Hammer thrower successfully defends his title as he wins gold for England at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

In 2018 on the Gold Coast, Nick Miller started his competition with a modest throw and a foul before finding his rhythm in the fourth round with an 80.26m British record to win the Commonwealth title.

Four years later in Birmingham history repeated itself as began his competition with a couple of fouls, a modest 69.04m throw and then a bigger 76.43m mark that proved good enough to take gold again.

“After fouling my first two throws, I thought it was going to be a bad day,” he smiled. “But I managed to turn it around and I’m Commonwealth champion again, so I’m over the moon.”

The US-based Cumbrian athlete added: “The other medallists pushed me hard, they are definitely good. I’ve known Ethan (Katzberg] and Alex [Poursandidis) for quite a while so to be out there with friends and have a bit of a battle is good.

“It definitely wasn’t an easy win but it was a fun competition.”

Commonwealth champion 🥇 A stunning victory for Nick Miller as he wins the men's hammer throw title for @TeamEngland and retains his Commonwealth crown from Gold Coast 2018 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 A best throw of 76.43m sees him go back-to-back 🔥 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/parRWoidJQ — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) August 6, 2022

Katzberg took silver for Canada with 76.36m while Poursandidis won bronze for Cyprus with 73.97m.

Of the remaining home nations athletes, Welshman Osian Jones was sixth with 69.15m, England’s Craig Murch eighth with 68.42m, Scotland’s Mark Dry 10th with 66.86m and Chris Bennett 12th with 66.48m.

For Dry, it was a cathartic experience after he returned from a controversial anti-doping ban.

» To catch up with all our coverage from Birmingham, CLICK HERE