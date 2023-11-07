High quality and quantity at Scottish event in Lanark as we bring you our latest endurance running results summary from around the UK

LINDSAYS SCOTTISH SHORT-COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Lanark, November 4

Jamie Crowe won his first-ever Scottish short-course title as he led Central AC to team victory in a men’s race that produced over 500 finishers.

The 2022 Scottish national champion’s strong finish as he made the final turn into the finishing straight gave him the edge over Scott Stirling, who showed his great improvement in the last 12 months as he improved on his ninth and tenth places from the past two events. Stirling had run the fastest leg in the previous week’s Scottish Relays.

Freddie Carcas, who improved his 5000m PB to 13:55.77 this summer while at college in the USA, beat Duncan Robinson to third place. Harry Henriksen was the first under-20 in eighth pace overall while Darrell Hastie was the leading master.

Eloise Walker, who this summer has improved her PBs to 4:09.09 and 8:48.15 at 1500m and 3000m respectively, won her first Scottish title since taking the junior 7.5km honours in 2019 and she led her Edinburgh AC team to victory, followed home by team-mate and namesake Kirsty Walker. Fionnuala Ross took bronze.

Like Crowe, Eloise Walker was using this race as preparation for the European trials at Liverpool later this month and she said: “I will go to Liverpool and try and contest under-23 selection. It was good to be back racing cross country here and to win – I was here two years ago when the conditions were appalling. This year it was very firm underfoot and we even had sunshine.”

There were a record 281 finishers in the women’s race and the first master Sara Green finished 12th, one place ahead of first under-20 Anya Maclean, who had the same time as fellow junior Isla Patterson.

A number of Scotland’s leading veterans took part as a warm-up for next week’s masters international at Glasgow.

The under-17 men’s race saw Andrew McWilliam, who was only 14th in 2022, win from Oliver Patton and James Connor, with the latter leading Giffnock North to team victory.

Commonwealth Youth Games 1500m sixth-placer Millie McClelland Brooks, recently crowned the Scottish under-17 women’s athlete of the year, defended her title over 3km with a 15-second victory.

Calum Dick used the considerable pace that took him to top of the UK mile rankings this year to retain the under-15 boys race by a second while Lois Macrae held on to her U15 girls title in a year that has seen her win the Schools International cross-country and the England and Scottish 1500m titles.

Senior men (4km):

1 Jamie CROWE Cent 11:26

2 Scott STIRLING FVH 11:28

3 Freddie CARCAS Edin 11:32

4 Duncan ROBINSON Giff N 11:32

5 Jack PATTON Strath 11:37

6 Callum THARME Cambus 11:39

7 Ben MACMILLAN Cent 11:40

8 Harry HENRIKSEN U20 Edin UHH 11:40

9 Ben POTRYKUS Invercl 11:41

10 Jamie MACKINNON Cambus 11:42

U20:

2 Corey CAMPBELL E Loth 11:46

3 Ryan MARTIN Stirl U 11:52

4 Andrew McGILL Glas UH&H 11:53

5 Lucas CAIRNS Edin UH&H 11:53

M40: 1 Darrell HASTIE Gala 12:15; 2 I Whitaker 12:19; 3 G Baillie 12:46

M50: 1 D Gardiner 13:27; 2 D Scroop 13:39; 3 A Cameron 13:46

M60: 1 C Feechan 14:37; 2 E Stewart 14:45; 3 D Thom 14:46

M70: 1 T Martin 16:19; 2 E Norton 16:50; 3 F McMahon 19:13

MEN TEAM: 1 Centr 48; 2 Cambus 66; 3 Edin U 98; 4 Edin 108; 5 A’deen 118; 6 I’clyde; 7 Giff N 163; 8 Glas U 169; 9 Cors 196; 10 Sir U 245; 11 Falk V 247; 12 Shett 264; 13 Fife 367; 14 S’clyde U 393; 15 VPCG 426

U17 (3km):

1 Andrew McWILLIAM Lass 9:17

2 Oliver PATTON Kilb 9:21

3 Jamie CONNOR Giff N 9:33

4 Andrew BAIRD Ross 9:35

5 Alasdair NUGENT Giff N 9:36

TEAM: 1 Giff N 18; 2 Lass 19; 3 A’deen 45; 4 Harm 53; 5 Kilb 58; 6 Garsc 65; 7 E Loth 68; 8 Ross C 93; 9 Metro 123; 10 Edin 131

U15 (2km):

1 Calum DICK Giff N 5:33

2 Ray TAYLOR FVH 5:34

3 Alistair STREET Kilb 5:35

4 Angus WILKINSON E Kilb 5:37

5 Daibhidh KINNAIRD Cambus 5:42

TEAM: 1 Giff N 22; 2 Falk V 30; 3 E Kilb 43; 4 Cambus 55; 5 E Loth 68; 6 Harm 86; 7 Garsc 87; 8 Edin 92; 9 Kilb 106; 10 Gala 113

Senior women (4km):

1 Eloise WALKER Edin 12:56

2 Kirsty WALKER Edin 13:11

3 Fionnuala ROSS Shett 13:12

4 Erin WALLACE Giff N 13:22

5 Nancy SCOTT Edin 13:25

6 Stefanie TUCKER Cambus 13:29

7 Sarah CALVERT Ed UH&H 13:35

8 Lynn MCKENNA Shett 13:46

9 Eve MACKINNON Cambus 13:49

10 Alice GOODALL Edin 14:02

W40: 1 Sara GREEN Gala 14:09; 2 Michelle SANDISON Spring 14:35; 3 K Kelly 14:57

W50: 1 A Chong 15:27; 2 J menzies 15:40; 3 J Dunbar 15:42

W60: 1 F Matheson 15:35; 2 H Ritchie 17:27; 3 J Gudgin 18:06

W70: 1 A White 18:40; 2 M Fleming 22:35

U20: 1 Anya MACLEAN Edin UH&H 14:23; 2 Isla PATERSON Gala 14:23; 3 Josie-Wren GOLDER Corst 14:28; 4 Catriona KANE Ed UH&H 14:33

TEAM: 1 Edin 18; 2 Edin U 72; 3 Cors 87; 4 Giff N 95; 5 Shett 114; 6 Cambus 143; 7 Garsc 159; 8 Falk V 210; 9 Glas U 249; 10 Gala 305; 11 Bella H 327; 12 Spr’burn 363; 13 A’deen 369; 14 Centr 371; 15 Law 423

U17 (3km):

1 Millie McCLELLAND-BROOKS Inverc 10:39

2 Natsai NYABADZA Harm 10:54

3 Zara REDMOND Kilb 10:57

4 Jessica INGLIS Law 11:03

5 Elsa MCGREGOR Edin 11:04

TEAM: 1 Giff N 30; 2 Kilb 33; 3 Edin 39; 4 Fife 52; 5 Falk V 63; 6 Harm 93; 7 Garsc 121; 8 Living 125; 9 Centr 136; 10 E Kilb 138

U15 (2km):

1 Lois MACRAE Invern 6:31

2 Cerys WRIGHT Lass 6:32

3 Zoey MORGAN Dund H 6:44

4 Matilda FREW E Kilb 6:47

5 Ava RICHARDSON Gala 6:49

TEAM: 1 Lass 29; 2 Giff N 43; 3 Harm 56; 4 Gala 72; 5 Aird 75; 6 Falk VH 94; 7 Pit 97; 8 Garsc 98; 9 Law 106; 10 A’deen 106

NORMAN WOODCOCK RELAYS, Gosforth November 5

This event began as a 10km back in 1974 before morphing into a three-lap 5-mile road race inside Gosforth racecourse and then becoming a mixed 3 x 1.66-mile relay in 2017. This year it was won by Sunderland Harriers, Martin Duff reports.

However, it was Birtley’s Adrian Bailes who ‘won’ the first stage with a 7:38 clocking that stood up as the best of the day and his team stayed ahead on stage two after Amber Leigh’s 9:37. Success was not to be theirs, however, as they slipped back on the third and final leg as Joe Armstrong came through to take victory for Sunderland with a second fastest 7:42 return.

The quickest women’s returns came from the over-40s, but times were close as Stephanie MacLean-Dann headed Lucie Custance by a second with a 9:34 clocking for North Shields Poly’s masters outfit.

Overall (3×1.66M, inc at least one woman): 1 Sunderland 25:24 (L Taylor 7:55, G Carroll, W 9:47, J Armstrong 7:42); 2 Gosforth 26:33 (R Slater 7:56, H Wightman U17 W 9:56, E Bond 8:41); 3 Tyne Bridge 26:42 (J Dorman 8:04, R Turnbull, W 10:28, M Hedley 8;10); 4 Gosforth B 26:47; 5 Birtley 27:00; 6 Heaton 27:06

Fastest: A Bailes (Birt) 7:38; Armstrong 7:42; E Etherington (Blyth) 7:52

Women: MacLean-Dann (W40) 9:34; L Custance (NSP, W40) 9:35; J Woodcock (Heaton) 9:36

Over 40 (3×1.66M, inc at least one woman): 1 NSP M40 27:39 (I Dunn 8:46, S MacLean-Dann, W 9:34, C Scott 8:57); 2 NSP 28:09; 3 NSP B 28:10

Fastest: Dunn 8:46; A Forbes (Sund St) 8:51; C Scott (NSP)/P Turnbull (Tyne Br) 8:57

Women: MacLean-Dann 9:34; L Custance (NSP) 9:35, B Coleman (NSP, W45) 10:07

Over 50 (3×1.66M, inc at least one woman): 1 Gosforth 29:01 (A Johnson 8:42, S Moffatt, W 10;45, M Ramsay 9:32); 2 Morpeth 32:19; 3 Blyth 32:37

Fastest: Johnson 8:42

Women: Moffatt 10:45

Over 60 (3×1.66M, inc at least one woman): 1 Morpeth 35:26 (D Nicholson 10:43, P Woodcock, W 14:18, G Bayne 10:25); 2 Sunderland Strollers 35:44; 3 Tyne Bridge 36:17

Fastest: R Tailford (Tyne B) 9:58

Women: L Watson (Sund St) 14:15

102 teams finished

ESSEX LEAGUE, Writtle, November 4

The league staged its third race in four weeks and it was James Connor who came out on top for the third race in a row, Martin Duff reports.

Disappointed at not being selected for the England Masters team in the upcoming British and Irish Masters International, the Havering 40-year-old opted to make a point in the league.

He said: “My main aim was to be selected for the M40 England team at the home countries international race this coming weekend. However, I did not run the selection race in Derby and the selection panel made a mistake at the selection meeting.

“I had submitted the required information, with my 10km at Southend of 31:31 presented in the meeting. It is a shame, as that was my main target and I think I could have raced to win the international race.

“It has given me extra motivation to go and win the past three races and to show the selection team that I am one of the best M40s in the country. I am still hopeful that I may get added late on.”

Talking about the Writtle course, Connor added: “I wanted to make it three in a row but, due to the less challenging course, thought it would favour the younger runners more, so I started a bit slower, then hit the front once we had negotiated the first three bends.

“Once I was out in front, I managed to separate myself from the chasing group within the first 2km then, using my experience and current fitness, I knew that I would be strong on the second lap, when it would get worse underfoot. However, I was always respectful that Ben Davis and the Braintree junior runner could chase me down at the end if they were close.”

Havering clubmate Davis was second, with junior Oscar Graham-Pereira a couple of ticks back in third.

Lizzie Wellstead, the South of England U20 champion, also notched up her third league win in a row and again with a massive margin as Lauren Reed finished a very distant second.

The younger age group races were hit by the clash with the English National relays at Berry Hill Park Mansfield, where previous double winner Olivia Forrest was quickest under-15.

Men:

1 J Connor (Hav’g, M40) 26:33; 2 B Davis (Hav’g) 26:48; 3 O Graham-Pereira (Brain, U20) 26:50; 4 P Coates (Brain) 26:59; 5 O Randall (S’end) 27:01; 6 A Rihards (Ilf) 27:11; 7 K Swann (Brain) 27:19; 8 F Rattray (Chelm, U20) 27:11; 9 J Stewart (Hav’g) 27:29; 10 R Warner (Hav’ing, M40) 27:31

M40: 3 C Burgoyne (S’field) 27:55

M45: 1 L Taylor (S’end) 28:15

M50: 1 R Maidment (Orion) 28:41

M55: 1 S David-Philcox (Ilf) 31:27; 2 P West (Col H) 31:37

M60: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 31:34

M65: 1 C Purse (S’field) 35:52

M75: 1 P Binns (S’end) 38:59

U20: 3 M Stapleton (S’end) 27:41

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Havering 70; 2 Southend 87; 3 Braintree 140

Div 2: 1 Leigh-on-Sea 396; 2 Pitsea 993; 3 S Woodham 1099

M40 TEAM: 1 Havering 119; 2 Springfield 162; 3 Southend 179

Standings after 3 matches (best 4 scores):

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Southend 4; 2 Havering 5; 3eq Orion/Thurrock 12

Div 2: 1 Leigh-on-Sea 3; 2 S Woodham 10; 3 Phoenix 12

M40 TEAM: 1 Havering 4; 2 Orion 7; 3 Southend 10

U17:

1 T Rees-Jones (S’end) 22:14; 2 M Sanderson (B’wood) 23:06; 3 A Adesanya (S’end) 23:19; 4 W Sweeney (Chelm) 23;24; 5 N Waller (S’end) 23:48; 6 F Greenleaf (Col H) 23:54

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Southend 9; 2 Basildon 33; 3 Havering 49

Standings after 3 matches (best 4 scores):

TEAM: 1 Southend 6; 2 Basildon 7; 3 Chelmsford 10

U15:

1 F Rowe (Hav’g) 13;10; 2 S Horsley (Ilf) 13:40; 3 G Watkins (Harl) 13:42; 4 J Parrott (Chelm) 14:14; 5 J Hearn (B’wood) 14:16; 6 H Potton (S’end) 14:18

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 36; 2 Havering 44; 3 Harlow 77

Standings after 3 matches (best 4 scores):

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 3; 2 Havering 6; 3 Harlow 11

U13 (no times)

1 A Hart (C&T); 2 W Hughes (Bas); 3 J Gilbey (Bas)

TEAM: 1 Basildon 15; 2 Havering 66; 3 Chelmsford 89

Standings after 3 matches (best 4 scores):

TEAM: 1 Basildon 3; 2 Havering 8; Colchester & T 14

Women

1 L Wellstead (Col H, U20) 26:30; 2 L Reed (Hav’ing) 28:02; 3 R Luxton (Chelm) 28:07; 4 L Callan (Col H) 28:46; 5 J Stretton (S’field) 28:50; 6 A Rex (Bas) 29:05; 7 C Bishop (Bas) 29:12; 8 S Williams (Grange F&D, W40) 29:14; 9 Z Oldfield (Lought, W45) 29:17; 10 J Ansell (Bill’cay) 29:22

W45: 2 B Aldridge (Bill’cay) 31:10

W50: 1 W King (Chelm) 32:09; 2 D Morley (Col H) 32:43

W55: 1 J Sley (Mid Ex) 35:17

W60: 1 C Deacon (Bill’cay) 37:22

W65: 1 S Clarke (Mid Ex) 38:36

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Colchester H 43; 2 Havering 70; 3 Chelmsford 76; 4 Loughton 131; 5 Billericay 134; 6 Grange F&D 148

Div 2: 1 Leigh-on-Sea 115; 2 Springfield 145; 3 Tiptree 246

W35 TEAM: 1 Loughton 66; 2 Grange F&D 97; 3 Leih-on-Sea 121

Standings after 3 matches (best 4 scores):

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Col H 4; 2 Chelmsford 6; 3 Havering 8

Div 2: 1 Leigh-on-Sea 5; 2 Springfield 7; 3 Tiptree 11

W35 TEAM: 1 Grange F&D 4; 2 Loughton 10; 3 Colchester H 11

U17:

1 L Belshaw (Col H) 24:28; 2 M Sherrin (WG&EL) 27:14; 3 Taylor (S’end) 27:24; 4 L Tyler (Col H) 27:27; 5 A Aitken (S’end) 27:30; 6 G Levy (S’end) 27:35

TEAM: 1 Southend 14; 2 Colchester 15; 3 Havering 42

Standings after 3 matches (best 4 scores):

TEAM: 1 Southend 3; 2 Colchester & T 8; 3 Havering 9

U15

1 I Widdowson (Col H) 15:42; 2 Z Morley (Bas) 15:43; 3 I Forrest (B’wood) 16:47; 4 C Fotherby (S’end) 16:51; 5 A Burrows (S’end) 16:53; 6 S Omotosho (Bas) 17:10

TEAM: 1 Basildon 35; 2 Brentwood 50; 3 Havering 60

Standings after 3 matches (best 4 scores):

TEAM: 1 Brentwood 4; 2 Basildon 6; 3 Southend 10

U13 (no times)

1 S Smith (Hav’g); 2 F Phillips (Chelm; 3 I Eida (Chelm); 4 L Sanford (Chelm); 5 M Laws (C&T); 6 E Pickering (Chelm)

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 15; 2 Brentwood 55; 3 Havering 61

Standings after 3 matches (best 4 scores):

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 3; 2 Brentwood 7; 3 Basildon 9

PRIORY XC RELAYS, Reigate, Surrey, November 4

After a slow start, it was Walton who moved right up on the second stage through veteran Duncan Woolmer to ensure victory and with it the fastest lap of 12:45, Martin Duff reports.

It had been Thomas Seiler who had led the first lap dash for Lingfield, with 13:22, but his club soon fell back when Woolmer’s Walton and Nick Lightfoot’s Guildford & Godalming moved ahead.

It was not until the final lap that Walton secured the win thanks to Jani Kraner’s 13:15.

The women raced over three laps and Stragglers led throughout after Elisa Hawthorn’s 13;33 that stayed as the best women’s lap.

Taking place on the same day as the English National relays at Mansfield, this event saw over 80 teams start.

