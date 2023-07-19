Holly Page and Chris Richards win first mountain titles at a shortened Snowdon

CASTELL HOWELL SNOWDON INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAIN RACE, inc UKA Mountain Running Championships and Senior Home Country International, Llanberis, July 15

Holly Page of Carnethy and Chris Richards of Salford took their first UKA mountain running titles, Anne Buckley reports.

There had been doubts as to whether the race would go ahead because of the high winds and forecast thunderstorms but eventually the decision was taken to run a shorter course of 10.2km and 530m climb/descent instead of the full route to the top and back of 15.35km and 994m climb/descent. Richards, delighted with his UKA title, described the conditions as “proper Lake District weather, which suited me.”

Phillipa Williams, the 2019 World Mountain Running Championships bronze medallist, was just 17 seconds down on Page at the top but Page, a former Dartford Harrier, Kent champion and British junior steeplechase champion, managed to extend her lead slightly on the descent to win by 24 seconds.

Caroline Lambert of Middlesbrough AC/Mandale was third in the race and took bronze in the UKA Championships thanks to her descending skills, having been in fifth position at the top.

In the men’s race, Richards was first to the top but Italian Isacco Costa managed to pull past on the descent to win the race by six seconds. Behind Richards, Andy Douglas and Dan Haworth had a battle for silver and bronze in the UKA Championships, with the experienced Douglas taking it by 25 seconds.

In the Home Countries International, England took both the women’s and men’s team titles, followed by Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in both competitions.

Overall (10M/3300ft): 1 I Costa (ITA) 38:59; 2 C Richards (ENG) 39:05; 3 A Douglas (SCO) 39:33; 4 D Howarth (ENG) 39:58; 5 A Rossi (ITA) 40:03; 6 G Cunliffe (ENG) 40:04; 7 N Edmondson (Ilkley) 40:20; 8 B Rothery (ENG) 40:34 ; 9 R Gollan (SCO) 40:49; 10 A Chepelin (SCO) 41:03; 11 R Gardiner (SCO) 41:16; 12 A Campbell (SCO) 41:46; 13 J Kevan (Horw) 41:55; 14 F Grant (ENG) 42:03; 15 K Mooney (IRL) 42:13; 16 T Wood (WAL) 42:17; 17 M McConnell (IRL) 42:21; 18 J Martin (NIR) 42:28; 19 M Marshall (Oxf) 42:55; 20 T Johnson (IRL) 43:00

M40: M Roberts (Calder V) 43:45

M55: I Holmes (Bing) 45:54

M60: D Griffin (Helm H) 53:56

M65: D Whitley (Meirion) 63:51

M70: J Jones 72:51

TEAM: 1 ENG 1:59:10; 2 SCO 2:01:28; 3 IRL 2:07:37; 4 WAL 2:09:27; 5 NIR 2:12:59

CLUB TEAM: 1 Eryri 2:25:36; 2 Horw 2:28:37; 3 Mynydd D 2:33:08

Women: 1 H Page (SCO) 46:01; 2 P Williams (ENG) 46:25; 3 C Lambert (M’bro) 47:18; 4 B Bianchi (ITA) 48:07; 5 N Jackson (ENG) 48:13; 6 R Jones (Salf) 49.33; 7 K Entwistle (WAL) 49:44; 8 S Taylor (ENG) 49:45; 9 C MacDonald (SCO) 50:23; 10 V Wilkinson (ENG) 50:40; 11 A Gosling (IRL) 51:09; 12 E Weir (ENG) 51:12; 13 H Leigh (HHR) 51:34; 14 J Henderson (WAL) 51:37; 15 H Cairns (Wharf) 51:49; 16 L Hegarty (IRL) 51:51; 17 M Crawford (SCO) 52:14; 18 F Price (WAL) 53:20; 19 T Vinks (unatt) 53:56; 20 R Probert (Mynydd D, W50) 54:06

W55: A Thomas 67:00

W60: N Dugdale (Clay) 72:32

TEAM: 1 ENG 2:24:26; 2 SCO 2:28:41; 3 WAL 2:34:44; 4 IRL 2:39:17; 5 NIR 2:53:46

CLUB TEAM: 1 Mynydd D 2:53:25; 2 Mercia 2:53:57; 3 Eryri 2:59:49

THE ONE IN THE PARK 10km, London Regents Park, July 16

Overall: 1 T Bernas 36:04; 2 O Mansour (WG&EL) 36:33; 3 R Banks (M40) 37:36



Women: 1 A Bender 44:56; 2 S Urquhart (Kent) 45:10; 3 P Hutchins (Belgrave Run Club) 48:31

MID KENT 5, Staplehurst, July 16



Overall: 1 S Strange (Ton) 25:06; 2 A Reid (Tun W) 25:08; 3 L White (Tun W) 25:49

M45: 1 S Jones (Cant) 27:51.

M50: 1 A Stevens (Than) 28:06; 2 S Thornhill (Petts) 28:24

M70: 1 D Thornby (M’stone) 35:32



Women: 1 H Woolley (Ton, W35) 30:29; 2 R Mulvey (HY Runners) 31:09; 3 C Johnston (M’stone) 31:44

W45: 1 E Crawford (Petts) 32:16

W55: 1 S Dixon (Camb H) 34:28

W65: 1 J Lenton (Orp) 39:23

ELSWICK EXPRESS 10, Elswick, July 15

Overall: 1 B Tucker (Best Athletics) 56:36; 2 A Curran (B’burn RR) 56:51; 3 K Hodgson (R Rose) 59:21



M55: 1 T Shanker (Manc Y) 61:27.

M60: 1 M Hall (Ilk H) 61:05.

M65: 1 P Muller (N Masters) 67:33



Women: 1 G Ramsbottom 71:16; 2 S Edwards (R Rose, W35) 73:05; 3 H Morton (Shaw Hill Runners) 73:51

CHUDLEIGH CARNIVAL ROAD RACE, July 14

Overall (hilly 5.6M):

1 I Tyson (Torbay, M45) 32:12; 2 S Whyatt-Haines 32:20; 3 T Wraight 32:25; 4 M Lesniak (S Moulton) 32:31; 5 A Gore (Hayle) 32:36; 6 E Pavey (SWRR) 32:53

M45: 2 J Howard (SWRR) 33:20

M60: 1 J Saunders (Teign) 38:27

Women:

1 K Synge-Curtis (RN) 35:20; 2 M Brookes (W45) 37:55; 3 E Nuttall (Teign, W45) 39:44

W50: 1 M Wheeler (Teign) 41:39

W60: 1 J Woon (Teign) 42:55

NATWEST ISLAND GAMES HALF MARATHON, St. Peter Port, July 14

Men (HM): 1 C Leeming (Western, U20) 68:16; 2 L MacAlpine (Storn) 68:57; 3 G Rice (Jer) 69:00



M40: 1 S Dawes (Guern) 69:37



Women (HM): 1 R Franklin (Manx) 82:15; 2 C Metcalfe (IoW) 82:58; 3 K Baglietto (Gibraltar) 83:41



W45: 1 U Maisch (Guern) 85:24

BLAISDON 10km, Blaisdon, July 13



Overall: 1 L Stopford (Stroud, M35) 33:25; 2 S Kenyon (Severn, M35) 34:10; 3 D Johnson (Weatern Tempo) 34:12



Women: 1 S Baldwin (Tewkesbury RC, W60) 50:57

JCB LAKESIDE 5, Rocester, July 13



Overall: 1 B Fish (B’burn, M40) 26:15; 2 E Busfield (Der, U17) 26:29; 3 B Gamble (Tip, M40) 26:36



Women: 1 C Hawkins (Stoke, W35) 31:58; 2 R Harrison (Stoke, W40) 33:33; 3 J Bentley (Stone MM, W45) 35:19

MALDON SUMMER HANDICAP 5km SERIES, Maldon, July 13



Overall: 1 A Graves (T’tree, M35) 16:51; 2 P Banks (T’tree) 17:43; 3 J Leeds (Nuclear Striders) 18:37



Women: 1 C Sergeant (C&T, U17) 19:15; 2 A Milburn (C&T, U17) 20:48; 3 Y Burton 23:01

TAVISTOCK RELAYS, Devon, July 13

Jacob Landers saw Tamar Trotters home with the second-best effort of 4:44 on the final 1.1-mile leg to give his club victory, Martin Duff reports.

Hosts Tavistock had led on the opener through Sam Larkham’s 5:00 before Tamar went ahead and then just held on despite a fastest overall lap by their Ben Neale. His 4:27 was the quickest of the evening.

Tavistock had no trouble holding on to their women’s title as Nikki Kelly set them on their way with a 5:46 split before Emma Ryder closed them in with the fastest lap of 5:37.

Men (4×1.1M): 1 Tamar 20:53 (R Ezra-Ham 5:12, L Attwood 5:39, O Oldfield 5:17, J Landers 4:44); 2 Tavistock 20:59 (S Larkham 5:00, F Baker 5:52, H Bond 5:40, B Neale 4:27); 3 Tavistock Run Project 21:38 (J Cole 5:02, J Andrews 5:56, R Tew 5:34, S Colgate 5:06); 4 Erme V 21:48; 5 East Cornwall 22:21; 6 Okehampton 23:07)

Fastest: Neale 4:27; Landers 4:44; Larkham 5:00

M40 (4×1.1M): 1 Tavistock 23:20 (I Collacott 6:01, T Brogden 5:40, G Harvey 5:51, A Peers 5:48); 2 Okehampton M45 24:16; 3 Tamar V 25:12

Fastest: R Kelly (Oke) 5:38; Brogden 5:40; I McVass (Plym) 5:45

M50 (4×1.1M): 1 Okehampton 25:34 (A Vernon 5:56, R Morley-Trapnell (M55) 7:11, P Crease 5:41, S Page 6:46); 2 Plymouth Musketeers 27:21; 3 Bodmin 27:41

Fastest: Crease 5:41; A Elvidge (Plym) 5:47; Vernon 5:56

M60 (4×1.1M): 1 Plymouth 36:11 (A Easton 8:25, D Short 8:13, B Short 10:40, A Easton 8:54)

Fastest: Easton 8:25

U15 boys (4×1.1M): 1 Plymouth 22;29 (T Jones 5:34, D Richardson 5:41, F Squires 5:32, J Bloxham 5:43); 2 Tavistock 23:23; 3 Tavistock B 23;:47

Fastest: B Marriott (Plym) 5:25; Squires 5:32; Jones 5:34

U13 boys (4×1.1M): 1 Plymouth 25:09 (L Sweeney 5:57, T Jones 6:17, H Crawford 6:41, F Eales 6:14); 2 Tavistock 25:27;

Fastest: T Hennssey (Tav) 5:28; Sweeney 5:57

Women (4×1.1M): 1 Tavistock 23:12 (N Kelly 5:46, J Gray 5:58, C Walker 5:51, E Ryder 5:37); 2 Plymouth 25:54 (H Blair 5:56, K Anderson 7:01, K Burns 6:57, H Smith 6:01); 3 Tavistock RP 26:02 (J Sabine 6:09, D peters 7:23, R Lawrence 6:37, N Kelly 5:53); 4 Plymouth 26:29; 5 E Cornwall 27:01; 6 Tavistock mixed age 27:03

Fastest: Ryder 5:37; Kelly 5:46; Walker 5:51

W35 (4×1.1M): 1 GTR 27:16 (K Prowse 6:41, L Clarke 7:09, E Warren 6:50, H Maskell 6:36); 2 Okehampton 29:09; 3 Plymouth 29:39

Fastest: C Shorey (Plym) 6:14; Maskell 6:36

W45 (4×1.1M): 1 Tavistock 28:21 (H Orme 6:57, C Stevens 6:49, S Trice 7:18, S Holland 7:17); 2 Okehampton 31:19; 3 E Cornwall 32:24

Fastest: Stevens 6:49; Orme 6:57

W55 (4×1.1M): 1 Tavistock 32;28 (J Bryant 7:15, H Kula-Przezwanski 8:17, T Oxborough 8:24, K Rogers 8:32); 2 Okehampton 33:18; 3 Bodmin 33:20

Fastest: C Benstead (Oke) 6:38; Bryant 7:15

U17 girls (4×1.1M): 1 Plymouth 24:52 (H Reid 5:37, I Rickard 7:07, M Wilson 6:26, M Shorey 5:42); 2 Tavistock U13 26:25; 3 Tavistock U15 27:14

Fastest: Reid 5:37

U13: Z Bigham (Tav) 6:09

155 teams finished

BRIGHTON PHOENIX 10km, Brighton, July 12



Overall: 1 N Potter (NEB) 30:22; 2 M Crehan (SHS) 30:38; 3 F McNally (Phoe) 31:21



M40: 1 C Halsey (B&H) 32:48

M60: 1 K Hoyte (Phoe) 38:01; 2 J Burrell (Lewes) 38:45.

M75: 1 A Haig (Phoe) 50:08; 2 B Hughes (Lewes) 50:35

U20: 1 J Hobbs (B&H) 31:22



Women: 1 C Thorp (Ports) 35:58; 2 E Turner (Horsh BS, W55) 37:26; 3 E Dawson 37:44



W55: 2 S McDonald (S Lon) 39:28.

W65: 1 C Naylor (Arena) 46:58

RUN NORTHUMBERLAND STAMFORDHAM 10km, Stamfordham, July 12



Overall: 1 L Hilliard (Els) 34:59; 2 M Stott (Blyth, M40) 35:23; 3 M Turnbull (Ponteland, M40) 37:39



Women: 1 S Acey 41:00; 2 J Carnaffin (W60) 48:43; 3 S Maddison (W40) 51:03

WORCESTERSHIRE SUMMER MIDWEEK SERIES 10km, Droitwich, July 12



Overall: 1 M Parker (Hale) 31:57; 2 A Hill (BRAT, M40) 32:44; 3 O Jones (BRAT, M35) 33:33



M50: 1 J Clarke (B’ville) 34:05.

M55: 1 D Lewis (Hale) 36:21.

M70: 1 E Hartley (B’ville) 45:40

Women: 1 G Allen (BRAT) 37:34; 2 R Davies (LonelyGoat, W40) 40:52; 3 A Dewhirst (S’bridge) 41:08

YEOVILTON SUMMER 5km SERIES, Yeovilton, July 12



Overall: 1 D Mapp (Bide) 15:02; 2 S Fox (Exe) 15:03; 3 J Cole (TRP, M40) 15:12

M40: 2 R Richmond (Bide) 15:18. M55: 1 S Mugglestone (Bide) 17:07. M60: 1 P Thomas (SWRR) 18:12; 2 G Goldsmid (Wells) 19:12. M80: 1 L Horlock (BurnS) 26:53

Women: 1 D Davies (Yeov O) 16:50; 2 K Knowles (Newq RR) 17:38; 3 B Francis (Bath) 18:23

W45: 1 G Pearson (Running For Time) 18:26. W65: 1 J Harrison (B&W) 21:32

SRI CHINMOY RELAY, Eastville Park, Bristol, Avon, July 11

Men (3x1M): 1 Clevedon 14:21 (S Tabberna 4:47, R Stewart 4:43, J Murray 4:51); 2 Clevedon B 14:48 (J Richardson 4:49, J Last 4:51, L Murray 5:08); 3 Clevedon C 15:29; 4 GWR 15:32; 5 Clevedon D 15:59

Fastest: Stewart 4:43, Tabberna 4:47; Richardson 4:49

M40 (3x1M): 1 Clevedon 18:46 (N Hides 6:13, A Heyes 5:56, C Richards 6:37); 2 Vegan 19:57; 3 T Bath 20:17

Fastest: Heyes 5:56; Hides 6:13; G Hughes (T Bath) 6:16

Mixed (3x1M): Team Taylor 16:46 (J Barnes (Les C) 5:27, K Roy (B&W, W) 5:38, H Sanigar (B&W, W) 5:41; 2 B&W 17:35; 3 G Street 19:43

Women (3x1M): 1 Bristol/Bitton Trio 18:17 (L Sanigar 6:02, S Everitt 6:17, D Sinclaire 5:58); 2 B&W 18:23 (C Buckeridge 6:15, A Brammar 6:21, A Hargreaves 5:47); 3 B&W B 18:31 (E Jolliffe 6:09, B Williams 6:15, C Papura 6:07); 4 Nailsea 18:44; 5 GWR 18:54; 6 B&W C 19:57

Fastest: K Strange (B&W) 5:19; Roy 5:38; Sanigar 5:41

COSMESTON RELAYS, Penarth, South Wales, July 12

Men (3x3M approx): 1 Les Croupiers 46:44 (T Whitmarsh-Knight) 15:15, P Hambleton 15:11, A Evans 16:19); 2 Les C B 47:07 (T Keating 15:47, B Kennedy 15:53, T Flitcroft 15:29); ; 3 Pontypridd M35 48:41 (B Butler-Madden 16:08, A Payne 16:20, A Reynolds 16:14); 4 San Domenico M35 49:07; 5 Aberdare M35 49:10

Fastest: Hambledon 15:11

M35: Williams 15:46

M45 (3x3M approx): 1 Pontypridd 49:14 (M Horsman 16:38, A How 16:29, J Thie 16:09); 2 Aberdare 52:05; 3 Port Talbot 52:24

Fastest: Thie 16:09

M55 (3x3M approx): 1 Les Croupiers 56:24 (V Nazareth 19;41, J Thomas 19;22, C Williams 17:22); 2 Les C B 57:22; 3 Brackla 61:43

Fastest: Williams 17:22

Women (3x3M approx): 1 Pontypridd 52:25 (N Collin 17:38, J Wheeler 18:57, O Tsim 16:48); 2 CDF 54:34; 3 Port Talbot 57:05

Fastest: Tsim 16:48

W35 (3x3M approx): 1 Pontypridd 59:37 (E Keetch 19:21, B Butler-Madden 20:44, L May 19:32); 2 Caerphilly 59:53 (J Hudson 20:12, A Medi-Williams 20:06, E Edwards 19:36); 3 San Domenico 61:33 (S Woodley-Williams 22:15, D Williams 20;15, S Bulpin 19:04)

Fastest: Bulpin 19:04

W45 (3x3M approx): 1 Port Talbot 61:34 (S Healy 20:09, N Wilcox 20:23, C Phillips 20:53); 2 Bridgend 62:51; 3 Les C 63:13

Fastest: G Dando (B’end) 19:42

W55 (3x3M approx): 1 Les C 66:16 (K Chapman 21:52, Y Bullen 23:54, S Watson 20:31); 2 Brackla 67:16; 3 Lliswerry 74:27

Fastest: Watson 20:31

PADIHAM GREENWAY 5km, Burnley, Lancashire, July 12

After just three parkrun outings, Laura Hesketh ran her first proper race as an over-40 with a women’s race victory in 17:32, Martin Duff reports.

After a 10-mile PB of 58:08 in Lancaster a year ago, The Clayton-le-Moors runner was out of action until the end of June when she slowly chipped away at her parkrun times.

Overall: 1 J Cleaver (R’dale, M40) 15:47; 2 A Whale (CleM, M40) 16:13; 3 D Merfield (Barlick, M40) 16:20

M55: 1 P Calverley (Achille Ratti) 18:38

M60: 1 K Davies (CleM) 18:37; 2 S Phillips (Stock Tri) 19:58

M65: 1 D Howard (Trawden) 20:34

M70: 1 R Banks (Barlisk) 22:07

Women: 1 L Hesketh (CleM) 17:32; 2 E Hopkinson (Wharf, W40) 18:41; 3 H Roden (Ribble, W35) 18:49; 4 A Bernstein (Ramsbottom, W35) 18:59

W40: 2 H Thornbury (Ribble) 20:57

W50: 1 J Davies (Ribble) 22:04

W55: 1 C Tregaskis (R’dale) 21:56; 2 D Riley (Ribble) 23:24

W60: 1 N Bailey (Accr) 22:52; 2 J Townsen (Trawden) 23:12; 3 D Haggar (Ribble) 23:15; 4 C Woods (R’bottom) 23:51

W65: 1 S Burns (CleM) 20:49

SCOTTS TRAVEL MIDWEEK LEAGUE MOB MATCH and final individual standings, Welwyn, Hertfordshire, July 12

All three divisions came together for this final event of the season with Michael Waddington winning the men’s race by exactly a minute, in 32:20, Martin Duff reports.

This confirmed his overall season victory despite being headed in the final division 1 match.

For the women, Katie Harbon also confirmed her status as the overall series champion with a victory in 37:07 ahead of top W45 Kate Rennie.

After four separate races for each of the three divisions which decided the overall team placings, this mob match doubled as the prize presentations for the individual awards, where no runner could take both an overall prize and their own age group award.

Overall: 1 M Waddington (Ware) 32:30; 2 S Buckle (St Alb, M40) 33:30; 3 O Hill (Wat J) 33:43; 4 A Patterson (FVS, M40) 34:00; 5 B Birch (Gard CR) 34:34; 6 P Oddy (Dac) 34:46

M45: 1 M Ames (Wat J) 35:11

M50: 1 S Aiken (Trent P) 36:36; 2 K Sambridge (Ware) 36:38; 3 J King (St Alb) 37:06

M55: 1 R Brown (Orion) 37:15; 2 D Fitzsimons (Orion) 38:06; 3 F Ryan (Wat J) 38:09

M60: 1 P Hobson (Harl Tri) 41:09

TEAM: 1 St Albans 453; 2 Garden CR 512; 3 Ware J 576

M40 TEAM: 1 Orion 127; 2 St Albans 130; 3 Watford J 168

Final individual standings:

Div 1 Senior: 1 M Waddington (Ware) 8; 2 B Hadman (NHRR) 11; 3 B Birch (Gard CR) 33

M40: M Cooper (St Alb) 5. M50: K Sambridge (Ware) 6. M60: M Russell (Gard CR) 6. M70: P West (Trent P) 11. U20: B Halstead (Trent P) 6

Div 2 Senior: 1 J Bell (Wat J) 7; 2 O Hill (Wat J) 12

M40: A Patterson (FVS) 4. M50: R Lowe (Harl Tri) 4. M60: P Bassa (Barn) 5 M70: R Doughty (Wat J) 6

Div 3 Senior: 1 A Edgeworth (Dac) 4

M40: K Whitmore (Harp) 11. M50: I Lubanski (Edmon)/S Townsend (Dac) 9. M60: B Barnaby (Herts P) 7. M70: R Bloom (Herts P) 20

Women: 1 K Harbon (NHRR) 37:07; 2 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 37:06; 3 J Vine (Gard CR, W35) 37:44; 4 K Alpe (Trent P, W35) 38:38; 5 M Walker (St Alb) 38:45; 6 L Parry (Garden CR) 39:20

W40: 1 H Turner (Dac) 39:25; 2 J Baird (Trent P) 39:33; 3 K Woodward (Ware) 40:25

W45: 2 H Mussen (Wat J) 39:24; 3 M Hall (Gard CR) 41:21; 3 A Greenwood (Trent P) 42:10

W50: 1 A McKeown (NHRR) 42:18

W55: 1 J Grant (Gard CR) 41:51

TEAM: 1 Garden CR 206; 2 St Albans 296; 3 NHRR 313

W35 TEAM: 1 Garden CR 49; 2 NHRR 68; 3 Trent P 70

Combined TEAM (M&W): 1 Garden CR 718; 2 St Albans 749; 3 Trent P 1324

Vets TEAM (M&W): 1 Garden CR 224; 2 Watford J 254; 3 Trent P 248

Final individual standings:

Div 1 Senior: 1 K Harbon (NHRR) 5; 2 K Woodward (Ware J, W35)) 10; 3 J Vine (Gard CR, W35) 12

W35: K Alpe (Trent P) 15. W45: Z Oldfield (Orion) 4. W55: 1R Barden (Gard CR) 9. W65: K Allworthy (Orion) 7. U20: P Allright (Orion) 4

Div 2 Senior: 1 H Mussen (Wat J, W45) 4; 2 S Pretty-Connors ((FVS, W35) 16

W35: L Keogan (Wat J) 29. W45: H McLivenna (B Stort) 12. W55: K Murphy (Barn) 5. W65: 1L Dworowski (Barn) 12

Div 3 Senior: H Turner (Dac, W35) 7

W35: G Ward (Harp) 23. W45: A Patterson (Harp) 5. W55: J Hazirci (Edmon) 5. W65: M Jackson (Dac) 16

SWANLEY PARK RELAYS, Kent, July 12

Men (4x1M approx. MT): 1 Dartford 29:53 (C Biddle 8:00, J McDonald 7:22, A Pickett 7:25, R Jackaman 7:06); 2 Bexley 30:56; 3 Cambridge H 31:50; 4 Dartford mx 31:52; 5 NEJ 32:58; 6 Size 16 32:23

Fastest: T Manning (Dart) 7:03; Jackaman 7:06; J O’Hara (Bex) 7:07; N Millard (NEJ) 7:15; B Baker (Camb H) 7:22

Women (4x1M approx. MT): 1 Paddock W 35:46 (E Stevens 9:04, A Harbury 9:11, E Phillips 8:56, M Kane 8:35); 2 Bexley U15 38:56 (A Price 9:13, S Ansell 10:36, M Dunsmore 9:37, K Wake 9:30); 3 NEJ 40:53

Fastest: A Clarke (Dart, U17) 8:29; Kane 8:35; L Johnson (Dart, U17) 8:52); F Perry (Dart) 8:54; J Barclay (Camb H) 8:56

DATCHET DASHERS 5km, Berkshire, July 11

Overall: 1 E Ross (Datch) 16:56; 2 M Davenport (M’head, M40) 17:13; 3 R Foster (Catch, M40) 17:20

M65: 1 A Jones (Hazle) 20:08

M75: 1 B Cooke (Burn J) 28:52

Women: 1 K Ward (Marlow) 18:55; 2 K Matthews (M’head) 19:14; 3 A Jones (M’head) 19;19

W50: 1 D Godwin (M’head) 21:59

W70: 1 A Bowles (Marl) 27:56

W75: 1 P Siddons (M’head) 28:56

EMGP MILTON KEYNES 10km, Buckinghamshire, July 11

Hosts Milton Keynes put an end to the recent domination by the Rugby & Northampton club as their Eliot Hind won in 32:11, Martin Duff reports.

It was close for second, as Stopsley’s Elbayan Mohammed just got the better of Steven Tuttle with top veteran Ian Wood making it three in the top four for Milton Keynes.

Charlie Arnell, from the rival MK Distance Project, took the women’s section with 35:07. It was her first run out since May victories in both The Great Manchester 10km and Great Bristol Half-Marathon.

Alice Belcher was dominant in the series last year and won the previous race, but here was relegated to a distant third behind second placed Elle Roche.

Overall: 1 E Hind (Mil K) 32:11; 2 E Mohammed (Stops) 32:21; 3 S Tuttle (Mil K) 32:23; 4 I Wood (Mil K, M40) 32:53; 5 N Jones (Higham) 33:03; 6 A Edgeworth (Dac) 33:06; 7 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 33:11; 8 J Chennell (Harb) 33:35; 9 A Fairley (Woott RR, M45) 33:50; 10 D Ball (R&N, M40) 33:55; 11 J Rose (Mil K) 34:17; 12 A Diggers (R&N) 34:19

M40: 5 B Merriman (R&N) 34:41

M45: 2 S Marks (R&N) 35:11; 3 J Wayland (W’boro) 35:31

M50: 1 P Langer (Sphinx) 36:05; 2 C Bell (North Tri) 37:06

M60: 1 T Hughes (Leic C) 36:54

M70: 1 J Skelton (Mil K) 41:37; 2 R Searle (Kett) 43:00; 3 S Khennas (R&N) 45:03

M75: 1 P Courtney 50:28

TEAM: 1 Milton Keynes 2:11:43; 2 R&N 2:17:56; 3 Bucks & Stowe 2:25:11

M40 TEAM: 1 R&N 2:18:01; 2 Milton Keynes 2:27:16; 3 Wootton RR 2:30:38

Women: 1 C Arnall MK Dist) 35:07; 2 E Roche Mil K) 36:26; 3 A Belcher (R&N) 37:23; 4 L Bromilow (Mil K, W40) 38:21; 5 K Godolf (Olney, W45) 38:46; 6 R Cooke (Bucks & Stowe, W50) 39:47

W40: 1 H Gibbs (Shenley) 40:46

W45: 2 K Sharman (Higham) 40:27

W50: 1 H Heley (Silson) 44:02

W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 45:14

W65: 1 N Haggart (Bed H) 46:35

W75: 1 A Copson (R&N) 52:01

TEAM (3 to score): 1 R&N 2:02:40; 2 Wellingborough 2:02:54; 3 Bucks & Stowe 2:05:22

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 2:05:22; 2 R&N 2:14:10; 3 North RR 2:15:29

IMBER COURT RELAYS, East Molesey, Surrey, July 11

Men (4×1.6M): 1 Sutton Striders 32:56 (B Reynolds 8:39, S Wade 8:13, K Quinn (M40) 7:51, T Higgs 8:08); 2 E&E 33:32 (J Ball 8:23, A Gurteen 8:15, D Wolf 8:19, J Sawdy 8:35); 3 E&E juniors 34:41 (D Slaven 8:08, J Piper 8:53, B Carr 8:27, A Panchalingham 9:13); 4 Elmbridge 34:51; 5 E&E M40 35:07; 6 E&E M40 B 36:50

Fastest: Quinn 7:51; Higgs/Slaven 8:08

M40: C Ryans (E&E) 8:20. M50: S Winder (E&E) 9:20

Junior: Carr 8:27

Women (4×1.6M): 1 Stragglers W40 37:45 (S Biggs (W50) 9:30, N Hamilton 9:48, L Bailey 9:02, S Holt 9:25); 2 E&E Juniors 38:28 (P Mitchell 9:24, A Bloomfield 9:38, L Brown 9:29, S Lomas 9:57); 3 E&E Juniors B 41:28

Fastest: Bailey (W40) 9:02; Holt (W40) 9:25

Juniors: Mitchell 9:24

Fell races

BIG STONE, Chinley, July 16

Overall (6.3km/380m): 1 W Longden (Bux) 29:10; 2 S Vernon (Stock H, M40) 29:10; 3 T Perry (Dark Pk) 30:07; 4 H Mackie (P’stone FPR) 30:40; 5 R Millington (Stock H) 30:49

M50: S Knowles (Penn) 34:16

M55: S Lomas (Macc) 39:29

M60: A Barnett (Dark Pk) 41:00

M65: K Holmes (Dark Pk) 45:21

M70: A Watts (Ches HR) 46:30

Women: 1 A Whitaker (Harr) 36:14; 2 A Whelan (Bux) 40:23; 3 L Milling (S’port W) 40:48

W55: J Bednall (Bux) 43:03

W60: M Jeal (Ilkley) 55:41

BIG STONE JUNIORS (England team trials and English championships counter), Chinley, July 16

U20 (6.3km/380m): 1 W Longden (Bux) 29:10; 2 A Poulston (Wirr, U19) 29:31; 3 S Bentham (Ilkley, U19) 29:46; 4 I Battye (Horw, U19) 29:55

U20 women: 1 E Whitaker (Harr, U19) 33:02; 2 A Whitaker (Harr) 36:14; 3 E Gibbins (Ilkley, U19) 37:21; 4 I Pieters (Hallam, U19) 38:12

U17 (3.5km/220m): 1 J Sanderson (Sett) 30:02; 2 E Busfield (Der) 30:17; 3 O Bailey (Staffs M) 30:45; 4 J Hutchinson (Traff) 31:14

U17 women: 1 G Turner (P’stone FPR) 36:25; 2 I-M Wilson (Dark Pk) 36:42; 3 E Frost (Dark Pk) 36:55; 4 R Gilldaley (Eden) 36:57

U15 (2.5km/190m): 1 J Ireland (Macc) 16:43; 2 A White (Traff) 16:53; 3 C McKee (Calder V, U15G) 17:49; 4 T Wood (Macc) 18:08

U15 girls: 1 McKee 17:49; 2 I Pastor (Warriors TC) 19:15; 3 M Jebb (Helm H) 20:21; 4 R Cleaver (Ross) 20:25

PETE BLAND KENTMERE HORSESHOE, Kentmere, July 16

Overall (19.8km/1006m): 1 T Lamont (Helm H) 90:19; 2 D Clarke (Tod, M40) 90:23; 3 J Hudson (K&C) 92:44; 4 L Bowness (Helm H) 92:49; 5 B Sharrock (Amble) 93:28; 6 J Taylor (York) 93:49; 7 A Mason (Dark Pk) 95:12; 8 S Jacques (Amble, M40) 95:29

M50: K Gray (Calder V) 99:39

M60: M Johnson (Bowl) 1:54:50

M70: K Taylor (Ross) 2:31:36

TEAM: 1 Amble 35; 2 Helm H 40; 3 Dark Pk 145

Women: 1 E Debenham (Heugh H, W40) 2:02:44; 2 J Rice (Helm H) 2:08:04; 3 A Rea (Helm H) 2:10:04; 4 J Greenhalgh (Lost, W50) 2:10:07; 5 C Crawley (W40) 2:10:13

W60: R Browne (Bowl) 2:17:16

W70: J Davies (Sadd) 2:58:15

TEAM: 1 Helm H 16; 2 Bowl 62; 3 Ross 65

» Subscribe to AW magazine here

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE