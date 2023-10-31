Cross-country action including Kent, Essex and Hampshire Leagues plus young females dominate Serpentine 5km

KENT LEAGUE, Somerhill, Tonbridge, October 28

English National winner James Kingston was a clear winner from Medway’s Teweldebrhan Menges with Ben Cole third on a tough slippery course which became more treacherous after a heavy burst of rain during the women’s race.

With 8 of the first 11 places, Tonbridge easily won both the four and twelve to score contests.

Tonbridge also won the individual women’s race as Verity Hopkins proved too strong for the Blackheath pairing of Chloe Sharp and Morgan Squibb.

Carole Coulon, who won the W45 National masters silver medal on this course last year, finished fourth and ensured Blackheath easily won the three to score contest but they only had five finishers so Tonbridge were clear winners of the six to score contest.

Hannah Clark repeated her under-20 win from the first league in Footscray but her Blackheath team-mate Commonwealth Youth Games 3000m bronze medallist Eliza Nicholson, who missed that fixture, was actually a minute quicker in winning the under-17 race by two minutes. Blackheath won both team contests too.

Weald Triathlon’s Sophie Richmond repeated her under-15 victory from the first league race as did Dartford’s under-13 Tyla Jade Thomas. Blackheath won the under-15 team event but Tonbridge headed Blackheath in the younger age group.

In the under-20 men, Josh Prendergast led Tonbridge to victory and slightly quicker was under-17 winner and clubmate Harrison Fraser where again Tonbridge came out well on top.

English Schools champion Joseph Scanes led in the under-15’s by 40 seconds from team-mate Joseph Hill, who had won the first fixture as Blackheath held off Tonbridge by a couple of points.

Oscar Barker, who was second in Footscray, went one better in the under-13 race this time and led Ashford to a narrow win over Blackheath.

Senior men (8km):

1 James Kingston Tonbridge AC 25:54

2 Teweldebrhan Menges Medway and Maidstone AC 26:08

3 Ben Cole (M35) Tonbridge AC 26:18

4 Christopher Thomas Invicta East Kent AC 27:30

5 Ted Higgins Tonbridge AC 27:54

6 Jack Higgins Tonbridge AC 28:01

7 Michael Ellis Tonbridge AC 28:17

8 Liam White Tunbridge Wells Harriers 28:18

9 Daniel Bradley Tonbridge AC 28:32

10 Charlie Crick Tonbridge AC 28:37

11 Calum Laing Tonbridge AC 28:41

12 Ben Tyler (M35) Medway and Maidstone AC 28:47

13 Andrew Headley Medway and Maidstone AC 28:50

14 Jamie Walsh Medway and Maidstone AC 29:04

15 George Marshall Tonbridge AC 29:04

16 Micah Evans (M40) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 29:10

17 Mouctar Barry Central Park Athletics 29:14

18 Ben Shearer (M45) Cambridge Harriers 29:23

19 Cameron Chambers Tonbridge AC 29:27

20 Anthony Webb (M45) Medway and Maidstone AC 29:31

M40: 2 Jay Smith Tonbridge AC 30:26; 3 Edward Steele Tunbridge Wells Harriers 31:00

M45: 3 Julian Rendall Tonbridge AC 30:51

M50:1 Allan Lee Sevenoaks AC 30:07; 2 Luca Ercolani Blackheath and Bromley H AC 32:12; 3 Gavin Whitlock Invicta East Kent AC 33:10

M55: 1 Stephen Male Folkestone Running and Athletics Club 31:36; 2 Richard Tomlinson Medway and Maidstone AC 31:42; 3 Krzysztof Klidzia Folkestone 32:42

M60: 1 Graeme Saker Tonbridge AC 33:41; 2 Steve Georgiadis Orpington Road Runners 36:00; 3 Geoff Turner Tunbridge Wells Harriers 36:30

M65: 1 Michael Beecher Beckenham Running Club 39:42; 2 John Gurney Dartford Harriers AC 39:49; 3 Luigi Arcuri (Blackheath and Bromley H AC 42:13

TEAM (4 to score): 1 Tonbridge AC 15; 2 Medway and Maidstone AC 41; 3 Blackheath and Bromley H 98; 4 Cambridge Harriers 122; 5 Tunbridge Wells H 126; 6 Central Park 179

TEAM (12 to score): 1 Tonbridge 139; 2 Medway and Maidstone 334; 3 Blackheath and Bromley H 741

M70 (5km):

1 John Harley (M70) Tonbridge AC 25:49

2 Christopher Dellow (M70) Dartford Road Runners 25:55

3 Richard Seabrook (M75) Beckenham Running Club 26:10

4 James Graham (M70) Sevenoaks AC 27:44

5 Keith Dungate (M75) Cambridge Harriers 29:20

6 John Wilkins (M70) Istead & Ifield Harriers 29:26

M75: 3 Peter Hadley (M75) Cambridge Harriers 31:15

U20 men (5km)

1 Joshua Prendergast Tonbridge AC 17:57

2 Erwan Rostan Cambridge Harriers 17:58

3 James Barnes Blackheath and Bromley H AC 18:09

4 Jack Sharpe Tonbridge AC 18:25

5 David Poungui Cambridge Harriers 18:29

6 Angus Currie Tonbridge AC 18:30

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge AC 11

U17 men (5km)

1 Harrison Fraser Tonbridge AC 17:55

2 Toby Bawtree Tonbridge AC 17:56

3 Franklin Shepherd Medway and Maidstone AC 17:57

4 Olly Buck Cambridge Harriers 18:07

5 Joseph Hunt Tonbridge AC 18:14

6 Jed Starvis Blackheath and Bromley H AC 18:16

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge AC 8; 2 Blackheath and Bromley H 31; 3 Medway and Maidstone AC 43

U15 boys (4km)

1 Joseph Scanes Blackheath and Bromley H AC 13:05

2 Joseph Hill Blackheath and Bromley H AC 13:45

3 Peter Fitzmaurice Tonbridge AC 13:56

4 James Petrie Tonbridge AC 14:08

5 Freddie Gibson Medway and Maidstone AC 14:20

6 Henry Cleary Tonbridge AC 14:22

TEAM: 1 Blackheath and Bromley H AC 11; 2 Tonbridge AC 13; 3 Cambridge H 58

U13 boys (3km)

1 Oscar Barker Ashford AC 10:28

2 Zacchaeus Kelman Blackheath and Bromley H AC 10:34

3 Finley Paton Ashford AC 10:56

4 Jamie Rogers Tonbridge AC 10:57

5 Alex Smith Blackheath and Bromley H AC 11:02

6 Jago Dinnage Weald Tri Club 11:07

TEAM: 1 Ashford AC 13; 2 Blackheath and Bromley H AC 14; 3 Tonbridge 24

Senior women (8km):

1 Verity Hopkins Tonbridge AC 32:03

2 Chloe Sharp Blackheath and Bromley H AC 32:15

3 Morgan Squibb Blackheath and Bromley H AC 32:45

4 Carole Coulon (W45) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 33:55

5 Charlotte Johnston Maidstone Harriers 34:05

6 Renata McDonnell (W45) Invicta East Kent AC 34:06

7 Amy Seager South Kent Harriers 34:06

8 Amelie Karlsson Tunbridge Wells Harriers 34:08

9 Annabel Carter Tonbridge AC 34:30 SW

10 Hannah Roberts (W40) Dartford Harriers AC 34:56

11 Maria Heslop (W55) Tonbridge AC 35:05

12 Gemma Carter-Collins (W40) Ashford and District RRC 35:51

13 Emily Hale Medway and Maidstone AC 35:59 SW

14 Katie Sanders (W40) Cambridge Harriers 36:23

15 Katie Painter Medway Tri 36:28 SW

16 Emily Nash Tunbridge Wells Harriers 36:28

17 Julie Backley (W50) Cambridge Harriers 36:55

18 Nicola Goodwin (W40) Folkestone Running and Athletics Club 37:22

19 Ashley Pearson (W45) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 37:29

20 Elizabeth Brookes (W40) Central Park Athletics 37:31

W50: 2 Penny Pilbeam Tonbridge AC 38:18; 3 Karen Cudmore Medway and Maidstone AC 38:50

W55: 2 Maria Hjorth Cambridge Harriers 41:09; 3 Christine Bond Cambridge Harriers 41:20

W60: 1 Gail Arnott Beckenham Running Club 46:33; 2 Gillian Lawrence Orpington Road Runners 48:29; 3 Denise Rose Central Park 50:24

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Blackheath and Bromley H AC 9; 2 Tonbridge AC 21; 3 Cambridge H 52 ; 4 Tunbridge Wells H 55; 5 Medway and Maidstone 73; 6 Dartford H 92

TEAM (6 to score): 1 Tonbridge AC 96; 2 Cambridge Harriers 142; 3 Tunbridge Wells Harriers 182

W65 (5km):

1 Stella Richardson Tunbridge Wells Harriers 29:48

2 Barbara Ockendon (W70) Istead & Ifield Harriers 30:14

3 Janice Moorekite (Larkfield AC 30:18

4 Maria MacDonald (W70) Cambridge Harriers 30:29

U20 women 5km:

1 Hannah Clark Blackheath and Bromley H AC 19:03

2 Carys Firth Blackheath and Bromley H AC 19:32

3 Ella Webb Medway and Maidstone AC 19:38

4 AmyJayne Goodhand Invicta East Kent AC 20:12

5 Abigail Royden Medway and Maidstone AC 20:25

6 Jess Poland Tonbridge AC 20:55

TEAM: 1 Blackheath and Bromley H 14; 2 Medway and Maidstone AC 15

U17 women 5km:

