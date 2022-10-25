Kibiwott Kandie and Konstanze Klosterhalfen are impressive winners over 13.1 miles as Emile Cairess goes No.4 all-time on UK rankings

Our international endurance running round-up kicks off with the Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP but includes action from Amsterdam, Lisbon and Tokyo too.

Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso EDP, Spain, October 23

The Commonwealth Games 10,000m bronze medallist and former world record-holder Kibiwott Kandie regained his men’s title in 58:10 after passing 10km in 27:50 and then running a scorching 27:18 for his second 10km with most of the damage done in a 13:26 5km up to 15km.

Yomif Kejelcha, who holds the world mile indoor record, set an Ethiopian record of 58:32 in second.

Daniel Mateiko was third with 58:40, ahead of Tadese Worku (58:47) and Kennedy Kimutai (59:04) with Sabastian Sawe also inside the one-hour barrier.

The top European was Italian Pietro Riva in 11th in a 60:30 PB, just ahead of Emile Cairess.

Cairess, the British 10km record-holder, ran 60:32 which moves him to fourth all-time in the UK behind Mo Farah, Callum Hawkins and Jake Smith. His 5km splits were 14:09, 14:31, 14:23 and 14:23.

“Left happy but not totally satisfied!” he said.

Fellow Brit Mahamed Mahamed ran 62:11 after an ambitious 28:57 opening 10km, slowing on the second half and running 62:11 – just missing his PB set earlier in the month in Holland.

Jack Rowe ran 63:05, a minute down on his Big Half time in London in September and he also slowed after a 29:11 clocking at 10km.

In her half-marathon debut, European 5000m champion Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany clocked the third fastest women’s time by a European of 65:41. Only Sifan Hassan and Melat Kejeta have run quicker.

The 25-year-old, who had prepared for the race with a five-week camp at altitude in Kenya, went through 10km in 31:09, a second quicker than her road PB and not far short of her 31:01.71 track best.

That obviously didn’t faze her as her second 10km was an even faster 31:07 as she finished five seconds in front of Tsigie Gebreselama.

The Ethiopian, just 22 years old and a former world under-20 cross-country and 3000m medallist, set a PB of 65:46.

Hawa Feysa was third in 66:00 and was followed by Agnes Mumbua Ngolo (66:38) and Margaret Chelimo (66:50).

Britain’s Samantha Harrison set out ambitiously with a 16:00 opening 5km but slowed to 32:32 to 10km (16:32), 15km in 49:07 (16:35) and 20km in 65:55 (16:48) as she finished 13th in 69:36 and the third European with European 10,000m champion Yasemin Can’s 67:46.

Men: HM:

1 Kibiwott Kandie KEN 58:10

2 Yomif Kejelcha ETH 58:32 rec

3 Daniel Mateiko KEN 58:40

4 Tadese Worku ETH 58:47

5 Kennedy Kimutai KEN 59:04

6 Sabastian Sawe KEN 59:23

7 Ronald Kirui KEN 60:10

8 Isaac Too KEN 60:11

9 Edward Cheserek KEN 60:13

10 Weldon Kipkirui KEN 60:28

11 Pietro Riva ITA 60:30

12 Emile Cairess GBR 60:32

13 Samsom Amare ERI 60:33

14 Laban Kiplimo KEN 60:34

15 Mehdi Frere FRA 60:34

16 Boniface Kibiwott KEN 60:34

17 Abbabiya Simbassa USA 60:37

18 Ben Flanagan CAN 61:00 NR

19 Cam Levins CAN 61:04

20 Pasquale Selvarolo ITA 62:00

21 Mahamed Mahamed GBR 62:11

22 Juan Pérez 62:22

23 Miguel Ángel Bárzola ARG 62:41

24 Jack Rowe GBR 63:05

25 Kirubel Erassa USA 63:15

26 David Nilsson SWE 63:28

27 Jorge Gonzalez 63:30

28 Callum Hawkins GBR 63:35

37 Omar Omar KUW 64:46 NR

43 Derek Hawkins GBR 65:02

57 Kurt Taylor GBR 66:11

93 Owain Jones GBR 68:53

96 Paul Piper GBR 69:06

105 Adam Millbery GBR 69:34

Women: HM:

1 Konstanze Klosterhalfen GER 65:41

2 Tsige Gebreselama ETH 65:46

3 Hawi Feysa ETH 66:00

4 Agnes Ngolo KEN 66:38

5 Margaret Kipkemboi KEN 66:50

6 Magdalena Shauri TAN 67:09

7 Irene Kimais KEN 67:11

8 Purity Komen KEN 67:29

9 Yasemin Can TUR 67:46

10 Vicoty Chepngeno KEN 67:55

11 Dorcas Kimeli KEN 68:16

12 Vivian Melly KEN 68:51

13 Samantha Harrison GBR 69:36

14 Fatima Ouhaddou MAR 70:37

15 Marta Galimany 70:49

21 Kate Drew GBR 73:36

26 Georgia Malir GBR 76:10

41 Annabel Simpson GBR 82:04

48 Rachel Hillman GBR 83:14

49 Katherine Golding GBR 83:24

51 Juliet Vine GBR 83:33

60 Jenny James GBR 84:46

Ljubljana Marathon, Slovenia, October 23

Siranesh Yirga took more than three minutes off her PB with a race record 2:21:08 to win from Sentayehu Lewetegn was second in 2:22:36 and Janet Ruguru third in 2:25:34.

Gebretsadik Abraha won the men’s race by over a minute in 2:06:09.

Men: Mar:

1 Gebretsadik Adhana ETH 2:06:09

2 Henok Tesfay ERI 2:07:12

3 Leonard Langat KEN 2:08:05

4 Abdela Godana ETH 2:08:54

5 Merhawi Kesete ERI 2:10:37

Women: Mar:

1 Siranesh Yirga ETH 2:21:08

2 Sintayehu Lewetegn ETH 2:22:36

3 Janet Gichumbi KEN 2:25:34

4 Shegae Maeregu ETH 2:30:14

Venice Marathon, Italy, October 23

Lucy Karimi took her first marathon victory for six years as she ran 2:28:12 ahead of Rebecca Chesire (2:29:14).

Solomon Mutai, the 2015 world bronze medallist, took 15 seconds from his PB as he won the men’s race in 2:08:10.

Men: Mar

1 Solomon Mutai UGA 2:08:10

2 Emmanuel Naibei KEN 2:09:41

3 Tafese Delegen ETH 2:09:54

4 Habtu Kibrom ETH 2:12:12

5 Richard Mengich KEN 2:12:40

6 John Langat KEN 2:12:53

7 Abdu Endris ETH 2:14:45

Women: Mar:

1 Lucy Karimi KEN 2:28:12

2 Rebecca Kangogo KEN 2:29:14

3 Caroline Korir KEN 2:29:46

4 Elvanie Nimbona BDI 2:30:25

5 Fantu Zewude ETH 2:31:02

6 Tejitu Siyum ETH 2:31:45

Oceanian 10km Road Running Championships, Burnie, Australia, October 23

There were Australian clean sweeps for Jack Rayner who won in an Australian record 27:43, ahead of Sam McEntee and James Hansen while Leanne Pompeani won the women’s race in 32:04 from Sinead Diver and Rose Davies.

Men: 10km:

1 Jack Rayner 27:43

2 Sam McEntee 28:34

3 James Hansen 28:56

4 Liam Adams 29:00

Women: 10km:

1 Leanne Pompeani 32:04

2 Sinead Diver 32:29

3 Rose Davies 32:59

Montereau Fault Yonne, France, October 23

Men: 10km:

1 Louis Gilavert 28:38

2 Merhawi Ghebreselasie ERI 28:52

3 Stephan Ogari KEN 28:55

Women: 10km:

1 Maurine Toroitich KEN 32:53

2 Ruth Waithera KEN 33:01

3 Laurine Housseaux 34:18

Amorebieta Cross Country, Spain, October 23

Defending World Tour champion Rodrigue Kwizera won the men’s 8.7km race in 25:45 from Italian champion Ilias Auoani.

Spain’s Isabel Barreiro won the women’s 6.7km in 23:06 ahead of Burindi’s Cavaline Nahimana (23:20).

Men: XC:

1 Rodrigue Kwizéra BDI 25:45

2 Iliass Aouani ITA 25:56

3 Santiago Catrofe URU 26:01

4 Nassim Hassaous 26:12

5 Célestine Ndikumana BDI 26:23

6 Yahya Aouina 26:27

7 Peter Njeru KEN 26:29

8 Zakaria Boufaljat MAR 26:35

9 Roberto Alaiz 26:42

10 Ibrahim Chakir 27:06

11 David Bascuñana 27:08

12 Raul Celada 27:17

13 Abderrahman El Khayami 27:18

14 Daniel Arce 27:29

15 Diego Bravo 27:42

Women: XC:

1 Isabel Barreiro 23:06

2 Cavaline Nahimana BDI 23:20

3 Cristina Espejo 23:46

4 Rosalia Tárraga 23:54

5 Cristina Ruiz 24:07

6 Angela Viciosa 24:11

7 Laura Priego 24:19

8 Lia Lemos POR 24:30

9 María Azucena Díaz 24:33

10 Esther Navarrete 24:34

13 Aimee Pratt GBR 24:53

Bydgoszcz, Poland, October 23

Men: XC:

1 Levy Kibet KEN 23:18

2 Birhanu Balew BRN 23:25

3 Joel Ayeko UGA 23:34

4 Maciej Megier 24:35

5 Mikołaj Czeronek 24:51

Women: XC:

1 Lucy Muli KEN 20:11

2 Tsiyon Abebe ETH 20:21

3 Maurine Cherotich KEN 20:27

4 Viktoriya Kalyuzhna UKR 20:40

5 Moira Stewartová CZE 20:48

Lisbon Marathon, Portugal, October 17

Women: Mar:

1 Bornes Kitur KEN 2:24:17

2 Sorome Negash ETH 2:25:57

3 Bezunesh Getachew ETH 2:26:01

4 Soboka Urge ETH 2:27:34

5 Amid Jemal ETH 2:28:30

6 Zerfie Limeneh ETH 2:29:56

7 Jane Jelagat KEN 2:30:34

8 Tsedal Gebretsadik ETH 2:35:30

TCS Amsterdam Marathon, Netherlands, October 16

For a report of this event click here

Men: Mar:

1 Tsegaye Getachew ETH 2:04:49

2 Titus Kibiego KEN 2:04:54

3 Bazezew Asmare ETH 2:04:57

4 Abraham Kiptoo KEN 2:05:04

5 Huseyidin Mohamed ETH 2:05:05

6 Cybrian Kotut KEN 2:05:15

7 Norbert Kigen KEN 2:05:32

8 Laban Korir KEN 2:05:41

9 Adeledelew Mamo ETH 2:05:45

10 Josphat Boit USA 2:06:34

11 Mulugeta Asefa ETH 2:07:56

12 Martin Musau UGA 2:09:04

13 Khadar Basheer Youssouf SOM 2:09:09 NR

14 Khalid Choukoud 2:09:34

15 Godadaw Belachew ISR 2:09:40

16 Masresha Bire ETH 2:09:41

17 Mesfin Nigusu ETH 2:09:53

18 Charles Muneria KEN 2:10:41

19 Jake Robertson NZL 2:10:41

20 Bekele Muluneh ETH 2:12:29

21 Shuho Dairokuno JPN 2:12:39

22 Bernard Soi KEN 2:13:43

23 Tesema Mokenin ETH 2:14:23

24 Akira Tomoyasu JPN 2:15:24

25 Lucas Nieuweboer 2:15:26

26 Remyo Tielsema 2:16:05

27 Rodribo Villegas Garcia MEX 2:17:16

28 Kieren Perkins AUS 2:17:54

34 Ben Fish GBR 2:23:44

Women: Mar:

1 Almaz Ayana ETH 2:17:20

2 Genzebe Dibaba ETH 2:18:05

3 Tsehay Gemechu ETH 2:18:59

4 Nasnet Amanuel ERI 2:22:45

5 Rose Chelimo BRN 2:23:12

6 Senbeta Zinah ETH 2:24:21

7 Celestine Chepchirchir KEN 2:26:50

8 Gebeyanesh Ayele ETH 2:27:36

9 Nora Szabó HUN 2:30:31

10 Leonie Balter 2:37:41

Toronto Half, Canada, October 16

Men: HM:

1 Tristan Woodfine 62:43

2 Matthew Viveiros 64:57

3 Marc-Antoine Senneville 65:11

Men: Mar:

1 Yihunilign Adane ETH 2:07:18

2 Kipkemoi Kiprono KEN 2:08:24

3 Felix Kandie KEN 2:08:44

4 Enock Onchari KEN 2:10:07

5 Trevor Hofbauer 2:11:00

6 Barselius Kipyego KEN 2:11:12

7 Rory Linkletter 2:13:32

8 Mohamed Aagab 2:15:19

Women: Mar:

1 Antonina Kwambai KEN 2:23:20

2 Ruth Chebitok KEN 2:23:58

3 Gelete Burka ETH 2:24:31

4 Malindi Elmore 2:25:14

5 Magdalene Masai KEN 2:25:39

6 Tseginesh Mekonnin ETH 2:28:43

7 Dayna Pidhoresky 2:30:58

8 Sasha Gollish 2:31:40

Gyeongju Marathon, Korea, October 16

Men: Mar:

1 Evans Korir KEN 2:09:57

2 Thomas Kiplagat KEN 2:10:07

3 Samwel Ekai Kiptoo KEN 2:10:37

4 Geza Taddessa Senebeta KEN 2:11:09

5 Mathew Kemboi KEN 2:12:33

6 Timothy Kipkorir Kattaw KEN 2:12:26

Poznań Marathon, Poland, October 16

Men: Mar:

1 Bazu Hayla ETH 2:11:27

2 Mohamed El Talhaoui MAR 2:11:34

3 Getahum Adamu ETH 2:12:58

4 Redouan Nouini MAR 2:13:22

5 Kipkemoi Kipsang KEN 2:14:45

6 Mathew Kipsaat KEN 2:14:54

Women: Mar:

1 Caroline Kilel KEN 2:27:01

2 Askale Hurisa ETH 2:30:02

3 Hanna Lindholm SWE 2:41:00

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, India, October 16

Men: HM:

1 Regasa Chala ETH 60:30

2 Felix Kipkoech KEN 60:33

3 Boki Diribi ETH 60:34

4 Joshua Belet KEN 60:43

5 Gemechu Dida ETH 60:51

6 Moses Koech KEN 60:56

7 Michael Kamau KEN 61:02

8 Muktar Edris ETH 61:05

9 Bayelign Teshager ETH 61:18

10 Solomon Berihu ETH 61:54

Women: HM:

1 Irene Cheptai KEN 66:42

2 Dawit Seyaum ETH 68:02

3 Stella Chesang UGA 68:11 NR

4 Aminat Ahamed ETH 68:34

5 Lemlem Hailu ETH 68:50

6 Meseret Gebre ETH 69:13

7 Fantaye Belayneh ETH 69:49

8 Anchinalu Dessie ETH 69:53

9 Faith Chepkoech KEN 70:34

10 Rediet Daniel ETH 71:48

Tokyo, Japan, October 16

Men: HM:

1 Vincent Kipkemoi KEN 60:10

2 Alexander Mutiso KEN 60:29

3 Benard Kimeli KEN 60:36

4 Vincent Raimoi KEN 60:56

5 Joseph Ndirangu KEN 61:11

6 Joseph Karanja KEN 61:32

7 Joel Mwaura KEN 62:04

8 Benson Tunyo KEN 62:07

9 Kenta Murayama 62:14

10 Daisuke Uekado 62:15

Women: HM:

1 Caroline Nyaga KEN 68:23

2 Dolphine Omare KEN 69:46

3 Haruka Yamaguchi 70:35

4 Betsy Saina KEN 71:13

5 Mao Kiyota 71:18

Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, South Africa, October 16

Men: Mar:

1 Stephen Mokoka 2:09:59

2 Derseh Kindie Kassie ETH 2:11:27

3 Dagnachew Adere ETH 2:11:55

4 Raymond Choge KEN 2:11:56

5 Samuel Moloi 2:14:39

6 Blessing Waison ZIM 2:15:10

7 Simon Sibeko 2:15:56

8 Winfred Mutiro ZIM 2:16:10

Women: Mar:

1 Meleka Meseret ETH 2:24:04

2 Tecla Kirongo KEN 2:27:57

3 Judith Cherono KEN 2:30:34

4 Zinaswork Yenew ETH 2:34:03

5 Webalem Ayele ETH 2:34:24

6 Medina Armino ETH 2:36:02

