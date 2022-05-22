England emerge as emphatic match winners ahead of host team at the Paula Radcliffe Stadium on Sunday

The team competition was expanded this year to include a squad from the new combined National Athletics League but they had no answer to team domination by the England outfit.

The team score remained elusive on the day but when confirmed it saw England winning by 186 points from Loughborough Students (138), National Athletics League (133), GB Juniors (125.5), Scotland (93.5) and Wales (89).

It may not have been the best performance of the meeting but the considerable crowd on Sunday (May 22) were treated to a masterclass in the women’s 1500m by British 10,000m champion Jess Judd. Fresh from a 10-second improvement to 14:57.19 in the previous day’s Diamond League 5000m in Birmingham, the 27-year-old led throughout at Loughborough as she gave the home team maximum points.

After passing through 400m in 73 seconds, she improved slightly to 2:23 at 800m before beginning to stretch out on the back straight to hit the bell in 3:12:53. She then poked in a final 400m inside 64 seconds to come home in 4:16.36.

Talking about her 5000m of less than 24 hours earlier. she said: “I needed that (to get under 15 minutes). I’ve now got three weeks (to the UK champs),” she added.

Khahisa Mhlanga just squeezed past Pippa Roessler to take second as Judd noted that it was her step sister in second spot.

Another athlete who had been in action in Birmingham 24 hours earlier, Nick Percy, won the men’s discus in style at Loughborough. His 63.02m first round throw was enough to see off the rest of the competition, with nobody else getting within eight metres.

It was just shy of his 63.03m in the previous day’s Diamond League. Percy then finished off with a 63.01m final round effort, as Jade Lally found 57.84m good enough for a women’s discus win.

One of the first match events was the men’s hammer, but it was a pretty low-key affair. Only Osian Jones and Craig Murch managed to better 70 metres, with Jones well below his 73.89m best with a 70.42m first round toss. Mark Dry, returning after a controversial anti-doping suspension, was well down the field in seventh.

The first match events on the track were the 400m hurdles races and in the women’s race Hayley McClean was chasing a Commonwealth Games qualifying time. She came from behind to clock 57.08 for a narrow victory over Jessica Tappin.

Jacob Paul was again inside 50 seconds in the men’s event, with 49.81, but still not quite able to deliver the England Commonwealth Games standard of 49.60. “I was hoping today but it was windy on the back straight,” said the Windsor runner. “I was strong doing 14s but I am trying 13s this year,” he added on his stride pattern. Josh Faulds set a PB of 50.33 in second.

The first match event had been the men’s triple jump where the National League’s Jude Bright-Davis 16.18m narrowly came out on top of Olympian Ben Williams 16.14m, a big improvement on the winner’s previous mark of 15.71m. The women’s match event saw Jahisha Thomas out to 13.39m in the second round.

The 400m flat races had Lily Beckford win the women’s race in 53.21 as against her best of 52.71 but she said she hopes for a Commonwealth Games relay slot.

For the men, there was a 46.82 PB victory for Rio Mitcham. “I only started at 400m last year and this was only my second of the year,” said the Birchfield 22-year-old, who acknowledged that his 21.12 200m best should be enough to yield a sub-46 400m and hopefully an England Commonwealth Games relay slot.

Abigail Ives who ran 2:01.88 in the B 800m in the previous day’s Diamond League, was a comfortable women’s winner over the same distance, albeit outside 2:04. Talking about the fact that she has the World Under-20 Championships standard, the 18-year-old said she hoped to be selected.

The men’s 800m was a pedestrian affair with 28 seconds at 200m and 56 seconds at 400m before Angus Harrington found space on the inside off the final bend to come home in 1:50.5. “They got out of my way,” said the 6ft 5in tall Blackheath runner, whose 1:48.9 PB looks set for revision this summer.

Rachel Miller won the women’s 100m in 11.52/1.6 but closely behind her Joy Eze (11.55) and Alyson Bell (11.58) set world under-20 qualifiers with the latter setting a Scottish under-20 record.

Sam Gordon took the men’s event with 10.33/1.6 ahead of Michael Onilogbo’s 10.38 world junior qualifying mark and UK under-20 ranking topper. Gordon lamented that his best this year was still outside the Welsh Commonwealth Games qualifying standard and that the time slot had now gone.

Scot Sarah Tait was another who now sees no chance of a Commonwealth Games time. Here she won the 3000m steeplechase in 10:20.97. It was comfortable enough and she said: “It wasn’t about the time, as it was quite windy.”

In her first competition of the year, Loughborough’s own Molly Caudery took the pole vault with a 4.50m clearance as she went close to her 4.53m PB.

The men’s shot had Youcef Zatat throw 18.48m in the last round after an 18.42m first round throw saw off the rest.

Away from the match events, the guest races saw Joe Ferguson take a 200m in a 20.63 PB. The time was faster than James Hansen did in the match 200m. His 20.88 was just marginally outside his 20.86 best from earlier this spring and he said: “The wind was in your face on the bend then it gets you going as you enter the straight.”

Sophie Walton was also in PB territory with a 23.43 200m world under-20 qualifier, but her time was overshadowed by the match winner Success Eduan.

The 18-year-old took advantage of a legal windspeed of 1.6m/sec to post a PB and another World Under-20 Championship qualifying time of 23.30.

In Walton’s race Faith Akinbilejeran 23.68 to top the UK under-17 rankings but also grab an European under-18 qualifying mark.

Jack Roach won the long jump with a 7.78m first round effort and Adam Hague the pole vault with an England Commonwealth Games qualifier of 5.45m while in third Lazarus Benjamin set a world junior qualifier with a PB 5.20m leap.

There was a keen men’s javelin competition where Joe Dunderdale launched the spear out to 75.47m in the first round. Daniel Bainbridge responded with a 74.73 PB in the fourth round. In the women’s match, hammer thrower Katie Head threw a PB 66.18m to see off Katie Presswell’s 64.64m.

Former world junior heptathlon champion Niamh Emerson made a tentative return to competition after two years out with appearances in the match shot and guest 100m hurdles and javelin (42.90m).

The 23-year-old, who also won Commonwealth bronze in 2018 and European indoor silver in 2019 behind Katarina Johnson-Thompson, clocked 14.10 for the 100m hurdles before going close to her shot put and javelin PBs with 13.61m and 42.90m.

A potential Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles medallist took the women’s high hurdles. It was the Indian Jyothi Yarraji with a PB 13.11. She said: “I have been travelling for a month and, after several wins on the way here, this was my first in England.”

She added that she expects a medal in Birmingham.

Long-time men’s 110m hurdles winner Alex Al-Ameen took the men’s sprint event with a legal 13.86. He said: “I am 33 and still winning.”

Ian Crowe-Wright won the 3000m in a PB 8:02.05 though the major news from the race was Inter Counties cross-country runner-up Johnny Livingstone’s 8:09.23 world junior qualifier in fifth place. English National champion Will Barnicoat set a PB 8:12.15 in ninth.

MATCH: 1 England 186; 2 Loughborough Students Select 138; 3 National Athletics League 133; 4 GB & NI U20 125.5; 5 Scotland 93.5; 6 Wales 89

Men:

100 (1.6): 1 S Gordon (Card) 10.33; 2 M Onilogbo (NEB, U20) 10.38; 3 K Daly (B&B) 10.40; 4 N Walsh (Sale) 10.43; 5 K Aiken (SB) 10.56. ns1 (0.4): 1 A Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 10.47; 2 J Hanson (Woking) 10.51; 3 T Panton (Woking, U20) 10.58; 4 K Awe (Inv EK) 10.59. ns2 (1.7): 1 J Ferguson (Leeds C) 10.25; 2 A Campbell (Bir) 10.50; 3 M Odamtten (WG&EL, U20) 10.58; 4 D Offiah (TVH) 10.59; 5 J Ellington (NEB, M35) 10.68. ns3 (1.1): 1 O Grant (Harrow) 10.50; 2 D Ogali (Dac) 10.67; 3 M Miller (Herne H) 10.68; 4 J Williams (Harrow) 10.73. 200 (0.3): 1 J Hanson (Woking) 20.87; 2 T Somers (NEB) 20.90; 3 J Azu (Card) 20.96; 4 A Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 20.98; 5 M Lawler (IRL) 21.06; 6 A Thomas (Brack) 21.12; 7 J Kalala (VP&TH, U20) 21.18; 8 B Snaith (NEB) 21.28. ns1 (0.8): 1 J Ferguson (Leeds C) 20.63; 2 M Zeze (Unatt) 20.85; 3 T Harries (Phoe) 21.00; 4 J Broome (Sale) 21.03; 5 A Borgohain (Unatt) 21.27; 6 K Daly (B&B) 21.50; 7 E Madden (IRL) 21.66. ns2 (0.7): 1 J Williams (Harrow) 21.10; 2 E Blackman (Corby) 21.18; 3 A Haydock-Wilson (WSEH) 21.21; 4 C O’Donnell (NEB) 21.26; 5 J Watson-Brown (SB) 21.29; 6 J Grindle (TVH, U20) 21.55; 7 A Beechey (NEB) 21.55. ns3 (0.7): 1 G Plenderleith (Shef/Dearn) 21.39; 2 D Offiah (TVH) 21.46; 3 B Swift (N’pton) 21.68; 6 J Carrott (Charn, U20) 21.87. ns4 (0.7): 1 G Matthew (SB) 21.68; 4 S Baffour (Cov, U20) 21.89. 400: 1 R Mitcham (Bir) 46.81; 2 K Metzger (Traff) 47.17; 3 C McGregor (R&N, U20) 47.25; 4 B Young (Aird, U20) 47.30; 5 D Putnam (B&B) 47.51; 6 O Biddle (B&W) 47.57; 7 E Greatrex (WG&EL) 47.94; 8 M Cottam (B&W) 48.12. ns1: 1 B Hawkes (Leam) 47.74; 2 E Greatrex (WG&EL) 47.77; 3 K Alexander (Giff N) 47.81; 4 E Back (Lough S) 48.00; 5 E Agyare (E&H) 48.11. ns2: 1 J Clarke (WSEH) 48.32; 2 B Wells (Yate) 48.33; 3 H Dalbal (Shef/Dearn) 48.43; 4 R Shipley (York) 48.49; 5 R Henry-Daire (Read, U20) 48.49; 6 C Neal (Thanet) 48.59. ns3: 1 K Selman-Jackson (Belg) 48.62; 2 M Sargent (E’bne) 48.72; 3 P Seema Roca (B&B, U20) 48.93. 800: 1 A Harrington (B&B) 1:50.51; 2 S Reardon (B&B, U20) 1:50.82; 3 M Wharton (Hal) 1:50.85; 4 S Wiggins (SB) 1:51.62. ns: 2 L Watt (A’deen, U20) 1:53.01; 6 R Elston (Charn, U20) 1:53.82; 8 L Richardson (B&R, U20) 1:55.57. 1500: 3 J Davies (Bath, U20) 3:51.50. ns: 3 G Keen (C&C, U20) 3:54.70; 5 F Kavanagh (Lough S, U20) 3:56.72. 3000: 1 I Crowe-Wright (B&H) 8:02.05; 2 N Griggs (Mid U, U20) 8:05.22; 3 R Harvie (AFD) 8:06.25; 4 C Allan (H&P) 8:08.48; 5 J Livingstone (Exe, U20) 8:09.23; 6 R Thomson (Cambus) 8:09.88; 7 C Morgan (St Mal, U20) 8:10.02; 8 A Durant (Shef/Dearn) 8:10.19; 9 W Barnicoat (AFD, U20) 8:12.15; 10 B Alcock (Bed C) 8:13.88; 11 M Heyden (AFD) 8:14.88; 12 R Miell-Ingram (Rad, U20) 8:22.09; 14 L Small (Ashf, U20) 8:34.33. 110H (0.8): 1 A Al-Ameen (NEB) 13.86; 2 T Siddhanth (Unatt) 13.97; 3 E Gomes (SB) 14.02; 4 M Perera (Harrow) 14.03; 5 J Agbodza (S’end) 14.18; 6 T Wilcock (N’pton) 14.25; 7 J Armstrong (Lisb) 14.46; 8 S Connal (Kilb) 14.59. ns (0.2): 1 A Al-Ameen (NEB) 13.91; 2 C Holder (Sutt) 14.22; 3 S Talbot (Shef/Dearn) 14.25; 4 O Cresswell (WG&EL) 14.56; 5 R Woolgar (B’mth) 14.76; 6 R Cottell (B&B) 14.89; 7 A Byron (St Alb) 14.96. 400H: 1 J Paul (WSEH) 49.81; 2 J Faulds (SB) 50.33; 3 C McAlister (TVH) 50.36; 4 J Lawrie (WG&EL) 50.81; 5 B Stickings (B&B) 51.18; 6 B Higgins (Shef/Dearn) 51.74; 7 O Okoh (Chelm, U20) 51.91; 8 A Daley (B&W) 53.05. ns2: 1 S Derbyshire (Stoke) 50.54; 2 J Webster (Liv H) 51.82; 3 M Mokaya (Notts) 52.12; 4 B Schofield (Gate) 53.16; 5 D Aryeetey (Harrow) 53.17. ns3: 1 W Ritchie-Moulin (Bir) 53.06; 2 D Gall (WG&EL) 53.21; 3 M Schopp (Harrow) 53.36; 4 J Greenhalgh (Shef/Dearn) 53.70; 5 A Ajube (TVH) 55.65; 6 O Adnitt (KuH, U20) 55.72. 3000SC: 1 T Bridger (C&C, U20) 8:57.26; 2 S Costley (Soton) 9:00.07; 3 M Cameron (TVH) 9:14.77; 4 L Smith (Norw) 9:24.27; 5 M Ellis (Ton) 9:54.48. 4×100: 1 ENG 39.97; 2 Great Britain (U20) 40.03; 3 National Athletics League 40.43; 4 Great Britain (U20) 40.73. 4×400: 1 Lough S 3:06.44; 2 IRL 3:06.55; 3 ENG 3:09.58; 4 National Athletics League 3:09.91; 5 WAL 3:10.10; 6 Lough S 3:12.51; 7 Great Britain 3:16.75. HJ: 1 D Smith (SB) 2.19; 2 K Aguocha (B&B) 2.16; 3 D Duruaku (Notts) 2.10; 4 A Brooks (Yate) 2.10; 5 L McGuire (SB) 2.07; 6 J Ennis (Croy) 2.07; 7 J Bailey (Card) 2.02; 8 C Baker (Sale) 2.02; 9 R Dwyer (Strat) 2.02; 9 J Walecki (C&T, U20) 2.02; 11 S Clatworthy (Chelm, U20) 1.97. PV: 1 A Hague (Shef/Dearn) 5.45; 2 O Heard (Harrow) 5.30; 3 L Benjamin (Sale, U20) 5.20; 4 G Heppinstall (Shef/Dearn) 5.00; 4 T Walley (Wrex) 5.00; 6 J Phipps (Bir) 4.85; 7 R Nairne (Glas C) 4.85. LJ: 1 J Roach (Harrow) 7.78/0.9; 2 J Fincham-Dukes (Leeds C) 7.56/-0.1; 3 C Richards (WG&EL) 7.51/0.3; 4 A Farquharson (Cov) 7.42/0.2; 5 D Ogbechie (High) 7.26/0.0; 6 P Ogun (Croy) 7.21/0.0; 7 B Fisher (WSEH) 6.92/0.0; 8 T Hiller (W’borne, U20) 6.82/-1.3. TJ: 1 J Bright-Davies (TVH) 16.18/0.0; 2 B Williams (Stoke) 16.14/-0.1; 3 M Puplampu (NEB) 15.53/-0.2; 4 S Trigg-Petrović (Erme) 15.51/0.0; 5 A Yeo (KuH, U20) 15.40/0.0; 6 J Gilkes (Cov) 14.73/-0.1; 7 T Dronfield (B&B, U20) 14.57/0.0. SP: 1 Y Zatat (WG&EL) 18.48; 2 L Byng (Strat) 17.38; 3 P Swan (Corn) 16.87; 4 K Aubrey (Harrow) 16.37; 5 G Hyde (Harrow) 16.29; 6 A McInroy (SB, M35) 15.17. DT: 1 N Percy (SB) 63.02; 2 G Thompson (SB) 56.80; 3 C Osammor (Shef/Dearn) 55.77; 6 C Scott (Soton) 51.94. HT: 1 O Jones (Liv H) 70.42; 2 C Murch (Bir) 70.24; 3 B Hawkes (B&B) 69.88; 4 J Paget (TVH) 67.79; 5 J Palmer (Card) 66.62; 6 M Dry (WG&EL) 66.40; 7 T Head (NEB) 63.97. JT: 1 J Dunderdale (Shef/Dearn) 75.47; 2 D Bainbridge (SB) 74.73; 3 B Pearson (Bir) 69.93; 4 G Millar (Bir) 68.71; 5 C Taylor (Ports, U20) 67.63; 6 A Padaruth (Hill, U20) 65.50; 7 D Pembroke (WSEH) 63.95; 8 M Allison (WSEH, U20) 61.76; 9 J McCafferty (WSEH, U20) 56.25

U20: 110H (0.6): 1 G Amaldas (Unatt) 13.91; 2 M Griffin (Bir) 13.91; 3 A Sanusi (NEB) 14.12; 4 H Barton (Wells) 14.41; 5 W Hodi (Nairn) 15.04; 6 D Naylor (C&N) 15.12. SP: 1 Z Davies (Harrow) 17.38; 2 D Pawlett (P’broke) 16.77. DT: 1 E Fileman (Tav) 49.17. HT: 1 O Merrett (Yate) 67.04

U18: 400H: ns1: 1 S Lunt (Wirr, U17) 53.72; 3 L Turner (N’pton, U17) 57.53



Women:

100 (1.6): 1 R Miller (TVH) 11.52; 2 J Eze (Gate, U20) 11.55; 3 A Bell (Giff N, U20) 11.58; 4 A Fashanu (SB) 11.62; 5 E Wright (SB) 11.77; 6 E Carr (Mil K) 11.94. ns1 (0.8): 1 H Gode (Leeds C, U20) 11.66; 2 B Ironside (B’mth, U20) 11.75; 3 R Jeggo (Col H) 11.75; 4 E Bandy (Herts P) 11.77; 5 S Skervin (Notts) 11.82; 6 L Ashmeade (Wake) 11.84; 7 D Walker (Bir) 11.84; 8 R Matheson (WG&EL) 11.96. ns2 (1.1): 1 S Malone (Edin) 11.82; 2 T Taylor (Traff, U20) 11.91; 3 S Vincent (WG&EL, U20) 12.07; 5 M Smith (Hill, U20) 12.22. 200 (1.6): 1 S Eduan (Sale, U20) 23.30; 2 H Brier (Swan) 23.39; 3 J Moss (Gate) 23.84; 4 A Fashanu (SB) 23.84; 5 T Spence (Ork) 24.27. ns1 (0.6): 1 S Walton (Horw, U20) 23.43; 2 F Akinbileje (B&B, U17) 23.68; 3 L Evans (B&B) 23.70; 4 Y Liverpool (Cov) 23.97; 5 S Skervin (Notts) 24.05; 6 R Jeggo (Col H) 24.20; 7 H Foster (SB) 24.26. ns2 (0.9): 1 R Bennett (Gate) 23.95; 2 E Turner (M&M) 24.11; 3 J O’Dowda (NEB) 24.58; 4 M Whapples (SSH, U20) 24.75; 5 M Morris (Swan, U20) 24.82; 6 S Vidak (Falk, U20) 24.89. 400: 1 L Beckford (SB) 53.20; 2 C McAulay (Traff) 53.25; 3 H Kelly (Bolt) 54.10; 4 I Skelton (Corby, U20) 54.39; 5 A Odunaiya (Wrex) 54.75; 6 N Harrison (Stock H) 54.85; 7 M Abichi (E&H) 55.33; 8 S Banjo (NEB) 55.40. ns1: 1 E Sisson (Charn, U20) 54.77; 2 L Rule (Herts P) 55.08; 3 P Malik (Notts, U20) 55.50; 4 J Astill (SNH, U20) 55.68; 5 R Crorken (Wake) 55.69; 6 E Alderson (Liv H) 56.22. ns2: 1 F Roberts (Card) 56.31; 2 E Blakey (Der) 56.37; 3 E Turner (Oxf C) 56.50; 4 N Kihuyu (Hallam, U20) 56.96. 800: 1 A Ives (Bas, U20) 2:04.71; 2 B Morley (Leeds C) 2:06.82; 3 R McClay (Brack) 2:08.28; 4 H Cameron (A’deen) 2:09.03; 5 S Sinha (Camb H) 2:09.26; 6 J Norkett (Thet, U20) 2:09.61; 8 C Young (M&M, U20) 2:12.42; 10 B Wraith (HAWC, U20) 2:14.45. ns: 2 Z Tyas (Traff, U20) 2:14.74. 1500: 1 J Judd (B’burn) 4:16.36; 2 K Mhlanga (Herts P) 4:21.24; 3 M Keith (I’ness) 4:21.56; 4 M Grice (AFD) 4:23.11; 5 I Cotham (W&B) 4:23.98; 6 P Roessler (AFD, U20) 4:25.28; 7 A Shipley (MKDP) 4:26.80; 8 E Kearney (Wirr, U20) 4:27.75; 9 L Hackett (W&B, U20) 4:28.36; 11 J Bailey (Lev V, U17) 4:33.16; 12 K Brady-Jones (Wirr, U20) 4:34.39. ns: 7 Z Doyle (Wyc P, W40) 4:34.74; 8 J Young (WSEH, U20) 4:36.28. 3000: 1 A Millard (Inv EK) 9:15.79; 2 S Astin (Belg) 9:16.58; 3 S Chapman (WSEH) 9:17.03; 4 J Walsh (Leeds C) 9:17.40; 5 L Coward (AFD) 9:20.18; 6 M Davies (Sale) 9:22.81; 7 S Tarver (Wirr) 9:23.08; 8 A Davies (Carm) 9:24.35; 9 H Bloor (Lewes) 9:34.15; 10 V Hopkins (Ton) 9:35.02; 11 I Wood (Corn) 9:38.80; 12 E Tait (Gate) 9:42.66; 13 A Garner (AFD, U20) 9:45.26; 14 H Taunton (Taun) 9:52.07. 100H (0.3): 1 J Yarraji (CYP) 13.11; 2 J Hunter (SB) 13.26; 3 A Barrett (Traff) 13.35; 4 A Broadbelt-Blake (TVH, W35) 13.49; 5 A Pawlett (Traff, U20) 13.54; 6 J Blundell (B&W) 13.56; 7 M Jessop (SB, U20) 13.74; 8 G Morgan (Card Arch) 14.46. ns1 (0.3): 1 Z Lucas (Notts) 14.17; 2 S Connolly (N Down) 14.17; 3 J Clark (Traff) 14.38; 4 N Smith (Bir) 14.45; 5 Y Uwakwe (E&H, U20) 14.62; 6 L Davey (Swan) 14.89. ns2 (2.5): 1 J Hunter (SB) 13.30; 2 M McIntosh (Harrow, U20) 13.50; 3 E Nwofor (NEB) 13.70; 4 A Davies (B&B) 13.80; 5 D Hales (Tel) 13.80; 6 E Russell (Harrow) 13.80; 7 M Cluley (B&B) 13.90; 8 N Emerson (NEB) 14.10. 400H: 1 H McLean (SB) 57.08; 2 J Tappin (TVH) 57.71; 3 N Millet (Notts) 58.42; 4 Z Pollock (Oxf C) 59.10; 5 N Kendall (TVH) 59.94; 6 E Craig (Edin) 61.42; 7 R Callan (Giff N, U20) 62.26. ns1: 1 E Okoro (Bir) 60.26; 2 S Elliss (B&B) 60.50; 3 C Walker (York) 61.41; 4 O Brennan (WSEH) 61.74; 5 A Wilson (Win, U17) 62.14. ns2: 1 O Pye (Marl J, U20) 61.20; 2 S Okoro (Have, U17) 61.22; 3 A Hill (B&B) 61.93; 4 C Clark (Chelm) 62.38; 5 N Desai (Morp, W35) 63.51. ns3: 1 B Taylor (Roth) 63.23; 2 A Taylor (Notts) 63.50; 3 H Mason (Sale, U20) 64.10; 4 J Mitchell (WG&EL) 64.21; 5 J Bytheway (Lough S) 65.30. 3000SC: 1 S Tait (Lass) 10:20.97; 2 A Barbour (WSEH) 10:26.62; 3 E Carey (Brack) 10:33.80; 4 L Cooper (Parc BB) 10:36.17; 5 S Short (TVH) 11:05.01; 6 J Hatch (WSEH, U20) 11:07.22; 7 K Booth (Taun, W40) 11:08.57. 