1 Eliza Nicholson Blackheath and Bromley H AC 17:55

2 Lauren Mitchell Medway Tri 20:05

3 Amelia Lawrence Cambridge Harriers 20:11

4 Megan Slattery Blackheath and Bromley H AC 20:30

5 Amber Matthews Medway and Maidstone AC 20:46

6 Holly Diprose Sevenoaks AC 20:54

TEAM: 1 Blackheath and Bromley H 12; 2 Medway and Maidstone AC 23; 3 Tonbridge AC 54

U15 girls 4km:

1 Sophie Richmond Weald Tri Club 15:05

2 Iris Williams Blackheath and Bromley H AC 15:11

3 Aoife McDonagh Blackheath and Bromley H AC 15:46

4 Rose Crossley Medway and Maidstone AC 16:06

5 Marley Reeves Greenwich Tritons 16:15

6 Niamh Stanley Blackheath and Bromley H AC 16:28

TEAM: 1 Blackheath and Bromley H 11; 2 Medway and Maidstone 46; 3 Tonbridge AC 49

U13 girls 3km:

1 Tyla Jade Thomas Dartford Harriers AC 11:11

2 Purdey Hutchings Tonbridge AC 11:28

3 Sienna Ellis Tonbridge AC 11:44

4 Matilda Holliday Dartford Harriers AC 12:01

5 Charlotte Foster Cambridge Harriers 12:02

6 Alba Homans-Yau Blackheath and Bromley H AC 12:10

TEAM: 1 Tonbridge AC 16; 2 Blackheath and Bromley H AC 24; 3 Cambridge H 24

HAMPSHIRE LEAGUE, Aldershot, October 28

Wellesley Woods again provided a venue for this the league opener and saw hosts Aldershot in almost complete control of the senior races, Martin Duff reports.

As the course turned very muddy, James Dargan, the English National runner-up and South of England junior champion, headed the senior men’s race home.

At the line, the Aldershot runner was about 50-metres ahead of Thomas Syckelmoore, who had notched three individual wins in this series last winter as well as taking the Hampshire championship.

Tom Chandler, Raif Serif and Liam Stone followed for Aldershot as they claimed four of the top five slots, but it was top veteran Andy Greenleaf in sixth for Winchester.

The women’s race saw Megan Gadsby lead hosts Aldershot to a solid team victory as the heavens opened and turned the area into a mud-bath while Pippa Roessler and junior Katie Pye were also in the top five.

The Aldershot trio were split by Basingstoke’s Maddie Deadman and Southampton’s Lily Hawkins.

Gadsby had won the South of England championships for first claim club City of Norwich before placing second in the English National and here just got the nod on Deadman, who was only 26th in last year’s Southern.

Roessler had won the closing fixture in the league last March before placing sixth in the junior Inter-Counties a week later.

Elsewhere in the women’s age group races, only Florence East broke up the Aldershot monopoly by taking the under-17 event but it was all Aldershot in the two youngest age groups.

Poppy Guest was top under-13, but the biggest win went to Kitty Sott in the under-15 event. The English National second placer and southern champion won by 43 seconds from Jersey’s Isla Hall, who was fifth in that Southern race.

In only his second outing of the year, Ethan Skipwith led Winchester to a solid under-15 team win and build on two under-13 league wins two years earlier.

Men: 1 J Dargan (AFD, U20) 32:18; 2 T Syckelmoore (BMH) 32:31; 3 T Chandler (AFD, U20) 32:52; 4 R Serif (SAFD) 32:58; 5 L Stone (AFD) 33:00; 6 A Greenleaf (Win, M40) 33:10; 7 M Revier (Soton) 33:16; 8 M Ethderidge (AFD) 33:22; 9 L Jolly (Read, M40) 33:27; 10 F Slemeck (Win) 33:29

M45: 1 J Baker (Ports) 35:03

M50: 1 L Nortcliff (Read RR) 38:00

M60: 1 P Jewell (Read RR) 41:03

U20: 4 J Atwell (Soton) 33:32

Div 1 TEAM: 1 AFD 21; 2 Winchester 70; 3 Soton U 108; 4 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 127; 5 Soton 167; 6 Reading 357

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Read RR 310; 2 Portsmouth 394; 3 Poole 485

Div 3 TEAM: 1 Hamwic 461

M40 TEAM: 1 Winchester 27; 2 BMH 38; 3 AFD 42

U17: 1 O Smith (AFD) 20:38; 2 B Andrews-Callec (Jers) 20:33; 3 C Collins (Poole) 20:41; 4 W Smith (AFD) 20:51; 5 E Carney (Jers) 20:55; 6 I Thomas (Win) 20:59

TEAM: 1 AFD 19; 2 Jersey 25; 3 Winchester 45

U15: 1 E Skipwith (Win) 12:49; 2 S Noot (Win) 13:02; 3 O Reynolds (Ports) 30:24; 4 D Orbell (AFD) 13;54; 5 S Murray (Win) 13:57; 6 C Chambers (Soton) 13;59

TEAM: 1 Winchester 8; 2 Portsmouth 20; 3 Soton 38

U13: 1 A Burniston (BMH) 10:46; 2 C Grocott (B’mth) 10:49; 3 L Furby (Win) 10:58; 4 T Wilson (Jers) 11:06; 5 R Austin (B’mth) 11:09; 6 T Baker (Ports) 11;10

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 21; 2 BMH 26; 3 Winchester 45

Women: 1 M Gadsby (AFD) 22;13; 2 M Deadman (BMH) 22;13; 3 P Roessler (AFD, U20) 22:17; 4 L Hawkins (Soton) 22:18; 5 K Pye (AFD, U20) 22:19; 6 K Eastlea (AFD) 22;24; 7 L Coward (AFD) 22:32; 8 M Jordan-Lee (AFD) 22:36; 9 S Winstone (Soton) 22:54; 10 P Bramwell-Reeks (B’mth) 23:32

W40: 1 R Wallace (SAFD) 23:41; 2 E Jolly (Ports) 24:24

W50: 1 S Francis (Read) 25:15

W60: 1 C Wheeler (Over) 28:14

TEAM: 1 AFD 9; 2 Soton 31; 3 BMH 56; 4 Soton U 64; 5 Portsmouth 97; 6 Reading 103

W35 TEAM: 1 AFD 23; 2 Winchester 27; 3 Reading 39

U20 TEAM: 1 AFD 7; 2 Soton U 30

U17: 1 F East (Ports) 14:22; 2 I Gray (Salis) 14:49; 3 Z Rennie (Read) 14:57; 4 I Edwards (BMH) 14:59; 5 C Jones (Ports) 15:09; 6 E Wells (Poole) 15:12

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 14; 2 Reading 24; 3 BMH 38

U15: 1 K Scott (AFD) 14:07; 2 I Hall (Jers) 14:50; 3 K McBride (AFD) 15:01; 4 B North (Ports) 15:02; 5 U Doublet BMH) 15:03; 6 I Cherritt (B’mth) 15:18

TEAM: 1 AFD 12; 2 Portsmouth 20; 3 BMH 35

U13: 1 P Guest (AFD) 11:32; 2 F Croucher (AFD) 11;48; 3 K Hoope (Soton) 11:57; 4 D Bulters (Win) 12:20; 5 I Straw (Ports) 12:26; 6 K Dover (AFD) 12:38

TEAM: 1 AFD 9; 2 Portsmouth 27; 3 Winchester 23

ESSEX LEAGUE, Basildon, October 28

James Connor scored a repeat victory as Gloucester Park was pressed into service and Adam Hickey moved up from third, in that first match, to second, Martin Duff reports.

The 40-year-old Connor had another comfortable win but Hickey, recovering from injury closed the gap to 33 seconds after being 62 in arears in the opener.

Junior Oscar Graham-Pereira was second last time out but here was shunted back to fifth as Braintree club mate Peter Coates took third.

It was ‘as-you-were’ at the front of the women’s race as Lizzie Wellstead, the South of England under-20 champion, again got the better of veteran Rachel Wiseman. Wellstead comfortably came out on top but the margin was just eight seconds as these two were more than two minutes clear of the rest.

In the under-15 girls race, English National and Inter-Counties fourth-placer Olivia Forrest again come out on top as her Brentwood Beagles clubmate Evangeline Warn was a distant second.

However, it was Southend who dominated the under-17 women’s race as Uliana Taylor headed club mates first race winner Abi Aitken and Georgina Levy.

Men: 1 J Connor (Hav’g, M40) 29:45; 2 A Hickey (S’end) 30:18; 3 P Coates (Brain) 30:29; 4 B Davis (Hav’ing) 30:31; 5 O Graham-Pereira (Brain, U20) 30:35; 6 L Carsten-Harknett (Orion) 30:38; 7 S Dhillon (Thurr) 30:43; 8 S Norris (S’end) 30:45; 9 C Burgoyne (S’field), M40 30:47; 10 R Warner (Hav’ing, M40) 30:49

M40: 2 T Gardner (Ilf) 31:40

M45: 1 L Taylor (S’end) 32:04

M50: 1 R Maidment (Orion) 32:02

M55: 1 S David-Philcox (Ilf) 35:32; 2 A Smalls (Col H) 36:23

M60: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 35:54

M65: 1 C Purse (S’field) 41:05

M70: 1 D Butler (Bill’cay) 41:02

M75: 1 P Binns (S’end) 45:34

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Southend 70; 2 Havering 85; 3 Orion 157

Div 2: 1 Leigh-on-Sea 332; 2 Brentwood 1000; 3 S Woodham 1034

M40 TEAM: 1 Havering 116; 2 Orion 146; 3 Springfield 191

Standings after 2 matches (best 4 scores)

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Southend 2; 2 Havering 4; 3 Thurrock 7

Div 2: 1 Leigh-on-Sea 2; 2q S Woodham/Phoenix 7

M40 TEAM: 1 eq Havering/Orion 3; 3 Southend 7

U17:

1 T Rees-Jones (S’end) 23:32; 2 M Sanderson (B’wood) 23:52; 3 A Durham (Chelms) 24:02; 4 W Sweeney (Chelm) 24:22; 5 F Greenleaf (Col H) 24:40; 6 F Ryan-Evison (Bas) 24:46

TEAM (3 to score): 1 Chelmsford 18; 2 Basildon 21; 3 Southend 28

Standings after 2 matches (best 4 scores)

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 2; 2eq Basildon/Southend 5

U15

1 S Horsley (Ilf) 15:13; 2 G Watkins (Harl) 15:27; 3 F McLaren (Hav’ing) 15:51; 4 S Sweeney (Hav’ing) 15:13; 5 J Parrott (Chelm) 16:22; 6 J Ray-Elder Chelm) 16:28

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 31; 2 Havering 40; 3 Ilford 65

Standings after 2 matches (best 4 scores):

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 2; 2 Havering 4; 3 Southend 8

U13

1 A Hart (C&T) 11;43; 2 W Hughes (Bas) 12:04; 3 C McGurk (Bas) 12;11

TEAM: 1 Basildon 16; 2 Havering 57; 3 SS Athletics 83

Standings after 2 matches (best 4 scores):

TEAM: 1 Basildon 2; 2 Havering 6; Colchester & T 7

Women

1 L Wellstead (Col H, U20) 26:56; 2 R Wiseman (Bas, W40) 27:04; 3 L Callan (Col H) 29:11; 4 L Reed (Hav’ing) 29:24; 5 R Vickers (Col H) 29:30; 6 R Luxton (Chelm) 29:44; 7 J Stretton (S’field) 30:19; 8 M Williams (Chelm) 30:33; 9 Z Oldfield (Lought, W45) 30:43; 10 S Williams (Grange F&D, W40) 30:44

W45: 1 H Rogerson (Orion) 33:09

W50: 1 C Hayes (Grange F&D) 34:15

W55: 1 M Deasy (Col H) 33:36

W60: 1 C Deacon (Bill’cay) 39:49

W65: 1 J King (Col H) 43;43

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Colchester H 38; 2 Chelmsford 49; 3 Havering 52; 4 Grange F&D 140; 5 Orion 146; 6 Loughton 205

Div 2: 1 Springfield 92; 2 Leigh-on-Sea 93; 3 Basildon 210

W35 TEAM: 1 Grange F&D 86; 2 Loughton 99; 3 Orion 122

Standings after 2 matches (best 4 scores):

TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Col H 3; 2 Chelmsford 5; 3 Havering 6

Div 2: 1eq Leigh-on-Sea/Basildon 4; 3 Springfield 5

W35 TEAM: 1 Grange F&D 2; 2 Colchester H 6; 3eq Orion/Tiptree 8

U17:

1 L Taylor (S’end) 28:43; 2 A Aitken (S’end) 28:36; 3 G Levy (S’end) 28:48; 4 A Milburn (C&T) 29:31; 5 H Evans (Hav’g) 30:52; 6 C Sergeant (C&T) 31:04

TEAM: 1 Southend; 2 Colchester & T; 3 Havering

Standings after 2 matches (best 4 scores):

TEAM: 1 Southend 2; 2 Colchester & T 4; 3 Havering 6

U15

1 O Forrest (B’wood) 15:52; 2 E Warn (B’wood) 17:11; 3 D Stollery (Chelm) 17:23; 4 I Forrest (B’wood) 17:34; 5 O Friel (Hav’ing) 17:37; 6 Z Morley (Bas) 17:44

TEAM: 1 Brentwood; 2 Basildon; 3 Havering

Standings after 2 matches (best 4 scores):

TEAM: 1 Brentwood 2; 2 Basildon 5; 3 Southend 6

U13

1 S Smith (Hav’g) 11:45; 2 I Eida (Chelm) 12:48; 3 F Phillips (Chelm) 13:05

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford; 2 Basildon; 3 Brentwood

Standings after 2 matches (best 4 scores):

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 2; 2eq Basildon/Brentwood 5

RON HILL UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER CROSS-COUNTRY RELAYS, Wythenshawe, October 28

Nearly 200 student teams started in this, the 57th running of the long-established relay that went ahead despite the torrential rain that had caused cancellations elsewhere, Martin Duff reports.

Birmingham University completely dominated the men’s race with six teams in the top 10 and their A team led throughout after Tyler Bilyard had brought them home well ahead on the near 3km opener with an 8:47 clocking.

This was to stand as the best of the day, although his team mate Tomer Taragano came close on the ‘glory’ leg with 8:51 to more or less complete the rout.

The third best time went to Oliver Smart with an 8:57 clocking in the Birmingham B team.

It was a similar story in the women’s three stage race where the Birmingham outfits again had the top two teams home and, again, six in the top ten.

Birmingham may have led throughout but it was Ella Greenaway, from a lowly rated trio who led the first lap charge and was rewarded with the fastest women’s lap time of 10:18 before Kate Willis with an equal second-best time of 10:21 put their A team ahead. Rose Chesterfield then finished things off for Birmingham.

Durham’s Jasmin Wood had followed Greenaway home on the first stage for the other 10:21 split.

Men (6x3km approx.): 1 Birmingham U 54:42 (T Bilyard 8:47, F Profitt 9:04, N Campion 9:18, S Birkett 9:32, T Shaw 9:10, T Taragano 8:51); 2 Birmingham U B 56:38 (W Sim 9:17, S Hopkins 9:11, O Smart 9:14, E O’Sheam 9:19, I Rothwell10:07, T Bridger 9:30); 3 Durham U 56:52 (J O’Connell 9:13, J Smith 9:00, M Kendall 9:52, A Lawson 9:53, J Rashbrook 9:25, A James 9:29); 4 Leeds U 57:19; 5 Birmingham U C 57:45; 6 Bristol U 58: 03; 7 Manchester U 58:06; 8 Birmingham U J 58:11; 9 Birmingham U D 59:16; 10 Birmingham U L 58:35

Fastest: Bilyard 8:47, Taragano 8:51; Smart 8:57

63 men’s teams of six finished

Women (3x3km approx): 1 Birmingham U 31:32 (C Alexandrer 10:41, K Willis 10:21, R Chesterfield 10:30); 2 Birmingham U F 32:48 (H Weedall 10:29, M Todd-McIntyre 10:50, C Vaughan 11:29), ; 3 Leeds U 32:50 (B Bergstrand 11:00, M Johnson 11:06, S Coutts 10:44); 4 Leeds Beckett U 33:16; 5 Birmingham U N 33:21; 6 Durham U 33:25; 7 Birmingham U L 33:32; 8 Birmingham U E 34:02; 9 Birmingham U K 34:04; 10 Durham U B 34:12

Fastest: E Greenaway (Birm U) 10:18; Willis/J Wood (Durham) 10:21

86 women’s teams of three finished

Mixed (6x3km approx): 1 Birmingham U 62:33; 2 York U 63:11; 3 Birmingham U I 64:23

39 mixed teams of six finished

SURREY MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Ewell, October 28

Nonsuch Park was pressed into service and Georgie Bruinvels ran out the winner with the biggest victory margin when taking the women’s race by 85 seconds, Martin Duff reports.

This was over top W50 Nikki Sturzaker, the European Masters 800m champion and silver medallist over 1500m and 5000m at those same Pescara championships.

With her first claim club, Aldershot being affiliated to Surrey AA, Bruinvels, the South of England champion, had to wear that club’s colours rather than the South London vest she usually wears in Surrey League races.

The men’s race was for Masters over 35 years of age but it was Gary Laybourne who came out on top of fellow M40s John Hutchins and Duncan Woolmer.

Laybourne was fifth overall and first veteran, in the mass start on the 2022 London Marathon with a PB 2;21:07 clocking but has had a quieter 2023 despite winning the Dorking 10 outright back in June.

Men M35+ (10km):

1 G Laybourne (S Lon, M40) 31:23; 2 J Hutchins (Wok, M40) 31:45; 3 D Woolmer (Walt, M40) 32:03; 4 C High (G&G) 32:31; 5 B Paviour (Herne H, M50) 32;38; 6 M Huntley 32:47; 7 J Smith (Rane) 33:03; 8 O Gosden (G&G, M45) 33:17; 9 T South (Dulw R, M45) 33:48; 10 S Richardson (S Lon) 33:51

M45: 4 N Henderson (E&E) 34:21; 5 J Wilson (E&E) 34:54

M50: 2 N Tearle (G&G) 34:07; 3 S Winder (E&E) 34:41; 4 S Crook (E&E) 34:56; 5 P Cheetham (THH) 35:32

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 35:12; 3 N Reissland (S Lon) 36:02; 3 N Urquia (Herne H) 36:24; 4 G Holcroft (G&G) 36:29; 5 K Woodward (Eps OB) 36:53

M60: 1 M Tennyson (G&G) 35:41; 2 D Ogden (S Lon) 36:51; 3 D Williams (G&G) 37:04; 4 M Stone (SoC) 37:24; 5 T Conlon (Herne H) 37:59

M35 Team: 1 Walton 9; 2 S London 15; 3 Epsom & Ewell 27

M45 Team: 1 E&E 15; 2 Guildford & Godalming 18; 3 S London 25

M55 Team: 1 G&G 8; 2 Herne H 23; 3 S London 24

M65+ (6km)

1 G Quarton (S Lon) 26:02; 2 S Bean (E&E) 26:10; 3 H Balfour (Dulw R) 27:41; 4 J Foss (S Lon) 27:47; 5 M Fletcher (Strag) 27:57; 6 P Sanderson (G&G) 28:49

M70: 1 G Smith (E&E) 32:43

M75: 1 P Giles (HW) 30:28

M80: 1 D Kew (Rane) 34:50

M65 Team: 1 S London 8; 2 Stragglers 15; 3 Epsom Oddballs 23

Women (6km):

1 G Bruinvels (AFD) 22:43; 2 N Sturzaker (Herne H, W50) 24:08; 3 K Hedgethorne (THH) 24:33; 4 M Gecconi (E&E) 25:14; 5 K Ellison (Herne H, W40) 25:26; 6 K Smith (Dulw R, W40) 25:50; 7 M Armstrong-Plieth (Crow, W40) 25:51; 8 S Walker (DMV, W50) 25:51; 9 S Swaine (Herne H) 25:56; 10 D Jackson (S Lon, W50) 26:40

W55: 1 R Hutton (S Lon) 27:21; 2 V Filsell (THH) 27:36; 3 M Lennon (Dulw R) 27:40; 4 B O’Donovan (Wimb W) 29:14

W60: 1 S Harrison (G&G) 27:46; 2 P Iannella (S Lon) 29:23; 3 M Coe-Obrien (S Lon) 30:24

W65: 1 J Taylor (Wimb W) 36:03

W70: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 34:04

W35 Team: 1 E&E 11; 2 Herne H 17; 3 Wimbledon Windmilers 23

W45 Team: 1 S London 10; 2 G&G 15; 3 Collingwood 25

W55 Team: 1 S London 8; 2 Wimb W 16; 3 Stragglers 3

Road

STROUD HALF-MARATHON, October 29

Men: 1 L Stopford Stroud 70:59; 2 M Rees Swan 71:09; 3 B Gregory Stroud 71:41

Women: 1 R Felton 80:18; 2 A Bullingham 84:56; 3 E Chandler 85:54

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY 5km, Hyde Park, October 27

Ollie Garrod who set a world track best over 40 miles in April, showed good speed to win the men’s race in 15:09.

The women’s race saw the unique occurance of the first three runners all being under-15 girls.

Olivia Forrest set an age group record with a time of 16:38 which placed her seventh overall. Forrest, who is aged 14, had competed over 80 times thus far in 2023 and last winter remarkably medalled in the English National, UK Inter Counties, English Schools, Schools International and South of England Championships.

Unusually as it’s normally dominated by female masters, Forrest also won the age-graded contest with 94.9% and it was easily the quickest women’s time since Emilia Gorecka ran 16:32 in 2016.

Tara Ferguson (17:34) and English National under-13 winner Jorjia March ( 17:39) completed a youthful top three while behind them Jack Haywood, also making use of half-term holiday, set a boys under-13 record of 17:54.

Men: 1 O Garrod Bel 15:09; 2 T Mackay Ful 15:23; 3 R Kelly Bel 16:05

M45: 1 N Shasha Orion 16:50

M55: 1 R Shulman Lon H 18:04; 2 C Hartley 18:18

M60: 1 T Conlon Herne H 19:15

Women: 1 O Forrest Brentw B U15 16:38; 2 T Ferguson WSEH U15 17:34; 3 J March Barn U15 17:39; 4 N Lenane Belg 17:45

W55: 1 S MacDonald S Lon 20:49

W65: 1 L Wilson ESM 23:25

ATW MALLORY PARK 10km, Leicestershire, October 29

Overall:

1 J Arens 32:53; 2 J Shirley 34:50; 3 P Dear (Hales) 34:54

M50: 1 D Imply 36:48

Women:

1 T Tosh (Hunc, W45) 44:04; 2 L Sullivan (Dav, W55) 49:25; 3 S Tait (Ivanhoe, W65) 52:18

GRAND CANAL MT CANTER, Tiverton, Devon, October 29

Overall (10km):

1 S Deller (Ilfra) 33:46; 2 J Young (M45) 39:56; 3 B Vickary 40:47

Women:

1 E Dominey (W40) 42:52; 2 A Innis 52:07; 3 I Harris (100 Mara, W60) 52:20

Overall (13.1M):

1 R Haynes (Erme V, M40) 80:19; 2 R Sweet (W45) 87:09; 3 J Saunders (Teign, M60) 88:45

Women:

1 V Ogg 1:44;59; 2 B Wylde 1:46:49; 3 N Kelly (W40) 1:47:35

Overall (26.2M):

1 R Brown (M50) 2:55:14; 2 C Ridler 3:00:27; 3 S Baker (S Molt, W35) 3:12:05

Women:

1 Baker 3:12:05; 2 N Suirratt (Torb) 4:0254; 3 C McKenny (W40) 4:04:06

LANCING 10km, West Sussex, October 29

Overall:

1 D Fitzgerald (Vegan, M40) 36:59; 2 T Sexton (M45) 37:15; 3 D Quinn (S Lon, M40) 37:48

Women:

1 N Petit (Guern) 38:44; 2 E Oldham (Worc, W40) 45:11; 3 B Fleming 45:26

PENDLE WITCHES 10km, Lancashire, October 29

Overall:

1 J Monk (Preston) 32:44; 2 C Queen 35:53; 3 J Parker (Prest, M45) 37:48

M70: 1 M Walker (S’port W) 44:21

Women:

1 D Gibson 38:03; 2 L Finlay (W50) 38:33; 3 J Evans-Hill (W40) 42:21

RIVER THAMES HALF-MARATHON, Walton -on-Thames, Surrey, October 29

Overall:

1 P Piper (W4H, M40) 72:14; 2 D Wilmer (Aalt, M40) 72:58; 3 C Wright 74:39

Women:

1 M Smith 77:56; 2 M Gibson (Ealing E, W35) 83:08; 3 K Murrell (Norw RR, W40) 86:29

W50: 1 J Donovan 93:06

W60: 1 M Coe-O’Brien (S Lon) 1:43:14

STEEPDOWN CHALLENGE MT, Lancing, West Sussex, October 29

It was race win number 1096 for Chichester Runners’ James Baker in this event which was part of the popular West Sussex Fun Run League.

