 20.04.

There was also a world lead for Michael Cherry in the 400m in 44.28 ahead of Brazilian Olympic 400m hurdles bronze medalist Alison dos Santos’ 44.54 PB. Alex Haydock-Wilson carried on his good form with 45.70 in fifth.

Also topping the world lists was a 22.02/1.9 by Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas, well clear of World silver medallist Brittany Brown’s 22.29 and Jenna Prandini’s 22.59.

Triple Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah set a 100m world lead of 10.89/1.6 in her heat but chose not to contest the final. Aleia Hobbs (10.95) and Michelle-Lee Ahye (10.96) stayed within a metre of the Jamaican in the heats and clocked legal sub-11 times.

The final was won by Twanisha Terry with a heavily wind-assisted 10.77/3.3 ahead of Hobbs’ 10.80 and Thomas’s 10.86, with Teahna Daniels fourth in 10.91.

There were also world outdoor leads in the women’s high jump as Vashti Cunningham cleared 1.96m, and also in the pole vault where Clayton Fritsch and Jacob Wooten both cleared 5.80m.

The 100m was won very easily by Micah Williams in a wind-assisted 9.83/2.5 from Brandon Carnes’ 9.93.

Tonea Marshall comfortably took the 100m hurdles in a fast 12.46/0.8 to run down world record-holder and early leader Keni Harrison (12.56), who had run a more fluent windy 12.42 in the heats.

Briton Cindy Sember set a UK lead, World and European qualifier with 12.63 in fifth after a 12.60/2.4 heat.

Devon Allen won the men’s hurdles in 13.35/-0.5.

Bryce Hoppel won a slow, tactical 800m in 1:47.27 as Commonwealth 800m medallist Kyle Langford stumbled badly down the back straight and finished ninth and last in 1:51.90.

In the women’s 400m Jaide Stepter-Baynes was first in 51.43, with British Olympian Nicole Yeargin third in 51.81.

There was a better quality women’s 800m, with Raevyn Rogers an easy winner in 1:58.77.

Bahamian Laquan Nairn won the long jump with a 8.22/2.0 PB.

Keturah Orji easily headed the women’s triple jump with 14.53/2.6.

Darrell Hill won a competitive men’s shot with 21.68m ahead of Josh Awotunde’s 21.63m and Adrian Piperi’s 21.52m.

Olympic champion Daniel Stahl won the discus with 67.65m ahead of Lithuania’s European under-23 champion Mykolas Alekna’s 66.61m. Nick Percy set a PB but more importantly a Scottish record of 63.47m.

Olympic discus champion Valarie Allman 69.46m was a class apart in the women’s event, with Jade Lally fourth with a 59.22m throw.

Rudy Winkler ‘s 79.11m dominated the men’s hammer while Brooke Andersen’s 76.76m took the women’s event ahead of Camryn Rogers Canadian record-equalling 75.73m.

Jamaican Danniel Thomas-Dodd (18.92m) took the women’s shot.

Remainder of meet

Aydan Owens won the Decathlon in a world lead and Puerto Rican record of 8528 points with Briton Ollie Thorner eighth with a PB 7602 score.

He was particularly strong in the running events and his marks included a 10.27/1.2 100m, 7.51/1.7 long jump, 14.89m shot, 1.92m high jump, 46.12 400m, 13.80/-0.3 hurdles, 43.00m discus, 4.70m pole vault, 53.50m javelin and 4:13.17 1500m.

NCAA champion Courtney Waymen set a world lead in the steeplechase with 9:26.88 ahead of Olympic finalist Valerie Constien’s 9:31.20.

The men’s steeplechase saw a victory for Japan’s Ryoma Aoki in 8:33.33 ahead of US record-holder Evan Jager’s 8:34.89 – his first completed steeplechase for four years. Briton Jonathan Hopkins was fourth in 8:36.92.

Dylan Jacobs debuted in the 10,000m with a 28:01.94 victory.

The 15:02.77 in the women’s 5000m by Olympic finalist Karissa Schweizer was a surprisingly modest world lead ahead of Emily Infeld’s 15:05.80 and Mexican Laura Galvan’s 15:09.80 and Briton Jessica Judd’s 15:11.72 . Judd’s time narrowly missed the world qualifying mark but was a European standard.

Nicole Yeargin ran 51.63 in the 400m while Anna Purchase (69.56m) carried on her good form to win the hammer from compatriot Amy Phillips (68.18m).

Mt. SAC Relays | 400m 1) 51.63 Nicole Yeargin (HMech)

2) 51.89 Shafiqua Maloney (Ark Alum)

3) 52.01 Paris Peoples (Ark) ) 52.24 Rosey Effiong (Ark)

12) 53.34 Morgan Burks-Magee — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) April 15, 2022

Kynnedy Flannel won the 200m in 22.61/1.6 ahead of Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke’s 22.81.

Tyra Gittens won the long jump with a 6.69/1.5 while Kara Winger was first in the javelin with 63.29m, while Andrew Liskowitz had a shot victory in 20.56m and Jamaican Ralford Mullings improved to 65.39m in the discus.

In the University division Jamaican Davonte Burnett won the 100m in 9.99/0.3 while world indoor 400m medallist Trevor Bassitt won took the 400m hurdles honours in 49.15.

USA took the men’s relays honours in 38.72 and 3:02.58 while the women were also successful in 42.40 and 3:25.35.

Earnie Sears equalled the world outdoor lead in the high jump with a 2.30m clearance

Italian Emmanuel Ihemeje took triple jump honours in 17.00/2.5 with a legal 16.64m though Chris Benard 16.99/0.2 was only a centimetre back with a legal 16.99/0.2.

In the women’s 100m Julien Alfred’s 10.98 was a St. Lucia record and gave her a metre ahead of Jamaican Kemba Nelson’s 11.09

Elisa Cranny won the women’s 1500m in 4:08.07.

The 400m hurdles was won by Andrenette Knight’s 54.39 PB ahead of Panama’s Gianna Woodruff (54.60).

Monae Nichols won the long jump with a wind-assisted 6.89/3.1.

100 (2.5):

1 Micah Williams Oregon 9.83

2 Brandon Carnes 9.93

3 Mouhamadou Fall FRA 10.07

4 Emmanuel Matadi LBR 10.07

5 Kyree King 10.10

6 Ilias Garcia MtSAC 10.11

7 Aaron Brown CAN 10.14

8 Raymond Ekevwo NGR 10.15

9 Mike Rodgers 10.19

(h1) (3.1)

1 Williams 9.96

2 Brown 10.11

3 Devon Allen 10.12

4 Fall 10.18

(h2) (1.2)

1 Carnes 10.07

2 Matadi 10.10

3 Ekevwo 10.11

4 King 10.16

5 Garcia 10.17

6 Rodgers 10.19

(Univ) 1 Davonte Burnett USC 9.99

(h4) (2.6) 1 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA Houston 10.10

(h5) (2.9) 1 Xavier Nairne JAM Oregon 10.15

(h8) (2.1)

1 Micaiah Harris Texas 10.17

2 Ryan Mulholland Oregon 10.20

(h9) (3.2) 1 Marcellus Moore Texas 10.14

200: (1.6)

1 Fred Kerley 19.80

2 Michael Norman 19.83

3 Rai Benjamin 20.01

4 Jerome Blake CAN 20.04

5 Marqueze Washington 20.59

6 Michael Ohioze GBR 20.91

(Univ) (r8) (1.8): 1 Ryan Mulholland Oregon 20.49

(r9) (3.7)

1 Micaiah Harris Texas 20.31

2 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR Stanford 20.46

3 Lidio Feliz DOM 20.52

4 Zach Shinnick USC 20.65

400:

1 Michael Cherry 44.28

2 Alison Brendom Alves Dos Santos BRA 44.54

3 Bryce Deadmon 45.13

4 Kenny Bednarek 45.37

5 Alex Haydock-Wilson GBR 45.70

6 Lidio Feliz DOM 45.82

7 EJ Floreal CAN 45.96

(Univ) (r7)

1 Justin Robinson ArizonaSt 45.81

2 Jevon O’Bryant NewMexico 46.00

(r8)

1 Jonathan Jones BAR Texas 45.30

2 Ismail Turner UCLA 45.95

3 Johnnie Blockburger USC 45.96

3000SC:

1 Ryuma Aoki JPN 8:33.33

2 Evan Jager 8:34.89

3 Clement Duigou FRA AdamsSt 8:36.25

4 Jonathan Hopkins GBR 8:36.92

(Univ) (r6)

1 Kenneth Rooks BYU 8:32.75

2 Levi Taylor MontanaSt 8:38.90

3 Reece Smith NW Missouri 8:39.09

5000:

1 Sam Gilman AirForce 13:33.26

2 Abbabiya Simbassa 13:33.56

3 Wesley Banguria Kiptoo KEN 13:34.93

4 Zachery Panning 13:37.13

10,000:

1 Dylan Jacobs NotreDame 28:01.94

2 Amon Kemboi KEN Arkansas 28:02.24

3 Ivan González COL 28:05.29

4 Awet Beraki AdamsSt 28:12.10

5 Danny Kilrea NotreDame 28:23.23

6 Alberto Gonzalez Mindez GUA 28:24.55

7 Chris Allen WeberSt 28:26.35

18 Logan Rees GBR BoiseSt 28:45.65

110H: (-0.5)

1 Devon Allen 13.35

2 Jamal Britt 13.44

3 Aaron Mallett 13.48

4 Shane Brathwaite BAR 13.49

(Univ) (-1.4):

1 Phillip Lemonious JAM Arkansas 13.56

2 Louis Rollins PittsburgSt 13.69

3 Joshua Zeller GBR Michigan 13.71

4 Tade Ojora GBR USC 13.77

(h1) (+1.2) 1 Ojora 13.76

(h2) (1.7) 1 Zeller 13.70

(h4) (2.1) 1 Bashiru Abdullahi NGR Texas-SanAntonio 13.65

(h5) (-0.7) 1 Lemonious 13.70

400H:

1 Trevor Bassitt Ashland 49.15

2 Khallifah Rosser 49.22

3 Dave Kendziera 49.68

4 Eric Cray PHI 49.86

(Univ) (r6) 1 Quivell Jordan Houston 49.66

HJ:

1 Ernie Sears USC 2.30

2 Trey Culver 2.27

3 Erick Portillo MEX 2.22

PV:

1 Clayton Fritsch SamHouston 5.80

2 Jacob Wooten 5.80

3 Cole Walsh 5.70

4 Zach McWhorter BYU 5.70

5 Matt Ludwig 5.60

6 Austin Miller 5.60

=7 Hussain Asim Al-Hizam KSA 5.50

=7 Tray Oates 5.50

=9 Simen Guttormsen NOR Princeton 5.50

=9 Nate Richartz 5.50

PV:

1 Luke Winder 5.60

=2 Shingo Sawa JPN 5.50

=2 Caleb Witsken BYU 5.50

4 Antonio Ruiz MEX Houston 5.50

LJ:

1 Laquarn Nairn BAH 8.22/2.0

2 Will Williams 8.18/2.3 (also 8.09/1.9)

3 Carter Shell ArkansasSt 7.91/3.2

4 G.K.D.S. Piyarathna SRI 7.90/0.9

5 Tristan James DMA 7.84/2.2

(Univ)

1 Jalen Seals TxTech 7.85/2.4

2 James Carter Iowa 7.81/1.8

TJ:

1 Chiebuka Emmanuel Ihemeje ITA Oregon 17.00/2.5 (also 16.64/0.0)

2 Chris Benard 16.99/0.2

3 King Keyshawn Stanford 16.17/3.6

(Univ)

1 Henry Kiner PittsburgSt 16.36/0.0

2 Mathieu Kabwakantanda Tshani FRA AcademyArt 16.10/2.6

SP:

1 Darrell Hill 21.68

2 Josh Awotunde 21.63

3 Adrian Piperi Texas 21.52

4 Payton Otterdahl 21.14

5 Nick Ponzio ITA 21.04

6 Chuk Enekwechi NGR 20.79

7 Marcus Thomsen NOR 20.26

(Univ)

1 Andrew Liskowitz 20.56

2 Jalil Brewer Texas 19.90

3 Josh Johnson Cal 19.89

(qual)

1 Johnson 19.79

2 Liskowitz 19.58

DT:

1 Daniel Ståhl SWE 67.65

2 Mykolas Alekna LTU Cal 66.61

3 Sam Mattis 63.71

4 Nicholas Percy GBR 63.47

5 Simon Pettersson SWE 62.36

6 Turner Washington ArizonaSt 62.33

7 Josh Syrotchen 61.91

8 Sven Martin Skagestad NOR 61.69

9 Kord Ferguson 58.99

10 Brian Williams 58.20

11 Legend Boyesen-Hayes 58.00

(Univ)

1 Ralford Mullings JAM ArizonaSt 65.39

2 Dallin Shurts BYU 60.93

3 Iffy Joyner Cal 59.43

(qual) 1 Mullings 62.23

HT:

1 Rudy Winkler 79.11

2 Ragnar Carlsson SWE 76.18

3 Diego Del Real MEX 75.78

4 Alex Young 75.52

5 Humberto Mansilla CHI 75.44

6 Gabriel Enrique Kehr CHI 75.23

7 Denzel Comenentia NED 74.83

8 Sean Donnelly 73.79

9 Brock Eager 71.70

10 Justin Stafford 70.31

11 Erich Sullins 70.23

12 Jose Padilla MEX 68.18

(Univ)

1 Rowan Hamilton CAN BritishColumbia 73.66

2 Ethan Katzberg CAN 72.08

3 Israel Oloyede GrandCanyon [RS] 70.63

4 Trey Knight USC 69.76

(q1) 1 Oloyede 70.58

(q2) 1 Hamilton 71.56

(q3)

1 Katzberg 70.10

2 Knight 69.03

Dec:

1 Ayden Owens PUR Arkansas 8528 (inc 100 10.27)

2 Austin West Iowa 8179

4×100:

(r2) 1 Arizona State 39.79

(r3)

1 USA 38.72

2 Oregon 39.08

(Univ)

1 Arizona State 39.64

2 Iowa 39.71

3 Arkansas 39.84

(r2) 1 Texas 39.27

4×400: 1 USA 3:02.58 (London, Deadmond, Flournoy, Terry)

Women:

100 (3.3):

1 Twanisha Terry 10.77

2 Aleia Hobbs 10.80

3 Gabby Thomas 10.86

4 Teahna Daniels 10.91

5 Briana Williams JAM 10.97

6 Tamara Clark 10.98

7 Javianne Oliver 11.00

(h1) (1.6)

1 Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM 10.89

2 Hobbs 10.95

3 Michelle-Lee Ahye TTO 10.96

4 Thomas 11.00

5 Morolake Akinosun 11.08

6 Candace Hill 11.11

7 Maia McCoy 11.23

8 Kiara Parker 11.26

(h2) (3.0)

1 Williams 10.91

2 Daniels 10.92

3 Terry 10.95

4 Oliver 11.02

5 Clark 11.06

6 Angie Annelus 11.09

7 Destiny Smith-Barnett 11.16

8 Kortnei Johnson 11.19

9 Dezerea Bryant 11.20

(Univ) (1.7)

1 Julien Alfred LCA Texas 10.98

2 Kemba Nelson JAM Oregon 11.09

3 Ezinne Abba Cal 11.12

4 Celera Barnes USC 11.13

5 Jada Baylark Arkansas 11.17

6 Jadyn Mays Oregon 11.22

7 Kynnedy Flannel Texas 11.30

(h2) (-0.3) 1 Alfred 11.18

(h3) (-0.5) 1 Flannel 11.26

(h4) (-0.1) 1 Mays 11.23

(h5) (-0.7) 1 Abba 11.26

(h6) (1.1) 1 Barnes 11.18

(h7) (2.6) 1 Baylark 11.13

200: (1.9)

1 Gabby Thomas 22.02

2 Brittany Brown 22.29

3 Jenna Prandini 22.59

4 Marie Josée Ta Lou CIV 22.64

5 Tamara Clark 22.66

6 Tynia Gaither BAH 22.72

(Univ) (r7) (1.7): 1 Jadyn Mays Oregon 22.95

(r8) (1.6)

1 Kynnedy Flannel Texas 22.61

2 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL Texas 22.81

400:

1 Jaide Stepter 51.43

2 Shamier Little 51.65

3 Nicole Yeargin GBR 51.81

4 Brittany Aveni 52.20

5 Dalilah Muhammad 52.60

(Univ) (r7)

1 NaAsha Robinson 52.20

2 Rosaline Effiong Arkansas 52.24

(r8)

1 Nicole Yeargin GBR 51.63

2 Shafiqua Maloney VIN Arkansas 51.89

3 Paris Peoples Arkansas 52.01

4 Shae Anderson UCLA 52.03

5 Jan’Taijah Ford USC 52.03

6 Ziyah Holman Michigan 52.28

800:

1 Raevyn Rogers 1:58.77

2 Lindsey Butterworth CAN 2:00.40

3 Sinclaire Johnson 2:01.95

4 Sammy Watson 2:02.47

5 Mariela Luisa Real MEX 2:02.47

1500: 1 Elise Cranny 4:08.07

3000SC:

1 Courtney Wayment BYU 9:26.88

2 Val Constien 9:31.20

3 Madison Boreman Colorado 9:46.80

4 Jessica Furlan CAN 9:49.22

5 Lexy Halladay BYU 9:55.65

5000:

1 Karissa Schweizer 15:02.77

2 Emily Infeld 15:05.80

3 Laura Galván MEX 15:09.80

4 Jessica Judd GBR 15:11.72

5 Abby Nichols Colorado 15:15.95

6 Mercy Chelangat KEN Alabama 15:17.28

7 Maggie Montoya 15:19.85

8 Lauren Gregory Arkansas 15:25.17

9 Natosha Rogers 15:27.23

10 Roisin Flanagan IRL AdamsSt 15:28.41

11 Olivia Pratt 15:32.16

12 Daniela Torres MEX 15:32.91

13 Makena Morley 15:36.59

14 Amy Davis 15:38.82

10,000:

1 Andrea Soraya Limon MEX 32:37.62

2 Brianna Robles AdamsSt 32:50.06

100H (0.8):

1 Tonea Marshall 12.46

2 Kendra Harrison 12.56

3 Tia Jones 12.59

4 Tobi Amusan NGR 12.61

5 Cindy Sember GBR 12.63

6 Christina Clemons 12.68

7 Kristi Castlin 12.77

8 Chanel Brissett Texas 12.79

9 Anna Cockrell 12.92

(h1) (2.4)

1 Marshall 12.57

2 Amusan 12.57

3 Sember 12.60

4 Clemons 12.62

5 Jones 12.65

6 Castlin 12.84

7 Evonne Britton 13.00

(h2) (2.4)

1 Harrison 12.42

2 Brissett 12.73

3 Cockrell 12.74

(Univ) (h6) (0.7) 1 Jasmine Jones USC 12.98

400H:

1 Andrenette Knight JAM 54.39

2 Gianna Woodruff PAN 54.60

3 Shiann Salmon JAM 54.64

4 Shannon Meisberger Arizona 56.45

5 Mo Jiadie CHN 56.66

6 Robyn Brown PHI 57.60

7 Ashley Spencer 57.65

(Univ) (r5)

1 Payton Wensel Iowa 57.77

2 Brooke Jaworski Texas 57.77

3 Abbie Glynn Colorado 57.82

400H:

1 Shana Grebo FRA Oregon 56.43

2 Milan Young Texas 56.85

3 Erin Dowd Iowa 57.27

4 Mariel Bruxvoort Iowa 57.84

HJ:

1 Vashti Cunningham 1.96

2 Rachel McCoy 1.85

PV:

=1 Rachel Baxter VATech 4.50

=1 Olivia Gruver 4.50

3 Bridget Guy Williams 4.50

=4 Emily Grove 4.40

=4 Sophie Gutermuth 4.40

6 Kristen Brown 4.40

7 Kortney Ross 4.40

8 Ekateríni Stefanídi GRE 4.40

LJ:

1 Monae’ Nichols TxTech 6.89/3.1 (6.86/1.7)

2 Tara Davis Texas 6.60/2.9 (also 6.58/0.0)

3 Jasmine Todd 6.54/2.0

(Univ)

1 Tyra Gittens TTO Texas 6.69/1.5

2 Alysah Hickey Oregon 6.60/0.9

3 Makayla Jackson MinnesotaSt 6.59/2.4

4 Ackelia Smith JAM Texas 6.46/2.1

TJ:

1 Keturah Orji 14.53/2.6 (also 13.94/1.1)

2 Ruth Usoro NGR TxTech 13.84/0.0

3 Ruta Lasmane LAT TxTech 13.80/0.4

4 Ackelia Smith JAM Texas 13.75/1.1

5 Onoara Obamuwagun NGR TxTech 13.54/2.2 (also 13.26/1.4)

6 Thelma Nohemí Fuentes GUA 13.38/2.1

7 Temi Ojora GBR USC 13.08/2.8

TJ:

1 Lexi Ellis Oregon 13.57/1.0

2 Danielle Spence JAM UTSA 13.51/4.1

3 Brya Brewer TxTech 13.51/2.9

4 Asha Fletcher Cal 13.10/1.3

SP:

1 Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM 18.92

2 Jessica Woodard 18.77

3 Jessica Ramsey 18.71

4 Fanny Roos SWE 18.28

5 Rachel Fatherly 17.99

6 Amelia Strickler GBR 17.92

7 Lloydricia Cameron JAM 17.46

8 Portious Warren TTO 17.23

(Univ)

1 Jorinde van Klinken NED ArizonaSt 18.05

2 Erna Sóley Gunnarsdóttir ISL Rice 17.17

3 Jaida Ross Oregon 17.09

(qual)

1 van Klinken 17.92

2 Marilyn Nwora Texas 17.04

DT:

1 Valarie Allman 69.46

2 Jorinde van Klinken NED ArizonaSt 63.38

3 Laulauga Tausaga-Collins 61.62

4 Jade Lally GBR 59.22

5 Trinity Tutti CAN 57.90

6 Kirsty Law GBR 56.81

7 Rachel Dincoff 56.46

8 Shadine Duquemin GBR 54.37

(Univ) 1 Annina Brandenburg GER AbileneCr 57.14

(qual) 1 Brandenburg 58.29

HT:

1 Brooke Andersen 76.76

2 Camryn Rogers CAN Cal 75.73

3 Janee’ Kassanavoid 73.76

4 Autavia Fluker 69.66

5 Janeah Stewart 69.55

6 Jessica Mayho GBR 66.73

7 Gwen Berry 66.38

8 Erin Reese 64.16

9 Rachael Somoye GBR 62.71

(Univ)

1 Anna Purchase GBR Cal 69.56

2 Amy Phillips GBR NDakotaSt 68.18

3 Beatrice Nedberge Llano NOR ArizonaSt 67.05

4 Shelby Moran ArizonaSt 66.88

5 Tara Simpson-Sullivan GBR Rice 65.12

(q1)

1 Phillips 67.01

2 Llano 66.92

(q2)

1 Simpson-Sullivan 66.78

2 Moran 65.12

(q3) 1 Purchase 67.40

JT:

1 Kara Winger 63.29

2 Ariana Ince 58.83

4×100:

1 USA 42.40

2 Oregon 43.54

3 California 43.99

4 Arkansas 44.01

5 UCLA 44.30

6 South Florida 44.69

(Univ)

1 Arkansas 44.35

2 Minnesota State 44.65

4×400 (r2)

1 USA 3:25.35

2 USA 3:27.90

(r3)

1 Arkansas 3:30.23

2 UCLA 3:32.46

(Univ) 1 Oregon 3:31.96

Tom Jones Memorial, Gainesville, FL, USA, April 15-16

There were a number of World leads though it was also a notable meeting from a British perspective.

While the men´s 200m was won by world indoor 400m champion Jereem Richards’ 20.12/1.5 almost as fast in another heat with slightly less favourable wind conditions was Briton Charlie Dobson with 20.19/0.9.

That time was a European lead and also a World and European qualifying standard and was a huge improvement on his previous PB of 20.52 set in the 2018 World Junior semi finals and he was slightly slower in the final where he finished second in 20.59 to fellow Brit Jona Efoloko. He finished well clear of a field including Olympic 100m fifth-placer Ronnie Baker.

Exciting prospect Dobson only ran one race in 2020 – a 45.51 400m but he showed his basic speed levels with a 6.59 60m in the Muller Grand Prix to suggest tremendous 200m potential.

His time moved him to equal 11th all-time in the UK and past Allan Wells’ 20.21 from his Moscow silver medal run 42 years ago.

In the 400m, European champion Matthew Hudson-Smith showed he is getting back to his best form with a very easy 44.82 win – a world qualifier well clear of Alonzo Russell’s 45.65.

The B race was won by over a second by Joseph Brier’s PB 45.74 which is a Welsh Commonwealth Games standard.

Randolph Ross won the college race in 45.15 just ahead of Ryan Willie’s 45.16.

In the university race current NCAA Indoor champion Javonte Harding 20.34 (+0.9) followed by Daniel Stokes of Mexico 20.37 PB and Ugandan Tarsis Orogot 20.39 just missed his national record from World U20 in Nairobi by 0.02.

Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn took her speciality in a world-leading 12.39/-0.1 ahead of world champion Nia Ali ‘s 12.59.

Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo won her heat in 49.91 but even quicker in another race was Jamaican Charokee Young’s world-leading 49.87.

Young had only finished eighth in last year’s Jamaican Championships and had failed to even make the relay squad.

