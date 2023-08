Former cross-country champion sets record in Wales in our weekly round-up of off-track action

ABP BARRY 10km, August 6

Thousands of runners descended on Barry Island with recently unsettled weather making way for blue skies and sunshine.

Former UK and English National cross-country champion Lily Partridge took the women’s title and set a course record of 34:32. She had also won the Ogi Porthcawl 10km last month.

The Birchfield Harrier said: “I like coming to Wales to race and it was great to take another win. The course was tough. I was warned it was hilly, but you can never be sure. It was a lovely route. I’ve never been to Barry before but it’s a great location and nice to be by the sea. There were loads of people out and all around the course so there was a really good atmosphere.”

The 2022 winner and Pontypridd Roadent Olivia Tsim was the runner up in 37:18, with Builth’s Donna Morris just behind in 37:42.

In the men’s race it was Shaun Antell of Bideford who took the honours in 30:46, ahead of Pontypridd Roadent Dan Hamilton (30:52) and 2022 ABP Barry Island 10km race winner and triathlete and former steeplechaser Adam Bowden (31:03).

Antell said: “I work as a postman and was out in the rain yesterday, so the sunshine was welcome – but the wind today was tough. It never felt like it was behind me, so I struggled to get into a rhythm. We had a good group at the start, Dan Hamilton took it on, so I had to try and stay with him. He was working me hard and forced the pace, but I eventually managed to get a gap and it was enough to win.”

Men:

1 Shaun Antell (Bideford) 30:46

2 Dan Hamilton (Pontypridd Roadents) 30:52

3 Adam Bowden (Bridgend) 31:03

4 Paul Wylie (Western Tempo) 31:34

5 Michael Roderick (Tri Hard H) 32:34

Women:

1 Lily Partridge (Birchfield H) 34:32

2 Olivia Tsim (Pontypridd Roadents) 37:18

3 Donna Morris (Builth & District) 37:42

4 Samantha Antell (Bideford) 38:17

5 Naomi Sutton (Run4All Neath) 40:40

DARLINGTON 10km, August 6

Martin Mumo Musyoka narrowly beat Omar Ahmed to men’s victory in 28:45.

The Kenyan who ran 64:25 at altitude in Kenya in June won by a second with former English and UK cross country championships over 200m back in third.

Jasmine Wood was the first woman just inside 35 minutes.

Men:

1 Martin Mumo Musyoka Run Nation 28:45

2 Omar Ahmed Birchfield H 28:46

3 Calum Johnson Gateshead H 29:25

4 Paul Selian Run Nation 30:24

5 Alex Brown Morpeth H 30:36

6 Dan Garbutt Durham City 31:15

Women:

1 Jasmine Wood Durham City 34:58

2 Nicole Burlinson 35:15

3 Kirsty Longley Liverpool Pemb 36:02

4 Lauren Cooper Western Tempo 36:32

5 Amy Fuller 36:45

RUN FOR ALL YORK 10km, August 6

Josh Dickinson enjoyed a comfortable men’s victory in 30:31.

Charlotte Mason was first woman in 35:22.

Men:

1 Joshua Dickinson Leeds City 30:31

2 Harvey Martin Hallamshire H 31:36

3 George Ravenhall North Leeds Fell 32:02

4 Nigel Hockin 32:11

5 David Mckinnon Goole Viking 32:20

Women:

1 Charlotte Mason City of York 35:22

2 Becky Penty York Knavesmire 35:32

3 Sarah Hunter Ackworth RR 35:44

4 Becky Mcdonald 38:01

BIRMINGHAM RUN, Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, August 6

Overall (13.1M):

1 A Parkinson (RSC) 70:38; 2 D Nolan 75:42; 3 S Smith (M40) 82:21

Women:

1 S Brown (Red RR, , W35) 99:21; 3 A Buckley (W55) 1:40:06

Overall (10km):

1 U Baltins (Tam, M40) 36:28; 2 S Marshall (Aldridge) 37:26; 3 D Roberts (Lich, M60) 38:10

Women:

1 K Lamb (Vegan) 43:19; 2 M Millington (Trax, W40) 48:48; 3 F Struthers 50:45

DORNEY LAKE EVENTS, Eton, Buckinghamshire, August 6

Overall (13.1M):

1 H Fry (Belg) 72:28; 2 F Nugent (Dulw R) 73:18; 3 A Winchester (Dulw R, M40) 73:38; 4 A Gorham (Ashf) 74:02

Women:

1 C Ragan (BMH, W35) 85:22; 2 S Carter (Oxf C, W40) 89:52; 3 L Santelli (E&E, W45) 91:01

Overall (10km):

1 C French 35:56; 2 C Fox (Swin, M45) 36:44; 3 A Domville (WG&EL, W) 37:21

M60: 1 S Schultz (Windle/Den) 41:16

Women:

1 Domville 37:21; 2 H Maher (Norw) 38:46; 3 K Alpe (Trent P, W35) 38:50; 4 T Fellows (Clap) 39:25

WINDMILL HALF-MARATHON, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, August 6

Overall:

1 P Taylor (Stoke, M40) 73:14; 2 M Mannings (O&R) 74:41; 3 E Kennins (Penny L) 75:03

M60: 1 G Dale (Salf) 82:16

Women:

1 L Morley (Shrews, W35) 92:09; 2 L Vanham 92:19; 3 V Scowcroft (W45) 92:44

W50: 1 S Milnes (Hyde) 97:01

HARTING 10, South Harting, August 6



Overall: 1 J Baker (Chich, M40) 58:55; 2 Z Arasaretnam-Hale (B&H, M40) 59:06; 3 C Pickett (G&G) 61:26



Women: 1 A Robinson (Worth) 72:13; 2 N Lawrence (Ports TC) 77:39; 3 A Mosbauer (Liss) 77:39

INDIAN QUEENS HALF-MARATHON, Indian Queens, August 6



Overall: 1 J Cole (TRP, M40) 73:14; 2 T Morton (Mile H) 74:36; 3 J Gardner (Hayle) 75:36



Women: 1 A Harrold (Truro, W40) 79:03; 2 K Walker (Corn) 85:43; 3 C Ebel (Hast R) 90:06

SKYE BRIDGE 10km, Kyleakin, August 5

Overall (age not declared):

1 C Liston 34:42; 2 B Nicolson 35:47; 3 C Brown 35:54

ABERLOUR STRATHSPEY HIGHLAND GAMES 10, Aberlour, August 5



Overall: 1 J Wilson (Moray) 57:30; 2 H Stainton (B Combe) 58:52; 3 C Taylor (B Combe, W) 63:42



Women: 1 Taylor 63:42; 2 G Cormack (Moray) 68:26; 3 L Cartmell (Moray) 69:22

A RDBEG ISLAY HALF MARATHON, Bowmore, August 5



Overall: 1 D Dutton (C’town, M35) 75:52; 2 L Roberts 80:14; 3 M Gray (M40) 81:47

Women: 1 C Ford 90:15; 2 F King 1:44:10; 3 D Bogosian 1:47:27

SPERRIN HARRIERS STANLEY REID MEMORIAL, Cookstown, August 5



Overall: 1 K Kelly (IRL) 25:21; 2 R Johnston (Derry, M35) 27:12; 3 A O’Hagan (Strive, M40) 27:50

Women: 1 N McIntyre (Ennis) 30:54; 2 K Law (Ballym R) 31:53; 3 P Ohagan (St Peters AC, Lurgan) 32:06

REEPHAM SUMMER 10km, Norfolk, August 4

Overall:

1 S Greaves (Norw) 32:38; 2 J Hudson (Norw RR, M40) 34:20; 3 J Scuttle (Colt) 34:47

Women:

1 A Clarke (Norw) 39:30; 2 A Smith (Wym, W40) 41:21; 3 L Hunt (Runners Next Sea) 45:52

DK MILE, Blythe, August 4



Overall: 1 S Morley (Tyne Br, M35) 4:45; 2 M Stott (Blyth, M40) 4:52; 3 C Scott (NSP, M40) 4:59

Women: 1 K Watson (Blyth, W35) 5:47; 2 M Thomson (NSP, W45) 6:18; 3 S Watson (Blyth, W55) 6:51

EALING MILE, Ealing, August 4



Overall: 1 O Forrest (B Beagles, U15W) 4:58; 2 P Sharrocks (Unatt, M40) 5:14; 3 O Linderborg (Unatt, M35) 5:16

Women: 1 Forrest 4:58; 2 I Forrest (B Beagles, U13) 5:39; 3 A Johnson (ESM, U13) 5:40

QA 5km, Dunfermline, August 4



Overall (5km): 1 K Jones (Swan) 14:21; 2 T Martyn (Cors) 14:32; 3 A Marshall (Centr, U20) 14:40; 4 C Smith (Notts) 14:43



M40: 1 M Doherty (I’clyde) 14:56; 2 D Hastie (Gala) 14:57; 3 I Whitaker (Edin) 15:30; 4 S Johnston (Edin) 15:43.

M45: 1 L Johnson (Edin) 16:02

U15: 1 L Thomas (Ross C) 16:35

Overall (5km): 1 M McGuire 15:37; 2 S Fernando (Fife) 15:39; 3 M Pryde (Loth) 15:41

M45: 1 M Lang (Cors) 16:14



Women: 1 D Hughes (Edin) 19:31

Overall (5km): 1 D Pryde (Edin, U20) 16:10; 2 A Simpson (Fife, W) 16:18; 3 N Scott (AFD, W) 16:20



M50: 1 G Barrie (Dund H) 16:56.

M60: 1 D Thom (Cambus) 17:07



Women: 1 Simpson 16:18; 2 Scott 16:20; 3 E Bell (Leeds C) 16:45; 4 J Farley (Unatt, W35) 16:51; 5 C Bruce (Metro) 17:04; 6 J Wetton (Centr, W35) 17:14



W35: 3 K McKenzie-Tait (Cors) 17:32; 4 Y McNairn (Giff N) 17:54.

W40: 1 S McDougall (Dund H) 17:47

U17: 1 K Sandilands (Fife) 18:03



Overall (5km): 1 N McCabe 16:56; 2 A Hart (Dund RR) 16:59; 3 P Gibson (Cors) 17:16

Women: 1 M Wyrwoll (Edin) 18:12; 2 H Morrison (Shett) 18:19; 3 F Davies (Edin) 18:23

Overall (5km): 1 K Lownie (PH Racing, W) 19:07; 2 C McClung (Loth, W) 19:09; 3 S Kelman (Giff N) 19:14

Women: 1 Lownie 19:07; 2 McClung 19:09; 3 J Menzies (PH Racing) 19:26

ASSEMBLY LEAGUE, Victoria Park, London, August 3

Jake Simmonds out-kicked Kent 10,000m champion Jack Ramm and led Kent AC to a clear team win.

Simmonds went on to run his first sub-15 5000m 48 hours later in Wimbledon.

Kent AC also won the women’s race with former UK ultra international Amy Clements, returning to form after two bouts of recent maternity leave, won from previous league winner Alexa Parker.

Overall:

1 J Simmonds (Kent) 17:25; 2 J Ramm (Dulw R) 17:26; 3 N Besson (Serp) 17:43; 4 J Payme (VP&TH) 17:51; 5 J Brotchie (Dulw R) 18:07; 6 Z Knill (VP&TH) 18:14

M45: 1 C Compton (Kent) 18:22; 2 J MacDonald (Camb H) 18:49

M50: 1 R Jones (Stock Ex) 20:46; 2 A Withstanley (VP&TH) 21:23; 3 J Moscrop (Serp) 21:29

M55: 1 A Noble (Dart RR) 21:30

M60: 1 C Lydon (Kent) 21:34; 2 K Soloman (Serp) 22:08; 3 J O’Shea (Stock Ex) 23:37; 4 E Prill (Dulw R) 23:52

M70: 1 D Butler (Lloyds) 22:24; 2 M Mann (Dulw R) 26:35

Women:

1 A Clements (Kent, W40) 20:12; 2 A Parker (Kent) 20:45; 3 L Foreman (Camb H) 21:02; 4 J Hall (VP&TH) 21:36; 5 E Seager (VP&TH) 21:38; 6 T Murphy (Ken, W45) 21:52

W40: 2 K Smith (Dulw R) 22:18

W45: 2 D O’Brien (Kent) 22:07

W50: 1 J Singer (VP&TH) 22:59

W60: 1 K Flikschuh (VP&TH) 22:42

W70: 1 R Tabor (Dulw R) 29:00

DATCHET DASHERS’ MT RELAY, Berkshire, August 3

In an unusual event, teams of two people run alternate 1km laps of the course until a total of 10km had been covered, Martin Duff reports.

