World 2019 heptathlon champion in strong position but favourite Anna Hall leads the way

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is potentially on for another medal at the World Championships after finishing the first day of the heptathlon in second place, behind favourite Anna Hall.

The British athlete scored 3905 points to Hall’s 3998 total and is just ahead of American Chari Hawkins who lies third, with a mark of 3900.

Johnson-Thompson’s collation of 3905 points is just down on what she had at Gotzis (3930) earlier this year.

When she won the world title back in 2019, Johnson-Thompson was on 4318 points after the first day.

However, the 30-year-old created momentum throughout the day in Budapest and ended it with a striking 200m victory, after a slightly disappointing 100m hurdles but a more than solid high jump and shot put.

Johnson-Thompson ran 13.50 over 100m hurdles – her season’s best is 13.34 from the UKA Championships – and then cleared 1.86m in the high jump, threw a best of 13.64m in the shot put and clocked 23.48 over 200m.

“It’s been an up and down day for sure but I’m really happy to end on a win,” she told AW. “The hurdles was a bit of a weird start to the day and it felt like a bit of a dream with the thunderstorm. I was disappointed with that as I felt like I could’ve attacked it more.

After winning the 200m in 23.48, KJT is in 2nd place with 3905pts behind Anna Hall's 3998 at the end of the first day in the heptathlon. "We gave it our all," she says. #Budapest2023 🎙️ @Jason_AW pic.twitter.com/56C6v7zncY — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) August 19, 2023

“The high jump, I was happy to come away with what I did. Given my start, I was happy to come away with 1.86m and at that point it’s just about being competitive.

“I had a solid first attempt in the shot put and I wish I could’ve built on that more. Then the 200m is one of my favourite events and I had a good lane. I wanted to attack it and I did.”

Johnson-Thompson is sandwiched between two Americans in the podium places and Hall will be the one to beat.

The 22-year-old has had a stunning year and won Gotzis with 6988 points, which put her fifth on the heptathlon all-time list.

Hall clocked 12.97 in the 100m hurdles, had a little slip but cleared 1.83m in the high jump, threw a personal best in the shot put of 14.54m and ran 23.56 in the 200m.

“You know it’s just been a battle and I’ve been trying to give it my best in every event and not pay too much about the numbers,” Hall said. “Championships are about positioning and my focus here is just to win. I’d have liked to be a little bit further ahead but I’ll come out swinging.

“That 12.97 in the 100m hurdles is just off my personal best [12.75] but better than what I’ve been running. That was progress. The high jump was not so good [1.83m] and I had a little scare with the knee so got some rest treatment.

“We then got a personal best of 14.54m in the shot put which I was so proud of. In the 200m we were just all gassed!

“There definitely is a lot of pressure and coming into this I was a little banged up. I’ve just got to deal with that the best I can and I’m still 22 so I’m just trying to embrace, learn and trust myself.”

The heptathletes return tomorrow (August 20) and will take on the long jump, javelin and 800m.

