TCS NEW YORK CITY MARATHON, New York, USA, November 6

Men: Mar:

1 Evans Chebet KEN 2:08:41

2 Shura Kitata ETH 2:08:54

3 Abdi Nageeye NED 2:10:31

4 Mohamed Reda El Aaraby MAR 2:11:00

5 Suguru Osako JPN 2:11:31

6 Tetsuya Yoroizaka JPN 2:12:12

7 Albert Korir KEN 2:13:27

8 Daniele Meucci ITA 2:13:29

9 Scott Fauble 2:13:35

10 Reed Fischer 2:15:23

11 Jared Ward 2:17:09

12 Matt Baxter NZL 2:17:15

13 Leonard Korir 2:17:29

14 Matt Llano 2:20:04

15 Olivier Irabaruta BDI 2:20:14

16 Hendrik Pfeiffer GER 2:22:45

17 Jonas Hampton 2:22:58

18 Alberto Mena ECU 2:23:10

19 Jacob Shioshira 2:23:35

20 Edward Mulder 2:23:42

21 Jordan Daniel 2:24:30

22 Nathan Martin 2:25:27

23 Jeff Thies 2:25:45

24 Shadrack Kipchirchir 2:28:15

25 Abi Joseph 2:29:18

26 Zach Herriott 2:29:16

27 Ashenafi Ketema ETH 2:30:38

28 Scott Olberding 2:30:47

29 Daniel Alexander GBR 2:30:59

37 Ben Toomer GBR 2:33:56

56 David Morris GBR 2:38:21

57 Max Bontoft GBR 2:38:22

M70: 3 Mike Sheridan GBR 3:39:10

Abdi Abdirahman DNF

Galen Rupp DNF

Tadesse Abraham SUI DNF

Birhanu Dare ETH DNF

Girma Bekele ETH DNF

Daniel do Nascimento BRA DNF

Women: Mar:

1 Sharon Lokedi KEN 2:23:23

2 Lonah Chemtai Salpeter ISR 2:23:30

3 Goytatom Gebreselassie ETH 2:23:39

4 Edna Kiplagat KEN 2:24:16

5 Violah Lagat KEN 2:25:34

6 Hellen Obiri KEN 2:25:49

7 Aliphine Tuliamuk 2:26:18

8 Emma Bates 2:26:53

9 Jessica Stenson AUS 2:27:27

10 Nell Rojas 2:28:32

11 Lindsay Flanagan 2:29:28

12 Gerda Steyn RSA 2:30:22

13 Stephanie Bruce 2:30:34

14 Caroline Rotich KEN 2:30:59

15 Keira D’Amato 2:31:31

16 Desiree Linden 2:32:37

17 Mao Uesugi JPN 2:32:56

18 Eloise Wellings AUS 2:34:50

19 Sarah Pagano 2:35:03

20 Grace Kahura KEN 2:35:32

37 Justine Lynch GBR 2:56:21

10591 J Orme W65 GBR 4:02:39

ABBOTT DASH TO THE FINISH LINE 5km, New York, USA, November 5

Abdihamid Nur won the men’s race from Hillary Bor in 13:24 despite going off course in the last 100 metres with the women’s race resulting in a clear victory for Weini Kelati in 15:16.

Many-time Fifth Avenue mile winner Jenny Simpson, who is not yet at full fitness, was 17th while Britain’s former European Indoor 1500m medallist Holly Archer won the open 5km in 16:12 which would have placed her 18th overall in the elite women’s race.

Men: 5km:

1 Abdihamid Nur 13:24

2 Hillary Bor 13:29

3 Kirubel Erassa 13:37

4 Ahmed Muhumed 13:39

5 Alec Basten 13:40

6 Brian Barraza 13:40

7 Andrew Colley 13:41

8 Tai Dinger 13:45

Women: 5km:

1 Weini Kelati 15:16

2 Erika Kemp 15:30

3 Emily Infeld 15:30, 4)

4 Annie Rodenfels 15:31

5 Taryn Rawlings 15:32

6 Taylor Werner 15:34

7 Eleanor Fulton 15:39

8 Emily Lipari 15:40

17 Jenny Simpson 16:07

Open: 1 Holly Archer GBR 16:12

Soria, Spain, November 6

Burundi’s Thierry Ndikumwenayo won a tight men’s race while Lucy Muli easily won the women’s event.

Men: XC:

1 Thierry Ndikumwenayo BDI 28:34

2 Merhawi Mebrahtu ERI 28:36

3 Peter Maru UGA 28:44

4 Iliass Aouani ITA 28:53

5 Dismas Yeko UGA 29:19

6 Thomas Ayeko UGA 29:26

7 Nassim Hassaous 29:27

8 Santiago Catrofe URU 29:28

9 Yahya Aouina 29:30

10 Ilias Fifa 29:50

Women: XC:

1 Lucy Muli KEN 27:02

2 Marta García 28:03

3 Laura Luengo 28:04

4 María Luz Tesuri ARG 28:12

5 Cristina Ruiz 28:19

17 Almi Nerurkar GBR 29:55

Porto, Portugal, November 6

Men: Mar:

1 James Mwangi KEN 2:08:47

2 Abraraw Misganaw ETH 2:10:29

3 Haymanot Alewe ETH 2:11:10

4 Dadi Yami ETH 2:11:27

5 Chala Dechase ETH 2:13:33

Women: Mar:

1 Alice Kimutai KEN 2:29:58

2 Vanessa Carvalho 2:35:24

3 Lydia Njeri KEN 2:36:38

N Kolay Istanbul Marathon, Turkey, November 6

Finishing runner-up a year ago Robert Kipkemboi Kiplimo went one better in a thrilling battle.

The Kenyan clocked 2:10:18 after dropping Marius Kimutai in the last kilometre of the race during an uphill stretch.

The former Kenyan who competes for Bahrain took second with 2:10:27 while Sila Kiptoo followed in third in 2:11:42 in very warm conditions especially in the second half.

Sechale Dalasa could not maintain her very fast first half pace, which pointed towards a 2:20 finish.

The Ethiopian, who won the Rome Marathon this spring, took the race in a PB 2:25:54. Fellow Ethiopians Melesech Tsegaye and Ethlemahu Sintayehu, who ran her debut in Istanbul, followed in second and third with times of 2:29:01 and 2:31:38 respectively.

Men: Mar:

1 Robert Kiplimo KEN 2:10:18

2 Marius Kimutai BRN 2:10:27

3 Sila Kiptoo KEN 2:11:42

4 Moses Kemei KEN 2:11:55

5 Tadesse Mamo ETH 2:11:58

6 Hillary Kipchumba KEN 2:12:02

7 Bernard Sang KEN 2:12:10

8 Dechasa Alemu ETH 2:12:15

9 Samuel Kosgei KEN 2:12:16

10 Geoffrey Kusuro UGA 2:12:16

Women: Mar:

1 Sechale Delasa ETH 2:25:54

2 Melesech Tsegaye ETH 2:29:01

3 Etalemahu Sintayehu ETH 2:31:38

4 Stacy Ndiwa KEN 2:31:53

5 Judith Jerubet KEN 2:32:29

6 Marina Khmelevskaya UZB 2:34:07

X Milhas del Guadiana, Portugal to Spain, November 6

Four time Olympian Ana Dias, a regular at this race which made a return after a five year break with a testing run from Portugal to Spain across the Guadiana river separating the two countries.

Traditionally it was run over 10 miles but a sponsorship deal with the Portuguese city of Castro Marim which the race used to skirt now does a longer loop through the centre and past the imposing castle and the race has been as long as in recent years as 17.5km but this year was 16.5km and the men’s race was won by another Portuguese athlete Daniel Martins who reached the track finish at Alicante with a minute plus advantage.

The race with a fee of around 10 Euros offers a quality t-shirt and free food and drink as well as an unique race over two countries and the leading Briton in the race was former outright winner Clare Elms who finished third woman and won her W55 section by over 20 minutes.

Another many-time European masters champion Ros Tabor narrowly won the over-60 category despite now being well into the over 70 section.

Men (16.5km):

1 Daniel Martins 53:48

2 Fabio Mascarenhas 55:06

3 Luis Martins 56:07

Women:

1 Ana Dias 65:39

2 Liliana Verrissmo 69:26

3 Clare Elms GBR W55 70:36

52 Ros Tabor GBR W70 96:03

Algarve Challenge, Monte Gordo, Portugal, November 1-4

Clare Elms warmed up for her road race with three easy wins in this veteran-only event which consisted of a 5km trail race, one mile forest relay and a 5.3 mile Forest and Trail race.

Dutch W75 Els Raap was a clear second on the age-graded scores with Ros Tabor third in a small field where the first seven were all selected masters internationals or winners of medals in major masters championships.

1 Clare Elms GBR W55 2722 (18:53, 5:31.7, 35:45)

2 Els Raap NED W75 2413 (26:06, 7:43.0, 47:31)

3 Ros Tabor GBR W70 2274 (26:23, 7:57.3, 50:30)

4 Mike Mann GBR M70 2252 (24:00, 7:09.0, 42:49)

5 Martyn Rouse GBR M75 2093 (26:23, 7:43.0, 47:35)

SPORTWAY Lago Maggiore Marathon, Verbania, Italy, November 6

Scot Ruairidh Gollan won this race in his marathon debut by exactly 13 minutes.

Men: Mar: 1 Ruairidh Gollan 2:31:10

Alcobendas, Spain, November 6

On a good weekend for Burundi’s athletes Rodrigue Kwizéra narrowly won the men’s race in 27:24 from Chimdesa Debele with the rest of the field over a minute in arrears.

Men: 10km:

1 Rodrigue Kwizéra BDI 27:24

2 Chimdesa Debele ETH 27:25

3 Younès Kniya MAR 28:39

Women: 10km:

1 Joselyn Daniely Brea VEN 31:27

2 Ivana Zagorac 35:04

3 Francisca Marisol Almiron ARG 35:47

