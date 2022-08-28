British discus thrower Lawrence Okoye also takes first place in Szczecin as our latest overseas results round-up includes the Lausanne Diamond League and NACAC Champs

Wanda Diamond League, Athletissima, Lausanne, Switzerland. August 25-26

Men

200 (1.3) (26th):

1 Noah Lyles USA 19.56

2 Michael Norman USA 19.76

3 Jereem Richards TTO 19.95

4 Alexander Ogando DOM 20.09

5 Andrew Hudson JAM 20.09

6 Erriyon Knighton USA 20.13

7 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 20.33

8 Charlie Dobson GBR 20.34

800 (26th):

1 George Mills GBR 1:46.74

2 Tom Elmer 1:47.44

3 Robin Oester 1:48.06

1500 (26th):

1 Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR 3:29.05

2 Abel Kipsang KEN 3:29.93

3 Stewart McSweyn AUS 3:30.18

4 Josh Kerr GBR 3:32.28

5 Michał Rozmys POL 3:32.43

6 Mario García ESP 3:32.71

7 Timothy Cheruiyot KEN 3:32.91

8 Samuel Tanner NZL 3:33.67

9 Jake Heyward GBR 3:34.99

10 Matthew Stonier GBR 3:35.57

11 Abdelatif Sadiki MAR 3:37.41

12 Olli Hoare AUS 3:37.81

13 Gonzalo García ESP 3:38.64

14 Neil Gourley GBR 3:53.67

3000SC (26th):

1 Soufiane El Bakkali MAR 8:02.45

2 Hailemariyam Amare ETH 8:12.07

3 Leonard Bett KEN 8:12.08

4 Ryuji Miura JPN 8:13.06

5 Amos Serem KEN 8:13.93

6 Abraham Kibiwot KEN 8:15.69

7 Getnet Wale ETH 8:16.41

8 Evan Jager USA 8:16.99

9 Abraham Seme ETH 8:25.06

10 Osama Zoghlami ITA 8:25.63

11 Daniel Arce ESP 8:26.98

110H (0.0) (26th):

1 Rasheed Broadbell JAM 12.99

2 Trey Cunningham USA 13.10

3 Grant Holloway USA 13.11

4 Hansle Parchment JAM 13.13

5 Rafael Henrique Pereira BRA 13.49

6 Damian Czykier POL 13.58

7 Pascal Martinot-Lagarde FRA 13.58

8 Jason Joseph 13.66

400H (26th):

1 Khallifah Rosser USA 47.68

2 Wilfried Happio FRA 48.66

3 Ludvy Vaillant FRA 48.94

4 Julien Bonvin 49.65

5 Victor Coroller FRA 49.91

6 Dany Brand 50.87

7 Mattia Tajana 51.17

8 Alain-Hervé Mfomkpa 52.04

HJ (26th):

1 Andrii Protsenko UKR 2.24

2 Mutaz Essa Barshim QAT 2.24

3 JuVaughn Harrison USA 2.24

4 Hamish Kerr NZL 2.24

5 Gianmarco Tamberi ITA 2.20

6 Django Lovett CAN 2.20

7 Mateusz Przybylko GER 2.20

8 Woo Sang-Hyeok KOR 2.15

8 Shelby McEwen USA 2.15

PV (25th):

1 Armand Duplantis SWE 6.10

2 Chris Nilsen USA 5.80

3 Ernest John Obiena PHI 5.80

4 Sondre Guttormsen NOR 5.80

5 Ben Broeders BEL 5.70

6 Thibaut Collet FRA 5.60

7 Anthony Ammirati FRA 5.60

8 Renaud Lavillenie FRA 5.40

9 Valentin Lavillenie FRA 5.40

10 Dominik Alberto 5.40

TJ (26th):

1 Andy Díaz CUB 17.67

2 Lázaro Martínez CUB 17.50

3 Jordan Alejandro Díaz ESP 17.44

4 Hugues Fabrice Zango BUR 17.07

5 Almir dos Santos BRA 16.84

6 Donald Scott USA 16.81

7 Christian Taylor USA 16.45

8 Jean-Marc Pontvianne FRA 16.11

SP (26th):

1 Joe Kovacs USA 22.65

2 Ryan Crouser USA 22.05

3 Jacko Gill NZL 21.70

4 Armin Sinančević SRB 21.65

5 Tom Walsh NZL 21.30

6 Josh Awotunde USA 21.22

7 Nick Ponzio ITA 20.94

8 Filip Mihaljević CRO 20.91

JT (26th):

1 Neeraj Chopra IND 89.08

2 Jakub Vadlejch CZE 85.88

3 Curtis Thompson USA 83.72

4 Keshorn Walcott TTO 83.38

5 Lassi Etelätalo FIN 80.17

6 Patriks Gailums LAT 79.71

7 Toni Keränen FIN 77.18

8 Gatis Čakšs LAT 74.50

Women

100 (0.0) (26th):

1 Aleia Hobbs USA 10.87

2 Shericka Jackson JAM 10.88

3 Marie Josée Ta Lou CIV 10.89

4 Tamari Davis USA 10.94

5 TeeTee Terry USA 11.13

6 Mujinga Kambundji 11.15

7 N’ketia Seedo NED 11.41

Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM DQ

400 (26th):

1 Marileidy Paulino DOM 49.87

2 Sada Williams BAR 49.94

3 Fiordaliza Cofil DOM 50.13

4 Candice McLeod JAM 50.80

5 Natalia Kaczmarek POL 51.03

6 Lieke Klaver NED 51.15

7 Stephenie Ann McPherson JAM 51.63

8 Jodie Williams GBR 52.31

800 (26th):

1 Renelle Lamote FRA 1:57.84

2 Allie Wilson USA 1:58.09

3 Jemma Reekie GBR 1:59.00

4 Halimah Nakaayi UGA 1:59.73

5 Audrey Werro 1:59.87

6 Sinclaire Johnson USA 1:59.90

7 Anna Wielgosz POL 2:00.07

8 Lore Hoffmann 2:00.08

9 Gabriela Gajanová SVK 2:00.82

10 Anita Horvat SLO 2:02.20

11 Valentina Rosamilia 2:04.46

3000 (26th):

1 Francine Niyonsaba BDI 8:26.80

2 Alicia Monson USA 8:26.81

3 Beatrice Chebet KEN 8:27.14

4 Sifan Hassan NED 8:28.28

5 Margaret Kipkemboi KEN 8:29.05

6 Elise Cranny USA 8:29.95

7 Laura Muir GBR 8:30.53

8 Caroline Kipkirui KAZ 8:34.65 NR

9 Fantu Worku ETH 8:35.55

10 Hawi Feysa ETH 8:38.48

11 Jessica Hull AUS 8:41.52

12 Konstanze Klosterhalfen GER 8:45.36

13 Axumawit Embaye ETH 8:45.54

14 Elly Henes USA 8:46.42

15 Josette Norris USA 8:50.49

100H (-0.9):

1 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR 12.34

2 Tobi Amusan NGR 12.45

3 Tia Jones USA 12.47

4 Nia Ali USA 12.59

5 Britany Anderson JAM 12.59

6 Kendra Harrison USA 12.59

7 Nadine Visser NED 12.81

8 Ditaji Kambundji 12.83

400H (26th):

1 Femke Bol NED 52.95

2 Janieve Russell JAM 53.92

3 Andrenette Knight JAM 54.33

4 Anna Ryzhykova UKR 54.59

5 Gianna Woodruff PAN 54.97

6 Viktoriya Tkachuk UKR 55.29

7 Dalilah Muhammad USA 56.03

Rushell Clayton JAM DNF

PV (26th):

1 Tina Šutej SLO 4.70

2 Nina Kennedy AUS 4.70

3 Wilma Murto FIN 4.60

4 Roberta Bruni ITA 4.60

5 Ekateríni Stefanídi GRE 4.50

5 Angelica Moser 4.50

7 Caroline Bonde Holm DEN 4.35

8 Lene Retzius NOR 4.35

Margot Chevrier FRA NH

TJ (26th):

1 Yulimar Rojas VEN 15.31

2 Shanieka Ricketts JAM 14.64

3 Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk UKR 14.31

4 Patrícia Mamona POR 14.22

5 Tori Franklin USA 14.21

6 Kimberly Williams JAM 14.12

7 Kristiina Mäkelä FIN 13.99

8 Hanna Minenko ISR 13.98

9 Thea LaFond DMA 13.85

4×100 (26th):

1 SUI 42.91

3 ESP 43.75

4 AUT 44.66

FRA DNF

National Events

100 (-0.3) (26th):

1 N’ketia Seedo NED 11.28

2 Zoë Sedney NED 11.43

3 Salomé Kora 11.46

400 (26th):

1 Yasmin Giger 52.42

2 Annina Fahr 52.91

Lappeenranta, Finland, August 24

Men

100 (-1.0):

1 Tommy Ramdhan GBR 10.34

2 Chris Royster USA 10.38

3 Samuli Samuelsson 10.45

4 David Morgan-Harrison GBR 10.48

Heat 1 (1.0):

1 Samuli Samuelsson 10.25

Heat 2 (0.2):

1 Tommy Ramdhan GBR 10.30

2 Chris Royster USA 10.32

3 David Morgan-Harrison GBR 10.37

400:

1 Gustav Lundholm Nielsen DEN 46.12

1500:

1 Drew Hunter USA 3:41.07

2 Joonas Rinne 3:41.40

3 Samuel Pihlström SWE 3:41.66

4 Emil Danielsson SWE 3:41.97

5 James Young GBR 3:42.29

10 Luke Duffy GBR 3:44.41

5000:

1 Cole Hocker USA 13:49.37

2 George Alex USA 13:50.08

3 Joey Berriatua USA 13:54.23

110H (0.7):

1 Elmo Lakka 13.57

2 Vladimir Vukicevic NOR 13.58

LJ:

1 Kristian Pulli 7.87

8 Samuel Khogali GBR 7.29

JT:

1 Topias Laine 77.14

Women

100H (-0.2):

1 Reetta Hurske 13.05

2 Klaudia Wojtunik POL 13.17

400H:

1 Kristiina Halonen 56.78

PV:

1 Maryna Kylypko UKR 4.35

TJ:

1 Olha Korsun UKR 13.53

HT:

1 Krista Tervo 70.22

2 Katrine Koch Jacobsen DEN 70.18

JT:

1 Ariana Ince USA 58.60

2 Gedly Tugi EST 57.43

Szczecin, Poland, August 24

Katie Snowden followed up her superb fourth place in the European 1500m final in Munich by smashing her 800m PB and breaking two minutes for the first time.

The 28-year-old Herne Hill Harrier ran 1:59.72 to defeat Pole Angelika Sarna and re-write her previous best of 2:01.58 set in Prague last year.

Lawrence Okoye followed up his inspired European discus bronze with a superb 66.16m victory as he left former world and European medallist Robert Urbanek over two metres in arrears.

Cuban Reynier Mena narrowly won the 100m in a modest 10.19 but impressed more in the 200m with a four-metre victory in 19.95 with Britain’s Joe Ferguson excelling with a 20.38 in second.

Collins Kipruto was a clear first in the 800 in 1:44.42 with Elliot Giles fifth in 1:46.65.

Men

100 (1.6):

1 Reynier Mena CUB 10.19

2 Brendon Rodney CAN 10.20

3 Taymir Burnet NED 10.21

4 Dominik Kopeć 10.26

5 Joe Ferguson GBR 10.29

6 Przemysław Słowikowski 10.31

7 Joris van Gool NED 10.36

200 (0.7):

1 Reynier Mena CUB 19.95

2 Joe Ferguson GBR 20.38

3 Taymir Burnet NED 20.41

4 Brendon Rodney CAN 20.42

5 Patryk Wykrota 20.77

Race B (0.8):

1 Przemysław Słowikowski 20.27

2 Gediminas Truskauskas LTU 20.51

3 James Adebola GER 20.71

4 Albert Komański 20.78

Race C (0.3):

1 Joris van Gool NED 20.76

2 Mateusz Siuda 20.82

3 Dominik Kopeć 20.85

400:

1 Karol Zalewski 45.73

2 Mihai Sorin Dringo ROU 45.98

3 Mateusz Rzeźniczak 46.36

4 Lewis Davey GBR 46.52

800:

1 Collins Kipruto KEN 1:44.42

2 Patryk Dobek 1:45.04

3 Koitalol Kitasi KEN 1:45.24

4 Sigurd Tveit NOR 1:45.89

5 Elliot Giles GBR 1:46.65

6 Filip Sasínek CZE 1:46.66

PV:

1 Gillian Ladwig GER 5.52

2 Piotr Lisek 5.52

3 Robert Sobera 5.52

DT:

1 Lawrence Okoye GBR 66.16

2 Robert Urbanek 63.90

3 Róbert Szikszai HUN 63.07

Women

100 (0.8):

1 Kiara Parker USA 11.17

2 Shockoria Wallace JAM 11.42

3 Magdalena Stefanowicz 11.45

4 Marika Popowicz-Drapala 11.53

5 Kasheika Cameron JAM 11.55

6 Kristal Awuah GBR 11.79

Race B (1.1):

1 Martyna Kotwiła 11.48

2 Klaudia Adamek 11.57

200 (0.8):

1 Marika Popowicz-Drapala 23.31

2 Kiara Parker USA 23.31

3 Martyna Kotwiła 23.36

400:

1 Iga Baumgart-Witan 51.48

2 Courtney Okolo USA 52.22

3 Kinga Gacka 52.36

4 Roneisha McGregor JAM 53.34

800:

1 Katie Snowden GBR 1:59.72

2 Angelika Sarna 1:59.99

3 Brenna Detra USA 2:01.32

4 Sara Kuivisto FIN 2:01.85

NACAC Championships, Freeport, Bahamas, August 19-21

Curiously some athletes who did not fancy a trip to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were persuaded to run in this event in the Bahamas.

World 200m champion Shericka Jackson enjoyed a near three-metre victory at 100m in 10.83 (-0.1) while another Oregon winner Shaunae Miller-Uibo took the 400m title in 49.40 ahead of Commonwealth champion Sada Williams (49.86).

One Commonwealth champion who did impress was Kyron McMaster. Starting the race with a modest season’s best of 48.58, he ran his second fastest ever time of 47.34, bettered only by his Tokyo Olympic fourth-place time of 47.08.

Jamaica took the two men’s sprints with Ackeem Blake (9.98), a metre clear of American Kyree King (10.08) in the 100m but even more impressive was Andrew Hudson in the 200m in 19.87 (0.6) as again King (20.00) took second place.

Another Jamaican success was world finalist and Oregon 4x400m silver medallist Chris Taylor easily headed the 400m in 44.63.

One of the best marks came from American Freddie Crittenden.

Fifth in the American Championships in a PB 13.14, the 28 year-old has never made a global championships team but could do so in the future judging by his 13.00 (0.3) clocking here.

Americans also won both men’s relays and also dominated the longer events with wins for Jonah Koech (800m in 1:45.87) Eric Holt (1500m in 3:37.62), Woody Kincaid (5000m in 14:48.58), Sean McGorty (10,000m in 29:23.77) and Evan Jager (steeplechase in 8:22.55).

USA also dominated much of the field events though marks were generally less impressive but Rudy Winkler was the hammer victor in 78.29m and Curtis Thompson’s 84.23m just about took the scalp of 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott (83.94m).

American women also were a class apart on the track.

World indoor champion Ajee’ Wilson beat namesake Allie in 1:58.47 to 1:58.48 with Adelle Tracey winning her first medal for Jamaica (1:59.54) then improving to silver at 1500m (4:08.42) behind Heather MacLean (4:04.53).

Natosha Rogers (5000m in 15:11.68), Stephanie Bruce (10,000m in 33:12.42) and Gabrielle Jennings (steeplechase in 9:34.36) were further American winners.

They also won the 100m hurdles through Aleysha Johnson’s 12.62 (-0.1) ahead of Megan Tapper’s 12.68 and both relays in 42.35 and 3:23.54.

Like the men, they also dominated much of the field with Quanesha Burks (6.75m long jump) and Kara Wingler (64.68m javelin) standing out but Canada’s Commonwealth winner Sarah Mitton dominated the Shot with a 20.15m throw.

Men

100 (20th, -0.4):

1 Ackeem Blake JAM 9.98

2 Kyree King USA 10.08

3 Brandon Carnes USA 10.12

4 Cejhae Greene ANT 10.17

5 Rikkoi Brathwaite IVB 10.20 NR

6 Shainer Reginfo CUB 10.30

7 O’Shane Bailey JAM 10.33

Heat 1 (20th, -0.9):

1 Ackeem Blake JAM 10.14

2 Rikkoi Brathwaite IVB 10.35

Heat 2 (20th, -1.5):

1 Brandon Carnes USA 10.29

2 O’Shane Bailey JAM 10.38

3 Shainer Reginfo CUB 10.43

Heat 3 (20th, -2.0):

1 Kyree King USA 10.30

2 Cejhae Greene ANT 10.37

200 (21st, 0.6):

1 Andrew Hudson JAM 19.87

2 Kyree King USA 20.00

3 Josephus Lyles USA 20.18

4 Ian Kerr 20.53

Heat 1 (19th, -0.4):

1 Josephus Lyles USA 20.29

2 Ian Kerr 20.89

3 Isaac Benjamin Joseph HAI 21.55

4 Iñigo Pérez ESP 22.11

Heat 2 (19th, -0.2):

1 Kyree King USA 20.29

2 Kyle Greaux TTO 20.68

3 Jazeel Murphy JAM 20.80

Heat 3 (19th, -0.1):

1 Andrew Hudson JAM 20.25

400 (20th):

1 Christopher Taylor JAM 44.63

2 Nathon Allen JAM 45.04

3 Bryce Deadmon USA 45.06

4 Asa Guevara TTO 46.26

Heat 1 (19th):

1 Nathon Allen JAM 45.85

2 Bryce Deadmon USA 46.63

Heat 2 (19th):

1 Christopher Taylor JAM 45.50

800 (20th):

1 Jonah Koech USA 1:45.87

2 Handal Roban VIN 1:47.03 NR

3 Brannon Kidder USA 1:47.63

4 Ryan Sanchez PUR 1:47.66

1500 (21st):

1 Eric Holt USA 3:37.62

2 Josh Thompson USA 3:37.88

3 Charles Philibert-Thiboutot CAN 3:37.91

4 Johnny Gregorek USA 3:38.04

5 Cameron Proceviat CAN 3:40.99

5000 (20th):

1 Woody Kincaid USA 14:48.58

2 Thomas Fafard CAN 14:49.91

10,000 (19th):

1 Sean McGorty USA 29:23.77

2 Dillon Maggard USA 29:33.57

3 Andrew Alexander CAN 29:33.73

3000SC (21st):

1 Evan Jager USA 8:22.55

2 Duncan Hamilton USA 8:31.19

3 Jean-Simon Desgagnés CAN 8:33.25

4 Anthony Rotich USA 8:33.67

5 Víctor Ortiz PUR 8:35.73

110H (20th, 0.3):

1 Freddie Crittenden USA 13.00

2 Jamal Britt USA 13.08

3 Orlando Bennett JAM 13.18

4 Shane Brathwaite BAR 13.42

400H (21st):

1 Kyron McMaster IVB 47.34

2 Khallifah Rosser USA 47.59

3 CJ Allen USA 48.23

4 Gerald Drummond CRC 48.88

5 Shawn Rowe JAM 49.05

6 Lázaro T. Rodríguez CUB 50.09

Heat 1 (19th):

1 CJ Allen USA 48.76

2 Gerald Drummond CRC 49.68

3 Lázaro T. Rodríguez CUB 50.37

4 Shakeem Smith 50.55

Heat 2 (19th):

1 Khallifah Rosser USA 49.18

2 Kyron McMaster IVB 49.77

3 Shawn Rowe JAM 50.27

HJ (20th):

1 Django Lovett CAN 2.25

1 Luis Zayas CUB 2.25

3 Donald Thomas 2.25

4 Dontavious Hill USA 2.22

PV (21st):

1 Eduardo Nápoles CUB 5.25

2 Luke Winder USA 5.05

Andrew Irwin USA NH

LJ (21st):

1 Will Williams USA 7.89

2 Tajay Gayle JAM 7.81

3 Shown-D Thompson JAM 7.75

4 LaQuan Nairn 7.75

5 Tristan James DMA 7.70

Qualification (19th):

1 Tajay Gayle JAM 7.83

2 Shown-D Thompson JAM 7.76

3 Will Williams USA 7.67

TJ (19th):

1 Chris Benard USA 16.40

2 Jah-Nhai Perinchief BER 15.89

3 Taeco Ogarro ANT 15.70

SP (19th):

1 Roger Steen USA 20.78

2 Adrian Piperi USA 20.76

3 O’Dayne Richards JAM 20.05

DT (21st):

1 Traves Smikle JAM 62.89

2 Fedrick Dacres JAM 62.79

3 Mario A. Díaz CUB 62.13

4 Andrew Evans USA 61.09

HT (20th):

1 Rudy Winkler USA 78.29

2 Daniel Haugh USA 76.38

3 Rowan Hamilton CAN 74.36

4 Adam Keenan CAN 74.24

5 Yasmani Fernández CUB 72.92

JT (20th):

1 Curtis Thompson USA 84.23

2 Keshorn Walcott TTO 83.94

3 Ethan Dabbs USA 81.43

20000W (20th):

1 José Ortíz GUA 1:26:21.08

2 Evan Dunfee CAN 1:27:17.91

3 Erick Barrondo GUA 1:28:32.19

4 Noel Ali Chama MEX 1:31:50.18

4×100 (21st):

1 USA 38.29

2 TTO 38.94

3 JAM 38.94

4 BAH 39.42

4×400 (21st):

1 USA 3:01.79

2 JAM 3:05.47

3 BAH 3:06.21

Women

100 (20th, -0.1):

1 Shericka Jackson JAM 10.83

2 Celera Barnes USA 11.10

3 Natasha Morrison JAM 11.11

4 Javianne Oliver USA 11.21

5 Michelle-Lee Ahye TTO 11.23

6 Crystal Emmanuel CAN 11.25

7 Yunisleidy García CUB 11.30

8 Khamica Bingham CAN 11.44

Heat 1 (20th, 0.1):

1 Shericka Jackson JAM 10.98

2 Michelle-Lee Ahye TTO 11.18

3 Javianne Oliver USA 11.20

4 Yunisleidy García CUB 11.22

5 Khamica Bingham CAN 11.41

Heat 2 (20th, -1.5):

1 Natasha Morrison JAM 11.23

1 Celera Barnes USA 11.23

3 Crystal Emmanuel CAN 11.39

4 Anthonique Strachan 11.48

200 (21st, 0.3):

1 Brittany Brown USA 22.35

2 Tynia Gaither 22.41

3 A’Keyla Mitchell USA 22.53

4 Natalliah Whyte JAM 22.65

5 Mauricia Prieto TTO 23.49

Heat 1 (19th, -0.6):

1 Brittany Brown USA 22.59

2 Tynia Gaither 22.82

Heat 2 (19th, -0.3):

1 Natalliah Whyte JAM 22.78

2 A’Keyla Mitchell USA 22.98

400 (20th):

1 Shaunae Miller-Uibo 49.40

2 Sada Williams BAR 49.86

3 Stephenie Ann McPherson JAM 50.36

4 Roxana Gómez CUB 51.31

5 Natassha McDonald CAN 51.51

6 Junelle Bromfield JAM 51.51

7 Gabby Scott PUR 52.18

8 Kyra Constantine CAN 52.29

Heat 1 (19th):

1 Shaunae Miller-Uibo 50.84

2 Stephenie Ann McPherson JAM 51.65

3 Kyra Constantine CAN 51.93

4 Gabby Scott PUR 52.22

Heat 2 (19th):

1 Sada Williams BAR 51.48

2 Roxana Gómez CUB 51.57

3 Natassha McDonald CAN 51.65

4 Junelle Bromfield JAM 51.75

800 (20th):

1 Ajee’ Wilson USA 1:58.47

2 Allie Wilson USA 1:58.48

3 Adelle Tracey JAM 1:59.54

4 Jazz Shukla CAN 2:02.65

1500 (21st):

1 Heather MacLean USA 4:04.53

2 Adelle Tracey JAM 4:08.42

3 Helen Schlachtenhaufen USA 4:10.43

4 Regan Yee CAN 4:12.54

5 Erin Teschuk CAN 4:12.76

6 Angelín Figueroa PUR 4:17.68

5000 (19th):

1 Natosha Rogers USA 15:11.68

2 Fiona O’Keeffe USA 15:15.13

3 Eleanor Fulton USA 15:50.31

4 Rebecca Bassett CAN 16:15.95

10,000 (20th):

1 Stephanie Bruce USA 33:12.42

2 Emily Lipari USA 33:54.61

3 Beverly Ramos PUR 35:01.33

4 Paola Ramos PUR 36:22.33

3000SC (19th):

1 Gabrielle Jennings USA 9:34.36

2 Katie Rainsberger USA 9:40.74

3 Carmen Graves USA 9:44.68

4 Regan Yee CAN 9:54.92

5 Grace Fetherstonhaugh CAN 9:59.65

100H (20th, -0.8):

1 Alaysha Johnson USA 12.62

2 Megan Tapper JAM 12.68

3 Devynne Charlton 12.71

4 Tonea Marshall USA 12.75

5 Michelle Harrison CAN 13.05

Heat 1 (19th, -0.1):

1 Megan Tapper JAM 12.62

2 Alaysha Johnson USA 12.68

3 Michelle Harrison CAN 13.17

Heat 2 (19th, -0.7):

1 Tonea Marshall USA 12.75

2 Devynne Charlton 12.76

400H (21st):

1 Shiann Salmon JAM 54.22

2 Janieve Russell JAM 54.87

3 Cassandra Tate USA 55.62

4 Grace Claxton PUR 56.37

HJ (19th):

1 Vashti Cunningham USA 1.92

2 Rachel Glenn USA 1.84

3 Ximena Esquivel MEX 1.81

PV (20th):

1 Alina McDonald USA 4.50

2 Emily Grove USA 4.40

3 Rachel Hyink CAN 4.20

LJ (20th):

1 Quanesha Burks USA 6.75

2 Christabel Nettey CAN 6.46

3 Chanice Porter JAM 6.43

4 Thea LaFond DMA 6.34

TJ (21st):

1 Thea LaFond DMA 14.49

2 Keturah Orji USA 14.32

3 Davisleidis L. Velazco CUB 14.08

SP (21st):

1 Sarah Mitton CAN 20.15

2 Jessica Woodard USA 18.82

3 Jessica Ramsey USA 18.74

DT (19th):

1 Laulauga Tausaga-Collins USA 63.18

2 Denia Caballero CUB 61.86

3 Rachel Dincoff USA 61.56

4 Silinda Morales CUB 60.73

5 Samantha Hall JAM 57.70

HT (19th):

1 Janee’ Kassanavoid USA 71.51

2 Brooke Andersen USA 68.66

3 Jillian Weir CAN 66.20

JT (21st):

1 Kara Winger USA 64.68

2 Ariana Ince USA 59.69

3 Rhema Otabor 57.91

4 Coralys Ortiz PUR 55.68

5 Liz Gleadle CAN 55.56

20000W (20th):

1 Mirna Ortiz GUA 1:40:04.78

2 Robyn Stevens USA 1:40:47.16

3 Maria Michta-Coffey USA 1:42:14.32

4 Stephanie Casey USA 1:44:07.48

4×100 (21st):

1 USA 42.35

2 BAH 43.34

3 JAM 43.39

4 TTO 43.81

5 CUB 44.46

4×400 (21st):

1 USA 3:23.54

2 JAM 3:26.32