Men (4×2.8M approx): 1 Walton 53:43 (A Pike 14:17, D Woolmer, M40 12;45, R Smith 13:26, J Kraner 13;15); 2 Guildford & Godalming 54:08 (S Zieleniewski 13:58, N Lightfoot 13:08, O Gosden 13;15, N Tearle 13;47); 3 Epsom & Ewell 57:26 (N Henderson 13:49, S Silander 14:31, C Glencross 15:15, J Wilson 13:51); 4 Reigate Priory 57:36; 5 Walton B 58:08; 6 S London 58:34

Fastest: Woolmer 12:45; Lightfoot 13:08; P Bailey (S Lon) 13:14

42 teams finished

Women (3x 2.8M approx): 1 Stragglers 42:32 (E Hawthorn 13:33, S Holt 14:35, L Bailey 14:24); 2 Dorking & MV 46:19 (A Crane 13:57, D Madhi 16:14, H Morris 15:58); 3 Reigate Priory 46:56 (E Bull 14:54, J Davey 16:54, E Jeans 15:08); 4 S London 48:07; 5 Stragglers B 48:26; 6 Crawley 49:53

Fastest: Hawthorn 13;33; Crane 13;57; Bailey 14:24

38 teams finished

MERIDIAN HALF MARATHON, Hull, November 5



Overall: 1 A Gibson (E Hull) 79:56; 2 S Kelly (LonelyGoat, M50) 82:35; 3 J McFaul (GVS) 87:06



Women: 1 R Marshall (Scar, W35) 87:14; 2 J Dagnan (Brid, W40) 91:37; 3 D Church (W45) 96:21

PETERHEAD 10km, Peterhead, November 5



Overall: 1 K McIntyre (Fraser) 33:03; 2 S Melville (Metro) 33:58; 3 K McAlley (Unatt) 34:34



Women: 1 R Pinder (Metro) 37:56; 2 E Murray (Jog Scotland Kintore RC) 39:45; 3 J Hoyle (JSKRC) 41:16

RUN TO REMEMBER 5km, Ballynahinch, November 5



Overall: 1 T Crudgington (Newcastle ac) 17:23; 2 A Harvey (VP&Conns) 17:46; 3 G Croft (Flying Machines Running Club) 17:56



Women: 1 N Uprichard (Drom) 20:59; 2 S Benton (N Down) 21:06; 3 N McKillop (Ballym R) 23:44

HERTFORDSHIRE HALF-MARATHON, Knebworth, November 5

Overall (13.1M):

1 P Matthews 76:15; 2 M Ashby Gade V) 76:25; 3 T Blunt 76:36

M40: 1 C Stockdale (BRAT) 77:22

M45: 1 D Haylet 79:10

M55: 1 S Townsend (Dac) 84:48

M60: 1 B Patison (St Alb) 80:39

Women:

1 C Bradley 86:23; 2 F Weddell (St Alb) 87:10; 3 R Wray 91:46

W50: 1 M Harmy 93:18

W60: 1 C Thrussell (NHRR) 1:48:07

W65: 1 P Wilson (Ware) 1:56:13

Overall (10km): 1 P Campbell 35:11

Women: 1 L Newing (Gade) 44:52

OVER THE HILLS 12km MT, Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire, November 5

Overall:

1 J Reeder (T Bath) 44:04; 2 M Battensby 44:31; 3 S Holloway (Salis) 44:42

Women:

1 C McAlese (Vegan, W40) 52:31; 2 H Barnard (S’henge) 54:41; 3 H Fell (T Bath, W40) 56:13

CORNISH MARATHON, Pensilva, November 4

Overall:

1 T Morton (Mile High) 2:44:29; 2 S Morse (E Corn) 2:49:01; 3 S Reynolds (Truro) 2:49:45

M45: 1 A Marples (Truro) 2:58:06

M55: 1 S Fuller (Hayle) 3:07:35

Women:

1 S Peel (Falmouth) 3:24:55; 2 J Robinson (Looe, W45) 3:27:45; 3 L Williams (Truro, W35) 3:30:35

W55: 1 H Mitchell (Truro) 3:52:59

NORTHOLT 10km, Middlesex. November 4

Overall:

1 E Ahmed 32:15; 2 S O’Shea (m40) 34:17; 3 J Horan 34:59

Women:

1 N Penny-Alvarez 42:54; 2 M Guning 44:42; 3 C Morris (W40) 46:31

WARWICK MT RELAYS, November 4

Men (4x3km): 1 Warwick U 44:21 (A Hudson 10:40, T Scrutton 11:32, V Pratley 11:02, T Jones 11:05); 2 Warwick U B 48:15; 3 Lewes 51:27

Fastest: Hudson 10:40

Mixed (4x3km): 1 Warwick U 51:50

Women (4x3km)): 1 Kenilworth 51:42 (A Fuller 12:25, L Andrews 15:18, R Miller 15:06, L Pettifer 14:51); 2 Kenilworth B 62:46; 3 Northbrook 65:05

Fastest: Fuller 12:25

HOUGHTON HALL OPEN, Houghton Hall, November 5



Overall (3km): 1 E Ward (Ryst, U15) 10:46; 2 J Tinsdale (NNorfolk, U15) 10:47; 3 T Murray (W Norf, U13) 10:56; 4 T Neale (NNorfolk, U15) 11:58; 5 A Howard (Ryst, U13) 12:32; 6 E Farnell (Norfolk Harriers, U15W) 12:35; 7 E Clayton (W Norf, U15W) 12:37; 8 O Ord (Ryst, U13W) 12:59; 9 L Durrant (BecB, U13) 13:01; 10 J Lawrence (W Norf, U13W) 13:30

Women: 1 Farnell 12:35; 2 Clayton 12:37; 3 Ord 12:59; 4 Lawrence 13:30; 5 F Turner (Ryst, U13) 13:34; 6 C Ward (Ryst, U13) 13:43; 7 C Munn (Norw, U13) 14:36; 8 L Perez (Norw, U15) 16:00

Overall (6km): 1 E Murray (W Norf, U17) 24:26; 2 C Frammingham (W Norf, U17) 24:42; 3 C Pearman (Ryst, U17) 27:46; 4 J Capron (Unatt, U17) 31:37; 5 I McKenzie (Ryst, U17W) 32:00

Overall (5M): 1 N Stockdale (Ryst) 31:00; 2 B Keeley (Ryst, M35) 33:45; 3 J Grand (Norw RR) 34:08; 4 J Baslington (Bung) 34:51; 5 N Bensley (Ryst, M50) 36:17; 6 G Walker (Unatt, M40) 36:57; 7 L Dawson (Runners-next-the-Sea, M50) 37:14; 8 G Hunt (Ryst) 37:36; 9 C Foley-Wray (Runners-next-the-Sea, W35) 37:56; 10 A Hall (Wym, M55) 37:58

M45: 1 M Crane (Bure) 39:30. M55: 2 M Porter (Colt) 38:24. M60: 1 D Frammingham (W Norf) 39:54

Women: 1 Foley-Wray 37:56; 2 M Miller (W Norf) 40:32; 3 E Wilkes (Norf G) 42:13; 4 C Cook (Bure, W40) 45:02; 5 F Parsons 45:20; 6 K Balcombe (N Norf, W60) 45:47; 7 S Duvall 46:23; 8 A Grant (Bure) 46:40; 9 S Ellis (Bure, W50) 48:40; 10 D Goodley (3Cou, W40) 48:57

W65: 1 L Howlett (Ryst) 51:21; 2 G Hardingham (Bure) 53:50

CHESTERFIELD NO WALK IN THE PARK 5km, Chesterfield, November 4



Overall: 1 P Skelton (Dronfield RC, M40) 17:00; 2 S Gascoyne (N Der, M45) 17:18; 3 B Ward (N Der) 18:03



M70: 1 M Rose (N Der) 20:54



Women: 1 S Iliffe (N Der, W35) 20:14; 2 A Wheeler (W35) 20:37; 3 S McNicol (N Der, W50) 22:30

DASH IN THE DARK MT, Llandegla, November 3

Overall (6.4km/ 229m, age not declared): 1 I Houston (Wrex TC) 28:37; 2 K Williams (Wrex TC) 28:50; 3 D Thwaits (Clwyd RR) 29:00; 4 A Mason (Runn NT Sea) 29:24; 5 D Boothy (Wrex TC) 29:37; 6 S Roberts (Buck) 30:10

Women: 1 G Moore (Eryri) 31:18; 2 A Walton (R Free) 32:40; 3 E Retallick (Denbighsh) 32:58; 4 K Riley (Clwyd RR) 33:03

EALING MILE, Ealing, November 3



Overall: 1 J Hurrell (Lon Hth, M35) 4:42; 2 O Forrest (B Beagles, U15W) 5:08; 3 N Lavey-Khan (Vegan, M35) 5:14



Women: 1 Forrest 5:08; 2 S Fisher (Unatt, W50) 6:48; 3 L Watson (Eal E, W50) 6:56

METRO ABERDEEN PROMS 3km, Aberdeen, November 3



Overall: 1 C Richardson (Metro) 9:26; 2 M Hodkinson (Metro) 9:39; 3 C Howorth (Stone, M40) 10:15



Women: 1 L Giggle (Ork) 10:50; 2 J Hoyle (Jog Scotland Kintore RC, W45) 11:35; 3 L Young (Unatt) 11:58

WESSEX LEAGUE, Bryanston, October 29



Overall (6.75km): 1 D Davies (Yeov O, W) 24:17; 2 A Philps (Purb R, W) 25:40; 3 I Davis (Purb R, W) 26:04; 4 R Haddow (Harrow, W) 27:22; 5 L Jones (New FJ, U20W) 28:09; 6 J Evans (RIOT, W) 28:20; 7 S Johnson (New FJ, U20W) 28:58; 8 B Neal (Poole, W) 29:29; 9 A Hine (W’borne, W) 30:46; 10 L Goldsack (Purb R, W50) 31:15; 11 K Everett (New FJ, U20W) 32:23; 12 J Cartwright (Poole R) 33:54; 13 P Hine (W’borne, W) 34:54; 14 L Mullen-Davies (Verwood, W) 34:58; 15 N Whittaker (B’mth, W) 35:02; 16 H Slater (W’borne, W) 35:29; 17 D Musk (B’mth, W) 36:31; 18 V Ritchie (Poole, W60) 39:05; 19 J Norman (Purb R, W60) 39:10; 20 L Horswill (Poole, W35) 40:29



M60: 1 B Mitchell (Poole R) 44:37



Women: 1 Davies 24:17; 2 Philps 25:40; 3 Davis 26:04; 4 Haddow 27:22; 5 Jones 28:09; 6 Evans 28:20; 7 Johnson 28:58; 8 Neal 29:29; 9 Hine 30:46; 10 Goldsack 31:15; 11 Everett 32:23; 12 Hine 34:54; 13 Mullen-Davies 34:58; 14 Whittaker 35:02; 15 Slater 35:29; 16 Musk 36:31; 17 Ritchie 39:05; 18 Norman 39:10; 19 Horswill 40:29; 20 N Cornes (Poole, W55) 43:13



Overall (9km): 1 R McTaggart (B’mth, M35) 31:21; 2 R Doubleday (Poole, M40) 33:13; 3 R Brawn (B’mth, M40) 33:39; 4 A Metcalfe (Poole) 33:51; 5 B Miller (Poole, M40) 33:57; 6 O Rawles (W’borne, U20) 34:05; 7 J Critchlow (Purb R, M60) 34:11; 8 L Verdi (W’borne, M35) 34:20; 9 S Morris (Purb R, M45) 34:58; 10 A Zanconato (Purb R) 35:18; 11 S Crowe (B’mth, U20) 35:27; 12 T Palmer (Purb R) 35:33; 13 I Luke (Poole R, M45) 35:34; 14 D Bell (W’borne, M55) 35:46; 15 L Badman (Wells) 35:59; 16 M Ujvari (Poole, M40) 36:42; 17 J Styrin (Dor, M50) 36:50; 18 M Peddle (Poole R, M45) 37:08; 19 C O’Brien (B’mth, M50) 37:26; 20 C West (Poole R, M40) 37:32



M50: 3 M Sell (Poole) 39:18.

M55: 2 S Berry (Verwood) 39:28.

M60: 2 H Murray (Purb R) 39:43.

M65: 1 J Kirk (B’mth) 42:18



Women: 1 S Swift (Poole R, W50) 44:09; 2 S Barrett (Poole R, W60) 49:45



U17 (4.5km): 1 C Collins (Poole) 14:27; 2 H Richardson (B’mth) 14:28; 3 J Usher (Eg H) 15:12; 4 D Townsend (Yeov O) 15:34; 5 T Williams (W’borne) 15:42; 6 J Fricker (W’borne) 15:53; 7 S Brewer (B’mth) 16:02; 8 O Hill (B’mth) 16:09; 9 N Mearns (B’mth) 16:23; 10 C Brand (Yeov O) 16:29; 11 J Sherwood (Poole R) 16:41; 12 E Smart (Ports, U17W) 16:54; 13 J Williams (W’borne) 17:00; 14 H Palfreman-Kay (Poole R) 17:12; 15 D Davies (Yeov O, U17W) 17:17; 16 J Everett (New FJ) 18:00; 17 N Taylor (Poole, U17W) 18:05; 18 Z Schiel (Poole R) 18:11; 19 B Haynes (W’borne) 18:18; 20 J Doyle (Poole R) 18:39; 21 G Bunting (W’borne, U17W) 18:46; 22 A Cook (Wells, U17W) 18:55; 23 M Blagden (B’mth, U17W) 19:23



U15 (3.8km): 1 O Canavan (B’mth) 13:26; 2 M Collins (Poole) 13:31; 3 B Mitchell (Poole R) 13:32; 4 E Ware (Yeov O) 14:07; 5 J Webb (B’mth) 14:11; 6 W Moss (B’mth) 14:14; 7 A Hincks (St Peters School) 14:18; 8 H Dawson (Yeov O) 14:21; 9 W Hayward (B’mth) 14:48; 10 S Kiff (B’mth) 15:05



U13 (3.1km): 1 H Samways (Poole R) 11:01; 2 F Hurst Atkins (B’mth) 11:35; 3 C Robertson (New FJ) 11:46; 4 F Noble (Win) 12:07; 5 F Higgins (Poole R) 12:13; 6 C Stevens (Poole R) 12:16; 7 A Blagden (B’mth) 12:20; 8 F Baird (W’borne) 12:23; 9 O Humphrey (Poole R) 12:25; 10 J Dawson (Yeov O) 12:26



U11 (1.9km): 1 S Pavlou (Poole R) 7:00; 2 H Dhir (Poole) 7:12; 3 E Davies (B’mth) 7:15

U15 girls (3.8km): 1 D Abernethy (Yeov O) 14:22; 2 P Evans (Poole) 14:36; 3 C King (B’mth) 14apman (W’borne) 12:36; 5 R Gollings (W’borne) 12:46; 6 O Eves (W’borne) 12:59; 7 S Littlechild (Wells) 13:05; 8 S Foyle (W’borne) 13:24; 9 A Richmond (B’mth) 13:27; 10 C Hobson (Poole R) 13:34



U13 (3.1km): 1 E Taylor (B’mth) 12:11; 2 R Baker (Ports) 12:24; 3 J Long (B’mth) 12:31; 4 O Ch; 4 T Faulkner (W’borne) 7:16; 5 D Mason (Yeov O) 7:16; 6 J Higgins (Poole R) 7:17; 7 J Ryan (B’mth) 7:18; 8 B Faulkner (W’borne) 7:24; 9 R Kelly (Wells) 7:28; 10 J Lay (Poole R) 7:31



U11 (1.9km): 1 R Shaw (Wells) 7:04; 2 M Jundi (B’mth) 7:25; 3 E Fowler (Ports) 7:27

WEST YORKSHIRE LEAGUE, Wakefield, October 29



Men (9.2km): 1 E Smales (Roth) 31:20; 2 A Darood (Sky, U20) 31:39; 3 H Johnson (Hal) 31:48; 4 D Franks (Wake) 32:04; 5 M Bostock (Wake) 32:29; 6 G Chalmers (Leeds C) 32:57; 7 R Anderson (Holm) 33:23; 8 A Ford (VoY) 33:29; 9 M Bolland-Cage (York) 33:33; 10 S Bolland-Cage (Spen) 33:40



M40: 1 C Miller (Wharf) 34:11; 2 B Butler (Wake) 35:55; 3 D Fisher (Vall) 36:44; 4 H Mohammadiha (VoY) 38:17; 5 C Ward (Wake) 38:50; 6 R Bowry (Knaves) 39:12; 7 K Montgomery (Hal) 39:32; 8 N Chapman (Bing) 42:10; 9 R Henderson (Knaves) 42:24; 10 P Jackman (R’well) 43:52; 11 P Richardson (Knaves) 44:04; 12 S Blake (Bing) 44:43; 13 A Barker (Knaves) 46:43; 14 L Cromwell (Holm) 46:56; 15 J Ridge (Denb DT) 47:00; 16 S Nutting (Denb DT) 49:50.

M45: 1 S Lowe (Wake) 36:58; 2 S Gott (Ilkley) 37:36; 3 E Tinker-Ives (Denb DT) 38:57

M50: 1 C Holmes (Wharf) 35:59; 2 S Coy (Ilkley) 38:32; 3 D Vickers (Scunthorpe & District RC) 39:14

M55: 1 T Ashelford (Ilkley) 39:48; 2 I Martin (VoY) 40:47; 3 T Stewart (Sky) 41:03

M60: 1 J Convery (Bing) 37:10; 2 S Webb (Vall) 40:37; 3 R Unwin (Long) 41:14

M70: 1 I Mitchell (Long) 51:08.

M75: 1 B Duncan (Bing) 57:17.

U20: 2 C Soppitt (Cors) 34:26; 3 E Gaskin (Wake) 35:35

U17 (5.75km): 1 S Barber (Keigh) 18:38; 2 I Stabler (York) 18:53; 3 A Budding (Ilkley) 19:02; 4 W Keens (York) 19:07; 5 C Pickens (Cald V) 19:32; 6 J Reed (Sky) 19:41; 7 W Cattermole (Hal) 19:44; 8 O Shinn (Ilkley) 19:52; 9 A Wolfenden (Ilkley) 20:01; 10 O Brooks (Wharf) 20:26

U15 (4.3km): 1 Y Alem (Leeds C) 13:40; 2 E Cattermole (Hal) 13:52; 3 J Norris (Bing) 13:58; 4 S Parry (R’well) 14:21; 5 D Campbell (York) 14:23; 6 B Slow (Hal) 14:31; 7 J Tucker (Leeds C) 14:31; 8 E Smallwood (Sky) 14:31; 9 W Thornhill (P&B) 14:39; 10 W Oakden (Keigh) 14:46

U13 (2.9km): 1 R Carter (Ilkley) 10:30; 2 C Porteous (Bing) 10:32; 3 J O’sullivan (Keigh) 10:34; 4 O Wright (York) 10:42; 5 T Griffiths (Bing) 10:44; 6 C Thorpe (H’gate) 10:49; 7 S Swan (Wake) 10:52; 8 T Hastings (Wake) 11:08; 9 T Goodison (Keigh) 11:10; 10 T Jebb (Bing) 11:14

U11 (1.45km): 1 K Jemmett (Bing) 5:01; 2 J Preston (Keigh) 5:06; 3 T Morgan (KuH) 5:08

Women (5.2km): 1 E Curran (Leeds C) 19:57; 2 K Walshaw (Holm, W35) 20:08; 3 E Baines (Knaves) 21:12; 4 J Jagger (Holm, W40) 21:13; 5 J Briscoe (Wake, W45) 21:13; 6 H Cross (Knaves, W40) 21:16; 7 V Sewell (Knaves) 21:21; 8 Y Small (Bing) 21:33; 9 E Clayton (Bing, W35) 21:36; 10 C Jones (Knaves) 21:51

W35: 3 H Croft (Holm) 22:28

W40: 3 C Leaver-Hewitt (Holm) 22:57

W45: 2 J Buckley (Bing) 22:54; 3 R Carter (Ilkley) 23:09

W50: 1 R Thackray (Bing) 23:19; 2 S Robson (Bing) 24:17; 3 A Dales (Wake) 24:53; 4 E Elmerhebi (Hal) 30:46.

W55: 1 K Oddy (Hal) 24:05; 2 K Wood (York) 27:11

W60: 1 S Cordingley (Bing) 24:14; 2 S Gill (H’gate) 25:30; 3 S Sunderland (Vall) 26:33

W65: 1 K Dickinson (Knaves) 27:18.

U20: 1 G Bridges (Ely) 22:06; 2 C Rawstron (Sky) 22:41; 3 P Watson (Wake) 25:40; 4 M Butler (Sky) 26:33



U17 (4.3km): 1 N Robinson (H’gate) 15:40; 2 S Robertson-Dover (York) 15:50; 3 H Forrest (H’gate) 16:22; 4 C Chambers (Keigh) 16:36; 5 H Wearing (Vall) 16:42; 6 H Coy (Ilkley) 16:45; 7 K Savkovic (York) 16:52; 8 J Watson (Wake) 16:53; 9 K Keens (York) 17:06; 10 M Lamvohee (Bev) 17:08

U15 (3.6km): 1 L Pottage (Bev) 13:19; 2 R Thistlewood (Wake) 13:36; 3 K Setchell (York) 13:44; 4 B Buckley (Keigh) 13:47; 5 H Fitch (Wharf) 13:52; 6 L Davey (York) 13:54; 7 A Keefe (York) 14:17; 8 L Scott (York) 14:23; 9 A Chambers (Keigh) 14:28; 10 S Hidayat (Leeds C) 14:33

U13 (2.9km): 1 C Jones (Sky) 10:38; 2 E Keeler (Leeds C) 11:13; 3 A White (Keigh) 11:18; 4 I Hall (Leeds C) 11:28; 5 M Oddy (Keigh) 11:29; 6 I Proudlove (Bev) 11:35; 7 M McGoldrick (Sett) 11:36; 8 F Lee (Sky) 11:37; 9 H Lovett (York) 11:42; 10 L Atkinson (Hal) 11:55

U11 (1.45km): 1 S Lavine (P’fract) 5:11; 2 P Pinker-Hull (Bing) 5:35; 3 M Hart (Sett) 5:42

NORTH LONDON CHAMPIONSHIP, Hackney Marshes, October 28



Men (8km): 1 C Stevens (Eton M) 20:24; 2 A Millbery (VP&TH) 26:33; 3 J Hotham (VP & TH) 26:37; 4 G Gurney (Ldn H) 27:11; 5 Y Sevestre (Ldn H) 27:25; 6 J Dale (VP & TH, M35) 27:54; 7 V Lio (Serp) 27:55; 8 O O’Copnnor (Ldn H) 28:03; 9 I Abukr (Ldn H) 28:38; 10 Z Knill (VP & TH) 28:48



M45: 1 H Torry (Serp) 29:19; 2 J Cooper (Harrow) 29:46; 3 E Ware (Serp) 30:04.

M55: 1 P Clarke (Serp) 32:53



Women (8km): 1 K Casterton (Serp) 31:41; 2 H Woodhead (Serp) 32:02; 3 N Sheel (Serp, W35) 32:07; 4 C Bentley (Harrow) 32:42; 5 R Male (Ldn H) 32:49; 6 L Briggs (VP & TH) 32:53; 7 L Thompson (VP & TH) 33:02; 8 M Barnes (Ldn H) 33:06; 9 M Pettitt (High) 33:45; 10 F Stocco (Ldn H) 33:47



W35: 2 J Singer (VP & TH) 34:29; 3 J Heymann (Eton M) 35:06; 4 V Wong (VP & TH) 35:44; 5 N Cendrowicz (Hig) 36:03; 6 T Addison (Ldn H) 37:02; 7 C Wagh-Cameron (Eton M) 37:24; 8 F Russell (Morn C) 38:08; 9 J Watt (E. Eagles) 38:41; 10 E Mousedale (VP & TH) 39:13

Fell races

SOYLAND MOOR, Cragg Vale, November 5

M40 Luke Barbour and Poppy Cooke took the honours.

Overall (22km/400m): 1 L Barbour (M40) 94:45; 2 M Burley (Macc) 1:43:17; 3 M Fleming (Sadd, M40) 1:44:03; 4 A Storer (M50) 1:44:31; 5 D Leckie (Tod) 1:46:10; 6 B Fletcher (Bowl, M45) 1:46:59

M55: B Wilson 1:57:20

M60: K Horrigan 2:09:23

M65: C Davies (Sadd) 2:10:18

Women: 1 P Cooke (Ack) 1:52:49; 2 M Blackhurst (Tod, W55) 2:06:49; 3 A Simpson (OTE Sp) 2:07:33; 4 J Chadwick (Trail Tu, W40) 2:09:57

COP HILL (incorporating Yorkshire veterans’ championships), Meltham, Huddersfield, November 5

Overall (7M/900ft): 1 N Hockin (Slaith) 39:15; 2 A Smith (Slaith, M40) 40:00; 3 J Eastwood (Slaith) 40:28; 4 R James (Royt R) 40:42; 5 S Hinchclliffe (Barns) 41:33; 6 S Knowles (Barns, M50) 43:26

M55: A Doig (Stadium) 49:46

M60: B Atkinson (Knave) 51:26

M65: P Cartwright (CoH) 52:50

M75: D Spendlove (Stain) 61:06

Women: 1 K Walshaw (Holm) 44:46; 2 R Whalley (Vall) 48:38; 3 G Baynes (Vall) 51:54; 4 J Mosley 52:24

W40: N Jones (Bing) 54:34

W45: H Ilsey (Holm) 55:06

W50: L Watson (Bing) 55:28

W55: C Fryer 61:11

W60: B Renou 68:04

W65: E Stewart (Holm) 70:13

Yorkshire championships – M40: 1 Smith 40:00; 2 T Brook (Holm) 44:03

M50: 1 I Dufeu (Stadium) 44:22; 2 C Walker (P&B) 45:02; 3 A Bushby (CoH) 45:42

M55: 1 Doig 49:46; 2 C Jacobs (Dews) 51:20

M60: 1 Akinson 51:26; 2 C Lines (Ack) 51:45

M65: 1 Cartwright 52:50; 2 J Smith (CoH) 58:56

M70: 1 K Yewlett (Holm) 63:08; 2 N Midgley (Holm) 69:07

M75: 1 Spendlove 61:06; 2 B Duncan (Bing) 70:40; 3 B Hunter (Holm) 75:07

W40: Jones 54:34

W45: Ilsey 55:06

W50: 1 Watson 55:28; 2 A Butlin (Holm) 56:03; 3 S Allen (Bev) 57:25

W55: 1 Fryer 61:11; 2 J Foreman (Holm) 65:16; 3 L Hiles (T&S) 66:23

W60: F Willis (Stadium) 73:52

TINTO HILL RACE, Symington, November 4

Andrew Douglas and Luke Fisher were both inside the previous course record, while Naomi Lang took the women’s race by 3:40.

Overall (4.5M/1500ft): 1 A Douglas (W’lands CC) 28:53 (rec); 2 L Fisher (C’thy) 29:50; 3 K Cooper (C’thy) 30:03; 4 R Abernethy (Ochil) 30:10; 5 A Chepelin (C’thy) 31:49; 6 C Balogh (C’thy) 32:16; 7 D Ashwood (C’thy) 32:26; 8 A Smith (C’thy) 32:31; 9 D Dry (Shett) 32:44; 10 R Lara Molina (C’thy) 32:59

M40: K Lennox (Shett) 34:44

M50: R Cooper (Cambus) 38:30

M60: M Anderson (W’lands CC) 40:19

M70: P Fitzpatrick (Ochil) 52:37

Women: 1 N Lang (C’thy) 35:30; 2 C Macphail (Shett) 39:10; 3 C Gordon (HBT, W40) 39:48; 4 E Peters (W’lands CC) 39:56; 5 E Johnstone (C’thy) 41:11; 6 P Dakin (C’thy) 41:27

W50: F Kelsall (Ochil) 46:46

W60: J Wilson (Lom) 54:26

SHEPHERDS SKYLINE, Todmorden, November 4

Overall (6.25M, 1150ft): 1 J Baxter (P&B) 42:59; 2 S Hall (Calder V) 45:38; 3 E Hyland (Calder V) 46:32; 4 M Athersmith (Wharf) 46:36; 5 O Beilby (Wharf, M45) 46:44; 6 G McFie (Calder V, U18) 47:32

M50: S Bramwell (G’dale) 48:37

M55: G Goodwin (Acc RR) 57:37

M60: A Smith (Barl) 60:28

M65: P Crompton (C’land F) 64:03

M70: H Atkinson (Bing) 78:08

Women: 1 H Page (Calder V) 54:20; 2 L Parker (Ross, W45) 60:44; 3 L Needham (Wharf) 60:51; 4 R Carter (Ilkley, W45) 60:53

W55: J Powell (Wharf) 67:55

W60: A Brydson (N Leeds F) 76:45

WINTER SUGAR LOAF, Abergavenny, November 4

Overall (9.6km/485m): 1 W Turner (Mynydd D) 45:15; 2 T Black (MDC) 46:02; 3 M James (Here) 47:13; 4 M Erskine (Pont-y-p) 47:19; 5 B Moon (MDC, M40) 47:53; 6 A Minton 48:12

M50: A Tyler (Here) 50:53

M60: S Darke (MDC) 57:45

M70: N Grant (Chep) 67:40

Women: 1 K Entwistle (Bris) 49:25; 2 L Williamson (Mynydd D) 51:18; 3 K Ironside (MDC) 54:06; 4 N Law (Breec) 61:56

W60: N Childs (Mynydd D) 68:37

Walks Races

Jack Fitzgerald Centenary Vets AC 6M Memorial Walk, Tilgate Park, Crawley, November 4

Veterans AC were pleased to host the eighth running of this event on a lakeside course once used as the test bed for Britain’s water speed record around popular beauty spot Campbell’s lake, which would have been Veterans AC stalwart Jack Fitzgerald’s centenary year.

The rain which endured until the event had just finished could only be described as heavy and persistent and required a course change to avoid deep puddles.

In the headline race over 9.52km Trevor Jones from Steyning AC won the men’s event but was led by women’s winner Melanie Peddle from Loughton AC.

The race was held to raise funds for Blind Veterans UK, as a tribute to RAF fighter pilot Fitzgerald.

9.52km mixed

1 Melanie Peddle W55 Loughton AC 59:22

2 Trevor Jones M65 Steyning AC 61:01

3 Brian Kirkdale M65 Hastings Runners 63:57

4 John Borgars M75 Loughton AC 66:23

5 Fiona Bishop W60 Woking AC 67:54

6 Paul Gaston M75 Surrey Walking Club 70:31

7 Judith Carder W65 Brighton & Hove AC 75:59

8= Christopher Flint M75 Surrey Walking Club 76:24

8= Stephen Cartwright M65 Gt Bentley RC 76:24