In the men´s 800m Moroccan NCAA finalist Moad Zahafi took over a second off of his PB with a 1:43.69 world lead.

Briton Ben Claridge set a PB 1:47.68 in the B race.

NCAA champion Trey Cunningham set another ranking-topper as he sped to 13.22/0.4 in his heat but only achieved a 13.38/0.6 in winning the final.

The men’s 4x400m saw another mark to top the world and the 2:57.72 by the adidas team was the fastest ever mark by a non National team and only six nations have bettered (USA, Britain, Bahamas, Jamaica, Netherlands and Botswana).

Their team did include two Olympic medallists though as their line-up was Steven Gardiner, Quincy Hall (who won the 400m hurdles in a world lead 48.55), World junior 200m record-holder Erriyon Knighton and world 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway!

In second Florida set a US college record 2:58.53.

Adidas also set a world lead in the 4×100 with 38.09 with Knighton and Holloway joined by Devin Quinn and Ronnie Baker.

Tumbleweed TC with a team including Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse and Trayvon Bromell were second in 38.46 though they went one better in the women’s race with a world lead of 42.33 with a mixed nationalities team (a Chinese, an American and two Jamaicans) of Liang Xiaojing, Shania Collins, Natalliah Whyte and Britany Anderson with North Carolina second in 42.83.

The much-hyped Matt Boling set a 9.98/1.6 100m PB well ahead of Bahamian Terrence Jones’ 10.09 while in the Olympic development race, Junior star Knighton set a 10.04/-0.1 PB just ahead of world 200m champion Noah Lyles’ 10.05 and Briton Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake’s promising 10.19.

The 2018 world junior 200m champion Jona Efoloko set a PB 10.27/1.6 in winning the C race while Sam Gordon (10.34/0.0) set a season’s best in finishing third in the B race.

Holloway, who had a busy meeting won his 100m race in a PB 10.21/0.0.

The global highlight of the opening day was a Nigerian 200m record and world lead and Collegiate record of 21.96/1.3 by Favour Ofili.

In the Olympic development race Cambrea Sturgis ran 22.40/0.6 ahead of Kayla White’s 22.50. In fifth Lina Nielsen improved her PB to 23.11 to go top of the UK rankings.

The following day Nielsen ran a PB and UK 400m lead of 51.54 to get a European qualifier while Alastair Chalmers set a UK lead in the 400m hurdles with 49.72,

The women’s college hurdles race was won in 12.58/1.9 by Grace Stark ahead of Alia Armstrong’s 12.61 and Paula Salmon’s 12.63 while the 100m went the way of Melissa Jefferson 11.00/-0.1 though the open race was quicker as Shania Collins set a PB equalling 10.98/0.9.

In the field, John Meyer won the shot with a 20.50m PB while Nigerias Annette Echikunwoke 72.72m headed the hammer.

and Jamaican Roje Stona improved her discus PB to 64.98m.

Ghana´s Deborah Acquah won the long jump with a wind-assisted 6.77/3.4.

Men:

100: (Univ) (1.6)

1 Matthew Boling Georgia 9.98

2 Terrance Jones BAH TxTech 10.09

3 Dedrick Vanover Florida 10.11

4 Courtney Lindsey TxTech 10.15

5 Javonte Harding NC A&T 10.19

(r2) (0.9)

1 Brume Okeoghene NGR LSU 10.12

2 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR Florida 10.15

3 Don’drea Swint FloridaSt 10.17

4 Amir Willis FloridaSt 10.20

(r3) (1.5)

1 Jacory Patterson Florida 10.11

2 Tyler Davis Florida 10.17

(r5) (1.7) 1 JoVaughn Martin FloridaSt 10.15

(OlyDev) (-0.1):

1 Erriyon Knighton 10.04

2 Noah Lyles 10.05

3 Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake GBR 10.19

4 Christopher Belcher 10.20

(r2) (0.0) 1 Grant Holloway 10.21

(r3) (1.6) 1 Jona Efoloko GBR 10.27

200 (Univ) (0.9):

1 Javonte Harding NC A&T 20.34

2 Daniel Stokes NC A&T 20.37

3 Tarsis Orogot UGA Alabama 20.39

4 Cameron Rose Clemson 20.50

(r2) (0.8)

1 Tinotenda Matiyenga ZIM TCU 20.58

2 Elijah Dryer OleMiss 20.66

(OlyDev) (1.5)

1 Jereem Richards TTO 20.12

2 Trevor Stewart 20.45

3 Marcus Parker 20.63

5 Thomas Somers GBR 20.92

(r2) (0.9)

1 Charlie Dobson GBR 20.19

2 Samson Colebrooke BAH 20.56

3 Nathon Allen JAM 20.69

400: (Univ)

1 Randolph Ross NC A&T 45.15

2 Ryan Willie Florida 45.16

3 Elija Godwin Georgia 45.47

4 Emmanuel Bamidele NGR TexasA&M 45.53

5 Chevannie Hanson JAM TexasA&M 45.72

6 Khaleb McRae Alabama 45.85

7 Daeqwan Butler FloridaSt 45.94

(r2) 1 Omajuwa Etiwe TexasA&M 45.86

(OlyDev)

1 Matthew Hudson-Smith GBR 44.82

2 Alonzo Russell BAH 45.65

(r2) 1 Joe Brier GBR 45.74

800:

1 Mouad Zahafi MAR TxTech 1:43.69

2 John Rivera PUR OleMiss 1:46.42

(r2)

1 Rajay Hamilton JAM 1:46.30

2 Navasky Anderson JAM MississippiSt 1:46.51

4 Ben Claridge GBR 1:47.68

110H (Univ) (0.6)

1 Trey Cunningham FloridaSt 13.38

2 Eric Edwards Jr. LSU 13.50

3 Devon Brooks Clemson 13.62

4 Giano Roberts Clemson 13.67

(h1) (0.4) 1 Cunningham 13.22

(h2) (2.2)

1 Edwards Jr. 13.54

2 Rasheem Brown CAY NC A&T 13.62

(OlyDev) (-1.2):

1 Nick Anderson 13.59

2 Wellington Zaza LBR 13.62

(h1) (1.8)

1 Anderson 13.62

2 Wilhem Belocian FRA 13.69

400H:

1 Quincy Hall 48.55

2 Moitalel Mpoke KEN TexasA&M 49.41

3 Alastair Chalmers GBR 49.72

HJ:

1 Romaine Beckford JAM SFlorida 2.21

2 Darius Carbin Georgia 2.21

LJ:

1 Isaac Grimes FloridaSt 7.92/3.7 (also 7.87/-0.4)

2 Jeremiah Davis FloridaSt 7.92/1.9

3 Brandon Hicklin NC A&T 7.81/0.1

4 Damarcus Simpson 7.81/0.4

TJ: 1 Donald Scott 16.60/-0.3

SP: 1 John Meyer LSU 20.50

DT:

1 Roje Stona JAM Clemson 64.98

2 Alan De Falchi BRA Alabama 60.57

HT: 1 Alencar Pereira BRA Georgia 70.09

JT: 1 Dagbjartur Dadi Jónsson ISL MississippiSt 75.61

4×100:

1 Adidas 38.09 (Quinn, Knighton, Holloway, Baker)

2 Tumbleweed Track Club 38.46

3 Wales 39.70

(r2)

1 North Carolina A&T 38.61

2 Florida 38.70

3 Florida State 38.88

4 Texas Tech 38.90

5 TCU 39.10

6 LSU 39.39

7 Texas A&M 39.45

(r3) 1 Clemson 39.35

4×400:

1 Adidas 2:57.72 (Gardiner, Hall, Knighton, Holloway)

2 Florida 2:58.53

3 Georgia 3:02.10

4 TCU 3:02.26

5 Texas A&M 3:02.37

(r2)

1 Tumbleweed Track Club 3:02.13

2 Alabama 3:03.60

3 Mississippi State 3:04.70

4 Florida State 3:04.74

Women:

100: (Univ) (-0.1)

1 Melissa Jefferson CoastCar 11.00

2 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR TxTech 11.05

3 Kamaya Debose-Epps NC A&T 11.23

(r2) (-0.8)

1 Grace Nwokocha NGR NC A&T 11.13

2 Symone Darius NC A&T 11.17

3 Ofonime Odiong BRN FloridaSt 11.22

(OlyDev) (0.9):

1 Shania Collins 10.98

2 Kayla White 11.15

3 Liang Xiaojing CHN 11.18

4 Ashanti Moore JAM 11.20

5 Cambrea Sturgis 11.26

6 Tamari Davis 11.27

(r2) (1.0) 1 Shannon Ray 11.24

200: (Univ) (1.3)

1 Favour Ofili NGR LSU 21.96

2 Kamaya Debose-Epps NC A&T 22.81

3 Jonah Ross NC A&T 22.91

4 Laila Owens TexasA&M 23.00

(r5) (0.2) 1 Grace Nwokocha NGR NC A&T 22.89

(OlyDev) (0.6):

1 Cambrea Sturgis 22.40

2 Kayla White 22.50

3 Natalliah Whyte JAM 22.57

4 Tamari Davis 22.62

5 Lina Nielsen GBR 23.11

(r2) (2.5)

1 Shannon Ray 22.77

3 Hannah Brier GBR 23.27

5 Amy Odunaiya GBR 23.55

400: (Univ)

1 Charokee Young JAM TexasA&M 49.87

2 Tierra Robinson-Jones TexasA&M 50.89

3 Talitha Diggs Florida 51.93

4 Latasha Smith CenFlorida 52.01

5 Jermaisha Arnold CoastCar 52.37

6 Amber Anning GBR LSU 52.38

(r2)

1 Delecia McDuffie NC A&T 51.96

2 Kennedy Wade TexasA&M 52.48

(OlyDev)

1 Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH 49.91

2 Aliyah Abrams GUY 51.17

3 Lina Nielsen GBR 51.54

4 Gabby Scott PUR 52.37

800:

1 Sintayehu Vissa ITA OleMiss 2:01.06

2 Imogen Barrett AUS Florida 2:01.65

100H (Univ) (1.9):

1 Grace Stark Florida 12.58

2 Alia Armstrong LSU 12.61

3 Paula Salmon NC A&T 12.63

4 Kaylah Robinson TexasA&M 12.71

5 Rosealee Cooper JAM MississippiSt 12.93

6 Rayniah Jones CenFlorida 12.99

7 Deshae Wise TexasA&M 13.05

(h1) (1.5)

1 Stark 12.67

2 Demisha Roswell JAM TxTech 12.87

(h2) (0.8)

1 Robinson 12.90

2 Cooper 13.06

(h3) (-1.0) 1 Salmon 12.89

(h4) (1.5) 1 Armstrong 12.80

(OlyDev) (-0.1)

1 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR 12.39

2 Nia Ali 12.59

(h1) (1.5)

1 Camacho-Quinn 12.53

2 Ali 12.81

400H:

1 Rhonda Whyte JAM 55.59

2 Yanique Haye-Smith TKS 57.15

3 Vanessa Watson Florida 57.86

(r2)

1 Deshae Wise TexasA&M 56.19

2 Shani’a Bellamy CoastCar 57.92

HJ:

1 Lamara Distin JAM TexasA&M 1.89

2 Yelena Kulichenko CYP Georgia 1.86

3 Jamari Drake Georgia 1.86

4 Nyagoa Bayak LSU 1.83

5 Morgan Smalls LSU 1.83

PV: 1 Lyndsey Reed OleMiss 4.41

LJ: (Univ) 1 Anna Keefer NCarolina 6.40/0.0

(Inv)

1 Deborah Acquah GHA TexasA&M 6.77/3.4 (also 6.70/1.2)

2 Claire Bryant Florida 6.46/1.9

3 Morgan Smalls LSU 6.43/0.5

TJ:

1 Jasmine Moore Florida 14.07/-0.3

2 Natricia Hooper GUY Florida 14.03/-1.0

3 Imani Oliver 13.28/-0.8

4 Adja Sackor Jacksonville 13.25/0.0

5 Kennedy Marable Cincinnati 13.19/-1.2

SP:

1 Ana da Silva BRA Georgia 17.56

2 Kayli Johnson TxTech 17.08

DT:

1 Pamela Amaechi NGR NCarolina 56.85

2 Seasons Usual TxTech 56.57

HT:

1 Annette Echikunwoke NGR 72.72

2 Jillian Shippee NCarolina 67.77

3 Jalani Davis OleMiss 65.84

JT:

1 Madison Wiltrout NCarolina 57.11

2 Rhema Otabor BAH FloridaIntl 56.25

3 Lianna Davidson AUS TexasA&M 55.66

4 Katelyn Fairchild TexasA&M 54.62

4×100:

1 Tumbleweed Track Club 42.33

2 North Carolina A&T 42.83

3 LSU 43.18

4 Texas Tech 43.19

5 Florida State 43.85

6 Alabama 43.86

7 Wales 45.13

(r2)

1 Coastal Carolina 43.58

2 Central Florida 43.92

3 Ole Miss 44.36

4×400:

1 Tumbleweed Track Club 3:27.83

2 LSU 3:30.52

3 Texas Tech 3:33.01

4 Alabama 3:34.16

5 Oklahoma State 3:34.80

(r2) 1 Central Florida 3:31.88

Beach Invitational, Long Beach, CA, USA, April 15

Sean Donnelly won the hammer with a 75.55m throw while Canadian Michelle Harrison took the 100m hurdles victory in a heavily wind-assisted 12.86/4.2.

The English and British heptathlon champion Katie Stainton was close to her long jump PB with 6.26/0.6.

Men:

110H (2.8): 1 Myles Hunter 13.52

DT:

1 Dallin Shurts BYU 59.47

2 Alec Jones LongBeachSt 59.13

HT:

1 Sean Donnelly 75.55

2 Diego Del Real MEX 75.21

3 Adam Keenan CAN 74.81

4 Morgan Shigo 72.11

5 Justin Stafford 71.69

6 Brock Eager 70.88

7 Jose Padilla MEX 70.09

8 Jayden White Washington 69.27

JT: 1 David Carreon MEX 79.34

Women:

100H (4.2): 1 Michelle Harrison CAN 12.86

400H: 1 Clifford Fegor NGR Akron 57.41

LJ:

1 Makayla Jackson MinnesotaSt 6.49/0.8

2 Katie Stainton GBR 6.26/0.6

DT:

1 Amanda Anderson NDakotaSt 57.95

2 Makayla Kelby Washington 56.42

HT: 1 Lara Boman 67.55

JT:

1 Vanja Spaić BIH 55.69

2 Riley Cooks 55.34

3 Ashton Riner BYU 55.14

4×100: 1 Minnesota State 44.69

Bryan Clay Invitational, Azusa, CA, USAQ, April 13-15

The UK’s Thomas Staines won the men’s 800m in a temporary world lead of 1:45.28 ahead of British teenager Reece Sharman-Newell who only broke 1:50 for the first time last month and here ran a stunning 1:45.56.

There was also a British win and PB for former World Junior finalist and the 2013 English National under-13 girls cross-country champion Katy-Ann McDonald who won the 800m in 2:00.98 with former NCAA Indoor 1500m champion Anna Camp-Bennett second in 2:01.09.

The next day McDonald set a 1500m PB of 4:13.07 in winning the race with Elise Thorner third in a PB 4:15.10.

Thorner had won the steeplechase the previous day in an UK lead [email protected] to come within two seconds of the European standard.

Kenyan Eliud Kipsang set a world outdoor lead in the 1500m with 3:33.74 ahead of Canadian Will Paulson ‘s 3:33.97 with both gaining World Championship standards.

Briton Adam Fogg finished seventh in a PB 3:38.15 while in another race both Tom Dodd (3:39.23) and Euan Makepeace (3:39.99) set sub-3:40 PB’s.

In further different races, George Duggan, who won the English national under-15 title in 2012, improved his PB to 3:41.86 while Jonathan Shields, son of former English National winner Jane, ran a PB 3:41.77.

Briton Sam Talbot won the decathlon with a UK lead 7643 points which was a near 600 point PB.

Ireland´s Brian Fay improved his 5000m PB significantly to 13:16.52 followed by further PB’s for Morgan Beadlescomb’s 13:17.16 and Eduardo Herrera 13:20.30.

Baldvin Magnusson set an Icelandic record of 13:32.47 in tenth.

NCAA indoor 3000m champion Taylor Roe won the women’s 5000m in 15:21.47 in her debut at the distance. China’s Wuga He was second in 15:28.81.

Jamal Britt clocked 13.51/0.8 and took the 110m hurdles victory.

Men:

200 (3.4):

1 EJ Floreal CAN 20.65

2 César Ramírez MEX 20.67

800:

1 Thomas Staines GBR 1:45.28

2 Reece Sharman-Newell GBR ColoradoSt-Pueblo 1:45.56

3 Robert Heppenstall CAN 1:46.05

(r2) 1 Cebastian Gentil HAI IowaSt 1:46.97

1500:

1 Eliud Kipsang KEN Alabama 3:33.74

2 William Paulson CAN 3:33.97

3 Vincent Ciattei 3:36.79

4 Cameron Procevait CAN 3:36.80

5 George Kusche RSA NArizona 3:37.31

6 Ryan Schoppe OklahomaSt 3:37.43

7 Matthew Payamps Georgetown 3:37.60

8 Jack Salisbury Georgetown 3:37.70

(r2)

1 Abdihamid Nur NArizona 3:36.33

2 Jon Davis Illinois 3:36.85

3 Luke Houser Washington 3:37.51

4 Nico Young NArizona 3:37.75

5 Brett Meyer FortHaysSt [RS] 3:37.77

6 Cathal Doyle IRL Portland 3:38.05

7 Adam Fogg GBR Drake 3:38.15

8 Isaac Basten Drake 3:39.08

9 Nehemiah Too KEN IowaSt 3:39.27

10 Drew Bosley NArizona 3:39.32

11 Nathan Green Washington 3:39.63

(r3)

1 Jesse Hamlin Butler 3:38.85

2 Duncan Hamilton MontanaSt 3:39.15

3 Tom Dodd GBR Michigan 3:39.23

4 Cruz Gomez Texas 3:39.64

5 Matt Rizzo Georgetown 3:39.90

6 Euan Makepeace GBR 3:39.99

(r4)

1 Matt Strangio Portland 3:39.11

2 Jacob Brueckman ColoradoSt 3:39.27

3 Martin Prodanov BUL Missouri 3:39.34

4 Karl Winter Pepperdine 3:39.60

6 George Duggan GBR Portland 3:41.86

(r5)

1 Aaron Ahl CAN SimonFraser 3:39.97

3 Jonathan Shields GBR BoiseSt 3:41.77

5000:

1 Brian Fay IRL Washington 13:16.52

2 Morgan Beadlescomb MichiganSt 13:17.16

3 Eduardo Herrera Colorado 13:20.30

4 Kieran Lumb CAN Washington 13:23.26

5 Casey Clinger BYU 13:23.33

6 Victor Kiprop KEN Alabama 13:24.48

7 Alex Maier OklahomaSt 13:26.81

8 Isaac Green Washington 13:29.55

9 Duncan Hamilton MontanaSt 13:30.50

10 Baldvin Thór Magnússon ISL EMichigan 13:32.47

11 Patrick Kiprop KEN Arkansas 13:35.84

(r2)

1 Andrew Alexander CAN NotreDame 13:34.50

2 Isaac Harding GrandValleySt 13:34.54

3 Chad Johnson IowaSt 13:34.86

4 Fearghal Curtin IRL CharlestonSo 13:35.06

5 Matthew Wilkinson Minnesota 13:35.45

6 Ezekiel Kibichii KEN IowaSt 13:36.77

7 Tanner Chada GrandValleySt 13:37.81

8 Alec Basten Minnesota 13:39.03

110H (0.8): 1 Jamal Britt 13.51

LJ: 1 Josh Hopkins Washburn 7.95/2.1

DT: 1 Samuel Woodley GBR Rice 56.48

Dec: 1 Maximilian Vollmer GER Oregon 8022

Women:

800:

1 Katie-Ann McDonald GBR LSU 2:00.98

2 Anna Camp-Bennett 2:01.09

3 Addy Townsend CAN 2:01.24

4 Alison Andrews-Paul NZL SimonFraser 2:01.43

5 Lauren Barnes BYU 2:01.72

6 Hanna Hermansson SWE 2:02.84

7 Rebecca Mehra 2:02.88

(r2)

1 Susan Aneno UGA 2:02.16

2 Michaela Rose LSU 2:02.74

1500: 1 Katie-Ann McDonald GBR LSU 4:13.07

3000SC:

1 Elise Thorner GBR NewMexico 9:40.98

2 Logan Morris Arkansas 9:45.47

5000:

1 Taylor Roe OklahomaSt 15:21.47

2 He Wuga CHN 15:28.81

3 Adva Cohen ISR NewMexico 15:29.51

4 Gracelyn Larkin CAN NewMexico 15:29.93

TJ: 1 Caroline Ehrhardt CAN 13.71/1.8

Cal State LA Twilight Open, Los Angeles, CA (throws at Cerritos College), April 13-14

Men: DT: 1 Noah Kennedy-White 59.10

Calvin Spring Thing, Grand Rapids, MI, USA, April 13-14

Men: DT:

1 Alex Rose SAM 66.67

2 Andrew Evans 63.89

Charles Austin Classic, San Marcos, TX, USA, April 15-16

Men: 200 (2.0):

1 Aldrich Bailey 20.51

4×100:

1 Northwestern State 39.60

2 Texas State 39.76

Women:

400H:

1 Melissa Gonzalez COL 56.92

2 Deonca Bookman 57.36

SP: 1 Alyssa Wilson TexasSt 17.41

HT: 1 Alyssa Wilson TexasSt 70.13

4×100: 1 Texas State 44.94

Gamecock Invitational, Columbia, SC, USA, April 16

Women:

100 (0.8): 1 Anavia Battle OhioSt 11.17

200 (0.4): 1 Anavia Battle OhioSt 22.42

400:

1 Stephanie Davis SCarolina 52.11

2 Makenzie Dunmore SCarolina 52.20

3 Alysia Johnson SCarolina 52.41

100H (1.9): 1 Jade Barber 13.09

400H:

1 Tia Adana Belle BAR 55.90

2 Kaila Barber 56.78

3 Jewel Ash CharlestonSo 57.43

HJ: 1 Rachel Glenn SCarolina 1.90

PV: 1 Alina McDonald 4.50

SP: 1 Adelaide Aquilla OhioSt 17.53

HT: 1 Sara Killinen FIN VATech 66.04

Grizzy Classic, El Dorado, KS, USA, April 16

Men: 200 (2.0):

1 Joe Williams ButlerCo 20.37

2 Jerod Elcock TTO ButlerCo 20.64

Larry Ellis Invitational, Princeton, NJ, April 15-16

Men:

PV: 1 Sondre Guttormsen NOR Princeton 5.63

LJ: 1 Sincere Robinson Rutgers 7.86/0.0

TJ: 1 Salif Mane FairDickinson 16.30/0.2

DT: 1 Robbie Otal Princeton 61.30

JT: 1 Chandler Ault Princeton 72.18

Women:

PV: 1 Chloe Timberg Rutgers 4.35

HT: 1 Mayyi Mahama Penn 64.26

Little Rock Twilight, Little Rock, AR, USA, April 14-15

Men:

100 (1.3):

1 Zachary Jewell 10.09

2 Cameron Jackson LittleRock 10.10

4×100: 1 Little Rock 39.78

Women:

100 (2.8): 1 Christine Mboma NAM 10.90

200 (2.2): 1 Christine Mboma NAM 22.60

DT: 1 Samantha Lenton AUS Memphis [RS] 57.00

Mule Relays, Warrensburg, MO, USA, April 15

Men: HT: 1 Daniel Roberts 75.70

Women: HT: 1 Jillian Weir CAN 71.72

The Monday Meet at Indiana Tech, Fort Wayne, IN, USA, April 11

Men: DT: 1 Andrew Evans 60.94

Tiffin Track Carnival, Tiffin, OH, USA, April 14-16

Men: HT: 1 Joe Ellis GBR 73.50

UConn Northeast Invitational, Storrs, CT, USA, April 15-16

Men:

HT:

1 Lisa Wilson 68.86

2 Erica Belvit JAM Northeastern 64.72

War Eagle Invitational, Auburn, AL, USA, April 15-16

Men:

100 (1.6):

1 Akintola Alaba NGR MidTennSt 10.09

2 Favour Ashe NGR Tennessee 10.10

HJ:

1 Dontavious Hill Auburn 2.21

2 Corvell Todd SMississippi 2.21

LJ: 1 Wayne Pinnock JAM Tennessee 8.06/0.6

SP: 1 Fred Moudani-Likibi FRA SMississippi 19.55

DT: 1 Sam Welsh Harvard 58.04

HT: 1 Kyle Brown Auburn 68.07

JT:

1 Ethan Shalaway 80.08

2 Donavon Banks 78.29

3 Curtis Thompson 77.13

4 Chris Mirabelli 72.14

Women:

200 (-0.7): 1 Felicia Edwards 22.91

3000SC: 1 Joyce Kimeli KEN Auburn 9:41.15

HJ:

1 Abigail Kwarteng GHA MidTennSt 1.92

TJ: 1 Charisma Taylor BAH Tennessee 13.29/1.2

HT: 1 Maddie Malone Auburn 69.12

JT:

1 Ashley Carter Auburn 54.03

2 Keira McCarrell CAN Auburn 53.69

