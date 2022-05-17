Briton goes fifth on UK all-time lists in 110m hurdles in the USA in our extensive summary of international marks

Elsewhere, the major results around the world were as follows.

US Track & Field

Big Ten Conference, Minneapolis, May 12-13

Britain’s 2019 European under-20 champion Joshua Zeller made a sensational breakthrough to win the 110m hurdles in a European lead of 13.19/1.6, a 0.23 second PB to move fifth all-time among British hurdlers and into the US all-time top 10 collegiates.

Kentre Pattersson was second in 13.39.

Trinidad’s Eric Harrison gained a 10.02/3.1 and 20.12/2.8 sprint double.

Briton Praise Olatoke ran his fastest ever times of 10.27 and 20.69 in the finals with respective positions of eighth and fifth.

Anavia Battle won the women’s 200m in 22.28/5.2.

SEC Championships, Oxford, USA, May 14

Nigerian Favour Ofili beat Abby Steiner 10.93/-0.7 to 11.02 at 100m and 22.04/0.2 to 22.07 at 200m.

Britton Wilson won the 400m in a PB 50.05 defeating world leader Charokee Young (50.45) and in the 400m hurdles set a world lead of 53.75 with heptathlete Anna Hall second in 55.36.

There was also a world lead in the women’s 4x400m as their all-American team including Steiner ran 3:21.93 ahead ofTexas AM 3:22.01’s and Arkansas’s 3:22.55.

Nigeria may have a new sprinting superstar on their hands as Favour Ofili starts 2022 with a bang

✅ Nigerian national 200m record of 21.96 (1.3)

✅ 19-years-old pic.twitter.com/Nj4rnjv3pj — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) May 15, 2022

LSU won the 4x100m in 42.59 just ahead of Kentucky’s 42.63 while the men’s relays were won by Florida in 38.66 and 2:59.44.

Nigerian Favour Ashe 10.04/0.6 headed the 100m but fourth-placer Matt Boling (10.13) won the 200m in 20.01/0.3 ahead of Liberia’s Olympic finalist Joseph Fahnbulleh’s 20.13.

Alia Armstrong won the 100m hurdles in a marginally wind-assisted 12.46/2.1 with Eric Edwards taking the men’s title in 13.28/0.5.

There was a Kenyan victory at 400m hurdles for Moitalel Mpoke in 48.84 while Champion Allison’s 44.74 PB gave him victory over Elija Goodwin’s 44.81.

Navasky Anderson (1:45.89) led home the 800m while Spain’s Mario Garcia Romo (3:36.91) topped the 1500m.

Briton Katy-Ann McDonald was third in the 1500m in a PB 4:12.30 and fourth in the 800m in 2:03.09.

Jasmine Moore gained a 6.73/0.4 and 14.46/2.5 jumps double.

Jamaican Lamara Distin topped the high jump field with a 1.95m leap while Divine Oladipo was second in the shot with a PB 17.97, a mark she also threw in qualifying and that firms up her hold on seventh place all-time in the UK.

ACC Championships, Durham, USA, May 12-14

Sebastian Anthony won the 800m in a PB 1:47.54.

Atlantic Coast Conference, Durham, May 14

Trey Cunningham won the 110m hurdles in 13.16/0.9 after a 13.13/0.9 heat.

There was a Bahrain women’s 100m record of 11.05/0.9 for Ofonime Odiong while she also won the 200m in 22.64/1.0

Dylan Jacobs led home the 5000m field in a 13:23.45

Chilean Claudio Romero’s 66.21m dominated the discus.

APU Last Chance, Azusa, May 14

Victoria Ohuruogu set an exact world championships 400m qualifier of 51.35 and also ran her fastest ever 200m, albeit with a wind-assisted 23.53/2.5.

Fellow Brit Michael Ohioze won the 200m in a PB 20.71/1.8 and also was second at 400m in 46.64, while Ilias Garcia set a wind-assisted 9.97/2.4 in the 100m.

Big South Conference Championships, High Point, USA, May 9-11

Randolph Ross won the 400m in 44.61 and was also second in the 200m with a PB 20.26 behind Javonte Harding’s 20.16/1.7.

Big 12 Conference, Lubbock, USA, May 15

Monae Nichols achieved a world lead 6.97/1.0 in the long jump. Jamaican Demisha Rosswell won the 100m hurdles in 12.44/1.5 just ahead of world under-20 champion Ackera Nugent’s 12.45.

Julien Alfred ran a fast wind-assisted 10.80/2.4 100m ahead of Kevona Davis’s 10.83 having run a St Lucian record of 10.81/1.7 in her heat and also clocked a record 22.46 in her heat though in the final Kynnedy Flannel ran a legal 22.23 ahead of Kevona Davis’s 22.26 and Nigerian Rosemary Chukwuma’s 22.33.

The wind was also over the limits in the 100m as Micaiah Harris 9.93/2.3 defeated Isiah Cunningham’s 9.97 and 200m as Harris ran 19.72/3.8 ahead of Courtney Lindsey 19.81.

There was a Barbados record of 44.43 in the 400m for Jonathan Jones. Briton Ethan Brown set a PB 46.16 in the heats.

In the women’s 400m Jamaican Stacey-Ann Williams’ 50.21 (after a 0.29 heat) headed Kennedy Simon’s 50.68 and the 50.70 Irish record for Rhasidat Adeleke.

The men´s 400m hurdles was won by Nigerian Ezekiel Nathaniel in 48.42 which is an African under-20 record ahead of er Isiah Levingston’s 48.82.

The sprint relays went the way of TCU (38.50) and Texas (42.75).

There were British victories for Yusuf Bizimana in the 800m (1:48.55), long jumper Patrick Sylla (7.54/1.5) and hammer thrower Bayley Campbell (70.15m).

Kiah Dubarry-Gay set a 11.34/0.9 100m PB in her heat while twin sister Nayanna ran a PB 53.04 in her 400m heat.

Conference USA Championships, San Antonio, May 12-15

British hammer champion Tara Simpson-Sullivan improved her PB to 69.39m to consolidate her sixth place in the UK all-time lists.

Five of the top six places in the all-time rankings have come in the last 12 months.

Jack Turner won the decathlon with a wind-assisted 7487 points.

MAC Championships, Kalamazoo, USA, May 12-14

European under-23 medallist Finley Mclear won the 800m in 1:49.59.

Mountain West Championships, Clovis, USA, May 11-14

Britain’s top ranked steeplechaser this year, Elise Thorner won the women’s 1500m title in 4:22.88.

Pac-12 Conference, Eugene, May 13-15

British under-23 10,000m record-holder Charles Hicks was entered for the Night of the 10,000m PBs but instead focussed on this big collegiate event and won with a fast finish in 28:11.17.

Charles Hicks misses today's Night of the 10,000m PBs but the US-based Brit ran 28:11.49 on university duty for Stanford overnight.

Lithuanian European under-23 champion Mykolas Alekna improved his discus PB to 68.73m.

NCAA indoor champion Micah Williams gained a 9.93/0.7 and 20.05/0.0 sprint double.

Nigerian Udodi Onwuzurike was second in the 200m in an African under-20 record 20.09.

Jamaican Kemba Nelson won a women’s sprint double of 11.05/-0.1 and 22.74/0.1.

British champion Tade Ojora was second in the 110m hurdles in 13.53/0.1 while his sister Temi was second in the triple jump with a 13.03/0.9 leap.

Anna Purchase was second in the hammer with a 68.93m throw.

Sun Belt Conference, Lafayette, USA, May 14

Melissa Jefferson gained a 10.88/1.5 and 22.48/1.9 sprint double.

Overseas non USA Track & Field

Argostoli, Greece, May 14

With a shortened approach Olympic long jump champion Miltiádis Tentóglou equalled the world lead with 8.36/1.9.

Basel, Switzerland, May 14

World Indoor 60m champion Mujinga Kambundji ran 16.82/0.2 at 150m and 36.63 in the 300m.

Botswana National Championships, Francistown, May 13-15

The 2021 World under-20 400m champion Antony Pesela set a PB 20.28/-0.8 in the 200m.

The 100m World under-20 record-holder Letsile Tebogo won the 400 in a 46.08 PB.while in the senior race Leungo Scotch’s 45.44 just ahead of Isaac Makwala’s 45.50.

Felix Sanchez Meeting, Santo Domingo, Dominica Republic, May 14

Lidio Feliz, who is coached by event titlist Sanchez ran a 44.83 to win the one-lap event while the 400m hurdles went the way of American Khallifah Rosser with 48.45

Briton Adelle Tracey won the 800m in 2:03.53.

Gifu, Japan, May 14-15

Doha world fourth-placer Rodgers Kwemoi won the 10,000m in 27:25.17.

Limassol, Cyprus, May 10

Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou won with a 8.28/0.2 leap ahead of Briton Reynold Banigo’s 8.04/-0.3 PB which is an England Commonwealth Games qualifier.

German Henrik Janssen 66.20m PB topped the discus ahead of Apostolos Parellis’ 65.54m and Nick Percy’s 64.35m Scottish record which puts him 12th all-time in the UK.

There was a British winner though as Reece Prescod gained an encouraging 10.25/-0.2 and 20.55/-0.3 sprint double.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Percy (@discusnick)

Maribor, Slovenia, May 15

Kristjan Ceh threw the discus 67.40m.

Montgeron, France, May 15

Algerian Slimane Moula was first in the 800m in 1:44.72.

Jimmy Gressier ran 13:26.84 to lead home the 5000m.

Britain’s Nicole Yeargin clocked a winning 51.79 in the 400m.

Offenburg, Germany, May 1 5

Andreas Hofmann’s 86.52m surprised Johannes Vetter 85.64m in the javelin.

Third was Gatis Cakss from Latvia in 83.66m while Artur Felfner set a Ukrainian under-20 record of 83.28 m to go sixth all-time among juniors.

Joe Harris added all four metres to his five-year-old PB with an Isle of Man record and UK lead of 79.53m which moves him to 15th all-time in the UK.

European champion Christin Hussong won the women’s event in 63.29 over Lina Muze 62.88 and Nikola Ogrodnikova 62.80. Another U20 talent Adriana Vilagos from Serbia was fourth 60.94.

Puerto Rico Classic, Ponce, Puerto Rico, May 12

Olympic shot champion Ryan Crouser set a world outdoor lead 22.75m while another Tokyo winner Steven Gardiner topped the world lists with a 31.52 300m ahead of Vernon Norwood’s 31.81

There was a surprise in the 100m hurdles though as Alaysha Johnson’s 12.50/0.3 edged Olympic winner and home athlete Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (12.52) and former world champion Danielle Williams (12.67).

Trayvon Bromell was a clear winner of the men’s 100m in 9.92/0.2 while multiple Olympic winner Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s race in 10.93/-0.8 well clear of Michelle-Lee Ahye’s 11.06.

Zharnel Hughes was disqualified in the 100m final while Adam Gemili was last in his heat in 12.57/-1.1.

The 400m races were won by past and present Olympic champions through Kirani James (44.70) and Athing Mu (50.42).

Another gold medallist Hansle Parchment took the 110m hurdles in 13.15/-0.2 half a metre up on Devon Allen’s 13.20.

Ther 400m hurdles saw victory in 54.09 for Janieve Russell with Briton Lina Nielsen fourth in 55.28.

The pole vault went the way of Sandi Morris (4.72m) ahead of former global winner Katerina Stefanidi’s 4.62m.

In the 800m, Clayton Murphy was first in 1:45.54 while Briton Adelle Tracey was first in the 1500m in 4:05.96.

Ese Brume was the long jump winner in 6.90/3.5 where world indoor bronze medallist Lorraine Ugen was a below par seventh with a wind-assisted 6.41/2.7.

Donald Scott headed the triple jump with 16.88/2.0 though more eyes were on USA’s four-time and two-time Olympic medallist Christian Taylor, who missed 2021 due to Achilles surgery, who returned with a tentative 15.91m.

Roma Sprint Festival, Rome, May 12

British Olympic finalist Darryl Neita won the 100m in 11.25/0.2m. while Ami Pipi won the 300m in 37.68 and was also second in the 150m in 17.38 behind Zaynab Dosso 17.21/-1.1.

Rovereto, Italy, May 15

Nick Ponzio’s 21.73m dominated the shot competition.

Saintt Polten, Austria, May 11

Laviai Nielsen gained a 17.51/-0.6 and 37.66 150m and 300m double.

Schwechat, Austria, May 11

Olympic discus bronze medalist Lukas Weisshaidinger won easily with a 67.69m throw and also achieved a no throw over 70 metres.

Suwalki, Poland, May 15

Mykhaylo Kokhan won with a 77.25m throw ahead of Pawel Fajdek’s 76.92m with Olympic champion Wojciech Nowicki a poor third in 72.94m.

Overseas road, May 15

European Masters Non-Stadia Championships, Grosseto, Italy, May 13-15

In very hot conditions, Clare Elms became the first woman to win three individual gold medals in the same Championships as she won the W55 10km (41:09), the 5km (18:41) and half-marathon (1:27:48) in the space of 40 hours.

She also won a W55 team gold and silver and a W40 team silver in the half-marathon.

Just under a hour after Elms, W75 German Maria Nittel also won her third gold medal though she was the only runner in her age group in that race after facing more opposition in the shorter races. Her respective wins were 60:03, 27:12 and 2:12:10.

The triple was attempted by more male athletes than women and there was success for Portuguese M50 Davide Figuiredo (32:50, 16:05 and 71:54), Swedish M80 Ake Jonson (52:04, 25:37 and 2:08:40) and Swiss M80 Gregorio Sablone (59:39, 27:11 and 2:04:10)though the latter two also won their half-marathons uncontested.

The most popular winner of the weekend was 92 year-old home athlete Angelo Squadrone who won the M90 10km in 89:38 and 5km in 42:48.

The only other individual British gold medallists were M70 John Skelton in the 5km (19:37) and Anthony Martin (1:29:50) in the M70 half-marathon as both athletes focussed on just a single event.

Other individual UK medallists were W55 Susan Ridley (10km: 44:58) M70 Ron Cattle (10km: 43:39), W65 Margaret Martin (Half: 1:48:58) and W65 Mary Mackin (10km: 47:46) who all won bronze medals.

The best 10km times were from Italian M35 Nicolas De Nicolo (31:02) and W35 Martina Facciani (34:44).

The fastest times in the 5km were set by Italian M40 Antonio Liuzzo (14:50) and W35 Portugal’s Andreia Santos (17:00).

The quickest half-marathon times belonged to Italian M35 Alessandro Marangi (68:55) and German Bettina Englisch (78:30).

Additional details to follow in the results section.

Belgrade Marathon, Serbia, May 15

The famous old marathon saw Ethiopian victories for Mulgeta Birhanu Feyissa (2:12:59) and Tsedal Gebretsadik Chekole (2:34:01).

Cape Town 10km, South Africa, May 15

Ugandan Stella Chesang (30:40) led home Jesca Chelangat (30:48) and Genzebe Dibaba (31:02) while Daniel Simiyu (27:34) was the men’s winner.

Copenhagen Marathon, Denmark, May 15

There were course records for Helah Kiprop (2:24:10) 13 seconds up on Muluhabt Tsega with Agnes Keino third in 2:25:08 and Berhane Tekle (2:08:23) who defeated Henok Tesfay (2:08:39).

Geneva Marathon., Switzerland, May 15

Emmanuel Gisamoda (2:10:39) and Meseret Dinke (2:26:22) took the honours.

Irish 5 km road championships, Dublin, May 15

There were wins for Efrem Gidey (13:51) and Ciara Hickey (16:24).

Konya Half Marathon, Turkey, May 15

Shewarge Alene Amare was the women’s winner in a PB 67:43.

La Route du Louvre Marathon, Lens, France, May 15

There were race victories for Ethiopian Abraha Gebretsadik (2:10:05) and Maritu Ketema (2:31:49).

Marrakesh Marathon, Morocco, May 15

Fatima Gardadi was nearly two minutes inside the women’s course record with 2:25:07 while Bonsa Dida was the men’s winner in 2:09:41.

New Zealand Marathon Championships, Tai Tapu, May 15

Daniel Balchin won his debut in 2:15:55 which is the fastest by a home athlete in the country in 25 years.

The women’s winner was Hannah Miller (2:37:31).

Julian Oakley won the half-marathon on his debut in 63:49.

Riga Marathon, Latvia, May 15

There was an Ethiopian double for Deriba Melke (2:12:07) and Mekuria Zennebe (2:30:53).

Sydney Morning Herald Half-Marathon, May 15

Briton Calli Thackery won the women’s race in 73:31.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10km Bengaluru, India, May 15

Both Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli (27:38) and Irene Cheptai (30:35) set course records with the latter defeating world 5000m champion Hellen Obiri’s 30:44.

USATF 25K Road Running Championships, Grand Rapids, USA, May 14

Leonard Korir (1:15:55) and Aliphine Tuliamuk (1:23:21) were the winners with the latter defeating 2:19 runner Keira D’Amato (1:24:05).

Venloop Half-marathon, Netherlands, May 15

There were wins for Erick Kiplagat Sang (60:54) and Vivian Jepkemei Melly (course record 69:25).

Walks

European Masters Non-Stadia Championships, Grosseto, May 13-15

W40 Rosetta La Delfa won the overall women’s 20km walk in 1:51:53 while Latvian M50 Normunds Ivzans was the best of the men’s 30km walk in 2:46:11.

Ivzans was fourth in the 10km won overall by M45 Vincenzo Magliulo (48:00) though La Delfa (49:27) was a class apart in the women’s 10km.

Britain’s only walk medal was picked up in the 10km walk by 1980 Olympian Ian Richards who won bronze in the M70 event in 59:43 just 41 seconds down on winner Alberti Pio (59:02).

Gran Premio Internacional Madrid, Spain, May 16

Perseus Karlstrom won the 10km walk in 38:42 ahead of Spain’s Diego Garcia (38:49) and Brazil’s Caio Bonfim (39:13).

China’s Qieyang Shijie easily won the women’s 10km in 43:07 from Peru’s Kimberly Garcia Leon (43:37) and Spain’s Laura Garcia-Caro (43:50).

Oceanian 35km Championships, Melbourne, Australia, May 15

Quentin Rew (world qualifier of 2:32:58) finished ahead of Australian champion Rhydian Cowley (2:37:57)

Kelly Ruddick was the first woman (3:00:04).

Polish 35km Championships, May 14

Artur Brzozowski won in 2:36:22 ahead of Olympic 50km winner Dawid Tomala who debuted with 2:37:22.

Katarzyna Zdziebło (2:49:37) won the women’s race in a Polish record.