The event climbed up to the top of the downs above Lancing and saw a climb to the Trigg point 172 metres above the start.

Overall (tough 8km, 172m):

1 J Baker (Chich R, M45) 28;18; 2 G Ross (Steyn) 29:02; 3 L Briscoe (Fitt) 29:58

Women:

1 L Bourne (Hove) 33:55; 2 A Robinson (Worth) 35:00; 3 G Moffatt (P’slade) 35:27

STORT MT 30, Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire, October 29

Overall:

1 F Imamura (TRA, M40) 4:00:13; 2 K Pickering (Halstead, W40) 4:02:48; 3 M Moyes (M40) 4:09:13

Women:

1 Pickering (W40) 4:02:48; 2 E Atkins (C&C) 4:16:14; 3 A Clowes (W45) 5:15:06

TAMWORTH 10km, Staffordshire, October 29

Overall:

1 M Scarsbrook 31:32; 2 J Bradley (Bit, U20) 33:40; 3 D Stevens (N&P, U20) 33:49

Women:

1 S Honkowicz (Tam, U20) 41:55; 2 K Holliday (B’ville, W35) 42:14; 3 S Hayman 43:59

W60: 1 S Eason (N’brook) 45:59

EVEN SPLITS LEEDS 5km SERIES, Leeds, October 25



Overall: 1 G Anderson (HPH, M35) 16:42; 2 A Turner (Roundhay Runners, M35) 16:52; 3 D Garton Jones (Eryri) 16:56



M50: 1 M Fillingham (Salt) 16:59



Women: 1 C Clark Taylor 19:03; 2 R Pritchard (Sky) 19:28; 3 G Baynes (Vall) 19:52



W50: 1 A Spencer (Vall) 20:09

Fell races

BRONTE WAY, Wycoller to Haworth, October 29

Matthew Athersmith won from his cousin Lee with M50 Ian Holmes third.

Katherine Klunder won the women’s race by eight minutes.

Overall (12km/351m): 1 M Athersmith (Wharf) 55:57; 2 L Athersmith (Wharf, M40) 57:10; 3 I Holmes (Bing, M50) 57:12; 4 M Sennett (Wharf, M40) 59:35; 5 E Hassell (Wharf) 60:27; 6 A Ford (Calder V, M40) 62:08

M60: N Hayhurst (Bowl) 66:08

M70: J Carman (Traw) 96:22

Women: 1 K Klunder (Chorley, W40) 67:21; 2 E Taylor (Barl) 75:12; 3 T Kelly (W40) 76:43; 4 C Taylor (Calder V, W50) 77:45

W60: C Whitaker (Tod) 87:43

BENNACHIE HILL RACE, Oyne, October 29

Overall (8.2M/1500ft): 1 J Gamble (Insch TR) 61:38; 2 I Manson (Metro) 61:41; 3 S Milton (Moray) 62:04; 4 H Battle (Metro) 65:22; 5 C Williamson (Cosmic) 66:18; 6 M Simmers 66:45

M40: R Brookes (Cosmic) 67:48

M50: D Barclay (Gari) 72:54

M60: D Croll (Dees R) 84:17

Women: 1 M Cooper (Dees R) 78:29; 2 K Henderson (Dees R) 87:23; 3 A Tait (Falk TR) 89:05; 4 M McInnes 91:07

W40: C Gallagher 96:35

W50: N Redgwell (Gari) 1:45:47

“RUNNING BEAR” RACE YOU TO THE SUMMIT, Littleborough, October 28

Overall (4M/800ft): 1 J Wynne (Horsf Fellan) 31:46; 2 A worster (Calder V) 32:11; 3 M Burley (Macc) 32:45; 4 A Donald (SLUOC) 33:35; 5 J Hutchinson (Traff, U17) 34:06; 6 D Leckie (Tod) 34:09

M45: B Taylor (Ross) 34:17

M50: D Middlemas (Vall) 35:33

M55: M Wharton (Calder V) 38:45

M60: P Boardman (Horw) 40:46

M70: A Bibby (Tod) 48:37

M75: J Norman (Alt) 53:46

Women: 1 H Page (Calder V) 35:13; 2 F Royle (Lanc U) 37:13; 3 CM Jackson (Calder V) 37:38; 4 E Matos (U21) 38:07

W45: C Holden (Calder V) 41:32

W55: A Johnson (Calder V) 42:15

U17: J McGregor (Calder V) 45:40

