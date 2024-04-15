British duo impress over 26.2 miles at the 2024 adidas Manchester Marathon

Sunday saw over 32,000 runners take the streets of Manchester to cover the 26.2 miles on one of the flattest courses in the UK.

On a day helped by perfect weather conditions, Adam Clarke from Aldershot, Farnham and District AC took the elite men’s title after completing the marathon in 2:16:29.

It was a comfortable race for the 33-year-old as he soared ahead from the leaders at the 18-mile mark, completing the race with a lead of just over two minutes.

The Brit has been training alongside his partner, Charlotte Purdue, who was recently named in the first wave of Olympic marathon selections for the British team ahead of the Paris Games.

Behind Clarke was Marshall Smith from Ashford AC who finished second with 2:18:22 as Alexander Teuten from Southampton AC took bronze clocking 2:18:37.

Charlie Arnell, from MK Distance Project, made her marathon debut as she was the first woman through the finish with 2:37:12. The Brit ran 77:27 at the Bath Half Marathon in March.

Arnell finished almost five minutes clear of Melissah Gibson from Ealing Eagles Running Club (2:42:09) who finished in second with a great run considering she ran 100km just over two weeks ago at the Sri Chinmoy 100km in Perth.

Gibson, who completed 16 marathons last year, finished second at those trials which booked her a place on the IAU World 100km Championship team set to compete in India later this year.

Finishing in third behind Gibson in Manchester was Anna Lawson from Clapham Chasers, clocking an impressive PB of 2:43:32 having not started with the elite field.

In the wheelchair race Bret Crossley, a GB paratriathlete, took the gold in 1:50:35.

Thousands more ran the streets of Manchester on Sunday, including Great Britain’s most successful female Olympian, Dame Laura Kenny. The six-time gold medallist who recently announced her retirement from track cycling, crossed the line in 3:57:28.

England rugby coach and MND campaigner Kevin Sinfield was also spotted finishing the race in 3:13:43.

Among the notable figures joining the mass field of participants, the event also saw multiple world records set.

Almost impossible to miss were a group of six participants, Marcus Green, Rich Bidgood, Hugh Tibbs, Nick Wright, David Mills and James Bewley dressed as a caterpillar, setting a world record for the fastest marathon in a six-person costume (2:57:31).

Christian Howett ran the full marathon in a pair of crocs, finishing in 2:58:54 which saw him claim the world record.

Elite men: 1 A Clarke 2:16:29; 2 M Smith 2:18:22; 3 A Teuten 2:18:37; 4 D Barratt 2:19:34; 5 L Oates 2:20:12; 6 C Rowlinson 2:22:38; 7 N Bester 2:22:40; 8 J Bromley 2:23:54; 9 T Charles 2:24:44; 10 T Power 2:24:59; 11 R Backstrom M40 2:26:25; 12 G Ravenhall 2:26:32; 13 G Phillips 2:26:59; 14 L Davies 2:27:19; 15 N Coyle M35 2:27:38; 16 C Griffin M40 2:27:51; 17 J Bartlett M35 2:28:00; 18 P Robertson 2:28:01; 19 D McKinnon 2:28:31; 20 R Michaelson-Yeates M45 2:29:53

Elite women: 1 C Arnell 2:37:14; 2 M Gibson W40 2:42:09; 3 A Lawson 2:44:00; 4 H Tomlinson 2:49:20; 5 R Birt 2:49:35; 6 K Smith W40 2:50:23; 7 C Wilson 2:51:23; 8 J Cortis W35 2:56:29; 9 N Kelly 2:56:41; 10 H Stables W45 2:59:38

Open (chip): 1 R Weston M35 2:28:18; 2 M Lucass M35 2:28:33; 3 M Lalor M35 2:29:39

M45: 1 J O’Brien 2:33:09

M50: 1 A Quigley 2:35:11; 2 M Lee 2:35:42; 3 J Moles 2:38:32

M55: 1 M Lynas 2:46:54; 2 W Pearson 2:47:33; 3 P Freary 2:48:31

M60: 1 S Dunbar 2:55:28; 2 G Tait 2:55:31; 3 N Rankin 2:58:13

M65: 1 P Donohoe 3:08:36

M70: 1 C Mason 3:49:49

Women (chip): 1 C Harvey 2:44:23; 2 C Frankland 2:51:26; 3 N Nash 2:51:29; 4 H Carr W35 2:51:36; 5 G Powell 2:52:39; 6 L Marino 2:53:05; 7 N Flanagan 2:53:37; 8 C Kandie 2:54:21; 9 C Hill 2:55:23; 10 N Black W40 2:57:18

W40: 2 K Murrell 2:58:19; 3 N Evans 2:58:23

W45: 1 E Fogg 2:57:25; 2 Deirdre O 2:59:27; 3 S Shedden 3:00:07

W50: 1 S Gurney 2:58:30; 2 C Mennan 3:04:51; 3 L Crowley 3:13:18

W55: 1 W Chapman 3:06:39; 2 S Taylor 3:14:20; 3 J Schade 3:15:15

W60: 1 J Masterman 3:24:16; 2 B Jackson 3:27:43; 3 V Jennings 3:32:57

W65: 1 L Campbell 4:15:27

