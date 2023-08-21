Sprint hurdler confirms his status as the leading men’s sprint hurdler of his generation

Grant Holloway insists he wants to enjoy the moment after claiming his third consecutive world 110m hurdles victory.

The American sped to the title in 12.96 (0.0) to beat Olympic champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica, who ran 13.07, with Daniel Roberts of the United States third in 13.09.

But thoughts of trying to wrest the Olympic crown from Parchment in Paris in 12 months’ time are not in his mind right now.

“I just want to enjoy this while I can and keep going,” he said. “I want to stay in this form for the rest of the year. My team and I have done a great job, everybody from my training staff to my nutritionist. I’m not really thinking about anything else yet.”

Holloway was a class apart as he glided to gold. “Three in a row!” he said. “The main thing was really just to come through here and defend my title.”

Prior to Holloway the only men’s sprint hurdler to win three consecutive titles was Greg Foster in the 1980s and early 1990s.

“I’ve been really consistent this year and the aim here was just to continue that through the rounds,” added Holloway. “I felt no pressure at all, just wanted to run cleanly and stay calm at the finish line.

“I got a little sloppy at the end but that’s just tiredness like everybody had in the hurdles. Overall it was good though. Sub-13 in the final – I’ve got to be happy with that.”

Parchment said: “Of course I wanted to be a little faster and get a shinier medal but I still have some work to do, especially with my start.

“As Paris is coming, I know what I am capable of doing, I have been in the field for a long time. The main goal is to defend my Olympic title and not to be distracted.”

British champion Tade Ojoro won his heat in 13.32 but was disappointed to go out in the semi-finals with fifth place in his race in 13.43, which made him 15th quickest of the semi-finalists.

While Holloway took his third world title, triple jumper Hugues Fabrice Zango won his first after having claimed silver and bronze in previous years.

The Burkino Faso athlete jumped 17.64m ahead of Cubans Lazaro Martinez (17.41m) and Cristian Napoles (17.40m).

“I had so many difficulties and doubts, I have been struggling a lot,” he said. “I had to travel a very long way to get this gold medal. I am proud to be the man who keeps his word. I promised to make history and I did it tonight.”

There was disappointment for world under-20 champion Jaydon Hibbert, though, as the 18-year-old exited the competition in the first round after feeling cramp in his hamstring. The event was also missing world and Olympic champion Pedro Pablo Pichardo, who withdrew on the eve of the championships with injury.

