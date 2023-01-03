Fast times for Ugandan and Ethiopian in Spain on New Year’s Eve as we bring you an international results round-up

San Silvestre Vallecana, Madrid, Spain, December 31

Double world 10,000m champion and Olympic 5000m winner Joshua Cheptegei won in the quick time of 27:09, ten seconds clear of Spaniard Mohammed Katir.

Uganda also won the women’s race as Prisca Chesang won easily in 30:19 with Burundian Francine Niyonsaba passing a fading Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya on the last uphill section to finish second in 30:58.

Men: 10km:

1 Joshua Cheptegei UGA 27:09

2 Mohamed Katir 27:19

3 Jesús Ramos 27:52

4 Sergio Paniagua 28:00

5 Aaron Las Heras 28:04

6 Carlos Mayo 28:04

7 Ignacio Fontes 28:06

8 Carlos Díaz CHI 28:08

9 Nassim Hassaous 28:13

10 Juan Pérez 28:18

11 Fernando Carro 28:35

Women: 10km:

1 Prisca Chesang UGA 30:19

2 Francine Niyonsaba BDI 30:58

3 Beatrice Chepkoech KEN 31:06

4 Mahelet Mulugeta ETH 31:57

5 Naima Ait Alibou 32:36

6 Laura Priego 32:49

7 Nina Chydenius FIN 32:51

8 Laura Luengo 32:52

Joshua Cheptegei runs 27:09 to win the San Silvestre Vallecana 10km by 10sec from Mo Katir & Jesús Ramos in Madrid. Prisca Chesang clocks 30:19 to win the women’s race by 39sec from Francine Niyonsaba & Beatrice Chepkoech. 📸 @NNRunningTeam pic.twitter.com/ddost3o7CP — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) December 31, 2022

BOclassic, Bolzano, Italy, December 31

Ugandan Oscar Chelimo won in 28:14 from Yeman Crippa’s 28:19 while Ethiopian Dawit Seyaum won the women’s 5km in 15:34.

Men: 10km:

1 Oscar Chelimo UGA 28:14

2 Yemaneberhan Crippa 28:17

3 Maxime Chaymeton RSA 28:19

4 Martin Kiprotich UGA 28:21

5 Pietro Riva 28:23

6 Amos Kipruto KEN 28:37

🏆 Oscar Chelimo of Uganda wins the men's 10km at the #BOclassic race in Italy in 28:14 from Yeman Crippa and Maxime Chaumeton. pic.twitter.com/fm4pMx1Kd5 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) December 31, 2022

Women: 5km:

1 Dawit Seyaum ETH 15:33

2 Luiza Gega ALB 15:41

3 Margaret Kipkemboi KEN 15:44

4 Matea Parlov Koštro CRO 16:04

5 Anna Arnaudo 16:05

6 Ludovica Cavalli 16:14

7 Sara Nestola 16:16

8 Elisa Palmero 16:20

9 Federica Cortesi 16:23

10 Izzy Fry GBR 16:27

Cursa dels Nassos, Barcelona, Spain, December 31

Ethiopian Ejgayehu Taye fell just two seconds short of the world 5km record with 14:21 to miss her own world record from this race last year. Taye had finished sixth in the World Championships 10,000m but her most notable track run of 2022 had been her 14:12.98 5000m win in the Eugene Diamond League.

German Konstanze Klosterhalfen was a distant second around 200m in arrears (14:52), reversing form from Turin as she finished well clear of Norway’s European champion Karoline Bjerkeli Groval (15:06).

Another European winner, Olympic and world champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen had been due to compete in the men’s race, but withdrew due due to illness and the race was won by Ethiopian Adisu Girma in 13:25 ahead of Spaniard Ilias Fifa (13:30).

Men: 5km:

1 Adisu Girma ETH 13:25

2 Ilias Fifa 13:30

3 Jonas Raess SUI 13:31

4 Abdessamad Oukhelfen 13:37

5 Mohamed Al-Garni QAT 13:41

6 Etienne Daguinos FRA 13:47

7 Pol Oriach 13:55

8 Henrik Børkja Ingebrigtsen NOR 13:58

10km: 1 Mohamed El Ghazouany MAR 28:46

🎉 Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia runs 14:21 to just miss her own women's world 5km record of 14:19 at the Cursa dels Nassos event in Barcelona on New Year's Eve. pic.twitter.com/h8cYosUYzo — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) December 31, 2022

Women: 5km:

1 Ejgayehu Taye ETH 14:21

2 Konstanze Klosterhalfen GER 14:52

3 Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal NOR 15:06

4 Mirriam Chebet KEN 15:36

5 Agate Caune LAT 15:44

6 Amalie M. Sæten NOR 15:47

7 Esther Guerrero 15:50

8 Gemma Kersey GBR 16:22

10km:

1 Margaux Sieracki FRA 32:18

2 Meritxell Soler 32:31

3 Marta Galimany 32:36

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE