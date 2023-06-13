Lewisham-based club defeat Pontypridd after runner collapses in heat while there are notable wins elsewhere for Calum Johnson and Gemma Steel in our UK endurance running round-up

39th WELSH CASTLES RELAY, June 10/11

For much of the second half of the race, eventual winners, Kent AC and locals Pontypridd Roadents battled for supremacy, but the latter slipped up badly on stage 19 as their Adam Payne collapsed due to the hot conditions to let in their rivals, Martin Duff reports.

Newcomers Highgate Harriers had started their campaign with a victory on the 9.1 miles from Caernarfon Castle to Penygroes and established themselves as early favourites for the overall title and led after four stages, but it was not to be.

The North Londoners’ Jack McVann took advantage of the absence of last year’s winners, Swansea Harriers, who missed the event, distracted by the wedding of long-time servant Dewi Griffiths, but still, 63 teams started the long trip south.

Salford’s Harry Wakefield took the stage 2 race to put his club ahead after two legs but they then slipped when Highgate’s Jacob Allen won the stage 3 race.

More than half-way through the opening day and with a balanced squad, Kent AC were gradually opening up an advantage and had Callum Fraser take stage five to Barmouth. Their vets were doing well in their open team so that, by the end of stage six at Dolgellau, were three minutes to the good of Chorlton, as Highgate had slipped out of contention.

Les Croupiers were heading Ealing Eagles by more that 20 minutes in the veterans’ category and also led in the women’s only team stakes by 18 minutes from Sale and Chorlton.

Highgate had their second stage win on number seven from Dolgellau to Dinas Mawdwy, as Robert Wilson was just 13 seconds outside the stage record, with 56:36 for the tough 10.1 miles with its 449-metre climb up from the river Mawddach.

The top three teams, Chorlton, Kent and Highgate were now covered by just a little over two minutes.

Stage eight saw the first record of the 2023 race when, despite the hot weather, Luisa Candiol improved the 2017 mark for the 10.8-miles and 310m climb by 27 seconds with 67:45, for Cheshire Dragons.

As the race ended the first day in Newtown, Team Bath’s Leon Chevalier was just four seconds outside the tough 13.1-miles and 338m stage record with 69:59. However, it was stage record holder Paul Graham, in second, who saw Pontypridd Roadents take a narrow lead into the overnight stop. Kent, Chorlton and Highgate were close on their heels, as Les Croupiers still led both the veteran’s and women’s categories.

Day two started with another hill climb up to Llanbardan Fynydd and Team Bath’s Alex Carter and Highgate’s Flurry Grierson battled out the 10.8 miles with its climbs, with the former just getting the nod in 58:05, to slash more than a minute from the stage record.

Then Matthew Speed enjoyed a near three-minute victory on stage 12, for Kent, on the run up to Crossgates, with a 57:58 clocking for the 11.2-miles. There was a stage record here for Parc Bryn’s Lauren Cooper after a 63:43 split, nearly a minute inside the previous best.

The leading teams were all headed by Stroud’s Lee Stopford’s 55:23 clocking for the 10.6-miles-long 13th stage on to Builth Wells and this all meant that Pontypridd and Kent were separated by just 11 seconds as Highgate now trailed by more than 10 minutes.

Highgate moved up to third overall on stage 15 as Charlie Hayward took the race but they were now 24 minutes down on the lead. The gap then narrowed as Alexander Lepretre won the next stage race, for Highgate, over the 12.5-miles to Torpanaun in 67:30 for a two-minute improvement on the stage record. Alice Wright then did the same for the women’s stage best with 84:56 but the best performance came from British masters W55 marathon record-holder Angharad Mair, now 60, who clocked 92:49.

With three stages left to race, Kent were pulling out all of the stops and their Joseph Yee (Alex’s younger brother) took the stage after a 49:05 clocking for the 9.1-miles.

On the penultimate stage to Nantgarw, however, Pontypridd’s challenge evaporated as they were penalised for “outside assistance,” so second placed Chris Mullin (M45) swept his Kent team ahead.

Race director Marcus Meyrick said: “The Pontypridd runner (Adam Payne) collapsed from the heat and was then picked up by spectators and carried to the line.”

He continued: “Under the rules of the race the penalty had to be applied.” This cost the team 45 minutes on the lead.

James Heneghan’s stage record 50:14 for Pontypridd over the 10.1-mile stint on the run between Caerphilly and Cardiff Castles, was too late and their rivals came home with a flourish thanks to Ben Hope’s fourth spot but it is true that Pontypridd would have won the event had Payne not got into difficulties.

Overall (209M): 1 Kent 19:46:34; 2 Highgate 20:19:24; 3 Pontypridd 20:29:39; 4 Chorlton 20:28:43; 5 Salford 20:36:04; 6 Les Croupiers 20:36:18

M40: 1 Les Croupiers 22:58:15; 2 Pontypridd 23:38:06; 3 Ealing Eagles 24:01:47

King of Mountains (stages 3,7,10,11,14&16): 1 Highgate 6:30:44; 2 Pontypridd 6:35:49; Kent 6:44:12

M40 Mountains: 1 Ponypridd 7:42:25

Women: 1 Les Croupiers 24:36:31; 2 Sale 25:21:29; 3 Chorlton 25:30:07

Queens of Mountains: 1 Les Croupiers 8:16:12; Sale 8:24:53; 3 Pontypridd 8:43:14

Business Team: 1 Burgess Salmon 25:00:38

65 teams finished

Day 1 (June 10)

Stage 1: Caernarfon Castle to Penygroes (15.01km, 138m): J McVann (High) 53:15

M40: J Savage (Chorl) 54:42

Women: R Maw (SWRR) 58:52

Stage 2: Penygroes to Criccieth Castle (16.93km, 113m): H Wakefield (Salf) 56:25; K Hunt (Sale) 59:57

Women: T Anderson (Win, W40) 66:05

Stage 3: Criccieth Castle to Maentwrog (19.32km, 288m): J Allen (High) 66:45

M40: R Bentley (Kent) 70:05

M50: R Grantham (Wirral) 72:21

Women: A Evans (Les C) 80:47

Stage 4: Maentwrog to Harlech Castle (14.92km, 149m): T Stevenson (Sale, M40) 54:28; G Bennett (High) 54:32

M40: N Phillips (Kent) 55:38

M50: T Greenald (Alt) 56:52

Women: E Cockcroft (SWRR) 66:22

W45: S Perry (Win) 66:36

Stage 5: Harlech Castle to Barmouth (15.08km, 139m): C Fraser (Kent) 55:12; D Wyeth (Chorlt, M40) 55:16

M50: G Landon (T Bath) 58:23; S Davies (Parc Bryn) 58:29

Women: J Rambaldi (Buckley, W35) 66:03

Stage 6: Barmouth to Dolgellau; Distance (14.29km, 201m): N Gilchrist (Ealing E) 50:49

M40: B Day (Kent) 51:19

M45: B McCormack (Chorlt) 52:52

M55: L Aherne (Parc Bryn) 53:10

Women: J Doughton (Buckley, W45) 63:59

Stage 7: Dolgellau to Dinas Mawddwy (16.36km, 449m): 1 R Wilson (High) 56:36; O Thorogood (SWRR) 57:33

M45: V Edwards (Les C) 65:48

M50: S Wood (Cleve) 66:18

Women: C Walters (Pt Talbot, W35) 69:35

Stage 8: Dinas Mawddwy to Foel (16.95km, 310m): D Bodman (P Bryn) 59:44; D Dibaba (Kent) 61:05

M40: S Murphy (P’pridd) 61:38

M45: A Haney (Chorl) 63:40

Women: L Candiol (Chesh Dr) 67:45

Stage 9: Foel to Llanfair Caereinion (14.97km, 98m): R Holt (Les C) 45:01

M40: D Jones (P’pridd) 45:54

Women: A Gascoigne (T Bath, W40) 49:08

Stage 10: Llanfair Caereinion to Newtown (20.65km, 338m): L Chevalier (T Bath) 69:59; P Graham (P’pridd) 70:40; G Tomlinson (Chorl, M40) 71:56; N Barry (Sale) 72:43

M45: C Greenwood (Kent) 73:20

Women: O Tsim (P’ridd) 84:37

Day 2 (June 11)

Stage 11: Newtown to Llanbadarn Fynydd (17.07km, 378m): 1 A Carter (T Bath) 58:06; F Grierson (High) 58:08; S Richards (P’Pridd) 59:44; R Sesemann (Kent) 59:56

M40: J Crooker (P Bryn) 60:40

M45: C Callaghan (Buckley) 63:37

Women: E Dimond (Llis, W35) 68:21

W50: S Gurney (Win) 73:20

Stage 12: Llanbadarn Fynydd to Crossgates (17.51km, 154m): 1 M Speed (Kent) 57:58

M40: K Waterhouse (Salf) 61:10

Women: L Cooper (P Bryn) 63:43

W40: L Jones (Les C) 70:32

Stage 13: Crossgates to Builth Wells (16.52km, 158m): 1 L Stopford (Stroud) 55:23; H Giardet (Les C) 55:27

M50: R Jones (Llis) 58:00; H Evans (P Bryn) 58:42

Women: M Garner (Strag) 69:46

Stage 14: Builth Wells to Drovers Arms (16.77km, 493m): T Cornthwaite (Salf) 60:32; D Hamilton (P’pridd) 61:47

M45: J MacKie (Wirral) 67:56

Women: M Williams (Aberdare) 78:15

Stage 15: Epynt Visitor Centre to Brecon (20.39km, 151m): C Hayward (High) 70:32; J Parry (P Bryn) 71:36; B Clarke (Kent) 71:44

M45: S Rees (Neath) 72:47

Women: K Fitzpatrick (Chorl, W35) 84:08

Stage 16: Brecon Canal Basin to Torpantau (20.34km, 360m): A Lepretre (High) 67:30; T Charles (Chorl) 70:46

Women: A Wright (Sale) 84:56

W60: A Mair (Les C) 92:49

Stage 17: Taf Fechan Station, Torpantau to Cyfarthfa Castle (13.61km, 127m): A Faulty (Win) 47:23

Women: P Cameron (Alt, W50) 58:42

Stage 18: Rhyd-y-Car Centre to Abercynon (Navigation Park) (14.37km, 123m): 1 J Yee (Kent) 49:05; G Medcraft (P’pridd) 49:45

M40: DJ Williams (Les C) 50:56

M45: S Brace (T Bath) 51:59

Women: C Jones (A’dare) 59:39

Stage 19: Navigation Park to Nantgarw (12.27km, 85m): O Williams (Les C) 42:11; C Mullin (Kent, M45) 44:31

M50: J Corrie (Win) 47:07; M Govier (Les C) 47:20

Women: D Phillips (Les C, W35) 54:18

Stage 20: Caerphilly Castle to Cardiff Bute Park (116.15km, 63m): J Heneghan (P’pridd) 50:14; T Ghafari (High) 51:21; P Matthews (P’Bryn, M40) 53:02; B Hope (Kent, M45) 53:17

M60: R Reader (Strag) 65:28

Women: R Felton (Stroud, W45) 58:45

ST ALBANS HALF MARATHON, St Albans, June 11



On a very hot morning, finishing eighth overall, Kate Rennie was first woman by over eight minutes while M40 Phil Adams was the men’s winner.

Overall: 1 P Adams (St Alb S, M40) 75:47; 2 J Yeates (Barn) 76:31; 3 N Besson (Serp, M40) 80:26



Women: 1 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 83:14; 2 T Beloou (Best Athletics, W45) 91:17; 3 N Cobb (Harp A) 93:14

SOUTHEND HALF-MARATHON, June 11

Men:

1 David Smale 71:49

2 Shane Boxall 71:49

3 Thomas Beedell 72:08

Women:

1 Katie King 83:36

2 Jen Baird 85:22

3 Rebecca Oækill 86:55

PURBROOK LADIES 5, Hampshire, June 11

Women:

1 N Moxham (Gosp, W50) 31:12; 2 K Riches (Fareham, W35) 32:31; 3 A Morgan (Stubb, W35) 34:19

W60: 1 H Dean (Chich R) 36:08

SOLENT AIRPORT 5, Hampshire, June 11

Overall:

1 T Evans (Win, U17) 16:17; 2 B Cuell 16:21; 3 J Clarke 16:22

Women:

1 K Slater (Fareham, W35) 18:33; 2 S Barbary (Havant, U20) 19:43; 3 K Daish (W35) 21:42

MARKET HARBOROUGH CARNIVAL 10km, Leicestershire, June 10

Overall:

1 A Quigley (W End, M50) 33:44; 2 J Yarwood (Wrex) 34:12; 3 J Chennell (Harb) 34:44

Women:

1 E Clarke (Trent P) 40:30; 2 J Hemmings (L Goat, W40) 43:41; 3 K Lister (W40) 43:42

COASTAL DASH MT, Dawlish, Devon, June 7

Overall (4M hilly):

1 M Lesniac (S Moult) 21:28; 2 J Madison (Exe) 21:32; 3 T Pratt (Teign) 21:40

M45: 1 A Menter (Haldon) 21:43; 2 J Howard (SWRR) 21:52

Women:

1 M Brooks (Dawlish, W45) 24:50; 2 S Gough (Teign) 25:08; 3 C Weeks (Torby, U20) 26:32

BLAYDON 5.8, June 9

This famous race saw a men’s victory for former English National and UK Inter-Counties champion Calum Johnson who won by over 200 metres from Cameron Allen.

M40 Graham Rush was a clear third.

Leeds gained a women’s one-two through Camilla Mcknespiey and Heather Townsend with McKnespiey taking the event by eight seconds.

Men:

1 Calum Johnson Gates 26:44

2 Cameron Allan Hough 27:22

3 Graham Rush M40 Leeds 27:33

4 Carl Avery M35 Morp 27:47

5 Alex Brown Morp 27:49

6 Lawrence Mccourt Morp 27:54

7 Michael Cameron TVH 28:00

8 Jarlath Mckenna M40 Tyne B 28:21

9 Lewis Gamble-Thompson M35 New Marske 28:26

10 Luke Davis U19 28:29

Women:

1 Camilla McKnespiey Leeds 31:06

2 Heather Townsend Leeds 31:15

3 Jasmine Wood Durh 31:28

4 Aly Dixon W40 Sund Stroll 31:51

5 Eilidh Bell Leeds 32:05

6 Danielle Hodgkinson W35 Wallsend 32:07

7 Lucy Crookes Tyne B 32:16

8 Sophie Harris Elswick 32:38

9 Charlotte Penfold NSP W35 32:43

10 Amy Fuller Tyne B 33:38

EMGP BLISWORTH 5, Oxfordshire, June 9

Gemma Steel made a surprise appearance to take the women’s section of this long-standing race which is part of the summer long East Midlands series, Martin Duff reports.

The 37-year-old was slower than her 26:27 win in the Alsager 5 from earlier this year but was home in 27:55, for ninth spot overall.

Hayden Arnell, the winner of the opening event the series and then second in race two, bounced back to claim his second win of the Grand Prix with a 25:56 clocking.

Men: 1 H Arnall (R&N) 25:56; 2 F Ward (R&N) 27:01; 3 L Knight (Dav) 27:06

M40: 1 D Ball (R&N) 27:23; 2 A Siggers (R&N) 27:53

M45: 1 J Wayland (W’boro) 28:20

M50: 1 P Langer (Sphinx) 29:19; 2 C Bell (North Tri) 29:35; 3 P West (Kett) 29:50

M60: 1 T Hughes (Leic C) 29:21; 2 B Whitehead (W’boro) 31:45

M70: 1 R Searle (Kett) 35:00; 2 S Knennas (R&N) 36:47

TEAM: 1 R&N 1:48:14; 2 Milton Keynes 1:55:26; 3 Bucks & Stowe 1:57:05

M40 TEAM: 1 R&N 1:54:18; 2 Wellingborough 2:00:04; 3 Bucks & Stowe 2:04:47

Women: 1 G Steel (Charn, W35) 27:55; 2 K Barnett (Dav) 31:01; 3 A Walters (Corby, U20) 31:05; 4 K Godof (Olney, W45) 31:49

W40: 1 H Gibbs (Shenly) 34:06

W45: 2 A Sarkies (R&N) 32:32; 3 Z Kemp (Human E) 32:46; 4 S Ghisu (Bucks & Stowe) 34:39

W55: 1 S Davis (Higham) 35:34

W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 36:51

W65: 1 N Haggart (Bed H) 37:36

W75: 1 A Copson (R&N) 42:19

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Wellingborough 1:44:36; 2 R&N 1:47:51; 3 Bucks & Stowe 1:49:27

W35 TEAM: 1R&N 1:47:51; 2 Bucks & Stowe 1:49:48; 3 Wootton RR 1:59:00

SCOTTS TRAVEL MIDWEEK LEAGUE 10km, Div 1, Race 3, Trent Park, June 8

On an evening when times were significantly slower than in the opening two rounds of the league, Katie Harbon won for North Herts Road Runners but was more than two minutes down on her winning time from the previous race of the series, Martin Duff reports.

Michael Waddington began the series with a third place before moving up to second in race two to win this third event, albeit in a much slower time.

Overall:

1 M Waddington (Ware) 34:24; 2 B Hadman (NHRR) 35:04; J Fox (NHRR) 35:22

M50: 1 S Aiken (Trent P) 38:07; 2 K Sambridge (Ware) 38:15; 3 B Judge (Gard CR) 36:44

M55: 1 P Harvey (Gard CR) 38:49

TEAM: 1 NHRR 329; 2 Trent P 367; 3 St Albans 402

M40 TEAM: 1 St Albans 66; 2 Trent P 88; 3 NHRR 116

Standings after 3 races

Men TEAM: 1 St Albans 16; 2 NHRR 13; 3 Trent P 11

M40 TEAM: 1 St Albans 15 (241); 2 NHRR 15 (256); 3 Trent P 13

Women: 1 K Harbon (NHRR) 38:13; 2 J Vine (Gard CR, W35) 39:42; 3 L Parry (Gard CR) 40:24

W45: 1 Z Oldfield (Orion) 41:44

W50: 1 P Habbick (St Alb) 43;34

TEAM: 1 St Albans 124; 2 NHRR 166; 3 Trent P 174

W35 TEAM: 1 Trent P 32; 2 St Albans 41; 3 NHRR 50

Overall

Senior TEAM: 1 NHRR 495; 2 St Albans 313; 2 NHRR 475; 3 Trent P 783

Vets TEAM: 1 St Albans 107; 2 Trent P 120; 3 NHRR 166

Standings after 3 races

Women TEAM: 1 St Albans 16; 2 NHRR 14; 3 Orion 12

W35 TEAM: 1 Trent P 14 (124); 2 NHRR 14 (152); 3 St Albans 13

Overall

Senior TEAM: 1 St Albans 32; 2 NHRR 27; 3 Trent P 22

Vets TEAM: 1 NHRR 29; 2 St Albans 28; 3 Trent P 27

RUNTHROUGH LEICESTERSHIRE CHASE THE SUN, Prestwold, June 8

Overall (5km): 1 D Magalela (Long E, M40) 16:20; 2 P Bradshaw (B’burn, M35) 16:53; 3 J Blount (Unatt) 19:34

Women: 1 H Cornu (Rolls, W35) 20:16; 2 K Jackson (Lough S) 20:17; 3 S Knight 23:21

Overall (10km): 1 A Mayne 34:42; 2 P Nind (Holme P) 34:46; 3 J Vandersluis (ICARUS) 34:49

Women: 1 O Harris 40:50; 2 L Tallis 46:51; 3 E Beck (Spa) 47:45

Overall (10M): 1 C Horton (Badgers, M45) 60:07; 2 D Greenwood (Holme P, M45) 60:57; 3 J Hutchison (M45) 71:31

Women: 1 L Broom (Steel, W45) 71:49; 2 S Murphy 79:44; 3 K Knight (W45) 84:54

CARLISLE TRI CLUB 10km, Carlisle, June 7

Overall: 1 P Graham (C’land, M45) 35:04; 2 J Kelly (C’land) 36:44; 3 S Taylor (Unatt) 36:53



Women: 1 F Todd (Bord H, W45) 40:32; 2 E Zielinska (Carl Tc) 42:16; 3 M Harrison (Kesw, W35) 42:25

ARUNNERS BEACH RUN MT, Littlehampton, West Sussex, June 7

Overall (wet and sandy 5M):

1 M Houston (Chich R) 26:25; 2 L Briscoe (Fitt) 26:37; 3 J Penfold (T Zone) 27:04

Women:

1 L Bourne (Hove) 31:48; 2 L Tugwell (Worth) 32:04; 3 A Robinson (Worth) 32:31

TEAM (M&W): 1 Horsham J 445; 2 Chich R 250; 3 Worthing 241

BITTON SUMMER SERIES 5km, Avon Valley Railway, Bristol, Avon, June 7

Overall: 1 W Sweet (B&W, M45) 17:00; 2 P Trask (B&W, M45) 17:06; 3 P Reddaway (Ware, M60) 18:15

M60: 2 G Hughes (T Bath) 19:53

Women: 1 C Jolliffe (B&W, W55) 19:59; 2 E Jolliffe (B&W) 20:58; 3 R Evans (Emersons G) 21:15

W60: 1 W Reddaway (Ware) 26:14

SCOTTS MIDWEEK LEAGUE 10km, Div 3, Race 3, Harpenden, June 6

Overall: 1 A Edgworth (Dac) 34:19; 2 P Oddy (Dac) 234:50; 3 P Morgan (Brox) 34:58

M50: 1 T Atkinson (Harp) 38:03; 2 A Mills (Dac) 38:06

M60: 1 P Hobson (Harl) 40:57

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 232; 2 Hitchin 333; 3 Harpenden 3385

M40 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 34; 2 Harpenden 55; 3 Hitchin 113

Women: 1 T Gray (Dac, U20) 39:23; 2 H Turner (Dac, W40) 40:52; 3 T Woodhouse (Herts, U20) 41:07

W65: 1 J Morris (Harp) 52:04

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 52; 2 Harpenden 184; 3 Hitchin 209

W35 TEAM: 1 Dacorum 13; 2 Hitchin 35; 3 Harpenden 38

WHIT’TH WHIPPETS COWM RESERVOIR MT 5km, Whitworth, June 6

Overall: 1 W Smith (Hali, M40) 16:28; 2 T Hodgson (Hali) 16:28; 3 M Mannings (O&R) 16:43

M50: D Bennett (Roch) 17:15

Women: 1 I Brandon (Roch) 20:42; 2 S Burns (Clay, W65) 21:29; 3 J Johey (Royt R, W45) 21:33

FELL RACES

BARNSLEY BOUNDARY WAY TRAIL RELAY, Barnsley, June 10

Overall (72M/7350ft – leg 1 5.1M/528ft, leg 2 10.4M/768ft, leg 3 6.6M/459ft, leg 4 6.4M/196ft, leg 5 5.1M/486ft, leg 6 11.4M/1620ft, leg 7 6.5M/1074ft, leg 8 5.7M/814ft, leg 9 10.5M/1188ft, leg 10 4M/210ft):

1 Barns 8:11:29 (J Bird 32:40, S Hinchcliffe 59:48, S Wilson 49:35, M Grain 40:31, G Briscoe 31:15, P Montgomery 86:34, J Sweetnam-Powell 51:51, R Price 39:54, G Cooke 70:47, M Haverhand 28:34); 2 P’stone FPR (mixed) 9:18:33; 3 Denb D 9:19:16; 4 P’stone FPR (M50) 10:21:18; 5 Barns H (mixed) 10:02:28; 6 Barns (mixed) 10:04:43

M60: P’stone FPR 32:39:17

Fastest: all Barns as above except

Leg 3: R Cottam (P’stone FPR) 45:57

Leg 4: S O’Neill (K’worth) 39:50

Leg 8: P Johnson (Barns H) 38:49

Women: 1 P’stone FPR 10:57:20; 2 P’stone FPR (W40) 12:37:07; 3 Ack 13:08:39; 4 Manvers 13:37:39

SWALEDALE MARATHON, June 10

Overall (23M/3586ft, h:m only):

1 K Wigley (Swale) 3:01; 2 J Stephenson (R&Z) 3:07; 3 J Rutherford (Totley) 3:24; 4 T Grimwood (Swale) 3:25; 5 E Cowper-Coles (Denb D, W) 3:27; 6 G Baker (Amble) 3:28; 7 J Simpson 3:29; 8 Z Jennings (Sett) 3:33

M50: M Hayes (E Hull) 3:40

M60: J Hartley 4:21

TEAM: 1 Swale 59; 2 E Hull 170; 3 Swale (W) 256

Women: 1 Cowper-Coles 3:27; 2 S Stephen (W40) 4:00; 3 K Gaughan (Pick) 4:00; 4 E Thompson (Elvet, W40) 4:08; 5 J Young (Swale) 4:17

W60: V Clarke (Darl) 4:55

TEAM: Swale 256

WEETS, Barnoldswick, June 10

Overall (8.8km/150m): 1 C Holdsworth (Clay) 36:40; 2 A Mason (Dark Pk) 38:03; 3 J Holgate (B’burn) 38:07; 4 A Wale (Clay, M40) 40:52; 5 S Watson (Wharf) 41:30; 6 D Mirfield (Barl) 41:36

M45: S Shorrock (Barl) 41:51

M50: S Constatnine (Holc) 48:51

M55: C Nevison (Barl) 48:57

M60: M Keys (Ross) 50:09

M70: I Smith (Ribb) 60:24

Women: 1 H Page (Calder V) 43:37; 2 E Hopkinson (Wharf, W40) 45:14; 3 N Jackson (N Leeds FR) 48:06; 4 J Wells (Ross) 52:07

W45: K Griffiths (Ribb) 56:30

W50: J Davies (Ribb) 58:47

W55: C Tregaskis (Ross) 60:18

W60: J Toswnson (Traw) 61:08

WALSH TWO LADS, Horwich, June 8

Overall (5.25M/900ft):

1 B Coop (Bury) 32:05; 2 R Hope (P&B, M45) 33:14; 3 R James (Royt R) 33:49; 4 S Greenwood (Ross) 34:25; 5 N Leigh (Horw, M45) 34:39; 6 S Fairhurst (Horw) 34:47; 7 A Ford (Calder V, M40) 34:54; 8 M Nicholson (Sale) 35:28

M50: D Raby (Chorley) 36:59

M60: N Holding (Horw) 42:32

M70: J Maxfield (N’burgh N) 45:58

M75: J Hall (M’ton) 56:50

Women:

1 K Macfarlane (C’thy) 42:01; 2 A Pilkington (Chorley) 42:58; 3 A Fraser (Penny L) 43:29;4 S Edwards (R Rose) 44:46

W40: L Vidamour (Penny L) 45:27

W50: J Greenhalgh (Lost) 45:57

W55: F Dyson (Sadd) 47:49

W60: N Hamerton (Lost) 50:53

LOUGHSHANNAGH, N Ireland, June 8

Overall (5M/1700ft):

1 A Crutchley 42:42; 2 J Mcatee (Mourne) 42:48; 3 A Tees (BARF, M40) 44:46; 4 K Johnston (Armagh) 44:46; 5 J Millar (Mourne) 44:58; 6 E O’Kane (U20) 44:58; 7 J McKee (Mourne) 46:00; 8 D Hicks (Newc, M40) 46:04

M45: M Harte (Newry) 46:28

M50: C Bailey (Mourne)

M55: S Hoey (Jog Lisb) 51:15

M60: Deon McNeilly (Newc) 52:58

M70: P McGuckin 63:56

M75: J Adgey (N Down) 83:36

Women:

1 E Dickson (Newry) 51:20; 2 D Wilson (Drom, W50) 52:32; 3 M Hell (M Belf) 53:21; 4 S Mcintyre 55:28; 5 S O’Kane (Lagan V, W55) 56:20

W60: P Shields (Murl) 65:11

U20: C Savage (Newc) 61:18

BLENCARTHA, Mungrisedale, June 7

Overall (13km/825m):

1 J Cox (Eden) 64:09; 2 H Holmes (Mat) 64:41; 3 T Simpson (Amble) 65:16; 4 M McGoldrick (Sett, M40) 66:29; 5 T Gill (Mat, U21) 66:57; 6 J Kenny (Helm, H) 67:30

M45: S Jacques (Amble) 68:37

M50: D Birch (Kesw) 70:44

M60: D Prosser (Kesw) 75:11

M65: K Loan (Kesw) 93:24

Women:

1 K Maltby (B Combe) 71:01; 2 E Stuart (N Fells) 80:42; 3 R Douglas (Bord) 81:04; 4 A Kelland (Eden) 81:57

W40: E Debenham (Heugh H) 82:46

W50: J Chatterley (C’land F) 92:33

W60: A Chimmings (C’land F) 1:42:01

BOAR’S HEAD, Poynton, June 7

Overall (12.9km/403m):

1 S Harding (Macc) 48:01; 2 L Braby (Chorlton) 48:54; 3 B Hicks (Macc) 49:03; 4 T Barry (Penn) 49:44; 5 B Archbold (Wilm, M50) 49:57; 6 M Burley (Macc) 50:19

M60: J Bale (Ches HB) 62:53

M70: A Watts (Ches HB) 67:01

Women:

1 T Lyon (Poyn, W40) 60:25; 2 H Thompson (Poyn) 60:57; 3 L Bednall (Bux) 61:24; 4 R Till (Macc, W40) 61:31

W50: J Bednall (Bux) 64:51

» Subscribe to AW magazine here

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE