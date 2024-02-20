Friday Night Under the Lights events in south London sees a usual spate of fast times

FRIDAY NIGHT 5km UNDER THE LIGHTS, Battersea Park, February 16

Henry McLuckie won in a sub-14 time of 13:57 with Jack Kavanagh second in 14:03.

Already in 2024, McLuckie has run 3:56.56 for the mile and 7:47.18 for 3000m, both indoors and superior to his outdoor PB’s

The first woman was American Taryn Rawlings who led her race home in 15:54 with Megan Davies a clear second in 16:01 with the latter missing her PB by a second.

The American has an impressive set of track PB’s – 1:59.82 for 800m, 4:05.02 for 1500m and 15:05.94 for 5000m.

Men (5km): 1 H McLuckie (IoW) 13:57; 2 J Kavanagh (Holl S) 14:03; 3 J Shelley (SB) 14:03; 4 S Bramwell (Herne H) 14:04; 5 S Byrne (Swin, M35) 14:05; 6 C Brisley (NEB) 14:07; 7 F Hessian (Notts) 14:09; 8 B Cole (Ton, M35) 14:11; 9 K Omar (Bir) 14:12; 10 E Blythman (Bed C) 14:13; 11 M Merrick (Belg) 14:14; 12 M Clisham (Cov) 14:15; 13 B Biggs (Belg) 14:15; 14 A Riley (B&H, U20) 14:17; 15 A Davis (Phoe) 14:17; 16 F Grierson (High) 14:17; 17 E Brown (Hallam) 14:18; 18 S Tyas (NEB) 14:18; 19 H Cox (Chilt) 14:20; 20 J Beattie (Leeds C, M35) 14:21; 21 C Wyllie (HW) 14:21; 22 S Jamaal (Lon Hth) 14:23; 23 Q Miell-Ingram (Rad, U20) 14:25; 24 R Marshall (Fife, U20) 14:26; 25 J Woods (Worth) 14:26; 26 C Mills (Leeds C) 14:27; 27 M Walk (C&C) 14:34; 28 N Howlett (Edin) 14:34; 29 M Hashi (ESM) 14:36; 30 M Jones (Bas) 14:38; 31 J Domoney (Salis) 14:39; 32 H Donovan (WSEH) 14:39; 33 N Bester (Best Athletics) 14:40; 34 E Narbett 14:41; 35 S Gebreselassie (Belg) 14:42; 36 E Chuck (Dulw, M35) 14:44; 37 F Kavanagh 14:46; 38 C Sandison (Fife) 14:49; 39 A Gras 14:49; 40 A Walton (HW) 14:49

Women: (5km): 1 T Rawlings (USA) 15:54; 2 M Davies (Sale) 16:01; 3 M Gadsby (Norw) 16:09; 4 D Donegan 16:11; 5 D Chattenton (MKDP) 16:13; 6 R Johnson (High) 16:18; 7 D Corradi (Sutt) 16:19; 8 J Selman (Fife) 16:20; 9 B Wood (Salis) 16:21; 10 H Archer (C&C) 16:23; 11 N Brown (AFD) 16:26; 12 E Tait (Gate) 16:30; 13 F Stapleton (SB) 16:32; 14 C Thorp (Ports, W35) 16:41; 15 R Hamilton-James (W’bury) 16:43; 16 G Malir (Leeds C) 16:45; 17 L Neate (Win, U20) 16:46; 18 M Collings (Woking) 16:47; 19 L Adamson (Belg) 16:47; 20 I Courtney (Wells, U20) 16:54; 21 E Roche (Mil K) 16:55; 22 H Seager (Charn) 16:58; 23 S Short (TVH) 16:58; 24 N Allan (Phoe) 17:00; 25 M Freeland (Mil K, U20) 17:02; 26 A Birch (Kent) 17:02; 27 L Boehm (Clap C) 17:05; 28 N Kingston (Unatt) 17:06; 29 V Hiscock (Read) 17:06; 30 K Brown (AFD) 17:11; 31 C Young (M&M) 17:12; 32 L Hawkins (Soton) 17:15; 33 J Matthews (Western Tempo) 17:15; 34 H Taunton (Taun) 17:18



W40: 1 L Biemolt (Herne H) 17:40; 2 S Delderfield (VoA) 17:53; 3 B Whitfield (Hill) 18:26. U20: 4 A Wallond (G&G) 17:55

Overall (5km): 1 S Maher (Jer) 14:34; 2 A Lennan (Soton) 14:35; 3 S Winters (Bed C) 14:35; 4 C Hanlon (Leam) 14:36; 5 S Costley (Soton) 14:37; 6 A Reid (Tun W) 14:41; 7 M Bartram (C&C) 14:42; 8 D Shaw (Herne H) 14:42; 9 J Fielding (ESM) 14:43; 10 D Eckersley (Ryde, M35) 14:44; 11 P Hart (Soton) 14:44; 12 I Williamson (C&C, M45) 14:45; 13 T Spencer (C’field) 14:45; 14 M Roberts (Herne H) 14:46; 15 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 14:46; 16 A Gladley (WSEH) 14:46; 17 J White (Norw) 14:46; 18 G Taylor (Vall) 14:47; 19 H Woods (Swin) 14:48; 20 H Lawson (Holl S) 14:48; 21 C Hudson (Harrow) 14:48; 22 S Goodchild (Corn) 14:48; 23 E Molloy (Belg) 14:50

M40: 2 L Jolly (Read) 14:57. U20: 1 J Donegan (Unatt) 15:36; 2 E Brady-Jones (Wirr) 15:46

Overall (5km): 1 D Bradford (Soton) 14:50; 2 D Clark (Wyc P) 14:51; 3 K Wilkinson (M35) 14:54



M40: 1 T Aldred (Lon Hth) 15:16

M45: 1 C Halsey (B&H) 15:57

U20: 1 R Clark (Phoe) 15:36; 2 B Acheson (CNDR) 15:44



Overall (5km): 1 A Richards (Ilf) 14:52; 2 D Bowers (Traff) 14:59; 3 J Walker (VP&TH) 14:59



M50: 1 S Coombes (Herne H) 16:03

U20: 1 O Sumba (Havant) 15:02; 2 A Coates (Soton) 15:11; 3 D McKinney (CNDR) 15:15; 4 W Atkins (Winchester RC) 15:21

RUNTHROUGH CHASE THE MOON OLYMPIC PARK 5km / 10km, London Olympic Park, February 14



Overall (5km): 1 J Mitchell 17:08; 2 G Brandie (Clap C, M45) 17:45; 3 E Clarke (Lon Hth, W) 18:22



Women: 1 Clarke 18:22; 2 C Elstob (Bank Of America) 22:08; 3 A Valentin (W35) 22:22



Overall (10km): 1 J Davies (E Lon, M35) 33:16; 2 K Burt-Fulcher (VPH, M35) 33:42; 3 D Collins (Lon Hth, M40) 34:50



Women: 1 K Owens (Horsh J, W40) 40:11; 2 E Smith (Spring S, W40) 42:21; 3 C Davies (Have, W35) 44:24

STREET 5km SERIES, Street, February 14



There was a clear women’s victory for Amber Gascoigne, who competed for Britain at 3000m in the World Junior Championships and the World Cross-Country Championships in 1998.

Overall: 1 T Webb (Yeov O, U17) 15:28; 2 D Awde (B&W, M35) 16:00; 3 M Lusby (Wells, M35) 16:09



M80: 1 L Horlock (SW Vets) 29:37



Women: 1 A Gascoigne (Wells, W40) 17:21; 2 S Nicholls (Wells, U20) 17:36; 3 G Pearson (Running For Time, W50) 19:12

BLAST AT THE MEADOWS 5km, Edinburgh, February 13



Overall: 1 S O’Neill (L’gow, M35) 16:08; 2 C Houston (HBT) 16:19; 3 L Ward (HBT, U20) 16:53



Women: 1 T Bell (Edin) 20:21; 2 C Clarke (W40) 21:12; 3 H Gibson (C’thy, W40) 21:18

NORTH EAST RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Hetton-le-Hole, February 17

Carl Avery anchored for Morpeth Harriers, with the second fastest lap, as his club came from behind mid-race to win by well over a minute, Martin Duff reports.

Morpeth had led on the two-lap 2.2-mile opener, through Finn Brodie’s 10:34, from Gateshead’s Lewis Liddle and then went further behind as this year’s Northern and 2020 English National cross-country champion Calum Johnson took his club 42 seconds clear with a course record of 10:01.

Gateshead were still ahead at the half-way-point, although Ali Douglas pulled back 12 seconds before Alex Brown took Morpeth to the front with a 10:34 fourth stage split of 10:34. Connor Marshall and Avery then finished the job.

The M40 men shared their race with the senior men and North Shields Poly led throughout after James Anderson’s opening leg time of 11:07, which stood up as the quickest M40 time.

North Shields Poly added the senior women’s race by a wide margin over Birtley, who had led on the first stage through Katie Francis’ 12:21. Charlotte Penfold then took the Poly ahead by the half-way stage with the fastest women’s split of 11:55 before Natasha Harvey and Molly Pace went right away for victory by more than three minutes.

Fourth fastest overall among the women was Ali Dixon who anchored Sunderland Strollers to a veteran women’s victory.

The women had the over-50 men’s teams for company and, there, it was Crook who prevailed in a close race but the fastest M50 split went to Gosforth’s Alastair Johnson, the 2019 British Masters M45 cross-country champion, with 12:05.

Men (6×2.2M): 1 Morpeth 68:17 (F Brodie 10:34, G Lowry 10:46, A Douglas 10:56, A Brown 10:34, C Marshall 10:48, C Avery 10:23; 2 Gateshead 69:33 (L Liddle 10:41, C Johnson 10:01, J Douglas 11:08, D Richardson 11:34, A Cook 11:29, D Alexander 11:22); 3 Morpeth B 71:10 (P Smallcombe 10:52, O Calvert 11:07, J Tilly 11:01, E Kelso 11:15, T Balsden 11:03, M Banks 11:9); 4 Sunderland 71:17; 5 Tyne Bridge 71:46; 6 Heaton 71:56

Fastest: Johnson 10:01; Avery 10:23; A Bailes (Birt) 10:29

M40 (6×2.2M): 1 North Shields Poly 74:38 (J Anderson 11:07, G Duke 12:35, J McLeod 12:48, S Coleby 12:38, P Coulson 13:01, R McDonach 12:29); 2 Elvet 76:32; 3 Morpeth 77:55

Fastest: Anderson 11:07; S Hamil (Durh, M45) 12;17; S Medd (Gate) 12:20

M50 (4×2.2M): 1 Crook 52:11 (J Alison 13:26, P Clough 13:00, C Auld 13:12, W Pearson 12:33); 2 NSP 52:25; 3 Elswick 52:37

Fastest: A Johnson (Gosf) 12:05; M Murray (N Marske) 12;29; J Douglas (Elsw)/Pearson 12:33

91 men’s teams finished

Women (4×2.2M): 1 NSP 50:23 (J Penn 12:38, C Penfold 11:55, N Harvey 13:12, M Pace 12:38); 2 Birtley 53:35 (K Francis 12:21, T Millimore 13:29, H Arrowsmith 14:25, C Bailes 13:20); 3 Jarrow & H 54:03 (K Wright 13:52, J Killoch 13:51, A Dodd 13:11, A Sneddon 13:09); 4 NSP B 54:58; 5 Sunderland H 55:20; 6 Gateshead 56:18

Fastest: Penfold 11:55; Francis 12:21; Pace 12:38

W35 (4×2.2M): 1 Sunderland Strollers (R Pullan 15:35, W Chapman 14:03, K O’Neill-Lowery 13:48, A Dixon 12:47); 2 Elswick 57:14; 3 S Shields 57:14

Fastest: Dixon 12:47; H Bough ((Elsw) 13:47; C Simpson (S Shields) 13:49

58 women’s teams finished

Cross-Country

LINCOLNSHIRE RUNNER LEAGUE, Match 3, Louth, February 18

The truncated season drew to a close with a third victory for Newark’s veteran Leigh Marshall and with it an overall title, Martin Duff reports.

For the women, Holly Haywood scored her second win as did top under-15 and Lincoln Wellington team mate Ellarose Whitworth. The Northern silver medallist, who was also second in the Parliament Hill UK Cross race, had scored her first with her county championship victory.

Men: 1 L Marshall (Newark, M40) 26:12; 2 R Lindsay (Newark, M40) 28:06; 3 M Thorpe (Linc W, M40) 28:48

M50: 1 D Molinaro (Linc &D) 37:33

TEAM: 1 Newark 7; 2 Lincoln W 19; 3 Louth 48

Final Standings: 1 Marshall 2

U17: 1 T Morris (Linc W) 19:20; 2 C Ely (Clee) 21:43

Final Standings: 1 Morris 6

U15: 1 A Cotton (Slea) 16:44; 2 E Eccles (Linc W) 17:35; 3 J Thorpe (Slea) 21:35

Final Standings: 1 Cotton 2

U13: 1 F Smith (P’boro &NV) 12:52; 2 E Hunter (Linc W) 15:

Final Standings: 1 Hunter 3

Women: 1 H Heywood (Linc W) 21:45; 2 E McGee (Linc W) 23:27; 3 F Uher (Linc &D, W60) 23:46

TEAM: 1 Grantham RC 15; 3 Grantham RC B 27; 3 Louth 50

Final Standings: 1 Haywood 2

U17: 1 F Taylor (Linc W) 16:44; 2 L Samkin (Linc W) 21:59; 3 E Gill (Linc W) 23:15

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W 6

Final Standings: 1 Taylor 2

U15: 1 E Whitworth (Linc W) 16:03; 2 I Porter (Linc W) 16:44; 3 M Grant (Linc W) 18:00

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W 6

Final Standings: 1 Whitworth 2

U13: 1 F Lilly (Linc W) 13:21; 2 C Turner (Slae) 14:36; 3 H Smith (Clee) 15:04

TEAM: 1 Sleaford 19

Final Standings: 1 Lilly 2

Multi Terrain

GLENTRESS TRAIL MARATHON, Peebles, February 18

Overall: 1 A Chepelin (C’thy) 3:18:13; 2 T Hilton (Moorf) 3:47:46; 3 A Davis (PHRC, M40) 3:51:26; 4 Lewis Taylor 4:02:44

M50: P Murray 4:59:58

M60: J Donnelly (W’lands CC) 6:08:20

Women: 1 Sara Erdymann 4:18:55; 2 K Grieve (Moorf) 4:49:46; 3 Cecilia Tagazzi 4:58:54

W40: L Muir (Fife) 5:24:10

W50: F Comrie (N Ayrs) 5:39:26

PARBOLD HILL RACE, Bispham, February 17

Overall (6.75M): 1 D Jones (Liv PS) 45:16; 2 D Miller (Billin) 46:17; 3 S Anders (SHS, M40) 47:12; 4 T Fair (Liv PS) 47:32; 5 T Harkin (Liv PS, M50) 48:29; 6 Wayne Gregson (M45) 48:33; 7 David Berry 48:39; 8 R Wells (Sedb Sc, M50) 48:45; 9 L Eccles (Penny L, M40) 48:50; 10 Kevin Polhill (M40) 49:15

M55: J Hunt (Dark Pk) 51:58

M60: Tony Harvey 54:57

M65: C Pedder (Liv PS) 58:41

M70: J Maxfield (N’burgh N) 66:50

M75: T Hesketh (Horw) 81:43

Women: 1 M Cook (Skelm, W45) 53:38; 2 K Sutcliffe (Liv PS) 55:19; 3 S Miller (Billin) 56:27; 4 R Yates (Liv PS, W45) 58:42; 5 R Fairclough (SHS, W35) 59:12; 6 L Vidamour (Penny L, W40) 60:23

W50: C Atkinson (Manc TC) 64:47

W55: L Jones (Wrex) 70:06

W65: R Symms (Ches TC) 76:29

FELL RACES

MIDGLEY MOOR, Halifax, February 18

Martin Howard won the men’s race by almost five minutes while Rachel Pilling was first woman.

Overall (8km/380m): 1 M Howard (Calder V) 38:40; 2 D Drake (Wharf) 43:25; 3 E Hassell (Wharf) 43:35; 4 S Godsman (Calder V, M50) 43:53; 5 George Coiley 43:58; 6 W Buswell (B&H) 44:18

M60: M Keys (Ross) 52:55

M70: K Holmes (Dark Pk) 69:24

Women: 1 R Pilling (P&B, W40) 50:40; 2 C Jackson (Calder V) 52:22; 3 L Parker (Ross, W40) 56:43; 4 Georgina Twibill 56:49

W50: S Noot (Calder V) 58:47

W70: A Baldwin (Stain) 73:32

BLEASDALE CIRCLE, Bleasdale, February 17

Overall (5M/1250ft): 1 E Bland (Bowl) 38:08; 2 S Atkinson (Bowl) 40:00; 3 A Fowler (Horw) 40:12; 4 D Clarke (Bowl) 40:28; 5 J Horrocks (B’burn) 41:33; 6 Gareth Lee 41:37

M45: B Fletcher (Bowl) 44:29

M55: M Walsh (Hrw) 45:36

M65: G Schofield (Horw) 49:43

M70: J Holt (Clay) 53:02

TEAM: 1 Bowland 7; 2 Horw 66; 3 Clay 84

Women: 1 L Parker (Ross, W45) 49:05; 2 J Greenhalgh (Lost, W50) 49:49; 3 H Goldswain (Ross) 50:01; 4 S Fosker (Bowl) 53:27

W60: R Browne (Bowl) 54:37

TEAM: 1 Bowl 15

ESKDALE EUREKA, Castleton, February 18

Overall (14.3km/470m): 1 S Leadley (Loft) 65:42; 2 T Antcliff (Sheff UOC) 65:58; 3 O Shaw (Loft) 66:20; 4 C Lambert (Kesw, W) 70:37; 5 T Grimwood (Swale, M40) 70:39; 6 I Spence (Scar) 70:43

M50: M Hayes (E Hull) 73:33

M55: R Williamson (Loft) 80:00

M60: D Hughes (N Yrk M) 84:59

M65: A Davies (Scar) 94:38

Women: 1 Lambert 70:37; 2 C Williamson (Loft, W40) 74:41; 3 A Gamble (Dark Pk) 84:44; 4 P Browell (Elvet, W50) 87:07

W65: S Haslam (Scar) 1:43:25

PEN TIR DROP, Crickhowell, Timwyurl, February 18

Overall (7km/324m): 1 W Turner (Mynydd D) 31:27; 2 J Ford (Mynydd D) 31:53; 3 M Tame (LHG) 32:15; 4 M Erskine (Pont-y) 34:29; 5 W Evans (CDF) 34:41; 6 T Turner (Mynydd D) 35:07

M40: B Moon (MDC) 35:29

M50: I Whistance (Mynydd D) 36:12

M60: P Dodd (Chep) 39:30

M70: D Powell (BMH) 50:57

M75: G Gunner (Croft A) 53:52

Women: 1 R Wright (Swan) 38:48; 2 K Ironside (MDC) 39:13; 3 B Latter (MDC) 42:00; 4 E Mcwilliams (Mynydd D, W40) 42:10

W50: C Fowler (Chep) 42:43

W60: H Keogh (Mynydd D) 45:56

SEDBERGH SCHOOL RACE, Sedbergh, February 18

Overall (4M/459ft): 1 R Allison (Dark Pk) 25:13; 2 G Gregory (Helm H, M40) 26:11; 3 P Mather (Lons, M40) 26:34; 4 S Ashton Fitch (Sett, U21) 26:42; 5 B Procter (Helm H, M40) 26:53; 6 J Byrne (Amble, M40) 27:57

M50: J Millen (Helm, H) 29:00

M60: P Revell 32:53

M70: A Stokes (Dallam) 36:05

Women: 1 J Hickman Dunne (Helm H) 28:38; 2 L Allison (Sett) 29:11; 3 R Douglas (Bord) 30:47; 4 R Parkinson (Helm, H) 31:02

W40: J Lyon (Dallam) 33:57

W50: D Howard (F’ness) 37:27

W60: L Whittaker (Wharf) 38:05

U21: C Woof (Howg) 39:55

» Subscribe to AW magazine here

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE