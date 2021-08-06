Marcell Jacobs wins second sprint gold as the Italian’s late rush denies Britain at the Tokyo Games on Friday

The two closest 4x100m relays in Olympic history have been 2004 and now 2021 where a single hundredth of a second separated the winners.

In 2004 Britain held off USA to win in 38.07 to 38.08 but 16 years later an inspired Italy got the verdict by the same margin with a great final leg from Filippo Tortu as he pipped Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake with his last stride as Britain won their third Olympic medal in the space of an hour.

Italy last won a 4x100m medal in 1948 with Britain just ahead in second and they have never previously won gold and no one thought they had a chance of a medal in Tokyo until maybe Lamont Marcell Jacobs ran a stunning 100m to win the individual gold.

The final was missing the USA after their poor heat and Jamaica – the winners in 2012 and 2016 – did not have Usain Bolt this time.

Italy were in contention all the way as Lorenzo Patto, a 10.13 man, handed over to 9.80 performer Jacobs who scorched down the back straight. He handed over to Eseosa Desalu, a 20.13 200m performer who made the semi finals here, but they were probably two metres adrift at the last change-over.

Tortu looked all of the 9.99 man he was when he was an Italian record-holder at the time and certainly looked better than the 10.13 form he showed in his heats in Tokyo and he never gave up and caught the Briton, who had anchored Britain to 2017 world gold in a stirring finish.

The 37.50 Italian record (almost half a second faster than any previous Italian team) gave the nation a fifth athletics gold in Tokyo, which even the most ardent Italian supporter could not have envisaged in a sporting summer that just seems to get better and better for them.

Britain were shocked to miss out – especially so late to a fellow European team – but arguably this performance was better than their two global victories in many ways with probably none of the sprinters in their very best form.

CJ Ujah got them off to a superb start and the handover to Zharnel Hughes was right on the limits but brilliant and Hughes, who false started after a cramp in the 100m final, ran a back straight that was probably as good as Jacobs and probably his best ever run in a British vest.

His change-over to Richard Kilty was also close to perfect and Kilty looked like he was in a world indoor 60m final as he sped the bend and executed a perfect final change over to set Mitchell-Blake on his way.

He could not hold off Italy but he had two metres to spare over Canada who were anchored by 200m champion Andre De Grasse who won his sixth Olympic medal with a brilliant run and their 37.70 just got the better of China’s national record 37.79 and Jamaica’s 37.84. Japan failed to finish and Ghana were disqualified.

Mitchell Blake said: “We’ve spoilt ourselves in the past with getting victory and that’s an addictive feeling. The guys did a phenomenal job putting me in the lead and I just wasn’t able to hold on but it was a competitive time and we can walk away with an Olympic silver medal and that’s not to be frowned upon at all.

“I’m happy that we’re able to put another medal on the tally for GB and hopefully the country are proud of us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AW (@athletics.weekly)

Britain fail to make men’s 4x400m final

In 1964 on Tokyo’s cinders and in far from ideal October conditions, the British team ran 3:01.6 for silver medals.

Fifty-seven years later on the world’s fastest track, during a super shoes era and in great conditions in a race that saw three national records, Britain’s team ran a season’s best 3:03.29.

USA confirmed their position as huge favourites despite their failures in the mixed relay and 4x100m and their failure to win an individual medal with a world-leading 2:57.77.

All their runners ran sub-45 legs with a combination of Trevor Stewart (44.7), Randolph Ross (44.5), Bryce Deadmon (44.08) and Vernon Norwood 44.34.

Botswana followed them home in an African record 2:58.33, including a stunning 43.95 anchor by Bayapo Ndori, with Trinidad & Tobago taking the other automatic spot.

Italy (2:58.60) and Netherlands (2:59.06) set national records in fourth and fifth to put themselves in fastest losers spots. The Dutch had a 44.3 from Terrence Agard and a 44.23 from Ramsey Angela.

Britain were almost four seconds in arrears, just ahead of the Czech Republic and Germany.

Cameron Chalmers ran a solid 45.9 opener, which was matched by Joseph Brier (45.9), while Lee Thompson ran 45.59 and Michael Ohioze 45.80.

Of course while the British 400m scene is going through a rough patch with no individual runners in Tokyo, the team they put out was a young inexperienced one and the nation’s youngsters won the European junior title this summer in Tallinn through Edwards Faulds’ 45.64.

Mixed champions Poland impressively won the second heat in 2:58.55 with Jamaica (2:59.29) and Belgium (2:59.37) with India missing out despite an Asian record 3:00.25, while also missing out were Japan despite a national record-equalling 3:00.76.

Poland, who like Italy are enjoying a sensational Games, were highlighted by a 43.7 from Karol Zalewski second leg and 44.39 anchor by Kajetan Duszynski. The fastest day’s legs though came from Jamaican anchor Nathon Allen (43.93) and South African anchor Thapelo Thora (43.99).

» For more of our Olympic-related articles, CLICK HERE or subscribe to our monthly magazine