Scottish runners dominate the latest British Athletics Cross Challenge as thousands of English athletes enjoy league action in our latest cross-country results round-up

BRITISH ATHLETICS CROSS CHALLENGE, INC CELTIC INTERNATIONAL & SCOTTISH INTER DISTRICT, Renfrew, January 13

Kirsty Walker led home the women with a reasonable margin over Nancy Scott and Scout Adkin.

Jamie Crowe was a clear men’s winner from Scott Stirling.

Surrey senior champion Joseph O’Connell, who is eligible to run the English National under-20 race this year, finished third.

The Scottish under-23s comfortably beat the Irish.

Ireland’s Harry Colbert narrowly edged Scot Logan Beagley to win the under-20 race and led Ireland to victory.

Fifteen year-old Calum Dick, eligible for under-15 honours in the UK Inter Counties, led Scotland to under-17 victory.

Natasha Phillips had a runaway win in the under-20 women and led Scotland to victory with Northern Ireland heading Ireland for second.

UK track under-15 record-holder Angus Wilkinson took the under-15s by a reasonable margin but Adam Paget led home the under-13s where just two seconds covered the leading quartet.

Olivia Forrest maintained her busy but highly successful racing schedule which has seen her compete on road, track and country this year with a very big under-girls 15 win.

Forrest had also won in Liverpool and the runner-up there in the under-13s South West champion Ellie Birchall, matched Paget by going one place better north of the border.

Video details of the event are here

Men: 1 J Crowe Cent/East 24:04; 2 S Stirling Falk/East 24:21; 3 J O’Connell AFD U20 24:33; 4 L Hannigan Sco U23/West 24:37; 5 D Robinson Sco U23/West 24:48; 6 F Ross Davie Ed U U20 24:56; 7 A Douglas Inv/West M35 24:56; 8 A McGill Sco U23/Stud U20 24:58′ 9 E Narbett Carn H/East 25:01; 10 L Oates Shett/Nth 25:02

SID TEAM: 1 East 43; 2 West 54; 3 Students 103

CEL U23 men TEAM: 1 SCO 6; 2 IRL 16

U20: 1 H Colbert IRL 18:09; 2 L Beagley SCO/Liv 18:10; 3 S Lawton IRL 18:12; 4 J Connor Giff N/West U17 18:26; 5 D Williams IRL 18:29; 6 C Dick SCO U17/West (U15) 18:33; 7 A McWilliam SCO/Lass U20 (U17) 18:37; 8 A Nugent Giff N/West U17 18:41

CEL U20 TEAM: 1 IRL 8; 2 SCO 14; 3 NIR 27

CEL U17 TEAM: 1 SCO 8; 2 IRL 13; 3 IRD 26

SID U17 TEAM: 1 West 35; 2 East 43; 3 North 157

U15: 1 A Wilkinson E Kilb/West 12:21; 2 A Street Kilb/West 12:27; 3 W Birchall Exe 12:30; 4 H Berry Sed Sch 12:32

SID TEAM: 1 East 36; 2 West 46; 3 North 197

U13: 1 A Paget Rushc 9:14; 2 R Beattie Harm/East 9:16; 3 K Dick Giff N/West 9:16; 4 H Robinson Dund/East 9:16

SID TEAM: 1 West 39; 2 East 39; 3 North 165

Women: 1 K Walker Edin/East 27:55; 2 N Scott Edin 28:04; 3 S Adkin MRFT 28:06; 4 E Mackinnon Camb/West 29:14; 5 L Dickson Lass/East 29:27; 6 A Greene Finn V U20 29:35; 7 L Holmes IRL U23 29:36; 8 H Cameron Aber/East 29:50; 9 N Mulholland-Stummer Inv/West 29:56; 10 S Coutts SCO U23/East 29:59

W40: 1 S Green GAHA/East W40 29:59

W45: 1 L Bell Gars/West 30:37

SID TEAM: 1 East 29; 2 West 57; 3 Students 112

CEL U23 TEAM: 1 IRL 9; 2 SCO 13

U20: 1 N Phillips SCO/Dund 20:26; 2 A Gardiner NIR 20:50; 3 M McClelland-Brooks SCO/GSOS (U17) 20:55; 4 K Maher IRL 20:58; 5 A Morrison NIR (U17) 21:01; 6 Z Redmond SCO U17/West 21:05; 7 E Bolton IRL U17 21:22; 8 A Teasdale SCO/Kilb (U17) 21:26

CEL U20 TEAM: 1 SCO 10; 2 NIR 14; 3 IRL 22

CEL U17 TEAM: 1 SCO 9; 2 IRL 17; 3 IRD 19

SID U17 TEAM: 1 East 43; 2 West 59; 3 North 86

U15: 1 O Forrest Brent B 13:28; 2 O McGhee Runor 14:01; 3 P Quinn Torb 14:08; 4 F Brown Lass/East 14:10

SID TEAM: 1 East 25; 2 West 67; 3 North 143

U13: 1 E Birchall Exe 9:34; 2 I Turner Tel/East 9:47; 3 L Connel Strath/East 9:57; 4 E Taylor Aberd/East 10:03

SID TEAM: 1 East 25; 2 West 53; 3 North 129

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE, Division 1, Match 3, Warley Woods. January 13

League leaders Birmingham University played hosts but it was Omar Ahmed who came out on top, Martin Duff reports.

In cold temperatures, the Birchfield Harrier did enough to win by about 40 metres from the BRAT club’s Joseph Tuffin, with the hosts’ Tyler Bilyard just nicking third, a similar distance back.

The Birmingham students were back out in force to re-establish their team credentials in this third-round match after ceding to Warwick University in the December race, as Birchfield were a distant second.

Last season’s overall masters champion, Birchfield’s Ed Banks, was again top veteran but slipped to 16th overall as the students returned.

In the individual senior standings, Warwick University’s Vincenzo Pratley leads overall after three races from Western Tempo’s Dom James, while Sam Burkitt leads the juniors.

Overall: 1 O Ahmed (Bir) 27:58; 2 J Tuffin (BRAT) 28:05; 3 T Bilyard (Birm U) 28:10; 4 A Gerbremariam (Bir) 28:10; 5 F Proffitt (Birm U) 28:11; 6 N Campion (Birm U, U20) 28:14; 7 D Gillett (Western Tempo) 28:25; 8 V Pratley (Wark U) 28:38; 9 C Hanlon (Leam) 28:40; 10 F Ward (R&N, U20) 28:44; 11 S Burkitt (Birm U, U20) 28:48; 12 D James (Western Tempo) 28:53; 13 M Price (Bir, U20) 28:55; 14 L Stubbs (Lough, U20) 28:58; 15 A Hudson (Wark U, U20) 29:01; 16 E Banks (Bir, M35) 29:03; 17 J Watson (Worc) 29:06; 18 L Davis (Western Tempo, U20) 29:08; 19 J Stolberg (BRAT) 29:15; 20 E O’Shea (Charn) 29:17; 21 L Rawlings (Shrews) 29:20; 22 T Smales (Lough, U20) 29:21; 23 T Bentley (Tip, U20) 29:23; 24 S Hudspith (Cov) 29:24; 25 P Wylie (Western Tempo, M45) 29:25; 26 M Taylor (Warks U, U20) 29:28; 27 C Jones (Western Tempo, M35) 29:36; 28 A Banfield (Wym) 29:38; 29 B Price (Western Tempo, M40) 29:44; 30 M Scarsbrook (Bir) 29:50

M40: 2 B Gamble (Tip) 30:14; 3 M England (Western Tempo) 30:40; 4 O Harradence (RSC) 30:42

M45: 2 J Hunter (Leam) 31:57; 3 M Williams (Tip) 32:28; 4 R Burman (RSC) 32:35

M50: 1 R Naylor (RSC) 35:16; 2 D Hill (Tip) 35:26; 3 J Hill (Leam) 35:53

M55: 1 D Smith (Western Tempo) 35:02; 2 B Stokes (BRAT) 36:51

M60: 1 P Jenkins (RSC) 44:28; 2 S Roberts (Leam) 44:29.

M65: 1 M Ludford (BRAT) 44:47

M70: 1 D James (CLC) 44:37

TEAM: 1 Birmingham U 66; 2 Birchfield 103; 3 W Tempo 118; 4 Warwick U 171; 5 Loughborough U 208; 6 BRAT 289

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 311; 2 Birm U 412; 3 BRAT 633

M40 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 15; 2 BRAT 65; 3 Tipton 68

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo 67

Standings after 3 matches: 1 Birm U 300; 2 Birchfield 562; 3 W Tempo 571;4 Warwick U 678; 5 Loughborough U 776; 6 BRAT 1115

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo

M40 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 73

B TEAM: 1 W Tempo

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 2, Match 3, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, January 13

Alex Adams, last year’s Midland under-17 champion, won the second flight match for hosts Bromsgrove and Redditch at Ipsley Meadows, as his club continued their march up to the top division of the league.

Solihull & Small Heath’s Ben Holmes was second in the opening round and moved up to win the December race but was shunted back to second here by about 60 metres, as Jacob Pickering took third.

Overall: 1 A Adams (B&R, U20) 32:40; 2 B Holmes (SSH) 32:55; 3 J Pickering (Chelt) 33:19; 4 J Smith (B&R, M35) 33:35; 5 M Parker (Hale) 33:47; 6 L Morgan (Kenil) 34:27; 7 T Eustace (C&S) 34:32; 8 J Bell (Chelt, U20) 34:39; 9 M Appleton (B&R) 34:40; 10 B Fanshawe (Aldr) 34:45; 11 J Donkin (Hale) 34:48; 12 J Droogmans (Newc S) 34:53; 13 R Michaelson-Yeates (SSH, M40) 34:54; 14 J Marshall (B&R, M40) 34:58; 15 H Gibbs (B&R, U20) 35:03; 16 P Dear (Hale) 35:06; 17 J Williams (SSH, U20) 35:27; 18 C Jordan (Nun, M40) 35:29; 19 A Pester (Strat, U20) 35:37; 20 T Oury (Aldr, M40) 35:39



M45: 1 M Davis (Bla PJ) 37:01; 2 N Dale (B&R) 37:15; 3 W Watkins (B&R) 37:21

M50: 1 A Walker (Newc S) 37:41; 2 S Beverley (B&R) 39:00; 3 P Langer (Sphin) 39:53

M55: 1 P Ward (Tel) 37:28; 2 H Bampton (Chelt) 38:00

M60: 1 N Bolland (Kenil) 44:04; 2 A Morgan (Hale) 44:25; 3 B Nock (Hale) 44:53

M65: 1 M Eustace (C&S) 42:03; 2 B Elkington (Kenil) 48:49

U20: 6 J Pointon (Nun) 36:02; 7 N Campbell (Strat) 36:10; 8 W Jameson (SSH) 36:27; 9 E Naisbitt (SSH) 36:36; 10 T Stubbins (Strat) 36:55

TEAM: 1 Bromsgrove & R 72; 2 Solihull & SH 165; 3 Cheltenham 180; 4 Halesowen 207; 5 Stratford 241; 6 Nuneaton 251

B TEAM: 1 B&R 327; 2 Stratford 576; 3 Halesowen 647

M40 TEAM: 1 B&R 28; 2 Nuneaton 44; 3 Knowle & D 66

B TEAM: 1 B&R 154

Standings after 3 matches: 1 B&R 231; 2 S&SH 498; 3 Hales 545

B TEAM: 1 B&R 1008

M40 TEAM: 1 B&R 129; 2 Nuneaton 138; 3 Knowle & D 181

B TEAM: 1 B&R 392

BIRMINGHAM LEAGUE Div 3, Match 3, Dudley, January 13

Joint hosts Sneyd Striders and Dudley & Kingswinford used Pelsall Common for their home match but could not stop Peter Hackett following up his December race win with another victory.

It was also another team win for his Tamworth club who now look set for promotion to division two.

Overall: 1 P Hackett (Tam) 30:24; 2 T Hales (Tel H) 31:05; 3 T Bunn (B’ville) 31:07; 4 R Deakin (W Brom) 31:11; 5 S Kenyon (Severn, M35) 31:13; 6 C McKeown (Spa, M40) 31:36; 7 J Ashley (B’ville) 31:52; 8 T Shum (Tam) 31:55; 9 M Kent (Tam) 31:58; 10 H Law (D&S) 32:07



M40: 2 R Dyjak (Tam) 32:40

M45: 1 J Rose (Severn) 32:09

M50: 1 L Rankin (Severn) 34:25; 2 D Clarke (Severn) 34:27; 3 G Smith (Tam) 34:40

M55: 1 A Hope (Severn) 35:03; 2 I Laverie (Tel H) 35:19; 3 R Colman (S’bridge) 36:28

M60: 1 B Currier (K&S) 37:49; 2 M Roelink (Amaz F) 38:03; 3 D Riley (Spark) 38:21

M65: 1 K Spare (N’brook) 40:02

M70: 1 K Bate (Sedgley Striders) 40:43

U20: 1 J Phillips (Spark) 34:09

TEAM: 1 Tamworth 102; 2 Bourneville 120; 3 Spa 135

B TEAM: 1 Spa 334

M40 TEAM: 1 Severn 26; 2 Spa 36; 3 Tamworth 42

B TEAM: 1 Spa 90

Standings after 3 matches: 1 Tamworth 391; 2 Bourneville 422; 3 Severn 427

B TEAM: 1 Bourneville 1210

M40 TEAM: 1 Severn 96; 2 Spa 164; 3 Tamworth 178

B TEAM: 1 Spa 490

MIDLAND WOMEN’S LEAGUE, Smethwick, January 13

The women joined up with the Birmingham men’s league as Birmingham University played hosts, Martin Duff reports.

It was the students who came out on top as Kate Willis led home three more team mates as Birmingham dominated in the team stakes.

It was all pretty close as Freya Stapleton, Rosie Hamilton-James and Charlotte Alexander all finished in close order.

Women: 1 K Willis (Birm U) 22:34; 2 F Stapleton (Birm U) 22:35; 3 R Hamilton-James (Birm U) 22:38; 4 C Alexander (Birm U) 22:41; 5 K Hawkins (Tip) 22:43; 6 H Weedall (Vale R, U20) 22:51; 7 R Chesterfield (Birm U, U20) 23:03; 8 E Weir (Birm U, U20) 23:23; 9 J Charlton (Tip, U20) 23:28; 10 H Robinson (Bir) 23:37; 11 S McManus (Bir) 23:46; 12 H Seager (Charn) 23:52; 13 K Stern (St Alb) 23:57; 14 L Neate (University of Birmingham AC, U20) 24:11; 15 N Sykes (B’ville, W35) 24:15; 16 G Campbell (Strat) 24:27; 17 K Goodge (Ton) 24:29; 18 S Latham (Harrow, U20) 24:34; 19 K Brown (AFD) 24:37; 20 E Negus (Nun) 24:39; 21 B Tabor (W&B) 24:41; 22 C Muzio (B&H, U20) 24:45; 23 E Hathaway (SB) 24:48; 24 E Taylor (Stoke, W35) 24:54; 25 I Price (W&B, U20) 24:59; 26 L Stevens (R&N) 25:02; 27 S Lomas (E&E, U20) 25:07; 28 N Nokes (Stoke, W35) 25:10; 29 R See (Chelt) 25:14; 30 E Semple (W&B) 25:15



W35: 4 T Freeman (B&R) 25:17; 5 Z Hadfield (Leam) 25:35;

W40: 1 L Thomas (B&R) 25:40; 2 C Holden (Tip) 25:50; 3 H Knight (CLC) 25:51

W45: 1 D Sherwin (Stoke) 25:30; 2 E Fowler (Nun) 26:39; 3 C Warrington (B&R) 27:02

W50: 1 J Fairbairn (Chelt) 26:45; 2 S Walker (Tip) 27:59; 3 H Pike (BRAT) 28:13

W55: 1 S Hewison (B’ville) 29:08; 2 P Bell (Strat) 33:24;

W60: 1 M Williamson (Leam) 26:42; 2 J Mumford (Cov) 32:13; 3 J Glynn (B’ville) 32:43

U20: 10 A Cox (Craw) 25:26

TEAM Div 1 (4 to score): 1 Birmingham U 10; 2 Loughborough 95; 3 Tipton 101; 4 Wolverhampton & B 142; 5 Stoke 169; 6 Birchfield 172

W35 TEAM: 1 Stoke 10; 2 Bromsgrove & R 32; 3 Bourneville 37; 4 CLC 41; 5 Tipton 67; 6 Cheltenham 74

Standings after 3 matches (best 3 of 4):

Senior (Overall): 1 Sykes 23; 2 Edwards 24

W35: 1 Edwards 3

TEAM: 1 Birmingham U 91; 2 Loughborough 142; 3 Birchfield 363; 4 Tipton 445; 5 Stoke 480; 6 B&R 592; 7 Cheltenham 615

W35: TEAM: 1 Stoke 39; 2 B&R 101; 3 CLC 106; 4 Cheltenham 159; 5 Tipton 196; 6 Spa 221

DIVISION 2, Pelsall Common, January 13

Abbie Milnes moved up from third in the December match to take victory over Western Tempo team-mate Amber Watson.

Their club is now certain of moving up to the top flight after next month’s final race.

Women: 1 A Milnes (W Tempo) 18:29; 2 A Watson (W Tempo) 18:38; 3 G Stansfield (Trenth) 18:58; 4 E Robertson (Worc) 19:05; 5 A Saker (Hales) 29:06; 6 I Healiss (Warw U) 19:10

W35: 1 L Collins (Hales) 19:15; 2 D Thomas (Trenth) 20;19; 3 R Hobbs (Tam) 20:24

Women: 1 A Milnes (Western Tempo) 18:29; 2 A Watson (Western Tempo) 18:38; 3 G Stanfield (Trent) 18:58; 4 E Robertson (Worc) 19:05; 5 A Saker (Hale) 19:06; 6 I Healiss (Warks U, U20) 19:10; 7 H Wells (Tel H) 19:12; 8 L Collins (Hale, W40) 19:15; 9 C Bush (Tam) 19:23; 10 J Woolley (Knowle & Dorridge) 19:52; 11 K Mooney (S Lon, U20) 20:03; 12 M Judge (Bla PJ, W35) 20:07; 13 A Dewhirst (S’bridge) 20:16; 14 D Thomas (Trent, W40) 20:19; 15 R Hobbs (Tam, W35) 20:24; 16 A Bullingham (Western Tempo, W35) 20:26; 17 I Jeavons (Worc) 20:27; 18 S Russell (Worc, W40) 20:29; 19 M Kirkham (Knowle & Dorridge, W40) 20:35; 20 S Paterson (Worc, W55) 20:36



W45: 1 Z Moore (Mass F) 21:33

W50: 1 J Stanfield (Trent) 20:40; 2 M Green (Knowle & Dorridge) 20:43; 3 A O’Leary (Knowle & Dorridge) 20:58

W55: 2 F Maycock (Western Tempo) 20:41; 3 J Bartholomew (Spark) 22:25

W60: 1 T Woolley (Centu) 21:36; 2 H Fooks (SSH) 25:27

W65: 1 J Kidd (Kenil) 22:17; 2 J Clarke (Cob) 27:40

W70: 1 S Cannaby (Coventry Tri) 29:18

W75: 1 M Crosswell (Worc) 31:09

U20: 3 E Wood (SSH) 21:12; 4 R Priest (Hale) 22:00; 5 A Barnes (SSH) 22:20; 6 I Lazpita (Warks U) 23:28

TEAM: 1 W Tempo 41; 2 Worcester 59; 3 Warwick U 66; 4 Knowle & D 79; 5 Trentham 84; 6 Halesowen 94

W35 TEAM: 1 W Tempo 25; 2 Worcester 28; 3 Knowle & D 29

Standings after 3 matches (Best 3 of 4): 1 W Tempo 72; 2 Halesowen 220; 3 Worcester 235; 4 Knowle & D 253; 5 Kenilworth 394; 6 B Pear 410

W35 TEAM: 1 Knowle & D 154; 2 Worcester 155; 3 Kenilworth 215

BIRTLEY SENIOR RELAYS, incorporating NE Masters Championships, January 14

The Lord Lawson Beamish Academy again hosted this combined fixture and Calum Johnson anchored for Gateshead Harriers to secure a senior men’s victory, Martin Duff reports.

They were behind as Scott Armstrong gave 2023 winners Sunderland a solid start at the front with a 9:52 clocking but Gateshead only pulled back a few seconds mid-race. Then on the third and final lap, Johnson posted the fastest leg of the race at 9:30 to secure victory for Gateshead.

Kate Francis gave Birtley a good start in the women’s race with the fastest lap of 12:32 and they then held on comfortably to win by nearly two minutes.

Men (3x3km): 1 Gateshead 30:31 (L Liddle 10:33, M Lindsey 10:28, C Johnson 9:30); 2 Sunderland 30;56 (S Armstrong 9:52, L Taylor 10:31, S Jackson 10:33); 3 Morpeth 31:17 (C Marshall 10:22, T Balsdon 10:33, G Lowry 10:22); 4 Birtley 33:23; 5 Tyne Br 33:33; 6 Blyth 34:58

Fastest: Johnson 9:30; Armstrong 9:52; E Hetherington (Blyth) 10:04

M35 (3x3km): 1 Morpeth 32:58 (A Lawrence 11:02, R Balmbra 11:07, A Pratt 10:49); 2 Tyne Br 33:17 (P O’ Mara 10:43, P Turnbull 11:48, C Jones 10:46); 3 Gateshead 33:27 (C West 11;56, D Richardson 10:42, D Alexander 10:49); 4 Elvet 34:32; 5 Sunderland 34:37; 6 Birtley B 36:08

Fastest: M35: S Rankin (Sund) 10:41;. M40: M Barker (Sund) 11:09

M45 (3x3km): 1 Birtley 36:08 (N Simpson 11:51, A Beevers 11:17, S Brownless 13:00); 2 Elvet 37:53

Fastest: M45: Beevers 11:17. M50: L McEwan (Elvet) 11:36

M55 (3x3km): 1 Crook 37:05 (P Clough 11:56, W Pearson 12;27, C Auld 12:42); 2 Tyne Br 40:06

Fastest: M55: Clough 11:56. M60: S Everett (Durh) 12:30

M65 (3x3km): 1 Crook 48:28 (G Mehir 17:08, A Turnell 16:22, G Hewitson 14:58); 2 Aurora 53;50

Fastest: M65: T Tinsley (C’mont) 12;48. M70: R Turnbull ((Aurora) 16:38

65 men’s teams finished

Women (3x3km): 1 Birtley 38:43 (K Francis 12:32, C Bailes 13:26, A Leigh 12;45); 2 Gosforth 40;28; 3 Crook 41:17

Fastest: Francis 12:32; J Berry (Wallsend) 12:36; Leigh 12:45

W35 (3x2km): 1 Birtley 41:44 (L Graham 13;49, H Arrowsmith 14:17, T Milmore 13;38); 2 Blyth 42:31

Fastest: W40: G Floyd (Blyth) 13:30

W45 (3x 3km): 1 Gosforth 44:23 (A Fletcher 13:54, J Graham 15:26, S Moffatt 15:03); 2 Tynedale 44;54

Fastest: W45: L Graham (Birtley) 13:49. W50: W Chapman (Sund Str) 13:51

W55 (3x3km): 1 Morpeth 47:51 (S Rank 15:34, J Briggs 15:50, N McCoy 16:27); 2 Gateshead 51:45

Fastest: W55: Rank 15:34. W60: A Kirtley (Gate) 16:32

51 women’s teams finished

CHILTERN LEAGUE, Match 4, Watford, January 13

Cassiobury Park has been used by hosts Watford since the inception of the league in 1959 and was pressed into service again as Richard Slade repeated his victory from the December match, Martin Duff reports.

His Chiltern club won the match overall and closed down the lead of Milton Keynes by more than 300 points, in the standings, but their rivals still lead the league overall.

It was Bedford’s Harry Brodie and Edward Blytheman who were Slade’s nearest challengers but the Chiltern Harrier won by around 60 metres.

The senior women’s race saw Rebecca Murray, the English National fifth-placer, complete her fourth consecutive league victory to run out a comfortable winner by around 150-metres, over Chiltern’s Maddie Hughes.

When notching up her third league win of the winter, Phoebe Gill, the Commonwealth Youth Games 800m gold medallist, also enjoyed a solid victory in the combined junior and under-17 women’s race. The first league match winner Madeleine Pearce was again a distant second.

In the younger age groups, Sophia Chapman repeated her December match victory in the under-15 girls’ race, while Kara Gorman completed her third league win of the winter and under-15 boy Jacque Smith his second.

Men (10km): 1 R Slade (Chilt) 31:52; 2 H Brodie (Bed C) 32:06; 3 E Blythman (Bed C) 32:41; 4 S Bossi (Chilt) 33:33; 5 M Dicks (Mil K) 33:45; 6 M Seddon (Brack) 33:49; 7 A Yabsley (Bed C) 33:52; 8 M Shantry (Head) 33:57; 9 H Totton (Mil K, U20) 34:02; 10 D Clark (Wyc P) 34:14; 11 D Lawrence (Oxf C, M35) 34:24; 12 B Davies (Bed C) 34:38; 13 L Busby (Wyc P) 34:48; 14 K Morris (Thame) 34:52; 15 A Finch (Chilt, U20) 34:59; 16 E Supple (Bed C, U20) 35:05; 17 T Gray (Cors) 35:09; 18 J Parslow (Dac, M35) 35:13; 19 E Forsythe (Mil K) 35:18; 20 K Hurst (G’way, M35) 35:24; 21 A Davidson (Chilt) 35:38; 22 A Shute (Chilt, M35) 35:39; 23 T Starck (Wyc P) 35:50; 24 J Farmer (L Buzz Tri, M35) 35:53; 25 W Galliford (SNH, U20) 35:57; 26 D Moffett (Head) 35:58; 27 W Ralston (VoA) 35:59; 28 A Campana (Tring, M35) 36:03; 29 J Edwards (Mil K, U20) 36:24; 30 H Pettingell (Thame) 36:29



M40: 1 A Pavey (Tring) 36:35; 2 S Sutherland (QPH) 37:51; 3 T Harris (Ampt) 38:08

M45: 1 A Inchley (L Buzz) 37:35; 2 G Pepaj (Redway) 37:45; 3 C Palmer (Bed C) 37:54; 4 J Scott (St Alb S) 38:06

M50: 1 P Williamson (L Buzz Tri) 38:03; 2 M Waine (Ampt) 39:38; 3 N Turner (Chilt) 39:43

M55: 1 F Campbell (Head) 39:14; 2 S Townsend (Dac) 40:09; 3 S Still (Bed C) 40:15

M60: 1 M Turney (Chilt) 40:48; 2 A Jackson (QPH) 43:23; 3 A Darbyshire (Head) 44:06

M65: 1 T Jones (VoA) 44:48; 2 A Jones (Hazlemere) 44:55

M70: 1 S Thorp (Oxf C) 49:10; 2 J Manning (Tring) 49:55

M75: 1 J Exley (Oxf C) 51:26

U20: 6 E Jolliffe (Bic) 38:14; 7 J Robson (N’pton) 38:21; 8 J Reynolds (Bed C) 38:55

HAMPSHIRE LEAGUE, Match 3, Reading, January 13

Prospect Park has been a regular venue for the league since the Reading clubs opted to compete in this league that actually has teams from sometimes as many as six different counties, Martin Duff reports.

Samuel Charig won for City of Portsmouth by about 60-metres but it now is second placed Thomas Sycklemoore, who won two league races and the county championship last winter, who now comfortably heads the overall standings.

Behind, top juniors Matthew Pickering and Jacob Atwal, it is fifth placed Andy Greenleaf who now leads the veteran standings.

However, his Winchester & District club have been weakened by the defection of over 200 of their distance runners to the new outfit Winchester Running Club, who are not in the league.

Aldershot, led by Pickering, narrowly won the team race on the day from hosts Reading to extend their overall lead in the league.

Jess Gibbon mainly confined herself to a few parkrun outings last year but the 2022 English National champion now seems to be gearing up for the 2024 campaign. Here she led her Reading club to individual success on the day but could not stop the Aldershot women’s juggernaut rolling on, albeit by a single point.

Megan Gadsby was a well beaten second but a further minute clear of Aldershot team mate Kate Estlea-Morris to help retain their league lead.

The young athlete’s girls’ races again saw Aldershot’s Kitty Scott, the English National silver medallist, take her third league win, whilst team mate Naomi Walmsley won the under-13s by a big margin.

In the boys’ events, under-15 winner Caspar Wilson has joined the breakaway Winchester Running Club but here continued with Winchester & District affiliation.

Men: 1 S Charig (Ports) 30;25; 2 T Syckelmoore (BMH) 30:34; 3 M Pickering (AFD, U20) 30:56; 4 J Atwal (Soton U, U20) 31:02; 5 A Greenleaf (Win) 31:06; 6 L Jolly (Read) 31:34; 7 M Snowden (AFD) 31:24; 8 C Hudson (Soton U, U20) 31:51; 9 R price (Read, M40) 32:00; 10 D Thorne (Read) 32:09

Men (10km): 1 S Charig (Ports) 30:25; 2 T Syckelmoore (BMH) 30:34; 3 M Pickering (AFD, U20) 30:56; 4 J Atwal (Soton U, U20) 31:02; 5 A Greenleaf (Win, M40) 31:06; 6 M Snowdon (AFD) 31:24; 7 L Jolly (Read, M40) 31:34; 8 C Hudson (Harrow, U20) 31:51; 9 R Price (Read, M40) 32:00; 10 D Thorne (Read) 32:09; 11 J Crombie (Hast) 32:20; 12 G King (Win) 32:23; 13 J Gunning (AFD, U20) 32:25; 14 B Findlay (Win) 32:26; 15 A Bigg (BMH) 32:33; 16 C O’Neill (Soton) 32:38; 17 R Lovejoy (AFD, M35) 32:43; 18 C Parker (Read, U20) 32:50; 19 I Farnworth (Read) 32:57; 20 J King (B’mth) 33:01; 21 G Morris (AFD) 33:05; 22 L Williams (I’ness) 33:12; 23 H Maclean (AFD, M40) 33:16; 24 D May (H War, M40) 33:35; 25 B Paviour (Read R, M50) 33:38; 26 L Maliphant (AFD) 33:42; 27 T Kirby (Stubb G) 33:45; 28 C Olden (Soton, U20) 33:46; 29 S Reid (BMH) 33:47; 30 M Turton (Read) 33:49



M45: 1 A Hamilton (BMH) 34:25

M50: 2 L Nortcliff (Read RR) 37:33; 3 S Bryant (Hamwic) 38:51

M55: 1 A Le Roux (Hart RR) 38:09; 2 M Webber (And) 39:05; 3 M Jones (Over) 39:24

M60: 1 P Jewell (Read RR) 39:31

M65: 1 J Kirk (B’mth) 46:13

M75: 1 G Newton (B’mth) 52:14

U20: 7 A Methven (Read) 33:59; 8 B West (G&G) 34:40; 9 T Spencer (AFD) 35:22; 10 B Russell (Read) 35:35

Div 1 TEAM: 1 AFD 60; 2 Reading 62; 3 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 92; 4 Soton U 124; 5 Soton 166; 6 Winchester & D 199;

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Read RR 271; 2 Havant 394; 3 Stubbington G 485

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Lordshill 265

M40 TEAM: 1 BMH 20; 2 Reading 25; 3 Read RR 45

Standings after 3 matches (best 3 of 4)

Div 1 TEAM (best 3 of 4): 1 AFD 2; 2 Soton U 6 (206); 3 Soton 6; (228); 4 BMH 7 (190); 5 Winchester & D 7 (205); 6 Reading 8

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Read RR 2; 2 Havant 4; 3 Poole 7 (979); 4 Ports U 7 (1094)

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Lordshill 2

M40 TEAM: 1 BMH 3; 2 AFD 4; 3 Reading 5 (54); 4 Winchester & D 5 (62)

U17 (6km): 1 A Rattray (AFD) 20:42; 2 R Price (Win) 20:54; 3 H Worship (Fleet) 21:06; 4 O Newbery (B’mth) 21:17; 5 I Thomas (Winchester & District) 21:21; 6 N Thomas (BMH) 21:37; 7 C Coles (Salis) 21:45; 8 M Gillas (Read) 21:47; 9 B Everingham (AFD) 21:48; 10 J Titmas (Read) 21:49

TEAM: 1 AFD 24; 2 BMH 35

Standings after 3 matches: 1 AFD 2; 2 Winchester & D 4; 3 BMH 5

U15 (4.3km): 1 C Wilson (Winchester & District) 13:28; 2 T Moore (BMH) 13:35; 3 O Knipe (Ports) 13:37; 4 O Freemantle (Ports) 13:58; 5 N Manojkumar (BMH) 14:03; 6 E Hily (Read) 14:22; 7 N Bailey (Ports) 14:31; 8 S Weeks (Read) 14:35; 9 E Banks (C’ley) 14:36; 10 M Davey (BMH) 14:38

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 14; 2 BMH 17; 3 Reading 32

Standings after 3 matches (best 3 to count): 1 AFD 2; 2 Winchester &D 4; 3 BMH 5

U13 (3.1km): 1 C Grocott (B’mth) 10:21; 2 J Tildesley (Ports) 10:27; 3 L De Giovanni (Ports) 10:29; 4 R Austin (B’mth) 10:42; 5 C Porter (BMH) 11:03; 6 J Klepacz (Ports) 11:11; 7 N Clifford (C’ley) 11:12; 8 H Guynan (BMH) 11:28; 9 C Griffin (BMH) 11:33; 10 J Baylis (Soton) 11:40

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 11; 2 BMH 22; 3 Soton 40

Standings after 3 matches: 1 Portsmouth 2; 2 BMH 4; 3 Winchester &D 6

U11 (2km): 1 W May (Reading) 9:18; 2 R Ashley (Win) 9:42; 3 Z French 9:46

Women (6km): 1 J Gibbon (Read) 21:09; 2 M Gadsby (AFD) 21:59; 3 K Estlea-Morris (AFD) 22:51; 4 E Howsham (Read) 23:11; 5 V Gill (Win, W40) 23:18; 6 N Griffiths (Soton, W35) 23:32; 7 P Roessler (AFD, U20) 23:38; 8 L Marlow (Read) 23:58; 9 A Hedley (AFD, U20) 24:17; 10 V Hiscock (Read) 24:21; 11 Z White (B&B) 24:26; 12 R Wallace (AFD, W40) 24:27; 13 E Stevens (AFD) 24:37; 14 C Miller (Soton) 24:40; 15 T Anderson (Soton, W40) 24:46; 16 A King (Hart RR, W40) 24:48; 17 N Lee (Read, U20) 25:01; 18 J Corbett (Southampton University, U20) 25:28; 19 S Vallis (AFD) 25:32; 20 A Mead (AFD, U20) 25:53; 21 E Montiel (Ports, W45) 26:01; 22 E Jolley (Ports, W40) 26:06; 23 C Hill (Read) 26:10; 24 S Crumley (Read) 26:21; 25 K Leigh-Jones (Win, W40) 26:23; 26 E Newman (Read, U20) 26:24; 27 J Gandee (Win, W55) 26:29; 28 S Johnson (New FJ, U20) 26:52; 29 L Short (Soton, W35) 26:55; 30 C Hoskins (Win, W45) 26:59



W45: 3 S Cleland (Hart RR) 27:35

W50: 1 A Coomber (Ports) 27:06; 2 S Francis (Read) 27:18

W60: 1 C Wheeler (Over) 28:27

W65: 1 M Ford (Hedge End) 34:29

U20: 8 I Brydon (Ports) 27:18; 9 A Smith (AFD) 28:35; 10 E Boswell (AFD) 29:38

TEAM: 1 AFD 12; 2 Reading 13; 3 Soton 35; 4 Winchester & D 57; 5 Soton U 68; 6 Portsmouth 76

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester & D 16; 2 Portsmouth 21; 3 AFD 33

U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 8; 2 Reading 20

Standings after 3 matches:

W35 TEAM: 1 Winchester &D 4; 2 AFD 7; 3 Portsmouth 9

U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 5

U17 (4.3km): 1 E Smart (Ports) 15:11; 2 G Langdon (Read) 15:16; 3 Z Rennie (Read, U20) 15:25; 4 E James (Read) 15:54; 5 E Marshall (BMH, U20) 16:16; 6 A Marden (Read) 16:21; 7 E Elsey (Soton) 16:46; 8 C Vickers (BMH, U20) 16:47; 9 A Frewer (AFD) 17:03; 10 M Blagden (B’mth) 17:09

TEAM: 1 Reading 9; 2 BMH 24

Standings after 3 matches: 1 Reading 6; 2 Portsmouth 7; 3 BMH 12

U15 (4km): 1 K Scott (AFD) 11:43; 2 B North (Ports) 12:01; 3 I Cherrett (B’mth) 12:01; 4 E Brammall (Ports) 12:11; 5 R Riedlinger (AFD) 12:12; 6 K Mcbride (AFD) 12:15; 7 A Thomas (Ports) 12:23; 8 T Robertson (AFD) 12:30; 9 K Ealden (AFD) 12:37; 10 A Klidjian (Ports) 12:56

TEAM: 1 AFD 12; 2 Portsmouth 13; 3 BMH 46

Standings after 3 matches: 1 AFD 4; 2 Portsmouth 5; 3 BMH 9

U13 (3.1km): 1 N Walmsley (AFD) 10:57; 2 J Chetwood (Poole) 11:26; 3 K Hoppe (Soton) 11:37; 4 A Price (Win) 11:48; 5 F Klepacz (Ports) 11:58; 6 D McGlashan (AFD) 11:59; 7 D Bulters (Win) 12:07; 8 A Uniacke (Win) 12:21; 9 E Bunn (IOW Tri) 12:29; 10 R Polmeer (New FJ) 12:30

TEAM: 1 Winchester & D 19; 2 Portsmouth 43; 3 BMH 51

Standings after 3 matches: 1 Winchester & D 5; 2 Portsmouth 7; 3 BMH 12

U11 (2km): 1 E Walmsley (AFD) 10:24; 2 E Jones (AFD) 10:36; 3 E Wouters 10:48

Manchester Area League, Tatton Park, January 13

Joe Steward led a ‘crimson tide’ in this third match as Salford Harriers dominated the men’s race on dry and crisp Saturday afternoon, Stephen Green reports.

The Northern cross country champion was at the fore of a group of around half a dozen athletes on the first of three large laps across the firm ground, including Marc Brown and winner of the previous match Aaron Doyle.

Through the series of playing fields and steep inclines by the lake, Steward held a commanding lead of around 100m at midway which he extended to around 30 seconds by the tape. Doyle moved into second place, 50m to the good from Salford’s Josh Dutton, with team-mate Brown, around 30m in arrears.

First under-20 home was Caleb Winfield whilst the first M40 home was Mike Holness of East Cheshire in 20th.

Sophie Wood and Bethany Donnelly fought out a classic duel in the fields of Knutsford. Prolific racer Wood, in great form recently, was into an early lead on the first medium ‘parade lap’ followed by the winner of the previous two matches Emily Kearney.

Salford’s Donnelly, who has recently returned from a spell at Colorado State University (Pueblo) moved away from Kearney on lap two, and began her pursuit of Wood, passing her just before on the sharp descent to the Lake on the third and final circuit. However, a determined Wood (who has a 5km road best of 16:03) retook the lead on the flat and kept a two second margin by the tape.

Alice Wright had a terrific race, to pass Kearney in the latter stages, to take third around 40m to the good. England Cross-country International Lucy Armitage was the first under-20 in fifth. The first W40 was Tracy Rogers in seventh.

Sale prevailed in the team standings with a one-point victory over Salford.

Stockport’s Freya Murdoch continued her good form in the under-17 women’s series, the best part of a minute ahead of Nia Griffin, with Jasmine Wright taking third. St Helen’s Liam Johnson, finished around 30m ahead of Jay Hutchinson with Michael Wood, third in the boys’ counterpart.

Holly Cross, of Liverpool Harriers stormed to a 40-second win over Isla Pastor, who was just ahead Of Oonagh McManus in the U15 girls’ race. Trafford’s Finlay Dobson moved seven seconds clear of team-mate Emma Finlay Dobson with Zach Rose third, in the boys’ section.

Isla Yorke led a Warriors clean sweep of the U13 girls’ race, around 150m ahead of Eve Beddow with Isla Beddow close behind in third. Wirral’s Bobby Birkett edged a sprint finish to emerge top under boy.

Bleu Bailey, guesting from Staffs, emerged a runaway winner of the under-11 girls with Daisy McVicar second, and Poppy McKenna third. Tommy Calland got the verdict over Warrior’s teammate Bobby Hughes with Toby Hansen third in the under-11 boys’ section.

Men (9.65km): 1 J Steward (Salf) 30:50; 2 A Doyle (Vale R) 31:19; 3 J Dutton (Salf) 31:30; 4 M Brown (Salf) 31:46; 5 R Worland (Salf) 31:51; 6 T Charles (Chorlton, M35) 31:56; 7 A Lawton (Sale) 31:59; 8 ( 2648 ) (Salf) 32:13; 9 P Robertson (Sale) 32:21; 10 S Whitehead (Vale R) 32:30; 11 O Cook (Salf) 32:36; 12 B Brunswick (Sale) 32:40; 13 A Oladiti (Sale) 32:54; 14 C Ferris (Stock H) 32:55; 15 C Broadbent (Brack) 32:56; 16 J Hudak (E Ches) 32:56; 17 S Delcampo (MMU) 32:57; 18 A Bradford (Sale) 32:58; 19 W Xbeauchamp (Salf) 33:01; 20 M Holness (E Ches, M40) 33:04; 21 R Bradford (Sale) 33:11; 22 J Buckley (SHS) 33:25; 23 A Thompson (Sale) 33:29; 24 G Browne (E Ches, M35) 33:30; 25 M Barnes (Sale, M45) 33:35; 26 C Winfield (Bux, U20) 33:40; 27 R Coen (Wilm, M45) 33:42; 28 J Savage (Chorlton, M40) 33:43; 29 M Devlin (Chorlton, M35) 33:44; 30 P Richardson (Sale) 33:44



M40: 3 L Siemaszko (Liv H) 34:08

M45: 3 D Norman (Alt) 33:47

M50: 1 S Doyle (Vale R) 34:43; 2 J Prest (Traff) 35:50; 3 S Bramwell (G’dale) 35:51

M55: 1 A Porter (Bram R) 36:31; 2 R Johnson (Alt) 37:20; 3 T Shanker (Manc Y) 37:30

M60: 1 S Watmough (Warr) 37:25; 2 D Norman (Warr) 39:40; 3 T Raffle (Alt) 42:19

M65: 1 T McGaff (Wilm) 43:34; 2 T McDonald (Stock H) 45:36

M70: 1 D Gee (Manc H) 42:09; 2 S Owen (Salf) 42:39; 3 A Brierley (Manc Y) 45:16

U20: 2 F Mayoh (Traff) 34:09; 3 G Noble (Sale) 34:11; 4 L McCormack (Traff) 34:30; 5 J Deighton (Traff) 34:41; 6 T Webster (Liv H) 35:36; 7 B Taylor (Liv H) 35:56; 8 J Daly (Traff) 36:14; 9 A Kelly (Liv H) 37:22; 10 N Reynolds (Wilm) 37:49TEAM: 1 Salford H 32; 2 Sale H Manchester 80; 3 Sale B 181

U17 (5.7km): 1 L Johnson (SHS) 18:56; 2 J Hutchinson (Traff) 19:03; 3 M Wood (Macc) 19:17; 4 G Mullen (SHS) 19:18; 5 B Cronshaw (Wirr) 19:20; 6 J Heap (Wirr) 19:24; 7 R Bowden (Vale R) 19:33; 8 F Day (Sale) 19:49; 9 J Watson (Traff) 19:56; 10 S Bailey (Staffs M) 20:10

TEAM: 1 St Helens Sutton 18; 2 Trafford 27; 3 Wirral 34

U15 (4.35km): 1 P Aron (Traff) 14:43; 2 E Dobson (Traff) 14:50; 3 Z Rose (Stock H) 14:53; 4 A Fraser (Sale) 14:59; 5 T Austin (Traff) 15:04; 6 T Ye (Traff) 15:06; 7 J Ireland (Macc) 15:08; 8 E Lewis (Traff) 15:13; 9 A Greenwood (Traff) 15:17; 10 A White (Traff) 15:19

TEAM: 1 Trafford 8; 2 Trafford B 23; 3 Macclesfield H 35

U13 (3.4km): 1 B Birkett (SHS) 12:30; 2 P Herring (Liv H) 12:31; 3 B McEvoy (Liv H) 12:31; 4 N Glascott-Tull (Warr) 12:32; 5 O Oswick (Warr) 12:41; 6 O Davenport (Warr) 12:44; 7 T Smout (Wirr) 12:46; 8 H Shatwell (Stock H) 12:58; 9 I Yorke (Warr, U13W) 12:58; 10 H Redhead (Warr) 13:00

TEAM: 1 Liverpool H 16; 2 Warriors Pentathlon 18; 3 Trafford 52

U11 mixed (2.7km): 1 T Calland (Warr) 13:26; 2 B Hughes (Warr) 13:26; 3 $ Bailey (Staffs M, U11W) 13:36; 4 T Harrison (Sale) 13:44; 8 D McVicar (Warr, U11W) 13:49; 13 P McKenna (W Ches, U11W) 14:17

Women (8.2km): 1 S Wood (Sale) 29:57; 2 B Donnelly (Salf) 29:59; 3 A Wright (Sale) 30:39; 4 E Kearney (Warr) 30:51; 5 R Jones (Salf) 31:18; 6 L Armitage (Sale, U20) 31:57; 7 T Rogers (Buck, W35) 32:04; 8 $ Clayton (Bing, W35) 32:07; 9 L Lombard (Salf, W40) 32:19; 10 L Quine (Liv H, W35) 32:24; 11 A Weyers (Chorlton, W35) 33:01; 12 F Sharpley (Macc, W35) 33:24; 13 K Fitzpatrick (Chorlton, W35) 33:25; 14 K Reynolds (Salf) 33:39; 15 J Maddocks (Traff) 33:44; 16 R McQuillan (Warr) 33:57; 17 L Truett (W Ches) 34:03; 18 R Rozhdestvenskaya (Sale, W35) 34:09; 19 A Williams (Bris U) 34:13; 20 V Cronin (Traff) 34:20; 21 J Rosenberg (Alt, W45) 34:25; 22 E Russell (Salf, U20) 34:33; 23 L Martin (Sale) 34:37; 24 D McVey (Wilm, W45) 34:44; 25 J Bemand (W Ches, U20) 34:47; 26 K Meeson (Traff) 34:51; 27 J Clarke (Chorlton, W35) 34:57; 28 C Elliott (Salf M, W35) 35:09; 29 K Kay (E Ches, W40) 35:18; 30 F Waterhouse (Stock H) 35:27



W40: 3 L Brindle (Horw) 35:29

W45: 3 C Demainefarrell (Warr) 37:06

W50: 1 A Chinoy (Sale) 35:37; 2 H Smith (Vale R) 35:57; 3 V Cleall (Drag) 37:31

W55: 1 A Drasdo (Traff) 38:13; 2 K Wood-Doyle (Stock H) 40:47; 3 F Dyson (S’worth) 40:51

W60: 1 J Rashleigh (Horw) 38:53; 2 J Cordingley (Sale) 39:54; 3 B Jackson (Alt) 40:02

W65: 1 H Todd (Stock H) 45:30; 2 S Bradley (Bux) 46:01; 3 A Ashton (Marple Runners) 46:06

W70: 1 A Oldham (E Ches) 42:15; 2 G Brierley (Manc Y) 45:08

U20: 4 N Mason (Salf) 35:43; 5 I Pearson (Traff) 37:59; 6 M Lever (Horw) 39:04; 7 A Smith (E Ches) 39:14; 8 I Haynes (N’pton) 52:15

TEAM: 1 Sale H 27; 2 Salford H 28; 3 Trafford AC 76

U17 (5.7km with U17 men): 1 F Murdoch (Stock H) 21:49; 2 N Griffin (Start2Jog) 22:47; 3 J Wright (Salf) 23:01; 4 D Slattery (Salf) 23:24; 5 H Hull (Warr) 23:29;6 S Smith (Warr) 23:33; 7 C Wilkinson (Horw) 23:38; 8 I Thomas (Traff) 23:42; 9 E Smith (Warr) 23:46; 10 R Philbin (Stock H) 23:49

TEAM: 1 Salford H 21; 2 Stockport H 23; 3 Warriors Pentathlon 28

U15 (4.35km with U15 boys): 1 H Cross (Liv H) 15:55; 2 I Pastor (Warr) 16:31; 3 O McManus (Sale) 16:32; 4 I Hall (Sale) 16:49; 5 E Fay (Liv H) 16:58; 6 B Hughes (Liv H) 17:08; 7 T Hutchinson (Salf) 17:17; 8 R Murphy (Liv H) 17:19; 9 H Coates (Warr) 18:00; 10 E Kinsey (Warr) 18:05

TEAM: 1 Liverpool H 12; 2 Sale H 26; 3 Salford H 30

U13 (3.4km with U13 boys): 1 I Yorke (Warr) 12:58; 2 E Beddow (Warr) 13:22; 3 I Beddow (Warr) 13:27; 4 R Heywood-Young (Sale) 13:27; 5 K Crossland (Horw) 13:31; 6 I Anderson (Sale) 13:42; 7 M Boyer (Sale) 13:49; 8 M McGuirk (Liv H) 14:02; 9 N Manson (W Ches) 14:04; 10 G Hill (Sale) 14:11

TEAM: 1 Warriors Pentathlon 6; 2 Sale H 17; 3 Liverpool H 37

START FITNESS METROPOLITAN LEAGUE, Welwyn Garden City, January 13

Roger Poolman led Highgate’s men’s team to an easy victory while former English National champion Lizzy Janes was a clear women’s winner. London Heathside won the women’s team.

Men (8.1km): 1 R Poolman (High) 25:46; 2 O Bell (Herts P) 25:58; 3 F Grierson (High) 26:28; 4 A Tovey (WSEH) 26:28; 5 T Butler (SB) 26:34; 6 A Lawrence (VP&TH) 26:47; 7 R Wilson (High, M35) 26:48; 8 G Gurney (Lon Hth) 26:49; 9 C Haywood (High) 26:56; 10 J Young (Lon Hth) 26:57; 11 T Fawden (High) 27:23; 12 J Hotham (VP&TH, M35) 27:29; 13 A Gladley (WSEH) 27:38; 14 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 27:38; 15 T Aldred (Lon Hth, M40) 27:45; 16 D Titcomb (Harrow) 27:50; 17 O Bushdari (WG&EL) 27:58; 18 T Beedell (WG&EL, M35) 28:01; 19 J Wooldridge (Lon Hth) 28:01; 20 K Seyed (Lon Hth) 28:05; 21 L Greaves (High) 28:07; 22 J Ross (High, M35) 28:16; 23 Y Sevestre (Lon Hth) 28:16; 24 P Chambers (High) 28:21; 25 T Holliday (VP&TH) 28:24; 26 L Vandamme (VP&TH) 28:24; 27 H Cayssials (TVH) 28:24; 28 C O’Neill (Herts P, U20) 28:25; 29 J Lepretre (VP&TH) 28:27; 30 A Woldegiorgis (Lon Hth, U20) 28:35

M40: 3 N Besson (Serp) 30:10

M45: 1 M Whitfield (Hill) 29:10; 2 C Bruce (Trent P) 29:25; 3 S Prosser (Herts P) 30:22

M50: 1 S Shaw (ESM) 30:29; 2 P Flewitt (ESM) 31:12; 3 S Aiken (Trent P) 31:45

M55: 1 M Potter (Lon Hth) 33:22; 2 C Hartley (Lon Hth) 34:30; 3 R Jones (Eton M) 34:37

M60: 1 R Rigby (SB) 33:04; 2 M Cursons (Harrow) 33:21; 3 M Hurford (Morn) 36:01

M65: 1 J Haynes (Bish S) 34:42; 2 C Finill (Harrow) 34:47; 3 K Mussington (VP&TH) 38:02

M70: 1 M Bowen (LFR) 48:33; 2 G Nicholls (Eton M) 49:03.

M75: 1 C Taylor (Trent P) 43:26; 2 S Mann (Herts P) 48:30.

U20: 3 N Wright (WG&EL) 28:49; 4 J Calvino-Palomares (Harrow) 30:08; 5 B Halstead (Trent P) 30:11; 6 E Jackson (Trent P) 30:49; 7 F Beale (Lon Hth) 31:29; 8 J Ward (Barn) 31:37; 9 N Clarke (Barn) 32:04; 10 O Hobdell (Herts P) 32:10

TEAM

D1: 1 Highgate 1456; 2 VP&TH 1399; 3 London H 1341; 4 Harrow 846; 5 Trent P 782; 6 Hillingdon 780

D2: 1 VP&TH B 1148; 2 Ealing E 980; 3 L Front 877

D3: 1 VP&TH C 768

M40

D1: 1 VP&TH 337; 2 Lon H 285; 3 Trent P 284

D2: 1 Shaftesbury 279; 2 Herts P 271; 3 Lon H 243

D3: 1 Southwark236

Standings after 4 matches:

D1: 1 Highgate 6005; 2 VP&TH 5548; 3 Lon H 5251

D2: 1 VP&TH B 4535; 2 Ealing E 3756; 3 ESM 3499

D3: 1 VP&TH C 3166

M40

D1: 1 VP&TH 1423; 2 Lon H 1181

D2: 1 VP&TH B 993; 2 SB 952

D3: 1 Southwark 926

U17/U15 (4.2km): 1 L Dunham (Herts P) 14:16; 2 A O’Gorman (SB) 14:20; 3 L Moore (TVH) 14:21; 4 A Phillips (SB, U15) 14:22; 5 F Kent (High) 14:32; 6 H Stockill (WG&EL, U15) 14:35; 7 B Murphy (Herts P) 14:46; 8 G Saint (Lon Hth) 15:04; 9 Z Temsi (Herts P) 15:15; 10 W Muffett (WG&EL) 15:17; 11 J Pearlman (SB) 15:18; 12 J Ssempiira (WG&EL) 15:20; 13 J Clement (SB) 15:20; 14 L Norden (WG&EL, U15) 15:21; 15 A Lessard (VP&TH, U15) 15:31

U17/U15: TEAM: 1 Shaftesbury 286; 2 WG&EL 274; 3 Herts P 269

Standings after 4 matches: 1 Shaftesbury 1400; 2 WG&EL 1293; 3 Herts P 1257

U13 (3.2km): 1 J Summers (Herts P) 11:25; 2 A Wolpert (VP&TH) 11:37; 3 J Hayward (ESM) 11:40; 4 R Willis (Lon Hth) 11:43; 5 E Pascal (SB) 11:46; 6 M Muers (ESM) 11:47; 7 L Boulting (ESM) 11:59; 8 L Wright (Herts P) 12:03; 9 A Kirk (Lon Hth) 12:11; 10 R Greenwood (Trent P) 12:13

TEAM: 1 ESM 97; 2 Herts P 117; 3 Lon H 81 133

Standings after 4 matches: 1 ESM 683; 2 Lon H 628

U11 (1.4km): 1 J Maiden (Herts P) 5:03; 2 L Da Silva (TVH) 5:13; 3 W Stockdale (SB) 5:15

Women (8.1km): 1 L Janes (Herts P, W35) 30:01; 2 V Hopkins (Ton) 30:34; 3 R Bunting (Lon Hth, W40) 31:14; 4 R Piggott (Lon Hth, W35) 32:08; 5 M Gibson (Eal E, W35) 32:11; 6 S Ainley (TVH) 32:21; 7 J Dos Santos (VP&TH) 32:26; 8 C Baker (TVH) 32:45; 9 L Woolcock (Lon Hth) 32:50; 10 C Coulon (B&B, W45) 32:51; 11 I Franco (TVH) 33:00; 12 N Sheel (Serp, W35) 33:10; 13 H Kealy (Herts P) 33:15; 14 J Prior (Lon Hth) 33:24; 15 E Butcher (High) 33:28; 16 K Hawkshaw (Lon Hth) 33:44; 17 L Briggs (VP&TH) 33:51; 18 N Edmunds (High) 33:56; 19 B Whitfield (Hill, W40) 33:57; 20 K Alpe (Met P, W35) 33:58; 21 T Woodhouse (Herts P, U20) 34:00; 22 M Bryan (VP&TH) 34:02; 23 H Norton-Hale (VP&TH, W40) 34:12; 24 M Hunt (Serp) 34:17; 25 C O’Shea (VP&TH) 34:21; 26 C Bentley (Harrow) 34:40; 27 K Clark (VP&TH, W40) 34:44; 28 A Baird (Trent P, W40) 34:47; 29 M Barnes (Lon Hth) 34:57; 30 C Borg (Lon Hth) 35:01



W45: 2 A Greenwood (Trent P) 35:53; 3 M Hall (Gard CR) 37:19

W50: 1 S Swinhoe (Lon Hth) 35:26; 2 N Cendrowicz (High) 36:29; 3 A Trauttmansdorff (Loughton) 37:22

W55: 1 K Murphy (Barn) 37:39; 2 J Kent (Barn) 38:51; 3 A Judd (Lon Hth) 40:27

W60: 1 K Flikschuh (VP&TH) 38:39; 2 S Moffatt (Barn) 41:22; 3 J Wastell (Lon Hth) 44:25

W65: 1 F Kennedy (ESM) 41:20; 2 C White (Lon Hth) 42:41; 3 L Wilson (ESM) 43:09

U20: 2 C Edge (TVH) 35:19; 3 C Harris (Barn) 35:35; 4 G Mason (Herts P) 35:49; 5 M Trend-Evans (Herts P) 36:02; 6 E McCluskey (Barn) 36:20

TEAM

D1: 1 London H 361; 2 TVH 341; 3 VP&TH 324; 4 Highgate 227; 5 Lon H B 215; 6 Hillingdon 207

D2: 1 Herts P 302; 2 Ealing E 260; 3 Trent P 202

D3: 1 Met P 153

W35 TEAM

D1: 1 Lon H 130; 2 VP&TH 130; 3 Hillingdon 109

D2: 1 Harrow 69; 2 Met P 64

D3: 1 Lon H B 50

Standings after 4 matches:

TEAM

D1: 1 Lon H 1327; 2 VP&TH 1311; 3 TVH 1183

D2: 1 Herts P 1128; 2 Ealing E 975

D3: 1 Met Police 692

W35

D1: 1 VP&TH 416; 2 Trent P 400; 3 Highgate 339

D2: 1 Harrow 313; 2 Mornington 257

D3: 1 Lon H B 174

U17/U15 (4.2km): 1 J March (Barn, U15) 15:55; 2 K Shaw (C&C) 16:20; 3 A Kirk (Lon Hth, U15) 16:40; 4 A Johnson (ESM, U15) 16:44; 5 P Shaw (SB, U15) 16:51; 6 L Macdonald (VP&TH) 17:12; 7 R Cormacain (Lon Hth, U15) 17:54; 8 K Corkin (Lon Hth, U15) 18:03; 9 L Blustin (Lon Hth, U15) 18:25; 10 B Davies (WG&EL, U15) 18:31; 11 T Noblet (WG&EL, U15) 18:31; 12 A Holt (SMR) 18:42; 13 N Hewitt (ESM) 18:47; 14 P Wadley (Herts P, U15) 18:52

U17/U15 TEAM: 1 Lon H 113; 2 ESM 76; 3 WG&EL 74

Standings after 4 matches: 1 Lon H 613; 2 WG&EL 413; 3 Shaftesbury 375

U13 (3.2km): 1 E Ponkratieva (SMR) 12:14; 2 K Dalton (Harrow) 12:24; 3 E Archer (SMR) 12:26; 4 A Porter (SB) 12:33; 5 J Falkowska (Trent P) 12:51; 6 A O’Brien (High) 13:00; 7 B Dalton (Harrow) 13:07; 8 C Cooper (Barn) 13:17; 9 S Parker (WG&EL) 13:20; 10 E Prince (WG&EL) 13:21

TEAM: 1 Harrow 75; 2 St Mary’s 68; 3 Barnet 59

Standings after 4 matches: 1 St Mary’s 518; 2 Harrow 383; 3 Shaftesbury 368

U11 (1.4km): 1 A Clements (E&H) 5:39; 2 S Davies (TVH) 5:49; 3 G Rooney (SB) 5:51

NORTH MIDLANDS LEAGUE, Nottingham, January 14

Bulwell Park played host to the final match of the season as Edward Buck took the individual honours but, behind, the Mansfield pair of Alex Hampson and Paul Wright led their club to a team team victory on the day and with it the league title, Martin Duff reports,

It was Hampson who had done enough in the earlier rounds to take the overall men’s award.

Libby Coleman won by more than a minute for Mansfield Harriers who narrowly prevailed over Nottingham University on the day but it was the students of the university who came out on top in the final league standings.

Men: 1 E Buck (Newark) 29:34; 2 A Hampson (Mansf) 29:50; 3 P Wright (Mansf) 30:45; 4 H Alock (Notts U) 30:52; 5 D Bishop (Der) 30:54; 6 H Lupton (Charn) 30:56

M40: 1 C Patterson (Mansf) 32:35

M45: 1 D Nugent (Mansf) 32;45

M55: 1 T Hartley (Notts) 34:28

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 78; 2 Newark96; 3 Notts 141; 4OWLS 190; 5 Notts U 194; 6 Peterboro & NV 251

M40 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 70; 2 P’boro &NV 84; 3 L Eaton 138

Final standings:

Senior: Hampson 7

M45: M Couldwell (Charn) 104

M50: R Wayman (OWLS) 215

M60: 1 G Lowry (Amber V) 487

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 251; 2 Notts U 436; 3 Newark 642

M40 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 547; 2 P’boro & NV 639; 3 L Eaton 732

U17: 1 T Gilliver (H Peak) 21:04; 2 E Sankey (Mansf) 21:27; 3 J Smith (Notts) 21:52

TEAM: 1 Derby 23; 2 Notts 25; 3 Charnwood 26

Final standings: Gilliver 5

TEAM: 1 Derby 73; 2 Notts 126; 3 Mansfield 133

U15: 1 E Withnall (Burt) 15:27; 2 E Orchard (OWLS) 15:42; 3 J Pars (Mansf) 15:52

TEAM: 1 OWLS 16; 2 Derby 20; 3 Burton 32

Final standings: Withnall 4

TEAM: 1 OWLS 61; 2 Derby 90; 3 Burton 108

U13: 1 L Shaw (Burt) 11:03; 2 E McIntyre (Mansf) 11:08; 3 J Goves (Notts) 11:09

TEAM: 1 Notts 20; 2 Charnwood 27; 3 Derby 33

Final standings: Shaw 5

TEAM: 1 Notts 83; 2 Charnwood 92; 3 OWLS 147

Women: 1 L Coleman (Mansf) 22:38; 2 A Jackson (Leics C) 23:43; 3E Smith (Charn) 23:58; 4 H Gill (Mat, W45) 24:00; 5 A Seager (Charn) 24:04; 6 E Griffiths (Notts U) 24:36

W40: 1 J Clamp (Notts) 25:57

W50: 1 S Eadesforth (Beest) 26:30

W55: 1 K Ramsey (Charn) 26:52

U20: 1 G Manson (Mansf) 24:46

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 23; 2 Notts U 25; 3 Charnwood 31

W35 TEAM: 1 Holme P 99; 2 Rushcliffe 142; 3 Mansfield 146

Final standings:

Senior: Gill 18

W40: Clamp 61

W45: Gill 18

W55: C Todd-McIntyre (R’cliffe) 183

TEAM: 1 Notts U 77; 2 Mansfield 225; 3 Beeston 1248

W35 TEAM: 1 Holme P 522; 2 Rushcliffe 564; 3 Mansfield 682

U17: 1 M Taylor (Notts) 17:51; 2 J Braithwaite (Newark) 18:29; 3 S Bowley (Burt) 18:35

TEAM: 1 Burton 18; 2 Newark 10

Final standings: Taylor 4

TEAM: 1 Newark 100

U15: 1 M Slack (Mansf) 11:57; 2 C Nettleton (Burt) 12:13; 3 P Radbourne (Der) 12:15

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 14; 2 Burton 18; 3 Charnwood 26

Final standings: Slack 12

TEAM: 1 Burton 98; 2 Mansfield 103; 3 Derby 130

U13: 1 O Lee (Der) 10:32; 2 M Owen (C’field) 10:34; 3 C Whysall (Mansf) 10:48

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 15; 2 Derby 16; 3 Wreake 39

Final standings: Whysall 8

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 81; 1 Derby 116

TRACKSMITH SURREY LEAGUE Div 1, Match 3, Roehampton Vale, January 13

Hercules Wimbledon again dominated match three of the men’s league and now look certain to make it a hat-trick of team wins, Martin Duff reports.

First round winners Belgrave Harriers were again left struggling as the holders had almost exactly half the points score of their rivals

Hosts Thames Hare & Hounds were down in the dumps but just about look sure to retain their top flight status but did have second claimer Jack Miller, who had won the south west counties title the previous weekend, lead them home and also had two more in the top six, but they were non-scoring runners.

Dulwich Runners are making of good fist of their time in division one and saw Max Milarvie, third in the previous round advance to second after just seeing off top veteran Andy Coley-Maud in a close battle with Herne Hill’s Sam Branwell. He was fourth as just a tick separated the three of them.

Milarvie now leads overall from Cole-Maud going into the final fixture next month

Hercules Wimbledon closed in their scoring ten in 28th but Belgrave comfortably bettered them in the B team match. In the basement, Ranelagh Harriers are certain for the drop at the end of the season after again propping up the table.

Georgie Grgec, who set a 72:58 PB half-marathon in Copenhagen in September, then placed second in the opening match but here advanced to the top of the women’s division 1 race by nearly a minute, ahead of Thames’ Elizabeth Aspley with Dani Chatterton a close third.

Thames had hoped to take advantage on their home fixture to close the gap on Belgrave Harriers in the women’s team stakes but it was not to be as the Wimbledon-based outfit increased their league advantage.

With over 600 total runners participating in the two senior races, and some curious course planning, space was very tight in some places on the opening lap causing runners to slow, stop and queue.

In the young athletes’ events, there was again domination by Sutton & District in the under-17 men’s race, where Alex Lennon just got home ahead of Waverley’s Oliver Jermy as the girls race was won by Epsom & Ewell’s Sabrina Coppola-Johansen.

Men: 1 J Miller (THH) 25:02; 2 M Milarvie (Dulw R) 25:40; 3 A Coley-Maud (G&G, M40) 25:40; 4S Branwell (Herne H) 25:41; 5 T Renshaw (THH, n/s) 25:54; 6 G Gaydos (THH, n/s) 26:01; 7 J Sanderson (G&G) 26:09; 8 J Cornish (HW) 26:10; 9 G Ogden (S Lon, U20) 26:12; 10 J Stockings (HW) 26:14; 11 M Nicholls (Kent) 26:18; 12 E Chuck (Dulw R) 26:22; 13 E Mallett (HW) 26:30; 14 G Mallett (HW) 26:31; 15 S Gebreselassie (Bel) 26:32; 16 H Hart (Belg) 26:34; 17 A Milne (HW) 26:35; 18 N Moulton (THH, n/s) 26:35; 19 P Wicks (Bel) 26:38; 20 H Silverstein (HW) 26:39

M40: 2 G Laybourne (S Lon) 26:50; 3 J Gilbert (Kent) 26:59

M45: 1 N Torry (Kent) 27:52; 2 N Phillips (Kent) 28:57

M50: 1 S Coombes (Herne H) 29:48; 2 N Tearle (G&G) 30:57

M55: 1 G Holcroft (G&G) 33:17; 2 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 33:56

M60: 1 M Tennyson (G&G) 32:40; 2 D Williams (G&G) 33:38

M65: 1 S Smythe (Dulw R) 39:44

M70: 1 T O’Neill (Bel) 43:02

TEAM (10 to score): 1 Hercules W 157; 2 Belgrave 315; 3 Kent 351; 4 Guildford & G 446; 5 Dulwich R 513; 6 Herne H 554; 7 Thames Hare & Hounds 562; 8 S London 633; 9 Clapham 672; 10 Ranelagh 857

B TEAM: 1 Belgrave 110; 2 Hercules W 215; 3 Kent 319

Standings after 3 matches: Div 1 TEAM: 1 HW 573; 2 Belgrave 912; 3 Kent 1154; 4 Dulw 1376; 5 G&G 1394; 6 Herne H 1400; 7 S Lon 1846; 8 Clapham 1946; 9 Thames H&H 1955; 10 Rane 2594

Indiv: 1 Milarvie 7; 2 Coley-Maud 9; 3 Chuck 26

U17/U15: 1 A Lennon (S&D) 13:12; 2 O Jermy (Wav’ly) 13:14; 3 B Street (HW) 13:19; 4 M Hudson (S&D) 13:20; 5 E Willis (Rei P) 13:25; 6 E Manning(S&D) 13:29

U15: 1 E Sone (S Lon) 14:13; 2 L Roch (Herne H) 14:22; 3 J Bowyer (Wok) 14:29; 4 T Holland (E&E) 14:33; 5 W Weyham (S Lon) 14:35; 6 S Lehey (Croy) 14:39

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Sutton & D 310; 2 Hercules W 289; 3 Croydon 241; 4 E&E 221; 5 S London 216; 6 Waverley 215

Standings after 3 matches: 1 Sutton & D 1002; 2 HW 807; 3 E&E 769; 4 S London 758; 5 Waverley 721; 6 Woking 634

U13: 1 E Cunliffe (Herne H) 12:42; 2 T Creed (HW) 12:49; 3 L Boulton (Herne H) 13:07; 4 J Fraser (HW) 13:10; 5 F Jenkins (S Lon) 13:17; 6 W Hughes (S Lon) 13:24

TEAM: 1 Hercules W 174; 2 S London 138; 3 Sutton & D 120; 4 Herne H 118; 5 E&E 108; 6 Belgrave 90

Standings after 3 matches: 1 HW 553; 2 S London 510; 3 S&D 354; 4 E&E 334; 5 OPT 317; 6 G&G 259

Women: 1 G Grgec (Herne H) 29:13; 2 E Apsley (THH) 30:02; 3 D Chattenton (Clap) 30:13; 4 E Robbins (Bel) 30:35; 5 S Monk (G&G) 30:40; 6 L Bailey (Strag, W40) 30:54; 7 A Clements (Kent, W40) 31:03; 8 S Carter (THH) 31:13; 9 B Murray (THH) 31:20; 10 L Adamson ( Bel) 31:29; 11 E Warren (G&G, U20) 31:27; 12 G Leyland (Herne H) 31:45; 13 L Thompson (THH, n/s) 31:49; 14 S Pyke (Clap) 32:00; 15 R Brown (Bel) 32:05; 16 S Watmough (Rane) 32:05; 17 P Rutherfoord (FoT, W40) 32:06; 18 S Holt (Strag, W40) 32:08; 19 S Lecoutre (G&G, U20) 32:11; 20 S Forbes-Smith (Clap) 32:12

W45: 1 C Grima (HW) 33:14

W50: 1 S Biggs (Strag) 35:06; 2 C Cutler (Wimb W) 36:36

W55: 1 R Hutton (S Lon) 37:02; 2 O Balme (Dulw R) 39:34

W60: 1 A Norris (Dulw R) 39:38; 2 S Harrison (G&G) 40:40

W65: 1 P Iannella (S Lon) 42:28

W70: 1 S Boulton (Strag) 50:00

U20: 3 A Bloomfield (E&E) 32:28

TEAM (5 to score): 1 Belgrave 72; 2 Thames H&H 104: 3 Herne H 106; 4 G&G 116; 5 Clapham 120; 6 Stragglers 152; 7 Kent 152; 8 Belgrave B 158; 9 Hercules W 236; 10 FoT 302

Standings after 3 matches: 1 Belgrave 190; 2 THH 232; 3 Herne H 332; 4 Belgrave B 437; 5 Kent 539; 6 G&G 491

Indiv: Grgec 3; 2 Monk 5; Chattenton 5

U17/U15: 1 S Coppola-Johansen (E&E, U15) 15:42; 2 A Tharmakulasingam ((S&D, U15) 15:44; 3 O Garcia-Davis (HW, U15) 15:51; 4 A Kemp (S Lon) 16:03; 5 I Kaur (SD, U15) 16:29; 6 F Mills (Herne H, U15) 16:30

U17 TEAM: 1 E&E 35; 2 Hercules W 54; 3 S London 57; 4 Herne H 66; 5 Waverley 101; 6 Croydon 115

U15 TEAM: 1 Sutton & D 30; 2 Hercules W 46; 3 S London 71; 4 E&E 73; 5K&P 102; 6 Herne H 116

Standings after 3 matches

U17 TEAM: 1 E&E 144; 2 Hercules W 180; 3 S London 188; 4 G&G 205; 5 Herne H 210; 6 Waverley 376

U15 TEAM: 1 S&D 93; 2 HW 165; 3 S London 224; 4 E&E 286; 5 K&P 341; 6 Herne H 346

U13: 1 S Medes (Herne H) 14:09; 2 D Larkin (Bel) 14:18; 3 F Harper-Tee (HW) 14:28; 4 A Bramwell (HW) 14:34; 5 F Tombleson (Rei P) 14:37; 6 G Booth (S Lon) 14:37

TEAM: 1 HW 44; 2 S London 48; 3 E&E 73; 4 Reigate P 61; 3 Woking 103; 6 Waverley 112

Standings after 3 matches: 1 Hercules W 142; 2 S London 152; 3 Reigate P 210

TRACKSMITH SURREY LEAGUE, Divisions 2, 3 & 4, Match 3 Oxshot Woods, January 13

Jack Kavanagh, who had won the opening race of the Division two campaign back in October, took his second men’s race for Holland Sports but it was runner-up Henry Smith who led Epsom & Ewell to the team on the day, Martin Duff reports.

Epsom will certainly return to the league’s top flight at the end of the season but, in the other men’s race, the combined Division three and four, it was Craig Jarman who won for Walton. London City were a close second on the day, but it is Walton who will definitely take another step back up the league ladder.

It was newcomers to the league Clapham Pioneers who won the division four team race, but fellow new boys Sutton Striders still lead the lowest division.

The combined women’s two and three divisional race saw Alice Crane take her second run of the winter for Dorking & Mole Valley but it was Fulham who dominated in the team competition with first and second in the five to score team race.

Men Div 2: 1 J Kavanagh (Holl Sp) 25:00; 2 H Smith(E&E) 25:36; 3 H Lawson (Holl Sp) 25:46; 4 R Doherty Strag) 25:51; 5 J Hutchins (Wok, M40) 26:02; 6 T Adler (E&E, U20) 26:04

M45: 1 M Atkins (K&P) 28:14

M50: 1 C Blackburn (Holl Sp) 27:12; 2 S Winder (E&E) 27:50

M55: 1 D Moore (DMV) 31:08

M60: 1 I Burkes (Rei P) 35:02

M65: 1 S Bean (E&E) 34:42

U20: 2 M Sunderland (Wok) 26:50

TEAM Div 2: 1 Epsom & Ewell 207; 2 Holland Sp 275; 3 Woking 279; 4 Croydon 383; 5 Kingston & P 442; 6 Fulham 570

B TEAM: 1 E&E 136; 2 Woking 220; 3 Holland Sp 332

Standings after 3 matches:TEAM Div 2: 1 Epsom & E 616; 2 Holland Sp 944; 3 Woking 995

Men Div 3 and 4: 1 C Jarman (Walt) 26:39; 2 B Chown (26.2RRC) 27:01; 3 J Kraner (Walt, M40) 27:22; 4 A Williams (L City) 28:05; 5 H Madgwick-Lawton (SoC) 28:30; 6 R Smith (Walt) 28:31

M40: 2 G Dunk (Elm) 28:33

M45: 1 A Aitkin (SoC) 29:15

M50: 1 C Steyn (Barnes) 29:55

M55: 1 P Lee (Vets) 31:21

M60: 1 M Stone (SoC) 32:05

M65: 1 P Hall (W4H) 34:42

TEAM Div 3: 1 Walton 311; 2 London City 316; 3 Striders of Croydon 332

B TEAM: 1 26.2RRC 155

Standings after 3 matches

TEAM: 1 Walton 684; 2 SoC 979; 3 FoT 1070

TEAM Div 4: 1 Clapham Pioneers 180; 2 Sutton Striders 268; 3 Vets 454

B TEAM: 1 Vets 241

Standings after 3 matches: 1 Sutton St 662; 2 Vets 1280; 3 Clap P 1432

Women Div 2/3: 1 A Crane (DMV) 28:45; 2 P Oliver (Croy) 30:16; 3 H Cox (Ful) 30:36; 4 A Rai (Ful) 31:23; 5 G Furze (Wok, W35) 31:26; 6 L Gill (Ful) 31:28; 7 L Thompson (Ful) 31:29; 8 E Leeson (R’mede) 31:47; 9 A Malin (Ful) 32:07; 10 R Kormendi (Ful, W35) 32:12

W40: 1 L Rooney (Coll) 32:46

W50: 2 S Alexander (Ling) 34:10

W55: 1 A Riddell-Webster (Ful) 32:58; 2 A Critchlow (W4H) 35:58

W60: 1 L Woolhouse (Vets) 35:50

W65: 1 A Garnier (Vets) 39:28

W70: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 40:57

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Fulham 28; 2 Fulham B 77; 3 Woking 90; 4 Dorking MV 120; 5 Croydon 172; 6 Woking 200

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Clapham Pioneers 66; 2 Elmbridge 74; 3 26.2RR 127

Standings after 3 matches:

D2 TEAM: 1 Fulham 120; 2 Woking 224; 3 DMV 297

D3 TEAM: 1 Sutton Striders 384; 2 Clap P 391

KENT FITNESS LEAGUE, Deal. January 14



Overall: 1 A Donnelly (M&M) 29:34; 2 S Jones (Cant, M45) 29:36; 3 P Hogben (Cant) 29:47; 4 H Young (Padd W) 30:00; 5 K Hughes (Dartf) 30:03; 6 A Wilkinson (Petts) 30:11; 7 J Cunningham-Marsh (M&M) 30:14; 8 S Lydon (Dartf) 30:27; 9 A Barber (M&M) 30:31; 10 C Featherstone (M&M, U20) 30:35



M40: 1 Y Christodoulou (Cant) 31:16; 2 K O’Doherty (B’cay) 31:32; 3 C Biddle (Dartf) 31:59

M45: 2 P Jones (W’hurst) 32:09; 3 S Waterman (Dartf) 32:11

M50: 1 R Burford (Dartf) 32:01; 2 K Howarth (Petts) 32:15; 3 S Wright (Padd W) 32:38

M55: 1 A Rodgers (M&M) 33:02; 2 T Sowter (Brom Vets) 33:57; 3 A Green (Dartf RR) 34:05

M60: 1 M Foy (Larkf) 35:29; 2 G Norman (Cant) 35:37; 3 P Johnson (SoC) 37:17

M65: 1 S Payne (M’stone) 37:53; 2 D Jones (NEJ) 42:18; 3 M Wenman (Cant) 42:49

M70: 1 S Clark (Cant) 45:08; 2 J Hicks (Cant) 47:48; 3 P Godbee (Swanley) 51:09

M75: 1 B Bell (I&I) 53:22; 2 V Thomas (Plum) 56:40

U20: 2 A Saunders (Ton) 31:16; 3 C Featherstone (M&M) 32:21

U17: 1 M Quogan (Dartf) 31:50



Women: 1 C Johnston (M’stone) 34:12; 2 E Collins (Cant) 34:34; 3 S Shepheard (Padd W) 34:44; 4 M Kane (Petts) 34:45; 5 M Heslop (Padd W, W55) 35:09; 6 A Berquez (S’oaks, W35) 35:12; 7 L Parker (Cant, W35) 35:44; 8 L Reid (Padd W) 35:44; 9 H Bradley (Dartf) 35:54; 10 E Hale (M&M) 36:01



W40: 1 T Grainger-Francova (Dartf) 37:09; 2 C Hammond (M&M) 39:10; 3 J Kemp (Than) 40:09

W45: 1 J Rodda (S’oaks) 36:05; 2 E Stevens (Petts) 37:03; 3 L Maillardet (NEJ) 41:13

W50: 1 K Sung (M&M) 36:29; 2 C Linney (S’oaks) 38:17; 3 M Flaxton (Dartf RR) 39:47

W55: 2 H Sinclair (Tun W) 37:59; 3 C Pluckrose (Cant) 38:51; 4 N Leatherbarrow (Cant) 40:17

W60: 1 J Cobby (NEJ) 44:34; 2 J Stephens (Petts) 45:12; 3 C Marsh (NEJ) 48:0

W65: 1 B Wenman (Cant) 40:20; 2 B Weekes (S’oaks) 46:01

W70: 1 B Ockendon (I&I) 49:28; 2 A Unseld (Brom Vets) 50:41

RYSTON RUNNERS OPEN LEAGUE, Shouldham Warren, January 14



Overall (5km): 1 C Smith (Hunts) 15:00; 2 N Stockdale (Ryst) 16:14; 3 A Steele (C-Squad, M35) 16:33; 4 B Keeley (Ryst, M35) 17:24; 5 R Oakes (Ryst) 17:30; 6 T McCarthy (Unatt) 17:34; 7 T Levinson (Ely, M40) 17:36; 8 D Whitehouse (Ryst, U17) 17:51; 9 S Woodcroft (Wym, M40) 17:59; 10 C Balmer (Ryst, M40) 18:00



M45: 1 P Thompson (Ryst) 18:29

M50: 1 N Bensley (Ryst) 18:27; 2 L Dawson (Runners-next-the-Sea) 18:56

M55: 1 S Holmes (Camb T) 20:08; 2 W Ramsbottom (Dere) 20:17; 3 A Hall (Wym) 20:41

M60: 1 P MacLean 21:53

M65: 1 G Chapman (Ely) 20:45; 2 J Patel (Ryst) 21:23; 3 K Howlett (Ryst) 22:22

U20: 1 J Last (Dere) 19:27; 2 L Preston (Dere) 21:56. U17: 2 C Pearman (Ryst) 18:06; 3 C Wing (Thet) 19:07



Women: 1 J Watkinson (Wym, W40) 19:17; 2 D Robinson (Ryst) 19:22; 3 B Shaw (Ryst) 19:30; 4 A Shaw (Ryst) 19:30; 5 E Daly (Dere, W40) 20:08; 6 J Watkins (Bure, W35) 20:13; 7 I McKenzie (Ryst, U17) 20:20; 8 C Woodcroft (Wym, W40) 21:10; 9 B Taylor (Ryst, W45) 22:25; 10 K Heaney (Wym, W35) 22:43



W50: 1 L Robins (Ryst) 22:51; 2 E Potter-Campbell (Dere) 23:14

W55: 1 R Chadwick (Ryst) 23:46; 2 L Marshall (Ryst) 24:15;

W65: 1 L Howlett (Ryst) 26:55

U17: 2 B Watkins (Bure) 24:00; 3 O Doig (KLTC) 29:43



U15 (3km): 1 F Winship (Norw, U13) 10:47; 2 E Ward (Ryst) 11:00; 3 H Doran (Gt Yar, U13) 11:25; 4 I Brown (Dere, U13) 12:10; 5 E Clayton (W Norf, U15W) 12:11; 6 F Abbott (Norw, U13W) 12:18; 7 E Eccles (Bure, U15W) 12:36; 8 H Woodgett (Dere) 12:40; 9 F Nottage (Gt Yar, U15W) 12:42; 10 A Balmer (Newmkt J, U13) 12:51; 11 A Thompson-Read (NNorfolk, U15W) 12:59; 12 T Simmonds (Ryst, U13) 13:07

U11 (2km): 1 I Unsworth (Norw) 8:17; 2 F Smitherman (Norw) 8:22; 3 J Osborne (Norw) 8:29; 7 N Chadderton (U11W) 9:44; 8 A Watkinson (Attle, U11W) 10:14; 10 W Levinson (Ely, U11W) 10:25

Senior Knole Run, Sevenoaks, Kent, January 13

The Judd School made it an unprecedented double at the Senior Knole Run, James Taylor reports.

Whilst not quite the significant fixture it used to be, a small number of the best school squads, mostly from the south-east, still wanted to test themselves on probably the toughest course of the year. For Judd, this local race has always been a focus for their boys, and now their developing girls’ squad were rewarded in the team stakes for the first time, but they had to give way for the individual honours.

The boys’ 2-lap 5.8 mile monster was unsurprisingly dominated by Quinn Miell-Ingram, following in the footsteps of his former Abingdon teammates Johnny James and Will D’Arcy, who won the previous two editions of this famous race respectively. Such was Miell-Ingram’s class that he was able to ease off a little, in readiness for the London International this coming weekend.

The Abingdon man had company for much of the first lap, however, with Joseph Grange of Coopers’ keen to test himself from the outset. Bronze medallist last year, Grange had cause for optimism, but perhaps he overdid it, the Essex man slipping back mid-race into the clutches of the Judd pair Tom Claridge and Josh Prendergast, running characteristically measured races. Claridge moved seamlessly into second but Grange was able to rally to secure the final podium slot again from the fast-finishing Prendergast.

Judd expectedly packed well for a clear victory, a record-extending sixth in a row. Rivals Abingdon made it second overall for their best ever result here, with Harrow showing their continued improvement with bronze.

The girls race took in the same tough loop, albeit only the one lap. Sophie Richmond, running as an individual entrant, wasted no time in imposing herself on the field, the Kent under-15 champion’s win was never really in doubt. Judd captain Carys Firth kept her in sight for silver, while her Kent rival Holly Diprose judged her effort well to take the bronze in the last mile.

Firth’s Judd teammates packed well for their best win to date, ahead of Coopers’, who actually closed their quartet inside Judd’s, but lacked those important mid-place scorers. Hosts Sevenoaks were pleased to take the bronze.

Eyes now turn to Coventry and the famous King Henry VIII relays on January 31.

Senior boys: 1 Quinn Miell-Ingram Abingdon School 30:44; 2 Tom Claridge Judd 31:58; 3 Joe Grange Coopers 32:10; 4 Josh Prendergast Judd 32:11; 5 Harris Austin American School in London 33:02; 6 Michael Cattini Harrow 33:21; 7 Jack Sharpe Judd 33:28; 8 Monty Salmon Abingdon 33:33;

9 Otis Farrer-Brown Harrow 33:33; 10 George Hopkins Judd 34:07

Team (6-to-score) 1 Judd 66, 2 Abingdon 121, 3 Harrow 140

Senior girls: 1 Sophie Richmond Ind 19:47; 2 Carys Firth Judd 19:59; 3 Holly Diprose Weald of Kent 20:16; 4 Emilia Fornasari Watkins Highgate 20:38; 5 Jasmine Asmal Coopers 20:47; 6 Jess Poland Judd 20:53; 7 Isabella Fornasari Highgate 20:56; 8 Alice Keen Sevenoaks 21:13; 9 Amber Matthews Kent C Pemb 21:29; 10 Polly Moses Judd 22:05

Team (4-to-score): 1 Judd 34, 2 Coopers’ 44, 3 Sevenoaks 59

CORNWALL SCHOOLS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS, Truro, January 13

U20 men (5.505km): 1 B Williams 19:14; 2 W Pearce 19:39; 3 J Wylie 19:50; 4 K Gibson 19:59; 5 L Mills 20:01; 6 D Stevens 20:04; 7 L MacLellan 20:28; 8 L Trubridge 20:37; 9 K Jones 20:59; 10 O Riches 21:13

U15 (3.67km): 1 J Peters 14:04; 2 S Dyson 14:14; 3 E Carter 14:27; 4 M Vella 14:30; 5 L Riches 14:39; 6 R Parker 14:47; 7 T Wade 14:51; 8 W Henworth 14:53; 9 R McIntosh 15:01; 10 S Jolivet 15:17

U13 (2.8km): 1 O Williams 10:30; 2 E Hassall 10:31; 3 E Whiteoak 10:41; 4 H Dean 10:47; 5 S Pound 10:48; 6 T Anderson 10:48; 7 E Smith 10:52; 8 J Hennessy 10:53; 9 A Gowers 10:54

U20 women (3.67km): 1 H Reid 14:05; 2 C Clarke 14:49; 3 G Roberts 15:15; 4 R Mooney 15:18; 5 F MacKenzie 15:19; 6 G Clarke 15:30; 7 I Price 15:37; 8 J Brown 15:41; 9 H Smith 15:48; 10 S Taffs 15:55

U15 (3.235km): 1 A Sutton 12:41; 2 T MacKellar 13:19; 3 G Pinnick 13:35; 4 L Russel 13:41; 5 M Ward 13:49; 6 T Ward 13:58; 7 C McGrane 14:00; 8 E Turner 14:02; 9 R Selby 14:05; 10 E Green 14:10

U13 (2.04km): 1 A Griffiths 8:13; 2 J Jackman 8:22; 3 G Booth 8:24; 4 S Beever 8:29; 5 E Harvey 8:31; 6 T Parker 8:32; 7 J Louw 8:36; 8 H Kearey 8:45; 9 I Tiley 8:45; 10 W Walker 8:50

NORTH YORKSHIRE SCHOOLS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS, Whitby, January 13

U20 men (5.2km): 1 S Bentham 18:01; 2 S Barber 18:32; 3 B Simpson-Alexander 18:38; 4 L Stabler 19:03; 5 J Brierley 19:14; 6 S Chotai 19:23; 7 N Wilson 19:26; 8 B Jamieson-Wannell 19:35; 9 N Hird 19:51; 10 F McGregor 20:21

U17 (4.5km): 1 T Hooper 14:40; 2 J Sanderson 14:48; 3 I Stabler 15:00; 4 E Wilkinson 15:16; 5 O Ashdown 15:27; 6 L Shacklock 15:28; 7 O Brooks 15:34; 8 B Guthrie 15:37; 9 O Wall 16:06; 10 W Hardy 16:08

U15 (3.3km): 1 G Marsh 10:32; 2 D Shipton 10:46; 3 A Millar 10:56; 4 A Robson 11:06; 5 W Oakden 11:15; 6 D Hood 11:16; 7 Z Fidan 11:17; 8 M Bunkle 11:26; 9 O Timbers 11:29; 10 G Entwiske 11:31

U13 (2.6km): 1 C Thorpe 9:26; 2 J Holmes 9:28; 3 J Salter 10:03; 4 F Darcy 10:17; 5 J Raw 10:24; 6 I Robson 10:30; 7 L Coleman 10:33; 8 J Mapplebeck 10:34; 9 W Evans 10:36; 10 W Parker 10:37

U20 women (3.5km): 1 L Langan 13:54; 2 W Baker 14:03; 3 I Wilson 14:24; 4 H Forrest 14:33; 5 O Aldham 14:44; 6 A Kennedy 14:55; 7 K Savkovic 15:15; 8 M Wilkinson 15:50; 9 A Proctor 16:49; 10 L Rostron 16:52

U17 (3.5km): 1 R Thistlewood 13:48; 2 L Kirkley 13:51; 3 N Robinson 13:55; 4 I Wright 14:02; 5 I Madden 14:10; 6 K Setchell 14:40; 7 G Derry 14:41; 8 L Acton 14:58; 9 L Scott 15:00; 10 A O’Sullivan 15:08

U15 (3.3km): 1 I Forsythe 12:07; 2 A Keefe 12:12; 3 N Hopkins 12:18; 4 H Fitch 12:22; 5 C Hart 12:24; 6 I Brown 12:33; 7 E Rycroft 12:36; 8 K Wilcock 12:46; 9 B Barrow 12:50; 10 G Twist 12:58

U13 (2.6km): 1 M McGoldrick 9:54; 2 A White 10:06; 3 M Oddy 10:30; 4 C Wilford 10:31; 5 G Raw 10:36; 6 M Hartley 10:46; 7 Z Aylesbury 10:51; 8 R Davies 11:04; 9 C Green 11:05; 10 P Matterson 11:08

WILTSHIRE COUNTY SCHOOLS’ CHAMPIONSHIPS, Chippenham, January 13

U20 men (6.615km): 1 H Maxwell 20:59; 2 J Maxwell 21:52; 3 T Wood 22:39; 4 L Crapper 23:27; 5 H Cotineau 23:48; 6 N Blackham 23:56; 7 T Campbell Barnard 24:13; 8 S Freer 24:33; 9 N Taylor 26:04; 10 P Ehrnrooth 26:19

U17 (5.58km): 1 A Molina 18:29; 2 T Dewey 18:33; 3 T Loughlin 18:44; 4 H Haslam 18:45; 5 W Smith 19:36; 6 D Phelps 19:42; 7 C Cross 19:45; 8 T Sharples 20:08; 9 S Davies 20:13; 10 F Roderick 20:14

U15 (3.86km): 1 O Wheatland 14:01; 2 F Bosworth 14:07; 3 F Byrne 14:14; 4 J Mayneord 14:26; 5 A Mitchell 14:35; 6 M Goulding 14:39; 7 O Pace 14:41; 8 J Bryant 14:44; 9 O Hughes 14:49; 10 A Leak 14:51

U13 (2.7km): 1 A Stokes 10:22; 2 A Beebe 10:24; 3 M Jackson 10:27; 4 C Downham

10:32; 5 D Kirby 10:33; 6 C Bailey 10:37; 7 H Lloydsson 10:41; 8 M Hookins 10:44; 9 H Gibbons 10:47; 10 J Edwards 10:48

U20 women (3.86km): 1 I Gray 14:02; 2 T Nickell 14:10; 3 S Wood 14:43; 4 R Campbell Barnard 15:16; 5 C Cole 15:28; 6 E Matthews 15:33; 7 E White 15:38; 8 E Warren 15:44; 9 D Ball 15:52; 10 G Grierson 16:02

U15 (3.28km): 1 O Paul 12:30; 2 S Maxwell 12:38; 3 E Rogers (Wiltshire, U13) 13:25; 4 O Barnett 13:28; 5 E Scrase 13:29; 6 C Gavazzi 13:32; 7 E Charlesworth 13:32; 8 S Phelps 13:38; 9 M Lovatt Williams 13:41; 10 T Salvin 13:43

U13 (2.37km): 1 C Griffiths Clack 9:46; 2 A Gavazzi 9:55; 3 B Pillinger 10:02; 4 H Matthews 10:10; 5 A Lee Elliott 10:12; 6 L Prosser 10:13; 7 A Harris 10:16; 8 E Clarke 10:21; 9 O Porton 10:25; 10 E Berry 10:30

SPERRIN HARRIERS WINTER LEAGUE, An Cregan, January 13



Overall: 1 J Bloomer (Mid U) 28:17; 2 A Devlin (Sper, M40) 28:22; 3 J Wilson (Ballym R) 28:25; 4 D Irwin (Keep Er Lit, M40) 28:40; 5 J Carson (Keep Er Lit) 28:45; 6 A Newell (Strive) 28:56; 7 J Marrs (M40) 29:09; 8 C McCullagh (Greencastle AC, M40) 29:11; 9 M Loughran (Strive, M40) 29:15; 10 W McCausland (Omagh, U20) 29:17



M50: 1 D Cush 30:38; 2 D Hunter (Sligo) 31:01; 3 P McLaughlin (Sper) 31:13

M60: 1 B Bradley (Sper) 32:45; 2 P O’Hara 32:54; 3 D McCartan (Carmen R) 34:01

Women: 1 D McLaughlin (Foyle V, W40) 31:22; 2 N Marrs (Glens, W40) 32:29; 3 B Murphy (Keep Er Lit) 32:47; 4 P McCarthy (Glens, W40) 33:17; 5 L Simpson (Acorns, W40) 33:24; 6 N Cormican (Ballym R) 33:37; 7 N Frizelle (Springw) 33:55; 8 D McCann (Galb) 34:00; 9 C Gourley (Keep Er Lit, W40) 34:08; 10 M McMullan (Foyle V, W50) 34:09



W50: 2 A Tomb (Springw) 36:25; 3 P Boyle (Sper) 38:00

W60: 1 J Morton (Omagh) 39:32

SEFTON BRANCKER CUP, RAF Halton, January 10



Men (10km): 1 J Millar (CIVIL SERVICE) 34:51; 2 M Kallenberg (RAF) 36:10; 3 J McCrae (CIVIL SERVICE) 36:27; 4 J Bennett (POLICE) 37:23; 5 M Hazell (RAF) 37:24; 6 T Aldred (CIVIL SERVICE, M40) 37:32; 7 A Miles (POLICE) 37:40; 8 S Mathew (POLICE) 37:46; 9 W Ryle-Hodges (CIVIL SERVICE) 38:10; 10 L Athersmith (RAF, M40) 38:18; 11 S Juson (CIVIL SERVICE) 38:23; 12 T Bailey (RAF, M40) 38:27; 13 R Stewart (CIVIL SERVICE) 38:29; 14 J Callum (CIVIL SERVICE) 38:42; 15 M Blunden (RAF, M40) 38:44; 16 A Wilson (CIVIL SERVICE) 38:54; 17 K Hurst (RAF, M35) 38:59; 18 M Whitfield (RAF, M45) 39:10; 19 L Williams (RAF) 39:28; 20 S Cameron (RAF) 39:38; 21 D Summers (CIVIL SERVICE, M40) 40:04; 22 S Robinson (RAF, M40) 40:09; 23 J Benton (RAF) 40:36; 24 J Clark (RAF) 40:39; 25 M Fryer (POLICE) 41:01; 26 M Williams (RAF) 41:35; 27 G Taylor (FIRE SERVICE) 41:58; 28 A Gardiner (POLICE, M35) 42:13; 29 C Elmer (RAF) 42:14; 30 P Vallance (FIRE SERVICE, M40) 42:44

M50: 1 S Piper (FIRE SERVICE) 43:39

M55: 1 H Bampton (CIVIL SERVICE) 43:01

M60: 1 T Butler (CIVIL SERVICE) 47:50



Women (7km): 1 N Sheel (CIVIL SERVICE) 32:01; 2 A Beck (POLICE, W35) 32:09; 3 K Alpe (POLICE, W35) 32:31; 4 I Lake (CIVIL SERVICE) 32:45; 5 H Burnett (RAF) 33:15; 6 H Woodhead (CIVIL SERVICE) 34:00; 7 S Francis (CIVIL SERVICE, W45) 34:47; 8 H Woods (CIVIL SERVICE, W35) 34:54; 9 K Davis (CIVIL SERVICE, W55) 35:10; 10 L Dixon (POLICE, W45) 35:13; 11 K Trehane (CIVIL SERVICE, W40) 35:28; 12 K Adams (RAF) 35:59; 13 J Johnson (RAF, W45) 38:03; 14 N Bown (RAF) 38:22; 15 T Moody (RAF) 41:22; 16 Z Mayo (RAF) 41:30; 17 F Parsons (RAF, W35) 42:16; 18 M Skentelbery (RAF) 46:29

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE