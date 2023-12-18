Scot in great form at 3000m in Cardiff while Kirstie Booth sets UK W45 mark at the same meeting

Indoor

Cardiff Met Uni Christmas Classic, Cardiff, December 17

Olympic 1500m silver medallist and multiple European champion Laura Muir gained 3000m qualification for the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March with a top quality 8:34.39.

Only Muir herself and Jo Pavey have run quicker among British athletes indoors and the time is marginally quicker than Liz McColgan ran in 1989 when she took the world indoor silver in Budapest – a time faster than the then world record.

Georgia Bell set a PB 8:49.63 in second while newly crowned European under-20 cross-country champion Innes FitzGerald ran 9:06.26 for an indoor PB which places her third all-time in the UK under-20 indoor lists.

Kirstie Booth, who was in AW’s master athlete of the year nominations, set a British W45 record of 9:51.45 in another race that also saw Amelia Williams set a Welsh under-17 record of 9:59.00.

Men: 60: 1 A Tugwell (Card Arch, U20) 6.88. Ht1: 1 A Tugwell (Card Arch, U20) 6.89. Ht5: 5 M Ellery (B&W, M60) 8.78; 6 B MacBride (3M, M65) 8.88. 600: r2: 2 O Williams (Les C, M35) 1:27.20; 4 J Williams (L’nelli, M35) 1:28.66. r3: 4 S Price (Les C, M60) 1:38.60; 5 B Davis (Newp, M60) 1:39.40. 3000: r1: 1 B Reynolds (Card) 8:04.50; 2 B Moore (WSEH) 8:06.13; 3 A Penney (HW) 8:07.55; 4 P Copeland (P’pridd R) 8:11.62; 5 J Smith (P’pridd R) 8:15.09; 6 D Brookling (WSEH) 8:16.46; 7 A Peacock (BRAT) 8:16.88; 8 J McCrae (Hallam) 8:18.49; 9 C Eastaugh (HW) 8:19.06; 10 B Kandola (Leam) 8:21.99; 11 A Ede (Abing) 8:27.21. r2: 1 M Ruby (Poole, U20) 8:25.35; 2 J Brook (SMR) 8:36.39. r4: 5 M Ince (BRAT, M45) 9:12.49. r5: 4 I Lloyd (Swan, M60) 10:21.35; 10 D Watson (Warr, M65) 11:29.57; 11 D Bedwell (B&W, M70) 11:29.76. 60H: r1: 1 J Taylor (Exe, U20) 8.15; 2 C Staddon (Bath, U20) 8.29. r2: 1 J Taylor (Exe, U20) 8.05; 2 C Staddon (Bath, U20) 8.23; 3 C Eley (Newp, U20) 8.46. HJ: 1 S Davies (Swan, U20) 1.90. PV: 1 O Schorr-Kon (Lewes, U20) 4.20; 4 J Mellor (Card Arch, U17) 3.70; 5 G Price (Swan, M55) 3.60. LJ: 1 L Phillips (Card Arch, U17) 7.00; 2 R Edwards (Maldwyn, U20) 6.75. TJ: 1 L Guest (Yeov O) 14.05; 2 J Wright (B&W) 13.92; 3 N Odeh (Leic C) 13.83



Women: 60: 1 N Desir (Card Arch, U17) 7.57; 2 A Honey (AFD, U20) 7.63; 3 J Mantle (Card, U20) 7.72. Ht1: 1 A Honey (AFD, U20) 7.58; 2 N Desir (Card Arch, U17) 7.67. Ht5: 6 J Sidney (Newp, W55) 9.07. Ht6: 5 A Bryant (Worc, W60) 9.64. 300: r6: 1 J Sidney (Newp, W55) 49.63. 600: r1: 1 H Sanigar (B&W, U17) 1:35.55. 3000: r1: 1 L Muir (Dund H) 8:34.39; 2 G Bell (SB) 8:49.63; 3 I Fitzgerald (Exe, U20) 9:06.26; 4 J Nesbitt (P’pridd R) 9:07.64; 5 A Davies (Carm) 9:28.06; 6 A White (Yeov O) 9:54.58; 7 E Burt (Newq RR) 9:56.77. r2: 1 L Hawkins (Soton) 9:46.40; 2 H Taunton (Taun) 9:48.70; 3 K Booth (Taun, W45) 9:51.45 (UK W45 record); 4 I Padfield (Western Tempo) 9:57.31; 5 A Williams (Carm, U17) 9:59.00 (Welsh U17 rec); 6 E Griffiths (Newp, U20) 10:05.42; 8 A Mann (Win, U20) 10:19.79; 10 D Morris (Builth, W40) 10:33.28. 60H: 1 G Morgan (Card Arch) 8.60; 2 S Lisk (Card Arch, U20) 8.71; 3 A McGee (Bas, U20) 8.91; 4 J Morrish (BMH) 9.23; 5 C Lee (Taun) 9.35. Ht1: 1 G Morgan (Card Arch) 8.60; 2 S Lisk (Card Arch, U20) 8.85; 3 A McGee (Bas, U20) 8.89; 4 S Brooks (Yate) 9.17. Ht2: 1 C Lee (Taun) 9.26; 2 J Morrish (BMH) 9.27. HJ: 1 E Fonteyne (SB, U20) 1.75. PV: 2 L Roberts (L’nelli, U17) 2.90. LJ: 1 M Taylor (Card Arch, U17) 5.65; 2 A Hughes (Card Arch, U20) 5.55; 3 G Morgan (Card Arch) 5.53. TJ: 1 L Hill (W’borne, U20) 11.24; 2 A McKinty (Orangegrove, U20) 11.01. SP: 1 C Lee (Taun) 12.07

MANCHESTER INDOOR OPEN MEETING, Sportcity, December 17



European masters M50 200m champion Mike Coogan ran a fast 38.21 for the 300m.

Mixed events: 60: A1: 2 C Unsworth (B’burn, U20) 7.05. A10: 1 S Owens (E Ches, M55) 7.92. A13: 1 F Dockerty (Sale, U20W) 7.68. A15: 5 A Saunders (Pend, W50) 8.87. A16: 4 D Casson (Long, W55) 9.75. A21: 1 B Idoko (Sale, U17W) 7.86. A30: 1 A May (Bolt, U15W) 8.01. A31: 1 M Johnson (W Ches, U15W) 8.03. 300: r1: 1 D Stewart-Clague (Manx, M35) 37.95; 2 M Coogan (E Ches, M50) 38.21. r3: 1 K Kazemaks (Woking, M35) 37.53. r6: 3 C Edwards (E Ches, M60) 44.46. r9: 4 K Eckersley (Bolt, W35) 44.28. r11: 1 A Wood (Strat, U15) 38.46. r14: 1 M Fairweather (Pit, U15W) 42.89. r22: 1 J Mann (Warr, U15W) 42.45; 2 R McHugh (Sale, U15W) 42.91. 600: r11: 1 I Beddow (Warr, U13W) 1:43.68. HJ: B: 1 W Jackson (Wig D, U20) 2.00; 2 B Pitts (Amber, U20) 1.90; 3= C Beechall (Liv H, U20) 1.90; 3= J Holmes (Shef/Dearn, U20) 1.90; 6 E Adams (NSP, U15) 1.80. PV: A: 1 O Cooper (Bury, U15) 3.25; 2= A Scott (Shef/Dearn, U20W) 3.15; 2= B Falconer (C’field, U20W) 3.15; 6 P Wiley (Sale, U15) 3.05; 7 C Berry (Wig D, U17W) 2.75; 10 R Miller (Wirr, U15W) 2.60. B: 1 W Lane (Shef/Dearn, U20) 4.70; 3 C Park (Sale, U17) 3.75; 5 F Williams-Stein (Leam, U17) 3.75; 7 A Scott (Shef/Dearn, U20W) 3.45. LJ: A: 10 A Saunders (Pend, W50) 4.21. B: 6 T Brown (Sale, U20W) 6.04



Men: 60H: r1: 2 D Naylor (C&N) 8.45; 3 E Campbell (SB) 8.52. r2: 1 R Yates (Traff, M35) 8.86; 3 K Kazemaks (Woking, M35) 9.13. SP: 1 S Jones (Traff) 14.06; 2 K Benissad (Sale) 13.11



U20: SP: 1 C Beechall (Liv H) 13.31



U17: 60H: r1: 1 L Shaw (Warr) 8.26; 2 L Pichler (Blyth) 8.29; 3 M Varnelis (Leeds C) 8.73



U15: 60H: 1 T Lamprecht (Macc) 9.14; 2 J Husain (Wirr) 9.54

omen: 60H: 1 F Dockerty (Sale, U20) 8.72; 3 R Hardy (Warr) 9.34. SP: 1 A Dumbuya (Leigh, U17) 13.02; 2 Y Baker (Wig D, U17) 12.73

SUTCLIFFE INDOOR 60s, Eltham, December 17



Men: 60: A1: 1 E Mauge (Croy, U20) 6.85. A10: 1 T Roach (Croy, U13) 8.50. A11: 4 T Carter (Camb H, M70) 9.37; 5 G Kitchener (S’oaks, M70) 9.92. A2: 6 J Wood (Harrow, M45) 7.64. A6: 5 R Brooks (Met P, M50) 7.71. A9: 5 M Woods (Padd W, M60) 8.34. B1: 1 E Mauge (Croy, U20) 6.93. B11: 3 G Kitchener (S’oaks, M70) 9.94. B6: 4 R Brooks (Met P, M50) 7.71. B9: 3 M Woods (Padd W, M60) 8.42; 6 T Roach (Croy, U13) 8.45



Women: 60: A1: 1 S Grace (Norw) 7.54; 2 L Tallon (Ton, U20) 7.67; 3 S Thomas-Wright (Inv EK, U20) 7.72; 4 D Aderinto (Camb H) 7.74. A5: 2 Z Dixon (B&B, U13) 8.40. A6: 3 K Mykietyn (Central P, W40) 8.83; 6 S Westrap (Ton, W45) 9.30. A8: 3 K Maryon (Padd W, W50) 9.67. B1: 1 S Grace (Norw) 7.52; 2 D Aderinto (Camb H) 7.65; 3 L Tallon (Ton, U20) 7.69; 4 S Thomas-Wright (Inv EK, U20) 7.76. B4: 6 Z Dixon (B&B, U13) 8.43. B6: 3 K Mykietyn (Central P, W40) 8.86. B7: 3 S Westrap (Ton, W45) 9.21; 4 K Maryon (Padd W, W50) 9.61

TRACK ACADEMY INDOOR COMPETITION, Lee Valley, December 16

Men: 60: A2: 3 M Kessie (Track Academy, U13) 8.20. A8: 1 J Ennis (Croy) 6.90; 2 R Earle (TVH, U20) 6.95. B5: 2 M Kessie (Track Academy, U13) 8.32. B6: 1 R Earle (TVH, U20) 6.95. 200: r5: 1 G Stephens (Worth, M45) 23.53



Mixed events: LJ: B: 3 L Sinnott (B’mth, M40) 6.03; 5 J Morrish (BMH, W) 5.66. SP: 3 I Crawley (Ton, M60) 10.80



Women: 60: A6: 3 Z Dixon (B&B, U13) 8.29. A8: 1 A Gittens (Herts P, U20) 7.58; 2 S Segun (Herts P) 7.76. B3: 1 S Segun (Herts P) 7.62. B5: 4 K Adams (Croydon, U13) 8.41. B6: 1 A Cambridge (Glouc, U15) 8.10; 7 Z Dixon (B&B, U13) 8.31. B7: 1 A Gittens (Herts P, U20) 7.66. 800: r2: 5 C Anthony (St Ed, W60) 2:44.88

LEWES YULETIDE INVITATIONAL VAULT, Lewes, December 16



Mixed events: PV: B: 2 S Ward (Lewes, U15W) 2.50. C: 1 B Busari (Craw, U17) 3.80; 2 A Hayes (Lewes, U17W) 3.20; 3 I Clarke (Lewes, U17W) 3.00; 4 H Davies (Worth, U20W) 3.00; 6 P Scott (Lewes, U17W) 2.70; 6 B Boyes (Lewes, U15W) 2.70

SUBSEA SUPPLIES INDOOR OPEN GRADED – MEETING 1, Aberdeen, December 10



Mixed events: 60: A1: 1 S Linton (Jag) 6.92. B1: 2 Z Fearn (I’ness, U20) 7.05. B5: 2 T Oshinowo (A’deen, U17W) 7.87. LJ: A: 1 L Miller (Centr, U17) 6.56. SP: A: 1 (Peterhead At) 9.62



U20 men: 60H: 1 E Wallace (Jag) 8.66



U15: 60H: 1 M Taylor (I’ness) 9.00



Women: 60H: 1 E Williams (A’deen) 9.27



U17: 60H: 1 H Whittaker (Elgin) 8.82

Outdoor track

PETERBOROUGH & NENE VALLEY AC CLUB WINTER THROWS, Peterborough, December 17



Men: DT: 1 B Scott (Mil K, M70) 30.65; 3 T Needham (PNV, M70) 27.83