4×100: 1 ENG 46.22; 2 National Athletics League 46.89; 3 Lough S 48.20; 4 WAL 48.31. 4×400: 1 ENG 3:36.90; 2 Lough S 3:40.12; 4 WAL 3:42.65; 5 National Athletics League 3:43.10. HJ: 1 L Evans (Card) 1.78; 2 P Rogan (TVH) 1.78; 3 D Kealy (Card) 1.78; 4 K Anson (Liv H) 1.75; 5 B Coulson (Bir) 1.75; 6 E Hind (Oxf C, U20) 1.70; 6 C McGarvey (SB) 1.70; 8 H Ferguson (Traff, U20) 1.70; 10 C Kennelly (Killarney Valley AC) 1.65. PV: 1 M Caudery (TVH) 4.50; 2 S Ashurst (Sale, U20) 4.15; 3 J Spencer-Smith (Harrow) 4.15; 4 F Miloro (SinA) 4.05; 5 E McCartney (WG&EL) 4.05; 6 J Ive (Sutt) 4.05; 7 J Robinson (WSEH) 4.05; 8 G Tutton (Lewes, U20) 3.95; 9 C MacGuire (Edin) 3.95; 10 C Jones (Swan) 3.50. LJ: 1 R Chapman (Card) 6.04/0.0; 2 M Palmer (Charn, U20) 5.97/0.0; 3 A Hopkins (Oxf C) 5.96/0.0; 4 E Thomas (Card Arch) 5.91/0.0; 5 A Pawlett (Traff, U20) 5.85/0.0. TJ: 1 J Thomas (B&B) 13.39/0.3; 2 S Gutzmore (Bir, W35) 13.15/0.0; 3 L Hulland (Lough S) 12.64/0.3; 4 E Gargan (Liv H) 12.50/0.9; 5 G Forde-Wells (R&N) 12.44/0.0; 6 L White (Ayr S, U17) 12.35/0.0; 7 M Jackson (TVH) 12.33/0.0; 8 G Scoot (Torb, U20) 12.29/0.0; 9 M Elcock (Soton) 12.28/0.0; 10 L Stephenson (TVH) 12.20/0.0; 11 N Mordi (Edin) 12.06/0.0. SP: 1 M Walsh (IRL) 15.32; 2 S Merritt (B’mth) 14.45; 3 T Tchoudja (Shett, U20) 14.35; 4 S Thompson (Sale) 14.03; 5 N Emerson (NEB) 13.61; 6 S Fortune (Dees) 13.20; 7 L Church (PNV) 12.62; 8 A Kennedy (C’nauld, U20) 12.46. DT: 1 J Lally (SB, W35) 57.84; 2 S Duquemin (SB) 56.20; 3 K Law (Sale, W35) 55.35; 4 A Holder (WSEH) 54.83; 5 P Dowson (B’mth) 51.99; 6 T Tunstall (Harrow) 50.08; 7 E Botham (WG&EL) 47.16; 8 K Woodcock (Oxf C) 46.28; 9 Z Obamakinwa (B&B, U20) 46.13. HT: 1 K Head (NEB) 66.18; 2 C Payne (Read) 65.56; 3 K Presswell (Mil K) 64.64; 4 J Mayho (Bir) 60.42; 5 P Davenall (SB) 60.38; 6 P Wingate (TVH) 59.91; 7 A Simpson (Dees) 59.78; 8 Z Price (Liv H) 58.23; 9 J Bennett (Soton, U20) 54.78. JT: 1 B Walton (B&B) 54.75; 2 E Hamplett (Bir) 50.73; 3 E Dibble (Liv H) 50.29; 4 B Moule (Swan) 48.81; 5 L Farley (B&B) 46.34; 6 N Emerson (NEB) 42.90; 7 S Hamilton (B&W, U20) 42.16; 8 J O’Dowda (NEB) 41.99; 9 K Burr (VPCG, U20) 41.72