It was primarily a Datchet club event but Sam Helsby and Joe Bartlett were well clear at the end, for the hosts, but Windsor’s under-13s Tara Ferguson and Zoe Allen were the best women’s pairing in seventh overall.

Overall (2x3km, with alternate 1kms): 1 Datchet 31:53 (S Helsby, J Bartlett); 2 Mixed team 34:07 (S Tindall, W (Rane); W Ross (Datch); 3 Datchet B 34:22 (J Brech, J Biss); 4 Datchet C 34:36; 5 Datchet D 34:46 (D Davies, W Casson); 6 Datchet E 34:49 (R Perry, A Cockroft)

Women:

1 WSEH U13 35:37 (T Ferguson, Z Allen); 2 Datchet 37:22 (E Gow, C Scotchbrook); 3 Mixed women 40:00 (F Bartlet, Warg, W40), B Holmes Burn J, W45); 4 Datchet W35 40:41; 5 Datchet W40 42:54; 6 Wycombe P 43:49

101 teams of two finished

SALE SIZZLER 5km, Manchester, August 3



Overall: 1 N Barry (Sale, M35) 15:01; 2 T Charles (Chorlton, M35) 15:02; 3 R Owen (Meir) 15:05



M40: 1 K Darcy (Salf) 15:12; 2 R Bentley (Meir) 15:22.

M45: 1 A Valentine (Bolt) 15:52; 2 M Barnes (Sale) 15:53; 3 M Green (N Wal RR) 16:20; 4 N Leigh (Horw) 16:21

M50: 1 D Bennett (Roch H) 16:38; 2 P Griffiths (Chorlton) 17:18

M55: 1 R Johnson (Alt) 16:46; 2 M Russell (Salf) 17:03

M60: 1 G Dale (Salf) 17:47; 2 C Bishop (Warr) 18:17

M70: 1 M Curley (Chorlton) 21:00; 2 P Pickwell (Alt) 21:52

U20: 1 H Pickard (Stock H) 15:25; 2 O Cook (Salf) 15:28

U17: 1 T Clark (Stock H) 15:57; 2 F Day (Sale) 16:24



Women: 1 J Walsh (Leeds C) 17:03; 2 E Platt (E Ches, U20) 17:25; 3 E Renondeau (Vale R, W40) 17:53



W40: 2 L Lombard (Salf) 18:30

W50: 1 J Stanfield (Trent) 19:42; 2 M Vernon (Stoke) 19:44; 3 A Reid (N Masters) 20:32

W55: 1 L Summers (Drag) 20:21; 2 S Taylor (Trent) 20:35

W60: 1 J Cordingley (Sale) 21:32; 2 A Vesey (Alt) 23:44

W65: 1 S Burns (Clay) 21:15; 2 H Todd (Stock H) 25:13

VAZON MILE, Castel, August 3



Overall (1M): 1 J Priest (Guern) 4:31; 2 G Robilliard (Guern, U20) 4:40; 3 E Woodhead 4:49



Women: 1 N Petit (Guern) 5:14; 2 O Montgomery (Guern, U13) 5:50



Overall (1M): 1 J Shorto 5:51; 2 A Swain (Guern, W) 5:51; 3 S Gaudion (M45) 5:55



Women: 1 Swain 5:51; 2 L Quayle (W40) 5:57; 3 V Joyce (W50) 6:07

BITTON 5km, Avon, August 2

Overall:

1 R Farley (Bitt) 15:59; 2 M Barnett (Bitt, U20) 16:58; 3 T Kurd (B&W, M50) 17:58

M60: 1 G Hughes (T Bath) 19:25

M65: 1 J Goodland (B&W) 20:18

Women:

1 C Nicholas (Yate, W40) 18:13; 2 H Pollak (B&W) 18:23; 3 H Fell (T Bath, W40) 18:46

W55: 1 K Hoffen (W’bury) 23:34; 2 J Hann (Bitt) 24:00

ARDGLASS 5km / 10km, Ardglass, August 2



Overall (5km): 1 R Toland (VP&Conns) 16:20; 2 J Crutchley (Newcastle AC) 17:52; 3 D Smyth (Newcastle AC) 18:10



Women: 1 M McVeigh (Newcastle AC) 20:05; 2 S Ramsden (Jog Lisburn) 22:10; 3 D Bannatyne (Saintfield Striders) 22:58



Overall (10km): 1 R Smith (Jog Lisburn) 35:31; 2 T Compton (Crossgar Harriers) 36:08; 3 T O’Gorman 36:40



Women: 1 A Clarkson (E Down) 41:23; 2 J McManus (Dub Runners) 43:24; 3 V McVeigh (Jog Lisburn) 45:11

CARDIFF SUMMER SIZZLER 5km, Cardiff, August 2



Overall: 1 H Girardet (Les C) 15:44; 2 M Verran (Swan) 15:58; 3 J Blackburn (Ponty) 16:07

M50: 1 I Southwell (Les C) 17:06. M65: 1 D James (Les C) 18:04

Women: 1 A Griffiths (Les C) 19:11; 2 S Bulpin (San D, W45) 19:15; 3 C Copeland (Les C) 19:45

DUNDONALD 10km, Dundonald, August 2



Overall: 1 K Neill (Ayr S, M40) 33:50; 2 E Webster (Ayr S) 34:06; 3 J Downey (Kil’k, U20) 34:11

Women: 1 J Brown 43:05; 2 L Mason 43:52; 3 C Stericker (W40) 44:22

W65: 1 E Christie (Cambus) 48:54

NETHERHALL 10km, Maryport, August 2

Overall: 1 B Rooney (Bord H) 34:12; 2 K Maltby (B Combe, W35) 35:39; 3 S Taylor 36:02

Women: 1 Maltby 35:39; 2 S Holliday (C’land, W40) 42:41; 3 B Smith (C’land, W40) 44:08

NOTTS AAA’S SUMMER LEAGUE, Holme Pierrepont, August 2



Overall (5M): 1 A Hampson (Mans) 25:46; 2 J Bailey (Newk, M45) 25:46; 3 R Haw (Long E, M35) 25:49; 4 D Nugent (Mans, M45) 25:54



M40: 1 D Magalela (Long E) 26:26.

M55: 1 P Whittingham (Mans) 29:15.

M65: 1 M Walters (Holme P) 32:57



Women: 1 H Robinson (Mans) 28:51; 2 N Elliott (Holme P) 30:40; 3 A Owens (Newk) 31:19



W45: 1 C Hay (Red) 32:04; 1 S Eadsforth (Beeston) 32:21

W55: 1 C Heaton (Holme P) 35:00

RUN SNETTERTON 5km / 10km, Snetterton, August 2



Overall (5km): 1 C Messenger (Wym) 16:31; 2 C Stringer (Wym, M40) 16:39; 3 A Graves (T’tree) 16:44



Women: 1 V Coe (C&C) 19:06; 2 O Baker (C&C) 19:19; 3 O Ord (Ryst) 20:40



W65: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 22:48



Overall (10km): 1 M Bath (Norw) 33:50; 2 K Holland (Wym, M45) 34:14; 3 D Sparshott (Norw) 34:27



Women: 1 L Wellsted (Col H, U17) 34:48; 2 K King (St Ed) 37:37; 3 C East (C&C) 38:35

RUN4ALL 5km SERIES, Aberavon, August 2



Overall: 1 M Roderick (Tri Hard Harriers) 16:03; 2 J Davies (E Lon) 16:13; 3 T Loynes (Neath) 16:33



Women: 1 F Williams (Port T) 18:36; 2 B Jones (Tri Potential) 19:12; 3 M Clements (Swan) 19:20

SOUTH SHIELDS MONTHLY MILE, South Shields, August 2



Overall: 1 S Morley (Tyne Br, M35) 4:48; 2 Z Kettle (Tyne Br) 4:51; 3 W Jardine (Dur, U15) 4:57



Women: 1 G Carter (Dur, U15) 5:47; 2 E Bradley (Dur) 5:58; 3 R Pullan (Sun S) 6:06

YATELEY 10km SERIES, Yateley, August 2



Overall: 1 I Bailey (AFD) 32:38; 2 D Thorne (Read) 32:58; 3 A Dart 33:31



M60: 1 P Jewell (Read RR) 38:34



Women: 1 S Peppiette (H War) 36:04; 2 C Millar (Fleet) 38:37; 3 C Hoskins (Read RR, W55) 39:12

Fell races

BORROWDALE, Rosthwaite, August 5

Overall (17M/6500ft):

1 B Townshend (Kesw) 2:53:16; 2 T Simpson (Amble) 2:54:15; 3 D Clarke (Tod, M40) 3:01:13; 4 M Atkinson (Kesw) 3:04:59; 5 J Oldfield (Mat) 3:05:59; 6 S Dixon (Helm, H) 3:08:20

M50: I Holmes (Bing) 3:24:35

M60: M Roberts (B’dale) 3:58:30

M70: K Taylor (Ross) 5:29:13

TEAM: 1 Kesw 15; 2 Amble 20; 3 Amble B 57

Women: 1 H Wootten (Kesw) 3:49:05; 2 D Berdeni (Dark Pk) 4:06:51; 3 E Stuart (N Fells) 4:06:52; 4 J Oates (Helm, H) 4:13:12

W40: L Mallinson (Wharf) 4:35:27

W60: R Browne (Bowl) 5:01:20

W70: 1eq W Dodds (Dallam)/L Malarkey (Kesw) 5:31:13

TEAM: 1 Wharf 32; 2 Kesw 35

ROUND HILL, Timble, August 6

Overall (9M/1100ft):

1 G Rush (Leeds C, M40) 56:20; 2 A Lomas (Hyde P) 58:25; 3 M Sennett (Wharf, M40) 59:24; 4 T Richardson (Harr) 60:10; 5 A Collier 60:32; 6 B Barker (Kesw) 60:40

M45: G Moore (Ilkley) 61:32

M50: D Robson (Ilkley) 65:23

M60: N Hayhurst (Bowl) 67:53

M65: M Jordan (Harr) 75:10

M70: D Leslie (Abbey) 89:13

M75: D Seaman (Nidd) 1:43:14

U21: H Stead (Ilkley) 66:46

Women: 1 J Roberts (N Leeds F) 67:56; 2 N Jackson (N Leeds F, W40) 70:21; 3 R Jones (Helps, W40) 70:56; 4 M Kordo (Abbey R) 71:38

W55: R Dorrington (N Leeds F) 89:56

CHIP CHASE, Saddlworth, August 6

Overall (10km/400m):

1 M Driver (Holc) 43:41; 2 B Tetler (G’dale, M45) 44:53; 3 M Fleming (Sadd, M40) 45:33; 4 D Parton (Roch) 45:50; 5 K Walshaw (Holm) 46:51; 6 N Sheard (Sadd) 47:21

M55: S Constantine (Holc) 51:03

M65: C Davies (Sadd) 55:29

M70: D Agnew (Sadd) 73:05

M75: J Hall (M’ton) 84:45

Women: 1 Walshaw 46:51; 2 L Wasinski (G’dale, W40) 54:05; 3 R Pymm (Sadd) 55:29; 4 A-M Hindle (Ross, W50) 59:22

W55: E MacQueen (Penn) 61:26

W60: A Middleton (Denb DT) 67:14

WORSTHORNE MOOR, Burnley, August 6

Overall (10.9km/274m):

1 J Ormrod (Ross) 41:33; 2 J Cleaver (Ross, M40) 43:07; 3 T Belcher (Chorley) 44:50; 4 B Whitehead (Barl) 45:18; 5 L Hesketh (Clay, W40) 46:25; 6 R Bradshaw (Traw) 46:43

M45: B Charnley (Barl) 47:29

M55: A Bramham 48:21

M60: K Davies (Clay) 49:03

M70: I Smith (Ribble) 63:30

M80: D Scott (Clay) 78:48

Women: 1 Hesketh 46:25; 2 L Powell-Smith (B’burn, W45) 49:11; 3 M Ralphson (Barl, W45) 52:20; 4 M Cook (Skelm B, W45) 52:50

W65: S Burns (Clay) 58:59

NORTH BERWICK LAW, North Berwick Harbour, August 2

Overall (4.5km/185m):

1 A Douglas (I’clyde) 19:29; 2 A Wright (E Loth) 20:55; 3 T Martyn (HBT) 21:25; 4 A Hastings (Lauder) 22:00; 5 S Hooper (C’thy) 22:11; 6 C Oliver (M40) 22:17; 7 I Gilmore (C’thy) 22:21; 8 R Umpleby (C’thy) 23:12

M50: J Thin (HBT) 25:12

M60: M Gilmore (C’thy) 26:48

M70: N Howie (C’thy) 33:39

U16: M Lawson (E Loth) 23:54

Women: 1 A Aitken 25:00; 2 T Reid (N Berw, W40) 25:16; 3 C Wright (E Loth, U16) 25:40; 4 K Rourke (Gala) 26:57; 5 N Dijkman (Lauder, W40) 28:33

W50: J Atkinson (Loth) 31:01

W60: M Scott (Vegan) 32:52

SALT CELLAR, Derwent, August 4

Overall (11.2km/393m):

1 C Williams (Dark Pk) 51:10; 2 H Webb (Dark Pk) 52:52; 3 P Williams (Dark Pk, W) 56:26; 4 G Parr (P’stone FPR) 56:41; 5 T Milton (Dark Pk) 57:21; 6 M Roberts (Dark Pk) 57:50

M40: B Moore (Ripley) 58:08

M50: A Frost (Dark Pk) 62:28

M60: A Barnett (Dark Pk) 71:59

M70: J Gorman (Totley) 84:31

Women:

1 P Williams 56:26; 2 K Sloane (SUMM) 662:31; 3 P Bramley (H&R) 63:30; 4 H Tait (Dark Pk) 64:55

W40: R Rose (Dark Pk) 68:24

W60: J Crowson (Dark Pk) 75:41

CRACKEN EDGE, Hayfield, August 2

Overall (7M/1450ft):

1 W Longden (Bux) 43:10; 2 J Tilley (Run Thr) 44:10; 3 N Booker (Macc) 47:11; 4 B Tetler (G’dale, M45) 47:14; 5 C Dillon (Staffs M) 47:19; 6 G Phillips (W’lands CC) 47:51

M50: S Bramswell (G’dale) 48:31

M55: S Lomas (Macc) 56:29

M60: I Warhurst (Penn) 61:04

M65: R Cuffe 66:19

M70: R Taylor (Penn) 80:06

Women: 1 M Tibbot (Sadd) 49:55; 2 E Cameron (Macc) 58:10; 3 A Whelan (Bux) 58:27; 4 B Lancashire (Sadd) 60:36

W45: C Aspinall (Penn) 64:48

W65: A-M Jones (Macc) 67:19

W70: B Buckley (G’dale) 84:13

SCRABO, Northern Ireland, August 3

Overall (7.2km/365m):

1 A Crutchley 28:51; 2 A Cunningham (Mourne) 29:27; 3 J Mcatee (Mourne) 29:30; 4 A Tees (BARF, M40) 29:45; 5 L O’Doherty (Mid Uls, U18) 30:17; 6 G Johnston (BARF, M45) 30:24

M50: W Cartmill (Newry) 38:52

M55: M Dugan (B’drain) 37:19

M65: D McGreevy (Newc) 38:48

M70: R Cowan (Mouirne) 55:00

Women: 1 K Graham (U18) 34:34; 2 E Mccarroll (Finn V) 35:34; 3 T Cumming (Willow, W40) 36:00; 4 A James (Carmen) 36:46

W50: K Wilton (Jog Lisb) 37:07

W55: A McNeill (Drom) 41:19

U18: A Russell (L’kenny) 39:33

W60: P Shields (Murl) 43:51

