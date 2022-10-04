The best of the month’s mountain running action includes the English Schools Champs in North Yorkshire

ENGLISH SCHOOLS FELL CHAMPIONSHIPS, Giggleswick, October 1

English National cross-country winner Jess Bailey, who took the European under-18 silver medal at 3000m during the summer, added the English Schools’ fell title to the cross-country gold she won in March with a clear win in the year 12-13 race over Emily Gibbon.

Her Leven Valley clubmate Georgia Bell was an even more dominant winner of the year 10-11 event and won by over two and a half minutes from Olivia Aldham.

The margin was not quite as great in the year 8-9 category but it did produce the performance of the day as Clara McKee won by over two minutes and with the race held with the boys event only winner Ben Brassington headed her and she did actually lead some of the way as shown in the picture below.

Freddie Roden, only 103rd in the English Schools Cross-Country Champs this year, was a clear year 12 and 13 winner from Edward Hobbs while Jack Sanderson was a runaway winner of the year 10-11 event.

Robert Carter and Isla Jebb were the winners of the year 7 events.

Years 12/13 (5.95km/251m)

Boys:

1 F Roden 25:50

2 E Hobbs 26:49

3 I Battye 27:08

Girls:

1 J Bailey 28:25

2 E Gibbons 29:08

3 A Lane 30:17

Years 10/11 (5.59km/247m) –

Boys:

1 J Sanderson 23:37

2 F Goodman 24:16

3 S Perry 25:03

Girls:

1 G Bell 27:17

2 O Aldham 29:49

3 S Cowin 30:28

Years 8/9 (3.96km/206m)

Boys:

1 B Brassington 20:46

2 H Berry 21:09

3 T Kunicki-Holda 21:11

Girls:

1 C McKee 21:05

2 I-M Wilson 23:23

3 B Buckley 23:29

Years 7 (283km/130m)

Boys:

1 R Carter 13:46

2 O Goodman 14:08

3 J Smith 14:11

Girls:

1 I Jebb 14:44

2 M Ford 15:15

3 E Ranner 15:44

HODGSON BROTHERS MOUNTAIN RELAY, Brotherswater, October 2

Overall (50km/2450m, teams of 8 in pairs):

1 Kesw 3:34:23 (M Lamb, D Spencer, J Battrick, S Halsall, M Atkinson, C Bell, S Hebblethwaite, H Bolton)

2 Amble 3:39:00

3 Dark Pk 3:41:59

4 Calder V 3:42:10

5 Howg 3:49:29

Mixed:

1 B Combe 4:11:29

2 Eden 4:28:48

3 N Fells 4:31:35

Women:

1 Amble 4:36:48

2 Helm, H 4:39:14

3 Dark Pk 4:52:44

CURBAR COMMOTION, Calver, October 1

Overall (8.4M/1640ft):

1 E Brown (Dark Pk) 65:17

2 L Hudson (K&C) 65:17

3 T Hartley (Notts, M50) 66:24

4 P Williams (Dark Pk, W) 67:03

5 T Arthur 69:18

6 C Andrade (Dark Pk) 69:33

M60: R Murphy (G’dale) 86:12

M70: J Gorman (Totley) 97:44

Women:

1 Williams 67:03

2 A Pearse (Steel) 75:44

3 H Elmore (Dark Pk, W50) 79:52

4 E Clossick (H&R) 80:27

W60: P Goodall (Totley) 1:41:01

LONGMYND HIKE, Church Stretton, October 1

Overall (50M/8000ft), gender and age not declared, h:m only):

1 A Davies 9:17

2 D Moxon 9:37

3 F Roberts 9:39

4 M Price 9:49

5 M Jones-Walters 10:19

6 W Fitter 10:39

YETHOLM BORDERS SHEPHERDS SHOW (SHR championships counter), Yetholm, October 1

Overall (6.5km/360m):

1 F Wild (L’ber) 28:54

2 A Douglas (I’clyde) 29:30

3 A Masson (C’thy) 30:26

4 J Espie (Dees R) 31:07

5 A McLeod (Ochil) 31:22

6 R Spalding (Ochil) 32:10

7 T Callan (W’lands CC) 32:46

8 M Reid (C’thy, M45) 33:00

9 A Davis (Ochil, M45) 33:06

10 I Oldfield (Edin U) 33:53

11 A Macrae (C’thy, M50) 34:27

12 I Gilmore (C’thy) 34:52

13 J Connaghan (Shett, M50) 35:11

14 R Walsh (Chev) 35:20

15 A Lamont (C’thy, M40) 35:36

M60: S Whitlie (C’thy) 37:10

M65: D Duncan (Ochil) 48:25

M70: E Paterson (HHR) 48:41

TEAM (provisional):

1 C’thy 34

2 Ochil 42

3 Shett 76

Women:

1 E Cowper-Coles 37:17

2 M MacDonald (Bella R) 38:10

3 M Padilla (HHR) 39:36

4 C Marwick (HHR) 40:27

5 A Mudge (Ochil, W50) 40:48

6 M Watson (Law) 41:01

7 L Hellam (Hartf) 42:13

8 C Lumsdon (Ochil) 42:30

9 M Eades (Edin U) 43:22

10 M Breckenridge (Shett) 46:38

W60: J Wilson (Lom) 50:08

TEAM: Ochil 30

Overall winners:

Men: Wild

Team: C’thy

M40: A Fallas (C’thy)

Team: C’thy

Women: Marwick

Team: HHR

W40: Mudge

Team: Fife

