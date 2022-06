Events include the Race the Train event in Lancashire, Newburn Riverside 5 and Scott’s Mid-Week League at Chingford

MARPLE RUNNERS CARNIVAL 10km, Stockport, June 19

Overall:

1 J Mercer (Horw, M35) 34:54; 2 J Bartley (Stock H) 35:57; 3 P Carpenter (Stock H) 36:32

Women:

1 D McVey (Wilm, W45) 41:08; 2 H Thompson (Poynton Runners) 43:27; 3 F Waterhouse (Stock H) 44:46

TARRANT VALLEY 10km, Tarrant Monkton, June 19

Overall:

1 J Towner (Poole, M40) 36:59; 2 D Bell (M55) 37:59; 3 L Miles 39:55

Women:

1 R Holloway (W35) 45:24; 2 V Barnett (Eg H, W35) 46:19; 3 E Murfin (W35) 48:44

CHECKENDEN 10km, Oxfordshire, June 19

Overall:

1 R Price (M40) 36:22; 2 N Lee (W) 40:10; 3 K Wheeler (M40) 40:54

Women:

1 Lee 40:10; 2 K Johnson-Cox (W50) 41:56; 3 N Orr (W50) 47:34

COOMBE KEYNES 10km, Lulworth, Dorset, June 19

Overall (10km, 170m):

1 L Clarke (L Goat) 37:08; 2 R Doubleday (Poole) 39:19; 3 E Crawley (Lytch) 39:58

M60: 1 J Critchlow (Purb) 40:18

Women:

1 A Philps (Purb) 41:55; 2 J Marshall (Purb) 41:59; 3 C Stanzel (Poole R) 44:08

W60: 1 L Crouden 48:16

RACE THE TRAIN, Bury to Rawtenstall, Lancashire, June 19

Overall (11M):

1 J Birmingham (B’burn) 60:32; 2 O Chadwick (Wall’sy) 64:43; 3 J Hopley (R’dale, U20) 65:38

M40: 1 I Carruthers 66:14

M45: 1 P Savage (P’wich) 66:30

Women:

1 R Marshall (Bury, W45) 74:08; 2 S Thomas (Bury) 80:22; 3 A Bradbury (Wilms, W45) 84:58

CUMNOR ROYAL BRITISH LEGION 5km, Cumnor, June 18

Overall:

1 M Lock (Wit) 15:54; 2 L Newell (Abing, M45) 16:43; 3 N Coupe (Oxf C, M40) 16:49



Women:

1 E Strathdee (Head) 18:15; 2 K Allred (Eynsh, W50) 20:02; 3 H Howard (Wit, U20) 20:40

BLAKEDOWN BOLT 10km, Blakedown, June 17

Overall:

1 A Butler (Halesowen Athletic & Cycling Club) 39:09; 2 M Pollard (BRAT, M40) 39:44; 3 A Concalves (Unatt) 40:11



Women: 1 L Collins 46:23; 2 A Hartshorn (Hale, U17) 51:19; 3 C Sutton (S’bridge) 53:26

BURTON CONSTABLE TRAIL 10km, Kingston upon Hull, June 17

Overall:

1 J Johnson (Bev) 33:55; 2 S Spencer (Fitmums & Friends) 35:34; 3 E Healey (Unatt) 38:02



Women:

1 V Moverley (E Hull) 41:21; 2 S Adcock (W’nsea, W40) 44:20; 3 N Angelopoulos (KuH) 48:57

GWR TOWPATH 10km, Bristol, Avon, June 16

Overall:

1 K Taylor (B&W) 33:05; 2 S Wood (Cleve, M50) 36:25; 3 N Moroney (B&W) 36:54

Women;

1 S Voller (W’bury, W40) 43:02; 2 S Patten (S’ville) 46:30; 3 K Hoffen (W’bury, W55) 49:29

NORTH CHESHIRE GRAND PRIX DUNHAM MASSEY 5km, Altrincham, June 16

Overall:

1 A Chambers (Salf) 15:17; 2 G Tomlinson (Chorlton, M40) 15:24; 3 T Charles (Chorlton, M35) 15:26



Women:

1 S Wood (Sale) 16:34; 2 N Reece (Wilm, W35) 18:04; 3 L Harrison (Wilm, W45) 19:44

BRAMHALL RUNNERS FOODBANK 5km, Bramhall, June 15

Overall:

1 P Carpenter (Stock H, M35) 20:06; 2 R Hulme (Bram R) 20:52; 3 E Warren (Bram R) 21:08

Women:

1 F Murdoch (Stock H, U15) 21:34; 2 S Jones (Bram R, W35) 23:51; 3 B Brennan (Bram R, W40) 24:10

NEWBURN RIVERSIDE 5, June 15

Peter Smallcombe won the men’s race in 26:06 while Rachelle Falloon was first woman in 30:25.

Overall:

1 P Smallcombe (J&H) 26:06; 2 C Gunn (sund) 26:29; 3 R Johnson (Morp) 26:38

Women:

1 R Falloon (Morp) 30:35; 2 D Smythe (Heat) 31:21; 3 K Stevenson (Tyne B, W50) 31:27

PRESTON HARRIERS INTER CLUB, Preston, June 15

Overall:

1 R Danson (Wesh) 19:30; 2 S Evans (Prest) 20:03; 3 B Akin (Prest) 20:12

Women:

1 C Davies (Prest, W35) 22:11; 2 T Robinson (Wesh, W40) 23:30; 3 S Pilkington (R Rose) 23:53

RUNTHROUGH CLAPHAM COMMON 5km / 10km, Clapham, June 15

Overall (5km):

1 R Willmott (Herne H) 16:49; 2 H Miller (Arena) 17:05; 3 C Gynn 19:05

Women:

1 D Smyth 21:33; 2 A Valentin (W35) 22:48; 3 P Hutchins 25:48

Overall (10km):

1 A Mayall 36:19; 2 S Shipp 37:14; 3 S Hascoet (M35) 38:54

Women:

1 A Davis (Clap C) 45:42; 2 S Williams 48:58; 3 S Hartley 49:14

STAFFORDSHIRE MOORLANDS’ THE ROACHES, Staffordshire, June 15

Overall (5.8M approx):

1 A Bunyon (Macc) 35:54; 2 H Bond (Buxt, U20) 37:20; 3 J Brunnock (Buxt) 37:20

Women:

1 D Thomas (Trenth, W40) 44:02; 2 K Gill (Macc, W45) 44;39; 3 F Sharplet (Macc) 45:04

TOWN TREE TRAIL 10km, Yeovil, Somerset, June 15

Overall:

1 M Sandiford (Fordy) 34:53; 2 M Parrott (R Time) 35:09; 3 M Lusby (Wells) 35:28

Women:

1 R Park (Wells, W35) 48:23; 2 H Shears (L’port, W35) 49:33; 3 J Henley (Yeo, W45) 53:03

BRADFORD MILLENNIUM WAY RELAY, June 12

Overall (76km/1920m, 5 stages in pairs):

1 Wharf 5:35:31 (C Holmes/M Sennet 82:11, E Hassell/J Allard 64:52, D Kirkham/M Warters 53:59, T Mason/ E Evans 61:38, A Cairns/T Mallard 72:51)

2 Wake 6:03:42

3 Puds P (M40) 6:12:44

4 Wharf B 6:17:15

5 Bing 6:22:34

Mixed:

1 Ilkley 7:17:52 (K Pearce/P Shelley 1:47:56, L Dixon/T Lally 92:04, B Tate/J Wood 63:14, A Merrick/A Bennett 89:31, G Lamb/K Archer 85:07)

2 Acc RR 7:21:16

Women:

1 Vall 7:34:21 (S Shanks/S Harris 95:24, S Gledhill/L Adams 89:18, S Sunderland/P Trevorrow 80:15, H Blackwood/E Savage 90:16, H Nancolas/R Bentley 99:05)

2 Bing 7:39:08

3 Skyrac 7:47:03

HUNGERFORD HAREY 8, Hungerford, June 12

Overall:

1 S Barnes (Newb, M50) 49:59; 2 H Bampton (Hun H, M50) 50:13; 3 M Stone (Unatt) 51:00

Women:

1 C Hall (Unatt) 58:01; 2 E Wilk (Newb) 58:38; 3 G Taylor (Unatt, W40) 61:10

MARSDEN 10, Marsden, June 12

Overall:

1 T Kaye (Unatt) 64:15; 2 S Hall (Stainland Lions, M35) 67:25; 3 J Willis (Unatt) 72:51

Women:

1 J Jones (Unatt, W40) 82:10; 2 S Lewis (Melth, W35) 85:06; 3 E Barnes (Marsden, W40) 88:09

OFFA’S DYKE 15, Hay-on-Wye, Monmouthshire, June 11

Overall:

1 J Shingler (Ludlow, M45) 1:46:55; 2 E Applely (Croft) 1:47:59; 3 M Burdus-Cook (Strat, M45) 1:49:44

Women:

1 M Brown (BRAT) 1:56:36; 2 M Cotterill (Ludlow) 2:05:32; 3 M Ross (Strat) 2:06:01

Tittesworth Resevoir, Staffordshire, June 9

Overall (4.5M approx.):

1 M Eardley (Newc Tri, M40) 27:22; 2 D Watt (Stoke) 27:32; 3 J Burgess (Buxt, M45) 27:38

M60: 1 P Wright (Hatton) 31:34

Women:

1 K Latham (Nant) 30:43; 2 D Thomas (Trenth, W40) 31:29; 3 K Gill (Macc, W45) 32:01

W50: 1 J Stansfield (Trenth) 33:23

BARNES FITNESS 10km, Dinton Pastures, Wokingham, Berkshire, June 9

Overall:

1 J Janes (Bed C) 33;26; 2 P Lawrie 35:26; 3 N Davies (Read RR) 38:36

M50: 1 D Parton (Read RR) 38:48

Women:

1 M Dainton (Read, W45) 47:06; 2 H Smith (M’head, W35) 47:18; 3 K Butler 48:24

SCOTT’S MIDWEEK LEAGUE, Division 1, Race 3, Chingford 6, June 8

As this three-division league continued, the third-round race saw just the first division clubs take part on a multi-terrain course, Martin Duff reports.

Previous rounds have been on the road and with two of the three divisions competing together but this third-round race was just for the top few clubs and saw Trent Park’s Dougal Burrows win his own club’s promotion in 33:19 after moving up from second in race two.

It was a similar story for Katie Harbon in the women’s section as previous two-time winner this summer Cyn Cano slipped to fourth behind the North Herts runner.

Overall:

1 D Burrows (Trent P) 33:19; 2 N Harris-Fry (Orion) 33:36; 3 3 R Barclay (Orion) 33:46; 4 J Bell (Wat J) 33:48; 5 O Hill (Wat J) 33;50; 6 S Buckle (St Alb, M40) 33:54

M40: 2 P Adams (St Alb) 34;44

M45: 1 S Jackson (FVS) 34:58

M50: 1 M Vaughan (NHRR) 36:41; 2 A Baker (Orion) 36:49

U20: 1 A Ferrari (Trent P) 35:21

TEAM: 1 Orion 312; 2 St Albans 2318; 3 Watford J 459; 4 Trent P 479; 5 NHRR 553; 6 Orion B 796

M40 TEAM: 1 St Albans 73; 2 NHRR 84; 3 Orion 107

Standings after 3 matches:

Men TEAM: 1 St Albans 17; 2 NHRR 12; 3 Trent P 11

M40 TEAM: 1 St Albans 18; 2 NHRR 15; 3 Trent P 11

Women:

1 K Harbon (NHRR) 38:19; 2 H Mussen (Wat J, W45) 38:30; 3 J Pryor (Trent P) 38:31; 4 A Baird (Trent P) 39:15; 5 C Cano (Trent P, W35) 39:16; 6 J Watkinson (Orion, W35) 39:36

W50: 1 P Habbick (St Alb) 41:32; 2 W Walsh (St Alb) 43:31

TEAM: 1 Trent P 68; 2 St Albans 163; 3 NHRR 181; 4 Orion 220; 5Watford J 384; 6 Trent P B 399

W35 TEAM: 1 Trent P 16; 2 St Albans 44; 3 NHRR 50

Overall (M&W combined) TEAM: 1 St Albans 481; 2 Orion 532; 3 Trent P 547

Overall masters TEAM: 1 St Albans 117; 2 NHRR 134; 3 Trent P 139

Standings after 3 matches:

Women: 1 Trent P 18; 2 St Albans 15; 3 NHRR 12

W35 TEAM: 1 Trent P 18; 2 St Albans 15; 3 NHRR 12

Overall Open TEAM: 1 St Albans 32; 2 Trent P 29; 3 NHRR 24

Vets Overall: 1 St Albans 33; 2 Trent P 29; 3 NHRR 27

