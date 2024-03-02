American is unbeaten indoors in 10 years and stormed to another world indoor title in Glasgow

Grant Holloway’s incredible decade-long winning streak at 60m hurdles continued apace in Glasgow on Saturday (March 2) as the American equalled the world indoor championships record of 7.29 to take gold with ease.

Incredibly, the last time he was beaten indoors in a sprint hurdles race was March 2014. In total, the streak now stands at 76 races and is becoming Ed Moses-esque in its longevity.

The 26-year-old did not look like losing this weekend, either, as Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli finished runner-up in an Italian record of 7.43, while Just Kwaou-Mathey took bronze for France with 7.47.

Britain’s David King, who went out in the semi-finals, said: “He is the definition of dominance. Grant is a great competitor and person. Whenever I hurdle, I’m basically trying to be like Grant. He’s a great example of an amazing hurdler.”

Holloway said: “I’m happy to defend my title and let’s see how the rest of the year plays out – I’m looking forward to it. I had good fun out here and achieved what I wanted to.

“It wasn’t a record but that’s okay. I know I’m in good shape for the summer. It was my fifth world title so I’m happy to keep racking them up. I’m in great shape so I’ll be ready to hit it again.”

